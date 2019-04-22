Ginger Taylor, MS dubiously invokes “religious freedom” to argue against vaccination

The weekend was rather busy, what with the Easter holiday and everything. (Yes, this heathen still celebrates Easter because his family celebrates Easter.) As a result, this might end up shorter than the average Orac screed. Also, I realize that I mentioned at the end of last week that I was hoping to move on to other topics besides vaccines, but given Easter and Passover this weekend, one last vaccine-related topic came up, thanks to the rants of one Ginger Taylor, MS (who, hilariously, almost always insists on using her master’s degree title in her bylines and email signatures, hence my always referring to her as “Ginger Taylor, MS” in this post), on that wretched hive of scum and antivaccine quackery, Age of Autism. It seemed to me that, as Easter and Passover approached and passed, antivaxers were going more wild on the “religious” objections to vaccines than I remember them doing in a while. I guess that when it rains it pours, and I should just go with the pseudoscience that, unfortunately, remains very much in the news.
It rather makes sense, in a warped sort of way, for Ginger Taylor, MS to be invoking Judaism. The largest measles outbreak in the US is currently centered in the Orthodox Jewish communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland County, NY, fed by antivaccine misinformation spread by a group that represents itself as being Jewish. Then there is the even more enormous ongoing outbreak in Israel itself, which, in fact, fueled smaller outbreak among the Orthodox Jewish community in my neck of the woods. So it’s not surprising that the antivaccine cranks at AoA would seize on the issue of tightening vaccine mandates and other measures taken to combat these outbreaks as an issue of religious freedom. Hell, Del Bigtree beat her to it by donning a Yellow Star of David patterned on the ones that the Nazis made Jews wear during the Holocaust as a sign of “solidarity” with the “persecuted” Jewish communities where the measles outbreaks are currently raging.
So this time around, Ginger Taylor, MS declared Jacobson Must Die: Rockland County Jews Barred from Worshipping God Unless They Disobey God. Yes, it’s good to see that, after all the years during which I haven’t been paying much attention to Ginger Taylor, MS, she’s still got it in terms of histrionics:
If even ONE Jew is barred from entering a place of worship on Passover… we have a big problem.
Rockland County has told the Jewish people that they cannot obey God, and worship Him as He instructed them, unless they first inject aborted fetal cell remains and pig into themselves and their children.
Which God has instructed them not to do.
“And the pig, because it parts the hoof and is cloven-footed but does not chew the cud, is unclean to you. You shall not eat any of their flesh, and you shall not touch their carcasses; they are unclean to you.” – Leviticus 11:7-8
But unless they disobey God in his instructions in Leviticus, Rockland County will not let them obey Exodus 12:
“I will pass through the land of Egypt on that night and strike every firstborn male in the land of Egypt, both man and beast. I am Yahweh; I will execute judgments against all the gods of Egypt. The blood on the houses where you are staying will be a distinguishing mark for you; when I see the blood, I will pass over you. No plague will be among you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt.
“This day is to be a memorial for you, and you must celebrate it as a festival to the Lord. You are to celebrate it throughout your generations as a permanent statute…”
New York has turned going to a house of worship for a regular service established thousands of years ago, into an act of civil disobedience.
What is Ginger Taylor, MS referring to? She’s answering this news story in the Jewish Press, On Passover Eve Rockland County Bars the Unvaccinated from Synagogues. Basically, last Tuesday Rockland County banned all exposed, unvaccinated people from public gathering places, including houses of worship, for the next three weeks. Meanwhile, a few days earlier, New York City health officials had ordered the residents of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, which is heavily Jewish Orthodox, to be vaccinated for measles or face fines as high as $1,000.used. Of course, the ban wasn’t about just synagogues, and it wasn’t about just unvaccinated people. Basically, the order bans people definitively diagnosed with measles from public spaces, which is hard to argue with, even for antivaxers. However, the order also bans unvaccinated people who have been exposed to a person with measles from all public spaces for the length of the incubation period (21 days from the date of exposure), with exceptions for medical care, emergency situations and court appointments. Again, this is a reasonable public health response to an outbreak. I also can’t help but note that antivaxers frequently claim that they think quarantine is just fine in the event of outbreaks and that they would cooperate with them but when real outbreaks happen and even limited quarantines are implemented, they lose their minds.
