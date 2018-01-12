Whatever happened to Dr. Daniel Neides, a year after he was forced to leave the Cleveland Clinic because of his antivaccine rant?

About a year ago, there was an uproar in the medical and skeptical blogosphere (and even in the mainstream media) to a blog post by Daniel Neides, Daniel Neides, MD, MBA, who was at the time Acting Medical Director of the Tanya I. Edwards Center for Integrative Medicine, Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer of Cleveland Clinic Wellness, as well as the Associate Director of Clinical Education for The Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine (CCLCM), where he oversaw all clinical activities during years three through five of the medical school. What so horrified and appalled me was Dr. Neide’s post, Make 2017 the year to avoid toxins (good luck) and master your domain, published on the website of a local Cleveland newspaper, was basically an antivaccine rant. Now, a year later, the exact details aren’t important. Suffice to say that Dr. Neide’s post indicated that he clearly believes that vaccine probably cause autism and are loaded with evil “toxins” that cause all sorts of health problems. Ultimately, Dr. Neides was forced out of his leadership positions, and I was wondering recently what happened to him.
I found out, but before I let you know what Dr. Neides is up to now let me recap what happened a year ago. Before my recap, though, I’ll let loose a most unsurprising spoiler: Let’s just say that Dr. Neides has dropped even the pretense of not being antivaccine. For instance, as you will soon see, he recently gave a speech to Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom, an antivaccine group hiding behind the “health freedom” and “informed consent” fallacies beloved by advocates of quackery and antivaccine pseudoscience.
The reaction to Dr. Neides’ post a year ago was swift and harsh on Science-Based Medicine, Skeptical Raptor, and Tara Haelle’s blog, while ZDoggMD posted an epic rant to Facebook. At the time, I couldn’t help but note that Dr. Neides was not just any doctor at the Cleveland Clinic. He was in a leadership position, having been faculty there for quite a few years before his moment of infamy. He had been running the Clinic’s wellness center and was acting director of the integrative medicine program there. In “integrative medicine” parlance, Dr. Neides was about as mainstream and “evidence-based” as “integrative medicine” gets. Yet he still managed to lay down an epic antivaccine rant. In fact, even though the many antivaccine tropes he laid down were well covered in the blog posts linked to above, I can’t help but quote a sample, just in case you don’t believe me when I tell you how bad his post was:
Slight detour. Why do I mention autism now twice in this article. Because we have to wake up out of our trance and stop following bad advice. Does the vaccine burden – as has been debated for years – cause autism? I don’t know and will not debate that here. What I will stand up and scream is that newborns without intact immune systems and detoxification systems are being over-burdened with PRESERVATIVES AND ADJUVANTS IN THE VACCINES.
The adjuvants, like aluminum – used to stimulate the immune system to create antibodies – can be incredibly harmful to the developing nervous system. Some of the vaccines have helped reduce the incidence of childhood communicable diseases, like meningitis and pneumonia. That is great news. But not at the expense of neurologic diseases like autism and ADHD increasing at alarming rates.
That’s about as antivaccine as it gets, an example of the classic “toxins gambit,” complete with the false equivalence beloved of antivaxers: “Yes, I concede that vaccines do good, but look at the horrible price! Autism! The horror. The horror…” Never mind that the “horrible price” exists only in the imaginations of antivaxers.
My point, of course, is that Dr. Neides’ antivaccine rant is the sort of thing that happens when you let other quackery and pseudoscience take hold at an institution. Dr. Neides had embraced pseudoscience in his practice, particularly the idea that unnamed “toxins” cause disease and that “detoxification” is necessary to restore and maintain health. Therefore, it should not be surprising that the sort of “thinking” (if you can call Dr. Neides’ nonsense thinking) that leads an institution to embrace naturopathy, homeopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, reiki, functional medicine, and nearly all manner of unproven, disproven, and mystical pseudoscience, as the Cleveland Clinic has embraced over the last 20 years can also lead to antivaccine views. After all, once you think that the body needs a lot of help to remove unnamed “toxins” and thus “detoxify,” then antivaccine pseudoscience is must a short hop away, and unfortunately Dr. Neides made that hop.
