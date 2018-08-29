An antivaccine nurse (or physician) should not take care of children, period

Remember how many times I’ve said that when the next big outbreaks in the US happen they’ll probably happen in Texas? The reason is, of course, that the antivaccine movement there, lead by groups like Texans for Vaccine Choice, has successfully weaponized conservative, anti-government, anti-regulation politics to block policies to increase vaccine uptake, such as making nonmedical “personal belief exemptions” harder to obtain.They did this by painting school vaccine mandates as unacceptable examples of the government telling people what to do. They’ve also run antivaccine candidates against pro-vaccine candidates for the state legislature. Along with all this, the rate of personal belief exemptions in Texas has skyrocketed over the last 15 years. If this keeps up, it’s only a matter of time before outbreaks begin. Certainly, the odds of this happening are not helped by an antivaccine nurse like the one I learned about in Houston yesterday.
Yesterday, I learned that a Houston toddler tested positive for measles:
A toddler has tested positive for measles, confirmed by Texas Children’s Hospital, where the boy is being treated.
In addition, a nurse at the hospital’s West Campus is being investigated for posting about the little boy’s condition on an anti-vaccine Facebook page.
The City of Houston’s Health Department maintains this is a suspected case of the illness, and further tests will be needed to confirm it. The last time the health department investigated a confirmed case of measles was in 2013.
According to the health department, the case involves a male child between the ages of 1 and 3 years old. The little boy recently traveled internationally, and officials say it is possible he contracted the disease overseas.
So, is this toddler with measles a harbinger of things to come in Texas? I hope not, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it is. As is typical in these cases, the child appears to have caught the measles overseas. We know that Europe is currently suffering massive measles outbreaks in several countries, such as Italy, Serbia, and others.The child is said to be between 1-3 years of age, which means he probably should probably have gotten his first dose of MMR, but at the time of initial reporting, we didn’t know one way or the other. (More on that later.) Yes, it’s only one case, but it could well be a harbinger of things to come.
I hate to see a story like this. Texas, given its high rate of personal belief exemptions, is an outbreak waiting to happen. However, I hate to see something like this, something that makes this story even worse, so much more:
Over the weekend, a nurse working at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus posted about the child’s condition on a Facebook page titled “Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children – Texas.” That page appears to have since been taken down.
In screen shots viewed by Eyewitness News, the nurse stated, “.. for the first time in my career I saw Measles this week. Actually most of mycoworkers and the ER docs saw measles for the first time as well. And honestly, it was rough. The kid was super sick. Sick enough to be admitted to the ICU and he looked miserable…By no means have I changed my vax stance, and I never will. But I just wanted to share my experience and how much worse it was than I expected.”
If you watch the video and pause it at the right spot (around the 1:30 mark), you can see the entire Facebook post:
I note that this antivaccine nurse also wrote:
Maybe this was an extreme case. Maybe most fare better, but this poor kid was bad off, and, as a parent, I could see vaccinating out of fear. Seeing it made me a little more humble and maybe a little more understanding. I’ll continue along my nonvax journey with no regrets but I’ll definitely have more compassion to those who vehemently vaccinate.
You can see for yourself with more clarity, however, if you wish. Here are posts by this antivaccine nurse to the “Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children – Texas” Facebook page as they were reported by a concerned parent on the Texas Children’s Hospital Facebook page:
That’s nice. Where’s your concern for your own children who could suffer the same fate, thanks to your medical neglect in failing to get them vaccinated. (And, yes, I do consider failure to vaccinate medical neglect. That is my opinion.) It’s hard to believe that an actual antivaccine nurse works in a pediatric ICU (PICU). This brings us to something else horrifying that this antivaccine nurse wrote later, also reported in the news:
The postings included some comments by other group members, and at one point, the nurse commented, “I’m not kidding that I thought about swabbing his mouth and bringing it home to my 13 (year old).”
This tells me that this particular nurse believes in the trope that “natural immunity” obtained by getting the disease is somehow superior to immunity obtained from being immunized. It’s not. While it’s true that the immunity induced by some vaccines wanes with time, so, often, does immunity caused by the disease. Also, the price of “natural immunity” to diseases like measles is suffering and the risk of serious complications, such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), not to mention the continued spread of the disease to others.
