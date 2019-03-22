Chad Hermann and Todd Wolynn: On the nature of the antivaccine movement and lighting the signal fires of Gondor

It’s funny how certain sorts of news about the antivaccine movement seem to come in waves. For instance, just the other day, I wrote about news stories describing how antivaxers use social media to swarm and harass anyone whom they perceive as a threat. That includes doctors, scientists, and, most despicable of all, even mothers grieving over the deaths of their children from vaccine-preventable disease. I put this into the context of what I’ve observed over the years, particularly the violent, apocalyptic rhetoric I often observed antivaxers invoke. So, even though a really interesting story on what’s become of Generation Rescue and how it is enriching its board members by selling rank quackery was published the other day, this story, basically a continuation of the stories about how antivaxers are harassing their perceived enemies, in this case doctors, starting with Chad Hermann of Kids Plus Pediatrics of Pittsburgh.
It’s a story I mentioned a bit last time, expanded upon in The Washington Post:
Just before school started in the summer of 2017, Kids Plus Pediatrics of Pittsburgh posted a video on its Facebook page urging parents to vaccinate their children against human papillomavirus, or HPV, which can cause a variety of cancers. Three weeks later, communications director Chad Hermann noticed “something new happening” online.
First, someone posted the claim that “the vaccine kills.” Within minutes, more anti-vaccine comments came pouring in. The next day, someone inside a closed Facebook group started sending private messages with “screen shots so we could see them coordinating the attacks,” Hermann recalled.
Hermann would later discover that a woman in Australia was particularly active, directing people to give the practice negative reviews on various social media platforms. “She would say, ‘Let’s move on to Yelp reviews,’ then change tactics and say, ‘Let’s go after the Facebook reviews,’ ” Hermann recalled.
Of course, on the surface, this is nothing new. Antivaxers have been using email, closed discussion forums, and even comments in blog posts to coordinate attacks on whoever opposes them. I’ve been on the receiving end more than once, the most memorable example being in 2010 when, egged on by Jake Crosby, the antivaccine crank blog Age of Autism was the nexus of a campaign to try to get me fired from my job. My university’s board of governors was inundated with emails and phone calls from antivaxers accusing me of an undisclosed conflict of interest. It got to the point where the dean of my medical school called me and asked me if I felt threatened. Hell yes, I felt threatened, but not physically. Maybe I should have felt physically threatened.
Of course, back then Facebook was nowhere near as ubiquitous and powerful as it is now, and cranks had not yet figured out how powerful a tool it is to serve their purposes. Closed and secret discussion forums are the perfect tool to link antivaxers from all over the world for purposes of discussion, organizing, and coordinating, and discuss, organize, and coordinate they do. Here’s what Hermann and his crew found:
Instead of enduring the abuse, Kids Plus fought back, tracking comments and turning its Facebook page data to researchers at the University of Pittsburgh.
What they found, in a study released Thursday in the journal Vaccine, is that most commenters weren’t from Pittsburgh at all but were from across the United States and around the world. Only five were from Pennsylvania. Within eight days, the page was flooded with 10,000 negative comments from about 800 commenters. Some messages were threatening, such as “You’ll burn in hell for killing babies.” Others were conspiratorial, such as “You have been brainwashed,” the doctors said.
Having seen this part of the story, I was intrigued. So, as is my wont, I wondered over to Vaccine to get it straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak, by reading the study itself. Basically, Chad Hermann and Todd Wolynn, , chief executive officer of Kids Plus Pediatrics, teamed up with researchers at the University of Pittsburgh to analyze the Facebook profiles and postings of the various people who left derogatory antivaccine comments on the Kids Plus Pediatrics video. The dataset consisted of 197 individuals who posted anti-vaccination comments in response to a the Kids Plus message promoting vaccination against HPV. Authors systematically analyzed publicly-available content using quantitative coding, descriptive analysis, social network analysis, and an in-depth qualitative assessment. Because the comments weren’t just restricted to HPV vaccines, the authors decided to examine all antivaccine comments, rather than restrit themselve to anti-Gardasil comments.
