Happy Holidays from Orac! See you next year!

Happy holidays, all! As I mentioned a few days ago, I’m taking a brief blog break for the holidays. I hope that, wherever you are, whatever faith you hold (or don’t hold), your holidays are filled with cheer. I’ll return either Monday or January 2, depending upon how energetic I’m feeling and what is or isn’t going on in the world regarding topics that concern me. As I said before, I might be back before then if something particularly compelling pops up between now and January 2.