Dr. David Brownstein versus the New York Times on vaccines

It’s been a bit of a bad week for antivaccinationists, and, if there’s anything I like to sit back and watch, it’s their reactions to bad news. Indeed, I was rather disappointed that I haven’t seen any anti-Semitic conspiracy theories coming from the usual sources after the Israel Ministry of Health announced a crackdown on antivaccine doctors. I’m sure they’re coming, though. Sooner or later, they’ll come. Then there were two other announcements. First, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its top ten health threats in the world for 2019. Guess what was on the list? Sure, there was the global influenza pandemic, but there was also vaccine hesitancy:
Vaccine hesitancy – the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines – threatens to reverse progress made in tackling vaccine-preventable diseases. Vaccination is one of the most cost-effective ways of avoiding disease – it currently prevents 2-3 million deaths a year, and a further 1.5 million could be avoided if global coverage of vaccinations improved.
Measles, for example, has seen a 30% increase in cases globally. The reasons for this rise are complex, and not all of these cases are due to vaccine hesitancy. However, some countries that were close to eliminating the disease have seen a resurgence.
The reasons why people choose not to vaccinate are complex; a vaccines advisory group to WHO identified complacency, inconvenience in accessing vaccines, and lack of confidence are key reasons underlying hesitancy.
While it’s true that issues with vaccine uptake involve more than just the antivaccine movement, the antivaccine movement undoubtedly is a major force contributing the the lack of confidence, and that’s what’s so frustrating about the WHO report (besides its lateness—maybe the WHO should spend less time trying to add traditional Chinese medicine quackery into the system by which diseases are classified and more time paying attention to antivaxers) is its reluctance to tell it like it is and say why so many parents have lost confidence in vaccines. While it’s not just the antivaccine movement, the antivaccine movement is a major contributor, with its use of social media to amplify antivaccine messages and word-of-mouth to spread fear, uncertainty, and doubt about vaccines.
On Sunday, there was an editorial in the New York Times, How to Inoculate Against Anti-Vaxxers: The no-vaccine crowd has persuaded a lot of people. But public health can prevail. Overall, it was a very sensible editorial listing the problem and potential strategies to address the problem. For instance:
It’s no mystery how we got here. On the internet, anti-vaccine propaganda has outpaced pro-vaccine public health information. The anti-vaxxers, as they are colloquially known, have hundreds of websites promoting their message, a roster of tech- and media-savvy influencers and an aggressive political arm that includes at least a dozen political action committees. Defense against this onslaught has been meager. The C.D.C., the nation’s leading public health agency, has a website with accurate information, but no loud public voice. The United States Surgeon General’s office has been mum. So has the White House — and not just under the current administration. That leaves just a handful of academics who get bombarded with vitriol, including outright threats, every time they try to counter pseudoscience with fact.
Speaking as one of those academics who regularly get bombarded with vitriol (although nowhere near as bad as what’s aimed at Paul Offit, who as the co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine is a target of particular opprobrium, and women who speak out for vaccines who, like women everywhere on social media, are prone to misogynistic attacks), I can attest that this is true. Government does very little to combat antivaccine misinformation, not even the Surgeon General, who would be the most appropriate public face of pro-science and pro-vaccine messages. There are also some good suggestions, such as:
- Get tough
- Be savvy.
- Be clear.
- Know the enemy.
- Know the audience.
- Enlist the right support.
I must admit that I hadn’t heard of the Vaccine Confidence Project before. It’s described as a “a London-based academic endeavor that monitors anti-vaccine websites for rumors and conspiracies and addresses them before the messages go viral.” It sounds like what I’ve been doing for 14 years, only organized and academic, rather than a hobby like mine. That’s a good thing.
In any event, antivaxers didn’t like this editorial at all. At all. Hilariously, one of the main responses I saw came from a local antivaccine quack from the northern suburbs of Detroit named Dr. David Brownstein. He is, in my not-so-humble opinion, exactly the sort of antivaccine doctor that Israel is cracking down on, but unfortunately there doesn’t appear to be a mechanism to get the medical board here in Michigan to do anything about him. We’ve met Dr. Brownstein before a couple of times, first when he woefully lamented the requirement of a Jewish summer camp in Michigan that its campers be fully vaccinated before they can attend, after which he was schooled by both fellow Detroiter Dr. Peter Lipson and yours truly. The second example was a pseudoscience-filled rant against the Shingrix vaccine. The third time was when David Brownstein complained that his family practice board recertification expected him to know a lot about common drugs used by, you know, family practice doctors to treat commonly encountered medical conditions. Finally, he spoke at a conference called the Vaccine Choice Empowerment Symposium.
You can tell from Dr. Brownstein’s history and activities that his little “retort” to the NYT will be epically stupid, and Dr. Brownstein doesn’t disappoint, starting with the title New York Times Editorial On Vaccines: A Pseudoscience Mess! Particularly amusing is his oh-so-wounded outrage at being considered the “enemy”:
The lead New York Times (NYT) editorial today is titled, “Know The Enemy.” According to the NYT, the “enemy” is anyone who questions the safety and efficacy of any vaccine.