Which brings us to this question: What does Ginger Taylor, MS mean by “Jacobson must die”? She’s referring to a famous Supreme Court ruling:
In 1905, in HENNING JACOBSON v. COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS, SCOTUS held that a pastor who didn’t want to pay the five dollar fine for failing to get the Massachusetts government prescribed smallpox vaccine, had to pay the $5. The Massachusetts order was issued ONLY to adults, to address an epidemic of a deadly disease for which there was no treatment. And SCOTUS also said that such orders by governments could not be onerous or unreasonable.
Governments then took the ruling and applied it to onerous and unreasonable orders, including orders for children to get dozens of vaccines, even for diseases that had been completely absent in their states (or country) at the cost of the price of an education ($50k and up.)
Of course, ordering vaccination against measles during the middle of a large measles outbreak is hardly onerous or unreasonable. I also can’t help but note that nearly the exact conditions in Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts hold here. This is an outbreak of a serious, sometimes deadly, disease for which there is no treatment other than supportive. The only difference is that children are the primary victims. Not surprisingly, Ginger Taylor, MS, being Ginger Taylor, MS, goes right off the rails:
Oliver Wendell Holmes even decided he could use the law upholding a FIVE DOLLAR FINE to force sterilize women, writing in the case of Buck v. Bell that:
“…in order to prevent our being swamped with incompetence. It is better for all the world, if instead of waiting to execute degenerate offspring for crime, or to let them starve for their imbecility, society can prevent those who are manifestly unfit from continuing their kind. The principle that sustains compulsory vaccination is broad enough to cover cutting the Fallopian tubes. Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 197 U.S. 11 , 25 S. Ct. 358, 3 Ann. Cas. 765. Three generations of imbeciles are enough.”
That demonic ruling in Buck v. Bell still stands, by the way. If the individual states did not prevent it by law, you could have your right to reproduce violently removed tomorrow in the United States, and it would be legal.
So where is the line? If a five dollar fine is allowed by law, but having your reproductive organs involuntary mutilated is anathema to the American mind, where is the line?
Yes, no one denies that the early 20th century was a shameful time in American history in terms of the embrace of eugenics by so many states, and, yes, Buck v. Bell was a horrific Supreme Court ruling. It is also true that the US embrace of eugenics did, in part, inspire Adolf Hitler in his own efforts to institute eugenics policies. However, Buck v. Bell has little do to with the current situation, as times have changed and it is incredibly unlikely that, were a suitable case to come up, that the decision would be upheld. Not that that stops Ginger Taylor, MS from going all Godwin on us:
So where is the line? If a five dollar fine is allowed by law, but having your reproductive organs involuntary mutilated is anathema to the American mind, where is the line?
Or maybe the continued good standing of both Jacobson and Buck mean that the Jews can be put back into ghettos and camps for the protection of the public, and that I can be strapped down and cut into because I am a, “probable potential parent of socially inadequate offspring.” All you have to do is state the government has a “compelling interest” and shout, “GREATER GOOD!” What say you, America? How far past that little FIVE DOLLAR FINE can government go? Where is the line?
Is the blatant violation of the rights of the The Jewish People to practice sacraments thousands of years old to prevent even one case of what is now a nuisance infection (treated with Vitamin A) in the US over the line?
Ah, yes. The old claim that measles is not a serious disease. It is, and it’s more serious than commonly thought. As I like to say, The past and present rebuke antivaccinationists (like Ginger Taylor, MS) who claim measles is “benign.”
As for Judaism, what does it really say about vaccination? Well, in my neck of the woods, the Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit issued a statement:
In light of the recent spread of measles in our community, each and every individual is halachically obligated to take the necessary precautions to protect one’s self and family, and prevent the spread of the disease to others.
Due to the outbreak, the Michigan Department of Health has issued updated vaccination guidelines. Every member of the community should follow those guidelines to ensure that they are fully vaccinated.
If you are experiencing any symptoms of the measles, as described by the Oakland County Health Division notice, you are halachically required to stay home and immediately contact your health care provider for further instructions. It is absolutely forbidden for anyone experiencing symptoms to go out (even to Shul), and expose others and place them at risk.
May Hashem grant each and every member of the community health, strength and blessings.
It’s not just Michigan’s Jews, either. As this op-ed by Dr. Alan Kadish in the NY Daily News notes:
As an observant Jew and a medical expert, I find this both perplexing and deeply disturbing. Opposition to vaccinations on so-called religious grounds has no grounding at all when the vast majority of religious leaders — including key rabbis in all walks of Orthodox Judaism — insist on vaccinating children.
