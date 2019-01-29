Antivaccine legislator Sen. Paul Boyer is doing his best to make measles great again in Arizona

I’ve written about Arizona as a hotbed of quackery and antivaccine pseudoscience on more occasions than I care to remember. When it comes to “integrative medicine” (better characterized as the “integration” of quackery and pseudoscience with medicine), how could it be otherwise? After all, the godfather of the modern “complementary and alternative medicine” (CAM) or “integrative medicine” movement, Andrew Weil, is based at the University of Arizona, and it shows, for example, in the embrace of reiki by the University of Arizona Cancer Center and the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health teaming up with naturopathic quacks. (I know, I know, “naturopathic quacks” is probably unnecessarily repetitious. Naturopaths are by definition quacks.) Then there’s the plethoral of antivaccine quacks based in Arizona, such as the “Drs. Wolfson” (a husband-wife team consisting of antivaccine Phoenix cardiologist Dr. Jack Wolfson and his wife, chiropractor Heather Wolfson, who is, of course, not a doctor). Not surprisingly, there’s plenty of legalized quackery in Arizona, including The One Quackery To Rule Them All, homeopathy, even homeopaths and naturopaths treating cancer patients. This brings us to Arizona state Senator Paul Boyer, (R-Phoenix), who’s up to antivaccine mischief:
A state senator wants to mandate that parents be told exactly which ingredients and chemicals are in vaccines before their children are inoculated.
The bill introduced by Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, would require that any health professional provide not just the positive effects of vaccinations but also the full list of ingredients and side effects before a vaccine could be administered.
He pointed to a list from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccines may variously contain phosphate, bovine serum, formaldehyde, fluoride, yeast extracts or human diploid fibroblast cell cultures (cultures of human fetal tissue).
Boyer said he’s not necessarily opposed to vaccinations for children and sidestepped questions of whether he personally believes vaccines are harmful.
First, the observation that Sen. Boyer sidesteps questions on vaccines tells me right away that he’s definitely an antivaxer. If he weren’t, he’d answer the question about whether he believes vaccines are harmful with an emphatic “no,” although a caveat that there are rare serious reactions is also true. Sen. Boyer didn’t say that. He waffled. That’s what antivaxers so.
Antivaxers also say things like this:
But he said there has been an explosion in the number of vaccines that are scheduled to be given to children, going from five in the 1960s to more than 70 now.
This is another common antivaccine bit of exaggeration designed to make it sound as though we’re subjecting children to 70 different shots. It involves counting every antigen in every multivalent vaccine dose given, and even then it’s hard to get up to the number that antivaxers routinely cite.
We also know Sen. Boyer is antivaccine because he invokes a lot of other antivaccine tropes, the first of which is what I like to refer to as the “toxins gambit,” a risibly dumb gambit that seeks to demonize vaccines as being a “toxic soup” of evil based on the scary chemical names and scary-sounding other ingredients that they contain. It’s a gambit that points out, for instance, that there is formaldehyde in vaccines, neglecting to mention that the body makes formaldehyde as a byproduct of metabolism and that an infant’s body contains a lot more formaldehyde than is in any vaccine. I’ve seen it used by Jenny McCarthy, Dr. Jay Gordon, and more antivaccine and antivaccine-adjacent (or antivaccine-adjuvant) people than I can remember. Indeed, Jenny McCarthy led a protest named “Green Our Vaccines,” which assumes the toxins gambit as its very basis; i.e, that vaccines are hopelessly “dirty” and need to be “greened.” Of course, it’s not just formaldehyde. Antivaxers list all the scary-sounding chemicals—just like Sen. Boyer does—even though in the amounts present in vaccines these ingredients are not only not dangerous, but quite safe. It’s the same thing The Food Babe does with foods ingredients, labeling one, for instance, the yoga mat chemical and drops mind-numbingly nonsensical bombs like, “There is just no acceptable level of any chemical to ingest, ever.”
Then there’s the “human fetal parts” gambit, a variant of the “toxins gambit” designed not only to frighten parents in the same way that the “toxins gambit” does, but to bring on board those following a religion that opposes abortion, thus creating an unholy alliance between the antivaccine and anti-abortion movements. Basically, because virus stocks used to make some vaccines are grown in cell lines derived from aborted fetuses and kept in continuous culture for well over 50 years, antivaxers who pull this gambit try to paint this as “aborted fetal parts” being used in vaccines. Never mind that there’s a huge difference between growing viral stocks used to make vaccines in cell lines divorced from their origin by many, many doublings and actually using “fetal parts” in vaccines. Yet, apparently this difference is lost on Sen. Boyer:
“I don’t know that most parents know that bovine extract or animal parts or fetus parts are in certain vaccines,” the legislator said. “And I just think, as a parent, we should know the answer to that.”