Their codebook divided looked at various variables: e.g., activism (as in complaints about SB 277, the California law that eliminated personal belief exemptions), Media, censorship, and “cover up,” vaccination as genocide, vaccines as a cause of autism, fetal “tissue” in vaccines, and several others that are familiar to regular readers here. A descriptive analysis of all sociodemographic and anti-vaccination variables was carried out using this codebook. Also:
Second, we conducted social network analysis to determine if people discussing different anti-vaccination topics led to certain sub-groups organically clustering together. While traditional social networks tend to only assess relationships between people, we used a 2-mode network (also called an “affiliation network”) to describe relationships between not only people but also non-person artefacts (e.g. anti-vaccination topics) [31]. In other words, we studied the connections between people as mediated by discussion topics. We then used modularity to identify potential clusters that could demonstrate how discussion topics were inter-connected [32]. Clusters were compared to the five topics of vaccine denial (threat of disease, trust, alternatives, effectiveness, and safety) proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO) regional office for Europe [33]. Visualizations and network descriptive metrics were generated using the Gephi software package [34].
The authors’ findings were interesting, although they were not particularly novel. For instance, the majority of individuals (89%) identified as female and/or as parents (78%). This is very similar to a study from a little over a year ago that I discussed when it came out that also found that the vast majority of antivaxers on Facebook are women. One difference between the current study and the study from 2018 is that the older study, instead of examining individuals, examined six of the largest antivaccine Facebook groups and asked two questions: 1.) What are the networked properties of anti-vaccination communities on Facebook, including their size, shape, and connectedness? and 2.) What types of anti-vaccination discourses are present within these communities?
In any event, the authors of the current study made a rather unsurprising observation as well:
The majority of individuals for whom political affiliation could be determined (28%, n = 55) identified as supporters of Donald Trump (56%, n = 31), a conservative and the 2016 Republican nominee for President. This was followed by supporters of Bernie Sanders (11%, n = 6), a contender in the 2016 Democratic primary and a self-described democratic socialist.
Given that Donald Trump has a long, sordid history of spewing antivaccine conspiracy theories dating back at least to 2007. Also, although the prevalence of antivaccine beliefs is roughly the same on the left and the right, of late the Republican Party of late has become the favored home of antivaxers, which is why this finding did not surprise me in the least. At its core, antivaccine beliefs are based on conspiracy theories; so it’s almost a “well, duh” finding that Donald Trump supporters would be overrepresented in Facebook antivaxers.
Of more interest to me was the network analysis:
A 2-mode network was constructed with 133 nodes, representing 115 people and 18 topics (Fig. 1). There were 1068 edges, or connections, between people and topics. The network had a density of 0.122 and average degree of 8.03. Modularity analysis found 4 distinct sub-groups. Based on the overarching themes represented in these sub-groups and the topics of vaccine denial provided by the WHO [33], we named these sub-groups (1) trust, (2) alternatives, (3) safety, and (4) conspiracy.
Of course, none of this is unexpected either. Anyone who’s very familiar with the antivaccine movement could have predicted at least some of these, as one could fairly easily predict this:
We also assessed betweenness [37], a measure that identifies all of the shortest paths found between any 2 nodes in the network. In this network, “vaccination policy is a violation of civil liberties” had the highest betweenness centrality (b = 0.135); it was the topic most discussed by people who discussed only one topic.
Indeed, this is likely the reason why the antivaccine movement has become so cozy with right wingers. Antivaxers routinely portray their opposition to vaccine mandates as manifestations of their belief in freedom and parental rights and opposition to government mandates.
