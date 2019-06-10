A grant deadline strikes again!

Here we go again. I have a major grant deadline this week, which is why there is no new Insolence today and there won’t be any new Insolence tomorrow. There might be new Insolence Wednesday, but there might not be any new Insolence until Thursday. (Damn real life for intruding on my hobby!)
In the meantime, talk amongst yourselves. Amuse yourselves. Enjoy the fact that Facebook finally kicked Mike Adams and Natural News off of its platform. Adams’ “message for humanity” in response is particularly hilarious. Also, I’ll be keeping an eye on things. I might not have time to produce the quality Insolence you expect during the next three days or so, but I will manage to make sure everyone’s playing nice; that is, if anyone’s playing at all without new material to argue about.
And, fear not. Orac will return, maybe even sooner than you think.
6 Comments
Now that Adams is calling for the military to occupy the Nazi Tech Giants, how long will it be before he demands at least a detachment of Marines to take over RI?
Be very afraid…
Gwyneth Paltrow has launched Goop for men, so of course Cracked is haviing a go at her.
https://www.cracked.com/article_26454_gwyneth-paltrow-launches-goop-men-yikes.html
If Adams shrieks on the Internet, and no one visits his website, does he make a sound?
I’ve been very pleased with Mikey’s dismissal from Facebook et al. Although he brags about his own video service and myriad websites, I can tell from the frequency, intensity, duration and recency** of his rants that he knows that his reach will be affected from these actions. Similarly, Null complains that tech companies/ broadcast radio have harmed him profoundly while his own radio network and phone in system ( Zeno radio) are extremely successful, believe me he’s being harmed. You can hear it in his voice. He’s also threatening lawsuits again.
to recap:
— over the past year, Null & his minions have written volumes of diatribes about Wikipedia which accurately described his abysmal education and activities- he claims that he’s lost speaking gigs, book deals and sales because of it.
— Adams has been calling for governmental actions/ all out war against CEOs of companies like Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, etc who no longer along him free rein to sell his products/ spew his nonsense.
I would guess that their money flow has been curtailed. Good.
** guess where I got those qualities
no longer ALLOW him free rein
Having read Adams’ whine about his de-platforming, I’m still trying to decide whether or not he understands that Facebook and these other big tech companies are owned entities rather than public domain. He screams about infringement of his freedom of speech by the “not duly elected” governorship of Facebook, as if he believes Facebook’s users had a say in “electing” Zuckerburg.
I’m trying to decide if he understands that big tech providing him with a platform was always contingent upon his upholding certain community standards and is now trying start a ground swell for the U.S. government to change big tech into a public utility since his non-adherence to community standards has finally caught up with him, or if he simply does not understand that these social media platforms aren’t a public utility to begin with.
If I comment on Natural News, does that give me the right to demand that it be held to standards of editorial veracity? If I contribute to it, I can consider it a public utility then, right?