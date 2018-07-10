NECSS, a brand new talk, and blogging

In case anyone’s been wondering why there was no post yesterday and why there’s no post today, it’s because the Northeast Conference on Science and Skepticism (NECSS) is coming up, and I have a talk to give on Friday that is dangerously far from being finished to the standards that I always endeavor to achieve with my talks. So I spent last night and tonight working on it, and I’ll probably spend tonight working on it as well. In case anyone’s interested, it’s about dubious stem cell clinics, which means it’s a new talk that I had to write from scratch. Here’s hoping it turns out as good as I want it to and hoping the audience likes it.
In the meantime, I’ll try to do a post or two this week because there are things happening that I want to comment on. However, I don’t guarantee that I’ll manage to produce new material before next week. If anything else changes, check out the blog’s Twitter feed @oracknows or my personal Twitter feed @gorskon.
13 Comments
However, I don’t guarantee that I’ll manage to produce new material before next week.
I want my money back!
I look forward to your talk. You always knock it out of the park.
A “no post” is a terrible waste of Respectful Insolence (RI) blogging space.
Is there anyone who has offered to write a guest post?
MJD’s bottom-of-the-barrel invites for Orac’s consideration:
1) Denice Walter;
2) Narad;
3) Old Rockin’ Dave;
4) Panacea; and
5) Alain.
As for your five “bottom of the barrel”. I’d much rather read 10 posts from each of them than even 1 from you.
Thanks, Julian! That means a great deal coming from you.
At any rate, despite being away from home, I tried to seek out new horrendous woo but Alas! it was slim pickings.
There isn’t much going on- perhaps woo-meisters and alties are on holiday resting their addled brains in order to present amazing crap that will startle us.
So I only have:
AoA fumes about vaccine deaths in Samoa
Null sputters on about Wikip– and TCM ( see prn.fm): SBM critics of TCM don’t read Chinese so how can they scoff?
But he mentions Dr DG who criticizes Mao but who is really like Mao ( ?)
Denice: “don’t read Chinese” Oh man, I laughed at that. If you’re going to give people a hard time for not reading something in the original, then maybe bother to actually name the language? I mean, I know most people use “Chinese” as shorthand for “the many languages spoken in China” but if someone is being huffy about precision, they should be specific, like Mandarin or Cantonese.
But then again it’s Null, and it would be expecting far too much of him to think he knows or cares of the difference in languages.
Thank you from me too, Julian.
That The Bear of Very Little Brain thinks so little of me I find to be a compliment; that you think well of me is a greater one.
Not your space, not your business. You want to dictate how a blog should be run, go start your own. In the meantime, Orac can post never ending pictures of chickens playing the piano is he so chooses.
Terrie writes,
Orac can post never ending pictures of chickens playing the piano…
MJD says,
A chicken can be trained to play the piano, Terrie.
@Orac,
A premium pass at the 2018 NECSS is $1,200 (speaker luncheon included).
Celebrity status indeed,congratulations!
MJD says: “A chicken can be trained to play the piano”
ORD says: Can A Bear of Very Little Brain be trained to stick his head back in the honey jar and stay there?
Hi, Orac,
Any chance you could post something on your talk after you’ve delivered it? I don’t know if you work from a prepared speech or an outline.
I would really like that too. I have a friend that has MS and is looking into having stem cell treatment at a California clinic for a mere $18000. He has already had two Liberation treatments, one in India (the physician there told him that he could not find any blockages) and in New York (where the physician told him he was incredibly blocked) but no change in MS disability status from either treatment. I am going to send him links to here and SBM on the stem cell topic and I’m sure your talk would be a great addition.
@ JustaTech:
Apparently the hoary old woo-meister ( AND his “scholar in residence” CO-WRITER) have never heard that you can TRANSLATE articles that you want to read even if they are in non-European languages. There are services like that.
Null maintains that Orac and his SBM colleagues don’t know The Truth about TCM** because “they don’t read Chinese” BUT how do he and Gale know? They say that they have thousands upon thousands of articles that PROVE all sorts of crap BUT I really doubt that THEY read “Chinese”..
IN FACT, despite having a PhD ( heh) the woo-slinger has endless difficulty pronouncing simple names*** if they are not English
( like French, Spanish, German) as well as physio/ bio stuff***
which tells me that he probably never studied a foreign language.
But how then did he get a doctorate? Or into a college?****
** he read the article aloud on his show but the written one isn’t up yet @ prn.fm
*** sometimes he must get corrected by someone who knows better on names like CAMUS ( but not MOZART)
**** for some reason I recall having to study languages and later had to translate scientific articles using a book based on a foreign service language exam -btw- I passed easily