I guess that makes me the enemy. I thought I was a board-certified physician trying to read and decipher the research on vaccines to help guide my patients on how to make their best health care decisions.
Oh, so that‘s what David Brownstein’s been doing all these years! He could have fooled me. I thought he was spewing antivaccine misinformation and fear mongering and using his status as a physician to sound more authoritative doing it, because, well, that’s exactly what he’s been doing. He’s not even that bright about it. For instance, his opening gambit is to use one of the dumbest, most easily refuted antivaccine tropes out there, a trope I like to call “vaccines didn’t save us”:
In the early 20th Century, infection was the number one killer of Americans and it killed a high percentage of our youth. However, by the 1950’s infection rates for nearly every childhood vaccine- preventable illness (as well as other infectious illnesses like scarlet fever) had drastically declined—BEFORE vaccines were developed and mandated. In fact, for the major vaccine-preventable illnesses such as measles, mumps, diphtheria, and pertussis, the death rate declined well over 90% BEFORE vaccines were mandated. How did that occur? The death rate from infectious diseases declined not by vaccination, but by public health measures. This includes providing clean water to our houses and safely removing waste products.
Did vaccines lower the death rate for their respective illnesses? We don’t know since the rates were already declining dramatically before the mass vaccination program began. To imply that vaccines were responsible for this dramatic decline in pediatric infectious deaths in the 20th Century is nothing more than FAKE NEWS!
I’ve refuted this one before multiple times. It’s an intellectually dishonest antivaccine trope so hoary that an old fart like Dr. Julian Whitaker tried to pull it on Dr. Steve Novella and got his posterior handed to him. And rightly so. Basically, this intellectually dishonest—downright deceptive, actually—tactic involves pointing out that mortality was falling from a given infectious disease before a vaccine for it was introduced. The implication that antivaccinationists want people to draw is that hygiene, sanitation, and the like were the “real” causes of the decrease. The long version of the rebuttal this gambit is here. The short version is that disease incidence does not equal mortality and that measles incidence plummeted after the introduction of the vaccine. The reason mortality was falling before the vaccine was for other reasons. Medical care was getting better, and a smaller percentage of people who got the disease died from it.
Again, it’s a dumb argument. I will give Dr. Brownstein credit for one thing. He added the “fear, uncertainty, and doubt aspect” by trying to say imply that we “just don’t know” if vaccines decreased mortality when we do. More importantly, like many antivaxers, he seems to think that morbidity is meaningless. Who cares if half a million children suffer from measles every year, one in a thousand suffering serious complications? If those evil vaccines can’t prevent everythting, they’re worthless.
Next up from Dr. Brownstein:
One of the best indicators of the health of a country is the infant mortality rate. Researchers correlated the number of vaccines given to infants and the mortality rate for ages five and under. Guess who gave the most vaccines and guess who had the highest infant mortality rate? If you guessed the US, you win.
I laughed. This is an even dumber antivaccine trope. The claim that nations with higher numbers of vaccine on their vaccination schedules have higher infant mortality rates is based on a 2011 study so risibly awful that even I was hard-pressed to deliver to it a quantity of Insolence appropriate for its awfulness.
Next up:
The NYT states, “On the internet, anti-vaccine propaganda has outpaced pro-vaccine public health information. The anti-vaxxers, as they are colloquially known, have hundreds of websites promoting their message, a roster of tech- and media-savvy influencers and an aggressive political arm that includes at least a dozen political action committees.”
Well, in this case there is just me. And, I am not that tech-savvy.
I don’t write anti-vaccine propaganda. I write about the science behind vaccines. And, if you study the science behind vaccines, it is hard not to question the wisdom of injecting our young with too many toxic-laden vaccines.
Ha. Haha. Hahaha. Hahahaha. Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Dammit, Dr. Brownstein, I laughed so hard at that that I started coughing. Hard. (I not infrequently get a mild form of bronchitis in the winter, and things like this can bring on a coughing jag.) Sorry, Dr. Brownstein. You cited the “vaccines didn’t save us” gambit. You cited a crappy study by Neil Z. Miller and Gary S. Goldman. Let’s just put it this way. If you want to be taken seriously, you don’t quote anything by this not-so-dynamic duo. Ever. Also, if you cite the “vaccines didn’t save us gambit” uncritically to argue for the dangers of vaccines, you can never be accused of “writing about vaccine science.” You’re writing about vaccine pseudoscience.
The hits just keep on coming:
…The CDC is a cesspool of corruption, according to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In fact, the CDC has a senior scientist who has assumed whistle-blower status claiming that published studies (by the CDC) looking at whether the MMR vaccine causes autism were fraudulent. The whistle-blower has stated, under oath, that senior CDC managers directed the whistle-blower and others to destroy and alter the data in order to hide the truth. The data, released by the whistle-blower, did show a strong correlation with the MMR vaccine and autism.