The administration of the Cleveland Clinic, not surprisingly, was not pleased at the unfavorable attention that Dr. Neides had brought upon it. His post made national news, resulting in harsh and well-deserved criticism that brought a tsunami of bad publicity bearing down the institution. A harsh light was shone on the Clinic’s increasing embrace of pseudoscience. For instance, it was noted that the Cleveland Clinic sold The One Quackery To Rule Them All (homeopathy) from its website. Even as Dr. Toby Cosgrove, longtime CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, tried to emphasize that his institution was pro-vaccine and used only evidence-based treatments, he couldn’t resist doubling down on the Clinic’s commitment to “wellness,” which was the portal through which all the quackery and pseudoscience had entered. Indeed, I couldn’t help but point out that Dr. Cosgrove’s hiring of Dr. Mark Hyman to establish a “functional medicine” clinic put the lie to his oh-so-pious denial that there was no antivaccine sentiment at the institution he ran, reminding my readers that at the time of his hiring in 2014 Dr. Hyman had very recently co-authored a book with antivaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. entitled Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: Mercury Toxicity in Vaccines and the Political, Regulatory, and Media Failures That Continue to Threaten Public Health. Not surprisingly, the book demonized the thimerosal preservative that some antivaxers point to as the cause of the “autism epidemic.” Ten days before his hiring by the Cleveland Clinic was announced, Mark Hyman even appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to promote the book. There’s no way Dr. Cosgrove didn’t know about that. Still, Dr. Neides had to go, and go he did. Sadly, despite that, the embrace of quackery has been “wildly successful” at the Cleveland Clinic.
So what’s happened to Dr. Neides?
I found his new practice website the other day, Inspire Wellness, which he co-founded with Dr. Jessica Hutchins. I thought I’d start with her because Dr. Neides’ choice of her as his partner in this practice definitely puts the lie to his denial that he was antivaccine:
Jessica’s story is an incredible one. She grew up in Cleveland, received her MD from CWRU and trained as an OBGYN at University Hospitals. Her trajectory was forever changed when her oldest son, Josh, was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in 2004 at the age of three. Demanding to uncover the answers to the cause and treatment of ASD, Jessica began her educational journey in the field of Functional Medicine. This area of medicine focuses on reversing chronic disease by understanding the complexity of the body at an energetic and cellular level. Through those efforts, Josh recovered no longer has an ASD diagnosis. Although Josh was the catalyst for this passion of disease reversal, she also draws much inspiration from her children Emily, Michael, Tori, and Gabe to make their world a safer place.
She moved back to Cleveland in 2015 from Northern California where for the first time she was able to practice functional medicine 100% of the time (of course missing those middle of the night deliveries)! In 2016, she became an Institute of Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner, and is one of a handful of doctors in the world who are both board certified in OBGYN and certified in Functional Medicine.
Translation: Dr. Hutchins is an autism biomed quack and almost certainly blames vaccines for her child’s autism. I can’t help but note that, in his infamous post that lost him his job, Dr. Neides actually cited an article by Dr. Hutchins from 2015 published in U.S. News & World Report. An excerpt:
Given the lack of any nutritional value and lack of true safety data for these chemicals, what is the harm in demanding better quality nourishment for our kids? We cannot assume that if our government allows these chemicals to be put in our “foods” that they must be safe. When we vote with our dollars by choosing to buy products that are sustainably produced and chemical free, we actively shape the market place. Help change the way our kids nourish their precious bodies, starting with yourself as an example. Every one of us is so unique and biochemically different, sometimes the best research data to listen to is the testimonial of your own child’s health. For more info on eating toxin-free food and pushing food manufacturers to stop using these ingredients, check out foodbabe.com.
“Chemical-free” food? What does that even mean? Vacuum? Every food is made up of chemicals! In any case, the fact that she referred to Vani Hari, a.k.a. The Food Babe, as a good source of information on anything related to food tells you all you need to know about her. Hari is, after all, the one who said that there “is just no acceptable level of any chemical to ingest, ever” and regularly lays down the most pseudoscientific and ignorance-inspired misinformation about “chemicals” in food imaginable. It’s not for nothing that I’ve said that Vani Hari (“The Food Babe”) is to food what Jenny McCarthy is to vaccines.
