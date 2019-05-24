Josh Rushing pwns antivaxer Del Bigtree

I complain a lot about bad reporting, more specifically false balance, in reporting about vaccines. Indeed, deconstructing such reporting on vaccines has been a recurring theme of this blog at least since 2005. Back in those days, I used to point out how pretty much every story about vaccines seemed to feature an interview with at least one antivaxer, and every story about autism seemed to feature an interview with at least—you guessed it—one antivaxer. Sadly, I had the opportunity to discuss this phenomenon in detail twice in the last month or so. Back in those days, it was Andrew Wakefield, Jenny McCarthy, J.B. Handley, and the like who were the featured antivaxers in these stories. These days, it’s often Del Bigtree, producer of the antivaccine propaganda film disguised as a documentary known as VAXXED. Usually, he’s portrayed as charismatic, complete with references to his flowing long gray hair; so it’s nice to see a report from Fault Lines by Aljazeera in which, to put it kindly, Bigtree does not come off appearing nearly as good. In fact, he kind of gets pwned, and, although the reporting isn’t perfect and the correspondent Josh Rushing makes some choices that annoyed me, the story represents better and more accurate reporting on the nature of the antivaccine movement than average. It’s just incomplete.
Let’s take a look. The Fault Lines story is entitled The Viral Threat: Measles and Misinformation:
It’s about 25 minutes long and definitely worth watching. Before I go on, I won’t let this report’s one screwup pass:
Vaccine sceptics represent only a tiny minority of the population, but their digital advocacy has evolved into the “anti-vaccine” movement – a well-organised online network with significant offline implications for public health and politics. These groups promote medically inaccurate information about vaccines and their viral content has dominated US’s most powerful online platforms, including Facebook, Google, Amazon and YouTube.
No, no, no, no, no! These are not “vaccine skeptics.” They just aren’t. They are vaccine science deniers, just as creationists are deniers of evolutionary science, not “skeptics” of evolution, and climate science deniers are not “climate skeptics.” These are people who explicitly deny the science of vaccines, and it’s not frontier science, but mature science, so much so that it is not controversial to say that there is no credible evidence that vaccines cause autism as these (and most other) antivaxers believe.
Rushing does better elsewhere:
Ill-equipped to respond to the social media savvy anti-vax movement, the US medical community must now confront both the contagion of online misinformation and the real-world viral spread of vaccine-preventable diseases. In this episode, Fault Lines travelled to Washington state, as it was in the midst of containing an outbreak, to speak with public health officials and community members battling on the front lines of the measles crises while waging online “info-wars” against the anti-vaccine movement’s misinformation.
It’s true, too. The US medical community is ill-equipped to respond to the social media onslaught of the antivaccine movement. They’ve gone from being risibily inept on Twitter to being, unfortunately, pretty savvy, allowing Twitter to become an amplifier of their message. Ditto Facebook. Antivaxers have also become quite adept at gaming social media abuse reporting algorithms to weaponize them against pro-science advocates seeking to counter them.
Overall, the report does a good job of showing the passion of the antivaccine movement, along with the pseudoscience. Along the way, we meet some familiar figures, such as Jackie Schlegel, founder of Texans for Vaccine Choice, and Jinny Suh, founder of Immunize Texas. I’ve discussed both before in the context of my multiple discussions of how school vaccine mandates are becoming hopelessly politicized, with antivaxers like Schlegel successfully co-opting political messenging that conflates school vaccine mandates with big government overreach and philosophical exemptions to those mandates with “freedom” and “parental rights.” It’s this successful messaging that’s sucked in significant swaths of the Republican base. This success has led me to conclude that the Republican Party has become the party of antivaxers, so much so that in Oregon Republican legislators held the state senate hostage by refusing to come to work until Democrats dropped a bill that would have eliminated nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates. Unfortunately, the Democrats ultimately caved.
The key strength of this report, what it does that leads me to forgive most of its other shortcomings, is how in an interview Josh Rushing so expertly pwns Del Bigtree, who makes his appearance around the 14 minute mark, Rushing starts off asking Bigtree point blank, “Do you still believe that autism can be caused by the MMR shot?” Unsurprisingly, Bigtree answers, “Yes, I do.”