Why doesn’t the NYT write a lead op-ed demanding that the CDC whistle-blower testify in front of Congress about his allegations? To date, it has been over four years since the whistle-blower came forward. To date, he has not testified in front of Congress and the CDC has blocked his testimony in other settings. To date, the NYT has failed to write ONE article about this situation. Perhaps the CDC has no loud voice because it is too busy covering up the truth about vaccines. If there is nothing to hide, then why doesn’t the whistle-blower testify? Why has the CDC gagged him from speaking?
Yes, Dr. Brownstein invoked the favorite recent conspiracy theory among antivaxers, the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory, which I’ve dealt with more times than I can remember. The granddaddy of the modern antivaccine movement, scientific fraud Andrew Wakefield, even made an antivaccine propaganda movie disguised as a documentary about it, VAXXED. Let’s just say that there’s no “there” there.
The rest of the post is a greatest hits of antivaccine tropes. For example, measles and chickenpox are harmless diseases? Check:
Would declining vaccine rates increase the susceptibility for some of the vaccinated illnesses? Yes. For example, measles and chickenpox illnesses will increase if we stop vaccinating for these illnesses. But, children rarely die from measles and chickenpox in modern countries. These illnesses are often treated with supportive care and for the vast majority recovery from the illness is uneventful.
Of course, it is not true that measles is so benign. Ditto chickenpox, which can even cause stroke.
I was getting tired at this point; so I’ll simply mention the additional tropes that Dr. Brownstein marshals in favor of his argument:
- The “no true placebo” used in the clinical trial of HPV gambit? It’s there, and it’s wrong. Anyone who cites it has a profound lack of misunderstanding of clinical trials.
- The call for a “vaccinated versus unvaccinated” trial? First, it’s a myth that there are no “vaccinated-unvaccinated” studies, and they don’t show what antivaxers think they would show. Dr. Brownstein clearly doesn’t know the impracticality of the sort of study, but it is very cute when antivaxers try to discuss epidemiology.
- The Brady Bunch Gambit. This one is particularly silly. Basically, because a sitcom from 50 years ago made light of measles, measles must not be dangerous. Of course, the past and present rebuke antivaccinationists who claim measles is “benign.”
- The Hannah Poling case. No, mitochondrial disorders are not a predisposing factor for “vaccine-induced autism” (which doesn’t exist), nor are they a reason not to vaccinate. I just discussed this last week!
So. Much. Pseudoscience. Dr. Brownstein is the sort of doctor that makes me want to put a bag over my head in shame over his idiocy as an embarrassment to my profession.
It gets worse, though:
Folks! For those of you who know me well, I have A LOT to say about vaccines! If you want to learn more about the vaccine issues, join me for my annual lecture, ‘Holistic Medicine For The 21st Century’ on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 at the VisTaTech Center, Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI. I will discuss other important health topics to include:
Ozone: The Miracle Therapy
Iodine: The Most Important Nutrient
Hormone Balancing: Needed More Than Ever
Stem Cell Therapy
Do We Need More Vaccines?
& Much More!
Date: Saturday, February 2nd 2019
Time: Doors open at 8:30am. Lecture is from 9:00am-11:30am
Location: VisTaTech Center Schoolcraft College in Livonia, MI
Price: $25.00 pre-order or $35.00 at the door. Space is limited. You must be registered in order to attend. Proceeds will be donated to local charities.
Yes, in a week and a half, Dr. Brownstein is doing a seminar to promote his favorite quackery and antivaccine misinformation. (Ozone? A “miracle therapy”? There is no facepalm epic enough for this!) I wonder if I should go, as this is going to be within a reasonable drive from where I live. Of course, I’d be loathe to spend $25. After all, who knows which local charities Dr. Brownstein is sending the proceeds to? Then there’s the issue of whether I want to drive out on what’s likely to be a very cold winter morning on a Saturday in February to subject myself to Dr. Brownstein’s promotion of pseudoscience and quackery. On the other hand, it could result in a blog post on par with the one I did about my attendance at a Republican candidate’s antivaccine crankfest six months ago, right before the Michigan primary elections.
Let’s just say that I’m thinking about it. The grant I’m working on should be in the can by then…
I wonder if someone, maybe even you, would send in a rebuttal to Browstein’s “rebuttal”?
Brownstein’s rebuttal is just a blog post on the website for his ‘holistic medicine’ practice.
Plus he moderates and doesn’t typically let dissent appear–typical for *ssholistic physicians.
It’s as though Dr. Brownstein “educated” himself about vaccines from all of the aforementioned anti-vaccine websites and “influencers” in order to carve himself a piece of that money-making pie via his talks. I really don’t know why people like him don’t just own the anti-vaxx moniker, it’s not as though he’s kidding anyone.
Re the infant mortality gambit: The U.S. schedule is not meaningfully different from Australia (which also give Meningococcal vaccines to infants) or Israel. And yet, infant mortality in both countries is dramatically lower.
They do have comprehensive health insurance.
The “it has to be the vaccines” approach is such a giveaway for people who do not want to admit that they’re anti-vaccine.