The stupid, it burns, and it burns for you, courtesy of Sen. Boyer’s scientific ignorance. He really is a scientific ignoramus, although he’s an unfortunately skilled antivaccine demagogue. One more time: There are no fetal parts in vaccines. There just aren’t. Also, there are no animal parts in vaccines. There just aren’t. As for “bovine extract,” yes, cell lines used to grow up viral stocks are cultured in fetal bovine serum or calf serum. It’s always seemed rather silly to me that this would disgust or frighten people who have far more disgusting contact with cows in terms of eating fast food hamburgers than having vaccines containing tiny residual amounts of bovine serum left over from the manufacturing process.
I also can’t help but note that “informed consent” about “fetal parts in vaccines” is now becoming a favored legislative gambit for antivaccine legislators. My very own thankfully former state senator and representative sponsored a bill very much like this, its key difference being that, instead of focusing on “toxins” and “fetal parts,” it just focused on “fetal parts.” I also point out that vaccines grown from fetal cell lines have prevented billions of cases of infectious disease and prevented millions of deaths. It’s no wonder that even the Catholic Church, about the most anti-abortion of anti-abortion religions, has deemed the use of such vaccines morally acceptable.
If you ever doubt whether the “toxins gambit” is all about demonizing vaccines, ask yourself this: Why aren’t antivaxers like Sen. Boyer just as concerned with minutely listing all the chemical constituents of our food as they are of listing every trace chemical in vaccines?
Next up, Sen. Boyer engages in the “trust parents” gambit:
Boyer said he’s not concerned that providing a list of chemicals in vaccines might work against what the health department is trying to accomplish.
“I think we should trust parents,” he said. “I don’t think anybody should be afraid of more information and what’s in these vaccines we’re giving to our children.”
Of course, my retort is that if Sen. Boyer “trusts parents” so much, why does he put his hands on the scale by providing them with information that is designed to alarm them. What he is peddling is not “informed consent,” as those who’ve dealt with this tactic know:
But former Arizona health director Will Humble said he worries it could lead to fewer parents agreeing to vaccinate their children.
He said parents already are provided with what the CDC has determined they need to know about the vaccines and the side effects, all in a form that is understandable.
Inundating parents with technical information that is not meaningful and potentially confusing won’t help, said Humble, who is executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. Rather, he said, it will result in doctors having to spend valuable time explaining the technical information instead of talking to parents about things like keeping their children safe at home and in cars.
Exactly. This is what I’ve long called “misinformed consent,” in which parents are inundated with large amounts of potentially frightening but, ultimately, irrelevant information, such as that there are trace amounts of formaldehyde and other chemicals with scary names that are not dangerous in the amounts administered. Another component of “misinformed consent” is to try to terrify them with a large number of rare side effects plus adverse reactions that were observed in clinical trials but, upon investigation, found to be unrelated to the vaccine in such a manner that parents falsely infer that they are risks of the vaccine. This is what I’ve called argument by package insert, and it is a cleverly deceptive way for antivaxers to sound scientific as they frighten parents. What parents don’t know is that package inserts are far more legal than scientific documents, and vaccine manufacturers use them as a CYA strategy.
Humble gets it:
“Where you have ineffective informed consent is when somebody gets something that they don’t understand,” he said.
Humble said a 12-page FDA-approved package insert meant for doctors does nothing to help parents make decisions about the merits of a specific vaccine. Flooding them with data would create unnecessary fears, he said.
It is, as I call it, misinformed consent, and deceiving parents to frighten them out of vaccinating is a feature, not a bug, of misinformed consent, which is what Sen. Boyer’s bill is all about.
Unfortunately, Sen. Boyer is not alone. Regular reader Dr. Christopher Hickle sent me a list of ten vaccine-related bills introduced this legislative session in Arizona, and by far most of them are antivaccine. This list came from the legislative action center of an antivaccine group, the National Vaccine Information Center. I’ve thought of signing up for the NVIC center, but they want my address and too much contact information. Maybe I’ll sign up and use the address of my city’s city hall and a throwaway email address, because in the future I really need to be aware of vaccine-related bills in my state. In the meantime, I rely on Dr. Hickle’s list.
Among the pro-vaccine bills, for instance, there is SB 1201, which would require schools to post vaccination rates on their website. (Naturally, antivaxers oppose it, thus revealing their demands for “transparency” to be one-sided and hypocritical.) Two other bills, HB 5916 and HB 2505, would eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates or eliminate personal belief exemptions and leave only religious exemptions, respectively. (I’m guessing that in Arizona neither bill has basically a chance of being passed and signed into law.) Among the antivaccine bills one, HB 2472, would allow parents to skip vaccination through “serological proof” of immunity and would require the state to notify parents of available tests. Of course, the NVIC strongly favors Sen. Boyer’s bill.
