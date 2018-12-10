In which Orac uncloaks and gets to meet his heroes Drs. Richard Pan and Peter Hotez

Those of you who are my Facebook friends or otherwise follow me on social media other than blogs know that I was out of town the week after Thanksgiving. Specifically, I traveled to the San Diego area to participate in a panel discussion at a conference and, while I was there, made a vacation out of it with my wife. The conference was the World Vaccine and Immunotherapy Congress West Coast 2018, and the panel was Addressing the epidemic of misinformation. As I pointed out when I was invited, I’m not by any means an expert in vaccines (although the conference did have some interesting talks on cancer vaccines and immunotherapy), but I do now consider myself to be an expert in the antivaccine movement (at least in the US) and antivaccine messaging. It was for that role that I was invited to participate. Another appealing aspect of the panel was the opportunity to meet two of my heroes. First, of course, there was California State Senator Richard Pan, the pediatrician turned politician who co-authored SB 277, the law passed in 2015 that eliminated nonmedical “personal belief exemptions” to school vaccine mandates in California. It’s a bill that was highly contentious but has clearly worked to decrease the number of personal belief exemptions. Then there was Dr. Peter Hotez, the Texas Children’s Hospital Endowed Chair of Tropical Pediatrics and the founding dean and chief of the Baylor College of Medicine National School of Tropical Medicine. He also wrote an excellent book, “Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism: My Journey as a Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician, and Autism Dad“, because he has an autistic daughter who is now an adult.
I must admit that I was unfamiliar with the other two members of our panel. First, there was the moderator, Robb Butler, who is a social scientist currently assigned to UNICEF to establish a global center for vaccine demand and acceptance, supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He also previously served as a behavioral scientist for the WHO Regional Office for Europe before becoming that program’s lead. That’s some serious stuff, and it was very useful to have a more European perspective. Then there was Dr. Eve Dubé, a medical anthropologist working at Quebec National Institute of Public Health, a researcher at the Research Center of the CHU de Québec-Université Laval, and an invited professor in the Anthropology Department at Laval University. Her research focuses on the socio-cultural field surrounding immunization, particularly vaccine hesitancy and how to address it. She also leads the Social Sciences and Humanities Network of the Canadian Immunization Research Network. Her perspective, too, was quite valuable.
I’ll now relate what happened last Wednesday. I wish the talk and panel had been recorded, but as far as I know it wasn’t. Also, I’m going totally by memory because, as a panel participant, I really didn’t have much of an opportunity to take notes. As a result, this account might be a bit stream-of-consciousness. However, given that that’s how I frequently blog anyway I doubt that many will notice the difference.
The morning began with Dr. Pan’s keynote address, which was basically the saga of how SB 277 was passed. I knew some, but far from all, of the background covered by Dr. Pan. One of the things he confirmed for me is something that I’ve been discussing for a long time, and that’s how the Republican Party has become, if not the antivaccine party, the party most receptive to the arguments of the antivaccine movement against school vaccine mandates. Some of you might remember when I discussed elsewhere an antivaccine campaign event held the last week of the state primary season by a candidate for the Republican nomination to run for the open seat in Michigan District 11 in the US House of Representatives. It was a roundtable that was anything but rounded in that it was all antivaccine activists and quacks, plus the candidate (Kerry Bentivolio), plus my state representative (Jeff Noble), plus a Republican candidate for the gubernatorial nomination, my very own state senator Patrick Colbeck (who has serious antivaccine tendencies and co-sponsored legislation to reverse a policy change that made it harder to get personal belief exemptions, or, as I like to put it, to “make measles great again“). Basically, Sen. Pan confirmed that similar dynamics are at work in California as in Michigan. Specifically, I point to a remark by Rep. Noble in the Q&A in which he mentioned that the Republicans on the Health Policy Committee were the only ones receptive to “vaccine choice” initiatives, while the Democrats won’t even consider them and characterized their position as wanting to “shove vaccines down your throat (or arm)”.
