Dr. Ken Walker (a.k.a. Dr. W. Gifford-Jones) plays the martyr over his antivaccine op-ed

I had been debating whether to finish off the week with yet another post about vaccines given how much I’ve been writing about vaccines over the last couple of weeks and how little I plan on writing during the holidays (i.e., either not at all or only if something happens between Christmas and January 2 that is utterly irresistible to me as a blogger, such as a study that I feel that only I can deconstruct the way it needs to be deconstructed or a news story that is so perfect for me that I must interrupt my break—which, if history is any indication, usually happens once between Christmas and New Years). However, if there’s one thing I like about blogging, it’s that I often get a chance to follow up on a topic, news event, or incident previously written about and, in doing so, provide either closure, analysis, and/or mockery, as appropriate depending on the circumstances. In particular, I love doing this when it’s a story, study, or case that no one else is likely to write about. In this case, it’s Ken Walker, MD, a syndicated columnist for a number of Canadian newspapers who writes under the name of W. Gifford-Jones, MD. You might remember that about a year and a half ago Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones wrote an article entitled What you may not know about vaccines. (I linked to the Archive.org version of the post because The Toronto Sun and several—but, alas, not all—of the other Canadian newspapers that ran it retracted it under criticism.) It was an article full of such horrendously ignorant (and downright dumb) pseudoscience and fear mongering about vaccines that I couldn’t resist a bit of not-so-Respectful Insolence his way. So did several others, and Twitter, as is its wont, erupted in disapproval. Ultimately, the editor of the Sun grudgingly retracted the article:
A number of medical professionals have pointed to inaccuracies in this opinion piece and it has been taken off-line. His opinion doesn’t reflect the editorial position of the Sun. Our coverage of vaccines has been balanced and we encourage people to get vaccines.
As I noted at the time, whenever I hear the word “balanced” used in the context of vaccine coverage by the media, it’s almost always false balance that gives way too much credence to antivax misinformation—false balance of the type that Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones tried to spin in his op-ed.
So what’s the update? Well, Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones is unhappy that his op-ed produced such blowback and ultimately ended up being retracted from so many newspapers that had run it. I found out about it on—where else?—that wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Age of Autism (AoA), in the form of a press release called Why Doctors (and Newspaper Columnists) Rarely Dare to Question Vaccine Safety. It turns out that the original press release was published earlier this week on the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service. I was duly amused. Here’s a hint. If you want to project scientific credibility while defending an article you wrote about vaccines, releasing it as a press release on the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service is exactly the wrong way to go about it. Orthomolecular medicine is a form of quackery emphasizing megadoses of vitamins and “micronutrients.” Basically, to orthomolecular medicine, if a little of a vitamin is good, megadoses are better. An example of someone who fell for orthomolecular medicine is Linus Pauling, who claimed that high dose vitamin C could cure cancer and the common cold.
Let’s watch Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones do what antivaxers always do when their antivaccine nonsense is removed from a mainstream media outlet. Play the truth-telling Cassandra and victim of rigid groupthink and conspiracy:
Do you need excitement in your life? If so, just write a column on the rewards and risks of vaccination. Then find a safe, secure hideout. Pour yourself a drink and wait for those who want to boil you in oil. This scenario happened to me when an editor pulled my syndicated article, balanced I thought, after it was published, due to criticism.
See what I mean? The only thing missing from Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones’ self-pitying whine is an invocation of Galileo or Ignaz Semmelweis. The “Galileo gambit” is a favorite of cranks, to which, Carl Sagan had the best response: “The fact that some geniuses were laughed at does not imply that all who are laughed at are geniuses. They laughed at Columbus, they laughed at Fulton, they laughed at the Wright brothers. But they also laughed at Bozo the Clown.” Ditto persecution. My view on this is that if you write something full of pseudoscience and nonsense, you should be prepared for criticism. (You will richly deserve it.) Like so many cranks and ideologues, Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones seems to want to be able to publish pseudoscience without consequences. In other words, he implicitly equates freedom of speech with freedom from criticism. The sad thing is that Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones actually thinks that the dreck-packed load of the fetid dingos’ kidneys of science that he wrote was “balanced.”
