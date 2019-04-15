Daily Beast reporter Jackie Kucinich falls prey to the perils of reporting on antivaxer Del Bigtree

So I’m finally back. As many of you surmised, I needed surgery; I had it two and a half weeks ago; and I’m back. I’ll say little more than that it was spine surgery and that no fusion was involved, hence my relatively rapid return to work. I must say, a lot of things happened in my absence. I was also fairly active on Twitter, mainly because I was rather bored not being able to do a lot and sitting in front of a computer screen was too painful until recently while using a smart phone was not. Now that I’m back, I think I’ll start relatively slowly, beginning with an article on The Daily Beast by Jackie Kucinich that I encountered, entitled Top Anti-Vaxxer Says He Learned All He Needs to Know From Being a Producer on ‘Dr. Phil’ and ‘The Doctors’. It’s an example of an article that on the surface seems to be deconstructing antivaccine pseudoscience but is actually too sympathetic to Del Bigtree, a man who started out as an obscure, little known producer on shows like Dr. Phil and The Doctors, and in a mere three years has risen to be one of the three arguably most famous antivaxers in the world, along with Andrew Wakefield and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
It’s actually an interesting story that had great potential, but we get a taste of Kucinich’s intent right in the first paragraph:
Last month, Del Bigtree stood behind a podium at a Texas rally, his flowing gray hair blowing in the wind, to talk about the supposed perils of government-mandated vaccines—a speech he has given all over the country.
Got that? Del’s got flowing gray hair. According to Kucinich, he’s also unfazed by criticism:
This time, he had a prop: Near the end of his speech, he affixed a yellow Star of David to his coat with the words “No Vax” across the center. It was a symbol, he said, of solidarity with New York’s Orthodox Jewish community, which is in the throes of a measles outbreak.
Condemnation of the stunt—from the Auschwitz Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League, among others— was swift. But Bigtree said he wasn’t worried about the criticism.
“Honestly, I was doing what I thought I was raised to do, which was stand up for minorities,” he told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. “A Jewish community was going to be quarantined and not allowed to go into their own synagogues during Passover. To me it seems so obvious that smacks of the issues in Germany.”
Bigtree’s explanation for why he used the Yellow Star of David is transparent, disingenuous nonsense. He’s never shown evidence of standing for minorities that I’m aware of other than in the context of the antivaccine movement. Indeed, he arguably exploited the distrust for the medial system held by African Americans in his use of Brian Hooker’s bogus “reanalysis” of a study that purportedly showed that the MMR vaccine was associated with an increased risk of autism in African-Americans. He’s gone to Compton to preach the evils of vaccination, not unlike the way that Andrew Wakefield went to Minnesota to fuel the measles outbreak among the Somali immigrant community there.
I’ve written about the penchant of prominent antivaxers to liken school vaccine mandates to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis. Indeed, RFK Jr. himself once likened vaccination to the Holocaust. (But don’t call him antivaccine!) This isn’t even the first time that antivaxers have misappropriated the symbol of the Nazi persecution of the Jews, the Yellow Star of David that the Nazis forced Jews to wear in order to be instantly identifiable. During the political battle in 2015 over SB 277, the California bill (now law) that banned non-medical personal belief exemptions to school vaccine mandates, an antivaxer named Heather Barajas made a badge with a syringe on it. True, it wasn’t yellow, and it wasn’t a Star of David, but her intent was explicit in the Facebook post in which she showed off her new badge with her child in a photo with photos of Jews during the Holocaust wearing Yellow Stars of David. She deleted it, but I preserved it (unfortunately I did not preserve the text):
That was 2015. In 2019, everything’s been amped up, and no only did Del Bigtree appropriate the idea of a badge, but he made it into a yellow star:
He’s not the only one, either. Here’s a version that’s been popping up on social media all over the place:
As an aside, I can’t resist noting that antivaxers are not the only cranks who’ve misappropriated the Yellow Star of David:
I won’t dwell on this, other than to note that I could probably find others abusing the Yellow Star of David to claim they are persecuted. It’s offensive, particularly when antivaxers do it.