I also can’t help but point out that this antivaccine nurse clearly knew that what she was doing was wrong and against hospital policy and could potentially get her into hot water, saying:
Sorry guys, I worked way too hard (and owe too much in student loans to jeopardize my license) 😬 so I deleted a lot of my responses. I love my job, I love being in healthcare. I really want to kee info to a minimum and if’when this case makes news I’ll elaborate! Love you all! Keep strong in your beliefs! We are all on this journey for a reason! And we are not wrong in our convictions. I’ll share more as I feel comfortable.
Sorry, but sharing ANY potentially patient-identifiable information is against the law, breaches patient confidentiality, and would continue to be wrong even after the story about this toddler with measles hit the news. I’d hate to be parents of this poor toddler, with an antivaccine nurse caring for my chid, knowing that she’s sizing up my son’s story and deciding what she thinks she can and can’t share about it among her antivaccine buddies on an antivaccine Facebook page. At the time, I was quite clear: An antivaccine nurse like this to be fired ASAP.
Fortunately, the hospital agreed, as reported last night:
A Texas Children’s Hospital nurse was fired after posting about a toddler, who tested positive for measles, on an anti-vaccine Facebook page.
The hospital sent the following statement regarding the incident:
We were made aware that one of our nurses posted protected health information regarding a patient on social media. We take these matters very seriously as the privacy and well-being of our patients is always a top priority. After an internal investigation, this individual is no longer with the organization.
Not surprisingly, the Facebook page where the nurse had posted about the child, “Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children – Texas,” appears to have since been taken down. I’m guessing that the group is still on Facebook but that its administrators changed its setting to a secret group, so that only its members can see it. It’s also not too far out to speculate that the members of the group are commiserating with this nurse, portraying her as a “martyr” to pharma-led pro-vaccine zealots. The only thing that surprises me is that I haven’t seen her portrayed on antivax websites as a martyr yet.
In the meantime, I’m with Rebecca Lunstroth:
UT McGovern Medical School’s Assistant Director of Humanities and Ethics says although moral objections exist, medical professionals opposed to vaccines probably shouldn’t treat children.
“The beauty of healthcare, there is so many different routes that professionals can take,” said professor Rebecca Lunstroth. “If you don’t believe in vaccines, you probably shouldn’t go into pediatrics and you would be warned of that, that this is the standard and if you don’t believe in the standard, you should probably go into another practice.”
Precisely. The same is true of the neonatal ICU nurse whom I encountered on a panel on “vaccine choice” where she spewed antivaccine misinformation. If you’re a nurse (or a doctor) who “doesn’t believe in vaccines” or thinks vaccines are dangerous and ineffective, you really, really shouldn’t be treating children. Go into another specialty. I consider it not unlike the case of the pharmacist who is antiabortion and therefore refuses to fill prescriptions for the “morning-after” pill. If your beliefs make it so that you can’t do your job to the standard of your profession, you should not be in that profession.
As for the child’s vaccination status, here’s what subsequent reporting revealed:
Dr. David Persse, the director of the City of Houston Health Department, says the baby boy diagnosed with measles remains in the hospital. Dr. Persse said the baby was too young to get the measles vaccine, but the rest of his family is immunized.
So I’m guessing that the original description of the boy as being “between 1-3 years old” really meant that he was around one year old, because according to the schedule recommended by the CDC the first dose of MMR is recommended between 12-15 months of age. However, there is a caveat. Infants traveling internationally are considered high risk and the recommendation is:
Infants 6–11 months: 1 dose before departure. Revaccinate with 2 doses at 12–15 months (12 months for children in high-risk areas) and 2nd dose as early as 4 weeks later.
I’m guessing that a lot of parents don’t think of that, and, if the child’s pediatrician doesn’t even know that the child will be traveling to international destinations, then there’s no way of knowing. The reason international travel is high risk is because of low vaccine uptake in various parts of the world, unfortunately including Europe. The reasons, of course, that high vaccine uptake is important are that it not only prevents illness in individuals but through community immunity (the now-preferred term over “herd immunity”), it prevents the rapid spreads of the disease, serving as barrier to outbreaks. Of course, children too young to be vaccinated are among those protected by community immunity, as well as children who are immunocompromised and thus can’t be vaccinated with an attenuated live virus vaccine like the MMR.
All of this is another reason why this nurse should not be anywhere near patients. I hope that she retrains and finds a job where vaccines are not part of the discussion, as, given her history, it’s unlikely any pediatric hospital will hire her. Even better would be for her to reconsider her antivaccine beliefs and get her children’s vaccines caught up. Unfortunately, what’s more likely is that she’ll be portrayed as a martyr to the cause by the antivaccine movement, which likely will reach out to her.