Next up, Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones defends the cranks who think the way he does:
A professor of medicine in Calgary writes, “I was horrified that you would publish these remarks for unsophisticated readers.” This implies newspaper readers are stupid! Another reader wrote, “Your recent piece is a threat to public health. You should be ashamed for spreading lies and fear.” These are damning comments that must be challenged.
No, “unsophisticated” doesn’t mean “stupid.” In this context, it means not medically knowledgeable enough to recognize what Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones for the misinformation and pseudoscience that it is. That is true of most lay people. Worse, because he is a doctors (and a very old one at that), Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones has more authority than he would have if, say, someone like J.B. Handley or another lay person who is not a scientist or physician had written the article. He knows this, unless, as all too many doctors I’ve met are, he’s blissfully oblivious to the high degree of privilege, authority, and trust he enjoys from the public as a physician.
So how does Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones “defend himself” and “challenge” this professor of medicine who correctly took him to task for the nonsense that he published? Does he produce a well-constructed, logical argument defending the points he made in his op-ed? Does he cite well-designed studies published in respected peer-reviewed journals? Does he reference basic science findings relevant to immunology, infectious disease, and vaccines? Of course not! Instead, he trots out a bunch of praise from readers who complained to the Sun for its decision to yank his op-ed:
I also received an overwhelming positive response from readers. The general reaction was “Thank God a doctor has finally had the courage to speak out about this matter.” A few predicted I’d be fired. Another wondered why I wasn’t stoned at my front door!
WD from Toronto replied, “I cannot believe your column on vaccines was removed. What is happening in this world? Big pharma has its teeth in everything and people blindly follow. Your column simply advised people to look at both sides of the coin. We are living in a sad time.”
From the Prairie Provinces: “You are one of the brave. All mothers out in the trenches are celebrating your article.” Another reader in Massachusetts claimed that “Dropping the column was an attack on free speech.”
MG writes, “With my first and only flu shot I developed Guillain-Barre disease and became paralyzed. I’ve regained the ability to walk, but have permanent nerve damage. It’s so frustrating to hear that flu shots are safe as one nearly killed me. Thanks for speaking up.”
From Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario: “I’m a registered nurse who worked in Toronto and never took a flu shot. Like you, I take a lot of vitamin C, and also bee pollen to increase immunity.”
A doctor from Mexico says, “I wasn’t taught about immunology and I was impressed and shocked to read about the dangers of vaccines in your column.”
Word to the wise: Avoid this doctor from Mexico. Unfortunately, his name is not listed, but it’s clear from his support for Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones’ ignorant stylings about vaccines is any indication, he is not good at evaluating science and the medical literature. Of course, there were the usual antivaccine bits there: Big pharma conspiracy mongering; an appeal to “free speech”; praising Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones as a “brave maverick doctor“; an unverifiable anecdote; and claims of “natural immunity” from vitamin C. Let’s just put it this way. The responses chosen by Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones to use to defend himself say way more about him than they defend him.
Then he dives into a predictable list of antivaccine tropes:
What have critics missed in denouncing this column? Investigators always counsel, “Follow the money to find the answer.” This means following 3.6 billion dollars, awarded to families due to the complications of vaccines. It’s a huge pay out if nothing wrong ever happened.
That sounds like a lot of money, but, as I’ve discussed many times, that’s over 30 years and many claims. Not only that, but the Vaccine Court by design is set up to make compensation easier than the normal courts. The evidentiary standard is, as they say, 50% and a feather. The court pays the complainants’ court costs. Although most of the time the court gets the science right, occasionally it accepts highly dubious scientific “ideas” for how a “vaccine injury” might have occurred. There are so-called “table injuries” that are automatically compensated, whether caused by a vaccine or not. I pointed out several of these things in response to the original op-ed.
Next up, there’s an appeal to exaggerated uncertainty:
Critics also make the error in ignoring the fact that no therapy in this world is 100 percent safe. I could never guarantee that my surgical patients would have an uncomplicated recovery. Every day people die of blood clots after surgery and prescription medication. Vaccines are no exception.