Sen. Pan wanted to make a point that support for vaccines is bipartisan and that many of the Republicans who were balking at voting for SB 277 weren’t hesitant because they were antivaccine. I also suspect that the reasons that many Republicans in the Michigan legislature are more receptive to “vaccine choice” initiatives is not because they are antivaccine, either. Rather, it’s because the antivaccine movement has so successfully co-opted the messages of “freedom”, “parental rights”, and anti-regulation ideology that many Republicans now actually fear being challenged from their right if they are too receptive to vaccine mandates. As Sen. Pan characterized it, he was told that parents who vaccinate did care, but to antivaxers SB 277 is the issue they cared about more than any other and one that they wouldn’t forget about come election time. Indeed, I note that this very thing happened in Texas this year when Lisa Luby Ryan, an interior designer, beat three-term state Representative Jason Villalba in the Republican primary in March, aided by far-right groups, particularly Texans for Vaccine Choice. Sen. Pan, speaking legislator-to-legislator to these Republicans told them that he understood (which he did) and that he understood that the best thing that could happen for them is to vote no and have the SB 277 pass anyway. However, he warned them that, if they voted no and SB 277 didn’t pass, he’d make sure that they’d never forget it the next time there were outbreaks of vaccine-preventable disease.
In any event, SB 277 is a triumph, but it’s an uncommon one. Nothing like it has been passed in the last three years. If anything, it’s been fighting against antivaxers trying to weaken or dismantle school vaccine mandates, and now we have an antivaccine governor-elect in Oklahoma, Kevin Stitt, after having had three gubernatorial candidates who were antivaccine. Worse, a recent study has shown that 53% of vaccine-related legislation introduced between 2011 and 2017 proposed to increase the ease with which parents could receive exemptions to school vaccine mandates.
Perhaps the most important message that Sen. Pan emphasized during his talk is that it can’t just be doctors, scientists, and politicians advocating for vaccines. The antivaccine movement has powerful stories by parents. From my perspective, they are stories in which parents misinterpret the role of vaccines in causing their children’s illnesses, neurodevelopmental disorders, and other conditions, but they are undeniably powerful. Given that humans are storytelling and pattern-forming apes, parents telling them that their children received vaccines and then became autistic are far more influential than all the scientists and doctors citing studies and data in the world. So, Sen. Pan pointed out how advocates of SB 277 formed a parents group, Vaccinate California, to advocate for SB 277 and how firmly convinced he is that SB 277 would never have passed without parental advocacy. The problem, of course, is that parents who vaccinate, like most pro-science advocates, tend to take the science for granted. They support vaccines, but vaccination is just one important issue among several. In contrast, to antivaxers vaccines and vaccine mandates are their single issue, the thing they care about more than anything else. A minority group with intensity can win out over a majority group without it.
Which brings us to the conference. The problem was outlined in light of recent bad news about measles:
The number of reported measles cases around the world increased by more than 30 percent from 2016 to 2017. A new report by the World Health Organization and the CDC attributes that to a gap in vaccine coverage.
Measles outbreaks increased in all but one of the WHO regions — the Western Pacific, which actually reported a decrease in cases. That region is also the only one to have maintained 95 percent coverage of the vaccine’s first dose, while global coverage has stalled around 85 percent.
The WHO’s deputy director general for programmes expressed concern about the vaccine gap. She said in a statement, “Without urgent efforts to increase vaccination coverage and identify populations with unacceptable levels of under-, or un-immunized children, we risk losing decades of progress in protecting children and communities against this devastating, but entirely preventable disease.”
And:
But medical experts say those global successes have depended on the vaccine. Regions that do not have a high rate of vaccine coverage, whether due to a lack of access or conscious rejection by parents, are susceptible to a rise in measles — even relapses in areas where the disease had been nearly or entirely eliminated.
In the U.S., for instance, 220 measles cases have been reported so far this year as of Nov. 3, according to the CDC. There were 86 cases in all of 2016.
And the European Union has seen a measles outbreak that epidemiologists have tied to falling rates of vaccination, due to occasionally erratic vaccine supplies and anti-vaccine movements. In the first half of this year, the WHO says more than 41,000 children and adults in Europe were infected with measles — in other words, nearly double the cases recorded all of last year, which, in its own right, was the highest annual total in years.
What interested me was how, right off the bat, there was a bit of a disagreement. No, that’s not exactly right. What we had was a difference in perspective between the European experience, as discussed by Robb Butler, and the US experience, as discussed by Sen. Pan, Dr. Hotez, and me (and, to a lesser extent, Dr. Dubé). In the US, we tend to have high vaccine uptake overall, with pockets of low uptake that can be attributed primarily to areas with large numbers of vaccine-hesitant parents whose fear is fueled by the antivaccine movement. In contrast, Butler argued rather vigorously that the main problem in Europe isn’t the antivaccine movement, but rather issues in supply and parental complacency. To be honest, I wondered at the time if Butler’s perspective was colored by his role with WHO, which tends to be all about access to public health interventions and less concerned about politics and ideology, but I had to take him seriously.
