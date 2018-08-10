Shannon Kroner invited me to a panel discussion on vaccines. Don’t fall for a trap like this.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the people who hew to crank ideas, like antivaccine pseudoscience, cancer quackery, alternative medicine believers (particularly homeopaths), “9/11 Truth,” creationism, Holocaust denial, the moon landing “hoax,” climate science denialists who reject anthropogenic global climate change, and all manner of conspiracy theories, it’s that they crave public “debate” with real experts in the fields whose conclusions they deny. I’ve seen it time and time again. The reason, of course, is that just by appearing on the same stage as an expert in a seemingly neutral venue, the crank wins. His appearance side by side with a real expert on the same stage gives his ideas the appearance of, if not outright legitimacy, at least sufficient seriousness as to warrant a debate. Worse, most real experts and scientists are not debaters in the sense that they are used to using facts, science, research, and reason to win the day, rather than rhetoric. Also, they are often unfamiliar with the fallacious attacks on their specialty’s findings made by cranks and thus ill-prepared to counter them; the “Gish gallop” plus rhetorical displays of a skilled debater can all too often leave them flummoxed and on defense, even though they are the experts. This is why I have a policy of not appearing with cranks, either for a debate or as part of a “discussion,” as such events are almost always weighted in favor of the cranks and I don’t wish to lend whatever small legitimacy I have to, for instance, antivaccine ideas. That is what I was thinking the other day when I received an email from someone I had never heard of before, Shannon Kroner. It was an invitation to be on a panel discussing vaccines.
To debate (or panel) or not to debate (or panel)?
Before I discuss Kroner’s invitation further, it’s worth revisiting my experience with such invitations and the question of whether it is ever worthwhile to debate cranks, quacks, a question whose relevance to the invitation I received will become plain in a moment. Whether or not to debate advocates of pseudoscience has long been a contentious issue in the skeptic community. I’ve even witnessed one such debate personally, when Steve Novella debated antivaccine quack Julian Whitaker about vaccine safety at FreedomFest in Las Vegas while we were at TAM six years ago. Steve mopped the floor with Dr. Whitaker so dramatically that it almost changed my mind about the value of debates with quacks. Almost. Why? Witnessing the debate, I saw that the arguments Dr. Whitaker marshaled for his position were such hackneyed antivaccine talking points that I knew I, too, could also have demolished them fairly easily. My biggest challenge would have been to maintain a cool, respectful demeanor (as Steve did) and not let my contempt show openly. Still, in the end, no minds were likely to be changed, and the question of vaccine safety was clearly being used as a tool to oppose school vaccine mandates or, as antivaccinationists like to call them deceptively, “forced vaccination.” Whether vaccines are safe and effective or not is a separate question from whether the government should mandate certain vaccines as a precondition for attending school or being in day care, but antivaccinationists like to conflate the two issues in order to allow personal belief exemptions (PBEs) to school vaccine mandates based on pseudoscience, fairy dust, and fear mongering.
Over the years, I myself have been “challenged” to similar debates. Perhaps the most bizarre example occurred when someone claiming to represent HIV/AIDS denialist Christine Maggiore contacted me claiming that she wanted to arrange a debate between us. Maggiore, unfortunately, died a mere two years later of—you guessed it—AIDS-related complications (although HIV/AIDS denialists tried to blame it on a “radical detox“). Other examples include the time that I was invited to “debate” Andrew Weil at a conference devoted to promoting “integrative medicine,” sponsored by, of all groups, the Adolph Coors Foundation, thus demonstrating that quackery isn’t just for hippy-dippy lefties any more—if it ever was; another time when Deepak Chopra invited me to an appearance in the Detroit area and then claimed that I chickened out even though I had the emails saying that I had to decline because it was my operating room day, and, then, of course, there have been antivaxers. Although occasionally the ego gratification of being asked to participate in such events vied with my longstanding belief that debating cranks doesn’t sway anyone, sharing the stage with a real scientist does unduly elevate the crank in the eyes of the public. Besides, whatever the seeming outcome of the debate, you can count on the crank to declare victory and his believers to agree. In any event, science isn’t decided by the metrics used to judge who “wins” a public debate, which rely more on rhetoric and cleverness rather than science to decide the outcome. Finally, such debates are not without risks. Although Julian Whitaker, for example, was terrible at it, and Ken Ham was similarly crushed by Bill Nye, other cranks are not so clueless.