Sweden, which has a vaccine schedule very similar to the US as well, has a 98%+ vaccination rate, yet their IMR is substantially better.
Notice that all of the countries which beat us on the IMR front also guarantee universal access to healthcare (particular both pre and post-natal).
You’d think a doctor would know that infant mortality is also defined differently in countries so he is either dishonest or ignorant, neither bodes well for his claim of vaccine knowledge or how to parse a study.
Yes. It boils down to the fact that whether he’s dishonest or lacks knowledge, he’s not a good source of information on vaccines.
The Aussies (I think) have recently noted that routine rotavirus vaccination appears to be protective against Type-1 diabetes in children. The prevalence of Type-1 has dropped dramatically following the introduction of this vaccine. More good vaccine news!
Fascinating. Is there any idea as to the mechanism behind this?
Julian, rotavirus infection is associated with Type-1 diabetes ergo the hypothesis for the recent study was that vaccination with rotavirus should decrease the incidence of Type-1 diabetes. The study, while promising, needs to be replicated.
Hi JF, studies from the University of Melbourne linked rotavirus infection with Type-1 diabetes. The mechanism may be when the virus infects pancreatic cells it triggers an immune response against the insulin producing cells.
Another hit to the US’s IMR is the effort to save extremely premature babies. I suspect this pales in comparison to the universal healthcare difference but it does add some deaths that other countries don’t have for lack of trying.
Not only do we save more extremely premature babies than any other country, we also send them home with parents who are ill equipped to care tor their needs.
Personally I think we should counter the ‘Brady Bunch gambit’ with the ‘Irish Rover rebuttal’;
“…We had sailed seven years when the measles broke out
And the ship lost her way in a fog
And the whole of the crew was reduced unto two
‘Twas myself and the captain’s old dog…”
Good Post. Just to make it clear:
1. Antivaccinationists see things in black and white, i.e., one cause. Chlldhood diseases have a number of contributing causes, e.g., sanitation, hygiene, nutrition, genetic predisposition, and immunity (vaccines). Mortality relates to virulence, individual genetics, and medical care.
2. Though mortality for many childhood diseases had come down exponentially, antivaccinationists dismiss the remaining cases, e.g., measles 400 – 500 per year when our population was half what it is today.
3. Antivaccinationists ignore the suffering. Even if without vaccines childhood diseases had no more deaths, the suffering would still be substantial and of concern for most rational people. Measles alone resulted in 50,000 hospitalizations, polio with more than 5,000 cases of paralysis, and almost all childhood diseases involved some form of suffering, a week or more at home, high fevers, perhaps vomiting, severe itching, blindness, deafness, mental retardation, and even diabetes, etc.
4. During the 1950s, at least among White middle class families, mothers stayed at home with their children. Now for either the inherent right of women to actualize their intelligence and skills equal to men and/or because of financial needs, the vast majority of mothers work, so staying home with a sick child means a potential loss of income, not once; but several times because of the number of potential childhood diseases.
5. If any of the diseases were caught at school age, means missing class. Given our poor performance in education, missing classes certainly is not desirable.
All in all, antivaccinationist display a callous narrow perspective.
Hi Orac, there’s a link broken there.
Orac, reading this, your gazillion blog on the vaccine-autism debate, I am inspired where you asked a few blogs back whether Zimmerman is a uselful idiot for the antivaccine movement. Can the same be asked of you? Are you a useful idiot for the provaxx movement?
Yes, there are other leaders peddling the vaccination propaganda, but their involvements seem to to be out of vested interest and necessity. For instance, Hotez and Offit obviously are industry people. Even Pan can be excused as swept up by the atmosphere of the Disney outbreak, and perhaps tabbed to be the ‘hero’, and with him obliging. These figures’ occasional participation in peddling the propaganda appears to be more out of commitment than entertainment.
Then there is you Orac, as you around-the-clock commit the sinful act of taking a baseball bat to heads of extremely pissed-off, and stressed out autism parents and their kids. You do so with apparent abandon and amusement. Which idiot would take such stupid risks? Granted Skeptical Raptor does the same, but atleast he is smarter in maintaining his annonmity. You complain that your ‘nym got blown, but you, nevertheless, persist.
What gives Orac? Do you see the antivaxxers as puny and weak, and consider they will never win? Is it a case of having pushed the boulder up the hill so long, you are afraid you must continue lest it reverses back over you? Whatever the reason, I am sure many of your ‘friends’ are very pleased, and happy to cheer you on from comfort.
Hey, Greg… where are those PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that show that the American MMR vaccine introduced in 1978 causes more seizures than measles? You keep making claims, but you never deliver.
I should remind you that Doshi is neither qualified nor reputable. He and you are the ones peddling pro-disease propaganda. Well, the making measles “great” again is working as there are a couple of dozen cases in my state, most of them children. Why do you guys hate kids so much?
Chris, slam your head against your table a few times and that is the equivalent of trying to engage with Greg. He’s a pathetic attention-seeking goofus who lies all the time.