Sen. Pan pointed out that antivaxers in the US are increasingly organized, social media savvy, and well-funded. As examples, he noted how antivaxers raised at least a half a million dollars to oppose SB 277 and then later Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. backed a left wing candidate who was also antivaccine, joking that in their attempt to unseat him antivaxers had a lot of money but were not particularly savvy in how they used it. As part of this discussion, I chimed in about how antivax is the pseudoscience that is embraced by all political persuasions: On the right, it’s fed by distrust of government and science while on the left it tends to be fed more by distrust of big business (e.g., the pharmaceutical industry) and the belief in more “natural” treatments. Even as I pointed to how now, in 2018, the most influential and powerful voices in the antivaccine movement come from the right, we noted that this predates Donald Trump’s rise to become President. Sen. Pan, in fact, explicitly pointed this out by expressing disbelief at something I had written extensively about, namely how two physicians, Ben Carson and Rand Paul, running for the Republican nomination in 2016, both refused to endorse the safety and efficacy of vaccines, leading me to point out that Rand Paul is antivaccine and believes against medical and scientific evidence that vaccines cause autism and other conditions. To Sen. Pan this indicates that the politics of vaccine mandates has shifted, and I tend to agree. Examples outside of the US include various populist movements in Europe, such as the Five Star Movement in Italy, which also promotes “vaccine freedom”.
As you might imagine, when it came to what to do about the tsunami of antivaccine misinformation that pediatricians and science advocates are dealing with, answers were less satisfactory. As Dr. Dubé and several others noted, it is not due to information deficits that people become antivaccine, and information alone will not change people’s minds. Dr. Hotez expressed dissatisfaction with what he views at the wimpy response of the CDC in promoting vaccines, but Sen. Pan pointed out that government agencies are limited in what they can do and are always looking over their shoulders to see what the legislators who keep them funded want. As an example, he referenced (although not by name) the Dickey Amendment, the 1996 amendment to a Congressional appropriations bill that stipulated “none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] may be used to advocate or promote gun control.” As we’ve noted here before, this was clearly intended to intimidate the CDC by directly threatening its funding, and the tactic worked. The CDC got the message, and, in effect, nearly all research into gun violence at the CDC stopped. To be honest, I’m not sure that the same would be true for vaccines; even in Congress as it is now I don’t think there are enough powerful antivaxers there who might do the same in response to the CDC becoming too vocal about promoting vaccines. Even most conservatives would likely agree that vaccines are a legitimate public health tool and that the CDC would be well within its purview to promote vaccination, but I saw Dr. Pan’s point.
In the end, we were all a bit pessimistic. Dr. Pan said that he knew we would win, but it was only a question of how many would have to suffer and die first. His point was, depressingly, that antivaccine sentiment will lose favor as vaccine-preventable diseases are resurgent and start harming and killing people. I wished that I could disagree, but I couldn’t. On a more hopeful note, we realized that the best way to promote vaccination would likely involve something along the lines of Vaccinate California, grassroots organizations led by parents who have compelling stories plus science to use to counter antivaxers’ compelling stories plus pseudoscience. Unfortunately, we had to concede that the obstacles to such an approach are huge, given the differential in resources between antivaccine and pro-vaccine groups and PACs. Still, even when you know that the solution is difficult and you’re outgunned, getting together with a couple of your heroes plus a sympathetic audience can help to recharge your batteries and rev you up to rejoin the fray. It also can’t be understated how important it is to make scientists realize just how pervasive antivaccine views are and how dangerous they can be.
Orac writes,
…getting together with a couple of your heroes plus a sympathetic audience can help to recharge your batteries and rev you up to rejoin the fray.
MJD says,
In my opinion, you’ve been the Energizer Bunny™ trying to make the word “antivaccine” legitimate. Occasionally, you’ve used the term “vaccine hesitant”, much to my delight. Furthermore, anti-vaccine is a violent word intended to ridicule and alienate many who are simply vaccine hesitant. In the spirit of respectful insolence, please bring civility to the vaccine debate and replace “antivaccine” with “vaccine hesitant”.
Please bring rationality to the vaccine debate and stop talking.
Michael, to paraphrase Thomas Brackett Reed:
You never put finger to keyboard without subtracting from the sum of human knowledge.