Yes, it’s true that no therapy is 100% safe. It’s also irrelevant to antivaccine misinformation. The key consideration in any therapy is the benefit/risk ratio. For vaccines, that ratio is astronomical. Vaccines are very, very safe and range from just effective to very, very effective. When antivaxers invoke the risks of medical procedures to justify discussing the “risks of vaccination,” it is always, always, always in order to exaggerate the risks of vaccines—or to make up nonexistent risks of vaccination, such as autism, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and the like.
He continues in this vein:
Some critics claim that substantial amounts of mercury are no longer used in vaccines. But mercury even in small quantities is dangerous. Common sense tells us that something in the vaccine triggers occasional complications. To date, we regrettably do not have a utopian 100 percent safe vaccine.
No, “critics” do not “claim” that substantial amounts of mercury are no longer used in vaccines. Substantial amounts of mercury are no longer used in vaccines—and haven’t been in the US since around 2002. Also, the mercury in the thimerosal used as a vaccine preservative up until 2002 does not cause autism. As for the bit about the “utopian 100% safe vaccine,” no one—and I mean no one—claims that we do have vaccines that are 100% safe. We point out that the benefit-risk ratio of vaccines is incredibly favorable and that vaccines do not cause all the health problems that antivaxers attribute to them. Of course, antivaxers are the utopian ones. They love the “Nirvana fallacy,” in which if something (in this case vaccines) is not perfect, it’s crap. To them, if vaccines are not 100% safe and never, ever cause even minor harm to anyone, they are horrifically dangerous. (I exaggerate, but only slightly.)
Next up, Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones invokes a bogus appeal to “informed consent”:
I am a moderate, actually. I’ve previously written that vaccines have thankfully saved countless lives from infectious disease. I have never counseled anyone to refuse vaccines. Rather, the decision should always be made by the patient and his/her doctor. Informed consent should include the possibility of an unexpected, minor or serious complication.
In the antivaccine world, “informed consent” is in reality what I like to call misinformed consent, as I pointed out in response to his original article. Basically, misinformed consent exaggerates the risks while downplaying and/or denying the benefits of vaccines in order to tilt the apparent benefit-risk ratio to an unfavorable range, thus inducing parents to refuse vaccines for their children. I also note that a favorite tactic of antivaxers is to portray those who criticize their promotion of pseudoscience as frenzied, self-righteous zealots who can’t be reasoned with. (Yes, they do like to project.)
Finally, Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones plays the flawed human messenger just trying to do the best he can to tell the truth, even if it is not believed or unwelcome, you know, like Cassandra or the Oracle of Delphi:
One thing I do know. I’m not related to the Almighty. I therefore can’t be infallible. I also know that readers often request that my column be discontinued when I write about controversial social and medical issues.
In view of what happened should I have bypassed a column on vaccines? I hate hypocrisy, so I’d be the world’s worst hypocrite if I followed the non-controversial path. Medicine is made up of many controversies.
An editor 45 years ago counseled me, “It’s the job of a journalist to make people think.” This has left me with scars. But if I get fired for writing what I believe should be said, it’s time to stop. After all, the motto of the Harvard Medical School is one word, Truth. I will live or die by it.
Except when he spreads antivaccine misinformation. Then the truth is optional if it doesn’t support his narrative.
Dr. Walker/Gifford-Jones a doctors (and a very old one at that)!
He must be pushing 90 at least. I remember reading his column as a teenager and I am retired.
I remember seeing a column of his a few years ago where he said that the scientific evidence was against the utility of massive doses of Vitamin C but, mumble, mumble, he still thought it was a good idea. Clearly those massive doses of Vitamin C are working. He is still out there spreading sweetness and light. Or do I mean misdirection and confusion?
A doctor from Mexico
An N.D rather than an M.D.?
He’s 94, according to the press release.
And yet, you have folks like Alan Phillips of Asheville, North Carolina actively lying. Why do that? He actually claimed that Japan stopped vaccinating with the DTP until age two years, and SIDS went away. Actually SIDS was still there, the problem with over forty babies died of pertussis.
