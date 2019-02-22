“Crush”-ing the victimhood gambit among antivaxers

Vaccines seem to have been the topic of the week; so I figure I’ll finish with a post about vaccines, more specifically antivaxers. A common theme I keep encountering among antivaxers is an extreme sense of victimhood. It’s not hard to understand why. Even though they are almost invariably incorrect in their belief that vaccines somehow injured their child or caused their children’s autism, they nonetheless do believe it intensely. I was reminded by this by a post that appeared on that other wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery called The Thinking Moms’ Revolution, to which I sometimes like to refer as the “drinking moms’ revolution,” given their propensity to talk about wine. Be that as it may, I was reminded of this when I came across a post by one of the “thinking moms” named Crush, who is one whom I don’t believe that I’ve discussed before. At least, if I have I don’t remember having done so. In any event, Crush wrote a post entitled I’m Not Afraid of Measles; I’m Afraid of Hatred. I think you can get the idea from the title. It’s not as bad as, for example, Heather Barajas portraying herself as the equivalent of Jews being forced to wear a yellow Star of David by the Nazis, but it’s in the same vein. I suppose I should give her credit for restraint. Not bringing up Nazi analogies while complaining about “persecution” by pro-vaccine advocates, big pharma, the government, and the deep state is restraint indeed for an antivaxer.
Her attitude is clear right from the beginning:
I am normally a pretty chill person when it comes to the whole “anti-vaxxers” nonsense. I’ve spent so many years in this conversation that most of the nasty articles and vile comments and heartache just roll right off me. I get that those folks do not get it. Whether it’s ignorance, unwillingness to listen and think, fear, or hearing so much crazy over the years they just go along with it, I don’t know, and most days I don’t care.
But sometimes, it is just too much.
So, from now on, let me make very clear that I have a child who was harmed by a vaccine.
We know from science that, whatever health problems Crush’s child has, they were almost certainly not caused by vaccines, but it’s clear that she believes that they were. It’s also clear that she believes that vaccines are causing an epidemic of health problems in children and actually killing them. For instance, in this article from 2017 Crush decides to use the title Children Sacrificed on the Altar of the Vaccine Program, a title that both blames vaccines for death and destruction and labels them as a religion, another favorite tactic of antivaxers.
Next up, Dunning-Kruger in full effect:
For the last fifteen years I have read hundreds of books, both pro and anti and in the middle. I have earned a number of certificates from top universities on the subjects of vaccines, trials, environment and health. I have been a part of over 200 online or webinar-type classes, ranging from autoimmune disorders and autism to brain abnormalities and genetics.
I have attended numerous medical conferences and spoken about or taught classes on epigenetics, biomedical approaches in health, and caring for special needs children. I have volunteered for numerous organizations. I have no idea how many families I have sat with over the years discussing these topics, but my guess would be in the thousands.
Note the false balance: books “both pro and anti and in the middle.” The “anti” and “in the middle” are, of course, basically always slanted in how they present the science. As for these certificates from “top universities,” if they are as Crush describes them, then it’s clear that she didn’t internalize the knowledge taught in them, because any reputable course on vaccines, immunology, environment, and health at a reputable university (or a “top university,” as Crush puts it) would not be supportive of the sort of antivaccine misinformation being peddled by people like Crush. Of coure, being antivaccine and full of Dunning-Kruger, Crush vehemently denies that she’s a victim of Dunning-Kruger.
First:
I can explain mitochondrial disorders, enzymes, and inflammation and name every ingredient in a vaccine in my sleep. I can rattle off the history of vaccines and tell you the problems in recruiting for trials and the failures to address reporting of adverse events or true informed consent.
And there you go: “True informed consent.” As I’ve described more times than I can remember, what antivaxers consider “informed consent” is in reality what I like to refer to as “misinformed consent.” Indeed, the antivaccine concept of “informed consent” is a parody of true informed consent. Their idea of informed consent is to make up nonexistent “adverse reactions,” risks, and complications from vaccination (e.g, the claim that autism, sudden infant death syndrome, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, and neurodevelopmental disorders are caused by childhood vaccines), exaggerating the very tiny real risks of vaccination, and, to top it all off, to downplay the benefits of vaccination, basically claiming that vaccines don’t work or that getting “natural immunity” to the disease is better than immunity from a vaccine. Of course, it’s not, if only for the reason that to achieve “natural immunity” to a disease like measles you have to actually suffer through the disease and be at risk for the potentially deadly complications from the disease. That’s the whole idea of vaccination in the first place, to avoid the morbidity and mortality (and just plain suffering) from vaccine-preventable disease.
As for “mitochondrial disorders, enzymes, and inflammation,” color me unimpressed. My guess is that her knowledge is a mile wide and millimeter deep, as well as warped through an antivaccine lense to produce a funhouse version of the science. Similarly, being able to rattle off a list of vaccine ingredients is no more impressive. That, too, is a favorite antivaccine gambit that I like to call the “toxins gambit.” It basically involves picking ingredients in vaccines with scary chemical names and trying to frighten parents by portraying them as hopelessly toxic. Sometimes the “toxins gambit” can reach truly ludicrous levels of scientific illiteracy and idiocy, with variants involving claims that there are “aborted fetal parts” in vaccines. Antivaxers have even tried to get laws passed to mandate that parents be told that fetal cell lines are used to grow viruses for vaccine stock.
