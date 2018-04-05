Quoth antivaccine “warrior mamma” Brittney Kara: If vaccines are so great, why aren’t they mentioned in the Bible?

The last couple of posts have been relatively long and taken up more of my time than usual, given that they required me to read and analyze some papers, one of which claimed the discovery of a hitherto unknown “organ,” the others of which abused complexity theory, quantum physics, and evolution to claim “nonduality” and a sentient universe. So it was with amusement and some eagerness that I discovered a video that showed one of the dumbest arguments against vaccines ever. Are you ready for…Brittney Kara?
I’ll start by just saying that I can’t believe I’ve never heard of Brittney Kara. She’s an antivaxer, and I thought I had heard of pretty much every major antivaxer. On the other hand, perhaps she isn’t a major antivaxer, although she does describe herself on her Amazon.com profile thusly:
Brittney Kara is an Author, Certified Master NLP Practitioner, Hypnotherapist, Nutrition Coach and Mother. Her mission is to inspire people to take control of their health, search for truth, live life with passion, and discover the greatness within them. Brittney specializes in teaching people how to detoxify their lives through cleansing and super foods. Brittney lives in Los Angeles with her family and speaks at various Nutrition and Wellness seminars across California.
So many red flags of quackery! “Detox” and “cleansing“? Check. “Superfoods“? Double check. “NLP”? Most definitely. (Neurolinguistic programming is quackery.) And I’m not even counting her speaking appearances at “nutrition and wellness seminars.”
So what did Kara say about vaccines that got my attention? Well, take a look at this video, edited down to the key statements by The Real Truther:
This is the sort of video that makes one’s brain melt from the stupidity flowing from it. Here’s what she said:
I just decided to just google what the bible says about vaccines. There’s nothing in the bible that talks about vaccines. I just want you to think about that. So if God knew in the future that he was going to create these amazing things that were going to be the best scientific advancements, like oh, my God, they’re so great, why isn’t there anything, any inkling of talk about these things called vaccinations coming into being later to save people? If that was really God’s plan and they’re so amazing, then why isn’t it in there at all? Maybe there’s a chapter where they talk about something like an injection, like this health injection, right? Like, why didn’t God talk about that if he knew that it was going to come and save the world?
Wow. Just wow. What else can I say. I could, as The Real Truther does, list a whole lot of amazing scientific discoveries and products of technology that are also not mentioned anywhere in the Bible, but that would be too easy. Actually, no it wouldn’t. Nothing’s ever too easy for Orac, at least not when he feels that he needs a break. I could mention computers, antibiotics, television, automobiles, airplanes, modern pharmaceuticals, the Internet, and more. None of these things are mentioned in the Bible because even the most recent books of the Bible are nearly two thousand years ago.
Besides, there’s so much more to Kara’s antivaccine lunacy than just her statement that there’s nothing in the Bible about vaccines. Behold:
I will admit right here that I didn’t watch the entire video. Rather, I skimmed and stopped at parts that were particularly egregiously stupid. For instance, very early in the video, she says:
Now, I already knew that there’s absolutely nothing in the Bible about vaccinations, but there’s multiple scriptures about honoring the body and keeping the body clean, and in old Biblical times blood is sacred. Blood is sacred throughout the Bible, and there’s so many chapters that talk about…in the first testament people were always cleansing the blood, and there were sacrifices and all sorts of stuff.
She repeatedly asks questions along the lines of:
Like, if that was really God’s plan, and they’re so amazing, then why isn’t it in there at all. I mean, not even close.
Um, perhaps because much of the Bible was written by Bronze Age people, who knew nothing of germ theory and still thought that disease was due to evil spirits or God’s disfavor, maybe. Just sayin’.
Elsewhere in the video she says:
I really believe that believing in vaccines is a mental disorder, and I believe that people are brainwashed with this disorder to believe in vaccines.
I kid you not. That’s what she said. If you don’t believe me, I assure you that you don’t have to listen to more than the first couple of minutes of her video before you find her statement. You’ll find even more than that. For instance:
And I’m also fascinated and sickened by what’s happening in our modern day culture, and I’m constantly bombarded by seeing children who are being abused and murdered by the pharmaceutical industry, and so many people who are being harmed by this industry are Christians, and it blows my mind that we haven’t connected the evilness of the vaccine world to the pureness of God’s world.
At least she’s honest. No “I’m not ‘antivaccine’; I’m a vaccine safety advocate” dodges and equivocating for our Brittney Kara! Oh, no!
Not surprisingly, she pulls the whole “vaccines as religion” gambit. At one point she goes on and on about how you “can’t question vaccines”; “vaccines are good”; and likens questioning vaccines to “blasphemy.” She then goes on:
But it’s so demonic, guys. First of all, when you realize that God said zero about vaccines, he taught about nutrition and our perfectly amazing immune systems, which are our natural vaccine system, which is your best fighting chance against any disease or illness. To think that we are above that is the most ridiculous, disgusting concept, and it’s worshiping false idols, worshiping this thing that is not from God, that God did not create, to somehow heal you or make you better.
The second thing is that there’s nothing in the Bible, really, about pharmaceuticals, except in the old, old version of the Bible there was a word called “pharmakeia””…it’s the root word of the word today that we have, which is “pharmaceuticals.” And do you know what that was defined as in the Bible? Sorcery. Pharmaceuticals in the Bible, that Greek word, where that Greek word came from, were considered sorcery, and it was not good, and God did not want us to do it.