That was a long time, and how I learned early on that folks like you tend to lie, lots. Check it out, over twenty years ago and Phillips’ with his “Dispelling Vaccination Myths”:
So I guess lies are free speech. But so is pointing out the blatant lies. Obviously, if you must rely on lies, then there is no reason to care about what you think.
You guessed correct. If they were lies or even just truthful statements that hurt your feelings.
The only thing that hurts are the head desks due to the ludicrous lies. Though this is the funniest thing I have seen in a while:
The fifth one on “research” is hilarious. It also shows that the only argument you and your fellow parasites have are blatant lies.
David Ball, today’s petulant child.
At 94, he might hold the record for most ancient antivax doc, beating out other luminaries like Richard Moskowitz, who’s only 80, and Russell Blaylock who’s a relative youngster at 73.
A listing of antivax docs*:
*the term “doctor” is loosely applied here.
In David Ball’s world. anything (including civil rights protections, access to medical care, immunization, free elections, adequate response to climate change etc.) that requires active defenders must be worthless.
Vaccines easily stand up to free speech, even when it’s ignorant and stupid.
Yet here you and your cohorts are defending them.
Vaccines do not need defending – research and practical experience shows that they are effective and safe, however, people need defending from preventable diseases that were once common but are now on the rise thanks to various groups lying about vaccine safety and effectiveness. There’s a good article in the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/dec/21/measles-cases-at-highest-for-20-years-in-europe-as-anti-vaccine-movement-grows
People are dying because of this nonsense.
Yet, here you too are attempting to defend them.
Don’t forget, it’s also fun to mock malevolent idiocy.
“Common sense tells us that something in the vaccine triggers occasional complications. ”
Well, yes, no immune response can be 100% safe. But vaccines are the safest way to elicit them. If your kid had a febrile seizure in the doctor’s office after a vaccine, the chances are good that they would have had a worse one farther away from help and support if they encountered the pathogen in the wild…
There are plenty of true and real things these days that need defending from free speech, including –and not limited to– the roundness of the Earth, the occurrence of evolution in biology and what quantum mechanics actually says about the Uncertainty Principle. People don’t fall over dead for either spouting or believing lies, but that doesn’t suddenly put a lie on the same level of reality as the truth. Vaccines are one example where your choice to not vaccinate is directly tied to the health of someone you not only don’t know but would normally claim to not give a damn about, whether you realize it or not. How should other people feel about your advocacy for a pseudo-reality helping to endanger their loved ones?
The delusion of the Freedom of Speech is that all things which can be said are equally valid and that all speakers can meaningfully add to a conversation. It’s an extraordinarily egotistical presumption. Should somebody who can’t balance their own checkbook have a hand in fiscal policy? In our society, not only are they are allowed… they are given a seat at the table and specifically consulted in every election. Yes, many things need protection from the freedom of speech and people really should be stopping and taking stock of this.
Certainly.
Unfortunately, alt med provocateurs and election meddlers have had free reign across the internet “educating” the unprepared, naïve or unsuspecting.
Anybody can say anything and usually, will get an audience if they cater to common whims and fears. I often hope that there were legal means to either frighten away or dissuade outright prevarication such as what I hear and read on a near daily basis. BUT it’s hard to sue or censor liars like those we know who distort research and general information in ways that can harm the public. So what’s left to us but countering with facts and data.
HOWEVER I despair because so many opponents of reality are incredibly adept at stacking the deck by using emotional grandstanding and theatrics to serve their own purpose and frequently, pad their own wallets and egos. That’s where we need to educate people.
Lots of research about how poorly educated people are vulnerable to the grossest appeals from demagogues. That’s how we got into this terrible situation in the US. Education is not the answer because ignorance rejects education. That’s the fallacy and complete misunderstanding of well-educated people. We think that if people get the right information that we can somehow magically change their understanding of the world.
NO.
Part of my background is in clinical psych. Such people do NOT respond to more education. They just dig in their heels and resist any attempt to change their ideas. There is literally a ton of research on this. Many of them are recalcitrantly rigid people who do not accept new information and are just impossible to reason with. It’s partly a total educational failure in the US, but they are also predisposed to what I described.
.
