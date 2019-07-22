Antivaxxers invade San Diego Comic-Con

Unfortunately, this weekend kind of got away from me, with my obligatory Monday post for my not-so-super-secret other blog taking longer to write than I expected. However, there was one thing that popped up that I couldn’t resist commenting on, particularly because it gave me a chance to revisit a similar thing from a couple of months ago. The “thing” last week, as a couple of months ago, was a video. The video was by Josh Coleman, and, truly, it was cringeworthy. You see, apparently antivaxers decided to try to infiltrate Comic-Con, which was held in San Diego this weekend, all wearing Guy Fawkes masks. Truly, you have to see it to believe it. It’s actually called V For Vaccine: The San Diego Takeover:
The video begins with a man dressed up in a Guy Fawkes mask intoning:
Good evening, San Diego. Allow me first to apologize for this interruption. We need to discuss the state of ignorance in this nation and across the globe. Your government, scientific, and medical community has failed you. They have failed to inform you of the very basic truths of vaccines. They have exploited your fear and ignorance, and this has made it easy for them to strengthen vaccine mandates and eliminate exemptions that have been in place for decades. This is the beginning of the end of your ignorance. Activists right now are flooding the area with easy-to-digest truths about vaccines, armed with science so big and messages so short, a rapid glance, and the information is absorbed. We shall continue education to demonstration until every man, woman, and child has appropriate knowledge of vaccine program. Your government, your media cannot stop our words of truth. Words will always retain their power. That power will enlighten society, giving them the ability to make informed decisions and the conviction to finally fight to retain their human rights.
My first thought upon viewing this display at Comic-Con was: Self-important, much? I know that Coleman, through his use of Guy Fawkes imagery, was merely cosplaying the character V from the movie V for Vendetta. As you might recall, V for Vendetta was originally a comic book series, and that series served as the basis for the movie. The character is portrayed as a mysterious anarchist, vigilante, and freedom fighter and is instantly recognizable by his Guy Fawkes mask, long hair and dark clothing, much like the dark clothing worn by the antivaxers in the video. In the comics and the movie, V is fighting to overthrow the totalitarian government of a dystopian version of the UK. So right away from this imagery, you can see yet again the fantasy, so common among antivaxers, of being the revolutionary underdogs fighting against a tyrannical government.
We’ve seen this fantasy before on more than on occasion, the most memorable of which (to me, at least) was when mild-mannered former lawyer turned schoolteacher Kent Heckenlively fantasized about, well, I think it’s worth repeating again:
You should probably know I worship at the altar of The Lord of the Rings. As a cinematic evocation of loyalty, friendship, and courage I believe it has no equal. I tell my son that if someday in the distant future I am not around and he wants to explain to his children or grandchildren what his father hoped to be, he should pop in the DVD and let them view the trilogy. When I watch I imagine myself as Aragorn, taking the Dimholt Road under the mountain, clutching the sword, Anduril, Flame of the West, offering a deal to the souls of the dishonored dead if they would join me in battle. I picture myself as Aragon, astride my horse in front of the Black Gate, telling my troops, I see in your eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me. A day may come when the courage of men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship, but it is not this day. An hour of wolves and shattered shields, when the age of men comes crashing down, but it is not this day! This day we fight! Then I jump off my horse, and with the setting sun behind me, a reckless, almost manic glint in my eye and a crooked grin, I am first to charge into the enemy army.
As I mentioned at the time, that’s one of my favorite scenes in both J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Return of the King and Peter Jackson’s movie adaptation. In it, Aragorn had gathered his forces to march on the Black Gate of Mordor to challenge Sauron to battle, not with any hope of victory, but as a diversion to distract the Eye of Sauron and to allow the hobbits Frodo and Sam to cross Mordor and reach Mount Doom, there to destroy the ring.. Aragorn, Gandalf, and his companions fully expected to die in the effort, and it looked as though they would when the battle was joined. They were saved because Sam and Frodo did reach Mount Doom and the ring was destroyed, thus destroying Sauron’s power and causing his armies to flee. Similarly, V in V for Vendetta carried out bombings and violent attacks against the tyrannical government, fully expecting to die in the action, which, to no one’s surprise, he ultimately did. A lot of heroic fantasy of the sort beloved by Comic-Con attendees has similar themes, and Guy Fawkes himself is most associated with the failed Gunpowder Plot, an attempt to blow up British Parliament in 1605. Fawkes himself was captured and tortured in the Tower of London until he confessed his role in the plot and gave up his co-conspirators, after which he was sentenced to be hanged, drawn, and quartered, but ultimately cheated the executioner by jumping off the gallows platform and breaking his neck.
