Off to NECSS

There will be no new material today and probably not Monday either. After a 5+ hour delay due to weather last night, I finally made it to New York well after midnight. I’m here to attend the Northeast Conference on Science and Skepticism (NECSS). I’ll be giving a talk in less than four hours, “Cancer Quackery and Fake News: Targeting the Most Vulnerable.” (I’ll also be on a couple of panels, one this afternoon and one on Sunday.) If you’re at the conference, stop by and say hi. If not, I’ll be back here dishing out the Insolence on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on how tired I am when I get back from NYC on Monday.
Oh, and did I say there’ll be a live stream of the conference?
Best wishes, Orac!
Our esteemed leader and other sceptics might be pleased with the serendipitous timing of their conference:
Friday and Saturday are ( drum roll) MANHATTANHENGE!!!!!
when the setting sun aligns perfectly between the towering, monolithic dolmens of highrise buildings ( the so-called ‘canyons of NY’); it is easily viewed on 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th streets, looking west over the industrial plains of NJ. Sunset around 8.20.
-btw- people who lived/ worked/ went to school in Manhattan knew about this LONG before there was so much attention and creative naming of the phenomenon- it was more like, ” Did you get a photo of that sunset thing?”
Thanks for the heads up, Orac.
Will check in with the live-stream as time allows.
Good luck with your presentation and participation.
On a separate note and something you have no doubt already heard at the conference:
JFK, Jr.’s lawsuit seeking a temp. restraining order against the new NY law removing the religious vaccine exemption has been denied by the judge:
https://www.poughkeepsiejournal.com/story/news/2019/07/12/how-new-yorks-new-vaccination-law-got-big-boost-courts/1716559001/
Junior will now have to show the court why this law is unconstitutional. I’m sure the judge will be more than willing to listen to his litany of anti-vaccine propaganda as his reasoning… just like the Cali judges listened to the same irrelevant blather during the SB277 challenges. /sarcasm
My wish would be the final ruling is to deny with prejudice and to assign payment of all costs to the plaintiffs and their lawyers… particularly their lawyers. Junior can afford it – he’s loaded what with his trust funds and all…
Looking forward to Dorit’s analysis of this in the coming days.
Purely for the entertainment value:
I just found out a little more about why Del Bigtree went full anti-vax ( from the last two podcasts @ delbigtree**)-
— he was never vaccinated himself and never saw a doctor in his life ( and he’s 50?) PLUS his kids are unvaccinated
— he was interested in natural health but the show was more SBM
— he wanted to do anti-vax stories but was denied
— someone told him about vaccines causing broken bones ( vitamin D deficiency) NOT child abuse
— someone told him about Thompson at the CDC
— someone hooked him up with Andy who was working on a film about Thompson
— he describes a “come to Jesus moment” – when he asks the Lord if he should quit the show or not and Voila! the phone rings and it’s about meeting Andy
— he is not unbiased- he’s woo through and through
— he went to film school ( FILM SCHOOL!!!) and he surveys SBM
** there’s a lot there, I’m just writing down what sticks out most
I’ve heard some of this before, as he’s related it.
I especially enjoy how God sent him to Andy
I hope you get some sleep.
I guess you know that the FIT is not far from the last bit of the Highline, which now merges with the Hudson Yards development. My sister and I did that walk last month, and discovered a grocery store in Chelsea with normal prices. So we got a water bottle for a dollar, and not the three dollars being charged in Times Square (her choice of hotel because they like taking in a Broadway show).
I’d like to give a presentation at the NECSS 2020. How does one get an invitation to such a skeptic group-hug? Please advise. Also, hope this event inspires you to be more respectfully insolent (i.e., entertaining) henceforth.