That is true. But I like to remind him and others that they have nothing other than nonsense and that their propaganda hurts kids.
Pointing out that numerous studies, including a huge metastudy that looked at nearly 15 million subjects, do not show a link between vaccination and autism is not “taking a baseball bat to the heads of …autism parents and their kids.” Fighting against abusive autism “treatments” like MMS is not “taking a baseball bat to the heads of …autism parents and their kids.”
Greg asks Orac,
“Are you a useful idiot for the provaxx movement?”
MJD says,
Orac states, “It sounds like what I’ve been doing for 14 years, only organized and academic, rather than a hobby like mine.”
Orac’s “hobby” affects my wavering perception of forced immunity. Enough said, for the moment, I think, hmmm -maybe not, I wonder if…
Thanks for keeping the vaccine debate alive, Orac!
MJD, “forced immunity” is a bit farther than anyone here has proposed or advocated. Eliminating personal exemptions is not the same thing. Words have meaning and in this case, emotional content.
@ Mike Morris,
An excellent point. The complexity of “wordplay” associated with the vaccine debate can cause confusion and misunderstanding; never my intent. On the other hand, Narad’s “fuck the fuck off” banter and other “violent words” add absolutely nothing to the discussion. He may not be physically violent – but he is immature. We need to be diligent and discourage the elderly minion’s deprecating idiosyncrasies.
Q. To provide a “safer place” here at RI, who else is in favor of having Narad placed in auto-moderation under Orac’s non-partial supervision.
In order to inaugurate a new and expanded form of scientific skepticism, we’ll need to expand our understanding of how woo/anti-vax people see the world. While I’m not sympathetic to his approach, frequent commenter Sadmer has diligently pressed this important point.
The Greg specimen displays the characteristic of an us vs. them mentality, and literally is unable to engage with the argumentative back-and-forth required to have a real open-minded discussion. And he is deaf to the motivations stated by Orac and others – he just literally can’t believe that people push vaccines out of genuine concern for health and welfare of people. No, there has to be some self-promotion – it’s a coolness contest.
On a certain level, the Greg specimen doesn’t grok normativity – actual observer-independent correctness of propositions. ‘Stupid’ means ‘on the other side’; ‘smart’ means ‘on my side’. Importantly, he’s a bigot – but he is not stupid. We need to be careful that we don’t think this.
It’s not clear how someone like this specimen can deal with left-wing scientific skeptics. There seems to be no realization that one can criticize or even oppose industry without flying off the ground or getting caught up in bizarre conspiracy theories.
This guy has some unmet emotional needs. It’s sad to see someone who appears reasonably bright trafficking in base, moronic nonsense.
RJ, I think that you have something there.
Those I survey make much of being ” ahead of the curve”, in the forefront of knowledge. They knew about everything 40 years ago etc. Cool, sure. Soon everyone will emulate them.
This is why conspiracy theories necessarily follow woo:
if they are so brilliant, ground breaking and avant garde why is their theory not standard practice?
BECAUSE someone in power stopped them. They were sabotaged. Persecuted.
But someday, they’ll show everyone The TRUTH! Watch out. Paradigm shift time!
Followers want to be associated with such brilliance and be able to say, ” I TOLD you so!”
C'mon RJ! Even if we were to consider Orac's motivations are sincere (and I am not), and even if we were to consider his points are sound (and I don't, seeing them for the most part as BS), can we still not, nevertheless, make a case that he is a useful idiot?
C’mon RJ! Even if we were to consider Orac’s motivations are sincere (and I am not), and even if we were to consider his points are sound (and I don’t, seeing them for the most part as BS), can we still not, nevertheless, make a case that he is a useful idiot?
How do we define a useful idiot? Essentially, it is someone that doesn’t know he is being used, or doesn’t care. For the most part, prominent vaccine supporters, and those who don’t have any ‘obvious’ industry ‘connection’ are reserved when they stick their necks out to defend vaccines. Orac (save continuing with a pointless ‘nym), shows no such reservation. Orac is doing the bidding of the others who are shy about sticking their necks out or refuse to do so. Orac is a useful idiot.
( Please disregard the link in my comment)
In addition, many anti-vaxxers appear to envision themselves as freedom fighters, revolutionaries ripping off the façade from corruption and ( probably) saviours.
I don’t think Greg has ever considered, maybe can’t consider, the idea that Orac and the rest of us support vaccines because it’s right, and a good thing to do.
Supporting vaccines because vaccines save lives and life is precious shouldn’t be a hard concept to grasp.
We are all on this lonely little blue speck together. Of course we should care about each other.
Baseball bat to the heads of parents of children with autism? C’mon Gerg. Hate much? Time for a ban hammer I would think as nonsense like Gerg’s is not conducive to anything.
C’mon Christopher, why do you have to force Orac’s hands like this?! Orac saw that his blog was getting boring, and thought of having me back to jazz things up.
Anyway, aren’t you a pediatrician? Why do you spend so much time around here, anyway? Don’t you have a job to do? Aren’t there any kids to inoculate, giving them ‘coincidental’ hand-flapping, and toe-walking?