From there, she goes on to the whole bit about how “you cannot be pro-life and vaccinate” because of the “aborted fetal tissue” in vaccines” nonsense that some antivaxers claim. She even says that they are using “aborted humans” to make vaccines, even referring to them as “little bits of humans.” She even says that “metabolically, this is cannibalism.” This is one of the more ridiculous antivaccine talking points.
I had heard of the claim that “pharmakeia” in the Bible is something that is condemned and that that means that modern pharmaceuticals are evil or even sorcery. It’s a distortion of what’s actually in the Bible that some sects use to justify not using medicine and instead relying on prayer for healing (e.g., this rant and this other rant). Apparently, the word “pharmakeia” actually means potion makers who produced potions used to produce hallucinations to facilitate contacting the spirit world, not physicians using drugs or even herbal medicine to treat disease. If Ms. Kara really believes that pharmacueticals are all evil sorcery because the Bible tells her so (even though it doesn’t), I suggest that she eschew it. The problem is that she’ll also deny it to her children.
I also suggest that, because they aren’t mentioned in the Bible, Ms. Kara stop using computers, smartphones, Facebook, and the Internet, thereby sparing us further examples of her brain dead ignorant rants, like this one that she did for the crew behind the antivaccine propaganda film VAXXED:
Because of course Ms. Kara is with VAXXED. But don’t you dare say that the VAXXED crew is antivaccine!
17 Comments
Elegant proof that the bible wasn’t produced by an omniscient being, but fallible mortals of their time (Bronze and early iron age).
I like the graphic used for the article. Reminds me of something out of another thing the religious wing-nuts hated, AD&D.
I debated whether to use a photo of the Bible or something like this, and, given my history of being quite into AD&D in my youth, decided to go with a picture related to the sorcery angle.
Mangling the alleged (likely false) Churchill quote: The best argument against religion is a five-minute conversation with the average believer.
In contrast, lunatics like described here are a good argument for a hard antitheism.
Brittany Kara isn’t mentioned in the bible either. Therefore she must not exist (following her form of logic).
Wow, that’s high quality irrational craziness.
I was impressed by the claim that on his death bed Edward Jenner confessed that he did not use cow pus, rather he used horse pus. Another death bed confession to add to all the others. His brave example must have been what inspired Darwin and Einstein to confess.
I guess she missed Galileo’s death bed confession that the world really was flat.
However she also claims the US Government is a satanic cult. Hmm, she may be on to something here.
Forget the Internet. SOAP isn’t mentioned in the Bible. Just revealing soap to the faithful would have been a huge sign of God’s favor. I’ll lay odds that she uses shampoo on that lustrous hair.
Are cosmetics mentioned in the Bible?
Yes, they are. Jezebel painted her eyes black (one assumes they mean something akin to eye shadow), and harlots painted their faces to attract men. The passages are actually used by some fundamentalist sects to forbid cosmetic use. Didn’t stop our charming anti-vaxxer here, though. I guess she missed those parts when she was Googling for “vaccines in the Bible.”
Leviticus 18:5, “You shall therefore keep my statutes and my rules; if a person does them, he shall live by them: I am the LORD.”
Jews traditionally interpret this that the rule to preserve life is more important than any other rule, which is the answer to silly comments about concentration camps and sausage. It also answers silly questions about vaccines in the Bible.
Does she alse eschew shatnez? And seriously, G–le? Get a Bible with a concordance.
They knew enough in Old Testament times to have screenings for skin disease (Leviticus chapters 13 and 14) including (harsh as it may seem) casting out people with certain skin conditions. So, I would argue the Bible is pro-public health.
I don’t think the Bible predicted books, printing presses and digital content, so this Brittney Kara needs to–in the interest of consistency– do her Bible “searches” using only scroll/parchment editions of the Bible, meaning she’ll actually have to read the Bible and not just pick and choose based on internet searches.
Bible predicted books, printing presses and digital content
“But let your communication be, Yea, yea; Nay, nay: for whatsoever is more than these cometh of evil.” Clearly an admonition to use binary.
Gee, the (not) holy babble doesn’t mention such things as quantum mechanics and relativity either. Therefore, they must be fake news.
I always wonder what people like this think of the endless horrible rituals and such just in Leviticus, let alone the rest of the bible. My precocious son, at age eight or so began mining the bible for quotes and the one he liked best was one about smashing the heads of babies on rocks. This stopped many a believer in their tracks, especially coming from an eight year old.
My neighbor would probably like Kara. She is deep into woo and serious orthorexia. She thought the cure to all her ills was to only eat foods mentioned in the Bible, that these had God’s stamp of approval. She and her husband are otherwise well-educated electrical engineers…
BTW, I tried watching the video link at work here and my coworkers thought I was having some kind of attack.
My initial reaction was to see Ms. Kara’s Bible and raise her some William Shakespeare:
As other commenters have mentioned, there are lots of things in the modern world that aren’t mentioned in the Bible. Furthermore, quote-mining the Bible is a favorite trick of fundamentalist pseudo-Christian charlatans. To take a basic example: I am often struck by the remarkably lax attitude these self-described Christians take toward bearing false witness. The rule against that isn’t even one of the obscure rules that these folks like to trot out; it’s one of the Big Ten.
I’ve read the Bible; but, perhaps I missed it, no mention of:
Internal combustion engines. Does she drive places?
Airplanes
Electricity and, of course, all electrical appliances and almost everything else in modern society based on electricity.
And, many of the foods we eat did not exist in Middle East, found in Americas. If not mentioned in Bible, should we eat things like potatoes and corn?
And on and on it goes. I do agree that our pharmaceutical industry pushes overuse and misuse of medications; but that is a different story.