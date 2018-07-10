NECSS, a brand new talk, and blogging

In case anyone’s been wondering why there was no post yesterday and why there’s no post today, it’s because the Northeast Conference on Science and Skepticism (NECSS) is coming up, and I have a talk to give on Friday that is dangerously far from being finished to the standards that I always endeavor to achieve with my talks. So I spent last night and tonight working on it, and I’ll probably spend tonight working on it as well. In case anyone’s interested, it’s about dubious stem cell clinics, which means it’s a new talk that I had to write from scratch. Here’s hoping it turns out as good as I want it to and hoping the audience likes it.

In the meantime, I’ll try to do a post or two this week because there are things happening that I want to comment on. However, I don’t guarantee that I’ll manage to produce new material before next week. If anything else changes, check out the blog’s Twitter feed @oracknows or my personal Twitter feed @gorskon.