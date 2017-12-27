Take that, antivaxers! This is nearly the end…of 2017, that is—with puppies!

As huge of a pain as it was to move the old blog over to this spiffy new setup, there was one advantage other than the spiffy new setup. That advantage was that the three or four weeks of downtime during which I transferred over twelve years worth of material over to the new site taught me that it’s OK to take time off from the blog every now and then. My traffic recovered faster than I thought it would, for one thing. True, it’s still not up to old levels, but I find these days that I don’t really care about my traffic the way I used to; so it doesn’t really bother me. It also means that, in case you haven’t figured it out already, I’m taking this week off—well, except for this post, which will not be about anything medical at all. I always reserve the right to change my mind if something happens between now and January 2 that I cannot resist. However, most years the week between Christmas and New Years is fairly quiet on the quackery front, as it is usually so on the news front; so I’m probably safe.
Because it’s the holiday season, I thought I’d do something a little personal. This is Dora:
She’s a dog my wife and I volunteered to foster and now want to adopt. We picked her up in October. She’s one of the sweetest dogs we’ve ever met. There was a little catch—or should I say surprise?—six and a half weeks ago. Those of you who follow my Facebook feed and maybe those who follow my Twitter feed already know what the catch was. Dora, it turned out when my wife took her to be spayed, was pregnant with eight puppies.
I had never seen a dog give birth before, and it was fascinating to watch. Over the course of five hours or so (from around 3 AM to 8 AM, of course), each puppy came out, and as it did Dora would lick the membranes off frantically. When it was over, there were eight new puppies, four black and four mixed white and black, overall six males and two females.
It wasn’t a lot of work at first because the puppies couldn’t walk and only consumed the milk that Dora provided. They were blind and deaf, as puppies are for the first weeks of life. Of course, as anyone who’s ever raised puppies (which now includes us) knows, as they grow, open their eyes, and acquire the ability to walk, things get…interesting. They also have to be introduced to solid food. Right now, at six and a half weeks, the puppies are pretty much weaned, and all that remains is to get them switched over from blended food to solid puppy food, which should happen within the next few days.
When last we weighed them a couple of days ago, they ranged in weight from around 5.7 to 7.3 lbs. Yes, they’re really getting big fast, and it’s hard to believe that a dog as small as Dora carried eight puppies that large! (They were under a pound at birth.) The hilarious thing is that the puppies, who all used to be able to fit on my lap, still seem to think that they are small enough to keep doing it. Here they are on Christmas morning:
And they’re learning to play, having discovered the joys of tug-of-war with each other and chasing various toys and balls:
And, finally, here they are this morning. They’re really becoming active!
Yes, there’s a lot of pee around. One thing we’ve learned from these puppies is that it’s impossible to keep the pen clean for very long and that we just have to roll with it. And there is a lot of pee and poo to clean up, such that even cleaning it three times a day after feeding doesn’t keep up with it. Also, puppies aren’t the least bit concerned about stepping in it and spreading it all over the pen, but, being dogs, instinctively do not poop near their bed area. It kind of strikes me as a metaphor for life, actually.
We’re still going to adopt Dora, but unfortunately we don’t think we can adopt one of the puppies because training a new puppy from scratch and seeing him through his…energetic…years is more sustained work than I think we can handle after this. I have little doubt that these cuties will quickly find forever homes after they go out in pairs to new fosters in a couple of weeks. We’ll be sad when they have to leave and we’ll miss the little buggers (puppy breath and kisses!), but we’ll have our normal life back, no longer regimented to feedings followed by cleaning up copious poop three times a day, and our basement will no longer have that gross sickly sweet smell of puppy poop always hanging in the air. Fortunately, it’s a lot less intense than poop from an adult dog, but it is…different.
Life’s full of surprises, and this one was a doozy. It’s been a hell of a lot of fun. I might have to do it again—after I’m retired and have the time. Maybe by 2030 or a bit later I’ll be able to do this again. In the meantime, here’s proof that I’m not as evil as antivaxers think I am. I love puppies.
NOTE: The shelter for which we’re fostering Dora and her puppies is I Heart Dogs. Consider an end-of-year donation, if you will.
Very cute! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dora is gorgeous! She has the look of an old soul in her eyes. Those are some happy, healthy looking puppies you have there. Also, this post made me realize that I’m not following you on Facebook yet!
Happy New Year! As much as I enjoy reading your blog, I hope that nothing so egregious happens that you have to cut short your blogging vacation.
Oh, wow! They are adorable.