Actually, Dr. Hutchins is clearly antivaccine as well. I found some testimony attributed to her regarding Ohio House Bill 193, which, if passed, would prohibit penalties for employees of hospitals and health care systems who refuse the influenza vaccine. In it, Dr. Hutchins claims she received no training in medical school on vaccine safety research and recounts some antivaccine greatest hits.
None of this should be surprising, given that Dr. Hutchins is also a functional medicine practitioner. I’ve described many times why functional medicine is utter quackery. It’s the worst form of “make it up as you go along” medicine that combines the worst aspects of conventional medicine (massive overtesting) with copious quackery, particularly of the “detoxification” variety.
But what about Dr. Neides? Well, he is Dr. Hutchin’s partner now. More importantly, his and Dr. Hutchins’ practice offers a wide variety of quackery, ranging from functional medicine (of course!) to the quackery of an infrared sauna, to intravenous nutrition, which is touted for “heavy metal and chemical toxicity,” migraines, asthma, chronic fatigue syndrome, and other conditions. The practice even offers something Drs. Hutchins and Neides call the Inspire Wellness Personalized Membership. It’s basically a concierge service, although neither doctor has admitting privileges at any hospital. Neither take Medicare, Medicaid, or any other form of health insurance, the reason being how little of what the practice does is reimbursed by insurance.
So, yes, Dr. Neides is a quack, and he’s definitely let his antivaccine freak flag fly high since leaving the Cleveland Clinic. Don’t believe me? Check out this video posted to Facebook two days ago of him giving a talk to the Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom. It’s a group that is clearly also antivaccine, with its website chock full of antivaccine misinformation, such as this page attempting to “debunk” the well-established science failing to find a link between vaccines and autism and another page of antivaccine fear mongering. I won’t go into detail debunking the nonsense because of length considerations and because I’ve done it so many times before, but OAMF should not rest easy. If any of their members challenges me to demonstrate the group is antivaccine, my response to hin would be, “Be careful what you wish for. You might just get it.”
Here’s the video:
The beginning of the tape shows Dr. Neides going on about how at age 51 he’s not the same person he was at 31 or even two years ago. (Neither am I, but that’s besides the point.) After that, he launchea into a discussion of “that article” (i.e., the article he wrote a year ago that got him booted from the Cleveland Clinic) and attempts (unsuccessfully) to joke about how he had thought before he wrote it in December 2016 that very few people read his column. He discusses how in his column he had taken on the food industry, the chemical industry, and a bunch of other industries without any reaction from his employer, but then he took on vaccine industry…
Yeah, it’s the “vaccines are a sacred cow” gambit.
Throughout the talk, Dr. Neides tears up as easily as former Speaker of the House John Boehner. He tears up as he described how on January 13, 2017, he was relieved of his position as director of the Cleveland Clinic’s wellness institute after having been a loyal “soldier” for 20 years, lamenting that, although he could still practice medicine there as faculty, his career at the Clinic was effectively over, his leadership and administrative positions gone.
It was at this point that I marveled. Before his firing, Dr. Neides had worked for the Cleveland Clinic for over 20 years, despite his embrace of quackery and pseudoscience! That tells me a lot about the Cleveland Clinic. I also learned from Dr. Neides’ talk that in September the Clinic had dissolved his clinical area, in essence letting him know that its wellness institute would close at the end of 2016, meaning that he would have to find another practice. (Too bad the functional medicine institute and traditional Chinese medicine clinics appear to be still going strong.)
It isn’t very deep into the talk that Dr. Neides goes full bore antivax. For example, he, like Dr. Hutchins, claims there is “no education” about vaccine ingredients or the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Of course, given his antivax proclivities, I’m guessing that what Dr. Neides is really objecting to is that medical school and residency don’t teach antivaccine pseudoscience about “toxins” and “vaccine injuries” that aren’t. He rattles off tropes about vaccine injury claims, claims of “conflicts of interest” among pro-vaccine advocates, complaints about patients being dismissed from practices because of refusing to vaccinate. He’s particularly upset about employers “forcing” employees to receive the flu vaccine, and even buys into the common antivaccine claim that there is no “informed consent,” tearing up yet again as he confesses that he was once “one of those doctors” who didn’t give adequate informed consent about vaccines. Indeed, my Boehner remark might have been too mild. In fact, Dr. Neides tears up a lot during this talk in a most maudlin fashion, even going so far as to tell his audience not to feel sorry for him. (Don’t worry. I won’t. I’m sure Dr. Neides will profit mightily from his new “integrative” practice.)