In any event, in these cases I like to cite a principle that I like to call “all truth comes from public debate.” It’s a tendency I’ve noticed among cranks to have way too much faith in public debate as a means of determining scientific conclusions. So it was that, even though what Shannon Kroner was proposing was not, strictly speaking, a “debate,” it rather was a debate, just of the panel discussion variety, as you will see. My reaction upon reading the email was akin to Admiral Ackbar’s reaction in Return of the Jedi, namely, “It’s a trap!”
Shannon just wrote me a letter
Two mornings ago, I found in my in box an email sent the night before an unfamiliar person. I won’t reproduce the email in which Shannon Kroner invited me to participate in her vaccine panel, because I’ve always viewed publishing emails without permission as uncool, except in unusual circumstances, I can still provide the flavor of our exchange through paraphrase and reference to Kroner’s website and the website for the event, One Conversation. That’s all public information. The tone of the email was, unsurprisingly, quite polite and solicitous, similar to previous emails I’ve had inviting me to various events.
As I said, I had never heard of Shannon Kroner before, but her website told me that she’s a clinical psychologist and that her dissertation was entitled Childhood Vaccinations: The Development of an Educational Manual. A brief perusal of the dissertation revealed—shall we say?—a bit too much credulity towards antivaccine views. (Actually, that’s putting it kindly.) My skeptical antennae started twitching.
Let’s take a look at the description of the event, which will take place in Atlanta on October 11:
With today’s fast-paced lifestyle, in combination with limited time allocated for individual patients during average office visits, unanswered questions are lingering regarding public health and immunity. As a result, various sources are sought at an increasing rate to satisfy one’s curiosity and concern. In an age of misinformation and half-truths, “One Conversation” seeks to break down and clear the barriers of confusion with scientific data, critical thought and engaging conversation.
“One Conversation” provides the platform for questions to be addressed among an esteemed panel of participants who specialize in a spectrum of specific focuses and expertise. Scientific data, resources and visuals will be shared in a dynamic format among the industry’s top experts. The event will be moderated by a respected Atlanta FM Radio Talk Show Host who will offer questions, manage time limits and maintain focused topics among the panel of participants.
Who are the participants? Well, Dr. Kroner obviously hopes that one will be me, but the rest were left unidentified. When I asked who was going to be on the panel, she wouldn’t say other than descriptions and instead pressed me to do a conference call with her and someone named Britney Valas. Since these descriptions are public and match what is on the website, I don’t feel any compunction about quoting the website regarding the five panelists said to be confirmed thus far:
The event organizers are finalizing the esteemed panel of experts who will be revealed upon the list completion. As a teaser… “One Conversation” will be featuring an accomplished OBGYN who specializes in oncology and HPV; a highly respected Atlanta-based Infectious Disease specialist; a well-known Chicago-based MD whose focus is nutrition and preventative medicine; a Medical Journalist who has heavily researched and studied many topics in the medical community; and a book author and founder of a highly respected non-profit charity that provides medical treatment opportunities to children.
The website also notes that “several other prestigious, well-known professionals are considering this unique opportunity to share their knowledge.” Now my skeptical antennae were twitching so fast that I feared they’d act like helicopter rotors and I’d lift off soon.
But what about the moderator? It didn’t do anything to put the brakes on my skeptical antennae to learn that it was someone named Shelley Wynter:
Mr. Wynter is a prominent Radio Personality in Atlanta. His talk show, “The Shelley Wynter Show”, airs on The New Talk 106.7 FM weekday mornings from 6:00am to 9:00am and is described as “Real talk, real music, for really smart people.”
Mr. Wynter is passionate about interviewing guests and gaining knowledge through their expertise, knowledge and conversation. He is skilled at knowing which questions are best elicited to further the conversation to deeper levels while simultaneously expressing his unique talents for active listening, empathy and compassion for his guests.
We are honored and thrilled for Mr. Wynter’s enthusiastic participation as a Moderator who truly embodies the persona of a curious citizen eager to learn.