Thank you Michael. I agree. I work in the field of Chinese Medicine (Acupuncture and Herbs) and as a Clinical Intern at the Disney Cancer Center Department of Integrative Medicine. Out of care and concern for my patients, I am fully vaccinated. But I am vaccine hesitant because I was injured by a vaccine that I was forced to take as a part of IVF treatments (CA requirement). I did not titre for Chickenpox and was forced to be vaccinated – Varicella. At the age of 36, within days of the vaccine, I broke-out in shingles. I don’t know how the elderly handle it – it’s excruciating. (BTW – I have successfully treated patients for pain from shingles – call it quackery but my patients were relieved and their PCP had no solutions that worked.) So, of course, I am now vaccine hesitant! This is not a battle between good science and bad science. It is a battle between ideas of best practices. More importantly, there is the science side of the debate and then there is the political side. First and foremost – if the government can govern and legislate what I do with my body, that means they can govern and legislate my sexual practices and my birth plans. From a political perspective, this cannot happen. From the perspective of science – yes – for herd immunity but if the government is to be enlisted to support vaccination it should not be to force people to do things with their private and sacred bodies. The political concern (body politic) should be for education and for demanding better and safer products at fair prices that everyone can afford.
Better and safer products like the body parts of endangered animals? How often do you prescribe pangolin?
“anti-vaccine is a violent word intended to ridicule”
wishing harm and possible death on innocent children (by denying them proper medical vaccination) IS violent and people who are this ignorant SHOULD be ridiculed.
Dr. Hotez supports using the term “antivaccine” in lieu of “antivax”, which he thinks is more likely to raise hackles among those who are, well, antivaccine.
To sound a bit Orac-ian, that’s a distinction without a difference.
Those who are virulently opposed to immunization and continually recycle false and distorted information about vaccines in the face of good evidence are anti-immunization/ant-vaccine/antivax, and their angst about being described as such is due to their belief that being labeled “anti” costs them support among some in the general public who look askance at “antis” as being negative sorts of people.
If you’re antivaccine, anti-abortion, anti-Trump, anti-anything, wear your anti-ness with pride. Don’t try to hide behind weasel-words.
But there’s a difference between “vaccine hesitant” people (such as parents who aren’t sure about vaccines and have heard stories about autism, but who can be reasoned with by pediatricians) and “anti-vaccine” people who are on a hellbent crusade to ensure that no one is stuck with needles (unless they’re receiving IV Vitamin C or curcumin).
L-rd, I was subjected to an episode of Shark Tank last night in which a couple successfully pitched “Mother Beverage,” which is a variety of zany apple cider vinegar concoctions, one of which involves turmeric as a flavoring, because curcumin.
Turmeric tastes freakin’ awful. A reasonable amount in a curry recipe used to be 1/4 teaspoon, now you find people calling for ten times that. Adding it to vinegar…I can’t…
The sesquiterpenes of Turmeric are well researched for their potency and efficacy. Here’s a good place to start to understand the components. I recommend you pick one of the volatile compounds from this study and then do a cross reference for the biochemical used in pharma. It’s really cool how nature makes things that are healthful. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3525583/
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/295084333_Two_Traditional_Chinese_Medicines_Curcumae_Radix_and_Curcumae_Rhizoma_An_Ethnopharmacology_Phytochemistry_and_Pharmacology_Review
Oh, c’mon. You can internalize, say, this, right? I don’t think it’s necessary to be able to author it.
I have a friend in Germany who has a now 15-month-old who is fully-vaccinated (I asked on my visit there last summer), BUT three weeks ago he contracted chicken pox from his great-grandmother who had shingles (she thought it was just a rash on her neck from her necklace) and snuggled with the baby of course. He was eligible for the varicella vaccine at 11 months, although the policy is stated for the first dose as “between 11 and 14 months”.
I am pretty certain that this is an unfortunate coincidence and that the mother had only not yet scheduled the shot, but I wil try to find out if she was aware of it–if she was notified and such. The child was very ill according to the mother, but she doesn’t seem overly alarmed and has not mentioned the vaccine at all. I haven’t been able to clarify whether or not she is aware of the vaccine. I do know that she only allows “bio” (organic) food to pass his lips, but other than that, she is a very sensible person and promptly returned a homeopathic teething remedy–although she wouldn’t have known had I not expressly pointed it out to her. I recently gifted her Edzard Ernst’s book in German and she was delighted.
In general, I found Germans to be incrediby credulous about all things “natural” and “alternative”. “Bio” is big and widespread beyond WF-type of stores. I would expect vaccine “hesitancy” to be common. Hesitancy implies that one simply pauses to consider and then proceeds. I wonder if most “hesitaters” proceed?