This brings us to the predictable claim of victimhood:
My worry these days is not about the media calling me crazy or a conspiracy theorist or someone who wants their kid to get diseases. Nope. My worry is whether my child will live if she is subjected to another vaccine when it nearly destroyed her the last time.
My worry is that the venom that is coming from the same people who are supposed to love, protect, educate, legislate, and care for our kids leaks into her ears and she believes the horrible things said about her or us.
My fear is not measles; it is hatred.
It’s family that is fine with sacrificing my daughter’s life for some bullshit fifty cases of measles in a population of millions and millions. It’s the lawmakers that can’t be bothered to hear all of us screaming we aren’t “anti-vaxxers”; we are parents of children already harmed. It’s the friends who talk iron lungs and ignore our kids who are seizing and fighting to breathe every day—sometimes literally hundreds of times a day. It’s the adults who haven’t had a vaccine since they were children yelling about how I am “putting others at risk” and it’s all about “protecting the vulnerable”—but can’t seem to comprehend that “the vulnerable” include our kids.
First, no one is claiming that children with developmental disorders are not vulnerable. Indeed, it is precisely because we are concerned about vulnerable children that we advocate vaccination so strongly. Vulnerable children, such as those with autism, neurodevelopmental disorders, and all the chronic health issues that antivaxers rail about as having been caused by vaccines are exactly the vulnerable children who most benefit from being protected against infectious disease. Second, it is quite correct that people like Crush are putting other children at risk by not vaccinating their children. She doesn’t like to hear that? I don’t care. It’s true. She can deny it all she wants, but it’s true. All we have to do is to look at measles outbreaks among the Somali immigrant population in Minnesota, in Clark County Washington, and the even worse outbreaks all over Europe to see what antivaccine information and the refusal by so many to vaccinate their children have wrought.
Not that Crush gets it. Although she doesn’t play the Nazi card, she does launch into some overwrought and downright offensive analogies:
So the next time you post one of those ridiculous articles or some nasty meme, I am going to take it that you would also feel it appropriate to spit on a soldier’s grave, to mock those with cancer, to kill someone who is disabled, to mandate peanut butter be fed to those with nut allergies, to debate how someone’s loved one died, to require everyone with an illness to be treated with an experimental drug, to remove all liability from your car manufacturers, and allow the government to make all your medical choices, right?
No? That sound a little crazy? So does not understanding that my child has endured enough. ENOUGH.
I don’t care what you have to say about my decisions, but I do care if your hatred will kill my kid.
Seriously? These are some seriously offensive analogies. What does spitting on a soldier’s grave have to do with criticizing antivax pseudoscience? Nothing. It’s just Crush trying to portray herself as a soldier or her child as a fallen soldier—or something. To kill someone who is disabled? OK, I guess Crush couldn’t quite avoid the Nazi analogies; she was just a bit more indirect about it than the usual antivaxer.
Contrary to Crush’s extreme victimhood, the vast majority of pro-vaxers have empathy for the situation of any parent with special needs children, even antivaxers. I can’t speak for anyone else, but those parents are not the target of my ire; it is the leaders of the antivaccine movement, the ones who actively spread antivaccine misinformation, campaign against vaccines, advocate for lawas that make it easier for parents not to vaccinate. Now, that being said, even I will admit that there are a few on our side who go a bit too far, and the vast majority of us call out those on “our side” who are too abusive.
There are always bad apples in any group of humans, but there’s a difference here. The antivaccine movement is built on the rhetoric of victimhood, but worse, it’s also build on some seriously scary, violent rhetoric. No, I’m serious. Crush needs a serious smackdown of the “pot, kettle, black” variety, given the seriously threatening rhetoric that antivaxers regularly lay down to the point of frequently comparing the vaccine program to the Holocaust. It’s bad, really bad. So while I can empathize with the struggles of someone like Crush taking care of a special needs child, when it comes to her antivaccine misinformation and extreme victimhood, I’m less receptive.
“to debate how someone’s love died”
That item doesn’t belong in the list. It’s something to approach with great care, if at all (it’s difficult, and then the details are often missing to construct a proper counter-argument, and it’s obviously a sensitive subject), but a wrong belief in a death cause can be harmful and even dangerous if that situation can be replicated and/or prevented. Not to mention highly irritating when you’re constantly warned about false causes and effects.
Actually Orac, over at AoA I recently made a post arguing that we ‘antivaxxers’ are so obsessed with our persecution that we rarely reflect on you provaxxers and considering that you’re also living in fear. I’ll have the regulars here read it, and ask that they give there feedback about whether provaxxers are indeed also living in fear. Of course we’re discussing more than fears of ‘VPD’s’ (wink wink).
Do you seriously think, that pro vaccine mandate politicians pull strings to get exemption to themselves ? Why should provaxer be afraid, except for unvaccinated children ?
Greg the only things your worthless spew merits here is universal precautions and a strong germicide. Go wank some more over at AoA you douchebag.
Of course, the biggest difference between provaxers and antivaxers is that provaxers are science-based and antivaxers are not. Also, provaxers care about public health. Antivaxers do not.
Christopher, comparing me to a feminine hygiene product aside, let’s rap. Seriously — given the ‘lethal’ threat that antivaxxers pose to public health, how do you account for the difficulties in taking down our pitiful, misfit ‘movement’? Why haven’t the entire country slammed the door on exemptions along time yesterday?
