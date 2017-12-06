Professor Christopher Exley: The latest darling of the antivaccine movement

It’s been a rather busy last couple of weeks, in particular last weekend and the last couple of days. On Monday, I had to take my general surgery board recertification examination (or, as they call it now, the maintenance of certification examination). Yesterday, I spent a full day in the operating room doing difficult cases. Still, despite my exhaustion last night, I couldn’t resist commenting on a video I came across featuring an interview with Christopher Exley.
You remember Christopher Exley, don’t you? I just wrote about him last week. In I deconstructed his utterly awful paper, a paper in which Exley claimed to have found very high levels of aluminum in the brains of autistic people. I was not alone. So did Science Mom, who correctly described Exley as the “new face of the antivax aluminum grift.” (I sarcastically referred to Exley thusly: “Move over Christopher Shaw. There’s a new antivaccine scientist in town.”) An actual scientist who does the sort of fluorescence microscopy that Exley found his methods to be…lacking…as well, as did our feathery friend The Skeptical Raptor. Not surprisingly, the antivaccine movement jumped all over the study, claiming that it showed that the brains of children with autism are “loaded with aluminum.”
No. They. Are. Not. At least, if they are, Exley’s paper doesn’t demonstrate it.
Not that it stops him from “speculating.” In the very article I cited above by Christina England, New Research Proves Brains of Children with Autism are Loaded with Aluminum, there is a video of Exley himself talking about his paper:
I was rather puzzled at the source, I must admit, which is a French group Pour des vaccins sans aluminium (For vaccines without aluminum), although Exley speaks English. A quick perusal of the website reveals the usual litany of antivaccine tropes with regard to aluminum in vaccines, basically your standard issue antivaccine fear mongering about aluminum that have been debunked time and time again. Any scientist who is truly not antivaccine would not have anything to do with a group like this, but there’s Exley, appearing in a video by this group. Maybe he thought that because it wasn’t a group from an English-speaking country no one would notice.
Exley starts by reiterating the purported findings in his study. I say “purported” because, as the Blood-Brain Barrier Scientist, Science Mom, Skeptical Raptor, and, of course, yours truly have already discussed, his paper’s claimed findings and its actual findings are related primarily by coincidence. (Read those links for the details, if you’re interested.) After confidently declaring that the levels of aluminum in the brains of autistic people were “extraordinarily high” and “very high,” Exley claims that his research implicates aluminum as an etiological role in autism. Claiming that, before his current research, he had heard of claims that aluminum—or aluminum in vaccines—causes autism but had dismissed the science as not adequately strong to support a link, he then proclaims:
I have to change my mind on both of these. I have to change my mind that aluminium has a role in autism and believe it now does…Now I’ve often said when asked “Should we stop using aluminium adjuvants in vaccines?” I’ve sort of said no because I didn’t think that there was a safe alternative. (I’m not saying “safer alternative,” I’m saying “safe alternative.”) I didn’t believe that aluminium could be responsible for some of the effects we see following vaccination. But now, because I have seen the same cells from the ones seen at the injection site carrying a cargo of aluminum into the brain tissue of individuals who have died of autism, I would now say we have to think very carefully about who receives a vaccine which includes an aluminum adjuvant.
We have to think carefully, is this vaccine a life saving vaccine or not? If it isn’t, don’t have it with an aluminum adjuvant.
Yep, Christopher Exley is antivaccine. No doubt about it. He’s internalized the lingo and uses it flawlessly. He portrays himself as someone who thought vaccines were safe until he saw his new data. (It’s very typical of antivaxers to proclaim themselves as former—or even still—pro-vaxers—until they had a revelation based on either experience or evidence.) Even more typical is to describe a rabidly antivaccine organization like the Children’s Medical Safety Research Institute (CMSRI), which funded his research, and the Dwoskin family, which funds the CMSRI thusly:
No government funded this research. This research came because of philanthropy. It came because individuals who wanted to know answers and were prepared to provide the money. We pay our government, and our government should really be using our money to fund this type of research.
As I’ve documented before, Claire and Al Dwoskin, who founded the CMSRI, are fanatically antivaccine, and they use their foundation to fund causes related to their belief that vaccines cause autism. The CMSRI funds antivaccine research, and you can bet that the Dwoskins wouldn’t have funded Exley’s work if they didn’t think it would be used to implicate vaccines as a cause of autism and all the diseases and conditions that antivaxers blame vaccines for. England herself, I note, not only demonizes vaccines, but is known for having promoted one of the vilest of antivaccine lies, the myth that shaken baby syndrome is a “misdiagnosis” for vaccine injury.