A little Googling revealed to me that Shelley Wynter is an outspoken Trump supporter and clearly at least antivaccine-sympathetic, if not outright antivaccine. I held on to the couch (a heavy sectional) to keep myself from lifting off and hitting the ceiling. The template was coming into focus. Still, I wanted to know more. Who, exactly, is Shannon Kroner? Is she antivaccine? And who is Britney Valas, who was also included on the emails?
Shannon Kroner: Antivaccine is as antivaccine does
I know I mock antivaxers for touting their University of Google knowledge, but Google is, of course, very good for some things. One of those things is finding out more information about someone with a name that’s not too common, a name like Shannon Kroner. A quick search of “Shannon Kroner” and “vaccine” quickly yielded what I wanted to know. First, it yielded this video from ZDoggMD:
I’ll discuss this video a bit more in a moment, but for now suffice to say that it let me know that I wasn’t the first doctor Dr. Kroner tried to lure. There were, however, substantial differences, as you will see.
I also learned that Dr. Kroner is as antivaccine as they come. Here she is speaking at the Children’s March for Humanity on June 17, 2017 in Washington, DC:
There are several “tells” in this video that Kroner is antivaccine. First of all, of course, is that she’s speaking at the Children’s March for Humanity. A quick perusal of the event’s Facebook page reveals a whole bunch of antivaccine misinformation and victim playing, with support for prominent antivaxers like Polly Tommey, a post featuring Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and more. Another huge tell is that the videos of the talks were recorded by Joshua Coleman and feature the VAXXED logo prominently, as well as Del Bigtree and Joshua Coleman themselves giving speeches in front of the Capitol Building. Remember, Bigtree was the producer of this “documentary,” which was in reality an antivaccine propaganda film so over-the-top that Leni Riefenstahl, were she still alive today, would have called it too much.
Here’s Del Bigtree:
And here’s Joshua Coleman:
Let’s just put it this way. You don’t speak on the same bill with Bigtree and Coleman and consent to have your speech recorded by the VAXXED crew if you aren’t down with antivaccine views. Don’t believe me? Click on the play button for Dr. Kroner’s speech above.
If you do that, you will find a whole lot of the typical antivaccine misinformation, a lot of it not unlike what I had to endure in person a week ago. That’s not surprising because she’s wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the logo California Against Mandated Vaccines, the group she formed. She begins by saying how parents who sought her services as a psychologist told her stories of regression after vaccines, stories that she appears not to have considered very skeptically. She noted that she wasn’t that passionate about this topic then because she was not a mother yet. Then she became pregnant.
Kroner then related her story of becoming pregnant with her first child in 2009, at the height of the H1N1 pandemic and having her obstetrician recommend that she have the flu shot and the H1N1 vaccine. She refused the “swine flu” vaccine but agreed to the flu vaccine. At this point, she goes on about how there are “trace amounts” of mercury in preservative-free vaccines and how the flu vaccine is a “class 3 drug that’s never been tested in pregnant women.” This is an antivaccine trope that is simply not true. (For instance, this review cites several studies of the flu vaccine in pregnant women, and Skeptical Raptor discusses another study.) Flu shots are safe for pregnant women and protect them against the flu, which can have more serious consequences during pregnancy.
You can probably guess what’s coming next. Kroner describes getting the flu vaccine, but how the decision “didn’t feel right.” Less than two days later, she describes feeling her water break. The fetus, it turned out, survived. There was still a heartbeat, but 95% of the amniotic fluid had been lost. Kroner’s OB and and a high risk OB consulted as a second opinion suggested that she terminate the pregnancy, but she refused. Fortunately for her, her son survived to deliver. However, Kroner blames the flu shots, claiming that they cause miscarriages. They do not.
Throughout the rest of her talk, Kroner laid down a withering barrage of antivaccine pseudoscience and misinformation, including claiming that there is “human aborted fetal tissue” in vaccines—really, she’s so ignorant that she didn’t even say “fetal cells,” the way most antivaxers pushing that claim do—and, horror of horrors, fetal DNA in vaccines.