@Gerg – because both politicians and public health officials have been bending over backwards in attempts to persuade, cajole and educate you nitwits, in a vain attempt to overcome the shear stupidity of the anti-vax movement.
Incremental mandates, leveraging “education” have been passed in several states, but anti-vaxers keep spreading misinformation and lies (and your vile screed that “autism is brain damage”) which is leading to outbreaks becoming more common and larger over time.
You just don’t realize that you are truly “your own worst enemy.” Because all its going to take is one really large outbreak or even a new epidemic & you’ll see all attempts at leniency go out the window. One hundred years ago, it was common for public health authorities to quarantine entire communities & throw violators in jail. That was how these diseases were handled back then – and it could happen again.
I’d say vaccinations are a much better choice.
Thanks! You reminded me that I need to find a provider who has the Shingrix vaccine available.
I take exception to the term “pro-vaxx” because it is inaccurate. I accept and utilized Evidenced Based Medicine. Framing it as pro vs anti creates a false equivalency that puts antivaxxers on a footing it does not deserve. Anti vax beliefs are in no way, shape or form valid. Since anti vaxxers engage in science denialism out of paranoia or cynicism (sometimes its hard to tell) there really is nothing you have in common with me. The science on vaccines is well reproduced and established. There is no science on anti-vax beliefs; merely a collection of paranoid, rambling, fearmongering nonsense.
I will agree that antivaxxers feel powerless, and that may be driving the behavior of most of you. When your child has a diagnosis like autism, the natural inclination is to blame something. Unfortunately, vaccines are not to blame, as has been repeatedly shown time and again.
” practically every second kid on the block is now autistic?”
Can you expect anyone to take you seriously when you repeat things like that?
Anyone can- just by simple observation- tell that that statement is very, very wrong. They wouldn’t even have to look up figures about education or assistance to kids. If you went to a sports field, movie theatre or shopping mall you would see many kids – half are affected? Wouldn’t that be visible? 1% or 2% is not nearly 50%.
It falsely inflates the effects. The shifting of diagnosis has included a lot of people who will basically look normal to the eye. Most people with an autistic spectrum diagnosis go on to lead very normal lives.
Crush: “Whether it’s ignorance, unwillingness to listen and think, fear, or hearing so much crazy over the years they just go along with it, I don’t know”
Dang, Orac, couldn’t you have posted a warning that readers need to install heavy-duty shields on their irony meters before reading this article??
Now I have to trudge off to the repair shop, after force-feeding a Snickers bar to a peanut-allergic child.
You don’t seriously believe there are real peanuts in a Snickers bar, do you?
“I am normally a pretty chill person when it comes to the whole “anti-vaxxers” nonsense. I’ve spent so many years in this conversation that most of the nasty articles and vile comments and heartache just roll right off me. I get that those folks do not get it. Whether it’s ignorance, unwillingness to listen and think, fear, or hearing so much crazy over the years they just go along with it, I don’t know, and most days I don’t care.
But sometimes, it is just too much.”
Seriously, Orac could have written this whole paragraph!
Crush writes:
peanut butter be fed to those with nut allergies
Is this dangerous? Peanuts are legumes, not nuts like a walnut or filbert. Would one expect peanuts to trigger a nut allergy?
I think she wrote ‘nut allergies’ as shorthand for ‘allergy to peanuts/arachide’.
Let’s be charitable, the context of her sentence is relatively clear.
OT: looking about peanut allergy on the net’, I just read that lupin floor is to be avoided if one has peanut allergy. As there is currently some fashion for lupin in vegetarian circles, I learned something potential useful today.
LOL–your typo (lupin floUR you meant) had me perplexed. We are in the flooring business and I could not recall any rep pushing LUPIN FLOORING. The googles quickly sorted me out. : ))
Very well said. I do want to point out that the line between parents and leaders is a continuum, not a dichotomy. For example, Crush posts articles that can mislead others, as you demonstrated (more the “sacrifice” article you mentioned than this distressed one). Is she a parent or a leader, than? Calling out posting misinformation is fair, and that’s not attacking her as a parent.
And yes, some people on our side overstep, and that’s just wrong. But as you point out, she’s from a movement built in large part on anger. So what you said.
Yes, most of the leaders of the antivaccine movement are parents. However, I go back to the difference between the merely vaccine-averse and the hard core antivaxers. Leaders of the antivaccine movement tend to be the people who actively spread antivaccine misinformation, try to recruit new antivaxers, write for well known antivaccine blogs (like TMR it AoA), give antivaccine talks, advocate for laws that loan or eliminate vaccine mandates, are highly active on social media, and or hold leadership positions in antivaccine organizations, etc.
