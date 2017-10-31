The old Respectful Insolence is dead. Long live the new Respectful Insolence!

The old Respectful Insolence is dead.

Here is the new home of Respectful Insolence. Long may it live!

There have been some unexpected glitches in making this shiny new blog ready to become the official repository of Orac’s Insolence, Respectful and otherwise. In particular, updating the internal links to the new blog format so that they are not dead links has proven more challenging than expected. (If you encounter any old ScienceBlogs links, you can convert them to links here by changing “scienceblogs.com/insolence” to “respectfulinsolence.com.” It’s a kludge, but hopefully it won’t be necessary too long. Also, the old blog will remain for a few more days in a read-only mode before disappearing into the ether forever. You won’t be able to comment there any more.

Those of you who are not familiar with the blog and its long history, I encourage you to check out my new description of this blog’s mission and of who Orac is. Also note that, although I’m pretty sure I’ve gotten all the posts over, maybe 10% of the comments didn’t make it over, for some reason. I’m trying to figure it out, but at some point, if I don’t figure it out, I’ll have to give up, asking how much effort I want to put into recovering comments that are years old and unlikely to be read. Sorry if that disappoints anyone, but I’m out of time and have already spent a ridiculous amount of time on the migration. So has Alain, who has been kind enough to volunteer his services.

Finally, I know what you’re thinking. When, you’re asking, will Orac start laying down regular doses of that that Insolence you either crave or, if you’re an antivaxer, quack, crank, or science denialist, hate so much? Good question. Soon. That’s about the best I can do. I originally said that I would probably start up again by November 2, but I think it is more likely to be next week. As I said, the transition has been more difficult than anticipated and personal real life has also made it seem prudent that I delay relaunching the blog until next week. I want things to be working properly before I start publishing new blog posts here.

However, you never know. I might see something that so irritates, amuses, or intrigues me that I can’t resist writing about it. In the meantime, kick the tires. Comment. Tell me what you’d like to see in the new blog.

And, because it’s Halloween, and I’m a Walking Dead fan…