Kroner’s rant about SB 277, the California law that banned PBEs to school vaccine mandates, is epically hilarious. I’ll give you an example. She stated that the law tells parents who don’t believe in animal testing, “Tough!” After that she noted that vaccines are tested on animals. Well, yes. Yes they are. So what? So is basically every drug you ever put in your body! Does she expect legislators to give parents the right not to treat their children with antibiotics or other life-saving drugs when they are seriously ill? Would Kroner support such a ban? I get the feeling that she hasn’t really thought this through.
The rest of the antivaccine misinformation she laid down is not really worth examining in detail, because it’s so typical. Examples include the “toxins gambit” and the dreaded “monkey cells” gambit. Particularly hilarious is the part where she says that there are chicken embryos in our vaccines. No, there aren’t, but some viruses are grown in fertilized eggs, which are, of course, chicken embryos. Yes, Kroner used a ludicrous term to turn “fertilized egg” into “chicken embryo,” which is so much more gross and disgusting-sounding. She even pulled out an oldie moldy trope, beloved of Jenny McCarthy at least a decade go, “I’m not antivaccine; I’m ‘anti-toxin.'” Everything old is new again.
Finally, she really, really hates—no, literally hates—Senator Richard Pan, the architect of SB 277. She said so multiple times in her talk.
The plot thickens
So, having established that Kroner is antivaccine and that this was a trap, I started wondering. I watched ZDoggMD’s video, which was revealing. First, the event to which he was invited was supposed to happen in May. As far as I can tell, no such event ever happened, but it’s possible I could have missed it. My guess is that this event was postponed from May to October, probably because Kroner hasn’t been able to entice a real scientist or skeptic to be on her panel. In any event, it’s clear to me that she’s learned to keep her cards close to the chest, because her email to ZDoggMD stated that she had confirmation of participation from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (who is extremely antivaccine and has been the topic of many posts on this blog and whose World Mercury Project is not, as ZDoggMD notes, not a tribute to Queen’s front man Freddie Mercury), Del Bigtree (’nuff said, although Bigtree was represented as being part of the Informed Consent Action Network), and Dr. Toni Bark, an antivaccine MD who’s into homeopathy and naturopathy and who was also featured on the Conspira-sea Cruise. ZDoggMD’s letter also noted “interest” from well-known doctors and scientists who asked to keep their names confidential.
Ri-ight.
Curious, I wondered if any or all of these speakers listed as “lined up” in Kroner’s email to ZDoggMD were still on the bill. Let’s go back and look at Kroner’s descriptions. First, there was “a well-known Chicago-based MD whose focus is nutrition and preventative medicine.” Hmmm. That sure sounds like Toni Bark, whose practice is called The Center for Disease Prevention & Reversal and who sports an 847 area code, which encompasses Chicago’s northern suburbs. I’d say that’s a match. What about Del Bigtree? Well, another of the panelists listed is described as a “Medical Journalist who has heavily researched and studied many topics in the medical community.” Yes, I think that’s probably a match, too, given Bigtree’s history as a producer of segments for the TV show The Doctors. What about Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.? That one I’m not sure about. The closest I can come is “book author and founder of a highly respected non-profit charity that provides medical treatment opportunities to children.” That could be him. After all, his World Mercury Project claims to have a campaign to “restore child health.” I’d say that’s a 50-50 chance of a match. So I’m batting two and a half out of three, and they’re all antivaxers. No, they’re not just antivaxers, they’re leaders among the antivaccine movement.
But that’s not all.
I thought about the date: October 11, 2018. Then I thought about the location, namely Atlanta. The location really stood out, as Atlanta is where the CDC Headquarters is located. The date also rang a bell. Regular readers might remember that there were antivaccine protests against the CDC in 2015 and 2016. When were they held? You guessed it! In October! I did some more Googling, and, boy, did I come up with something. Yes, it’s a rally scheduled for October 10, 2018:
The Vaccine Justice or Else Movement is an organization created to protect our children against harmful vaccinations. The CDC has done enough damage that has resulted in thousands of children having autism and other mental defects. The pharmaceutical companies are full of greed and deceit. We as parents cant allow the CDC to lie to us about the safety of our children. Join us on October 10, 2018 at 1600 Clifton Rd. Atl, ga. 30329 for CDC SHUT DOWN RALLY – VACCINE PROTEST 2018.