She interviewed Exley:
England: It has been thought for many years that thimerosal was responsible for causing autism; does your study put doubt on this as a theory?
Exley: No, since we have not researched mercury.
England: In your opinion, could autism be a childhood form of Alzheimer’s disease?
Exley: Actually, this thought has crossed my mind!
England: It appears that one way or another, aluminum could be responsible for neurological disorders to occur; why do you think that they manifest in so many different ways?
Exley: The result of aluminum toxicity is simply down to where and how it accumulates in human tissue. It is so biologically-reactive that it can disrupt many, many biochemical pathways. However, for this disruption to manifest as disease the number and severity of the disruptions must increase above a tolerable threshold and to achieve this threshold you need time (e.g. in AD) or unusual circumstances (as may be the case in autism).
Autism is childhood form of Alzheimer’s disease? Spare me. That Exley doesn’t immediately laugh at that idea and point out the enormous difference between the pathophysiology of autism and the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease tells you all you need to know about him. He’s utterly clueless about neurological disorders. As for his claims about aluminium (or aluminum, as we Yanks call it), he’s even more clueless.
No doubt Christopher Exley would object to my characterization of him as “antivaccine.” How else can he be described, though? He parrots antivaccine talking points. He hangs out with antivaccine groups like Pour des vaccins sans aluminium and CMSRI. He gives interviews to utter antivaccine loons like Christina England. If he’s not antivaccine, at best he’s a useful idiot for the antivaccine movement and deluding himself that he’s doing research that advances the science of autism. Antivaccine or deluded dupe of the antivaccine movement, it doesn’t much matter to me. The end result is the same. He’s just the latest in an unfortunate line of scientists who have either gone antivax or prostituted themselves to the antivaccine movement to produce crappy science used to support the discredited notion that vaccines cause autism and are harmful. Let’s just put it this way. If you’ve been appearing on Robert Scott Bell’s show and speaking at the autism quackfest known as Autism One, chances are that your science is pseudoscience.
Yeah. That jumped out at me too.
Remember this is not about science it’s about sales. For the intended audience it’s a good pitch.
Since Exley participated in the anti vaccine movie Injecting Aluminum, which was likely a while in the making, pretending he had just discovered the pretended evils of aluminum adjuvants rings a bit hollow.
Indeed. Exley has been on the anti-aluminum bandwagon for years (over a decade) having been in on the Dwoskin’s Jamaica Anti-Vaxx Junket and writing about the evils of aluminium since the mid-90s.
Autism a childhood form of Alzheimer’s?
Holy wilful ignorance, Batman! Let’s just spout some science-y sounding bollocks name-checking another disorder folk have heard of and no-one really understands the cause of and hope we can get away with it…
It’s just as well Exley doesn’t work in any form of yer real, actual healthcare over here: he wouldn’t last 5 minutes…
Murmur Exley has been a researcher in the UK for 34 years,Aluminium has been his main interest of research.
https://www.keele.ac.uk/aluminium/groupmembers/chrisexley/
You might want to look at all the articles he published.You might think someone so well versed in toxicity would know better than to fall for antivaccine pseudoscience.
I would add that someone with a history of serious publications should know enough not to put out such sub-par work, even if he didn’t do the measurements himself, he should be aware of the issues, and yet he not only published it but spoke about in the press in a way that overstates the validity and meaning of the article – not just to this anti-vaccine interviewer, but also in the Daily Mail. It’s troubling.
Thanks to quack pediatrician Bob Sears and his pseudoscientific “vaccine books”, I’ve had parents decline vaccines for their children over this non-existent aluminum fear for over 10 years. And I’ve seen these unvaccinated children later diagnosed with autism. Or a family has a first child with autism so they skip vaccines for the next child and that child still also has autism. Oh, aluminum, where is thy sting? (clearly not here). John Snyder gave a good explanation why aluminum isn’t the boogey man anti-vaxxers like Exley and Sears claim back in a 2009 SBM column (https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/cashing-in-on-fear-the-danger-of-dr-sears/)
Christopher Hickie writes,
I’ve had parents decline vaccines for their children over this non-existent aluminum fear for over 10 years. And I’ve seen these unvaccinated children later diagnosed with autism.
MJD says,
An amazing piece of anecdotal evidence, Christopher Hickie.
