Chiropractor Anthony Pellagrino touts a dubious study of chiropractic for stroke

When it comes to chiropractic, my viewpoint is along the lines of a frequent saying for which I’m known: Chiropractors are poorly trained physical therapists with delusions of grandeur. What do I mean? First, although chiropractors are trained in spinal manipulation, their training is generally based on a long discredited notion based on the existence of subluxations. Unlike physical therapists, they are not trained in the full range of physical modalities and exercises to help with spine problems, and, worse, what they are trained in is not science-based. Second, all too many chiropractors go beyond spinal manipulation and claim to be able to treat all manner of conditions and disease unrelated to the spine, such as allergies, autism, asthma, and many more. As a result, I can’t really recommend chiropractic for anything. When patients ask me about it, I’ll say that it might be OK for uncomplicated back pain, but not for anything else, and for heaven’s sake don’t ever allow a chiropractor to manipulate your cervical spine. No, I really mean it. Even when there’s a small risk of stroke, it’s too high a risk when there’s no demonstrable benefit to neck manipulation, contrary to what chiropractors like Anthony Pellagrino claim.
Speaking of stroke, I came across this Tweet the other day from him:
Of course, I’ll get to the study soon enough. First, however, meet Anthony Pellagrino, a chiropractor, whose Twitter page amused me, as his Twitter bio describes him as “Chiropractor. Advocate. Scientist.” Um, no. If you’re a chiropractor, you’re not a scientist, because you’re practicing a specialty rooted in prescientific vitalism. In any case, “Dr.” Pellagrino runs a website called ChiroEdge, which claims to provide, “fresh, relevant, research-backed content for your practice.” (Well, not my practice. I’m not a chiropractor, fortunately.) But practice, if you can call it that:
“Research-based.” You keep using that term. I do not think it means what you think it means. And make no mistake “Dr.” Pellagrino is all in on the pseudoscience of chiropractic. He’s not one of the “reasonable” chiropractors who rejects the vitalistic, superstitious elements of chiropractic and focuses on physical manipulation to relieve spine and musculoskeletal complaints. Just check out his practice website, Absolute Chiropractic in Monmouth, NJ:
Neurologically-based chiropractic corrective care focuses on the proper function of the central nervous system in order to not only address the root cause of health concerns, but to allow you to live your best life possible. The role of the central nervous system, comprised of the brain and spinal cord, is to control and coordinate the function of every system in the body. Because messages to and from the brain travel through the spinal cord and spinal nerves, misalignments in the bones of the spine can interfere with this communication: resulting not only in pain and irritation, but also dysfunction of cells, organs, and tissues of the body.
This phenomenon is known in scientific literature as “subluxation,” and has been shown to decrease our body’s ability to adapt to the various physical, chemical, and emotional stresses in our lives. Through the use of gentle, specific chiropractic adjustments, we remove these misalignments, restoring proper communication between the body and the brain, allowing the body to function at its absolute potential.
This is, of course, nothing more than a more sciencey-sounding restatement of the vitalistic root of chiropractic in which the “vital force” flows from the nervous system and spinal cord, a flow whose disruption by subluxations causes disease and can be restored by chiropractic manipulation. Perusing “Dr.” Pellagrino’s Facebook page, I see all sorts of bizarre claims, for example, the claim that chiropractic can treat neurodevelopmental disorders:
And this unsupported claim that chiropractic can help dysmenorrhea:
And this horrifying post suggesting chiropractic for ADHD:
And, of course:
Which brings us back to the study. First of all, note that “Dr.” Pellagrino doesn’t actually link to the study itself, even though it’s in the open access journal Scientific Reports. The study claims that even a single chiropractic treatment can improve symptoms after a stroke, which is a pretty bold (and totally unsupported) claim. The study is entitled The effects of a single session of chiropractic care on strength, cortical drive, and spinal excitability in stroke patients, and it comes from the New Zealand College of Chiropractic; Auckland University of Technology; Aalborg University, Denmark; Riphah International University, Pakistan; National University of Science and Technology, Pakistan; University of North Texas Health Science center; and Koç University, Turkey. (Truly an international collaboration of quacks!) Heidi Haavik is the corresponding author.