What Dr. Neides is really referring to, from my perspective, is what I like to refer to “misinformed consent,” where risks of vaccines are massively overstated and benefits massively understated. He even brings up the “placebo gambit” regarding vaccine studies. And, yes, he buys into blaming the “autism epidemic” on vaccines and basically implies not-so-subtly that vaccines might be responsible for an “epidemic” of chronic disease.
He also goes where all too many antivaccine activists go as well: Nazi analogies. Yes, he invoked the Nuremberg Code and Geneva Convention. Why he brought up the Geneva convention, I have no idea. The Geneva Conventions have very little to do with informed consent or medical experimentation. Rather, they are international agreements that define the basic rights of wartime prisoners, establish protections for the wounded and sick, and establish protections for civilians in war zones. Yet this doesn’t stop Dr. Neides from asking, “Why are we not protected under the Geneva Convention?” Actually, the Geneva Conventions do encompass medical experiments. Indeed, it is considered a grave breech of the Third and Fourth Geneva Conventions to subject prisoners or civilians to willful killing, torture or inhumane treatment, including biological experiments. Still, Dr. Neides seems to be conflating the Geneva Conventions with the Nuremberg Code, which was delivered in 1947 as part of the verdict against Nazi doctors who had conducted horrific medical experiments on Jews and other prisoners and remains one of the foundations of medical ethics with respect to human subjects research. Some of the ten points of the code include the requirement for informed consent, the requirement that there be strong preclinical data (in vitro and animal experiments) to support the hypothesis being tested, that physical and mental suffering must be avoided or minimized, and several other principles that we accept today. So, yes, involuntary biomedical experiments are against the Geneva Conventions, but the Geneva Conventions are not primarily about forcing people to undergo human experimentation. The Nuremberg Code is.
I do have to give Dr. Neides credit, though. He can really bring the stupid in the form of ridiculous “slippery slope” arguments, asking:
- “Are women going to be forced to undergo mammograms or Pap smears in order to keep their jobs?”
- “Are men going to be dismissed from medical practices because the refuse a digital rectal exam or PSA for prostate cancer screening or colonoscopy at age 50 for colon cancer screening?”
Exercise for the reader: How are these interventions not like vaccines?
Again, let us not forget that Dr. Neides was employed by the Cleveland Clinic for over 20 years. He rose through the ranks to a leadership position. He was in charge of teaching medical students. He ran its wellness institute. He was popular and trusted. If he hadn’t let his freak flag fly with respect to his antivaccine views a year ago and been unfortunate enough to have drawn national attention to it, he would almost certainly still hold all the positions of influence in the Cleveland Clinic organization that he held a year ago and still be administering woo to patients under the Cleveland Clinic brand.
The Cleveland Clinic administration wants to convince you that Dr. Neides is an anomaly in its institution, but I fear that he is not. Once an institution embraces pseudoscience, whether because of philosophy or as a marketing strategy to attract patients with more money than critical thinking skills, it’s much harder than the administration thinks to keep out other forms of pseudoscience, including antivaccine views. I’d be willing to bet that there are other antivaxers at the Clinic, ones who are smarter than Dr. Neides and don’t announce their antivaccine views to the world.
So tired of responding to these same lies. Amazed you can continue to lead in this Orac.
To which particular lies do you refer? How do you know they are lies and why should we agree with you?
@MO’B, I interpreted Michael Morris ‘s remarks as support for Orac for calling out the lies of people that Oprah had on her show, not an attack on him.
MO’B, I think Michael Morris is referring to the lies of Neides and Hutchings. I interpreted his comment as support for Orac, not an attack.