Many of the leaders are parents who have made their anti-vax stance into a career of sorts: they write books
( Skyhorse has a whole shelf- its founder and his ex are also autism parents), speak publicly and run websites/ blogs as well as social media campaigns. Does anyone make more than pocket change out of their endeavors? I doubt it. But it does show how devoted they are to the cause.
a little on TMR:
for months, it had been very quiet: the post being discussed is an exception. Note that whoever objects to Crush’s views in the comments is shut down by the Prof. I haven’t heard much of the other regulars, I wonder what’s up.
these websites have “charities” ( AoA, TMR) which may pay salaries to a few of the principals.
they may take advertisement money ( AoA) or sell merchandise ( TMR)
Nah! I would say the biggest difference is antivaxxers are more prone to talking out loud,
On one hand, OK, let’s not be a insert expletive and mock someone with a disabled child
(well, that goes double for the child itself)
OTOH, so much lack of awareness of what antivaxers have done quite often…
– you would also feel it appropriate to spit on a soldier’s grave
–> but denying the suffering and death of children from childhood diseases is OK.
to mock those with cancer,
–> but belittling current-day children victim of measles is OK (“bullshit fifty cases” – BTW, how it is there are only fifty cases in the US, genius?)
to kill someone who is disabled
–> some parents of “vaccine-damaged” children did kill their children. When you go around talking about autism people as brain-damaged people…
to debate how someone’s loved one died
–> These parents in Australia who lose their child to pertussis (IIRC) a decade ago are on the phone, about some prominent antivaxer lady coming during the burial of their child to do just that.
to require everyone with an illness to be treated with an experimental drug
–> Enema bleach. Chelation therapy. Chemical castration with Lupron.
I think I melted an irony meter when Crush talked about how you wouldn’t “mock someone with cancer”, but totally ignores how people with cancer are the ones who are most in need of community immunity through vaccination!
Talk about completely missing the point.
Nobody here is mocking anyone with a disabled child. They’re being called out because of their ignorant opinions on scientific matters they obviously understand nothing about and for spreading misinformation to others who might not yet have gone around the bend.
With this post, Orac has successfully fathered the “respectful insolence gambit.” Said gambit is defined herein as any attempt to exploit the “Dunning-Kruger effect” to vilify a “vaccine safety advocate.”
@ Orac,
Congratulations!
Snickers bar contents re U. of Google:
“Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Lactose, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin), Peanuts, Corn Syrup, Sugar, Milkfat, Skim Milk, Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Lactose, Salt, Egg Whites, Chocolate, Artificial Flavor.”
While they didn’t mention glyphosate, fetal DNA and formaldehyde we all know they’re in there.
Among the reasons I have been a strong supporter of a non-profit single-payer health care system for most of my life is that it will clearly benefit families with children with disabilities. However, it doesn’t go far enough. In many other countries with universal health care coverage, they also have better policies of paid time-off to take care of kids. Just one example, though not single-payer but socialized medicine. One of my closest friends fourth child was born with Down’s Syndrome. A special bus picked him up everyday and took him to a special daycare center and later school for children with disabilities. The Swedish goal was to, as far as possible, eventually mainstream these children, perhaps, after, say three years, one hour per day in regular school. In addition, once every three months, a paid professional would come to their home for the weekend, so they could have some time-off. I stayed with them once, and though he was adorable, their son was a lot of work. And Sweden goes the extra mile to get jobs for adults with various disabilities and often special apartments, e.g., something like a skilled nursing facility but each gets own room and bathroom. Yep, not cheap; but Americans seem to prefer to pay lower taxes and accept that wealthy corporations pay subsistence wages and benefits, only eventually to find out that health care and higher education is more important and out-of-reach for many, despite the fact that our taxes basically pay for both.
Though it only explains a portion of reasons that antivaxxers form their opinions, I believe the desperation of families to get help does create the need to blame something or someone, again only part of the reasoning; but if they can successfully sue, which they usually don’t succeed, then lawyers get rich and they get some help. Of course, poor logic, deficient science, and echo chambers obviously play a major role. The psychological defense mechanism of projection also plays a role. It is antivaccinationists that continuously attack the integrity of those supporting vaccines and on occasion even physically “assaulted” them, shoving, blocking way, and threats. Most provaccinationists write refutations of their arguments.
I recently wrote an article entitled: “The Case for a Non-Profit SIngle-Payer Health Care System.” You can find it at:
http://pnhp.org/news/the-case-for-a-non-profit-single-payer-healthcare-system/
“Though it only explains a portion of reasons that antivaxxers form their opinions, I believe the desperation of families to get help does create the need to blame something or someone, again only part of the reasoning.”
True. Where I come from, parents with autist kids tend to push for pro-science theses because they are ultimately more than fed up by the stronghold that psychoanalysis still holds in the medical establishment.
It’s a curious thing that when medicine adopts scientific views, people turn to pseudoscience, whereas when medicine adopts pseudoscientific views, people turn to science instead.
Where are you finding classical psychoanalysts? Like, I’ve seen plenty of mental health professionals (MD, PhD, licensed therapist, even a hypnotist) and none of them ever offered anything like psychoanalysis. CBT, yes. ‘Tell me about your mother”, no.
We do not live in the same country.
“For the last fifteen years I have read hundreds of books, both pro and anti and in the middle. I have earned a number of certificates from top universities on the subjects of vaccines, trials, environment and health. I have been a part of over 200 online or webinar-type classes, ranging from autoimmune disorders and autism to brain abnormalities and genetics.”
This reads like the Navy Seal copypasta.
It is rather sad to see how these people say they experience hatred, when in reality it is merely the rest of the world not going along with their unshakeable conviction about ‘vaccine injury’.
There are several variations on this theme; e.g. when during a discussion, I express my doubt that vaccines had anything to do with the ailment of a child, I’m often accused of being a ‘heartless brute’ and ‘disrespectful’, or worse things that don’t bear repeating here – even when I expressed my sympathy with the parents, and that I could fully understand why they believe that vaccines were the cause of the problems etcetera.