Arizona is already an antivaccine hotspot, particularly Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. It’s packed with quacks galore, many of them antivaccine, like “the Drs. Wolfson.” It’s also packed with naturopaths and homeopaths. Now, we have antivaccine legislators trying to make measles great again in Arizona.
Note: Sorry this was so late. It was scheduled to publish at 7 AM, but for some reason it missed it’s scheduled publication time. Because I was in the operating room all morning, I didn’t notice until now. Oh, well…
I remember, during my pharmacology undergrad degree, having a closing (and massive) class of pharmacotherapy, in which one lecture after the other listed diseases, their drugs, mechanisms of actions, side effects and interactions. Apart from being a nightmare to memorize, it left me wondering: “why do people ever take these drugs?”. Of course, I knew better than that, but not being a medical training, I was not exposed also to the diseases they treated (I only knew of them and again, their mechanisms more than their clinical effects), so the story was rather one-sided. And that was in a program designed to create new drug researchers! That shows that even for someone who is trained in this, just a list of possible side effects can be scary and misleading.
There is one huge difference between drugs and (most) vaccine ingredients: drugs are supposed to actually influence the body’s chemistry in some way or another — but those vaccine ingredients are not. Most ingredients are present in just high enough concentrations to keep the 0.5 ml of vaccine safe, and don’t do anything in a human body. Some ingredients are leftover traces from the production process, and are even less likely to cause any reaction or harm. E.g. the influenza vaccine may still contain traces of egg protein — but in such small amounts (picograms, IIRC), that even people with a severe egg allergy won’t notice a thing.
Only the vaccine’s actual payload (i.e. the killed or weakened pathogens) will cause a significant response from the body — but that’s the whole idea, after all. Still, this immune response can be harmful, as scientists discovered with the latest dengue vaccine.
Richard, what you say is true but is not my point. I always look for the dose (I’m a pharmacologist after all), but few people do it on principle. They see the word and freak out. Furthermore, even if the dose was there, few actually know what are the recommended levels, or if the levels are scary or not (then add the pharmacokinetics to that…). It’s like a blood work report: without those ranges in brackets, the values would mean nothing to lay people (and even then, sometimes it’s better not to show them as “abnormal” values can be scary even if they mean nothing really).
That’s why such list are misleading, because they don’t contain enough info/contain too much. It doesn’t matter what the effect on the body is (if any).
As a small side note, technically, the antigens delivered are not the only thing causing significant response. There’s often an adjuvant in there as well.
Takiar,
Yes, you do have a point there, and I’ve spent some thought on this before as well. The problem here of course is how to inform the general public properly, i.e. without overloading them with information, but also without giving antivaccine people the opportunity to put their own negative spin on the information (or the lack thereof).
Indeed, antivaccine people tend to convert a detailed ingredient list immediately into a chemophobe’s litany, with each ingredient usually preceded by extra scary adjectives — ‘carcinogenic formaldehyde’, ‘neurotoxic aluminum’ etcetera, you know the drill. Merely Including the actual amounts doesn’t really help much, as most people haven’t got a clue what constitutes a dose that actually does something in the body.
But failing to mention most ingredients will of course be spun as ‘hiding important information from the audience’, so there appears no way to do it right.
Perhaps a way to address this is to list each ingredient, and to explicitly mention if it is naturally occurring in the body or in foodstuffs (e.g. formaldehyde, potassium chloride, polysorbate-80), and to also mention explicitly that it is a safe dose. So e.g.
“formaldehyde: 50 mcg maximum (naturally occurring in the body, harmless dose)
neomycin: 25 mcg maximum (harmless dose)
polysorbate-80: 50 mcg maximum (common food ingredient, harmless dose)”
and so on. (I think that ‘harmless’ is better than ‘non-toxic’, as it avoids the negative connotation of the word ‘toxic’.)
But perhaps you have different thoughts on how to describe vaccines or vaccine ingredients in a less ‘scary’ way.
And oh, yes, I know that an adjuvant also triggers a response; I merely left it out for brevity.
That shows that even for someone who is trained in this, just a list of possible side effects can be scary and misleading.
My nursing students are going through the same thing. They’re walking about with glazed looks trying to absorb everything medications do in the body, and what they need to do as nurses, LOL
The blazing stupid contained under the beautiful copper dome of the Arizona State Capitol is so strong I sometimes wonder if the dome hides a nuclear containment system of some kind.
