The case of Omer Ahmetovic: Naturopathy, cancer, tragedy, and homicide

So, I had planned to post something yesterday, but the visit with the dog trainer took longer than expected. Then last night I thought I’d have something, and, for some reason, right after spending a couple of hours with the puppies after having fed them and their mom, I crashed for the night on the couch, only to wake up around 11:30 PM to go into the basement, check on the puppies (and, of course, to play with them), and clean their pen. But, as a consequence of my messed up sleep schedule the last couple of days, I did wake up earlier than usual, which led me to think that a brief post was possible. Specifically, I wanted to update you on a tragic story that I blogged about over a year and a half ago. It’s about a naturopath named Juan Gonzalez, a cancer patient named Fikreta Ibrisevic, and the cancer patient’s husband, who is named Omer Ahmetovic.
As I’ve mentioned before, naturopathy is a frequent topic on this blog because it is a veritable cornucopia of quackery. Be it homeopathy, functional medicine, bogus diagnostic tests, traditional Chinese medicine, reflexology, naturopaths embrace basically any form of quackery you can think of and more that even I couldn’t think of before I started looking into naturopathy. More importantly, thanks to “complementary and alternative medicine” (CAM), known more recently as “integrative medicine,” naturopathy is becoming more and more “respectable.” Indeed, there are naturopaths at far too many academic medical centers. One even participated in the writing of the Society for Integrative Oncology’s breast cancer guidelines, which were later endorsed by ASCO. Then there is the push for naturopathic licensure in various states, such as Massachusetts and my home state of Michigan, with supplement manufacturers paying the bill.
In any event, in March 2017, there was a murder in Bowling Green, KY. The victim of the murder was the aforementioned naturopath named Juan Gonzalez, who was shot to death in his Bowling Green office on a Friday evening by a man named Omer Ahmetovic, the aforementioned husband of Fikreta Ibrisevic. He was quickly arrested for the crime. But what was Ahmetovic’s motive for murder? His wife, Fikreta Ibrisevic, was a patient of Gonzalez’s who had died four days before the murder, after having been diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, an rare form of connective tissue cancer. She had, tragically, chosen Gonzalez over over conventional cancer therapy:
Ibrisevic was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue cancer, in late 2015 to early 2016, according to the lawsuit. The couple were interested in natural therapies while Ibrisevic waited to be scheduled for the beginning of traditional cancer treatments.
On or near Jan. 11, 2016, Gonzalez told the couple that traditional cancer treatments such as radiation and chemotherapy were for “uneducated” people and he could “guarantee” Ibrisevic would be cancer free with his treatments within three months, according to the lawsuit. He is further accused of telling Ibrisevic that “chemotherapy is for losers.”
In a lawsuit, Ahmetovic claimed that his wife was planning on undergoing conventional therapy for her cancer but changed her mind and decided to pursue naturopathic treatments in response to Gonzalez’s statement that “chemotherapy is for losers” and his other claims, particularly his claim that he could render her cancer-free within three months without the toxicity of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Unfortunately, the results of Ibrisevic’s decision were sadly predictable:
Ibrisevic began treatments which included buying herbs from Gonzalez, massages, foot soaks, dietary instructions and other treatments. From January through May 2016, Ibrisevic and Ahmetovic paid Gonzalez and Natural Health Center for Integrative Medicine more than $7,000 for the treatments and herbs, according to the lawsuit.
When Ibrisevic began treatment, she had one tumor. When she discontinued treatment with Gonzalez she had seven tumors, according to the lawsuit.
“The original tumor became so large to the extent that it was visible outside of her body,” according to the lawsuit. “Her eyes began to turn yellow and her legs began to swell. After she discontinued treatment with the defendants, after one round of traditional chemotherapy, the only tumor that remained was the original tumor.”
Ibrisevic died of her cancer on February 27, 2017. Four days later, Ahmetovic went to Gonzalez’s office and shot him to death.
At the time, I documented the full extent of the quackery offered by Not-a-Doctor Gonzalez, including iridology and a whole host of unscientific, pseudoscientific, unproven, and disproven methods—basically the usual suspects beloved of naturopaths. I also noted how Gonzalez didn’t graduate from an “accredited” naturopathy school, which led organized naturopathy to use this tragic case of a woman who might not have had to die but died because a quack had conned her and her distraught husband who unfortunately decided to take violent revenge on the quack. It’s a sentiment that anyone can understand, but that I can’t condone.
So, after that recap, you’re probably wondering: Where’s the update? Here it is, in the form of a story published two days ago in the Bowling Green Daily News:
A man serving a 12-year prison sentence for crimes stemming from the shooting death of his late wife’s naturopathic caregiver appeared in court Monday and requested shock probation.
Omer Ahmetovic has served about 20 months of his sentence for second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.
Ahmetovic, 36, was initially charged with murder in the March 2, 2017, death of Juan Gonzalez, 59, who was shot at his business, The Natural Health Center for Integrative Medicine, on U.S. 31-W By-Pass.
Basically, what happened after Ahmetovic was arrested was that he accepted a plea deal to plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree manslaughter and the tampering count, which was added in a superseding indictment.
I had no idea what “shock probation” is; fortunately the article told me:
Shock probation is a form of early release available in Kentucky to first-time offenders convicted of certain crimes and is granted at a judge’s discretion.
To support the request, Ahmetovic’s attorney made several arguments:
In filings in the criminal case, Ahmetovic’s attorney, Alan Simpson, alleged that Gonzalez sexually assaulted Ibrisevic during at least one appointment.