The introduction cracks me up. After a recitation of the burden of stroke and the lengthy and intensive nature of known effective rehabilitative treatments for stroke patients, Haavik and colleagues speculate wildly:
One possible intervention that may improve post-stroke motor recovery, but has to date not been adequately tested, is chiropractic care. Chiropractic care involves an holistic approach to health with a particular focus on the relationship between the spine and nervous system11. Traditionally, the main focus of chiropractic care has been the location, analysis and correction of vertebral subluxations. Vertebral subluxations are recognized as a biomechanical lesion of the spine by the World Health Organization (ICD-10-CM code M99.1). They have been defined as a self- perpetuating, central segmental motor control problem that involves a joint, such as a vertebral motion segment, that is not moving appropriately, resulting in ongoing maladaptive neural plastic changes that interfere with the central nervous system’s ability to self-regulate, self-organize, adapt, repair and heal. Chiropractors identify vertebral subluxations using a combination of pathophysiologic indicators of spinal dysfunction and then correct them using a variety of manual techniques, the most common being specific high-velocity, low amplitude adjustments that are delivered by hand to the subluxated spinal segment
The World Health Organization embracing quackery? Again? In any event, this is nonsense. The motor difficulties associated with stroke are not due to problems in the spine but because relevant parts of the brain have been killed or seriously injured by the stroke. Hence, there is no reason to suspect that subluxations have anything to do with it or that spinal manipulation would be particularly helpful in post-stroke therapy. None of that stops Haavik from paddling bravely up the river of chiropractic pseudoscience by conducting a randomized clinical trial of chiropractic care for stroke patients. Subjects were recruited from the Department of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Railway General Hospital. Study volunteers were required to be at least 12 weeks out from a stroke and to have ongoing plantar (foot) flexor muscle weakness, but have the ability to contract their plantar flexor muscles on command. These are pretty broad inclusion criteria; most notably they do not appear to control for overall severity of stroke. As for the exclusion criteria, subjects were ineligible to participate if they exhibited no evidence of spinal dysfunction (presence of vertebral subluxation indicators identified by a chiropractor). (This one cracked me up. No subluxation? How does the chiropractor know?) Potential subjects were also excluded if they had absolute contraindications to spinal adjustments (including spinal fracture, atlanto-axial instability, spinal infection, spinal tumor, or cauda equina syndrome), or had experienced a previous significant adverse reaction to chiropractic care (defined as an untoward occurrence that results in death or is life threatening, requires hospital admission, or results in significant or permanent disability).
Here’s the flow chart:
A single session of routine chiropractic care was the experimental intervention, described thusly:
The chiropractic adjustments performed in this study were either high-velocity, low-amplitude thrusts to the spine or pelvic joints or instrument assisted adjustments15. These are standard adjustment techniques used by chiropractors.
More interesting was this, the control intervention:
The control intervention involved the chiropractor performing a similar examination to the chiropractic care intervention followed by the participant being moved into adjustment setup positions similar to the chiropractic care intervention. The chiropractor did not contact on a segment deemed to be subluxated during the control set-up and no adjustive thrusts were applied during any control intervention. This control intervention was primarily intended to act as a physiological control for possible changes occurring due to the cutaneous, muscular or vestibular input that would occur with the type of passive and active movements involved in preparing a participant/patient for a chiropractic adjustment.
Basically, I hope you can see the problem. Participants could well be aware of what group they were in if they had even a passing familiarity with chiropractic. This might not have been a big deal, but this was a crossover study; so participants saw both interventions. Also, there was no questionnaire to assess whether patients guessed which group was which, and, of course, the chiropractors couldn’t be blinded with respect to group. Yes, the statistician was blinded to experimental group, and the patients were not told which group they were in, but this is in essence a poorly blinded experiment. Worse, it enrolled only 12 subjects.
So what were the outcomes? Obviously, there was a reported benefit, but look at the confidence intervals! They’re huge:
Following the chiropractic care intervention there was a significant increase in strength (F (1,11) = 14.49, p = 0.002; avg 64.2 ± 77.7%) and V-wave/Mmax ratio (F(1,11) = 9.67, p = 0.009; avg 54.0 ± 65.2%) compared to the control intervention. There was a significant strength decrease of 26.4 ± 15.5% (p = 0.001) after the control intervention.
So basically, this was, as is the case for most studies of this type, a very unimpressive bit of data. The study was small. The blinding was questionable. The outcomes demonstrated wide variability. I also can’t help but wonder why investigators in several countries spread all over the world were only able to recruit 12 subjects, failing to meet their accrual goal of 15 subjects.
So what we have is yet another example of dubious science in the form of a small clinical trial conducted by practitioners of pseudomedicine that doesn’t really result in any evidence supporting the efficacy of that pseudomedicine. Yet a “chiropractor” named Anthony Pellagrino, who describes himself as a scientist, seizes on these incredibly preliminary and questionable results as strong evidence for the efficacy of chiropractic in stroke, same as it ever was. It matters not to him that chiropractic causes, not treats, stroke. Meanwhile, what the heck is Scientific Reports doing publishing such nonsense?
20 Comments
I’ve long thought chiroquacks were one of the worst sort of quacks, most quacks do harm by omission, and by that I mean they give you sugar pills or diluted water that do absolutely nothing, but if its a self limiting condition its usually fine, the harm comes when its something that needs actual medicine to treat and using snake oil delays treatment. Chiros on the other had do actual harm, a couple of my patients have sustained joint damage due to chiros and we all know of cases where they are caused brain stem strokes leading, in some cases, to death. On top of that they are at the forefront of anti-vax peddling.