See a parallel? There does seem to be an antivaccine fantasy of heroic death fighting in the service of the cause. Del Bigtree expressed this very same fantasy, only without the elements of science fiction and/or historical fantasy, when he spoke in Michigan three years ago:
If we do not fight now, then there will be nothing left to fight for. And I think that is where everyone in this room, I pray you realize how important you are in this historic moment. We will never be stronger than we are right now. We will never be healthier than we are right now. Our children are looking like this, a generation of children, as we’ve said on The Doctors television show this is the first generation of children that will not live to be as old as their parents. Are we going to stand…are we going to sit down and take it? Or are we going to stand up and say: This is a historic moment, that my forefathers, those from Jefferson all the way to Martin Luther King, the moments where people stood up and something inside of them said I’m going to stand for freedom and I’m going to stand for it now. That is in our DNA. It is pumping through me, and I pray that you feel it pumping through you, because we must look back. Our grandchildren will look back and thank us for having stood up one more time and been the generation that said, “We the People of the United States of America stood for freedom, stand for freedom. We will die for freedom today.
See what I mean? You might think this Guy Fawkes thing is just an affectation, that it’s just cosplay, but it symbolizes a deeper truth about antivaxers, namely that a disturbing number of them really do view themselves as harried freedom fighters defending their children against a totalitarian menace.
Given that background, the rest of the video is actually rather boring. It just shows multiple shots of antivaxers in Guy Fawkes masks and black clothing wandering around downtown San Diego near the convention center with signs, while ominous music playing in the background. The “truths” on their signs consist of antivaccine misinformation, some easily debunked, some needing a longer explanation. I didn’t see one claim on any of the signs being carried by the antivaxers that I haven’t discussed before, such as the claim that vaccines are made with aborted fetal cells; vaccines aren’t tested against saline placebos (no matter how many placebo-controlled trials of vaccines we point out this one never dies); vaccine mandates violate bodily autonomy; and many more that I’ve written about. Amusingly, for the most part the people attending Comic-Con ignore them or at most give them a bemused or puzzled look. What did disturb me is that there were quite a few antivaxers.
This Tweet makes it look as though there might have been as many as 60 or more antivaxers there cosplaying V and carrying signs:
Infowars claimed that there were “hundreds of vaccine educators” cosplaying V, but even Rob Dew’s photo in the upper right hand corner of his Tweet doesn’t show that, although I did count around 60, which is disturbing enough.
This brings us to what happened nearly two months ago, although with a lot fewer protestors. When the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction opened at Disneyland, antivaxers were there, too, but dressed as Star Wars characters and proclaiming themselves the “resistance“:
With the introduction scrolling up the screen, just like in the Star Wars movies:
The second most visited location on the planet Earth, a place called Disneyland, announced the largest single land expansion in history. On May 31, 2019 the opening of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park was expected to draw crowds estimated between 150,000 – 200,000. A small group of freedom fighters took this opportunity to spread truth about the sinister mandatory vaccination laws plaguing the nation. These activists stood in front of all entrances to Disneyland holding signs exposing the truth about the vaccine program. No one entering the park that day could avoid moving past these activists and the truth they came to spread in hopes to restore freedom to the galaxy….
Again, all I can say is: Self-important much? Also, I can’t help but revel in the irony. After all, Disneyland was ground zero for a major measles outbreak four years ago, an outbreak that first led to the State of California eliminating nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates. Were the antivaxers intentionally targeting the site of an outbreak that presaged the efforts going on now to restrict nonmedical exemptions to vaccines mandates? Who knows? I’m not sure if they’re sufficiently self-aware to do that.
As you can see, in this instance, there were a lot fewer antivaxers than at Comic-Con. (Maybe it was easier and cheaper to buy a bunch of Guy Fawkes masks for the Comic-Con stunt; Star Wars costumes, particularly storm trooper costumes, rapidly get expensive.) You can also see that this video is even more boring than the Comic-Con video, which worries me. It implies that Coleman might be getting better at making video for these events.