Some “champion” of autistics you are Greg. You are disgusting and foul and stop speaking for autistic people; you are insulting, ignorant and crass.
Unless the Greg specimen specifically advocates or attempts doxing, violence, sockpuppeting, etc., I strongly disagree with you here. As scientific skeptics we need to pay careful attention to what the loons are saying and doing. Of course he has nothing to say; we need to learn about the patterns of looniness though. Ultimately, the most important problems of contemporary scientific skepticism are about people like the Greg specimen, not the actual medical information. We need a more detailed sense of why people believe stupid and crazy things.
Just my opinion though; as always I defer entirely to the judgement of the person doing the work to keep this gig going. While Orac is not a sociologist, he has done an excellent job of compiling patterns of behavior among the medical loo-loo’s, as he did earlier with the Holocaust deniers. Allow me to thank Orac again for this vitally necessary work.
The specimen, again: he won’t be able to understand how I can agree with Orac sometimes and not others. I don’t wish ill of the fool, but I hope he doesn’t vote.
RJ, given how incredibly rarely anyone gets banned here, I’d say Greg is safe. In the (gosh!) 10 years I’ve been reading Orac I think three people have been banned? I mean, for pity’s sake, we still have MJD blithering here, so I’d say we might not have a high tolerance for obnoxious commentors (given the things we say) we do give them a whole lot of leeway.
It’s much nicer when they just give up on their own.
JustaTech writes,
I mean, for pity’s sake, we still have MJD blithering here…
MJD says,
You treat me like a specimen, Justatech.
I write for emphasis with sorrow in my heart, “You treat me like a specimen.” 🙁
@ Greg,
Welcome, Orac’s cool.
You know, Greg, I’ve been keeping kids safe, healthy and protected through vaccination for over 19 years and haven’t seen seen a single case of the nonsense you spew happen after vaccination–across many thousands of children. I see vaccinated children who have autism, but it’s not sudden onset and I’ve never seen “the light go out from their eyes” after vaccines. And I see a lot of non-vaccinated children with autism as well, and if vaccination were at all related to autism then your lot should have decreased autism with the drive down of vaccination rates you’ve disgustingly accomplished since the late 1990s. But you haven’t dropped autism rates one iota via the damage you’ve done to both public health and the health of children. But you and your trash talk are par for the course for anti-vaxxers. You have no science, no knowledge and all you can fall back on are taunts and tirades. The lies your lot tells and the insults they hurl knows no bounds. You clearly have no shame.
” You complain that your ‘nym got blown…”
I believe that is an incorrect statement.
As an undergraduate, way back in early 1960s, one of the required general ed courses was Logic. We had a standard Logic text and another book entitled: “Fallacy: the Counterfeit of Argument” by W. Ward Fearnside and William B. Holther (1959). Cost me a whopping $1.95. I still own the book. On Page 99 under heading “Personal Attacks: ‘ad hominem'” it states: “There is no argument easier to construct or harder to combat than character assassination, and this may be the reason personal attacks are so commonly on the lips of ignorance and demagogy.” At best, if one suspects bias then one should scrutinize what is stated more carefully, e.g., research references, etc., something I often do.
So Paul Offit developed a vaccine so he must be a shill for Big Pharma; yet, as I wrote in an article on Science-Based Medicine, he chose Pediatrics, among the lowest paid specialties, on average making several hundred thousand less than some other specialties. He devoted almost 25 years to developing a vaccine. He DID NOT OWN THE PATENT, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia did. As in most institutions they shared the monies they received from selling the patent with the researchers. According to sources, Offit received $6 million dollars. Divide that by 25 years and if money was all he was after he could have simply chosen a different specialty. There was no guarantee that he and his colleagues would successfully develop a vaccine or that others might beat them to it. On the other hand a different choice of specialties would be a “guaranteed” higher income. But Pediatrics is the specialty that emphasizes prevention and for those who have studied the science, vaccines is among, if not the most important, the interventions most successful in prevention. And once he received his share, he no longer gets royalties, so . . .?
I have spent more than 40 years reading, taking courses, learning about the history, current status, etc. of diseases. I have NEVER worked for a pharmaceutical company, CDC, or FDA, nor have I purchased shares in pharmaceutical companies. I support vaccines because everything I’ve learned about immunology, microbiology, epidemiology, etc. leads me to accept that they work, albeit not perfectly; but the benefits far outweigh the risks. I have been devoting hundreds, thousands of hours to writing articles supporting vaccines. I wish someone would pay me for my efforts. Many of my childhood friends studied subjects at university that they were interested in and ended up in well paying jobs; but they chose their major based on interest not future income. Offit chose Pediatrics because he cares about children.
And if antivaccinationists are against profits then what do they do if one of their children develops diabetes, asthma, or cancer? Do they forgo treatments because the manufacturer makes a profit? And as Dorit Reiss pointed out in an article on Science-Based Medicine, alternative medicine practitioners make a profit and would be out-of-business if they didn’t push antivaccinationism. Yes, drug companies have sold drugs that were later withdrawn from the market and yes, they make extortionist profits; but many of the drugs they sell are beneficial. Whether they make a profit or not is irrelevant. They make a profit on beneficial drugs and non-beneficial drugs.