Simpson filed the motion for shock probation Nov. 26, arguing that his client’s “own good judgment and character were overcome with anger and revenge” in the wake of his wife’s death.
“It is also quite clear that when (Ahmetovic) committed the offense, he was acting under extreme emotional disturbance that, quite frankly, is understandable, under the circumstances,” Simpson said in his motion.
Simpson’s request for shock probation included proposed conditions that Ahmetovic perform 1,000 hours of community service through Hillvue Heights and Fountain Square churches, complete anger management and grief counseling programs and continue undergoing psychotherapy for as long as necessary.
The response of the district attorney is that the homicide “may be understandable, but it’s not justifiable under the law.”
Personally, I’m torn here. The homicide was definitely understandable. Imagine yourself in Ahmetovic’s shoes. Your wife just died what was likely a horrific death that was potentially avoidable with science-based treatment. Worse, you and your wife had been ready to undertake that treatment until a quack named Juan Gonzalez said that “chemo is for losers” and spun a tale of how your wife could have the same result without all the toxicity and suffering of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. Once you realized that your wife was not getting better and that you had been conned, your lawsuit against the quack appeared to be dragging on, with no assurance that you would prevail. The quack was continuing to con other cancer patients, just as he had conned your wife. The state was unlikely to do anything about the quack. On the other hand, we are a nation of laws. Vigilante justice is not acceptable. No one has the right to be judge, jury, and executioner, no matter how much it might appear to that person that the offender deserves to die.
In the end, though, I do think that some leniency is in order. Maybe shock probation after only 20 months is too lenient. Maybe it’s not. Again, I’m torn. It appears unlikely that Ahmetovic is a danger to society, and his children, having lost their mother, do need their father. Whatever is decided in this appeal, however, the story of Fikreta Ibrisevic, her husband Omer Ahmetovic, and the quack who killed Ibrisevic is a tragic saga that shows the damage these naturopathic quacks do.
My personal feeling is, “Yes, let the poor man go! Why should these naturopaths act with impunity?” But of course, you’re quite right–we cannot administer justice based on our own feelings, and the naturopath did not hold a gun to Ibrisevic’s head, however culpable he is for her failure to seek proper treatment. And he, too, no doubt has family who loved him and miss him.
I still hope Ahmetovic is released early, though.
I’m sorry, but a man was killed. I think twenty months is not enough, however much we can sympathize with the anger and pain. Murder cannot be the answer, and we need to send that message. It’s just too dangerous to open that.
This is qualitatively different from, say, am abused spouse. There there is a risk. Here it’s revenge. I agree the pain should merit some leniency – part of it was built into the plea, but even more – but I think the sentence should still have more teeth than twenty months. Life is valuable.
How many valuable lives had Gonzales taken by the time of his own demise? The children need a father and the terms being proposed for release hardly amount to total freedom.
If we are going there, murdered naturopaths may also have children who need fathers. I would completely have agreed with jailing the person who tricked the wife to her death. Murder is not the answer. I think taking a life for revenge should lead to at least several years in prison.
Otherwise, we are sending the wrong signal.
I tend to think that ‘sending signals’ is a task for an advertising agency more than for a court.
We do talk about messages or signals given by a court.
Restorative or retributive justice? In my opinion, the former is clearly indicated here.
What a sad case all round. If there were robust regulations and such to protect the public from such quacks, a, they wouldn’t be harming and killing so many of their ‘patients’ (sic) and b no one would feel the only recourse left to them was taking matters into their own hands.
Its the failure of the state that is the real problem here. Let this man go home to his kids, he can still be made to atone for his actions by giving back to the community, he’s clearly no danger to the public.
Which include the barbarism of having death rows.
Better the aggrieved than a dozen nimrods (or fewer) and a random judge.
@ doritmi December 6, 2018 at 12:59 pm
We do talk about messages or signals given by a court.
And who among the general population, let alone the criminal population sees or hears them? If you are a Bernie Madoff or a Conrad Black, other dubious financiers may pay some attention.
A fairly straight-forward murder by an unknown citizen in the USA? Not likely anyone noticed except a couple of reporters (and Orac).
Q. How is shock probation like Naturopathy.
A. Both processes have brought uncertainty to the concept of criminal intent and punishment.
The title of the post, “The case of Omer Ahmetovic: Naturopathy, cancer, tragedy, and homicide” is incorrect. Clearly, the sequence of events is as follows:
1) Cancer;
2) Naturopathy;
3) tragedy; and
4) homicide.
@ Orac,
Please consider changing the title to: The case of Omer Ahmetovic: Cancer, Naturopathy, tragedy, and homicide. 🙂
MJD:
What makes you think that a time-ordered sequence of events should determine the title of an article?
You, correct Orac? SRSLY.
Where, oh where, did you ever study writing? Oh second thought, I don’t think I really want to know- it might be horrifying to learn that it was an actual school.
Did you ever consider that writers might put the topic they think most important first in order to illustrate the basic theme of the article? The article is about how Naturopathy delivers bad medical care and how tragic events might result from it.
Why do I even try? I’d be better understood by my semi-feral black cat.
Reading these responses…I guess what I’m getting is that the courts are set up to answer these questions and judges go to school for years to figure it out, so I personally would let it rest there.
@ Christine Rose December 6, 2018 at 3:57 pm
judges go to school for years to figure it
Are judges in Kentucky elected?
It turns out that here’s an episode of The Closer involving the murder of a “holistic dietician.”