Perhaps telling people what chemicals are in the air that they breathe, would make them stop breathing? If they are so affraid of nasty sounding chemicals.
Some vaccines may contain water molecules from Julius Caesar’s pee.
Isn’t that the homeopathic remedy for being stabbed?
The air even contains H 2O. We cannot be too careful.
I have an idea. If these antivaccine people object so strongly against growing viruses for human vaccines in old fetal cell lines and even in bovine serum, why not ask them to volunteer as cultivation medium? Just confirm that they’re not yet vaccinated and put them up in a special quarantine facility, after which they’re infected with the pathogens that would otherwise be grown in the mediums mentioned above (e.g. measles, polio, chickenpox). And by the time the disease has almost run its natural course, and the maximum amount of virus material has been harvested, a new busload of volunteers is admitted for a meet-and-greet (and, most importantly: -infect), to keep the pathogen strains alive and propagating. After another week or so of quarantine, the old group is released, and will no doubt enjoy ‘life-long natural immunity’.
The vaccines that are derived from this procedure can then be labelled as such and offered to anyone with objections to fetal cell lines and bovine or other animal ingredients. Perhaps we can even put the smiling faces of those same volunteers on the label, just the way butchers advertise their products with happily smiling pigs and cows.
And as most of these people argue that those diseases are harmless now anyway, thanks to hygiene and proper nutrition, there should be no shortage of volunteers. If so desired, we can provide them with some extra household cleaner plus mops and buckets for even more hygiene (which may be a good idea anyway, as certain disease symptoms may, erm, ‘interfere’ with overall hygiene). Good food should be no problem at all, although getting those people to ingest it and keep it down might be — they’ll not exactly be feeling well, now will they? But apart from that, what can possibly go wrong?
As an added bonus, our scientists can observe first-hand, up close and continuously what exactly it is that those diseases do, something that has become rather difficult these days, what with most of those diseases being very rare indeed. And, of course afterwards, those volunteers can then happily report that it wasn’t at all bad!
“Just confirm that they’re not yet vaccinated and put them up in a special quarantine facility, after which they’re infected with the pathogens that would otherwise be grown in the mediums mentioned above (e.g. measles, polio, chickenpox).”
Don’t forget rabies. These people hate Dr. Plotkin for using the fetal line cells so much they refuse to use the vaccines he was associated with. One of them is the modern rabies vaccine developed in the late 1960s. One person (who called me a bully) did not even know that rabies is 99% fatal.
Ouch. Now that is something that would really make for a very, very ugly ‘natural infection’ session… But hey, it’s all 100% natural, so it’s Good!
How about a law where homeopaths have to tell their patients exactly what’s in their remedies, noting that it’s scientifically impossible for there to be any of the active ingredient.
+1 !!
+2
And tell them what exactly is used in their remedies. It might do wonders for Oscillococcinum if people would know they had used rotten duck parts to create this.
Here in the Netherlands, the latest amendment to the law on personal health care originally featured a provision very much like this for alternative practitioners:
“Alternative practitioners are required to clearly inform their patients that there is no scientific evidence for the efficacy of the treatments they are offering.”
But somewhere along the way to full implementation, this provision must have fallen by the wayside, as I can’t find a trace of it any more in current legislation nor in the Health Inspectorate’s guidelines. And, of course, there isn’t a single alternative practitioner who actually carries this disclaimer – quite the contrary: more quacks than ever before appear to have slapped the label ‘scientifically proven’ on their bogus treatments, so as to attract more customers and of course increase prices. It’s SCAM as usual, in other words. And unfortunately, there is nothing anyone can do. It is, in effect, legalized fraud with people’s health.
A Dutchy! As an expat living in the Netherlands, I’m blissfully almost unaware of the quacks here (I’ve got enough of them from home and their takedowns from skeptics sites on my Facebook…). I’m painfully aware of the efforts against research in the name of animal protection, however (latest victim, although I don’t know if it’s a Dutch thing: fetal calf serum prices seem to have increased 10-fold… a major blow to cell-based research…). Kraamzorg nurses were my only exposure so far, but the fact that they actively teach crap to new parents was highly concerning for me…
Takiar,
Well, I hope you enjoy your stay here, and yes, we have quacks here a-plenty, as a result of the law on personal healthcare (‘de Wet BIG’) that I already mentioned — this law basically stipulates than “Anyone may provide healthcare”, with only some exceptions for certain interventions (mostly invasive or high-risk procedures). The huge lawmaker’s huge oversight here is that they neglected to define ‘healthcare’ in any way. As a result, quacks can claim to ‘provide healthcare’ (and enjoy all sorts of associated privileges such as a VAT-exempt status) by doing anything imaginable and saying that it will benefit their patients’ health, and even claiming that this is scientifically proven. And even though this is, as I said, nothing short of legalized fraud, there’s not much anyone can do about it. Right now, I estimate that we have almost many quacks (~50,000) as we have actual doctors (~60,000), and that makes me rather sad.