Now here’s where Rushing shines. He’s one of the rare reporters whom I’ve ever seen doing a story on the antivaccine movement that tackles someone like Bigtree head-on for his misuse of the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) database. Regular readers, of course, are very familiar with VAERS. I’ve written about how antivaxers misuse VAERS more times than I can remember, going all the way back to 2005. I’ve noted how lawyers seeking to sue vaccine manufacturers encourage parents to file reports in VAERS for their child’s autism and for any other condition they attribute to vaccines, thus hopelessly distorting the database. Regular readers will also remember that a key issue with VAERS is that it is a passive reporting system to which anyone can report an adverse reaction to a vaccine. Also, there are better systems, systems that are active surveillance systems, out there. Antivaxers love VAERS, though, and misuse it all the time. Basically, VAERS functions as a “canary in the coalmine,” where increases in reports are hypothesis-generating, not hypothesis confirming. It is utterly useless for tracking prevalence of adverse events related to vaccines.
And that’s where Bigtree is deconstructed by Rushing. I will pick a nit with Rushing, here, though. He shows Bigtree ranting about VAERS, and as part of that rant Bigtree claims that VAERS is the only system we have to monitor vaccine safety in the US. As I just mentioned above, that is, of course, inaccurate (if you’re feeling generous) or a lie (if you are not, as I am not). Rushing didn’t mention that. It gets better, though. Bigtree is shown ranting about how VAERS had 58,000 entries in 2018, including 412 deaths. Sounds horrible, right? Well, not quite. For one thing, given the tens of millions of doses of vaccines administered every year, 58,000 is not that huge a number. Second—and here’s where Rushing gets it right—anyone can report these adverse events or deaths, and there is no evidence of causation.
The look on Bigtree’s face is priceless when Rushing confronts him, pointing out that the government explicitly warns against using VAERS data in such a fashion. So is Bigtree’s dancing around Rushing’s statement and challenge. Particularly hilarious is how Bigtree tries to deflect by saying, “I said there were 412 reported deaths; I never said there were 412 confirmed deaths.” Priceless. Rushing then can’t resist twisting the knife a bit by listing some of the causes of death in the reports on VAERS, which include drowning, co-sleeping, a preexisting heart condition, and others. He then reiterates how the CDC warns explicitly against using the database to infer causation, after which he points out that it sure sounded in his episode of Highwire as though Bigtree was claiming that vaccines caused over 400 deaths in 2018.
Yes, basically, Bigtree straight up admitted on camera that he lies and distorts using VAERS.
More interesting was Rushing’s revelation of just how much money Bigtree rakes in for his advocacy. Rushing notes that Bigtree’s nonprofit (Informed Consent Action Network, or ICAN, an organization whose spreading of misinformation I’ve written about before) took in nearly $1.5 million according to its most recent filings. As an aside, I’ve long wondered where the money comes from to fund the activities of “luminaries” of the antivaccine movement like Del Bigtree. Who pays for people like Del Bigtree, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Andrew Wakefield, and all those other “big name” antivaxers to fly around the country to speak at rallies, lobby legislators, and generally agitate to make measles great again in the US? It can’t be cheap, and I’d be willing to bet that none of these people works for free. There’s definitely a story there if a reporter somewhere wants to try to dig into it.
Even better is where Rushing explains Bigtree’s conflict of interest. Rushing very pointedly challenges Bigtree’s characterization of himself as a journalist by pointing out that Bigtree is the CEO of an advocacy organization ICAN) that has exists to promote a specific position on the only issue that Bigtree ever “reports” about and then asks, “Is that a conflict of interest?” Bigtree appeared surprised and flummoxed by the question. His first reaction was a stunned, “What?” After being challenged a second time by Rushing, all Bigtree could muster was to recite the mission of ICAN in response. Rushing was having none of it, though, and continued, “You can do that, or you can do journalism, but you can’t do both.”
Indeed.