What would you do, Orac, in a room full of presumed antivaxxers? Would you speak out and educate? Or something else?
What would you do in a room full of pro-vax medical professionals?
(Of course if you’re in the room the previous statement is not 100% accurate.)
Doesn’t matter. You don’t violate patient confidentiality.
I think that John Scott is referring to Orac’s presence at a political event where anti-vaxxers appeared :
I doubt that he went there to educate the audience- he reported on what was said and who showed up. I know because I’ve been in a similar position myself at alt med events- you don’t interfere, you observe and then write about it.
He has plenty of other avenues for instructing people.
I’m sure Dr. Scott would have stood up at a pro-vaccine conference and told us all how wrong we were.
Proverbs 21:2, Dr Gorski.
You are entitled to your own opinions, but to your own facts. Instead of relying on over the thousand year old writing by unknown persons you could try some actual verifiable evidence. Just produce the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers not on the Dwoskin payroll that the present American MMR vaccine causes more harm than measles.
One of the more completely irrelevant posts I’ve seen here.
Use your own voice. Repeating words from an ancient book is a failure mode of Smartass. That is the failure mode named Lazy Jerk.
That is universally applicable to hearts. None of us can be completely sure our choices are right.
On the other hand, it’s not as universally applicable to objective facts, like the fact that measles is dangerous. It’s not even very applicable to legal questions, such as whether the nurse’s actions violated HIPAA.
First prove ‘the LORD’ exists. Once you’ve achieved that you can have a stab at proving that what you claim he said is what he has actually said. Then you can show us that he is also correct in what he said. Finally, you can demonstrate that what he said applies in this instance.
Or not.
“Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the Lord pondereth the hearts.” (KJV). I don’t see the relevance this has in this discussion, since the verse is clearly about moral issues (“hearts”), not about objective facts.
There is overwhelming objective evidence that vaccines are safe, effective, save lives, and that the known side effects are far outweighed by the benefits they provide in the vast majority of cases. So, what then would be the case for saying that vaccines are immoral?
There’s no educating your ilk, JS.
But it is amusing to point out his failings, and hypocrisy.
This truly is frightening. And yet this is what happens when real science is vilified, and quackery is elevated to “alternative medicine”/”natural wellness”/”pro-freedom, health choice policies”. I can only hope most Texans see this and realize that the “choice” to endanger other people isn’t the kind of “freedom” that makes us a healthier society.
I’m wondering if the employer notified the Board of Nursing. She’s vulnerable to discipline, and she won’t have much of a defense.
She could lose her license for this, though more likely she’ll have to remediate and be restricted from some kinds of practice for awhile.
I agree that the now-disappeared Facebook group this nurse posted to has probably gone to a secret setting viewable only by members.
There are still (as of yesterday) a couple additional, accessible Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children FB groups, one of which has such over-the-top postings you wonder if it’s a Poe (hard to tell with these people). Plus, there’s an Embarrassed Cousins of Proud Parents of Unvaccinated Children FB group to provide balance. 🙂
Firstly, I’m a member of the Facebook Group “Things Antivaxxers Say” and they posted this story.
Secondly, she posted confidential patient information. Do you think any hospital in the U.S. will hire her after a violation like that?
Thirdly, the bub’s story really has me upset. I’ve read the stories of Dana McCaffrey, Kaliah Jordan and Kailis Smith among others. It saddens me to know that several years from now, this child could die from SSPE.
Fourthly, re:
I’ve said this before, but I believe it bears repeating: catching a disease to gain immunity to it is like burning something to fireproof it.
Yeah, most of the people who broke that story were on Detox, Antivax and Woo Insanity. That’s the first place I saw it, and that’s (and TAVS) were where I saw the news story.
That seems like a pretty broad interpretation of PHI.
Nope. Even though none of the 17 automatic HIPAA identifiers were included, she violated the 18th: “Any other characteristic that could uniquely identify the individual.” The fact that there was only one measles-infected child in that ICU at the time means that she very clearly meets the HIPAA standard for releasing PHI.
Tells you all you need to know about the typical anti-vaxxer. Nothing will sway them even a PICU case of measles.
*This is not a fekkin “journey”, you lumbered fecklessly and ignorantly into your anti-vaxx stance and are stuck there.
A lot of people seem to say similar things to this. It could easily be a madlib statement, “I’ll continue on my [fill the blank] journey with no regrets…”
Scary thing that people are willing to showcase their inflexibility as a virtue. IMHO, everybody should be open to changing their mind if confronted with information that necessitates updating a personal stance. Driving your car off a cliff after reading the “bridge-out 500 ft” sign, is foolishness.
