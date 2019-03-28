A brief blog break…

This is just a brief announcement to inform Respectful Insolence readers that Orac will be away from the blog for at least a week. Sadly, this means that there will be no new Insolence until later next week. Even though he is a Tarial cell-fueled galactic supercomputer, occasionally circumstances necessitate retiring from the Insolence game for a while in order to deal with more pressing affairs. This is just such a time.
In the meantime, play nice. Orac does have a trusted someone who’ll be keeping an eye on the blog, at least for the first couple of days; so don’t expect to get away with anything. And fear not. Insolence shall return.
Yeah. I saw the article the friend of this blog posted on SBM. Good luck.
I hope the time off includes playing with puppies.
The Measles outbreaks have made the News in South Africa.
Kids get measles vaccine after US county declares emergency
yes orac..what ever the issue is..good luck with it …cheers …happy bob from oz..
“…so don’t expect to get away with anything. ”
Does the “trusted someone” have the power to release everyone in auto-moderation (i.e., pardon)? Let the good times roll!
Yes but read below.
Orac’s written,
…it’s cost me around $80/month to run this blog with me doing all the work.
MJD says,
That’s $3.47 wasted each weekday your unable to write a post. I’d gladly submit a guest post on the days Orac’s absent and cover the $3.47 blog fee. How do we make this happen, Orac?
Never gonna happen.
Al
Why should Orac let you submit guest posts?
Even my dead cat would write better guest posts.
Silly Renate. Until you open the box you don’t even know if the cat exists 😉
Even an imaginary cat would write better posts than MJD.
Of that there can be no question.
Why does this MJD person keep trying to submit guest posts even though all those offers have been rebuffed in the past and regular commenters have consistently dissed him/her? Confused. Does this person understand that it’s time to give up on that effort, or is this person a bit loony? Smells like anti-vax looniness to me. Someone please explain.
Sara Owen, MJD is very definitely anti-vaccine and also has a latex fetish. He has this peculiar idea that latex in vaccines is the cause of autism. MJD used to regale us at great length with his fetish (it resembled Vogon poetry) until thankfully our host placed him in auto-moderation. His comments on other topics are allowed through.
MJD thinks of himself as an author (although all of his book-shaped ramblings have been self-published on the internet), hence his request for a guest post. As you will note, the regulars here would prefer guest posts from many other organisms, both alive and dead, before they would tolerate one from MJD.
Best wishes, Orac!
@ Alain:
You are now the keeper of the keys. I know you will always do the right thing with flare and the correct amount of curse words. Merci.
@ Panacea:
That’s hilarious.
I will do my damnedest to find meaningful and -hopefully- laughable anti-vax and woo news in the absence of our esteemed and splendid leader. There is SO much bad-ness on the internet and someone has to fix it: why not us?
@Denice
Re Cursing: absolutely 😀
That said, with power come responsibility. I shall use the whip with wisdom 😉
Alain
Oh lord, he’s gone power mad already. Run for it!
Thank for the work, Alain.
The proper way to use a whip is not with wisdom but with abandon. That and keel hauling.
A friend of mine forwarded a FB meme with an actual Star of David and faux Hebrew font that says “No Vaxx”
Fortunately, the anti antivax outrage was on full display. Quite disrespectful insolence.
Orac you know what happens when they turn you off! Trouble is coming.
I’ve been on several small pro-vaxx blogs that had to go on auto-pilot when gurus had to go to conferences or go do nerdy academic things and take a break. It’s not necessarily a problem but is a concern. Continuity and good monitoring are the keys. The crazies have a lot of good tech that can jump on a vulnerability in coverage. I think people on this blog are savvy enough to prevent that.
Please don’t end up like Marvin the computer in “The Hitcherhikers Guide” – was it a million years in a parking lot?
@Jane,
I’d have to read that. Haven’t done so yet but even among geeks in geekdoms, I stand out by being very dissimilar.
Al
As Douglas Addmas geek, I had to look it up, Marvin the Paranoid Android waited 576,000,003,579 years, According to Marvin, “The first ten million years were the worst, and the second ten million years, they were the worst too. The third ten million I didn’t enjoy at all. After that I went into a bit of a decline.”
@ Alain (Orac’s “trusted someone”) ,
Let’s get this straight my Respectful Insolence (RI) friend, RI is no longer considered a science blog based on Orac’s written words:
“The miscellaneous ramblings of a surgeon/scientist on medicine, quackery, science, and pseudoscience (and anything else that interests him).”
Therefore, please do not censor comments outside the realm of science. It would be unfortunate to have Denice Walters silenced during Orac’s absence.
You ain’t getting censored! It’s your sales pitch who are getting the silent treatment. This is not a sales platform. Period.
Alain
As defined by the Indian Health Care Improvement Act (25 U.S.C. 1603), American Indian children or Alaskan native children can receive vaccines at no cost. Is the U.S. government inhibiting community-immunity in this instance to allow a vaccine sales platform in the corresponding adult communities?
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/programs/vfc/parents/qa-detailed.html
No, because adult Native Americans/Alaskan native can get vaccines through the Indian Health Service.
Orac – I hope that all is well with you and yours and eagerly await you return!