Sadly they have gained acceptance to such a degree, often by using the old bait and switch of mixing actual physio into their quackery, all too many don’t even see chrio’s as ‘alternative’ medicine (sic)
Anecdote only but my wife was cured of her tendency to attend altmed practitioners by a chiropractor who she attended regarding low back pain. She described the treatments he was using and I was reassured (falsely as it turned out) that the treatments sounded mostly like what a physiotherapist would do. Then one day she came back literally shaking. The chiropractor had decided to manipulate her cervical spine (even though she had only low back pain) and she experienced a sudden momentary sensation that she interpreted as momentary quadriplegia. I doubt that could actually happen unless there is atlanto-axial instability and she has had no problems since, but at least she now won’t go near a chiropractor or any other altmed practitioner.
“… significant adverse reaction to chiropractic care (defined as an untoward occurrence that results in death …”
I would think that having had an experience causing death would result in exclusion from most therapeutic studies.
It would be interesting to evaluate the consistency of “high-velocity, low-amplitude thrusts.”
How does a chiropractor determine if a thrust has achieved the intended result?
The patient pays the bill.
That sounds like discrimination! Why are they excluding people just because they’re dead!
The check clears
The mark returns
“Vertebral subluxations are recognized as a biomechanical lesion of the spine by the World Health Organization (ICD-10-CM code M99.1)”
It’s not tbe first time I’ve read that. What’s the truth behind this “recognition” by the WHO.
There are too many people with a vested interest who have an input into the recommendations. The WHO recommendations cannot be assumed to be good science-based advice. The IPAC, which is part of the WHO, listed glyphosate as a cancer hazard and this resulted in the recent court decision to award someone $300 million because of NHL said to have been caused by glyphosate to which he was exposed, even though every other scientific organisation has come to the conclusion that there is no link between glyphosate and NHL.
IPAC? Or IARC?
The journal name, Scientific Reports, was already enough to raise my eyebrows. Too reminiscent of titles like Medical Hypotheses and Physics Essays, known hotbeds of pseudoscience. So I consulted my research assistant Mr. Google, and was dismayed by the results. Et tu, Nature Publishing Group?
Tell me how to get back to the timeline where we had jetpacks, flying cars, and scientific publishers who understood that they had a duty to avoid the appearance of backing pseudoscience like chiropractic. I can understand why laymen are fooled by some of this stuff when the people who are knowledgeable enough and in a position to do something about it give their implicit blessing by failing to act.
You do realize, don’t you, that Scientific Reports is owned and run by Nature Publishing Company. Basically, it’s Nature’s answer to PLoS One.
Increasingly it is Nature’s answer to OMICS.
Meanwhile, what the heck is Scientific Reports doing publishing such nonsense?
Raking in money. Not even spell-checking.
“Parascientific Ravings” would be a better name than “Scientific Reports”.
So the control group supposedly had a 26% decrease in strength, meaning that setting patients up for chiropractic adjustments but not actually doing them has a significant deleterious effect.
I’d love to know the mechanism behind that. Negative feedback from the disappointment-autonomic system relay network?
And were their measurements post-treatment showing decrease in or elimination of subluxations? If you can see ’em on x-rays, surely you can tell if they’re diminished or gone after therapy.
” failing to meet their accrual goal of 15 subjects”
nearly putting them in Andy Wakefield territory
Well, you know, strokes were rare until kids started getting all those vaccines, just sayin’
And this unsupported claim that chiropractic can help dysmenorrhea:
Evidently it can’t help with the ability to spell difficult words like “dysmennorhea”.
Sorry Smut Clyde but the double r in dysmenorrhea is the correct English spelling of the word. The “orrhea” suffix is one of the things that makes “haemorrhage” such a hard word to spell even though it is quite common. On the up side it isn’t as bad as sphygmomanometer which every one I know just calls “the blood pressure machine”.😊
They aren’t trained to diagnose a stroke so why would anything think a chiropractor could treat a stroke? They truly have dangerous delusions of grandeur.
Also, the insolence here is most excellent.
What is the correct sort of Respectful Insolence to apply when confronted with an especially disturbing chiropractic anecdote?–that is, “my child was in a car accident and had neck problems that mutiple MD specialists could not help, but the chiro fixed her in two visits” (by manipulating her neck!). Anything I gently suggested was met with, “I don’t care–he helped her and the doctors didn’t.” She now gets all her healthcare from the chiro and has delved into essential oils for her migraines, among other woo. This woman’s husband works with mine so I can’t entirely avoid her, although I let the other half have it when he bought a $70 tiny bottle of essential oil from her (she’s a rep for Big Essential Oil now, of course).