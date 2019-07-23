Larry Cook’s “Stop Mandatory Vaccination” page is about to be removed by Facebook

I’ve been discussing how tech giants and social media companies have been belatedly trying to stem the flood of health misinformation in the wake of the largest measles outbreaks in more than a generation. Both Google and Facebook have been tweaking their algorithms and adjusting their rules to try at least to deprioritize antivaccine content. Mike Adams, for instance, was kicked off YouTube last year and off of Facebook a month ago. Google has clearly adjusted its algorithms and started enforcing its penalty against misinformation about “Your Money or Your Life” (YMYL), which includes web pages about financial and medical issues, leading to dramatic falls in search engine-generated traffic at sites like Joe Mercola’s. More recently, tech companies have been broadening the net and trying to deal with more forms of medical misinformation than just antivaccine misinformation. Even so, I questioned whether social media and search companies were doing enough. After all, all Facebook and YouTube, for example, did was to demonetize antivaccine content by not letting its creators run ads and to deprioritize such content in their in-platform search results without actually taking it down. Left intact on Facebook were thousands of groups dedicated to health misinformation, particularly antivaccine misinformation and dangerous quackery aimed at autistic children, some secret, where misinformation continued to flow and activists plotted strategies to harass pro-vaccine advocates. Then I saw yesterday a heartening development reported by Katie Joy. Apparently Larry Cook, the administrator of one of the largest antivaccine Facebook groups in existence, Stop Mandatory Vaccination, was put on notice by Facebook that his page had many violations of community guidelines and was soon going to be taken down:
A massive Facebook group dedicated to spreading fear and misinformation related to vaccines is on the verge of being shut down. Stop Mandatory Vaccination administrator Larry Cook announced to the 167,00 group members that the group has violated dozens of community guidelines, and Facebook has had enough. According to a post uploaded by Larry Cook, his group “Stop Mandatory Vaccinations” is about to be shut down. Cook shared a screenshot from Facebook alerting him of the violations of the group. In Spring 2019, Facebook announced changes to its community guidelines related to groups and pages that spread vaccine misinformation. Facebook said that groups that continually shared false or misleading information related to vaccines could be shut down. Additionally, Facebook tasked group administrators with monitoring the content shared in the group.
Joy also made a video:
Larry Cook shared a notification from Facebook that warned him that his group had three Community Standard Violations and 67 counts of sharing false news. (Only 67? That must have been just the number reported, because practically every post in Stop Mandatory Vaccination shares false news about vaccines.) Here’s his full message:
I find it rather ironic and amusing that Larry Cook has been snared by the algorithms that antivaxers have wielded so effectively against pro-vaccine advocates over the last few years to get them put in “Facebook jail,” or temporary bans from posting on Facebook that can last up to 30 days. The difference is that, this time, the algorithms appear to be working as intended, rather than being gamed to be weaponized against unintended targets.
I also find Cook’s whine about moderating 400 posts a day to be a bit disingenuous. As far as I’ve been able to ascertain, antivaccine activism has been Larry Cook’s only job since 2016. He could totally moderate 400 posts a day if he so desired. In any event, until Facebook’s crackdown in recent months on monetizing antivaccine content, Cook had been quite successful at it, as a recent Daily Beast story on his weaponizing Facebook ads in his war on vaccines shows (not to mention his panicked reaction when he learned that reporters were looking into his finances.) Basically, he used a combination of Facebook and GoFundMe to raise close to $80,000 and has bought more Facebook ads than any other antivaxer:
Cook, according to Facebook’s own tallies, has been the No. 1 anti-vaxxer buying ads on the site since it began tracking campaigns in May, spending $1,776 in the last nine months to boost his posts. For the latest campaign, Cook boasts that he will be targeting a specific group, namely moms in Washington State, where public health workers are struggling to keep the outbreak under control.
Recall that Washington has been the site of a large measles outbreak, making Cook’s actions particularly egregious and irresponsible.