I’d almost say that hatred originates rather more with antivaccine people, simply because they have to defend a minority point of view, and one that is considered harmful by the rest of the world at that. One way to deal with this is to adopt an extreme position and defend it with all their might, arming themselves to the teeth with as much favorable ‘information’ as they can in the process.
Unfortunately, this is not exactly conducive to a nuanced, more reasonable demeanor.
And what’s worse: these people also appear blind to the hostility, hatred and distrust that they themselves spread about our doctors, scientists and public health institutes, by insisting that all those highly trained experts are wrong and/or untruthful about vaccination.
@Lawrence
Just two points: First, the outbreak epidemic that will eventually settle things is already here, and it’s on our side. It’s called autism. Second, your ‘incremental’ crackdown is likely backfiring. It’s bringing the vaccination debate to the forefront where it doesn’t do so well. Forced medicine also creates repulsion. Consider that in BC Canada MMR vaccination rates dropped almost 10% in a single year alone! Do you think putting so much spotlight on vaccines and mandates helped this?. I would argue you’re the ones expediting your demise.
“First, the outbreak epidemic that will eventually settle things is already here, and it’s on our side. It’s called autism.”
You’re delusional. Autism has always been around, and parents have always felt more or less helpless though more forgiving and fatalistic in the past.
It’s no epidemic.
@ Greg
Nope, the “autism epidemic” isn’t here. True, more and more kids are being diagnosed under the classification “autism spectrum disorders”, not autism. In fact, a Finnish study looked at number diagnosed with the classical definition and found only a modest increase. Autism Spectrum Disorder class, like many classifications, choose some things in common, albeit many things that are different. One simple example. Read Siddhartha Mukarjee’s Book on history of cancer, Emperor of All Maladies. In early 19th Century leukemia was thought to be an infectious disease, then latter half of 19th century a form of cancer, so suddenly, leukemia was added under classification Cancer. Asperger’s wasn’t added until 1994; but a number of older men have since been diagnosed with Asperger’s which, of course, they had all their lives. So did adding Asperger’s increase incidence of Autism? Leo Kanner, who wrote the first article in 1943 designating Autism as a separate disorder, admitted in 1971 that he did not include minorities nor working class; but only white middle class, so he certainly undercounted. In addition, Federal legislation supports and funds special education for children with various disabillities and when Autism Spectrum Disorders was added to list, together with diagnostic instruments that didn’t need a psychiatrist, the numbers increased and the numbers, for instance, diagnosed as “retarded” or “childhood schizophrenia” decreased. And degree programs in special ed increased so now we have people whose jobs are to find and treat kids with problems. So, does this account for each and every case. Nope; but a large percentage of them. Lead poisoning, other toxins in the environment, etc., the fact that children who would have died years ago, for instance, premies, now survive. etc. all play a role; but the major percentage of increase is due to broadening the categories included under the heading “Autism Spectrum Disorders.”
And as I wrote in previous comment, though it won’t help families with everything, a non-profit single-payer health care system will help with many of the burdens families with children with disabilities face.
As for force medicine. I would be willing to bet that the vast majority of antivaccinationists supported quarantining people who had been to regions of world where Ebola epidemic occurred. In fact, quarantine for infectious diseases goes back to Middle Ages and is supported by majority of people in most nations of world. However, quarantining for ebola would have been a mistake as it is only contagious after symptoms develop and once symptoms develop, person literally incapable of going anywhere.
So, given that many vaccine-preventable infectious diseases are infectious prior to becoming symptomatic, and there are children with autoimmune diseases, and other reasons they can’t be vaccinated, the old say: “your rights end at my nose,” these kids have the right to be protected. Or, perhaps, we should implement quarantine for anyone traveling abroad who hasn’t either had a disease that is currently raging in world or been vaccinated for it? But even this wouldn’t guarantee protection because of the huge number of people from around the world entering this country every year. The Disneyland outbreak was probably caused by a non-vaccinated kid who went with family to Switzerland where a non-vaccinated kid from Turkey was visiting.
Moreover, these things are not equal. Autism is not a fatal, debilitating or disfiguring condition. Children with autism are not disfigured monsters. It occurs on a large spectrum, and to reach the frequency you’ve already tried to cite, this includes cases that are very minor in kids who will go on to lead basically normal lives. There are challenges that autistics must confront, but they are not equal to cancer or something as fatal as sub acute sclerosing pan-encephalopathy, which is a real and very fatal outcome of measles that occurs with greater frequency than real vaccine reactions do. Do not hold autistics up as a banner in your crusade, it’s disingenuous at best and dehumanizing for them at worst.
EXACTLY. They don’t know what the word spectrum means.
There may be a reason why anti-vaxxers like Greg cling to such unrealistic notions though:
many of the parents who write about their children for anti-vax sites ARE describing kids with significant challenges including ID, seizures and other physical problems. Some of these kids need a great deal of assistance to meet everyday needs**. I’m sure that these parents are quite stressed but that isn’t an excuse for believing in and disseminating pseudoscience. Perhaps they may be more vulnerable emotionally to begin with and the additional weight of being a caretaker pushes them over the edge. There is also the possibility that they have issues of their own that make learning difficult so they readily accept simplistic ideas presented by seemingly helpful cohorts.
Blaming others is a way to increase self-esteem. As I’ve written above, some anti-vaxxers write books and make a career out of their situation. ‘Crush’ presents herself as a scholar ( of sorts). Others are writers, speakers, reporters and activists.