Bigtree’s next response? More stunned hesitation, followed by, “I’m simply finding the information as I find it.” Brilliant, Del! Someone should make a T-shirt with that saying emblazoned on it! To twist the knife yet again even more, Rushing next shows footage of Bigtree donning the Yellow Star of David at a recent rally “in solidarity” with Jews who to him were being “targeted” because antivaccine beliefs in their communities had led to huge measles outbreaks. Yes, nothing tells the world you’re “not antivax” like explicitly comparing attempts to increase vaccination rates to what Hitler did to the Jews, as Bigtree does here and as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. did when he compared vaccination to the Holocaust.
Finally, brings us to another aspect of reporting on the antivaccine movement that bothers me. It’s a pet peeve of mine, and unfortunately, this story falls for this trap as well. Rushing clearly (and quite correctly) wants to portray defenders of vaccines as outgunned and outfunded by the antivaccine movement. I have no problem with that, because, today at least, they are both. However, to paint this picture, he focuses only on public health officials. Unfortunately, Prof. Peter Hotez, whom I consider a friend, said on in this report that defending vaccines against antivaxers is left to a “small band of pediatricians and academics.”
Orac nearly blew a circuit seeing that message feature so prominently in this report.
Besides leaving out groups like Jinny Suh’s group of parents (which, to be fair, was featured in the story, complete with an interview with Such) and the grass roots parents groups that helped Senator Arthur Pan to pass SB 277 , the California law that eliminated nonmedical exemptions (which, unfortunately, were not), Dr. Hotez’s assessment is only part of the story. There’s a lot more to countering online antivaccine misinformation than just pediatricians, academics, and public health officials.
If only—if only—there were another group out there defending vaccines. If only—if only—there were a network of online bloggers and social media influencers who spend a lot of their time deconstructing antivaccine misinformation. If only there was a skeptics movement that views part of its mission as combatting antivaccine misinformation. If only there were skeptical bloggers all over the world refuting antivaccine pseudoscience. If only there were groups like Guerrilla Skeptics on Wikipedia out there, guarding vaccine-related Wikipedia pages from sabotage by antivaxers, who are always trying to add antivaccine nonsense to those entries.
If only…oh, wait, there are! You’d never know it, though, from the vast majority of media reports, including this one.
I don’t want to be too hard on Dr. Hotez or Josh Rushing, though. In this story, Rushing and Fault Lines have done significantly better than average, and it has to be conceded that they’re not wrong to report that those who promote vaccination are outmatched in funding and intensity by antivaccine groups on social media and in the old media. (I’d add that we’re also significantly outgunned politically in some states, particularly Texas.) However, there are way more people out there than just a tiny band of pediatricians, academics, and public health officials combatting antivaccine misinformation. It’s an omission that I frequently see, even in otherwise very good reports of this type.
I can forgive Rushing, though, because damn if he didn’t pwn Del Bigtree most satisfyingly. That definitely needed to be done—and badly—given all the semi-sympathetic coverage in the media Bigtree has been garnering lately. That’s why seeing Bigtree reduced to near stuttering at points was glorious to see.
It seems like the VAERS is more like a complaints database than a scientific review process. There are millions of complaints registered with the Better Business Bureau about Microsoft, for example, but that doesn’t prove that their products are actually malware. (Though some Apple fans might argue the point.)
I think I’m right in this, but isn’t the US the only country that has such a system. I know when I practiced in the UK we didn’t have such a self reporting system and here is Canada we don’t either.
Both countries have adverse reaction reporting systems, but are totally different and more robust than the VARES system
Australia has a process whereby consumers can report adverse reactions to vaccinations. Called (poetically) the National Adverse Event Following Immunisation Reporting Form. It is available on the Commonwealth Department of Health website. Reports are forwarded to the Theraputic Goods Administration another federal department.
In fact there are a lot of ways someone can report a suspected adverse reaction as set out on the website. Indeed people can call a number and talk to a pharmacist if they think an adverse reaction has occurred. I’m pretty sure claims of vaccine induced autism are not really what the pharmacist is meant to be dealing with, however.