I checked this morning before this post went live, and, unfortunately, Stop Mandatory Vaccination is still up and running—for now. Katie Joy’s post was published yesterday, and in it she noted how she had perused the group and noted many posts that were spreading false news (I guess that’s Facebook’s term for “fake news”) about vaccines, including at the time the two most recent posts. I perused it this morning after having written most of this post last night and found the same thing. For example:
He’s also promoting snake oil autism “cures” like Kerri Rivera’s Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) “CD treatment,” or, as I like to call it, bleach enemas, because it involves feeding children industrial bleach until they get sick and using it as an enema to “get rid of parasites” until children slough the lining of their colon. No, really. I’m serious.
Not surprisingly, Cook is scrambling to save what he can. He’s urging members (in multiple posts on Stop Mandatory Vaccination) to join his backup MeWe group. To be honest, I don’t recall ever having heard of MeWe; so I’m guessing that’ll work really well. He’s also urging people to join his mailing list, which I did with a throwaway email address just for yucks (and to supply me with blogging material). Finally, he’s also trying to transition members to another Facebook group, The Vaccine-Free Child, where the same sort of nonsense is being shared:
It’s such a transparently obvious attempt to do an end run around Facebook’s rules that I doubt the group will exist for long. I can’t help but feel a sense of schadenfreude over Larry Cook’s downfall. He might think he’s doing good, but in the process he’s turned antivaccine activism into his full time job and spread misinformation claiming that vaccines regularly kill and injure children around the world. It’s especially sad that hte considers the Facebook page he created, which served as a vector for so much misinformation for so long, to be his “greatest achievement.” I don’t shed a single tear for him.
As for Facebook, the question is whether this is just an anomaly or a warning shot in a bigger effort. Four months ago, Facebook announced a multistep plan to crackdown on antivaccine misinformation. So far, while I welcome the attempt, I’ve been concerned that Facebook is relying too heavily on algorithms and AI alone and not enough on humans to moderate and train those algorithms and AI. Until now, all I’ve seen are measures of questionable effectiveness, such as demonetizing and deprioritizing antivaccine content without actually removing it. Getting rid of Stop Mandatory Vaccination, one of the largest antivaccine pages on Facebook, marks a major escalation in the effort to get rid of antivaccine misinformation. Time will tell how serious Facebook is and how effective its measures to purge such misinformation from its platform will be.
37 Comments
The only time I ever heard of MeWe was from members of TMR who suggested it as a way to avoid surveillance by FB. That was a few months ago.
Woo-meisters are also scrambling because of Facebook’s/ Google’s recent actions. There is a flurry of articles at PRN casting aspersions upon sceptics ( today’s against Dr Novella/ but praises Seneff and Seralini)
Hilarity.
I was a member of a special interest group on G+ that moved to MeWe when Google closed that platform. A lot of other groups probably did the same.
But it doesn’t have the ability to advertise to a wide audience that Facebook provides.
Some of you may be interested in the “Detox, AntiVax and Woo Insanity” page on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/thatsnotlemonade/
Warning: it’s fascinating, sad and frequently nauseating. And if you’re a mandatory reporter, it’ll probably be exhausting.
Up next; ‘VAERS gets de-platformed for being ‘Antivaccine’.
Leaving aside the fact that VAERS doesn’t have a Facebook Page, or for that matter, any Facebook presence:
What disinformation is VAERS peddling?
@ Julian:
I think that she’s being sarcastic because VAERS includes parents’ accounts of “vaccine damage” maybe it’ll be censored next.
@ Denice,
VAERS does contain many online parent accounts of vaccine injury. It contains may pharmaceutical trial accounts of vaccine injury & some accounts from healthcare providers. I should have said ‘deplatform the parent’s accounts’.
At least that would be consistent.
It still wouldn’t be English, though. That’s one hell of a barbarous neologism.
@ Julian,
Sometimes (okay; alot of times) I see things in the context of my experiences & I am terrified of mandatory vaccination. When I see a group that is very polarized as antivaccine, I assume (maybe mistakenly) that they are afraid for the same reason that I am.