I buy spoon size shredded wheat cereal. No sugar, no fat, high fiber, and high protein. I could buy what I consider breakfast candy, high sugar, high fat, low fiber, low protein cereals. The company makes a profit on both.
Vaccines go through a much more rigorous approval process and much more post-market surveillance than any other drug or, for that matter, food. The science behind them is clear.
And having had personal friends who children were on the Spectrum, I want them to get every type of support we can offer; but don’t want them subjected to unscientific, potentially harmful interventions.
So Gregory, attacking Paul Offit and others just shows your ignorance, your piss poor ethics, needing to attack others when you are incapable of entering into a scholarly, scientific, logical exchange. YOU ARE PATHETIC.
Gather around the campfire provaxxers. Let’s throw another log on and get comfy. It’s a certain time in the evening when this ‘reprehensible’ antivaxxer makes a heartfelt confession. Let me stand for it.
Joel, what if I were to tell you I am inclined to accept just about everything you wrote about Offit as true. What if I were to also tell you that my impression of Offit is that he is not a monster, and, under different circumstances, if I were to meet him, I think I might actually like him.
Indeed, Offit’s pursuits may’ve been noble, but that, nevertheless, did not stop him from stepping in shit. Maybe the toughest shit to get out of. At the end of the day, perhaps his worst crime, and provaxxers’ in general, is that you guys keep trying.
Missing link?
I’m in clinic and won’t have time to fix this for several hours.
” I write about the science behind vaccines” Dr Brownstein
That’s exactly what the loons on PRN say: ” We each spent 15,000 hours researching vaccines” ( Null, Drs Tenpenny, Humphries, Banks) Yet if they did all of this work, shouldn’t they come up with something other than the same old tropes? Two days ago, Adams wrote about the links between vaccination, abortion and demonic possession. Followers read this nonsense.
Anti-vaxxers continuously accuse SB people of killing, destroying and violating children through vaccines and benefiting financially. Right here, one of them openly uses a particularly loaded metaphor “taking a baseball bat” to parents’ and children’s heads described as a “sinful act” whilst providing a skewed analysis of Orac’s motivation. Commenters at AoA regularly speak of retribution such as jail or worse. Is it any wonder that vaccine supporters like Drs Offit, Hotez, Orac, Dorit and Rene have received threats or interference at lectures or their places of employment?
Although I am a strong advocate for education and reality based counselling, I am starting to think that some people are beyond help- and it’s not because of lack or intelligence or having a mental illness. There’s something else amiss.
AND though I am averse to anyone spending money on woo, I think that Orac might benefit from showing up at the event. He would ask excellent questions I’m sure.
”We each spent 15,000 hours researching vaccines”
They can’t even make their lies convincing. Let’s suppose that somebody studies a subject for a maximum of four hours a day. That’s realistic.
It would take them 3750 days. 10 years and 3 months of studying. And yet there are people who believe them.
The people Denice mentions have been at this long enough that they may really have spent 10+ years studying this. It’s not a guarantee that they have made efficient use of this time. As Denice notes, they keep coming up with the same tropes. They are probably reading the same sources, and the different sources they read are not independent of each other–I would guess that these people read each other’s writings. They probably apply a “doesn’t agree with my preconceived notions, therefore irrelevant” filter to what they read, so factual information gets filtered out.
The crux of the matter is that “research” has a different meaning to this crowd than it does to most of Orac’s audience. On the rare occasions when these people actually do clinical trials, those trials are either so poorly designed as to not demonstrate anything, or specifically designed to produce the result they want.
“Two days ago, Adams wrote about the links between vaccination, abortion and demonic possession.”
I lost five brain cells just reading that sentence…
“Hotez and Offit obviously are industry people.”
Hotez (aside from being the father of an autistic child*) is an even more ludicrous choice than Paul Offit to be labeled an “industry” person.
Hotez works to bring attention (and new vaccines) to combat tropical diseases like hookworm infestation and Chagas’ disease – which have attracted comparatively little attention from Big Pharma. There’s no pot of gold for someone developing vaccines against such ailments.
Shill gambit fail.
*must be OK in Greg’s mind to “take a baseball bat” to Hotez’s head.
NOTE:
Please go to his seminar and report back. That’ll be a good read.
Mostly long time lurker here, but I just wanted to give kudos to the NYT for that editorial. it really brightened my Sunday – the kind of editorial that makes it easier to remember that there is a real ethic to the media that should play an important part in public discourse. I’m so used to criticizing them for both-sidism, etc.
If they were serving lunch I’d tell you to go as Schoolcraft CC kitchen is the teaching kitchen for their culinary program and I have a lot of professional ties to them. Maybe they‘ll have paleo lard and high-fructose agave syrup cookies.