And what’s worse: quite a few of those quacks actively spread antivaccine nonsense to the audience in general and their hapless customers in particular. They’re making money by scaring parents that their children’s ailments are the result of ‘vaccine injury’ (that of course need homeopathic treatment), and a few hundred of these con artists even sell “Homeopathic Prophylaxis”, i.e. useless sugar crumbs in lieu of real vaccines. (Although I did score a small victory over these people by having their dangerous quackery prohibited by a consumer advertising committee, the RCC, although those people cant enforce any sanctions.)
Yes, you observed correctly, we’re a bit unhinged about animal rights, and the shortage of fetal calf serum may well be because less and less pregnant cows end up getting slaughtered. So sorry, can’t help you there, I’m afraid — and luckily, I’m in the less soggy business of biomedical (and other) electronics development. Although there are rather painful shortages in the electronics component market as well.
I’ve never kept explicit count of vaccine legislation in Arizona, but this seems like a record number of vaccine bills, most of them anti-vax (as you’ve noted). Other states on the NVIC watch list –Oklahoma and Oregon–have a lot of anti-vax bills this year as well (NVIC supports 6 of 8 both OK and Or). I’d really like to know who is getting to these legislators–is it local AVers (no shortage of them in AZ, OK and OR) or is a national group like NVIC or Physicians for Informed Consent pushing this agenda? A lot of the bills are very similar, so I’d suspect a national player. One thing I fear is likely to happen is that pro-vaccine groups won’t show nearly the organization or drive to lobby against these bills as anti-vaxxers will for them. Once a bill becomes law it’s usually a whole lot harder to reverse it.
I know Washington State has a pro-vax bill submitted that would eliminate PBEs (all non-medical exemptions?) for the measles vaccine. It was submitted this year because there’s an outbreak, but the sponsor (a Republican) submitted the same bill back in 2015 that never got out of committee, at least partly due to the influence of NVIC.
Hopefully this year it will make more progress. I’ve got to go write my rep in support of it.
The measles outbreak in Washington state is now up to 36 cases, with @ 2 more related cases in Oregon. Also there are 2 unrelated cases in Hawaii that were unvaxed kids who traveled from overseas. These numbers per radio news on Tuesday evening.
“Thanks for the measles, Senator Boyer!”
I don’t know that the present outbreak can be attributed to any of his activities, but if he gets his way, some future outbreak can be named after him.
Comes to thinks of it, we should start naming each outbreak for the most-proximate antivaxer who might have had something to do with it. Some of the worst offenders (Mikey the Health Stranger, AOA, Drinking Moms, et.al.) will end up with more than one, so append the year or the name of the city to those.
Looks like Gerg is having an an especially bad flare of his logorrhea for this post–typical for anti-vaxxers when they have nothing to contribute but so desperately need to make noise.
Christopher, are you still here? Did we not agree as a pediatrician your time could be better spent seeing your patients? Come to think of it– for the sake of advancing neurotypicalness, maybe it’s better that you are here slacking.
So you guys are pondering whether there is a sinister agent behind this spike in antivaxx bills?
Aren’t you the ones laughing at the antivaxxers for believing in conspiracies?! Often when a pattern suggests nefarious cause or conspiracy, if we look further, natural factors may still account for it.
The simple truth is, as long as there is no reasonable explanation, outside of vaccination, to explain the dramatic spike in the neurologically impaired kids we now have plaguing our world, time will see the antivaxx sentiment flourish in both numbers and vigor. Sorry Sadmar, your phd aside, this is the simple factor fueling the surge in these antivaxx bills — time!
I imagine the next question you might ask then is what can be done about it? How can vaccines be saved — -as well as kids’ and people’s lives, of course! Well, of course! Is the only hope your ‘fear’ coming true, with diseases such measles striking kids and people down in sufficient numbers, leading to the antivaxxers being appropriately villainized and rejected?
Unfortunately, even here there is no hope. Modern medicine and symple hygiene practices have essentially taken this outcome off the table. As I explained, things do look pretty much hopeless for you guys. You’re in shit, and even trying to get out of it is compounding matters.
“The simple truth is, as long as there is no reasonable explanation, outside of vaccination, to explain the dramatic spike in the neurologically impaired kids we now have plaguing our world…”
Where is your evidenc?. Please post the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that there is a “dramatic spike in the neurologically impaired kids.”