Of course, what I really wanted to know is: Why? Why did antivaxers think that Star Wars fans and Comic-Con attendees would be susceptible to their message? Personally, I question whether Comic-Con attendees would be that susceptible. It’s been my experience that most people who are sufficiently into science fiction and fantasy to the point of attending a convention like Comic-Con or traveling to Disneyland to be among the first to see a new Star Wars attraction tend to be pretty science-based and pro-vaccine, at least more so than average. What I really suspect is that maybe Josh Coleman is into science fiction and fantasy. So, as Kent Heckenlively does with Aragorn, Coleman fantasizes about being in the rebellion in Star Wars or being V in V for Vendetta, the hero fighting for freedom and justice.
Coupled with the not-infrequent violent rhetoric of the antivaccine movement, seeing how much antivaxers identify with rebels, heroes, and terrorists fighting despotic regimes or even a Dark Lord and how they act out those fantasies by cosplaying Star Wars characters and a character like V worries me, and I don’t think my concern is unreasonable.
40 Comments
Just to point out that there are 30 million people in California, and they have several out of state activists that seem to spend their time traveling around to participate in events out of state. Having 20-30 people – even 200-300 – come to what could be presented as fun isn’t that big a deal in term of the bodies alone: we know they have more passionate, extreme people than that.
I’m wondering who funds this, though.
And echo your question of why they thought this is particularly meaningful. I guess they need to have something to see as a win, given the many real losses they have because of the measles outbreak their efforts were in part responsible for.
The real victims are of course the children getting the vaccine preventable diseases and perhaps suffering damage, or dying.
And yes, I think the Disneyland connection was intentional. Mr. Coleman likes to cause trouble and do what he sees as poking “the Man” in the eye, and the fact that there were people who got seriously sick there – for example, a young baby exposed at four months, or the 20% hospitalized – would mean little to him.
Yeah, thinking about it again, I think it was intentional too.
“Nonmusical exemptions” is my all time favorite auto correct error.
Musicality is an important part of the validity of an exemption.
If it’s not musical it should, at least, have rythm.
Why oh why could I not attend when those anti-vaccine zealots got out of their bus to enact their evidence that the 1st amendment should not apply to the mentally ill. Another reason I wish I was there. Must be the glaring irony of the kindergarten science class educated winners holding the sign “LIVE VIRUS VACCINES SHED AND SPREAD”. Talk about a slap to the head.
I agree concern is warranted over the difference between the Comic Con protest and the Disneyland protest 2 months prior as you note. Anti-vaxxers in CA likely especially feel their backs are against the wall given SB276 has good odds of passing now. Last week someone on Facebook very wrongly wished Dr. Bob Sears a “slow and painful death” on Sears’ Facebook page. So, of, course, Sears took it and ran for 960 comments and 200+ shares. The anti-vax crowd in CA is currently hypervigilant against any real or perceived instances of persecution.
Given Coleman is now filming anti-vax protests with protesters dressed as a violent character (V), it is worth noting that Coleman was the anti-vaxxer who trespassed at NYU Langone Medical Center campus in November 2016 to stalk and harass Dr. Paul Offit. Also, Coleman, in October 2015, was link textarrested in Roseville, CA, after leaving his children alone in his car while he ran and hid in a trash dumpsterfrom deputies after being seen keying a car in a handicapped parking space at his child’s school. For this Coleman was charged with vandalism, willful cruelty to a child, and obstructing a public official. These prior actions make the increasingly violent overtones by Coleman in his videos more concerning for the future actions of anti-vaxxers. Couple this with Del Bigtree’s history of inciteful rhetoric–as you note–also regarding the use of guns and more recently stating regarding pediatricians“damn they must go down!” –and there are good reasons to worrythat we could be seeing a worrisome turn in the direction of anti-vax protests/actions.
The San Diego video is just plain creepy. Watching it, the general public did not engage any of the masked protestors, and many skirted them warily. It didn’t look like the protestors were trying to engage the public, either. If the goal of the protest was to win converts on site, Coleman and his crew showed no evidence of succeeding. However, as you note, that may not have been the primary goal of this protest, and I’m wondering if it’s part of the increasingly better-coordinated anti-vax plan that’s happening at the state/national/international levels. There is also a just-announced November 14th Washington DC “Vaccine Injury Epidemic” event that includes the biggest slew of the most prominent anti-vax speakers I’ve seen (https://www.thevieeventDOTcom)?). Someone is working really hard and getting some good funding to bring all these events to fruition.