Let’s get back to Kucinich’s article. The main problem with the article is that, for all its refutations of some of Del Bigtree’s claims, its refutations are incomplete, and, worse, it reads more like a celebrity profile, specifically a profile of a celebrity who’s earned notoriety and controversy. For instance, his antivaccine propaganda film disguised as a documentary, VAXXED, is described as “headline-grabbing,” and Kucinich makes sure to point out that Bigtree’s nonprofit has raised over a million dollars and that he has 13,000 Twitter followers and 114,000 likes on the Facebook page for his streamed show.
Kucinich also makes sure to point out that Bigtree has a “flair for the dramatic”:
Bigtree’s flair for the dramatic precedes his role as vaccine choice crusader. A graduate of the Vancouver Film School, Bigtree spent a few years directing small films and plays. A review of a show he directed at Hollywood Fight Club Theater in 2007 said: “Although it lacks the complexity and length of Glengarry Glen Ross, David Mamet’s Oleanna is no less worth pondering and no less astonishing. David Mamet’s 1992 script receives a fresh Hollywood rendering from Director Del Matthew Bigtree at the Hollywood Fight Club Theater with Randy Robertson playing John, the college professor and Ruby Laurelle Staly playing his challenging pupil Carol.”
The thing is, Bigtree is not controversial. There is no scientific controversy about his antivax views. He is a dangerous crank, an antivaxer. Unfortunately, the tone of the article doesn’t really convey that very well. Indeed, the tone borders on admiring in some places. Indeed, the very fact that Bigtree is unfazed by criticism, while a very common characteristic of cranks and fanatics, is presented in such a way that it isn’t clear that that’s what he is; that is, if you are not familiar with Del Bigtree and the antivaccine movement.
The next passage bothered me as well, because it basically let Bigtree present his experience as a producer on two cheesy medical TV shows is enough to provide him with the knowledge and the tools to question vaccine safety:
“As a television producer on a medical show on CBS called The Doctors and prior to that I was a producer on the Dr. Phil Show, so I had about 10 years of working first in psychology and then in medicine and surgery and cutting edge techniques in science as form of entertainment,” he said. “I would read medical journals while looking for stories that I saw were interesting. The things that always grabbed my attention were really brilliant surgeons… surgeons who had used less invasive techniques, do less damage to the body but achieved the same goal.”
Bigtree’s experience on The Doctors gave him the confidence to leave the show to delve into a new project, the documentary called Vaxxed with disgraced physician Andrew Wakefield. It centered on the debunked theory, championed by Wakefield, that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine caused autism and the government covered it up.
It was that movie and the bus tour that followed that helped launch Bigtree into anti-vaccine stardom.The Doctors
Now here’s where a bit of false balance. This story is mostly about Del Bigtree. He’s quoted extensively. Some of his misinformation is refuted. I’ll admit that some of it is refuted about as well as I can expect a reporter to do it (for instance, the part about ICAN). It’s not enough, though, particularly within the structure of this article, particularly given the way that he’s presented. Then at the end only one person supporting a science-based position is quoted, Dorit Reiss, and then not extensively. Indeed, the fact that it’s not enough, that Kucinich quoted Bigtree in such a way that allowed him to paint himself as some sort of self-taught expert is a form of false balance. It also led me to believe that the primary purpose of this article was to profile Bigtree as a rising star of the antivaccine movement more than it was to show him as a dangerous crank.
I must admit, though, that Bigtree’s bragging about reading medical journals during his time working for Dr. Phil and The Doctors did amuse me; it deserves mockery, as clearly he learned nothing. His misinterpretation of vaccine literature is epic and demonstrates that he, for all his bragging, he’s never understood science, not really. Working for those shows, at best, taught him how to do stories with a superficial mixture of understanding and misunderstanding tarted up with sensationalistic nonsense, much like what he demonstrated when he produced VAXXED. However, even that part of the story is problematic. You and I know that Bigtree’s full of crap when he proclaims his great knowledge of the medical literature, but the average reader doesn’t. We laugh—and rightfully so—at Bigtree’s claim, but the average reader doesn’t. The average reader thinks, “Maybe he is self-taught,” because the average reader doesn’t realize how difficult it is to teach oneself biology, immunology, infectious disease, and other topics relevant to vaccines. In fact, it’s damned near impossible. It might have been possible 100 years ago, but today it’s too complex to learn without guidance.
