Another case of religion-inspired child neglect

Yesterday was a weird day. Things just sort of went south in a way that I didn’t get the opportunity to lay down the usual 2,000+ words of that Insolence, either Respectful or not-so-Respectful, that you crave. Part of it was that I fell asleep on the couch at far too early an hour, but I figure that was just my body trying to tell me something. However, because I fell asleep too early, I also got up a little earlier than usual, which led me to this story in the Washington Post. It’s a sad, sad tale that we’ve heard before, this time involving a Michigan couple, Seth Welch and his wife Tatiana Fusari. More importantly, it involves religion-inspired child neglect that led to the death of their 10-month-old daughter Mary:
Although the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death remain unclear, the couple were charged Monday with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after their nearly 10-month-old daughter, Mary, was found dead in her crib from malnutrition and dehydration, according to court records cited by NBC affiliate WOOD.
The parents, both age 27, told police that they had known for at least a month that their daughter seemed underweight, and Fusari acknowledged that they declined to seek help “for fear of having her children removed by Child Protective Services, lack of faith and trust in the medical services and religious reasons,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the station.
Hours after the death, Seth Welch posted this on Facebook:
The parents’ motivations? Welch made no secret of them on Facebook:
A sampling from here and elsewhere:
At the home, Seth Welch displayed his faith on handpainted signs nailed to trees and on the fence out front. “Repent. Believe. Obey,” one message painted in white reads.
CPS, their distrust of doctors and their religious beliefs have been topics of some of Seth Welch’s rambling videos on Facebook.
On doctors: “They’re priesthoods of the medical cult,” he said.
On vaccines: “The righteous shall live by faith. It’s God who is sovereign over disease and those sorts of things and, of course, ultimately deaths.”
He says someone called CPS about him when he at first refused to get his oldest daughter vaccinated, and that he didn’t get his other two kids, including Mary, vaccinated.
“It didn’t seem smart that you would be saving people who weren’t the fittest,” he said in one video. “If evolution believes in survival of the fittest, why are we vaccinating everybody? Shouldn’t we just let the weak die off and let the strong survive?”
I hate this particular antivaccine trope. Not only does it betray a lack of understanding of evolution, but it is downright cruel and evil. First, it is not the “strong” who survive and reproduce; it is the fittest, which means nothing more than the combination of traits that makes an organism most likely to survive in the environment in which it lives. Those traits might or might not include “strength.” Of course, it’s rather interesting to see a Christian fundamentalist cite a social Darwinist misunderstanding of evolution as his justification for not vaccinating and not seeking medical care. Of course, this rationale pops up only 2 minutes into the video, and Welch prefaces it by saying, “Because I believed in evolution at the time.” He then added after that, “I was in favor of that,” the “that” being to let the “weak” die off.
Which is, apparently, he did. It was child neglect, pure and simple.
It’s quite striking, though, how he claims to have come to his antivaccine views (and he calls them that) through reason before he came to them through faith. He then goes on to cite a whole bunch of very unreasonable, non-science-based reasons why he is antivaccine. For instance, he pulls out the “vaccines didn’t save us” trope, an oldie and moldy. He goes on about how he runs a farm and has had hundreds of birds, but has never seen any of them get sick “even when we had the bird flu.” He refers to the arrogance of man and how vaccines have become “idols” by which man futilely tries to ensure his survival apart from God. I could go on, but I don’t have time; I have to get to work.
I will, however, point out one thing that is a bit different about this case:
Seth Welch’s jaw dropped when a Kent County judge informed him on Monday the charges of first degree child abuse and murder held a possible life sentence.
Welch called police on Aug. 2 saying he had found his 10-month-old daughter dead in her crib at the family’s Cedar Springs home, according to court records. The responding officer noted in his police report that Mary Anne Welch’s cheeks and eyes were “sunken into her head.”
Welch, 27, and his wife who is also Mary’s mother, Tatiana Fusari, 27, were brought in for questioning where they admitted to noticing their daughter’s skinny appearance as early as a month prior.
There’s video in the link there
Note the look of shock that came over the couple’s faces as the charges were read and told that they were facing potentially life in prison without parole. Of course, the couple has two other children.
I have to admit, I was surprised. In all the years I’ve been covering cases like this on the blog, I don’t recall ever seeing charges so serious filed against the parents. Nine times out of ten the parents get off with a slap on the wrist. Sometimes they go on to let another child die from lack of medical care. Believe it or not, I’m torn over whether life in prison is too harsh a penalty for these people, but I’m certainly happy to see the local prosecutor actually taking this case much more seriously and not falling for the usual justification used to recommend probation that the other children shouldn’t have their parents taken away because of child neglect leading to the death of one of their siblings.
At least on this case, a child who suffered horribly for at least a month has not been forgotten.
Poor baby. And he is incredibly blatant in accepting the possibility of his children dying from preventable diseases if they don’t measure up to the standard you show so well is based on a misunderstanding.
Don’t worry Orac, I’m sure a jury of their peers will feel so sorry for all the pain and anguish they have gone through in the court case will acquit them. After all, the death of a child through gross negligence is part of “God’s plan”, and who are they to dispute God. The optimist in me hopes that they are both convicted and their other children re-homed with someone who has a clue, and can help them overcome the seriously screwed up beginning they had in life.
If it were not religion, they’d have found something else – maybe Breatharianism. Who knows? Those who want an excuse to behave badly, will always find one. I have been a Christian all my life, and nowhere did I learn that starving children was the way to live my life. The kindest explanation is that these people are mentally ill, but I suspect with the tone of the signs, he’s just a nasty bully who enjoys making people suffer.
They should be in prison and away from children, but I fear that will not happen.