The Agudath Israel of America, one of the largest Orthodox Jewish umbrella organization, recently issued a statement saying, “countless rabbinical figures and leaders, including leading rabbis in the Agudath Israel movement and doctors serving these communities, have repeatedly encouraged vaccination in the strongest possible terms.” In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the major Satmar newspaper Der Yid recently called anti-vaxers “senseless, heartless, Torah-less and reckless.”
Nevertheless, the outbreak of measles in New York City has been widest in haredi, Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. I can only attribute this phenomena to the fact that a small pocket of Orthodox Jews are not only ignoring their doctors, they aren’t listening to their rabbis either.
Consistent with her extreme case of Dunning-Kruger syndrome with respect to science and vaccines, apparently Ginger Taylor, MS thinks that she understands Judaism better than actual rabbis.
What Ginger Taylor, MS is doing here is no different than what she and others have done with other religions. For instance, antivaxers have tried to claim that the use of cell lines derived from a fetus to grow virus stocks for certain vaccines means that Christians can’t use vaccines on religious grounds. Never mind that the most anti-abortion church of all, the Roman Catholic Church, long ago shut down that argument and urged Catholics to vaccinate their children.
In fact, Ginger Taylor, MS plays the religious freedom card for all the major religions:
Thus the need to look the difficult issue squarely in the face, as the loss of the right not to participate in the abortion industry in order to fully participate in public life is now at stake, and there are a large number of people who will be very upset when they find out after the fact that they have lost that right.
Because if you can extort a pro-life Christian into injecting aborted fetal cell line remains, and a Muslim into injecting porcine products, and a Hindu into injecting bovine serum, and a vegan into injecting monkey kidney cells, then religious freedom is gone in America, and no one has a right to exercise their conscience.
Similarly, Islamic legal scholars and imams have rejected the claim that the use of gelatin from “impure animals” is against Islam, concluding that the tranformation, “which means the conversion of a substance into another substance, different in characteristics, changes substances that are judicially impure or are found in an impure environment, into pure substances, and changes substances that are prohibited into lawful and permissible substances,” concluding that “gelatin formed as a result of the transformation of the bones, skin and tendons of a judicially impure animal is pure…” Indeed, the Dakar Declaration on Vaccination explained the necessity for vaccination to protect children from infectious diseases and laid out religious jurisprudence regarding the use of vaccinessupporting vaccination against deadly diseases. Basically very few religions have objections to vaccines, and nearly all encourage vaccination of children, and the antivaxers who invoke religion as their reason for not vaccinating are almost always not listening to their religious authorities, misrepresenting their religion, or represent a far fringe.
But what do I know? I’m not Ginger Taylor, MS.
Just to add a wrinkle to your very valid points, Jacobson did not address religious freedom at all, because at the time, the first amendment was not incorporated against the states via the fourteenth – in other words, it did not apply to the states.
But jurisprudence since then has addressed freedom of religion in the context of public health, and to simplify a complex topic, is very supportive of school mandates and other public health measures in the face of claims of religious freedom.
What’s I’m trying to say is that if she is gunning for religious freedom, Jacobson isn’t the right target. But she’s not. I think what she really wants is to overturn the ability of public health authorities to take measures to protect the community if they interfere in any personal rights.
She chose a very, very bad case to try and make that argument, given the real and visible crisis.
And by the way, if she thinks public health measures interfere with Passover, what does she think having your two year old in the hospital with measles does, which is what public health authorities are trying to prevent?
Of course. If it weren’t religious freedom, Ginger Taylor, MS would be using some other freedom to justify not vaccinating.
The year of Jacobson is given as 1905, well after the Fourteenth Amendment. Or was it not applied to such cases?
It took a while before the Supreme Court started to use the Fourteenth Amendment to apply selected provisions of the bill of right towards the state – it started in the 1920s. The First Amendment’s free exercise clause was incorporated in Cantwell v. Connecticut in 1940.
Even though Wikipedia, this provides a reasonable overview of the process.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incorporation_of_the_Bill_of_Rights
With the results of antivax efforts on full and public display, one would think they would have the sense to disappear for a few weeks and claim victory after the outbreak is contained. This would work better if nobody dies but they can spin that away too.
Morons everywhere. Ginger Taylor, your turn to come on down!
” Ginger Taylor, MS”
Heh. A sceptic, Lee Phillips, would laugh about how woo-meisters “decorate” their names with degrees, sometimes even using them as both prefix and suffix ( Dr Whatever, PhD) So she’s ” Ms Ginger Taylor, MS”
She has a degree in counselling ( from Johns Hopkins) rather than psych but still.. she should at least have acquired a few concepts about developmental conditions, general child development, physiology and research somewhere.. her anti-vax material and politics are abysmal.