Julian, MO’B is a hijacked ‘nym. Smells like Fendelsworth.
Maybe I missed the response. Please, do enlighten me…..
Well, I guess the only thing I can say about Drs Neides and Hutchins’ practice is that I have no family in that area to warn away from it. And yes, my family does make a practice of notifying others about quackery-loving MDs, so they don’t accidentally see one just because they’ve moved to a new area and need a family doctor. While I don’t usually google any MD covered by my insurance, I have walked out of an office or two once I arrived (letting the staff know, of course, that I am not waiting to see that doctor, and why.)
Worrisome indeed. Metrohealth’s a bit better, I think, but there’s still a crap load of breast is best and other stuff. One doc suggested I try melotonin (?) suppliments to help me sleep because they’re natural. Really lady? I know we’re in the psych department where things are fuzzier anyway, but “natural”? (Mostly, i think the even more natural time will help, and its staying awake that’s usually harder. I have 2 small children)
I worked with several people who do basic research on melatonin. It is still a supplement for good reason: The data on long-term safety are not there; quality control is almost non-existent; dosage recommendations for the good quality stuff are all over the map; and most importantly, melatonin seems to play a poorly understood role in lots of things besides phase-shifting your sleep cycle and circadian rhythms. Why do we have to keep repeating that cyanide is also “natural,” arsenic is “natural,” etc? Any trained MD who invokes the but-it’s-natural ploy is someone to run from, so I’m assuming the doc you saw or conferred with is a naturopath or some variation thereof. And melatonin is not necessary “natural.” Because it’s a supplement it can be and is synthesized from many different sources.
Yes, she was a psychiatrist of the MD sort. Mostly I saw the resident, but it was the mentor who said it. 🙁 it was my first visit as my ob’s been prescribing and a social worker therapist who’s been listening. I have a preexisting depression that was badly exasperated by pregnancy (with my 19 month old) and PMDD.
The melatonin people I’m talking about mostly took a very dim view of psychiatrists getting involved in the sleep disorder field, and one openly mocked psychiatrists poking their noses into sleep stuff about which they were utterly clueless. Circadian researchers generally are not great fans of MDs who do not understand the circadiana, as they call it–the theoretical basis of rhythm models–and who often recklessly provide clinical care that is often completely misguided. I am married to a circadian biologist, am still involved in the field, and worked for the NSF Center for Biological Timing (now defunct) for more than a decade with many sleep and circadian people. They privately can be very amused by what MDs–especially psychiatrists–do not know.
FWIW I submitted a board complaint against Neides to the Ohio Board regarding his anti-vax screed last year. In June, that Board dismissed the complaint stating “In our review of your complaint, we did not find enough medical or legal evidence to justify further action and your complaint has been closed.” Somehow they did not feel his public column violated section G.2 of 4731.22 stating that the Board can take action if “individual’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.” This is disappointing, even more so now, given that Ohio, like many states is being hit hard with flu right now including many deaths.
Additionally I’m not totally sure Neides is completely severed with Cleveland Clinic. On his new practice web site FAQ section it states “Please note – if you were a patient seeing Dr. Neides at Cleveland Clinic, you will NOT need to schedule a New Patient visit at Inspire Wellness”, suggestive he still has access to those patient records.
In his talk he said that when he was fired from his leadership positions at the Cleveland Clinic he was told that he could still practice there. He apparently did, as he said later in his talk that he was told in September that his wellness clinic would be shut down at the end of the year. He also said that he would start seeing patients at his new Inspire Wellness clinic on Monday. Reading between the lines, my guess is that he probably kept seeing some patients at the Clinic until his wellness clinic shut down in December and took a few weeks off before starting at his new private practice.
Presumably he’s still on staff at the Cleveland Clinic and might well still have admitting privileges. As far as I know he never resigned from the Cleveland Clinic medical staff, which means that he would still be on it and have access to its EMR unless he were actually to resign or fail to renew his privileges and thus let them expire.
While Dr. Neides is moaning about conflicts of interest, perhaps he should explain why his new practice has a “supplement store”, where patients can buy products recommended by he and Hutchins. Do they have a financial arrangement with supplement manufacturers, or are they pushing these products out of the goodness of their hearts?