Another problematic part of the article is how it portrays Bigtree as a rockstar among antivaxers, a celebrity. People listen to celebrity. At the least, he comes across as appealing, rather than the arrogant, self-righteous jerk that he really is. Then there’s the way that the article concludes. It’s very, very grating. :
Criticism from highly credentialed experts is unlikely to stop Bigtree, who used the end of his show on Thursday to issue a call to action to supporters, encouraging them to keep pushing and demanding answers.
“All of this is coming to a head, this is such an exciting time. Do you feel it? Do you feel what’s happening? This one is not going to be easy it would be boring if it was…” he said.
“This is our time. You’ve got to feel it. It’s so exciting.”
Seriously? Kucinich ended the article with a quote from Bigtree about how great it is to be an antivaxer in 2019? In the middle of multiple large measles outbreaks? How hopeful he is? I think I know what she was going for, but this is an epic fail.
That’s why I said this article is basically free publicity for antivaxers. It’s not quite a celebrity puff piece, but it flirts with it. Indeed, Bigtree is even allowed to get away with the most common denial among antivaxers:
He maintains that he’s not an anti-vaxxer, a term he says is derogatory and made up by the pharmaceutical industry to discredit skeptics like him.
“I still believe that, for the most part, vaccines are effective. The question I have is are they safe and that’s the investigation I began and that’s why I started a non-profit to get to answers to that question,” he said. “When we say vaccines are safe, how do we determine that?”
Here’s a hint: Antivaxers always deny that they are antivaccine, with very rare exceptions. Famous antivaxers never admit to being antivaccine. Smoking them out is easy, if you know how. All you have to do is to ask the antivaxer denying he’s antivaccine a simple question: If, as he claims, he’s not antivaccine, then he must consider that at least some vaccines are safe and effective. So which specific vaccines he considers to be safe and effective. MMR? DTaP? Varicella? HPV? Antivaxers will either deny that most or all of the vaccines safe and effective or they will hem and haw and try to do everything they can to avoid giving a straight yes/no answer to the question about each vaccine. Either way, they reveal themselves as antivaccine. How do I know this? I’ve been dealing with antivaxers for nearly two decades now. (See? I can help.)
Kucinich’s article isn’t all bad. The false balance isn’t as blatant as it is in a lot of articles about antivaxers, and there are some good bits refuting specific bits of misinformation. Unfortunately, the whole is less than the sum of its parts, and its tone undermines whatever good intentions might have been behind it.
The CDC statistics show a surge in reported measles that has occurred in the US over the last 3 and 1/3 years. The measles virus was imported to the US by overseas travellers who had visited countries (e,g. Israel) where outbreaks occurred. Most of the travellers were unvaccinated. These travellers then moved amongst the community spreading the virus to unvaccinated people, resulting in local areas of outbreaks.
In 2018, 372 cases of measles were reported – and increase of about 332% over the 86 cases in 2016.
In the FIRST 3 MONTHS of 2019, 465 cases had been reported.
https://www.cdc.gov/measles/cases-outbreaks.html
Let’s have a round of applause for those ignoramuses who have denied their children protection from this highly infectious and possibly lethal disease, and given their innocent offspring entry to the great Measles Lottery,
Thus I pose the questions:
If a child dies, or is maimed, by a known, preventable disease, are those responsible (the child’s carers) for refusing protection for the child punishable by law for gross negligence (or manslaughter)?
Are those who were responsible for influencing the carers to withhold that protection, punishable by law for aiding a abetting a crime of negligence (or manslaughter)?
IF NOT, WHY NOT?
Sometimes, no. Like this poor little boy: https://www.oregonlive.com/clark-county/2019/03/rare-case-of-oregon-tetanus-required-care-of-100-doctors-nurses.html
And the lack of justice for another little boy: https://respectfulinsolence.com/2018/05/16/canadian-supreme-court-grants-new-trial-parents-let-ezekiel-stephan-die/
A. Bigtree certainly isn’t standing up for the Jewish minority when he is fighting efforts to stop an outbreak that has been making mostly unvaccinated Jewish children sick and putting some of them in the hospital. And it’s extremely jarring that he said that.
B. I did really appreciate her providing a clear response from congress on the reports issue and the links to the reports. This is an important tool for our debunking arsenal.