When my younger son was about eleven years old he got a dwarf hamster from a pet store. A few days later his younger sister and her friend went to see the hamster, and found about eight more tiny hamsters in the hamster cage!
The family needed more room, so we got more hamster habitats that connected together with tunnel tubes. They are nocturnal, so my poor son would occasionally wake up late at night to see me, his mom, lying on the floor watching the little critters scamper all through the habitats.
Orac and Ms O are truly admirable to do this. WOW! Lots of work.
I am always grateful to the people who provided foster care for my spectacular cat.
A cat gave birth under a porch in a small city: she was later killed by a car so the home owners- an elderly man and his daughter who foster pugs- found homes for two kittens immediately and took care of mine ( 2-3 weeks old), even getting him fixed. At 4 months, a worker in the vet’s office, took him home and to the foster system’s weekly shows at a pet store; later her sister took him ( who had dogs and cats) until I adopted him at 6 months.
He was raised with dogs and was extremely active and agile : I guess he HAD to be with dogs/ puppies.
Maybe that’s where he learned how to fetch.
My eldest cat, who was raised from a seed, was able to play fetch. Mini tennis balls and a 30 foot run were the key.
He was great at retrieving small rubber balls that you get from vending machines, putting them in your hand. Repeat for a half an hour. Someone I know feared that the balls were hazardous so I substituted soda straws- the cat would leap high for them. He’s slowed down a little but still loves to play-fight/ bite. Seeks out hidden objects; he does follow me around like a dog. Other cats never did. He understands and follows several commands like “SiT”, “COME HERE”,
“GO TO SLEEP”. Hasn’t got ” GIVE ME FOOT” totally yet, I’m working on it.
My cat is also somewhat puppy-like in that he follows me around. (Also rather like my two year old nephew.) No fetch, though, and he doesn’t seem to understand any English.
He was a stray that my mom started feeding, and he was kind of a scardey cat when I first encountered him, hence, in part, his name, Chicken.
At this point he is even friendly with strangers and will try to chase away other cats that show up. He is probably the sweetest, most affectionate cat I’ve met (sometimes it’s a bit much.)
(Yes, he’s been fixed and everything.)
That’s almost exactly our cranktail black tabby’s bio. Some neighborhood kids snaked the kittens out from under their porch when their mother got run over, went to the vet for formula and fed them, and found homes for all of them. Killer’s a little guy–never got very big–but he just loves everybody of whatever species. He’ll be 16 pretty soon, and is helping me type as I write this….erhihfttynjjj///////
At last you have displayed your true, arrogant, quackery based ways. You have gone from pharma shill to puppy mill and it is obvious that is all an attempt to distract . . . — oh, look, cute puppies! I, for one, welcome our new puppy overlords.
We are as good at running a puppy mill as we are as pharma shills. We’ve sunk a lot of time and a few hundred dollars into these puppies, whom we will be giving up to be adopted when they are old enough, which, sadly, will be fairly soon.
Where’s the profit in that?
Endless love from the puppies and mother of said puppies 🙂
Merry Christmas,
Alain
Koff.* BTW, is that a Vienna sausage on the puppy’s leg, or was he just happy to see you?
Thanks for being part of the Grand Rescuial Band.
I’ve been putting in a lot of effort trying to socialize semiferal (and abused) cats and kittens lately to cool my head and have the scabs to show for it. May be superior to cryotherapy for treatment of verruca plana, if a hard sell.
^ Dammit, what’s with the eating of asterisks at the beginning of lines? There should be one before the final graf.
I don’t think I could do that. Puppies are easy by comparison. Yes, they poop a lot. Yes, they have pointy teeth and like to chew on clothes and digits. However, they are very social animals and, because we’ve had them since birth, have no…issues. At least, not yet, and I hope our fostering them doesn’t leave them with any. Also, they very much want to please. I think a couple of them might even be starting to learn recognize their names…
Dwarf hamsters are even easier than puppies. They don’t live very long though, so they gave the kids some real life lessons. Over two to three years we had a few small funerals. Le sigh.
Do you have any nieces or nephews living nearby that could us a new puppy? 😉
For a while we were on speed-dial with the local SPCA, whenever they came by a litter of feral kittens who needed socialising. The theory seemed to be that I’m barely half-domesticated myself, so I could provide a kind of halfway stage for them, It was a time full of satisfying accomplishments although my wrists now look like chopping-boards, covered with little white hairline scars.
Then one of the ferals decided to stay with us and she does not play well with others.
They are so cute.