The ‘going down in a blaze of glory’ references may seem extreme to some here but if they had to walk in my shoes; they would understand why. Three strikes for me. Vaccines are out.
I would no more let a vaccine come towards my child than I would a freight train. Maybe their ‘misinformation’ is based on their very real life experience?
Most here are really betting on the epidemiology, Biology; not so much. When the only argument one has against my real life experience is that all three strikes were coincidental? You may as well deplatform the passive-reporting system VAERS as coincidental too. It’s hopeless.
Epidemiology includes biology. In fact, we epidemiologists must be well-versed in biology because so many of the things we observe need to be confirmed through our knowledge of biology. For example, when we study measles epidemics, we need to know the biology of DNA viruses and the biology of the human immune system.
I’m curious, why do you say that we don’t “bet” on biology? Are you a biologist?
“Epidemiology, by law; cannot prove nor rule out causation. It may only demonstrate correlation.” Nope. We can very much declare causation. There’s no law against it. Some use the Bradford HIll criteria, others use it and a modified version of Koch’s postulates. I’m curious as to how much epidemiology you’ve studied.
Indeed. And epidemiological correlation is necessary before you can actually demonstrate causation by other means. If there’s no correlation, then causation is incredibly unlikely.
One example of epidemiology basically proving causation that I like to cite is cigarette smoking. There was no randomized trial to show that smoking causes lung cancer. (That would have been highly unethical and impractical anyway.) It was all epidemiology. Epidemiological studies showed such a high correlation between smoking and lung cancer risk that it didn’t take much else to conclude causation.
@ Rene F. Najera, DrPH:
Now that’s a great question.
Interestingly, we usually don’t get many answers when we get into details like that.
Sometimes if we ask about what degrees they achieved we may get a clue – ( although *some people we know manage to mix SB courses with liberal studies BAs).Most are not in a science like bio. Usually English, Childhood Education, History, Business, Marketing, a few Social Science- unfortunately
.
What I’ve found is that most anti-vaxxers don’t have much college-level or above life science ( and it shows): the exceptions may be those who are trying to sell products ( DOs, DCs, RNs, PhDs).
My best guess: she has possibly secondary school bio, not more than 2 college level life science courses ( I include bio, physio etc)
IIRC, the connection between smoking and lung cancer had been made at least tentatively by German statisticians in the 1920s.
Actually, it was during the Nazi years. Read Robert Proctor’s The Nazi War on Cancer.
Incorrect. VAERS includes summaries of suspected Vaccine Reactions – and if you bothered to read most of them, you’d see that information provided can be laughable at best….
My personal favorite is the person who reported “109 people died from neurotoxic vaccines” listing no names, no dates or vaccines.
@ Lawrence,
Yes & that’s the tracking system we have to work with. A joke. Childhood death & disability from vaccines is tracked by a laughable system & all parents need to know this before their child gets a vaccine.
Because, you know; parents are told that vaccine safety is carefully monitored. With straight faces even.
So you think that VAERS is the only vaccine safety monitoring system? Really? You are quite ignorant about some basics. What say you, my regulars? Should I educate her, or would you like to do it?
Oh, never mind. I can’t resist. I’ve written about this twice before in the context of other discussions:
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2017/12/15/robert-f-kennedy-jr-anti-vaccine-not-fiercely-pro-vaccine/
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2018/03/07/yet-more-evidence-that-the-antivaccine-trope-of-too-many-too-soon-is-nonsense/
In addition to VAERS, which is a passive monitoring system, there are three active monitoring systems examining vaccine safety:
Vaccine Safety Datalink: A collaborative project between the CDC and eight health care organizations. The VSD uses electronic health data from each participating site. This includes information on vaccines: the kind of vaccine given to each patient, date of vaccination, and other vaccinations given on the same day. The VSD also uses information on medical illnesses that have been diagnosed at doctors’ offices, urgent care visits, emergency department visits, and hospital stays. The VSD conducts vaccine safety studies based on questions or concerns raised from the medical literature and reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). When there are new vaccines that have been recommended for use in the United States or if there are changes in how a vaccine is recommended, the VSD will monitor the safety of these vaccines.
Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment (CISA) project: The CDC partners with several large academic medical centers and Kaiser Permanente Northern California to study vaccines safety: CISA addresses vaccine safety issues, conducts high quality clinical research, and assesses complex clinical adverse events following vaccination. CISA facilitates CDC’s collaboration with vaccine safety experts at leading academic medical centers and strengthens national capacity for vaccine safety monitoring. The CISA Project provides consultation to US clinicians who have vaccine safety questions about a specific patient residing in the US. In addition, CISA provides consultation to US healthcare providers and public health partners on vaccine safety issues, and reviews clinical adverse events following immunization ( AEFI) involving the US-licensed vaccines.
Post-licensure Rapid Immunization Safety Monitoring System (PRISM): This is run by the FDA. a powerful, computer-based system that separates critical bits of information from vast streams of healthcare data in order to investigate adverse events and determine if there is a connection to a specific vaccine. PRISM is a cooperative effort between FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and its partners in the health care and medical insurance communities. It analyzes health insurance claims data from four national healthcare plans: Aetna, HealthCore (Wellpoint), Humana, and OptumInsight (United Healthcare).
More about PRISM:
Together these three systems don’t just wait for reports of adverse events due to vaccines, they actively look for them.
So, no, VAERS is not the be-all and end-all of vaccine safety monitoring in the US. Far from it. And the three active surveillance systems above don’t even count all the active surveillance systems for drug and vaccine safety operated in other countries.
Note that Mr. Cook is talking about the closed Facebook group but the screenshots above are from his public page. Unfortunately, I don’t think the group going down will also remove the page.
Interesting observation. There’s also his secondary page The Vaccine Free Child, his FB page under his name, and who knows what else? Interestingly, he stated on The Vaccine Free Child that that page will be public, so that parents understand that anything they post there could be screenshot and reposted elsewhere.
He can’t approve 400 posts a day because 399 of them would violate terms of service.
Well yeah, there is that.😏
I saw this yesterday on his page and I couldn’t believe. I broke out laughing. I did shed a tear for him, a tear of laughter. Schadenfreude truly is the correct word to describe it. Larry Crook is preying on vulnerable people and he deserves nothing more than having his group kicked off Facebook.
Sorry, I can’t cheer for Facebook. Reading what Larry Cook wrote reminds me of what I would write on the Neoboards as a bunch of kids and I tried to write fairly normal fiction in the sand. Neopets’ Neorules censored everything and then some. No it was not government censorship. It was intellectual freedom violation. Intellectual freedom is freedom of expression granted by a private organization.
And Facebook’s stance on antivaccine nonsense is a big blow to intellectual freedom, not just for those who write it but for the rest of us. People ought to be able to read whatever they want without having to twist themselves in pretzels to find it. That includes bunkum and hogwash if that is their choice.
The other issue with what Facebook is doing, is that it is large in the way that shopping malls were in many cities and towns. Yes, there was freedom of speech for demonstrators and pamphleters on the public sidewalk of Main Street, but when the mall (which was private) replaced the public sidewalk, free speech took a hit. You might be able to make an argument that Facebook is the new public square.
I’m not sure how well that argument will wash. In fact I kind of hope it doesn’t. I just hope Facebook becomes craven enough to start driving users elsewhere.I do kind of wonder “who’s next?” and whether it will be me.
If Larry Cook and others don’t want to run a community on the cheap, they can rent web space and administer one of several varieties of bulletin boards. The software is out there. There are also alternative services like Brighteon and MeWe. It’s still somewhat possible to route around damage. That would suit me better than a public square law suit.
Horseshit. Their machines, their rules, same as it’s ever been. You might as well be complaining that the local grocery store doesn’t let people take markers to the walls. FB (which I no longer use) owes you nothing beyond the TOS, just as I’m free to kick out an obnoxious drunk from a dinner party.
Right.
FB, You Tube etc are NOT public street corners. They are companies– private companies
Actually, I can argue that anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters USED these companies to sell their ideas and products.