Addit:
There is a link to a data base of reported adverse reactions, you should try it, it allows you to search by medication AND date of administration and gives a ton of fun information. One thing we do well here is collate historical data and make it easy to access.
Being me I have attached a link below. Just follow the prompts to get to the TGA database.
https://beta.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/health-professionals/reporting-and-managing-adverse-vaccination-events
I actually wish these kind of reports will point out the available high quality content on vaccines, like VEC, and your own articles responding to this, and call on those supporting to share and use it more.
I understand the targeted attacks problem, but there are ways to address that. Among other things, having thousands of people share the content may make it harder for the antis to concentrate attacks.
Indeed. I must admit that it’s long been a pet peeve of mine that if, when it comes to vaccine defenders, it isn’t public health officials, academics, or a group like Jinny Suh’s, it doesn’t exist to these reporters. As much as I admire and like Peter Hotez, his frequent repetition of the same bit about how defending vaccines is left to a small band of pediatricians and academics has always grated on me because it is so incomplete.
As a pediatrician, I wish to state I don’t relate much to that small band, as I’ve written many of them and most don’t reply (notable exceptions: Drs. Hotez and Offit). Someone is most definitely coordinating the anti-vaxxers much better than anyone is coordinating the pro-vaxxers.
Of that, I no longer have any doubt, my friend. I wish someone like Dr. Hotez or Offit were coordinating the response.
Off Topic:
The image used by Orac at the beginning of this post clearly shows a non-manicured, yellowish, finger or thumb holding an M-M-R II vial. Do medical personnel often avoid using gloves when administering vaccines? Polychloroprene or vinyl gloves would seem appropriate. What other types of gloves are used when administering vaccines? If gloves are not warn, are medical personnel required to wash their hands before administering vaccines?
@ Orac,
Are there documented standards or procedures for personal hygiene when administering a vaccine? Please advise.
MJD: “Are there documented standards or procedures for personal hygiene when administering a vaccine?”
It seems MJD is incapable of using the internet to access information so I’ll hand feed the little fella:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/acip-recs/general-recs/administration.html
“Hands should be cleansed with an alcohol-based waterless antiseptic hand rub or washed with soap and water before preparing vaccines for administration and between each patient contact. Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations do not require gloves to be worn when administering vaccinations, unless persons administering vaccinations have open lesions on their hands or are likely to come into contact with a patient’s body fluids. If worn, gloves should be changed between patients”
Regarding VAERS, you said “there are better systems, systems that are active reporting systems, out there. ” Could you name and provide a link to those active reporting systems? Thank you.
There’s a hyperlink there to a past post in which I discuss just that.
Do you mean the post titled “Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his World Mercury Project: Antivaccine, NOT “fiercely pro-vaccine”? It has links to the Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) Project and FDA Voices: Perspectives From FDA Leadership and Experts, but neither of those sites indicate they are running “active reporting systems” for vaccine adverse events. If an active reporting system exists in the U.S. I’d like to find out where it is and how I could get access to the data. Did I miss a link in the post you linked to?
Beth, you’ve been here long enough to know about the existence of the VSD at the very least and there are also PRISM and CISA, none of which you can access as a member of the public given the sensitive patient information in their databases.
Yep. You need an IRB-approved research protocol to access the data. This reminds me. Mark and David Geier got into trouble looking at the VSD data for a study they were doing because they tried to combine two VSD databases in a way that would have unmasked confidential patient information.
With regard to the VICP, is it possible to find any greater detail about compensations paid than what is presented in the summary documents?
In comments on CBC website articles on vaccination against measles, a small number of anti-vaxxers keep repeating the assertion that there have be 23(?) deaths due to measles vaccines (MMR et al). They arrive at the number by looking at the claims filed as reported in the summary documents. Perhaps I’m just incompetent at searching, but I haven’t been able to find any real numbers to use to counter such assertions.
Not easily. The Department of Justice provides quarterly reports and they’re not hidden, but not easy to find online – anti-vaccine sites have been putting their powerpoints up (with misleading articles) in past years, but they’re the recent ones. They don’t provide compensated deaths numbers.