“Well, of course! Is the only hope your ‘fear’ coming true, with diseases such measles striking kids and people down in sufficient numbers, leading to the antivaxxers being appropriately villainized and rejected?”
The count of measles cases in the Portland, Or / Vancouver, WA is now over 36, with all but about four who may or not been vaccinated. Do you have a point?
So exactly where are the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers (not Doshi) that the present American MMR vaccine causes more seizures than measles? By the way one of the cases in Clark County required hospital care, as did the one person in King County who got measles possibly by visiting that part of the state: https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2019/01/vancouver-area-outbreak-linked-to-church-one-more-case-confirmed.html
It seems that your anti-vax ways are very expensive for the taxpayers: https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2019/01/vancouver-area-measles-outbreak-costs-county-187000-so-far.html
Why should we care about what you think. You are an expensive idiot drain on society.
i guess you are speaking about autism ? Do Google Search with query “autism cluster”. Better diagnosis mean better care and more cases.
And perhaps you care to comment autism twin studies ?
No, Greg (or whatever your name really is), things are not hopeless at all. You see, the diseases vaccines prevent don’t give a crap about what you and your verminous anti-vax ilk think. These diseases come roaring back when vaccine rates drop, such as with measles in the NYC and Portland areas. In the end you will lose and vaccine rates will recover once there are enough outbreaks to show the absolute stupidity of anti-vaxxers like you. My anger comes from the harm you do to the children I care for. It’s a shame you can’t be made to endure the suffering of infants to young to be vaccinated who contract diseases like measles, pertussis and meningitis thanks to the innumerable lies told by your ilk in order to scare parents out of vaccinating. You anti-vaxxers haven’t prevented a single case of autism, but you’ve brought a world of hurt to this planet.
Or query “autism prevalence”.
Hmm. I wonder just how “understandable” that info is. Anyway, that’s not a compelling counter-argument – that we should just cede to some government agency’s determination of what we do or don’t need to know. F’rinstance, I myself might have trusted the CDC’s judgement under the Obama administration, but under Trump??
Whenever you tell people, in effect, ‘we insist on hiding this information from you because you’re too stupid to process it correctly’ you’ve dug yourself into a huge argumentative hole. Humble sounds too much like he’s endorsing government censorship. Anyway, no one like to be told they need a nanny, even if they do.
So, what to do? Well, what’s actually wrong with the info disclosures Boyer proposes? They’re incomplete. As Orac says they’re designed to alarm parents. Why would facts be alarming? Because the names of the ingredients, injected into the discussion by themselves, will be read within a completely inappropriate context. So what kind of document would provide truly informed consent on vaccine ingredients? It would be something that clearly explicateslike the proper contexts, like Orac’s post above – not only listing the ingredients, but explaining what they actually are, why they’re there, how small the quantities truly are, and how these things compare with other things kids ingest that are easily understood as benign, along the lines of the ‘hydrogen dioxide gambit’ (though I’m so tired of that it pains me to type the words0.
Sadmar, I’m not 100% sure what you’re asking here, but it sounds like you want all the information that Boyer wants, but written in a “way that is understandable”, as is already provided by CDC.
An important note is that, when writing information for the “average American” it is written at a 7th-8th grade reading level. And most people haven’t taken a single science class since high school (and hoo boy does the quality of that vary!).
So is it even possible to write the document you imagine? In a page? (Because parents are busy.) Or would it be so long and so complicated that everyone gives up, like a EULA?
Yes, Humble’s statement is poorly phrased (or was poorly phrased for him).
What I’m suggesting is a counter-strategy to Boyer, one that does not give the appearance of repressing information. (I say “appearance “because arguably no information is actually being repressed now.) What Boyer wants is disclosure of “the full list of ingredients and side effects before a vaccine could be administered.” Then he cites a scary sounding list of ingredients supposedly derived from the CDC itself “phosphate, bovine serum, formaldehyde, fluoride, yeast extracts or human diploid fibroblast cell cultures”. That’s all negative. We already know the side effect notifications on package inserts for Rx meds aren’t helpful because they don’t really distinguish between the ones only a few users among millions might get vs. the ones an average user might really expect. You can say the misleading thing there is too much information.but it’s really not enough, the absence of some sense of importance based in frequency.
See, it’s telling what Boyer ISN’T asking for. He’s not asking for any explanations of WHY there’s formaldehyde or fluoride or yeast extract in any vaccine or how much of those things (or rather how little) are in there. Yes, you could write that document, as Orac has basically included that in the post above. So, no, it wouldn’t be like a EULA because it would be in plain language. Sure, most patients would chose not to read it, but those that did would be given a reassuringly accurate picture.