FB is supposed to be a social connection where people can share recipes, gossip and cat pictures NOT an advertisement venue. These groups and companies ( e,g. woo sellers) use FB etc to collect new followers and patrons. Often they will cash in- getting new people or money. Some anti-vax sites solicit money for their charities so numbers of people count even if they’re not actually selling products ( they sometimes sell books they wrote)
FB and You Tube are FREE.
Now if I went to Joe’s Market and handed out cards for my services, Joe can say, “Get lost”.( Altho’ the local grocery allows businesses or individuals to leave advert cards or notes on a bulletin board -for free) So why not FB or You Tube?
Anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters are pissed off because they are losing a free way of peddling their ideas and products often with their followers doing the work posting their material. Now they have to pay for websites, maintenance, maybe IT people or rent out ad space on other sites.
( They’re angry with Wikipedia because they can’t write up their own self-serving bios)
And if you gave the obnoxious drunk and all your party guests a chance to speak their minds it would be “intellectual freedom.” Notice, I did not say free speech. You don’t have a right to free speech on a private platform. That platform may grant intellectual freedom or take it away.
”Intellectual freedom is freedom of expression granted by a private organization.”
So if I write a really bad novel and publishers won’t accept it, I’m being denied intellectual freedom?
”You might be able to make an argument that Facebook is the new public square.”
That argument presumes that there’s no virtual real estate elsewhere on the Internet for others to create their own version of the public square. Who’s to say that Mike Adams or some other entrepreneur couldn’t rake in a ton of money by establishing Facebook/YouTube competitors dedicated to the proposition that no information is too despicable or fake to be allowed?*
*and yes, Mike is trying hard already with his own video channel.
FTFY. Hello, Usenet.
I think it needs to be pointed out once again that the people at greatest risk from vaccination are public health workers in Afghanistan, where they are in danger of being shot by radical antivaxers.
@ Orac,
OMG, did you just invoke Big Tobacco? Damn, this could be fun. You are absolutely right. The epidemiology of smoking & vaccines is similar. Eerily similar …
https://publishing.cdlib.org/ucpressebooks/view?docId=ft8489p25j;brand=ucpress
Now you’re getting risibly silly, because, no, they are not similar.🤦♂️
“The epidemiology of smoking & vaccines is similar.”
Big Tobacco has one product – one. Big Pharma could stop making vaccines tomorrow and experience little more than a temporary hiccup in their cash flow.
Christine K:
“Yes & that’s the tracking system we have to work with. A joke. Childhood death & disability from vaccines is tracked by a laughable system & all parents need to know this before their child gets a vaccine.”
Yes, we have a system that makes it very easy to make a report of a possible reaction. I look forward to you telling antivaxxers that you think that this is terrible and that complaining about a possible reaction should be made harder.
Did comments from a different thread somehow get merged here? Anyway,
Narad: “That’s one hell of a barbarous neologism.”
Thank you. It is barbarous, isn’t it. I only had to fight auto correct on ‘deplatform’ four times. I didn’t want to say it normal …
Rene: “when we study measles epidemics, we need to know the biology of DNA viruses”
Just like the DNA in the Sv40 virus found in human tumors was traced back to a rhesus monkey in Salk’s lab?
Please cite where the requisite etiology of SIDS or Autism can be found that backs up the epidemiology.
Denice:
“English, Childhood Education, History, Business, Marketing, Social Science, DOs, DCs, RNs, PhDs,”.
8th grade education, LOL. Oh & one of the above too. ASD, remember? Educators didn’t know what to with someone like me because they REALLY had NOT seen autism before. So they lost me. Left home at 16. Baby at 17. Started college at 18. Graduated at 23, was a mom of only 4 by then.
I’m thinking you were much more traditional?
No.
OK, so you’re not a DO, DC**, PhD… AND RNs don’t usually say they attended college . Thus probably one of the others like the anti-vaxxers I write about . NOT bio, pre-med or an odd combination of arts and science
How do you go from 8th grade to college?
** a DC wouldn’t be optimal either because woo