Friend of a friend used to be a bureaucrat in one of the German regulatory agencies that policies the food supply. Even she was dismayed that Germans seem to be targets for anything marketed as pure and natural. She also said that sooner or later there will need to be some kind of government initiative to wean them off their faith in homeopathy, which is widely used. She faced some strong opposition in trying to get better controls on supplements. They’ve finally managed to stop funding for homeopathy through the NHS in the UK, where I think only one NHS-funded facility can still prescribe and thus pay for it, but it was a long fight.
“anti-vaccine is a violent word intended to ridicule”
Personally, I prefer “pro disease.” It’s a more fitting description.
Something we should all keep in mind:
most people support vaccination for school attendance ( see Pew Research, 2/2/2017)
82% believe that healthy children should be required to be vaccinated for school
88% believe that benefits outweigh risks
Most rate benefits high and risks low ( slightly lesser effect for parents of kids age 0-4)
17% believe that parents should be able to decide whether to vaccinate or not
10% believe risks outweigh benefits
11% risk of side effects are high
Even the largest number, 17%, reflects beliefs about parental rights, not safety, risk/ benefit
Anti-vaxxers make it sound as if those numbers are quite different.
SRSLY: we can find many outlandish beliefs that can garner more support than 10 or 11%.
from seattlepi.com April 2013
11% the government had a hand in 9/11
13% Mr Obama is the Anti-Christ
14% Bigfoot exists
14% the government created the crack epidemic
15% Pharma creates diseases
15% television is an organ of governmental mind control
Are you trying to suggest that Bigfoot does not exist?!?
I have a long-time friend who is now an engineer (specializes in optics) and who is generally skeptical about things but who still believes in Bigfoot, just sort of for the heck of it. 🙂
Re: Bigfoot–I kind of feel the same way about fairies, not so much because I believe in them deep down but because they’re a good sanity test. For example, fairies are stealing children right after they are vaccinated and replacing them with changelings. It’s not vaccines, it’s fairies sniffing out denatured measles.
It’s especially relevant because it appears that most alleged changelings were developmentally disabled.
“Stop it! This is what we do. You know that!”
https://media.oglaf.com/comic/changeling.jpg
Well, despite seeing chainsaw sculptures of him at the Legend of Bigfoot in Garberville, CA, I don’t think that he’s real unless if you count hallucinations and cannabis dreams. It IS Humboldt County.
Yah, but I think it’s almost entirely harmless as far as goofy beliefs go.
As a long time reader of fantasy and science fiction, I so want to believe in some of that stuff (telekinesis!). I really enjoyed the series “Sanctuary” in which things like Bigfoot was real.
It’s not telekinesis, but I did have a “weird coincidence” moment recently (I’ve been having quite a few of them.) I found out that there’s a Zen temple not far at all from me (out here in the woods on Mt. Adams, of all places!) and I was in my therapist’s office telling her about it, and that I had called the temple to see about catching a ride with someone but that they hadn’t called me back yet, and right at that moment they called me on my cell.
I also emailed a friend recently (a former Russian student with whom I’ve kept in touch), and when he replied, he said that it was slightly weird that I had just emailed him, because (after a long period with no emails between us) he had been meaning to email me for a week to talk about The Death of Stalin (which I haven’t seen yet.)
There was another one involving Bill Clinton playing the saxophone on Arsenio Hall, but you get the drift. 😉
“Death of Stalin” is dark and hilarious. Though the plot resolution relies heavily on ** SPOILER ALERT ** Marshal Zhukov as a deus-ex-machina.
Not ideal as political commentary.
I finally saw that movie. It was…amusing. I did notice a fair number of historical inaccuracies, though.
Coincidence? Synchronicity? OR …
I was once instructing naïve concepts of energy from earlier cultures/ classical psychology, and said something like… Freud and Jung didn’t mean literally that it was like electrical power-
AS the lights went out in a power failure. REALLY.
There’s an odd movie about magicians wherein Mr Tesla ( David Bowie!) teleports/ clones objects with his machine INCLUDING
top hats and black cats resulting in a pile of hats and cats
About “Death of Stalin”, someone I know watched it on a plane last summer to mixed reviews. I watched ” Call Me by Your Name” , better reviews.
His point was, depressingly, that antivaccine sentiment will lose favor as vaccine-preventable diseases are resurgent and start harming and killing people.
In the minds of the antivax conpiracists, this is already turning into “Dr Pan confessed to planning a false-flag engineered epidemic!!!”