Interestingly, the Vaccine Justice or Else Movement appears to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nation of Islam, who prominently participated in the 2015 antivaccine rally with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and a whole bunch of other “luminaries” of the antivaccine movement, as evidenced by its Facebook page and website. Here are the posters:
Finally, what about Britney Valas? I had never heard of her, either? Well, she created a GoFundMe page for the Children’s March for Humanity, which wasn’t very successful. She’s also appeared with Del Bigtree on a podcast. I’d say she’s antivaccine too.
It’s all coming together now: the date of the panel, the attendees, the location, and the host (who, as I mentioned before, appears to be tight with the Nation of Islam). It’s possible that I’m mistaken, but I don’t think I am. Shannon Kroner is almost certainly trying to lure me to be the token skeptic on an antivaccine panel to be held the day after an antivaccine protest at the CDC organized by the Nation of Islam. The moderator appears to be antivaccine (or at least far more sympathetic to the antivaccine view than the pro-science view), and no doubt the audience will be almost completely antivaccine, probably many of the same people who will have participated in the protest the day before. Add to that the fact that, as I emailed a few people about this asking their advice, I heard that there’s at least one other person on “our side” who received an invitation like this. I’d say that, with only two months to go before the panel, Shannon Kroner is getting a bit desperate.
So let me conclude with a message to my fellow skeptics, pro-vaccine activists, and pro-science advocates. If you get an email like this from someone like Shannon Kroner, be very, very skeptical. Don’t do it. Play with her a bit if you like to see if you can tease out more information. See if she’s willing to pay your airfare and lodging. Ask for a big honorarium, just for fun, before turning her down. Ask her questions like these questions I asked in my last email:
Since you’re the organizer, it matters to me what your views on vaccines are when it comes to my willingness to participate. So I’ll stop asking who’s going to be on the panel (although from your description I suspect that I have a fairly good guess as to who one of them could be) and instead ask you: What are your views about vaccines through three simple questions:
- Do you believe that vaccines cause autism?
- Do you believe vaccines are safe?
- Do you believe vaccines are effective?
I sent the email with these questions last night. Thus far, I have not received a response. If the person asking you to be on such a panel is as squirrelly as Shannon Kroner was with me know that this is almost certainly an antivaccine event and you are the sacrificial skeptic. Better yet, adopt my policy of never appearing on the same stage with cranks. It’s a lot safer, and you’ll be a lot happier.
Finally, know a trap when you see one, and try to recognize it earlier than Admiral Ackbar did. After fourteen years at this, I can spot an invitation that’s a trap a mile away. Learn from my experience, so that you don’t learn the hard way from your own.
31 Comments
A. Given the participation of people that a moment googling would show you’ve harshly criticized – I’m thinking especially Mrs. Bigtree and Kennedy – asking you to participate strikes me as especially bad form.
B. Israel is now struggling with the fall out from a TV interview with an antivaccine MD that’s also into homeopathy. The false legitimacy of such people can give even blatantly untrue things them say too much weight. I’m glad you’re not adding your legitimacy to this.
Not telling you they’re there seems even less appropriate.
Actually, there has been another invitation for Orac ( and other SBM contributors), courtesy of Null and Gale:
the chief loon remarked that ( paraphrase)
they can come on his show to debate any time they like and will be treated with the utmost respect. They can discuss ALL the material posted at prn.fm that criticises them and SBM.
Now, because I’ve heard the few occasions when he’s had reality-based individuals to “debate” I can imagine what his crap fest would be like: Gish galloping at high speed, mis-information spewed willy nilly and self-aggrandisement non stop.
.After one such episode ( with Brian Deer) he later tacked on additional comments to support his woo, in another ( with Lee Phillips, a physicist), he didn’t let the guy speak hardly at all. Then, he sued him.
He usually says that because he is such a master debater**, no one will step up.
Truly, most people who understand SBM will be too smart to walk into such a stinking miasma of woo and intellectual malfunctioning.
HOWEVER I would truly enjoy hearing someone putting him in his place- that will never happen. The recording will be scrubbed or never put on-air in the first place.