And believe it or not, most of the anti-vaxxers I read have college degrees.
** although Dachel’s son has AS as does Crosby/
the Prof’s kids do not have autism ( something else, not LD either) yet she runs an autism blog
Nah, once kids start dying again from these diseases in numbers which begin to approximate historical averages (hundreds per year), you’ll see how quickly your little movement collapses under the weight of public opinion.
I really hope it doesn’t come to that, but given how unbelievably thick skulled you morons are, it’s going to take something traumatic like that to finally put you guys in the ground.
But then again, 200 years ago, idiots like you believed that the Smallpox immunization would turn people into cows.
@Greg, just three inconvenient points regarding your unusual claim:
The father of the index case in the current measles outbreak in Vancouver categorically states that it was unsubstantiated claims that MMR is linked to autism that had him not vaccinate his kids (though he did vaccinate them for all other recommended vaccines). He didn’t refer to “forced medicine.”
Vaccination isn’t mandatory for BC public schools yet; so there’s NO forced vaccination issue in BC currently. Seventy-eight per cent of British Columbia residents recently polled think that vaccines should be mandatory, so given that popularity and the current measles outbreak it is likely to happen.
For many years now the British Columbia CDC has been aware that measles outbreaks in Vancouver are related to misinformation about the MMR vaccine and autism, not “forced medicine.”
The reality is that in the 200+ years of vaccinating humans there have always been science deniers like you and other antivaxxers coexisting with scientists that develop/implement vaccines to prevent disease.
Neither side is going to eliminate the other.
Rather, antivaxxers will continue to indulge in magical thinking as science deniers do, and scientists, because of their focus on evidence and the tight link between science and technology, will continue to find new ways to protect humans from infectious diseases.
Chris Shaw is a professor at University of British Columbia. He is a paid piper for Dwoskins. ‘Nuff said.
Orac, care to sight the “very tiny real risks of vaccination” gambit in detail here?
He probably has VAERS in mind. When reporting frequency of adverse events it’s very reliable. When establishing causation, it’s extremely unreliable.
VAERS was accurate enough to spot 1 additional severe adverse reaction per 100,000 doses which led to the pulling of the first Rotavirus Vaccine from the market.
And you anti-vaxers love VAERS (which includes several hundred reports of “death” from a single individual reporting on stories she saw online & children turning into Superheroes), but the rest of us rely on other active reporting systems, like the Vaccine Safety Datalink.
Just go away Gerg, your statements conflating autism with brain damage are the worst ableist speech there is.
VAERS has been undermined by antivaxxers entering unvalidated and fake reports, and duplicate reports of deaths. An article on Just the Vaxx gives examples.
Seriously Greg, how do you expect us to take you seriously when you recite such easily disprovable horse apples?
Do please explain why it is better to let a baby get chicken pox, rather than protecting them by maintaining community immunity with a varicella vaccine. What is “good” about an infant suffering from dozens of itchy open wounds that are susceptible to bacterial infections, or the possibility of stroke:
https://sciencebasedmedicine.org/a-recent-case-report-highlights-why-skipping-the-chickenpox-vaccine-is-a-bad-idea/
Just support your answer with PMID authored by reputable qualified researchers.
Do Google Scholar Search. Start wiith query “vaccine saline placebo”. There are boatlaods of vaccine safety studies.
“Do you think putting so much spotlight on vaccines and mandates helped this?. I would argue you’re the ones expediting your demise.”
Preventable disease outbreaks put the spotlight on antivaxers. The consequences spur the demise of phony exemptions and expose false antivax memes.*
*Kind of difficult for folks in Washington state right now to believe that they’re experiencing a measles outbreak due to “bad sanitation” and “poor nutrition”.
Dear Crush: My hatred won’t kill your kid. Your stupidity will. Which one should your child be more worried about?
Further, my hatred won’t kill your kid, but your choice to not vaccinate yours may kill mine. #thankgodwereoutoftheinfantstage
And Lawrence, let’s reflect on how this ‘incremental’ thing-a-magica mandating thing will work. Cali mandates vaccines and lots of noise and fuss ensues, and vaccination drops 10% in Canada and Europe. NY goes next and more fuss and noise and bigger percentage drops in Canada, Europe and Asia. More States join in, and more fuss and declining rates the world over.
In 5-10 years, US has blanket mandates and they say to rest of world, see, now your turn. Rest of world say, that’s fine and dandy, but our vaccination rate is at zero, and I think we will.have a tough time convincing our people since we’re no longer seeing autism.
Pharma also shakes their head. How exactly did we win if we got the US to vaccinate, but the entire world is now refusing?
“Rest of world say, that’s fine and dandy, but our vaccination rate is at zero, and I think we will.have a tough time convincing our people since we’re no longer seeing autism.”
Get real. The vaccine/autism connection seems to be an obsession mostly in the US. The rest of the world has other (irrational) fears.
You’re full gear into wishful thinking mode. Snap out of it.
Seriously, #firstworldproblems. In other parts of the world people wait in long lines, travel for many miles to get their kids vaccinated. Because they know the alternative.
No, autism would still exist. You would be seeking some other culprit to blame for it. And, the real price of rampant vaccine preventable disease would be obvious in the number of fatalities accompanying it. People would become rightly afraid of those diseases again and vaccination rates would yo-yo. I am alone on this blog in my belief that anti-vaccine stances are Darwinian if they become too pervasive. The truth doesn’t need you to believe it, but boy you’ll be happier with an autistic child than a dead one.