I’m more a cat-person, so I don’t mind the cat blanket.
I’m so pleased you fostered a rescue dog.
Back in 1998, my family took in a Border Collie cross who would have been euthanased had we not given him a home. Jesse was a lovely dog.
Happy new year, from a long-time reader & fan.
If you vaccinate the puppies, will they get doggie-autism?
We’ll let you know. 😀
“They also have to be introduced to solid food. ”
Including socks, shoes, and books.
Funny, just today there was a story in the Minneapolis Strib “Variety” section titled, “When Fido is sick as a dog, more pet owners turn to aromatherapy, massage, even psychics.” (What, no acupuncture or reiki?) I groaned, and resisted clicking on it. I trust though that Orac will be sure Dora’s pups go only to science-based fosters! 🙂
Totally unexpected to read something from Orac that is substantially free of respectful insolence.
Is this the dog of the future?
https://www.dhresource.com/0x0s/f2-albu-g5-M01-49-C3-rBVaJFnzL2mAXg5aAACbbgrPLAA872.jpg/birthday-gift-rc-walking-dog-2-4g-wireless.jpg
The hilarious thing is that the puppies, who all used to be able to fit on my lap, still seem to think that they are small enough to keep doing it.
We have learned that, with German Shepherds, this is a feature and not a bug.
Of that, I have little doubt. These puppies all weigh around 6-7 lbs each now (up from under 1 lb each at birth), but they still think that they’re tiny enough to fit on my lap the way they did three weeks ago. They all manage to pile on a bed that’s now a bit too small for them too, which is hilarious when they do it. It looks as though it would be uncomfortable, but somehow they make it work, and it’s cute as hell.
I knew a great dane that thought he was a lap dog. Sweetest thing. One time when I was at a sleepover at his family’s house he came to snuggle with me as I lay on the floor in a sleeping bag. He stretched down the entire length of my body.
He also had a habit of leaning on people he liked.
Back when Pontius was still an apprentice Pilate, I looked after our neighbors’ dog over Christmas one year. It was a beast of far northern heritage and substantial abundance, and he lived outdoors – a bull in a china shop being somewhat delicate by comparison.
I awoke on the night before Christmas with a very large furry bedfellow and my father standing at the door to my bedroom, splitting his sides with laughter. Dad had gone out to the garage to retrieve some hidden Christmas gifts and the dog had slipped by him, come into the house and down to my basement bedroom (how he knew where to go is beyond my ken). The dog apparently was trying to hide under me.
🙂
The mom of the family belonging to that lovely great dane told us about how he was a great help with solicitors. Someone would ring their doorbell, and she would answer with this huge dog behind her with his “are you my new friend?” face. Except all the solicitor would see behind her was a very excitable dog whose head was at her shoulder height.
The solicitors never stayed very long.
Unfortunately the lifespan of those lovely dogs is quite short. It is not much more than a hamster. It seems the bigger the mass and the sociability that is bred in, the more health issues also follow.
Is it the puppies’ fault that your lap shrank?
@ Chris
he was a great help with solicitors
My mind flashed to the UK and I had a vision of him gnawing on a lawyer’s leg.
Chris,
Great danes are my favorites, especially blues like this one:
Unfortunately, it is still a work in progress to get one. Basically, I’d need a place to live with the dog (and a good paying job), a car (public transit is out of question with a dog that size) and maybe a few other thing that I haven’t tought off.
Alain
Chris,
url: http://www.mesdanoisbleu.com/photo/kira/kira_012.html
Al
Here it is anyone who comes to your door, rings the bill and solicits for money for their business, your vote for their candidate, cash for their charity, your signature for their petitions or your faith for their religion.
Or it just means anyone who ignores the “No Solicitors” sign by the doorbell.
Puppies! Happiness is a warm puppy clip on the internet. Wish I could adopt one, but our ten year old lab cross is still a handful. Must be the vaccinations.😂
We had a young dog that pulled off a baseboard from behind a radiator, blocking the kitchen door, and she chewed away a foot of the top of the moulding. We should have named her “BuzzSaw”.
Heh. My aunt and uncle once adopted a St. Bernard puppy, who went on to happily live at the local fire department after a not-dissimilar remodeling of their kitchen.
I’m seeing some Labrador influence in the pups. Dora, hmmm…
Lab and maybe a bit of dachshund?
Anyway, congratulations!
Any idea what type of dog the father was?