At least most attendees who saw them were not amused. https://www.reddit.com/r/trashy/comments/cfty0y/people_protesting_vaccines_at_san_diego_comiccon/
The Reddit post has been removed.
Hey there, /u/johntardis. Thanks for your submission in /r/trashy! Unfortunately, your submission has been removed for the following reason(s):
Anti-vaxx posts without another element of being trashy will be removed. Please try your luck in /r/vaxxhappened or /r/insanepeoplefacebook.
@Julian Frost
The pertinent word there is “another” – reddit basically considers anti-vaxxers trashy by default. Can’t say I disagree with them there!
You can still see most of the original post at: https://snew.notabug.io/r/trashy/comments/cfty0y/people_protesting_vaccines_at_san_diego_comiccon/
I smell potential danger here as well:
Dollars to donuts, the purpose of the Guy Fawkes masks is to prevent being photographed and plugged into face-recognition, and thereby outed.
The black clothing is convergent with that: it obscures photography, particularly in a crowd.
The Guy Fawkes masks plus the overall tone of the speeches also sounds a hell of a lot like Anonymous:
“Good evening, San Diego. Allow me first to apologize for this interruption. We need to discuss the state of ignorance in this nation and across the globe. Your government, scientific, and medical community has failed you. ” …. etc.
That could practically have been lifted from an Anonymous video communique accompanying a data hack & leak of something politically significant. When real Anonymous does it, it has an edgy science-fictiony feel to it. When the Measles Brigade does it, it comes across merely as pompous histrionics.
The ability to speak anonymously or autonymously (auto + nym : self-naming) is one of the cornerstones of free speech. But it’s also a potential threat in the hands of people who are not explicitly dedicated to nonviolence in the manner of, say, the British climate protesters whose street sit-ins were practically textbook Quaker nonviolent protests.
So: what to do about this?
Given the increasingly agitated rhetoric from antivaxers, and their tendency toward escalation, it would be useful to identify them wherever possible. In a protest situation such as San Diego, where there’s a nonzero chance of some kind of altercation, one thing to do is follow them at a distance and get video (optical zoom is your friend) that includes clear shots of their license plate numbers when they get into their cars. Those videos could be given to the police if a bad situation develops at some subsequent event.
Recording the audio of their speeches is also useful: The “two-party consent” recording laws in California do not apply to speeches in public venues. Voiceprint matching can be used to match them to YouTube videos and other sources of audio. Law enforcement can match audio from speeches to audio from lawful intercepts if crimes are committed.
Humor is a very useful way to fight extremism, alarmism, and attempts to spread emotions such as fear and dread. Therefore develop standup comedy lines that can be used in counter-demonstrations. A bit of direct mockery may even be useful: “Why the masks? Hiding your measles?”, and impromptu signs such as “Make measles great again!” with arrows pointing in their direction.
At the end of the day, we’ll get SB 276 passed, the number of bogus exemptions will decline further, and the remaining hard-core antis will be easier to spot. Their “herd immunity” to getting outed and called out, will decline. Hah.
You could be right, particularly given how at the end in the credits, every protestor is identified only as Guy Fawkes.
OTOH, at the Disneyland protest at the opening of the Star Wars exhibit, most of the protestors had their faces uncovered, other than the ones in the stormtrooper and Jawas costumes, and all of them were identified by name at the end of the video, even the ones with face-concealing costumes.
Maybe there are just more AVs near San Diego than near Anaheim. More likely: These ‘protests’ are all about getting certain kinds of photos to distribute. So sometimes the protestors will want to make the point with numbers. If everyone is wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, then you want a LOT of Guy Fawkes masks to make for a ‘compelling’ photo. Like the one at the top of the post where the faux-V’s fill the frame. However, if the protestors are visually unique or doing something particularly dramatic, you only need one or two to make a point, because a tighter photo will show that with more drama. The photo of the Star Wars Disneyland gang stinks because it’s too flat, too horizontal, and the people are way to small in the frame. Anyway, if the point is ‘the dramatis personae of Star Wars are protesting’ you only dilute the potential image if you bring in folks with signs not dressed for the part, or if you have, say, half-a-dozen Obi-Wans.