** in the 1970s, he debated top doctors from the CDC, AMA publicly and always won.
My answer to Gary Null is the same answer I gave to Andrew Weil, assorted antivaxers, the HIV/AIDS denialist. In fact, even more so, given his history of deceptive editing and going back to do responses after the fact.
BUT ORAC!!!
Wouldn’t it be fun to cause his head to explode? I KNOW you can do it! **
** FIGURATIVELY, of course, not literally. I’d better say that before someone says I’m calling for someone’s execution because they don’t comprehend metaphors.
I can see it now: Natural News- Sceptics plot natural healer’s death
I’m thankful you’re not distracted, and continue to maintain the quality of Respectful Insolence.
I would actually agree that trying to get anyone to participate in a forum discussion (or debate) under false pretenses is bad form.
But here is the difference between you, a self-proclaimed vaccine “expert”, and someone like Del Bigtree, or Robert F. Kennedy Jr, or Barbara Loe Fisher. Hypothetically speaking, if Dr. Paul Offit had invited any one of these folks to participate in a public forum discussion along with Dr. Stanley Plotkin, Dr. Pan from CA, and Dr. Robert Chen, I guarantee that every one of them would agree to participate. Would they expect a friendly environment and an unbiased discussion? Absolutely not. But they would attend because this would provide them with an opportunity to put their viewpoint, and the body of science which they claim supports it, up for debate against supposed “experts” who know all the scientific talking points but are unfamiliar with the actual science. They would attend because they have confidence in their ability to make their case even as the minority opinion.
What I would really like to see…and would pay good money to see actually…is a one on one straight up debate (lets dispense with the “discussion” nonsense) between you and any one of the people I mentioned, or about 10 more people I can think of. But I am confident that you would decline such a debate, and would then require 5,000 words to tell us all why.
But we all already know why, and it can be summed up with just one word.
Skilled debaters can often turn “black into white”. This was in my feed.
https://www.theverge.com/2018/8/10/17675232/twitter-alex-jones-jack-dorsey-free-speech
LOL. Debating anti-Vaxxers would be all about having a picture of an apple and them yelling at you that it’s a banana. Then, when you point out it’s an apple, they accuse you of working for Mott’s Apple Sauce.
Wakefield and friends and their friends are really that disengaged from the realities of science. Science doesn’t need to be debated or defended. It is not a belief system. Science is based on facts. Period.
This comment was brought to you by the Chiquita Banana Corporation of New York.
Experts debating a charlatan always gives the charlatan undeserved legitimacy. That is the only reason the people you mentioned would debate and also the only reason the experts would not.
Yep, and when Kroner fails to find anyone on the pro-science side willing to join her panel, the narrative will flip to, “They’re too scared to debate us,” and she’ll have her panel discussion anyway, just with all antivaxers. Same as it ever was.
In formal debate contests, the debaters are given a topic and told if they are to be pro or con. Neither the truth nor the contestant’s opinion matter.
in other words, winning a debate has nothing to do with substance.
Precisely. Debate skills are far more about rhetoric that substance.
We do know why legitimate scientists do not often agree to debate people promoting pseudoscience. It gives the pseudoscientists legitimacy they do not deserve, and potentially publicity.
We also know why the pseudoscientists crave the debate. It gives them legitimacy and publicity they don’t have and shouldn’t have. They can’t win on the fact, so they can hope that a debate would at least lead some people to think they have something – and in some cases, they are practiced performers, which few real scientists are, and count on their performance skill to substitute for the data they lack.
I recommend reading the post. It explains this and more.
Right, Dorit.
The aforementioned woo-meister brags about how he absolutely wiped the floor with his SB opponents whilst the audience approved. When I witnessed a presentation by this charlatan ( not a debate) , he first jokingly played with the audience, then presented his facts ( loads of studies either of his own making or bizarre interpretation)** and finished up with a scathing indictment of all authorities in medicine, science, industry and government promising to stand up for the People because NO ONE else does.
The audience of over 100 people went wild. And this is in a sophisticated suburb right outside of NYC.