I thought of you and the puppies (having seen them on FB) and Dora as we cruised through Detroit on our way to and from Toronto for Christmas. The videos are so cute and I sure wish we had those neat pens in my days of puppyrearing! We had to keep them in boxes or improvise with chairs and such. Luckily they were dachshund puppies and only three of them, but there were also three small children to complicate the commotion!
Thanks for sharing and have a very Happy New Year.
I think by fostering them out, you are losing a tremendous opportunity to have your very own “Dogs of War” to unleash on the anti-vaccine and pseudo-science nuts. A vicious fearsome pack of puppies to slobber all over your enemies. What more could a glowing box of lights need?
Congratulations on being owned by Dora, and best of luck letting go of the tiny terrors. I would foster if I dodn’t already know that I want to keep them all.
Looking at those puppies I think “Dogs of War” might be a bit of an exageration. I can see it now, “Famous anti-vaxer licked to death by rampaging pups”.
“He also had a habit of leaning on people he liked.”
A long, long time ago when we were still teenagers a friend and I did one of those crazy road trips, traveling everywhere. One fellow we visited had two dogs: a small terrier and not-quite a puppy anymore great dane. We had fun watching the smaller dog chasing the great dane around his large yard, then ignored them to chat.
When we’d first arrived I had petted the great dane and he apparently took a liking to me. He was a big dog that weighed substantially more than me. While the three of us were standing and talking I didn’t notice the great dane sidle up alongside me. Next thing I knew I was on the ground with a very surprised and very heavy dog on top of me. Yes, he had leaned against little old (young) me.
Apart from enduring the laughter from the others neither the dog nor I appeared to suffer any long term emotional scars.
My friend’s ( now ex) husband owned a series of large dogs ( Danes etc) but the one I knew best was an Akita. He liked to “dance with ladies”- which meant that this great big slobbering – but beautiful- mess would put his huge front paws on your shoulders and look soulfully into your face for as long as you could tolerate it, slow dancing. I’m 5’6″ so he would be at least my height when posed in this fashion. I believe that he weighed about 140 lbs.
My friend fed him a mix of canned and dry food with hot water, his “stew”, in a large mixing bowl which he would consume like a desperate, starved thing.
His other interesting habit was escaping and going for a run – especially towards and onto a busy local highway which necessitated people ( myself included) getting into their cars to search for him and trying to lure him in said vehicles. He liked the
bright lights, his owner said.
I also rescued a large yellow Lab, Spy, who was similarly inclined several times ( different owner).
My aunt breeds rough collies. At least three of them, all related,thought they were lapdogs. Which is kind of uncomfortable when the dog is easily fifty pounds, with half of that being hair. Some of them like to jump, too, and one will sneak up behind people and jump on their backs.
That said, she hasn’t had puppies in a while, and I miss that. A small friendly wolf pack, bumbling across the yard, determined to untie all shoe laces and lick everyone they encounter to death. I hope Orac’s bunch find good homes- also, don’t worry Orac: puppies that get plenty of love and play and warmth do just fine.
Orac writes in the title,
Take that, antivaxers!
MJD says,
What does “antivaxers” encompass?
I’ve asked you to provide a definition for “antivaxer” many times and you’ve failed/refused to respond.
Can you enlighten us and define “antivaxer” in 50-words or less?
Q. How are puppies like respectful insolence.
A. Cute but messy
No.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2010/11/01/what-does-it-mean-to-be-anti-vaccine/
@ MJD:
Don’t you get it? You’re out of your league!
Although many minions have already told you, it bears repeating:
your analysis of complex issues is incredibly simplistic and your attempts at levity ill advised and juvenile.
Because you read a few article about the brain or computers, doesn’t mean that free associating concepts you discovered therein willy nilly makes any meaningful criticism .
Pedestrian, prosaic and parochial come to mind as adjectives for your commentary. I left out plodding.
We often ridicule Teresa Conrick’s “science”- she’s a few grades above you although just as wrong.
Orac is extremely tolerant- he needn’t answer to you..
Take a few courses in psychology and biology at a county college. I know you have a degree BUT,,,,
Dora is not merely good looking she is also one smart dog. Not only did she apparently pass the surgery recertification boards (I’d love to see a photo of her exam disguise), after reading the Xmas cards delivered to your home she decided on a seasonal eight puppies: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet Cupid, Donner, and Blixen…
Our childhood dog was a Welsh Springer Spaniel. When she had seven puppies they all got Welsh names. The only ones I remember now are Dylan and Myfanwy. Dylan had been renamed Fluffy by his heathen, Philistine owners when we met them on a walk a few years later.
Dora looks like a lab hound cross to me.