I won’t ask you to explain this further in that I’d hate to have the wolfpack (i.e., Orac’s minions) turn on you. 🙂
I almost fell for that silly aluminum mumbo jumbo as well. Unfortunately, before I discovered this community, I wasn’t as skeptical as I should have been. I generally knew better than to fall for obvious scams, but Dr. Sears was a legitimate, licensed and certified pediatrician…which makes him more dangerous, imo, than any “holistic quack” or anti-vax mommy group, or actor out there. I knew better than to listen to those, but here I had two legitimate pediatricians (him and my son’s doctor) disagreeing on vaccines. Luckily, I trusted my son’s doctor.
You what?
The only people I know who died “of” autism are the ones the parents kill their kids with various “treatments”. Even then the autism is an indirect player in the death.
Now people with autism who have died is probably what should have been said, but that isn’t going to spread the fear as much.
I thought I’d misread that at first… Scaremongering much?
Note appendix C of this letter from Del Bigtree. Letters from Shaw, Gherardi and Exley. Both Exley and Gherardi “strongly supporting the contention” that aluminium adjuvants in vaccines “may have a role” in the etiology of ASD. Shaw implies the same, but uses slightly different wording.
Exley and Gherardi’s wording is uncannily similar…
http://icandecide.com/white-papers/ICAN-HHS-Notice.pdf
So Exley and Del Bigtree together?
But he isn’t “anti-vaccine”?
Cheers,
Magdalen
Orac writes,
He’s just the latest in an unfortunate line of scientists who have either gone antivax or prostituted themselves to the antivaccine movement to produce crappy science used to support the discredited notion that vaccines cause autism and are harmful.
MJD says,
It is patently clear that scientists who publicly claim that vaccines may cause autism are less than one in a million (<1 ppm).
In parallel, Orac teaches that “the dose makes the poison” but it appears that each scientist that claims vaccines may cause autism is poisonous (i.e., anti-vaccine).
@ Orac,
In my opinion, Professor Exley’s teachings are well intended and part of the vaccine continuous-improvement process.
“In my opinion, Professor Exley’s teachings are well intended and part of the vaccine continuous-improvement process.”
Except your opinion isn’t worth anything, given your repeated inability to understand basic science and statistics. Coupled with your willingness to lie simply in a vain attempt to be important to gullible people, you are once again coming off as a sad person who is willing to put people at risk to support your own inflated opinion of yourself.
Of course you think that. You think that anybody who even suggests vaccines have any side effects is a righteous dude. You’ve never spoken Ill of any antivaxer. In your world, they are all ‘safety advocates’, and are to be admired.
That’s why you’re a loon.
They are neither. Exaggerating (read lying about) a harm from a component of vaccines does nothing to improve vaccines or vaccination. Exley is not well-intended, he is malicious.
The mechanism-of-action of how aluminum-based adjuvants affect the incidence of autism spectrum disorders remains an open question.
One thing is certain, aluminum-based adjuvants are not covalently linked to the vaccine component and can thereafter disassociate; increasing the probability of said adjuvant interacting with other exogenous/endogenous proteins.
Exley et al. are not malicious.
It is my understanding that a child with atypical immunity may be adversely affected by the non-static binding characteristics of said adjuvant which thereafter may induce both atypical immunity and atypical neurological development.
Julian Frost writes,
Exley is not well-intended, he is malicious.
MJD says,
In a communication from the FDA it is written, “Furthermore, many infants might not receive the entire series of recommended vaccines or the particular combination of vaccines that delivers the maximum amount of aluminum. Therefore, it is likely that some infants will have even lower aluminum levels than calculated in this study and will be at even lower risk for exposure to aluminum through vaccination.”
https://www.fda.gov/BiologicsBloodVaccines/ScienceResearch/ucm284520.htm
Q. Does the FDA send a mixed signal as it relates to aluminum exposure through vaccination.
Really? You’re comparing anthropological statements to biochemical ones?
Apples and oranges much?
Well, he’s sure aiming at being darling:
note the fashionably distressed leather, expensive eyeglasses and longish hair. Competition for Andy.
-btw- what area/s are his degrees in?
Yeah, I noticed the studied casualness, as well.
Exley’s a fish guy, originally. His BSc is in aquaculture (U Stirling), earned sometime before ’88, the date of the first publication of his I was able to locate. It comprised a co-authored chapter in Recent Advances in Aquaculture, Vol. 3 titled Acid Rain: Implications For The Farming of Salmonids. From his bio at Keele, it appears he wishes to claim research from his undergrad years (which may be true, although I find no record) and to distance himself from his fishy past, which is, shall we say, de-emphasised:
His PhD was also from U Stirling and his ’89 thesis was titled Amelioration of aluminium toxicity in Atlantic salmon, Salmo salar L., with particular reference to aluminium/silicon interactions. I lack institutional access to the paywalled version, but did find this kind-of-an-abstract, which shows, at a minimum, that his obsession with Al, silicon and use of graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry dates back to his earliest work.