“Demanding to uncover the answers to the cause and treatment of ASD, Jessica began her educational journey in the field of Functional Medicine.”
It’s always a “journey”. Translation: “Unsatisfied with what evidence-based medicine had to say, Jessica began her descent into quackery.”
For a lot of doctors that go off the deep end, there’s often a family member they feel was somehow injured by the medical system they are now betraying–for Neides partner it appears a child with autism was her trigger.
@ Christopher Hickie:
I think that the phenomenon you describe explains how many woo-meisters ( Null and Adams for example) and non-medical antivaxxers ( AoA, TMR) got started. on their pathway to bad science.
Wait, this man is still teaching students under the Cleveland Clinic’s responsibility?
Maybe we shouldn’t be so harsh on the Neides-Hutchins alliance. After all, their combined practice no doubt offers groovy nutrition advice, which was on display in this 2016 posting by Neides (quoting a Hutchins article from U.S. News and World Report):
“Are animal fats all bad? Fat is where toxins tend to be stored in animals. Again, knowing the source of your food is important! So the inflammatory profile of fat from a conventionally raised animal living in crowded, filthy conditions being fed GMO corn feed is vastly different than fat from an organic pasture raised animal living with minimal stress.”
Neides: “As a physician, I can appreciate how confusing nutritional recommendations can be. The important thing is to eat foods that do NOT promote inflammation. If we are going to consume saturated fat from animal protein, it should be from an organic, pasture-raised animal that lived a nice, peaceful life.”
http://www.cleveland.com/lyndhurst-south-euclid/index.ssf/2016/03/a_little_fat_in_your_diet_may.html
See? There’s the guilt-free way to pork out – just make sure your meats are from non-stressed animals listening to Vivaldi concertos, while eating non-GMO grain.
No grain DB. Only totally ‘organic’ grass. Fertlized by the cow dung to complete the great circle of life. Gotta spread that around all over the range. And no Vivaldi. Enya, Yanni, or John Tesch maybe, But more likely this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VnQ8AhkX7bQ
If I have to listen to that all day long, I’m happy to finally being slaughtered. Finally an end to this depressing stuff.
Academic institutions, even those a lot smaller than the Cleveland Clinic, have a lot of inertia, and once people inside them reach a certain position it takes a LOT for the institution to spit them out if they turn into bad apples somewhere down the road. That’s my experience, anyway, having encountered the occasional established faculty member who was grossly incompetent, unethical, or just plain nutso. In these cases, the bad apples were still functional in one way or another, usually skillful in concealing their flaws from all but immediate co-workers, and the institution was in something like denial or willful ignorance about the depth of their problems. In one case, the bad apple in question had actually risen to President of the college… i think, in these cases, the denial cycles ever stronger out of the ego of TPTB and their sense of institutional self-importance: ‘We would never select or elevate anyone but the finest. If we ever supported them, they must indeed be great!” And then, the gatekeepers can’t handle the cognitive dissonance (and humiliation) that would be involved in showing them the door.
Yet, in general, eventually (i.e. way waay too late) there’s some tipping point, when the unfettered bad apples push the stink of their rot too far, and there’s some reckoning and exit – followed, of course, by a face saving cover-up. And, after most of these (again, I’m talking about situations I’ve witnessed first hand), the institutions take some steps to insure that the particular type of bad behavior won’t be repeated, at least immediately, by replacing the bad apple with someone who is the antithesis of their fatal flaw. That is, the institution recovers, and may even get better.
What I would say about these cases is that the rise of the bad apples reveal institutional weaknesses, points where the institution values something so strongly it overlooks warning signs. And what separates the bad apples from the regular apples is not so much distinctions of kind, but distinctions of degree. (E.g. all politicians prevaricate, but then there’s Trump…) That’s how they get by until the crisis hits: the unacceptable is whittled down in perception and evaluation to be something close to routine.