But if in thirty years only 23 claims for death from MMR were filed (not compensated), that’s pretty striking. Especially since MMR has quite a few conditions on the Table of injuries, where causation is presumed.
Since poor Beth Clarkson’s Google-fu is lacking when it comes to learning about post-licensure vaccine monitoring, perhaps she can look up the VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink), PRISM, CISA, and vaccine monitoring systems run by the DoD and VA. After that she can spend time on PubMed finding and reading some of the voluminous peer-reviewed research on vaccine safety.
Then she’ll be able to JAQ off from a position of less ignorance.
While my google-fu is indeed weak, I’ve read a great many peer-reviewed studies on vaccine research. But studies are not the same thing as an active reporting system for adverse events that would provide better quality data than VAERS. Can you name and link to such a database? CISA and PRISM were linked in the post Orac linked to, but neither of those qualify as an active reporting system for vaccine adverse events. The VSD does not have such a database. If the DoD and VA do active monitoring, it would be limited to adult member and former members of the military and not include adverse events reported for vaccines administered during childhood. However, even with that restriction, if you know of a database that the DoD or VA have available to the public, I would be interested in it and appreciate a link.
The wording should likely read “active monitoring system.” Passive monitoring systems are those that rely on reports; active monitoring systems don’t, they actively look for problems without waiting to be triggered by a report. Therefore, reporting systems are, by definition, public.
Orac was responding to this claim by Mr. Bigtree: “Bigtree claims that VAERS is the only system we have to monitor vaccine safety in the US.” He is correct to point out we have multiple active monitoring systems in place, though I agree the term used should be “active monitoring” and not “reporting”. That’s a language slip, though, an editorial error. On the substantive point, Orac is clearly right.
Oh, bloody hell! It was after 1 AM when I finished this post. I fixed it by changing it to “active surveillance system.”
I didn’t read through the comments to see that DB already answered that JAQ off.
I’ve always wondered how Del got involved- many anti-vaxxers have a child they think was “damaged” by vaccines or they sell treatments, products, films, books or a worldview opposed to vaccines – like “natural health” or other woo. Sometimes, both.
AFAIK Del worked on television shows as a producer and went to film school, I read about productions he was involved in- . Then, suddenly, he quit/ left the Doctors show and started on VAXXED and later, created a show/ podcast/ whatever, The HighWire. A few years ago, Andy was raising money at an event in Hollywood/ LA where I assume he was trying to make connections. Someone @ RI mentioned that he knew the former Mrs de NIro, Grace Hightower. Was Del another LA connection?
Why anti-vax? Does he have a child with ASD or does he think that this is his route to greater fame? It seems like a big switch to go from his primary career to becoming a full time anti-vax proselytiser? Whatever VAXXED earned ( and there will be a VAXXED II) is this big money enough to justify a career change? He wouldn’t be the sole recipient of the profit.
Some people ( Orac, Anna Merlan) discuss the role of lawyers in anti-vax world: RFK jr wants to sue Merck, woo features prominent anti-vax lawyers like Krakow, Finn, Holland ( see Autism One 2019 list of speakers). Are Del and others anticipating a big win a la Roundup and hoping that their paychecks will grow as this occurs?
Del’s MO doesn’t make sense to me. Neither does Del.
Interestingly, net worth post lists his net worth as 19 million USD on the page BUT clicking on the link says, 700 K.
A blog, fatherly.com ( Apr 30, 2019) fills in a little but still…
why, Del, why?
I believe there are some deep pockets ready and willing to finance the anti-vax propaganda machine. The Dwoskin Family Foundation gave loadsadough to Tomljenovic and Shaw for their crummy retractable papers and for the anti-vax Jamaica Jerk-Off a few years back. I wouldn’t be surprised if Bigtree’s got a big money backer or two.
Oh dear, I had to look up pwned–thought it was a weird typo. Anyway, it couldn’t happen to a better person than Bigtree.
So how does his group raise all that money anyway? Do they have to disclose?
You didn’t know what pwned means? Really? I’m an old fart and I knew what it means.
I think you and I know what pwned means because we’re old farts; I picked that up on Usenet, which is ages ago in Internet time.
didn’t know it either, but I guess I’m old school too
It is interesting story on the origin, possibly of the Ready Player One lore.