I am a Biologist (University of Stirling) with a PhD in the ecotoxicology of aluminium (University of Stirling).
When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
I’m not finding a proper CV offhand, but his bio is here.
[*] Parallelism, man, parallelism.
^ I presume based on this that the undefined “ICI” was these guys.
Autism a childhood form of Alzheimer’s?? Does this “expert” even know what Alzheimer’s is? Has he ever met one person afflicted with it? And what is the logical progression of ideas, starting there? That if granny has Alzheimer’s, we should make her drink bleach, because that will make her better?
The double standard is amazing. Any study involving any institution or researcher who has any connection to vaccines or immunology is discounted out of hand, but being funded by raving antivaccine lunatics is just hunky dory. The cognitive dissonance is deafening.
Murmur: It’s just as well Exley doesn’t work in any form of yer real, actual healthcare over here: he wouldn’t last 5 minutes…
You must not be American. As Dr. Hickie pointed out, there are several anti-vaxx physicians still working in the field- Bob Sears and Jay Gordon are just the tip of the iceberg. There’s a small minority of nurses who support vaccines, but most don’t.
@PGP: CUT IT F**KING OUT! “There’s a small minority of nurses who support vaccines, but most don’t” You know nothing about nurses, you know nothing about real people except the bugaboos in your head. If you don’t like where you live, leave. If you know a bad nurse, fine, but don’t impugn all of us with the bad nurse you know.
I’m so sick of your negative outlook. Yes, things aren’t perfect, but they aren’t as bad as you see. Try looking at the world without prejudice.
This unfortunately has a modicum of critical introspection as a prerequisite.
Yeah, it is getting too far. That’s like me seeing pgp and saying that all internet commentors are abrasive and generalizing.
WTF? Put up or shut up. Citation required. Don’t think that just because you generally agree with my outlook that I will not call you out when you start spewing utter bullshit.
Right.
Anti-vaxxers make much of a survey that said IIRC a significant proportion of nurses in the UK refused vaccines.
They also cite a group that opposed mandatory vaccines in NY state.
As well, they say “nurses refuse vaccines themselves”
HOWEVER I have never seen any hard figures showing how many nurses oppose or refuse vaccines,
If there were so many, I’d expect that they would routinely be trotted out by AoA. TMR and would appear at Autism One or write Skyhorse published books.
I watch this stuff regularly and I’ve only heard at most 3 or 4 nurses speak up against vaccines ever.
I have been to a lot of hospitals, and have yet to talk to an anti vaccine nurse. My pediatrician has wonderful nurses who are just the best at getting good blood draws and quick shots. In fact, just a few weeks ago, I got a flu shot and two boosters from one of them.
I’ll definitely hafta see a cite for that dribble.
Ellie: That if granny has Alzheimer’s, we should make her drink bleach, because that will make her better?
I’m sure someone somewhere has tried it. Alzheimer’s is a frustrating disease, simply because there’s little logic to it, we still don’t understand how it is caused or how it works and the way it increases vulnerability in an already vulnerable population. Also, there are several things that are not Alzheimers, though like Alzheimer’s, they attack the memory and reduce mental activity.
It just struck me as a particularly stupid thing to say. I do not have a medical background, but I volunteered for many years in an adult facility which included care for Alzheimer’s patients. I watched people disintegrate, and before their memory went, it could be so very painful for them, knowing what they were losing, and knowing what was to come. I saw people who forgot how to eat. To compare the two seems woefully and willfully ignorant.
PGP85,
If you’d like to learn more about Alzheimer’s Disease consider these recently released books from Nova Publishers.
https://www.novapublishers.com/catalog/product_info.php?products_id=61832
https://www.novapublishers.com/catalog/product_info.php?products_id=61322
No thank you. I can go to the USPTO web site and search “Alzheimer’s”, and do it for a lot less than you charge.
How many have you sold? Any chance they will wind up in a used bookstore near me?
Seriously.
Are you trying to peddle your books yet again? Are you secretly poor and need some quick cash to buy some latex-free gloves?
That England-Exley interview is comedy gold.
The passive voice is doing a lot of work in England’s leading question. The thimerosal-autism link has long since been disproven; some people have thought that thimerosal was responsible for causing autism, but for the last ten years or so, almost all such people have turned out to be anti-vaccine cranks. Exley is technically correct that his research has not falsified this alleged theory, but that’s because his research is asking a different leading question.