Amusingly, to me, the authors appear to have rediscovered the principle of crank magnetism, as well:
In addition to the similarities surrounding anti-vaccination sentiment, qualitative analysis revealed other commonalities in public posts by these individuals. For example, many individuals consistently posted content related to “naturalness,” including attitudes against genetically modified food (anti-GMO), circumcision, and water fluoridation. Some of these individuals also expressed vegan activism.
Other individuals expressed views against water fluoridation and GMO in a way that focused on liberty and potential government interference. Many of these individuals posted about government conspiracy related to “chemtrails,” which is a theory that long-lasting condensation trails left by high-flying aircrafts contain chemical/biological agents. They also tended to express anti-abortion and pro-gun sentiments.
Recall that Mark Hoofnagle and I were blogging about crank magnetism over a decade ago. I do, however, have to give credit is due. It was Mark who coined the term “crank magnetism” almost 12 years ago. Basically, crank magnetism is the tendency of cranks to subscribe to more than one form of crank beliefs. It is rare for a person to believe in just one form of pseudoscience, conspiracy theory, or quackery. Usually they believe in more than one, ane frequently in many. Watching antivaxers, I’ve seen that they often believe in alternative medicine and even more frequently in anti-GMO pseudoscience. Those, however, are only the most frequent other ludicrous beliefs to which they subscribe other than antivaccine views. Often the subscribe to many more, including the ones listed above. Still, it’s useful to have a degree of empirical support that the phenomenon of crank magnetism is real. As I’ve been saying about the antivaccine movement for years, it truly isn’t just about autism. It is, however, always about the vaccines, whatever other pseudoscience and conspiracy theories antivaxers layer on top of their antivax views.
The authors also note:
Qualitative analysis found that posts related to safety concerns often distorted reputable epidemiological data, consistent with known characteristics of science denialism [40]. For example, many posts included data showing parallels between rates of vaccination and cancer mortality rates to support the claim that vaccines cause cancer. However, the scientifically-established consensus is that immunization against vaccine-preventable diseases, which led to a 29-year increase in life-expectancy, shifted leading causes of death from infectious causes to chronic diseases such as cancer [41]. Therefore, dialogue from health professionals about vaccination may need to be updated to reflect the ways in which those against vaccination use science denialism.
Actually, health professionals need to continually update their dialogue based on what the antivaccine conspiracy theories du jour are if they expect to be effective in this sphere.
One thing very much disappointed me about this study, and it relates to Tweets I saw by one of the authors, Chad Hermann, two and a half weeks ago:
Anti-vaxx harassment isn’t new, but this tactic — real-time coordination of a global attack from a virtual war room inside a closed Facebook group — is. It first appeared about 18 months ago, and has continued apace on providers, practices, hospitals, and whole health systems.
— Chad Hermann (@ChadTRM) March 3, 2019
And, in response to a criticism that this was nothing new:
A letter-writing campaign is nothing like what’s happening now. We’re talking real-time, minute-by-minute, war-room-style attacks, moving from Facebook page to Yelp reviews to Google reviews to DOS attacks, in response to whatever defense the provider or practice mounts.
— Chad Hermann (@ChadTRM) March 3, 2019
And:
Absolutely. The outlines, and elements, were all there. And sadly time-tested. But again: these attacks are occurring faster, and more nimbly, than ever before. They’re now unleashed in breadth, and speed, and volume unseen until the past year and a half.
— Chad Hermann (@ChadTRM) March 3, 2019
And finally, from Todd Wolynn:
Yep. And the international access and coordination make the attacks Global 24/7 with the ability in real-time to redirect effort(s).