This is really not the place to discuss this except to say that this absolutely the wrong approach. Education and information mean nothing to rigid, authoritarian personalities who need to.reinforce their pre-existing notions of how societies should work and how they want their lives to be.
Ignorance/rigidity is really the issue. You will not change them. Ever They will always have some unreasoned defense for their ignorant notions as these anti-vax nuts continually demonstrate..
And no one has ever been arrested for telling the lie that vaccines are not safe, sure they get criticized and mocked and find it hard to get published in reputable publication, the fact this idiot Dr is still spouting nonsense about vaccines is testament his free speech has not bee interfered with.
Sure he might not like being mocked and criticized, but then if you like free speech you can’t so very well complain when others use their free speech to challenge your BC
Paul Krugman had a funny column years ago in the NYT about false balance. Should the Flat Earth Society be given the same coverage as, you know, actual physicists with actual PhDs in their field and training in all that nerdy, esoteric stuff?
The degradation of science journalism is now cringeworthy. There have been well organized networks for decades of experts you can consult if you need to fact-check. It was a quick/dirty tool we often used when I was a magazine editor. There are no excuses for the weenie disclaimer this editor used. The tools are there. Your default reaction should not be a response to public criticism. Do your job before publishing crap. This guy’s claim of victimhood follows all the usual scripts, as Orac pointed out.
I don’t know anything about this Toronto paper, but it sounds little better than what passes for science coverage in our increasingly irrelevant mainstream crappola press in the US. Apologies to Canadians…..
Your educational system is better than ours, but don’t look to print journalism that’s now drifting aimlessly on past credibility and prestige. That does not exist now.
There is no “paper of record” now. My stepfamily founded and still controls the New York Times. Long story there. It’s running on fumes and PR. I like Krugman, but they have some really dubious columnists raking in way too much money.with totally skewed editorial priorities overall..
We seem to have cultural amnesia about this in the US. Our old shibboleth that you don’t cry “FIRE!” in a crowded theater has been somewhat forgotten. There are clear limits to free speech. The First Amendment in the US Constitution/ Bill of Rights does not automatically confer protection from criticism and give you the right to say any stupid, destructive thing that pops into your head that could harm other people.
He’s 94. That Toronto newspaper should have called him to clarify his statements before publishing and make sure he was not suffering from some kind of dementia. Context is critical. Conversations about trivial things can often illuminate it..Negligence by the paper and its editors, I think…….
Sara- The Toronto Sun is akin to the UK “paper” The Daily M(f)ail, or not quite up to the quality of the New York Post in my not so humble opinion of tabloid rags. Since Dr. Walker has been writing a column for decades there is little to check, except milk it for all that is left, which is not much. For that I do fault the media.
Although I agree with Orac this is a target that is covered fairly by him, I still feel sorry about it. Dr Walker at one time was OK, and gave up his license to practice in June 2012 ( as noted in my comments with the first Orac post November 5, 2018 ). It is sad that Dr.Walker does not seem to have the presence to also withdraw from public comment, to at least preserve some positive legacy.
@ Sara:
I’m talking about specific education into how alt med works. Long ago, a few writers uncovered the tricks of commercials and print adverts for consumers. How supermarkets fool you. What sells a car. Why you buy what you do.
AND there are some people you just can’t reach ever. No one will ever talk sense to Kim or Ginger or the Prof BUT we can possibly reach their followers. I doubt that the thousands who regularly read AoA or TMR are all unreachable. Parents who believe that their children were destroyed by vaccines will probably never change because that position is an attempt at salvaging their egos ( as if having a child with an ASD brands you as deficient) but I imagine that many of their readers are sympathetic to them but not in the same position or as needy.
Alt med presents a few concepts that appeal to hopes and fears: most people already know that in some way but we can explicate it in detail. For example, healthy diets can affect outcomes but not to extent suggested by woo-meisters who just HAPPEN to sell the exact supplements you need to make up for poor choices. There is a very high correspondence between those who advocate special diets and those who sell superfoods and supplements.
Discussing motives of sellers ( of products or ideas) can enlighten many who are in the dark now. Those who criticise “money hungry” SBM are often multi-millionaires themselves who live on estates ( we have photos). Lots of other material along these lines for the general public.