So it is basically a performance: I am reminded of old-timey movies wherein the folksy, down-to-earth hero delivers a gradually escalating speech to an increasingly enraptured audience, jury or congress, culminating in a volcanic eruption of support from his listeners who then perhaps begin marching alongside him to defeat the infamy immediately.
This is old hat, 1950s material which I suppose is appropriate for these performers.
** similar style is exhibited in his so-called documentaries against vaccines, SBM, etc.
From the sound of it, it’s likely the event you witnessed was videotaped? Care to tell us what the event was, and possibly even share a link to it? You can just share the event name and location and I’ll find it. It’s obvious who you are talking about, and he is very careful not to misrepresent the science.
I read the post Dorit.
It’s amusing how you immediately jump to framing this as “legitimate scientists” vs. “pseudoscientists”.
You all have a fundamental misunderstanding that I would like to correct. People who have concerns about vaccine safety and vaccine safety testing do not “crave the debate” in order to try to achieve “legitimacy”, especially amongst folks as biased and closed-minded as yourselves. Their one overarching goal is to present information to as many people as possible, and leave it up to them to decide.
It’s too bad y’all are afraid of the performers but at least you are willing to admit it. But it is not the performance you should be afraid of. For anyone who’s watched Barbara Loe Fisher being interviewed, or watched her videos, it’s safe to say that she is definitely not a performer. All she has is information.
She would wipe the floor with Mr. Gorski.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
I have laughed.
Anti-vaxxers don’t want to present information. They want to lie to the public then complain about being mistreated when called out for telling lies.
BLF knows her stuff? 😂🤣😂
Dude, I’ve refuted more pseudoscience and misinformation from BLF over the years than from almost any other antivaxers. She does NOT know her stuff. But thanks for the laugh!
BLF is not a scientist. Nor is Del Bigtree, or Robert F. Kennedy. So they’re certainly not legitimate scientists, and yes, they do speak for pseudoscience. And yes, they’re all performers. BLF is good at projecting.
And suggesting that legitimate outlets seek their input on scientific matters to any serious extent is simply incorrect. To remind you, each of them has more than once claimed a conspiracy of silence or attack against their views.
They could engage on this blog. Just reading the comments I see lots of people citing studies to support a position.
ORAC might be a feisty little box of lights, but he doesn’t delete serious comments.
JB Handley?
That’s another possibility besides RFK, Jr.
Yah, I don’t think Mercola would bother.
Interestingly enough, I found new interviews with both these gent…uh… DUDES, today:
AoA has a recorded radio interview with Handley who has a new book on the way and
Kent Heckenlively ( Bolen Report) has a print one with RFK jr about glyphosate litigation ( not vaccines)
I’m not sure which one is worse.
I’m not sure if David Foster was addressing me about the event I saw – but if so:
the event was a book signing at a Barnes and Noble over ten years ago. No, it wasn’t video-taped
Null was there to sell books- if you bought one, he’d sign it.
He first loosened up the crowd by making risqué asides about his virility then asked attendees for health questions.
After their many responses about serious illnesses , he boiled all ills down to INFLAMMATION which is easy to fix
( veganism, supplements, meditation) and then ranted on about how the powers-that-be ( medicine, universities, corporations, governments) lie to the People but he will tell the Truth!
People applauded wildly and brought up the books they purchased for signing, thanking him heartily.
His message is readily available in his many films and internet radio shows. The details may vary but the bulk remains the same.
Thanks for the reply, I am not a fan of Gary Null.
There’s the old saw about “Debating an X is like playing chess with a pigeon. They’ll knock over the pieces, shit on the board and then strut around as if they won.”
“So, ‘Doctor’ Orac: Please tell us why the medical profession is POISONING our CHILDREN with HEAVY METALS and ABORTED BABY PARTS!”
Yeah, probably best to give this opportunity a miss.
I think it would be painful to debate Toni Bark. I have seen her talk and give testimony and she gets angry and irrational very easily. If Del is also there, he tends to rant like an evangelical minister, so that would also be very annoying. These are not rational thinkers, like you, Orac.
I’d sooner try and reason with a truculent two-year old than “debate” a hardcore anti-vaxxer. At least the two-year old might change their behavior and learn something.