Weaponized Social Media provides:
– access to 100,000’s+ allies
– amplification by foreign entities
– multi-platform avenues
… and more
— Dr. Todd Wolynn (@DrToddWo) March 4, 2019
So why was I disappointed? I was hoping that there would be evidence in this paper to back up these claims that what we’re seeing is not just qualitatively, but quantitatively different from what antivaxers have been doing online at least a decade to coordinate their attacks on science advocates. Maybe it’ll be in another article. Or maybe Hermann and Wolynn don’t want to let antivaxers know what they know. Still, I haven’t been convinced that this is some sort of new technique that only emerged 18 months ago. Although I don’t do it, I’m in contact with a fair number of people who lurk in these closed antivaccine Facebook groups—and have been doing so for a long time. I don’t mean to be too hard on them, as they’re new to a fight that I’ve been involved with for nearly 20 years and intensely for 14 of those years. This is all relatively new to them. I’ve seen this phenomenon before, and, damn, does it make me feel old and cynical—but not cynical enough not to enthusiastically welcome Hermann and Wolynn and anyone else who wants to join in the effort to counter the spread of misinformation about vaccines online.
My doubts aside about their characterization of the novel methods of online harassment by antivaxers, I definitely do like what Hermann and Wolynn are working on to help anyone who is targeted by the antivaccine horde, because it is definitely needed, particularly for those who haven’t been targeted before. I, for instance, have been targeted so many times that antivaxers rarely bother any more because they’ve learned that their attacks no longer faze me and that I consider them a badge of honor:
“The idea that we can have counter-speech when [Facebook] groups become brigade mobs is ludicrous,” said Renee DiResta, an expert in online misinformation and co-founder of Vaccinate California. “It makes just participating as an everyday citizen a high-stakes ordeal.”
“We are at the point where doctors are creating their own anti-vaxx social media attack response teams to help other doctors,” DiResta added.
One such rapid response team is being organized by Dr Todd Wolynn and Chad Hermann, the CEO and communications director of Kids Plus Pediatrics (KPP) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“If you’re being attacked, we’ll light the signal fires of Gondor, and you’ll have pro-science, pro-vaccine cavalry come to your aid,” Hermann said of the nascent project, called “Shots Heard Round the World”.
I, of course, immediately volunteered. Those of you among my readers who routinely combat antivaccine misinformation should join too. This is something that should have been done a long time ago, and I kick myself for not having done it. (I guess I’m a bit too much of a loan wolf.) Whether or not what antivaxers are doing on Facebook is qualitatively different than what they did 18 months ago is more or less a quibble. What they’re doing to silence science advocates is intimidation, and there needs to be a resource—multiple resources—to which targeted physicians and lay people can turn to call in the cavalry.
24 Comments
I’ve been thinking about the novelty issue. I agree that mobilization to attack is not new – I’m thinking, for example, about the mobilization on Katie Couric’s page years ago, and on politicians’ pages – but I think the existence of Stop Mandatory Vaccines – a large closed group of very extreme people – may have made a difference, and that is pretty new. We did have open large pages that could call attack, but I suspect people are more inflammatory in the closed group.
It’s good to see them work on a response. And even if the themes are not new to those of us in the trenches, this would reach a larger audience and can help others who want to join in know what’s what.
I know. I’m just a bit cantankerous, having been at this for so long and seeing newbies reporting things as new that we in the trenches have known for at least a decade. It’s actually not a bad thing to have empirical support for what we think we’ve “known” for all these years, but just recognize that this is nothing new.
Everything old is new again….(to quote a BNL song I like)
You’ve quite a while you’ve written about how the NVIC sends their flying monkeys (via their advocacy page) to harass any pro-vax legislation in any state for many years now, and what they’re doing on Facebook/Yelp/etc to Kids Plus Peds is the same (with the sad part being state legislature foolishly thinking the tons of anti-vax emails are from local citizens and not these scattered AVers. I do like what Dr. Wolynn and Mr. Hermann are doing and at does mean more of us are “AWAK3” to the AVers–it’s just taken years for others to catch on. I do think AVers are in the state of “anaphylaxis” of late where they overreact to anything even the slightest bit provax now
Also I I finally see someone in Portland (and I’ve been pleading with reporters there for over 2 months to cover this) exposed Paul Thomas for the anti-vax quack disease-spreading pediatrician he truly is–with good quotes from certain SBMers too! Media and medical boards have been failing us on this, but again, maybe there’s finally some waking up to what’s happening (from the media at least).