@ Greg
read my comment above to your previous comment. THERE IS NO AUTISM EPIDEMIC ! ! !
What I left out is that decades before Kanner’s 1943 article, there were articles in journals describing kids that today would be included under Autism Spectrum Disorders; but at the time they were labeled under classifications such as childhood schizophrenia. And even further back in time one can find descriptions of behaviors that also, if I gave the description without its source, would fall under ASD.
And Kanner’s 1943 article stated quite clearly that it was a genetic disorder, his term “inborn”.
Stop making a fool of yourself.
Denying the autism epidemic, if the vaccine injury denialists argument isn’t just outrageous, it is downright laughable. They will have us believe not just that researchers in the past missed a few cases of autism, possibly misdiagnosing them as schizophrenic cases, but missing over 2% of the population since the dawn of humankind and right up when Kanner made his discovery. Anyway, I consider Mr Blaxill and Mr Olmsted best address your argument in their, Age of Autism…
Greg, do you really believe what you’re writing down? I find it hard to argue with someone who I barely believe that he believe what he claims.
It’s only recently that people have started thinking in such a way that made autism an intelligible category.
Re historic cases of autism:
Hugh Blair was an 18th century Scottish nobleman who had his marriage annulled by this brother on the grounds of mental incompetence. A study of his well documented behaviours by a historian and a cognitive behaviouralist led to a book discussing the existence of autism well before its official naming in the 20th century (Rab Houston and Uta Frith “ Autism in History: The Case of Hugh Blair of Borgue”).
I’ve also added a link to a short Lancet piece giving a couple or reasons autism as we see it wasn’t really studied before the 20th century, which pretty much accords with what a lot of people have written here.
Although I’m sure Ms Crush et al will have counter arguments to try and nullify those mentioned the article.
https://www.thelancet.com/pdfs/journals/lancet/PIIS0140-6736(16)30530-X.pdf
I think you have a very rich fantasy life. Better reading glasses may help with the more morbid aspects of that.
oh — forgot to add one tidbit of info to make the above scenario more realistic…
In 5 to 10 years the US has blanket mandates, but, incidentally, medical exemptions have also increased 1000 percent. There — that works better.
Patently false! A third of autistic are nenverbal. Over half are mentally retarded or borderline retarded. And close to 90% grow up unemployed.
Oh — and the average lifespan is under 40.
Remind me again where on that menu I can find the mild rash?!
Even a broken clock gets the time right twice daily. I agree that many classified as ASD do not go on to lead normal lives; but neither do kids with muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome, and many other disabilities. However, with proper therapy and a society that values all life, many can lead reasonable lives. However, many with Aspergers become quite accomplished.
As for lifespan, nope ! ! !
When I was a toddler I played with same age child of friends of my parents. He had Down Syndrome and died around 12 years of age. Down Syndrome kids often have heart problems and hip dysplasia; however, nowadays these can be surgically corrected and many lead long lives and the higher IQ Down Syndrome, reaching 90 and higher, get jobs, etc.
I should have mentioned in my first comment about how Sweden supports families, that when I lived in Houston I met a family who belonged to a group promoting adoption of children with disabilities. They adopted a sweet little girl with Down Syndrome. The husband ran his business out of his home and to add the little girl to his policy was quite expensive because of what I mentioned above. In addition, the public schools really didn’t do much for disabled kids so she was put in a costly private school. This was not a wealthy family. So, once they adopted a disabled kid, for the most part, this country did little to nothing to support them, while other nations such as Sweden do their best.
In any case, though you are TOTALLY WRONG ABOUT THEIR BEING AN AUTISM EPIDEMIC AND TOTALLY WRONG ABOUT VACCINES, I SUPPORT OUR NATION, INSTEAD OF PLAYING LIP SERVICE TO FAMILY VALUES, ACTUALLY HELPING FAMILIES IN EVERY POSSIBLE WAY WITH CHILDREN WITH DISABILITIES.
Even here autism is exceptional and not in a good way. Stats show they have the worst employment of all disabled groups. Put it this way, I have a better chance of getting you guys to admit vaccines cause autism than an autistic person becoming ‘The Good Doctor’.
This again may also be debatable. Despite bombarding new parents with the ‘learn the sign’ message, early intervention for autistic kids for the most part has been a dismal failure. One prominent study pointed to it only helping 1 in 17 autistic kids to the point that they lost their diagnosis. With that study, it was also argued that it was the high functioning cases that improved, and even without the therapy they may have still improved with maturation.
“This again may also be debatable.”
I honestly do not see why it would be debatable. It’s mostly an ethical requirement to achieve this goal, and there’s no reason to believe that cognitive therapy can’t improve. It already has improved substantially. Luckily we live in a time where cognitive therapy has just started to be evaluated scientifically and where cognitive science is in steady progress.
“With that study, it was also argued that it was the high functioning cases that improved, and even without the therapy they may have still improved with maturation.”
Link?
Anyway, we’re doing way better than we were doing when we were more or less locking these people up for life.
You’ve cherry picked your data to get the most frightening figures out of it. Good job.
If you could get reliable sources, we could start checking whether or not these estimates concern all ASD spectrum or the 10% most disabled of the spectrum.