Now, I know bupkiss about the internal workings of the Cleveland Clinic in general, or details of Neides story within that. But I’m inclined to guess it reflects the model I’ve witnessed. If that’s the case, Neides’s re-emergence as an abject quack wouldn’t tell us anything about the Cleveland Clinic we didn’t already know, anything all that profound, or anything as dramatically disturbing about the future of the Clinic as Orac suggests. What we already know: Like the many other “quackademic” institutions Orac decries, the CC long ago reacted to a variety of social, economic and cultural pressures by making a set of limited accomodations/openings to CAM, and promoted these things as ‘new! improved! special! better!’ medical care. We can assume, I think, that this movement was not without considerable internal politics and dissent. Somehow, Neides got himself on the ‘team’ backing the ‘new’, and because he was an ally, the forces that valued this limited move to ‘IM’ looked the other way when he began to show signs that he was… well getting into some pretty extreme quackery and pseudoscience crapola like anti-vax – which we can also guess he was showing to insiders well before he published that column that so ‘shocked, shocked!’ the higher-ups. Their denial and hubris then protected him, and may even have led to some form of promotion (Ackk!). But all this can happen and he can still be an outlier in terms of the institution as a whole, because they’re just so arrogant or partisan they don’t believe they can have outliers…
Again, by outlier, I’m talking about degree rather than general direction. I wouldn’t expect Cleveland to drop IM or FM in the wake of this mess, or even curtail the amount of their offerings therein. But I would expect them to be more careful, stick closer to those aspects of IM or FM that have been more or less successfully ‘mainstreamed’, like acupuncture for pain control and all those not-really quacky things like diet and exercise that have been “retconned” or appropriated into some CAM-y rubric. Time will tell, though, I guess.
Exactly my experience at a prestigious academic medical center. I was asked to help investigate the director of the cancer center to reinforce some existing suspicions that he had plagiarized some grant proposals he was reviewing. They also suspected he was pressuring junior people to stay quiet about it. Both suspicions were absolutely confirmed. This guy lifted entire passages out of other multi-institutional proposals. Two of the junior people quit and left research for private practice.
About a year later I saw the plagiarist at a development meeting where he was still expecting junior people to cover up for his unfitness for that schmoozing/fundraising job, but at least they had quietly removed him from a leadership position. They just bumped him sideways into a non-clinical job. He showed up for the slapdown with four lawyers who obviously pulled it off.
The same happened with an orthopedic surgeon who was falsifying Worker’s Comp records and another ortho surgeon who was a known quack and had a long history of botched procedures. He made a huge contribution to a new sports complex, which was eventually named for him. I thought that was illegal, but apparently there was some loophole he got around. He is still there. That guy also misdiagnosed me and cause a serious delay in getting treatment.
At another institution, a friend who was a critical care nurse quit when she was pressured to cover up for a marginally competent physician who made several fatal errors. There was a dual record-keeping system there for people who already had a history of being a bad apple. Only a select few were allowed access to it. She couldn’t go on record for various reasons, and she got slapped with some kind of gag. She left critical care to put in IVs all day long in a small-town hospital.
This is why I left that world.
Obligatory link: Only be sure always to call it please “research”.
Most proposals do not include an index, so the old Vladivostok telephone directory was probably not helpful to this guy, but there are too many people like him. Some years ago, while reviewing a manuscript for a journal, I encountered a series of paragraphs that in my biased opinion were very well written. The reason I admit to bias on this point is because I had written those paragraphs in a paper published a few years earlier in that same journal. I brought the matter to the editor’s attention, and he duly rejected the paper, but the authors proceeded to submit the paper to a different journal, which accepted it.
Honest people are always slept around by the malicious. One needs to stand up name names and possibly endure some consequences. Otherwise they will keep doing it and keep getting away with it. The thing is if one person stands up they will get cut down, but if three stand up they win.
Or in simpler terms, the only winning defense is a good offense.
I read his “debunking” of population studies, and it’s all goalpost moving. Vaccines only cause autism in vulnerable populations, and the vulnerable are self-selected out of the vaccinated groups.
Why not identify these vulnerable populations and interpret the data? Why can’t Dr. Neides do that, or at least work with someone who could do it?
Well, I guessed wrong. I thought what happened is that Oprah gave him his own TV show, To prep for their run on the 2020 Opera-Chopra-Neides ticket.