Can’t the medical board discipline Thomas?
I read the article and understand that it’s going to be unlikely, but I’d really like to understand why the medical board over there is such a public failure.
Here is why Oregon doctors think Thomas can’t be held accountable:
So all Thomas has to do is find another anti-vaxx quack MD (he’s got at least one other MD in his practice) to say they support his BS and he’s off the hook. Completely stinks.
Wow.
“A treatment that the treating physician, based on the physician’s professional experience, has an objective basis to believe…”
That’s plainly and explicitly confusing objectivity with subjectivity.
It’s not only a problem of delusional moms. It’s also very much a problem within the medical establishment. Doctors should get their shit together.
Standard disclaimer: IANAL.
The quoted statute definitely gives woo-prone physicians an out: all they have to do is find another physician in the state who agrees with their woo, and they’re in the clear. (Assuming, of course, that their license is not under review for other reasons.)
In the case of anti-vax advocacy, however, the alternative to vaccinating (arguably a treatment) is doing nothing (which is not a treatment). That might make a difference in how the statute applies.
“In the case of anti-vax advocacy, however, the alternative to vaccinating (arguably a treatment) is doing nothing (which is not a treatment)”
That’s nitpicking. There are situations where it is advisable to do nothing.
Age of Autism also has a history of regularly sending its flying monkeys to infest the comment sections of vaccine- or autism-related news stories and blog posts. That seems to be the primary part of the job description of the “media director” there (Anne Dachel). Then there are the email blasts of the various antivax groups.
Your anaphylaxis analogy is interesting. From my perspective of at least 14 years, it does look to me as though the antivaxers are more sensitive and quicker to attack than they’ve been for a while.
I’ve noticed they are appear to be ramping up their sense of ‘victim-hood’ as well. Perhaps its all part of their appealing now more to the libertarian wing of the right, being ‘done down by the man’ when Facebook and Amazon take just a small bit of action against their propaganda, is a big theme I’ve seen recently.
I am on a BBS over at Boingboing (an interesting community if you are not familiar with it) which has had a number of discussion threads dedicated to vaccines recently. As you would predict, eventually we came to the attention of somebody in the antivaxx world. Might have been when a poster linked to a NVIC article, but who knows. The flying monkeys descended and the fecal material flinging commenced. It is worth noting, however, that this is a very highly moderated board and the offending posters were summarily removed and banned in the matter of a few hours. Wish this could happed in the wider world, but it was kinda nice to see them dealt with.
Eventually the “Wild West” attitude of online media is going to need some quality and reliability standards imposed, at least on certain sites. And we already know that media corporations can’t be trusted to self-regulate. Government will need to step in and impose fairness and honesty standards. Internet libertarians will scream bloody murder, but there’s no alternative to establishing some trustworthiness rules for at least the largest information distributors.
Don’t I know it
The anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters I survey have been shrieking about any new limitations imposed on them by private companies like Facebook, You tube, twitter, google, apple and Wikipedia. In reality, they were using these services as free advertising or messaging. Mike Adams has had to start his own video service, Brighteon. Gary Null is currently writing invective against Wikipedia and planning lawsuits against them** because their bio misrepresents his activities.
I’m been very happy to hear their distress over the past year: it’s about time.
** and others who criticise him. Uh oh.
That’s an excellent point. Antivaxers could use YouTube and Facebook not only as free video hosting services but as a platform that could monetize their videos for them. Without YouTube and FB, the antivaxers have to pay to host their own content, and, given the amount of bandwidth video hosting chews through, that’s a very expensive proposition. Also, the amount of money to be made on advertising on a private server is Adams can do it because he has his massive online quackery empire, but a lot of antivaxers can’t afford it.