Anyhow, that’s hardly an argument against vaccines.
A country like Sweden has vaccination rates above 98%, across the board. Funny how the anti-vax movement doesn’t gain traction in a society which is pretty uniformly well educated.
Yep, Sweden has high vaccination rates; but they do have anti vaccine groups, just most people just ignore them. Sweden also has one of the lowest infant mortality rates, much lower than in US, despite having taken in close to a million refugees from the former Yugoslavia, Africa, and the Middle East.
However, despite in almost every aspect being superior to the US, Sweden has moved to the right compared to when I lived there.
A couple of facts: despite having socialized medicine, free education, and subsidized quality daycare, on a per capita basis Sweden had more small private run businesses than the US, currently has a trade surplus and their national debt is less than 40% of GDP. Also, the US lies regarding unemployment. There are two key measures, the U3 and U6. Basically the U3 counts only those actively seeking employment, registered an unemployment office. Even the CIA Facebook states one can’t compare unemployment statistics. In Sweden if someone works part-time, goes back to school to learn a new trade, or retires early because they can’t find a job, usually included in their stats. If we used the U6, our unemployment would at least double.
And, or course, workers in Sweden and their families have good health care, kids can get free education through university, and they have generous vacation, sick leave, etc. And even when unemployed ones family keeps their health insurance, etc.
Wrong, buddy. I’m an example. You characterize us as broken at your own risk. And, it sure makes an enemy out of me. I know of a few others on here with a diagnosis too. Your numbers are cherry picked from the bottom of the barrel.
Ever heard of congenital rubella syndrome? You thought the small heads on Zika babies were frightening? How about the white milky eyes of a blind rubella baby?
Why not SASPE? Wonderful that mild rash you got which then leads you to suck on the barrel of gun for maybe the next decade in hope that you’re not the lucky one who will go insane and die. Wonderful disease, Measles.
And this just naming two horrible sequelae from just two vaccine preventable rashes, both of which occur at higher frequency than actual vaccine related mortality. You’d better at least learn about these things, because the outbreaks rage overwhelmingly through your communities first… you people are more likely to see these adverse events than us.
You really should learn some more about these diseases, maybe get appropriately scared of a real monster that the success of vaccines has kept you from seeing.
We’re pretty lucky there hasn’t been a real outbreak yet, but believe me, when one occurs you will get a front row seat. I hope you enjoy it. WHO rightly named you a top ten public health threat. When the time comes, hopefully you will not be so addled by your filter bubble to own your hubris.
Maybe I’m uneducated on the topic, but isn’t the rubella vaccine a vaccine that decreases the congenital rubella syndrome incidence and hence the incidence of environmentally-caused autism? (By the way…)
So, before I agree with you in principle, I’m adding a huge caveat. “Autism” is not “brain damage.” Autism is an extreme version of a normal developmental process. Congenital Rubella syndrome is literal brain damage, but it is also potentially deafness and blindness as well as possibly fatal heart and liver defects. They are not the same and one is quite clearly an order of magnitude worse. You can live a long life with autism; congenital rubella syndrome may kill you before you’re ever born.
I do understand the temptation to liken autism to brain damage, but you should keep it always in mind that “autistic” means “self-closure” or “turned inward”… “retardation” can be separate. It’s possible to be severely autistic without being retarded, contrary to the antivax narrative. It should be borne in mind that study of how autistic savants learn is one of the sources of modern machine learning: our understanding of what produces intelligence in humans comes from watching autists.
I’m not claiming that autism is brain damage. But it seems quite clear to me that the literature does claim congenital rubella syndrome as one of if not the main environmental cause of autism. From what I read, I fully see that this syndrome goes way beyond autism in the scope of its impact.
I know little about environmental causes of autism, but I would point out that this splits autism into a very much more faceted syndrome than people usually suggest (not very surprising to me… cancer is not one disease). My understanding is thatof autism genetic causes
… ugh, damn thing hit send. My understanding was that autism mostly has genetic causes.
If you’re right, though, I agree that would mean that MMR vaccine can actually help protect against autism.
F68.10, Yes CRS is one of the environmental causes of autism along with maternal influenza and valproate.
Greg,
Citations needed for all your numbers.
In other news from The Bizarro World Of Antivax, Greg reassures parents of children exposed to rabies that they needn’t fear the disease, since it’s only “a mild aversion to water”.
If they lived in Flint, Michigan a couple of years ago, “a mild aversion to water” would have been a good thing. LOL
Good documentary on PBS Nova “Poisoned Water.” Frightening ! ! !
Too bad antivaccinationists don’t direct their energy at things that are real, like quality of our water. Lead actually does cause extensive brain damage. Oops, I forgot, vaccines don’t contain lead, so as Alfred E. Newman would say: “What Me Worry.”
Philippines on line two.
And Madagascar on line three: some 68,000 cases with over 900 deaths in just the past four months — after 14 years of hardly any cases at all.
Thought I’d leave this here.
https://pop.inquirer.net/70974/there-is-now-a-petition-to-include-anti-vaxxers-as-an-added-force-in-this-video-game?fbclid=IwAR1I-W0oBHYZ83zhyJJE2TELhpG0o73FEdiD_lfGFEvAXy2nY7dau6btl-o
Here is a little article Greg might find of interest.
Autistic disorder in nineteenth-century London Three case reports
http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.858.9418&rep=rep1&type=pdf