Brownstein writes: “I don’t write anti-vaccine propaganda. I write about the science behind vaccines.”
Now I have this earworm in which Brownstein is riffing on a Barry Manilow melody:
I write the screeds that make the whole world groan
Antivax screeds where facts are nearly unknown
I promote disease that makes the young kids cry
I write the screeds, I write the screeds
Thank you so much for the earworm. [/sarcasm}
Out of curiosity, does the anti vaccine movement put a figure on the percentage of cases of autism that it claims is caused by vaccines? 1%, 5% or what? That would be a basic requirement wouldn’t it?
Wouldn’t that increase the chances that their claims would be proven wrong, as they were in the past?
Shelly, although I don’t presume to speak for all ‘antivaxxers’, I would say much higher. I would put the figure at over 90%. This estimate is based on the percentage of disabled middle-aged adults that could pass as autistic. I would say less than 10%. Maybe even less than 5%, but I am being generous to you guys.
I think it’s 150%. Perhaps this is conservative.
Your argument about the number of middle aged people with ASD might be correct, but I would guess that people severely effected by the condition would likely have a shorter life span than average due to the existence of co-morbidities and the increased risk of things like aspiration pneumonia. Also I would also think that, 50 years ago, some people on the upper end of the spectrum would not have been diagnosed with ASD, simply being seen as “odd bods”.
Doris is right; and to quote Carl Sagan “extraordinaire claims require extraordinary evidence.”If you claim a conspiracy the size of this you need a lot of really good evidence.
But what about the unvaccinated kids who have autism? (The ones who’s parents didn’t vaccinate them because they have an older sibling with autism.)
And what about all the autistic people who lived before vaccines were common?
There is the 2 million mothers number that gets tossed out from time to time with no reference, who supposedly saw the light go out of their child’s eyes immediately after vaccination. If they were all in the U.S. (unknown) and 3% of the population meets the DSM V criteria for ASD (an upper bound based on the Korean study), then 22% have severe regressive autism caused by vaccines.
An effect that large would certainly have shown up in the studies used in Taylor’s meta-analysis.
But then people like Brownstein don’t want to have to explain the real numbers.
Since vaccine supporters are often described as being motivated by money**, perhaps we should explore what anti-vaxxers are motivated by.
“Saving children”, they’ll say.
Although we can never be sure about anyone’s inner sentiments , we can look at what types of people are most vocal against vaccines:
Natural health advocates / contrarians
Providers of related services
Parents of children with ASDs, etc
Obviously there’s a great deal of overlap betwixt these categories. Natural health promotes treatments that rely upon plant and mineral based products including foods, vitamins and supplements rather than pharmaceuticals which vaccines ARE. Providers who espouse these views may automatically reject vaccines.These groups often have something to sell: a worldview and products including supplements, foods, treatments, films, books and other media ( websites, radio).
Parents of children with ASDs frequently have an axe to grind against vaccines IF they attribute their child’s condition to vaccines or other medical products ( anti-biotics, meds). Many of them also carve out a career as speakers, writers and advocates. If you peruse AoA or TMR, you’ll notice that they have many adverts for parents’ books.
You’ll observe that I left out “contrarians” because they oppose whatever makes the most sense. But they are important here because like many of the aforementioned groups they can make a name for themselves through their position. As RJ pointed out above, there’s the indisputable effect of “coolness”- standing out in a crowd, being “first”, being a “leader” even if it’s leading others astray.
I can argue that most of the people proselytising against vaccines are earning money and/ or fame in some manner.
** I have never got any money – directly or indirectly- from my activities as a supporter of SBM. Counselling has nothing to do with vaccines. As a full disclosure, sometimes my stock/ bond mutual funds invest in pharmaceuticals but that is a very small portion of their totals in international corporations, governments, etc. which constantly changes. I have no say in their choices.
Denice: “I can argue that most of the people proselytising against vaccines are earning money and/ or fame in some manner.”
The benefits of being antivax got explored here;
https://www.skepticalraptor.com/skepticalraptorblog.php/motives-anti-vaccine-voices-social-media/
As for most of the antivaxers/posters online (including the many who rail about how anyone who’s pro-vaccine is a “shill” or has “vested interests”), I don’t view them (or at least the vast majority of them) as shills, just people lacking critical thinking skills who are dead wrong on the subject of immunization.
“** I have never got any money – directly or indirectly- from my activities as a supporter of SBM.”
Of course you’d say that. Lord Zeneca demands confidentiality from his shill minions. 😉
Over at “Dr B’s” Webpage it’s just straight up, unabashed wall to wall quack pseudoscience – from the usual nutritional panaceas to what sounds like PEMF to heal car crash injuries. How in the name of Cthulu has this loon not been “Board-Decertified”?
@ Christopher Hickie:
You know, I’ve often thought that anti-vaxxers try to link rates of ASDs with the amount of vaccines given BUT
– after Thimerisol was removed, rates continued to go up and
– despite a decrease in vaccination- in general, after Wakefield’s folly- rates continued to go up.
So you studied Epi-
are vaccines protective?