If bothers me that conservatives have so effectively politicized science. Yeah, I know Al Gore had a hand in popularizing global warming… that doesn’t mean the science is wrong.
Unfortunately, we as humans view “sticking to our guns” as something laudable, even when that inflexibility causes harm. It’s a known cognitive failing.
As I have said once before, there is something that you could use to change even Orac’s mind about vaccines: hard, scientific evidence showing that they cause more harm than good. If you have it. No amount of evidence is going to change these peoples’ minds. Even if they had a vision of Jesus Christ himself and he struck them blind like Paul on the road to Damascus and telling them to receive a vaccine to restore their sight, they’d probably believe it was the devil trying to deceive them, and would rather stay blind for the rest of their lives.
Chances are excellent it’s not even her “journey”. What do you want to bet that this nurse was vaccinated as a child, and so isn’t at nearly the same risk as her own child who has not been vaccinated? All talk and no walk.
If she bothered to look at the statistics she would see that in the last outbreaks in Europe and U.S. over 20% of people were hospitalized.
And as I said elsewhere, I’m incredibly troubled that she stands there, looking at a child very, very sick, and is thinking “I want this for my son.”
This is an alarming statement. I know I’m stating the obvious (to us) but what healthcare professional and parent could possibly think this is a good idea. And anti-vaxxers wonder why they’re looked down upon?
This case is SO incongruous!
On the one hand the nurse has enough clinical acumen to discern that the infant is very sick solely due to measles. On the other hand she fantasizes about inoculating her own child with the identical virus, seemingly unaware of putting both her child and her child’s friends at risk of a similar outcome. If this were a fictional story it would be dismissed as impossible.
Of note, the Texas Board of Nursing website is remarkably transparent (including names) as regards outcomes of disciplinary action (https://www.bon.texas.gov/discipline_and_complaints_disciplinary_action_072018.asp). It will be interesting in the future to see what becomes of possible complaints to the TBN arising from this incident.
Vaccines protect children. In an ideal world there would be a mechanism to prevent health care providers that advocate against vaccines to provide pediatric care. Given that the AAP, a national pediatric honor society, is reluctant to even revoke membership of pediatricians who advocate against vaccines it seems highly unlikely that limiting the practice of such HCPs is (or sadly ever will be) possible.
To me this is threatened bioterrorism.
I looked over Mercola’s site and serendipitously, a post about Measles popped up ( June 10, 2018):
while he accurately stated how contagious measles is and what complications can occur, he then incited fear about the MMR and soothed parental worries because deaths happen in places where people are malnourished. He suggest nutrition as a way to combat the infection,\
Holy crap, he’s a DOCTOR! And he says this?
Over 4000 people shared the article.
Atdnext: I can only hope most Texans see this and realize that the “choice” to endanger other people isn’t the kind of “freedom” that makes us a healthier society.
Er, Texas, the most trigger happy state in the nation? Good luck with that. Most Texans are just ducky with other people being endangered by their choices, would happily murder any random person, and they don’t really care much about children down there. I can only think of two other states that hate kids more, and the citizens of Idaho are at least a little ashamed now. Oklahoma’s shameless in general.
I’m a political blogger/journalist, so I’m familiar with the politics of Texas. Still, I’d like to think most Texans don’t want kids’ lives jeopardized by a few yahoos who refuse to acknowledge actual science.
But then again, science isn’t always “sexy”. That’s why it’s critical for the skeptic/pro-science community to reframe this debate. For far too long, quack-tivists have gotten away with making this “an issue of choice” and a “matter of freedom”. This terrifying incident should serve as a wake-up call that their “choice” endangers peoples’ lives.
PGP: Sigh. I could offer you anecdotes about the people I know in Texas who do vaccinate their kids, who don’t have guns in the home (or keep their hunting rifles properly locked up), who really do love and care for their kids, but I know that’s not going to make any difference to you.
You know the saying ” painting with a broad brush”? Sometimes (often) you paint with a power sprayer. I say this as a person given to hyperbole; you’d have more success convincing us of your position if you toned it down a bit. I know, I’ve said that to you before, but it’s still true.
Brittany Bailey writes,
…owe too much in student loans to jeopardize my license.
MJD says,
The healthcare education you received failed you, Brittany. Should her nursing school take part of the blame?
@ Orac,
Where did she go to nursing school?