The threat of AV violence is real, c.f. a news story I posted here recently (7/18) “Pentagon Contractor Allegedly Threatened to Kill Congresswoman Over Vaccine Bill”. But these geeky projections into heroic fantasy characters don’t strike me as moving in that direction, because these fictions are generally positive, where violence is fueled by more hateful rhetoric, e.g. Bigtree’s going down with guns talk. Yeah, that’s scary.
Casting yourself as the good guy is a way to rationalize doing violence for the right reason. The rebel alliance killed lots of storm troopers. And, the movies suggest that the storm troopers deserved it. The crusaders wore white, adorned themselves with crosses and went to confession… they also still killed total innocents in the belief that they were doing good. Heaven help you if you find yourself in the damage path of god’s army. People should be worried.
You know…
In a lot of the more religious evangelistic movements, people are told they must witness to others, but are given instructions on how to do so that are pretty much guaranteed to just turn people off rather than make converts. In at least some cases, this is deliberate: if most of the people you attempt to ‘convert’ walk off and avoid you at best and yell at you at worst, you’re more likely to identify with your fellow evangelists rather than the people outside the group. It increases group cohesion, and also increases the feeling of being ‘oppressed’ which can then be used to direct group energy.
I wonder how much of this is at play here, how much these operations are deliberately created to be so over the top as to fail dramatically just to build the group up and make them feel more desperate.
(It’s hardly a guarantee, admittedly. Eventually in any group like this, the next generation does the same things ‘because that’s how we’ve always done them’ rather than because there’s any specific social goal in mind.)
Also they may be targeting a group – Comic Con participants- that are not particularly primed for their message. They may not care or may b actuallye averse to it.
Now if they went to a conference of parents of small children or Natural Health believers..
Maybe that’s the idea- to show how “the public doesn’t care” or ” we are the frontrunners of the new wave”
I was just reading today that many to most ‘cons have religious protesters outside telling participants things like “costumes are sinful” or “Harry Potter is Satanic”.
If religious nutjobs are common at these kinds of events then the people who go to them are probably primed to ignore anyone with a giant angry sign as an unpleasant weirdo (as opposed to all the pleasant weirdos inside the con).
At least that’s my hope.
That any anyone who’s ever been to a con understands contagion and communicable diseases really well, as con-crud is a well-documented phenomenon. (See the swine flu outbreak associated with PAX in Seattle the year of Mexican swine flu.)
What does “continue education to demonstration” even mean? They have st meaning in trying to sound profound.
Their stated theory is that people will read and absorb yheir messages, so they don’t need to have any interactions with the public.
More states need to enact anti-masking laws, which typically have been aimed at groups seeking cover for committing violence (like the KKK).
Such laws would have a place in deterring other groups that have engaged in violence (antifa) or used violent rhetoric (antivaxers).
Masks have no place in legitimate protest. At minimum they’re meant to intimidate.
I’m not a psychologist, but I saw a paper fairly recently that ties to this discussion. Who can say if this is more than frontier, but it was in Current Biology.
Apparently, people who hold radical views tend also to be poor at metacognition. They can’t error check themselves and they don’t change their minds in the face of disconfirming information. Not sure where I first heard about this paper; it may have been here on Orac’s blog. If so, my apologies. Otherwise, this probably comes as news to no one here. The main characteristic of antivaxxers is their overwhelming conviction that they’re right, even with all the evidence to the contrary.
Casting one’s self as a warrior in the service of some higher power facing overwhelming odds has got to be a way of padding against metacognitive doubt. I’m sure it helped the crusaders fight on for as long as they did.
Certainly. Metacognition and person perception are not their strong suits matching nicely with their lack of other higher order skills. They don’t know how to check themselves, asking ” Am I crazy or…?” They need a way to deal with the fact that they- amateurs- outweigh experts in medicine/ psychology . Teresa Conrick figures out the hard science that stumps researchers.
Right.
The warrior/ revolutionary/ maverick poses of course have been popular cosplay choices for anti-vaxxers and alt med proselytisers: a few have built supplement empires around them ( PRN, NN). Oddly, Mike Adams tries to be a rebel and a Trump supporter simultaneously- although Trump DID originally start as a protest candidate.
They HAVE to do this because they believe themselves to have the truth and valid research
BUT
if you’re correct and the world hasn’t switched over to your meme farm.. I mean THEORY
it MUST be because someone is preventing them- someone with nefarious motives and lots of money.