To expand upon this:
( I will ask for expert input)
Over the years I’ve watched these websites/ woo empires grow. Adams’ Natural News started out on the web ( New Target etc) but Null began as a radio altie, broadcasting his infomercials over via liberal radio group ( Pacifica) where he had personal connections and on commercial stations. Later on, he lost his radio jobs and was tossed from Pacifica because of his hiv/aids denialism ( which he denies emphatically) and had to create his own internet radio station, PRN, which mimics Pacifica ( where.he was eventually reinstated). He hosts shows and has others present their own brands of ( mostly) woo and conspiracy mongering. He links to his product list and diverse ways of making money off of listeners.
Woo-meisters and anti-vaxxers invite their followers to share on social media and view videos that advance their claims.TMR started as a facebook group amongst RL friends. All of the sites I watch have “charities”.
My question:
AoA and TMR have modest websites that I imagine are run by their members at no great cost.
Sites like NN and PRN must cost a fortune to run. Similarly, Mercola, whose presence is nearly purely net, constantly seeks out employees to run things, SO…..
what does it cost to do business this way?
How much will cuts by social media access cost these charlatans?
I think you’re making the same error that climate denialists make when they say “the climate is always changing.” Velocity matters. There’s a difference between tossing a softball and firing a bullet, even though they’re both objects in motion.
When things happen with great rapidity (e.g., as our climate is changing), human systems (and in the case of climate change, biological systems) are less and less able to cope with them. So they have a much greater impact.
The link to Shots Heard Round the World just leads to a dead homepage for me. It’s a good project to counter the organised anti-vaxx activities although I fear it will attract the “Darwin Award” types.
It’s not going to go live until next week, as I understand and, I believe, is mentioned in at least one of the stories.
“A treatment that the treating physician, based on the physician’s professional experience, has an objective basis to believe…”
F68.10: “That’s plainly and explicitly confusing objectivity with subjectivity.”
Not really. From the Arbiter of All Things, the Dictionary of Dr. Google:
ob·jec·tive
/əbˈjektiv/
adjective
adjective: objective
1.
(of a person or their judgment) not influenced by personal feelings or opinions in considering and representing facts.
Recommending a treatment based on facts/evidence without having your presentation warped by personal feelings (though you may well have them) plainly reflects an objective basis.
The way it’s worded seems to suggest that it was OK that Thomas, based on his “professional experience” of having “observed” 4 cases of autism triggered by vaccination, would explicitly push to do away with vaccination.
I do believe that the formulation could be interpreted as an endorsement of confusing subjectivity with objectivity. I also believe that it could be interpreted the other way round. But it seems to me to be purposefully confusing.
This may or may not be slightly off topic, but I actually saw an anti-vaccine demonstration the other night. The context was a protest against congressman Adam Schiff, who was speaking in the Los Angeles area. The group had a flat bed truck which they used as their podium. They had various signs promoting gambits that I recognized (based on reading RI) such as the argument about aborted human fetal cells. The interesting thing was the relatively small number of people, which I would estimate at no more than two or three dozen. The protests didn’t seem to have too much effect on the people waiting in line to get in to hear Schiff. The people I chatted with seemed fairly knowledgable about how stupid the anti-vaccine position is.
What Schiff had to say was a lot more interesting.
PS: The protest was supposedly about Schiff asking Facebook to cut back on the anti-vaccine stuff, or something like that. Maybe somebody here can help me to understand what the gripe was about, because they didn’t explain it very well. Speakers used the term “vaccine injured” quite a lot, but I didn’t hear much about Wakefield.
As we’ve all heard, Facebook, etc., are reducing anti-vax content. As we all know, not nearly fast enough. RFK Jr is still up and fund-raising. Got helplessly caught up in responding to some of the idiocy, but I think I’ll take a break, after one woman, speaking of the MMR vaccine, heatedly said she would never subject her children to a vaccine based on “diploid” cells, because, as she quoted from somewhere, they have “twice the number of chromosomes of a mature germ cell.” :facepalm:
Holy hell. 🤦♂️