@Ellie
I think he’s just very, very mentally impaired–see link. What’s a bully anyway, but someone who is mentally unstable? I hate so sound Orwellian, but I don’t see prison accomplishing much. He, the mother, and their ilk, need to be “re-educated” (whilst imprisoned if you will). If they bought this rubbish, they might can be taught some actual facts–although the underlying “mental” issues need to be resolved as well.
It seems overly simplistic to simply call these people “evil” and lock them up. We need to find a way to stop revering religious “freedom” to the point of tolerating this kind of result.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyperreligiosity
Most Christians I’ve met put a great deal of weight on the Golden Rule. Whether I agree with what the religion says or not, these people usually treat the people around them very well. This act (and that of the Turpins, which I understood to be religious as well) hardly seems like what Christians I’ve routinely known will do.
Awful.
Whilst neglecting Mary, Seth and Tatiana did not appear to have missed many meals.( Everyone’s thinking it, someone might as well say it.)
I too am surprised by the charges.
Denice, this observation was one of the first I noted in WaPo’s comment threads when the article came out yesterday.
I was tempted to forward it to Orac, but since this happened in Michigan I figured he’d see it soon enough.
And eye glasses. I guess the “priesthoods of the medical cult” i.e. doctors are okay for correcting his vision which by Seth’s logic he should suffer with. Tatiana is reportedly pregnant: https://www.woodtv.com/news/kent-county/records-outline-why-parents-didn-t-get-help-for-starving-baby/1349369491
Well, jail health care is not very good, so if not getting modern medicine is what they wanted, they will get their wish.
I wonder if they apply the “no modern medicine” rule to themselves, too.
I read about this yesterday. Tears literally came to my eyes as I read it; I couldn’t help but think of my six month old daughter and to try to fathom doing such a thing to her. I couldn’t. It is so completely pointless. Hopefully, they will be convicted and have the fullest extent of the punishment imposed.
Orac writes,
It was child neglect, pure and simple.
You’ve distorted the conclusions. You left out a couple of sentences prior to your cherry picked quote, which I include below:
“It is debatable whether offering vaccination immediately upon imprisonment is the best strategy, since the psychological burden felt by new inmates might not provide the optimum frame of mind, could be an obstacle to compliance with the recommended immunization schedule, and might lead to rejection of the first dose or result in incomplete vaccination. Prisoners may be less likely to reject vaccination if this is offered within an integrated health care policy.”
I worked as a correctional nurse for 3 years. Prisons can and will force some kinds of health care, specifically a health screening on intake that may include labs and will include a PPD or chest X-ray. Refusal means isolation from others until you comply: no chapel, no commissary, no day room, no visitation, no library, no yard, no gym. 23 hour lockdown, with 1 hour for a shower in isolation.
Most inmates wise up quick and cooperate. Given the endemic nature of TB and HIV/Hep C in prisons, this is a necessity. DOC officials have the authority to take actions to maintain order and security, and preventing a health crisis sure fits that bill.
That being said, it takes a lot to force health care on inmates. A court order usually. Prisoners have the same right to refuse health care the rest of us do.
I don’t see prisons in the US jumping to update inmate vaccinations. Inmate health care is costly, and this would add to the costs. Without evidence of savings, they won’t do it in the first place.
And of course, what you ignore is that most anti vaxxers have most if not all of their own childhood vaccinations, so forcing anything on Seth Welch is likely a moot point.
Panacea, that last point is very important:
although Welch is only 27, MOST well-known anti-vaxxers are old enough to have been vaccinated and to have witnessed VPDs in full flower**.
most of the contributors at AoA have teenaged or older children and are over 50. Some are over 70. Wakefield himself and Carmel are both 61.Their kids are young adults.
the TMs at TMR are similarly in their 40s and beyond
anti-vax woo-meisters/ proselytisers ( Adams, Null, Mercola, Bolen, Sayer Ji, Heckenlively, Handley etc) are also
They should know better, being either inoculated or immune through illness.
None of these parents appear to be 30 with babies at home. BUT that’s whom they’re addressing and “teaching”
** except for Jake
You have already been advised in a broad sense.
So did the parents not feed their baby, or does she have some sort of metabolic problem (that should have been looked at by a doctor), or what? If they just didn’t feed her, why? Did they think she was the Antichrist, or was it discipline, or something else?
I know it doesn’t really matter. I hope they spend a nice, long time behind bars. I’m just trying to understand their logic.
The case of Abdul Ghanni Wahhaj from Georgia apparently involved a different kind of religion-inspired medical neglect.
This case involved abuse/neglect of several children and will probably lead to prosecutions.
https://www.abqjournal.com/1206057/officials-childs-body-found-at-taos-county-compound.html
https://www.abqjournal.com/1206439/court-docs-children-were-being-trained-to-commit-school-shootings.html
But it’s the cases that “just” deny medical treatment that are likely to slip through the cracks in the legal system.
Those aren’t cracks; they’re codifed in many states. Thanks, Mary Baker Eddy.
I suspect that part of why the prosecutor is taking it seriously is that “we thought God would save our baby” or “we thought this [useless woo] that we were doing would help” is a lot more sympathetic than “I believed I should let my baby die.”
May they get life terms for their murder of that poor innocent child.
Keep these two apart, at the very least, as long as it takes to be sure they’ll never have any more children. Life terms will do the trick.
Unfortunately, the wife is alleged to be pregnant.
The error here is to take the facts of evolution as a moral or ethical prescription. In other words, to derive an “ought” from an “is”. Just because nature “is” red in tooth and claw doesn’t mean we “ought” act that way.
Maximum sentences rarely happen to white people. I’d bet on probation, but I haven’t read the complaint.