How about a little personal accountability here. But anti-vaxxers aren’t big on personal nor societal responsibility as evidenced by your insipid statement.
Science Mom writes,
How about a little personal accountability here.
MJD says,
I’ve taken a decade of respectful insolence for my efforts to communicate vaccine safety awareness. Maybe you have the guts to answer my question, Science Mom.
Q. What nursing school did Brittany Bailey attend.
Oh good grief; it doesn’t take “guts” to answer that. It’s such an inane question because her education didn’t fail her, she failed at it. Stop looking for something to blame for her stupidity and selfishness.
Why don’t you figure it the fuck out for your fucking self, Doucheniak?
Brittany Bailey is/was a member of the organization Austin Advanced Practice Nurses.
https://www.enpnetwork.com/nurse-practitioners/252731-brittany-bailey
Henry Guevara, PhD, MPH, FNP is on the Executive Committee at Austin Advanced Practice Nurses where he serves as the education chair.
https://uthealthaustin.org/directory/henry-guevara
@ Dr. Guevara,
What are you teaching these nurses Henry?
I’m now convinced that Dadadodo couldn’t outdo your own productions.
This nurse has made a personal choice to be anti vaccine. I can’t see how her education has failed her.
A rant that generalizes from this case to claim that “most” Texans “don’t really care about children” is both foolish and ignorant.
https://www.texaschildrenshealthplan.org/what-we-offer/chip
PGP was overgeneralizing again.
However, one can plausibly argue that Texas, as a state, places a lower priority on certain health services.
I found this oped to be enlightening.
https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000005868795/how-healthcare-makes-disability-a-trap.html
Apparently New Mexico ranks better than Texas in this respect, although they don’t provide this 24 hour support either.or, it may be that New York City has the resources and population density to make this feasible.
Anecdotally, I can attest that Albuquerque has a number of small group homes for disabled people.
Post was inadvertently abbreviated.
A rant that generalizes from this case to claim that “most” Texans “don’t really care about children” is both foolish and ignorant. Examples:
https://www.texaschildrenshealthplan.org/what-we-offer/chip
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/HealthyTexasBabies/home.aspx
I think Dr. Peter Hotez would also disagree with the blanket condemnation of Texans PGP indulged in.
There are antivax health care providers still in practice in many states. I’ve described at least one in Ohio, California is infested with a number of them and Orac recently described a similar-sounding nurse in Michigan.
. . . putting my selfish stupidity at a much higher priority than the welfare of patients or anyone else I might come into contact with.
DB: I wasn’t aware they had health care for children in Texas. Good for them! But I wasn’t basing my statement just on health care (or lack of) Texas lags significantly in public education, and nearly every Texan is armed, as well as there being no measures at all for gun control anywhere in the state.
I’m aware there are anti-vax people in every state. My state had an outbreak of measles not two years ago, thanks to those idiots. Some states just have idiot magnetism. Michigan’s fine with poison,Idaho is a-ok with a significant amount of child death due to faith healing,, Montana’s got a ton of Nazis and survivalists, and California’s full of hippies.
Given your own wild level of paranoia, maybe you should start packing heat.
Narad: That wasn’t paranoia, that was stating a fact. And I’m not interested in adding to the problem by getting a gun and having to automatically enroll in the NRA (woohoo, an armed fraternity- think I can live without that, thanks.).
Beg pardon?
Oh, right: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/gun-ownership-rates-by-state/34/
There’s something I don’t get about antivaxxers. If they think measles is a harmless disease (hard to imagine with a baby in the PICU but anyway), then why infect their child at a measles party or via a swap as this nurse suggested? If the child gets measles naturally, then he’ll recover (because it’s harmless) and then he’ll be immune. And if he doesn’t get it naturally, then he won’t be immune but he won’t have gotten it either.
Her desire to infect her son implies that she does know perfectly well that measles is a dangerous disease and that he needs immunity. But then she knowingly wants to expose him to a dangerous disease. This does not compute.
This has also happened here in Florida. A local nurse who is a fanatical religious nut and anti-vaxxer also refused to treat an infant under the age of about two, I think, and was just suspended and probably will be fired by the hospital after review. These dumb fanatics need to be screened better.
I have a somewhat prejudicial opinion that many nurses are victims of our sexist culture, and many are very conservative people. Exceptions exist, of course. The nurses I’ve worked with, however. are mostly female and seem to be exceptionally conservative and very religiously inclined..
The evangelical cult of antivaxx. The whole world is damned except for us. We who know the revealed truth.