So woo needs conspiracy in order to explain why it’s brilliance isn’t accepted by the whole world- it must be fixed.
More likely it’s dead wrong.
Lots of their explanations sound like they come from bad sci fi or dystopian novellas.
aside- Wasn’t V in the film played by Hugo Weaving of LoTR? Behind a mask of course.
.
You are correct. Hugo Weaving played V in the movie, and Natalie Portman played Evey.
FANTASTIC! Americans expresses their first amendment rights! “If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls of those who live under tyranny.” – Thomas Jefferson
correction – Americans expressing their first amendment rights!
A. Yes, they used their first amendment right to express their opinion. Now everyone here, on Reddit, and many of the ComicCon participants are using their freedom of expression to mock and criticize them.
Neither is being stopped by government.
B. Your quote isn’t about freedom of speech. And as someone who teaches public health law, I can tell you that government has a lot more leeway to regulate what people eat and take as medicine – through licensing, product regulation and other things – than to, say, regulate the speech related to such products. And that you and all benefit from government regulation of food and product safety.
Natalie, if you really believe that, you’re welcome to avail yourself of state-of-the-art medicine from Thomas Jefferson’s time. That would include leeches, and surgery with unsanitary instruments and without anaesthetics. Go ahead!, you know you want to! Lead by example!
Jefferson never said that.
https://www.monticello.org/site/research-and-collections/if-people-let-government-decide-what-foods-they-eat-and-what-medicines
Got any more spurious quotations?
Please, if you are going to quote, do so correctly.
https://www.monticello.org/site/research-and-collections/if-people-let-government-decide-what-foods-they-eat-and-what-medicines :
Thus they can afford:
Time off from work.
Travel.
Coordinated costumes.
Wasting all of the above on a vanity project.
So very oppressed, sure.
Well, they did do it on a Saturday; so time off work was probably not a big deal for a lot of them. But, otherwise, yes. They either had to live within a reasonable driving distance from San Diego or have money and time to travel, and they had to have money for costumes and those signs. I’m not sure how expensive a decent Guy Fawkes mask and hat are, but the dark clothing could be had relatively inexpensively.
Amazon has LOADS of Guy Fawkes masks for between 6.99 to 32.99 USD. many are 9-10 dollars.
What would require the heavy funding is the parking for anywhere near the convention center 🙂
The best part is that all they need is a quick trip to the porta potty and they can walk into the convention without anyone trying to make fun of them. They probably even carpooled. A lot of people would do this for free parking and a ride.
Probably of a preventable disease.
Geez…perusing Joshua Coleman’s Facebook pages, about 2 weeks after the June Disneyland stunt he put on his little storm trooper outfit and initially pretended to by pro-science at a June “March for Science” day (even posing with Dr. Pan holding a “March for Science” sign) but then when Dr. Pan (who was a speaker at this event) started speaking, Coleman got as close as he could to Pan (security came out right away when Coleman did this) and tore off the outer covering of his “March for Science” sign to reveal one of the Disneyland anti-vax protest signs. Coleman then shadowed Dr. Pan (as close as security would allow) when Dr. Pan’s speech was done and he came forward to greet people in the crowd. Video here at https://tinyurl.com/y35yfmya . There’s also some postings on Facebook by Coleman where he claims he got maced by someone he claims stiffed him on anti-vax tshirts but others claim the whole thing was faked. Perhaps more concerning is Coleman had his kids with him during this “episode” and seemed more focused on getting video than his children’s safey.
Coleman is….concerning.
Interestingly, I noticed something in Bolen’s latest post ( on the 18th) in which he talks about battles, wars, enemies, targets and bullets
that’s concerning to me:
might some of the more entrenched take him literally ( some people have a problem understanding abstractions you know).?
For years they have portrayed people who support vaccines: doctors, nurses, researchers, officials as the Evil Empire so is it any wonder that they may think of a form of retaliation that goes beyond rhetoric or lawsuits?
I think it’s more that it’s impossible to be anti-vax in a world where thousands of people go to school for 6 to ten years and STILL fall short of your BS degree from Google…unless you believe humanity is somehow capable of one of these epic evil conspiracies.
Yes, another loose cannon. Bolen has a May 25th post on his web page calling for the death penalty for “fake epidemic schemers” and talks about how the French used the guillotine for their revolution:
Doesn’t take much thought to realize Bolen is calling those in public health the “royals”.