But the person we want to give up is Boyer. He claims to want “tranparency” and “informed choice”. Fine. If he suggests patients have to be given a list of ingredients, we insist that has to include accurate comprehensible text on how much of those things are there and why. E.g. something like ‘there’s a wee bit of widgetide in this vaccine, about 100 times less than in an oz. of breast milk, and if we took it out, the vaccine would go bad and wouldn’t reliably protect kids from disease.’ Force Boyer to attach something like that to his bill as an amendment, and I bet he’ll drop the bill altogether – revealing, by-the-by, his real agenda.
You do realize, don’t you, that exactly the sort of resource you propose has long existed on multiple websites, such as the CHOP Vaccine Education Center. A link to this website would provide that resource and a lot more.
https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center
They even have a handy dandy sheet.
https://media.chop.edu/data/files/pdfs/vaccine-education-center-vaccine-ingredients.pdf
Chris, here you provide a perfect example of what I mean when I say you guys compound the shit you’re in by trying to get out of it. You attempt to deny the obvious that there has been a dramatic increase in kids with autism, and people start getting suspicious and distrusting. They subsequently learn.not to trust anything you say, ncluding you denying that vaccines cause autism. Oh what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive!
FTFY. As was pointed out to you years ago, the diagnostic criteria for autism has widened, awareness of autism has increased, diagnostic substitution means that children are now diagnosed as autistic instead of “retarded”, and many people have oly been diagnosed as autistic in adulthood.
As I said back then, an increase in diagnoses is not the same as an increase in incidence.
An idea to reflect on: Would provaxxers best serve their cause, by reflecting on which of their bullshits are most egregious, and agreeing to shed them?
Your comment assumes facts not in evidence, Greg.
“You attempt to deny the obvious that there has been a dramatic increase in kids with autism,…”
Where is that data? You made the claim, now show us your real evidence. Also, seizures are not exactly autism. You once claimed the MMR causes too many seizures, when you also need to provide the evidence that it happens more than measles.
You are obviously denying science, which makes you a chronic liar.
You’re speaking wagering material there Christopher. Consider both the scenarios coming true — will a great influx of cases of a mild rash offset a precipitous drop in the amount of brain damaged kids that we’re currently seeing? You appear to be a smart man, Christopher, so I don’t doubt that you know where I am placing my bet.
Firstly, that “mild rash” is not always that mild. In response to the current outbreaks of Measles, an article written by Roald Dahl is doing the rounds. His eldest daughter Olivia caught Measles, but it passed. Only, it didn’t.
Olivia was killed by Measles Encephalitis.
Secondly, you have been repeatedly notified that autism is not brain damage. Yet you persist in repeating this offensive claim.
Thirdly, and I realise I’m probably talking to a brick wall, but vaccines do NOT cause autism.
I should have noted above that It’s not necessarily the goal of AVs to actually pass this bill, or any like it. They can probably reap more benefit from the propaganda that can be built around the bill going down to defeat. “Why don’t they want you to know? What are they hiding? Big Brother!!” etc. etc. Humble’s responses could be playing into a trap. I wonder what’s up with the reporter singling out Humble as “the voice of the conventional health establishment here” and the selection of quotes to include in the article. Not that I’m suggesting some hidden bias on the subjects of vaccines or chemicals or baby-parts. If there is any distortion there – and there may not be: Humble may be absolutely representative and represented totally accurately in the report – that could come simply from the news bias toward dramatic oppositions.
Just curious. Sometimes do you reflect back on your own verbal diarrhea, and consider that it is so impressive, to the extent that for even a fleeting second even you are inclined to believe it?
I don’t always agree with Sadmar. But you should know that he is not writing for you – he is writing for us. We are trying to have a conversation about how to oppose dangerous nonsense and legislation, and Sadmar is making a contribution to that conversation.
You don’t listen. You’re in above your head. You don’t know what is going on here. Neither Sadmar nor anyone else is trying to impress you. This is not your conversation; you don’t know what we are talking about. We are not trying to persuade you; we are talking about what it would take to counter the influence of bigots like you.
The conversation about whether vaccines are generally harmful is not interesting because it is settled. The conversation about how to combat dangerous silliness is where the real action is – and that does not include you.
I have to agree with sadmar (painful though it is ;)).
The “former Arizona health director” selected to show the “other side” didn’t come off well in the article. Even sympathizing with his viewpoint, it sounded like he was saying “this stuff is too technical for anyone but doctors, so we shouldn’t have to tell parents”. It has a patronizing air.
It would’ve been much better if he’d laid into Boyer’s nonsensical claims about “animal parts” and “fetal parts”, while noting that miniscule amounts of Scary-Sounding Chemicals can be found in practically anything (including water and everyday foods) and that the toxin ploy is a staple of antivaxers (while real toxins are the ones produced by disease organisms).
