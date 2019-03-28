A brief blog break…

This is just a brief announcement to inform Respectful Insolence readers that Orac will be away from the blog for at least a week. Sadly, this means that there will be no new Insolence until later next week. Even though he is a Tarial cell-fueled galactic supercomputer, occasionally circumstances necessitate retiring from the Insolence game for a while in order to deal with more pressing affairs. This is just such a time.

In the meantime, play nice. Orac does have a trusted someone who’ll be keeping an eye on the blog, at least for the first couple of days; so don’t expect to get away with anything. And fear not. Insolence shall return.