Orac writes,
…the tools to question vaccine safety
MJD says,
Effective vaccine continuous-improvement demands showing deficiencies in the prior art. Most important, the “vaccine safety advocate” must teach or suggest a novel means to improve its safety. In simplicity, Del Bigtree is not a “vaccine safety advocate” in that vaccine exclusionary measures alone fail to bring validity to the continuous-improvement process.
@ Orac and minions,
Have I failed the “vaccine safety advocate” litmus test in that I’ve preached exclusionary measures in the absence of a novel means to improve safety?
Please advise.
Oh bollocks; he and his ilk target vulnerable minority communities. Have a read here about the anti-vaxx booklet written by BLF herself distributed in the Orthodox neighbourhoods: http://gothamist.com/2019/03/26/orthodox_jewish_nurses_vaccines.php
I should add that that booklet was also written by some anti-vaxx rabbis and others, published in Hebrew.
Yesterday there was something on Dutch television, where a lady in Brooklyn stated her rabbi was opposed to vaccines, but she didn’t want to mention his name. She also mentioned not wanting to inject her child with poisons. Alas they didn’t ask what poisons she was talking about.
We don’t want poisons injected in our child, but we are okay with it getting infected with a potentially dangerous virus.
Or the toxins diphtheria and tetanus bacteria emit.
@ Dorit Reiss
But those toxins are all natural and not those evil chemicals.
Luckily there is some pushback in the community …
https://forward.com/fast-forward/422488/measles-vaccination-yiddish-haredi-orthodox-brooklyn-new-york/
Re: the re-purported (and I will say, defaced) Star of David
My Grand-ma, rest her gentle soul, was living in Lyon and witnessed a few round-ups by the French/German authorities of “undesirable” families, Jewish or otherwise. Decades later, there were streets she was still unable to go through. Traumatic memories.
So yeah, offensive is the word.
I would agree. The use of Hebrew letters to form the words “NO VAX” reminded me of this notorious art exhibition from 1937, which arranged Hebrew letters to spell out “Der ewige Jude” (the eternal Jew). Has nobody explained this to Bigtree?
I, like Jake Blues, hate Illinois Nazis.
As do we all…
Welcome back. I hope as you recover that the procedure helped!
With Bigtree, I always have to wonder whether he isn’t a fraud in the sense that he doesn’t actually believe in the antivax cause. He seems to say whatever the audience is most receptive to at any given time. He goes full-on nazi baiting for the antivaxxers at his base and also still has time to slow down appeal to the humanity of both sides when a reporter is in the opposite seat, “gotta remember that everyone has the best interests of the children in mind…” I sometimes think he’s just found a way into celebrity and is simply enjoying selling a brand. This make him the most odious sort, in my opinion. With Bigtree, he has a financial stake in being antivaccine simply because he directly benefits from attention to “Vaxxed.”
He may be drumming up public interest for VAXXED II which he is working on currently: it will be a collection of parents’ stories from the VAXXED bus.
Orac** mentions that Bigtree is self-taught – which is a real problem in science and medicine,
I agree: I read that BIgtree studied film making. That’s it.
What I’ve observed is that the self-taught- mostly woo-meisters, anti-vaxxers and other brave mavericks- simply gravitate to topics they enjoy or think relevant and disregard everything else which may include the real basics and ways to evaluate research and new developments. Or difficult concepts or methods. I had the opportunity to study ( undergraduate) life sciences and ( graduate) social sciences. It wasn’t all subject matter that I chose BUT what the ( then) current) state of those systems DEMANDED: i.e. what students needed to know in order to have a decent overview. One prof, an expert in the history of psych, said that students had to be proficient in the entire history of the field so that we didn’t go about repeating false steps that led nowhere decades ago.
One set of blatant bad examples of course includes woo that focuses purely upon nutritional solutions to solve medical or psychological problems. I hear this all of the time: diet can cure cancer, autism, mental illness etc That’s already been studied and has failed . Even proposing ideas like that illustrates how little those involved know: how could diet change brain structure or cancer biology?
HOWEVER because woo-slingers are NOT expert and have a simplistic outlook on complex systems, they appeal to the general public who may not know very much either. Less educated followers may be put off by the complexity of reality.