It bothers me than so many of anti-vax’s brightest lights are women with university degrees in any subject
It scares me although little else does.
-btw- as a good heathen, I celebrated the holidays by having old-fashioned Chinese food** ( old fashioned 1980s, not 1950s, those are harder to find these days) in ROCKLAND COUNTY.
** see article on “Jewish Chinese food”
John Baez’s Crackpot Index has an entry for that: “10 points for pointing out that you have gone to school, as if this were evidence of sanity.”
Taylor also scores points for false or logically consistent statements adhered to despite careful correction, gratuitous all caps, and of course the comparison to Nazis/brownshirts.
You, sir, are no Ginger Taylor, MS!
Why would I want to be?
Oh come on, I thought that was funny. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Senator,_you%27re_no_Jack_Kennedy
Isaiah 13:15-16 King James Version (KJV) 15 Every one that is found shall be thrust through; and every one that is joined unto them shall fall by the sword. 16 THEIR CHILDREN ALSO SHALL BE DASHED TO PIECES BEFORE THEIR EYES; THEIR HOUSES SHALL BE SPOILED, AND THEIR WIVES RAVISHED. KING JAMES VERSION (KJV)
I offer this simply to demonstrate the utter ignorance of using the Bible to justify anything–or as a defense of irrational or illegal actions. There is a passage somewhere that actually says to dash the heads of the babies on the rocks, but I couldn’t find it quickly.
As to eugenics, I promise Ms Taylor, MS that she will be anesthetized before she is “…strapped down and cut…”. How did she even get IN to Johns Hopkins?
Mimi Smartypants, HSG (high-school graduate)*
I went to college but I want to make the point that a HSG can think better that Ginger Taylor, MS
Me think there’s from “friendly” competition for the race to the backhoe between the gnat, MPH and master Taylor.
pop corn time 😀
Al
Alain who need more coffee
Cross-reading posts today, I’m wondering why anti-vaxers don’t just start some new religion that has anti-vax as a Commandment. They can say Jim Humble told them to look for plates buried in Ginger Taylor MS’s backyard, left a half-billion years ago by space gods from the Prox system. (They might or not be welcome in Jim’s Church as it is, since Ginger seems to be missing one ‘M’.)
I know, right? Just go all antivax L. Ron Hubbard…
There are several of those.
E.g.
https://www.cuwisdom.org/sacrilege.php
http://www.cafepeyote.com/church_info/
Facepalm…
“However, Buck v. Bell has little do to with the current situation, as times have changed and it is incredibly unlikely that, were a suitable case to come up, that the decision would be upheld. ”
Erm. I wouldn’t be so sure about that. Thomas and Kavanaugh have never given any indication in any part of their lives, ever, that they are aware that women are human as opposed to livestock. Roberts is solidly rightwing, although with occasional fits of contrarianism. I’m not sure if he knows women are human either, even though he’s fond of his kids. No one knows what Gorsuch believes, not even Gorsuch.
Ginsberg and Sotomayor luckily have intact moral compasses. (Knocks on wood.)
I am a high priest of the Aztec religion. In the name of religious freedom, I must be permitted to perform human sacrifices to appease my great and mighty god Tezcatlipoca! Because of religious freedom I cannot be charged with murder when I do so! /sarc
When the science for vaccination and the risks of not vaccinating are as clear as they are today, I think that attempting to invoke “religious freedom” in the name of not vaccinating is nearly as bad as invoking “religious freedom” to defend human sacrifice
For those Christians who subscribe to this madness, it is even more hypocritical, as the Bible has Jesus himself permitting his disciples to do things like pick grain on the Sabbath, because “the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath” (Mark 2:27). Even strict Orthodox Judaism seems to have taken to heart this rebuke from Jesus, and developed a doctrine called Pikuach Nefesh that basically says that life is more important than almost every Judaic law, and one is basically permitted to break almost any religious law (except those whose breaking is tantamount to apostasy from Judaism, e.g. worshipping idols or profaning the name of God) if one is doing so to save a life. Jews with diabetes would thus have no problem taking porcine insulin. The Catholic Church, even with its hard-on against all things related to abortion, has a similar attitude, and has even declared that those vaccines ultimately derived from the tissues of aborted fetuses are acceptable for use, as they feel it is still more important to protect the lives of children than to fret overmuch about what had been done a long time ago to make it happen.