In addition to U.S.-based monitoring systems, “active” and “passive” vaccine surveillance systems operate in Canada and numerous other countries.
For those who think (or want others to think) that “passive” reporting means that no one pays attention to the data – in addition to numerous research studies performed to analyze that information, it is studied to quickly pick up on any trends, as in the case of Rapid Cycle Analysis by the VSD. From the CDC:
“Rapid Cycle Analysis (RCA) External allows VSD to detect adverse events following vaccination in near real time so the public can be informed quickly of possible risks.
Using VSD data that are updated each week, the rates of adverse events that occur in people who have received a particular vaccine are compared to the rate of adverse events that occurs in a similar group of people who have not received that vaccine. If the rate of adverse events among vaccinated people is higher than among the comparison group, the vaccine may be associated with an adverse event. VSD has used RCA to publish important safety information regarding many vaccines, including:
Pentacel (DTaP-IPV/Hib)External (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis [DTap], HiB, and polio)
Kinrix (DTaP-IPV)External (DTaP and polio)
Gardasil (human papillomavirus)External
Influenza
SeasonalExternal
2009 H1N1External
RotavirusExternal
MeningococcalExternal
Measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV)External
Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap)”
If Beth is still harumphing that such projects aren’t “active” enough for her and that the CDC should be calling up Del Bigtree and random names out of the phone directory on a daily basis to learn of vaccine horrors, well, too bad.
C’mon Beth, you can learn to use the Internets, I just know it. 🙂
Thanks for that video. Given that Del is supposedly media trained maybe it’s more appropriate to capitalize PWNED and add an exclamation point or three in this instance.
I shouldn’t be surprised (but I am) that a guy that clearly doesn’t understand the concept of what can constitute a placebo in vaccine trials also cannot understand his obvious conflict of interest: as CEO of a company creating and spreading mis/disinformation about vaccines he maximizes his personal pay by creating and spreading more mis/disinformation.
Ignoring any ethical or moral issues, until now his business model is a success: no R&D spend, no technology/manufacturing costs (and thereby no disruptive technology threat), he isn’t liable in anyway for his “product”, he’s not accountable to FDA for his claims, and even in an outbreak he can personally make ~1.5 million simoleons. Add to that that his customers are deniers who appear to be growing in number and will continue to pay him regardless of facts that refute his claims. Nice.
I can see why part of the video included his strident complaint (@15:16 of the video) about being repressed because it appears the only existential threat to increasing his personal income might be limits on disseminating his product via Amazon, FaceBook, etc…
@Orac – thank you for the correction. That clears up my misunderstanding regarding what you claimed.
I don’t suppose you’d also correct the misquote you attributed to Mr. Bigtree. You wrote “Bigtree claims that VAERS is the only system we have to monitor vaccine safety in the US”. He does not make any claim about whether or not there are other monitoring or surveillance systems. He may make such a claim elsewhere, but in this video what he says is: “Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System. This is the only system that we have in America where you report vaccine injuries” (15:35). The Vaccine Safety Database referenced by Science Mom and Dangerous Bacon does use a different system, relying on physician reports. But Mr. Bigtree was speaking of a reporting system the general public (you) has access to. The VSD does not allow the general public to either report adverse events or access data about the reports.
Del’s claiming that VAERS “is the only system that we have in America where you report vaccine injuries” clearly is designed to make viewers believe that no other system exists for anyone to report vaccine injuries – just as his blandly citing 400+ reports of deaths to VAERS was meant to deceive people into thinking that they all were due to vaccines (including deaths actually due to such causes as heart disease and drowning).
Who are trying to fool here, Beth? Del Bigtree has a worshipful audience deficient in critical thinking skills. But we’re well aware of your antivax games
And so what if the VSD takes reports only from health professionals? VAERS is open to everyone, docs, clinics, parents, antivax loons and lawyers, you name it. Are you now insisting we have multiple VAERS-like reporting systems?
Better lie down and take your NSAIDS, Beth. You must be sore from all that goalpost-shifting.