Of course, the reporter who screwed up with the “tell both sides” angle and didn’t bother to vet any of Boyer’s claims (like the bogus one about 70+ vaccines) is heavily to blame.
I would not characterise the statement “it is too technical for most parents” as patronising. I would characterise it as true.
Perhaps you are right, but does saying it that way advance the goal of vaccine adherence?
We’re talking about politics. It’s not a question of whether the statement is true, but how people will receive the truth in that form. There are other true statements that can be made that will not come off as patronizing. That said, ““this stuff is too technical for anyone but doctors, so we shouldn’t have to tell parents” is false, because Orac, among others has demonstrated it can be explained clearly to lay people.
The natural question is, if you’re not antivaccine, why signal vaccines out? Why not demand parents of children with diabetes get a list of ingredients of insulin? Parents of children who get anything get a list? As you point out, why not put ingredients lists on bananas?
And I would note that a list of ingredients is not part of what is covered by informed consent for any treatment. Risks and benefits, yes. Ingredients, no.
Perhaps it would help to tell that growth medium is food for bacteria and would be food for humans, too. Thus casein, beef broth and yeast extract (last one is eaten in UK as Vegamine).
Aaron, Aarno, Aarno. Bad boy! Vegemite is as Australian as beef pie and Holden cars. Marmite is the inferior (and sweeter) English version.
Shelly, I’ll have to correct you on this. Marmite is the original (and superior) product. Vegemite is the inferior copy.
Sophy: re vegimite vs marmite.
Sacrilege!
Give me peanut butter and jelly, or give me death!
@Greg Did you notice how terrible pharma shrill you are ? Measles should not be prevented, but cured, multiple time. Which i more profitable to Big Pharma ?
Oh — the good old argument that pharma would profit more from treating ‘VPDs’, so everything must be kosher. No! — pharma would profit much more by not losing its shirt — and perhaps a lot more! — than facing the music that they screwed kids, the world over.
My argument was that pharma would profit more by making measles drugs than vaccines. No suits are needed there (besides vaccine suits are are not successful, witness big mercury suit).
BillyJoe: “I would not characterise the statement “it is too technical for most parents” as patronising.”
I agree – but it could easily be taken that way.
Chris Hickie: “These diseases come roaring back when vaccine rates drop, such as with measles in the NYC and Portland areas. In the end you will lose and vaccine rates will recover once there are enough outbreaks to show the absolute stupidity of anti-vaxxers like you.”
Greg and fellow antivaxers live in dread of serious vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks – not because they take the diseases seriously, though. They are much like hard-core gun rights activists dreading the next serious mass shooting for fear that it’ll put significant legislative and regulatory changes over the top. Those “personal belief” vaccine exemptions won’t long survive multiple deaths, cases of brain damage or wholesale jumps in miscarriages and birth defects (i.e. from rubella) that could ensue in upcoming vaccine-preventable disease spikes.
Antivaxers’ other great dread is of more breakthroughs in cancer prevention and treatment through vaccines. Antivaxers can’t even scare their own kind out of getting shingles vaccine (witness the testimonies on AoA, though some complain of real and imagined side effects) – how will they sell avoidance of cures for melanoma and other cancers?
Actually, some of us are actually feeling amused that the effort to whip the public into frenzied hysteria about outbreaks is starting to see diminishing returns. We consider that is a trend that is bound to continue with more outbreaks.
Seriously, will another Disney-like outbreak rally the public, and resulting in another legislative crackdown on us? Or, is all the ‘wolf callings’ revealing that as a one-time coup? Who can deny that things are fast becoming a case of — ‘sit down big fella, you’re embarrassing yourself’?
You say ‘frenzied hysteria’ – I say ‘wanting to protect children from completely unnecessary, deadly risks’.
You say ‘legislative crackdown on us’ – have you been arrested, fired, beat up by the cops, or otherwise injured for your beliefs? If not, it is the use of the word ‘crackdown’ that is a clear sign of hysteria. It is you, not Orac, who is the scared and fearful puppy. I feel sorry for you.
There is one side turning this up to 11, and it’s not my side.
“Seriously, will another Disney-like outbreak rally the public, and resulting in another legislative crackdown on us?”*
Think of the consequences of a Disneyland-style measles outbreak with several times the number of cases and multiple deaths – yes,antivaxers should be concerned in that instance about an even more profound and widespread “legislative crackdown” on behalf of public health.
*note the reference to “us” – for antivaxers, it’s always about them, never those at greatest risk from vaccine-preventable diseases.