In addition, they may both hold grudges against the “elitist” experts.
** Orac’s recovering- HURRAH!
Another example of what you describe in today’s NYTimes, where a columnist used the recent Roundup lawsuits as proof positive of the evil of chemicals. Of course, the comments almost all agreed with her.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/15/opinion/nature-lawns-environment.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage
Reading that she’s basically just moaning that people don’t have the same taste as her in gardens and quoting poetry as if that actually means anything.
FWIW my own personal tastes in gardens isn’t a million miles from what she describes but her condescending sneery tone and overblown hyperbole definitely rubs me the wrong way!
Many years ago, I worked in the Organic/Biochemistry Laboratory at Economics Laboratory (Ecolab today). The Chem Lawn division supplied a product that was about 99% by weight water. A columnist essentially wrote, the customer is paying an exorbitant amount of money to have their lawn watered. In this instance, water was considered “proof positive of the evil of chemicals.” Economics Laboratory/Ecolab sold the division ASAP.
@ Mimi,
Sometimes, the adversarial process is beneficial to consumers.
Q. Does the adversarial process related to vaccine safety and efficacy benefit consumers.
“Orac** mentions that Bigtree is self-taught – which is a real problem in science and medicine”
While that’s generally true, it’s not entirely a clear-cut issue. I’d phrase my objection this way: it’s almost always wrong that you can make genuine progress when self-taught. It’s however not always that wrong that you cannot find fallacious errors in common “scientific arguments”.
Indeed, spotting fallacies in media reporting of science is all too common and can be done when self-taught. Then, in medicine, there also is the case that most doctors are not scientists and that some of their reasoning flaws can be sometimes rather easily be spotted when you do have a scientific background. There also is the problem that there is a mismatch between the avowed mission to cure of doctors and their commitment to disclosing the truth. Sometimes a lie is a better option to manipulate the patient, and doctors are not immune to lying to themselves about medical matters. To some extent, scientists and policy makers are also not immune to prioritizing public health over scientific truth for various reasons.
There’s no easy fix for these issues. I’d advise putting more moral philosophers in charge of the ethics of medicine, and more implications of philosophers of science when it comes to examining biases of medical scientists.
In my country, reading the regulations of medicine, I can safely claim that: 1. It’s OK, even advised, to lie or manipulate the patient if it’s the doctors appreciation of the greater good, and 2. that doctors are not allowed to criticize current medical practice in any relevant ways, which goes as far as sanctions of practitioners from medical authorities for crimes such as criticizing homeopathy.
Finding issues in mainstream science is no excuse for endorsing pseudoscience. But failure to criticize properly shortcomings of medicine is also a big part of what pushes people into legitimizing alternative medicines.
John Horgan once exhorted skeptics, rather simplistically to some extent, to consider targeting hard targets instead of soft targets. While his position wasn’t entirely convincing, and rebuttals by Steven Novella where rather up to the point, John Horgan still had a point.
Funny you should mention Horgan… https://respectfulinsolence.com/2016/05/18/john-horgan-is-skeptical-of-skeptics-or-homeopathy-and-bigfoot-versus-the-quest-for-world-peace/
Recover well Dr G! I’m recipient of a C6C7 ACDF, but doing awesome considering how bad it coulda been.
Bigbooté seems to have failed to internalize a major detail of the Exodus tale.
One of our postdocs has a good friend who worked with some Somalis targeted by these nuts in the upper Midwest. She says they were very aggressive and fanatical and provided no human source of information whenever anyone questioned the anti-vax rhetoric. These people mostly come from an authoritarian culture where you can get killed for asking questions. They were very intimidated by the anti-vax whackjobs.
Del Bigtree, 2016 (personal appearance on behalf of “Vaxxed”):
“Anyone who believes in the right to bear arms. To stand up against your government. I don’t know what you were saving that gun for then. I don’t know when you planned on using it if they were going to take control of your own body away.”
"It’s now. Now’s the time.”
Del Bigtree, 2019 (Kucinich interview):
“This is our time. You’ve got to feel it. It’s so exciting.”
Del just loves dramatic lines about how it’s time. It is indeed time – for Del to get a clue.
Welcome back, Orac.