I have to assume that neither England nor Exley has encountered a case of autism in the wild, or they would know that England’s question was pure nonsense. That said, it is one thing for England, a layman, to make that mistake. It is another thing for an alleged expert like Exley to do so, even in reply to yet another leading question by England.
@ Eric Lund–the hubris by Exley is comedic. That mercury could be a cause of autism only because Exley hasn’t deigned to study it is hilariously arrogant.
Others have pointed out how sloppy Exley’s “research” is,but it wasn’t until I saw this video that I learned that Exley’s study was self-funded.This sort of explains everything.Either Exeley put up the money himself,or he crowd-funded from a bunch of antivax parents to get a study that would skew the results in their favor.This is a point that shouldn’t be ignored.
Not exactly Roger but it was funded solely by the Dwoskins who are very anti-vaxx, at least Clare is, husband may just be content to let her have her folly.
@ Eric Lund
My take on the passage of the interview on thimerosal goes one step further:
Exley: “I just proved that aluminium is involved into the making of autism!”
England: “Great! Oh, I thought it was the mercury”
Exley: “That could be that, too, of course”
Actually the true cause of autism is kryptonite. Minute amounts of kryptonite pollute autistic children keeping them from being super children. (sarcasm)
Well, I’ve heard worse hypotheses…
I thought it changed them from Indigo Children into Autistic Children.
As an irrelevant aside, we were dining at a small local restaurant and overheard a parent say that their child had originally been diagnosed as autistic, but was later found to be gifted. He had learned to speak Japanes before he could speak English!
My guess would be that he watched a lot of anime.
MIDawn: Actually, my mother is a nurse, thank you. And for the most part, she’s fairly well-grounded, though she does believe in acupuncture, herbalism and weirdly, pet psychics. And we’re talking about an extraordinary willful, stubborn woman here. A lot of people, usually women but some men too, will simply adopt the beliefs of their peers and not examine them or go along because ‘it’s not worth arguing about it.’ So, out of a sample of fifty nurses, you’d have fifteen hard-core anti-vaxxers, twenty going along, and fifteen who understand the science of vaccines and will stick to their guns.
Exley, like other anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters in general, needs to ramp up fear in order to acquire an audience: then, when followers become extremely upset and worried about the future, the ‘expert’ relieves their fears by offering them a solution
( even though it is a fantasy and rooted in opportunism)-
avoid vaccines and you will be safe. These feelings are rewarding and attach to the bearer of the message,
In addition, they add the prerequisite conspiracy theory
( because what is woo without conspiracies as a support scaffolding?-it explains why this scientific brilliance is not accepted as start-of-the-art medicine)
implicating Pharma, Big Government and mainstream media: thus the listener / reader becomes part of a select in-group who understands the secret mechanisations of the powerful elite and SEES RIGHT THROUGH THEM.
The news won’t tell you this!
When woo-meisters run out of health concerns and substances ( Hg, Al, GMOs, toxins, gluten, casein, meat dairy, wheat etc) that cause them, they then survey macro-concerns ( the economy, global warming, the police state, inner city problems, corporatocracy, banking, whatever)
in the same fashion
.
Scare them then sell them- either products or ideas as well as your own persona
Exley is working it…
“” No doubt Christopher Exley would object to my characterization of him as “antivaccine.” How else can he be described, though? “” — corrupted and depleted I’d call it. A different ideology and sadly more pervasive. My one and only comment. I do like and read this blog because it is so important (to me). Thanks.
That said, of the two nurses I saw before I saw the doctor, both of them were very accommodating regarding vaccines. I had to update my dtap before the nib’s appearance, and I also got my flu shot in October. We were all sick after Thanksgiving though; some kind of nasty stomach bug followed by half a week of lethargy.
Should mention: this was two separate visits to the same doctor. It’s been a year.
Oh, and MJD, you can eff right off. I’m not interested in your word salads. You’ve never even known anyone with Alzheimers.
Envy achieved. One of the main reasons I rejected Lithium was the never-ending blood draws. I just have tiny veins and, I’m no wuss – I have pretty high pain tolerance – but getting jabbed over and over again while they try to find a vein hurts. My psychiatrist was actually there once and, being a nice guy, was trying to distract me, but it didn’t work. So even he, once I got out of the hospital the second time, was like, “yeah, let’s try something else.”
Haven’t had a blood draw since I was in the psych ward summer of 16 and they tried to make me go on Lithium again.