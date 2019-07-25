Marianne Williamson is antivaccine, period.

Of all the oddities of the embryonic election campaign is the candidacy of Marianne Williamson. We’ve last met her, she was a guest on Bill Maher’s television show. At the time, all I knew about her was that she was some sort of New Age spiritual advisor (in other words, grifter). Her performance in the first Democratic Presidential debate, held a month ago was truly bizarre, but for some reason she remains popular in Hollywood. As I noted at the time, she was full of fluffy, gauzy, New Age woo, and none of that changed at the Democratic debate. That she is utterly unqualified to be President is not the least bit in doubt, and fortunately her odds of becoming President are slim and none.
Indeed, Marianne Williamson is full of woo, representing herself as the “wellness candidate,” a self-described “bitch for God.” She’s known best for her self-help books and gained popularity after befriending high-power celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Cher, and Elizabeth Taylor. She’s written 13 books, given TED talks, and was famous for being Oprah Winfrey’s spiritual advisor (whatever that means). She’s also won support from various celebrities, like Alyssa Milano:
Late Tuesday, actress Alyssa Milano, who has rebranded as a political activist in recent years (replete with a CNN column and podcast), tweeted that she would be attending Williamson’s fundraiser in Beverly Hills. “I’m going to my first fundraiser of the election cycle and it’s [email protected] I know. I know. But she’s the only candidate talking about the collective, soulful ache of the nation & I think that’s an important discussion to have.” Milano, who also teased Williamson’s appearance on an upcoming episode of her podcast, was promptly ratioed, with critics upbraiding the Charmed star for boosting a candidate with a long history of espousing dangerous anti-science views.
Of more interest to me is her stance on vaccination. Why? Because, through her fame, her attacks on vaccine mandates, and her non-denial denials that she is antivaccine. Before I discuss her antics in the last month or so, let’s take a trip back to 2015, when she was on Real Time With Bill Maher. At the time, all while claiming she’s “not antivaccine,” she laid down a veritable cornucopia of antivaccine tropes, such as “too many too soon,” that “if you had any skepticism whatsoever [towards vaccines], you were antiscience,” and, laying down extreme distrust of pharma as her reason for being suspicious of vaccines, while adding that the “difference between having skepticism about science and having skepticism about the pharmaceutical industry.” As I described, truly her stupid did burn brightly and continued to burn brighter still. Even as Williamson touted that she vaccinated her children, she went on about how the government had “earned our distrust” and how the “government had suppressed information” and medicine had done the same. She bristled at being called antiscience for being suspicious of the pharmaceutical industry. Her conclusion? She said that the answer is “not to call us kooks” but for the government and pharmaceutical industry to “get their acts together.”
Of course, as I’ve noted many times, this is a tactic taken straight from the playbook of the antivaccine movement, to cite (disingenuously) reasonable suspicion of the pharmaceutical industry’s previous misdeeds as a reason to be suspicions of the safety and efficacy of vaccines. As much as antivaxers conflate the two, they are not the same thing, nor is one as reasonable as the other. Whatever misdeeds the pharmaceutical industry is guilty of, they do not cast doubt on the safety and efficacy of vaccines because there is plenty of independent evidence to support the conclusions that vaccines do not cause autism, neurodevelopmental disorders, sudden infant death syndrome, allergic conditions, or any of the other myriad problems frequently ascribed to them by antivaccinationists. I also not infrequently note that, no matter how much the government or the pharmaceutical industry ever “gets its act together,” it’s never, ever enough for people like Marianne Williamson. Also, the claim that you “can’t question” oor that “questioning does not make you antiscience” is a favorite cry of the crank, given that it is not reasonable “questioning” that we are talking about.
So now it’s four years later, summer 2019, and Marianne Williamson is running for the Democratic nomination for President. Even before the Democratic debate last month, she was getting herself into trouble on the issue of vaccines.
According to this news report:
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, an author and self-help guru who will appear on the Democratic debate stage next week, apologized Wednesday night after she attacked mandatory vaccinations as “draconian” and “Orwellian” at a Manchester, N.H., event. “To me, it’s no different than the abortion debate,” Williamson said at the event, according to a tweet from an NBC News reporter. “The U.S. government doesn’t tell any citizen, in my book, what they have to do with their body or their child.” After a request for comment from the Los Angeles Times, Williamson acknowledged making the remarks and said she misspoke.
Hilariously, in addition, her response was to post a Tweet containing a video segment from her 2015 appearance with Bill Maher that I so lovingly deconstructed at the time.
Her “apology” on Twitter was in reality a not-pology:
Notice how there’s a “but.” She “understands that many vaccines are important and save lives.” She “recognizes there are epidemics around the world that are stopped by vaccines.” Of course, the “but” is coming. It always does:
I also understand some of the skepticism that abounds today about drugs which are rushed to market by Big Pharma. I am sorry that I made comments which sounded as though I question the validity of life-saving vaccines. That is not my feeling and I realize that I misspoke
There’s the tell for antivaxers. The antivaccine trope here is the “but big pharma” qualification to her statement of belief in vaccines, as in, “I know vaccines can save lives, but big pharma.” It’s the same sort of thing she did on The View, where the panel badgered her about vaccines (and appropriately so, in my opinion), leaving her frustrated:
Williamson was challenged last month in a contentious interview on “The View” over her previous statements calling vaccine mandates “draconian” and “Orwellian.” “My sloppiness in talking about that was a self-inflicted wound,” Williamson said. But she added “The View” co-hosts treated her unfairly. “I said to Joy Behar during the break, ‘Why are you doing this? I’m a liberal,’ ” Williamson said. “ ‘Why are you doing this?’ She said, ‘What are you talking about? I’ve always been good to you.’ I said, ‘Until today you have been.’ I don’t understand it.”
And, as in 2015, Marianne Williamson pulled the “questioning” gambit:
Any time there is a medical intervention, there is both benefit and risk,” she said. “Government must come down on the side of public health.” “Having said that, I understand that many areas having to do with food, health and safety are places where Americans have questions,” she added. “And I don’t believe that questioning should be squashed. There is intelligent nuance that should be respected.”
Of course, it is not “questioning” or “intelligent nuance” that is being “squashed.” The “questioning” of vaccines by antivaxers is not in any way based in “intelligent nuance.” It’s based in pseudoscience, bad science, cherry picked evidence, and logical fallacies. In any event, Williamson has been catching a lot of criticism, and rightly so. Apparently this week, it got on her nerves, as she Tweeted:
Amusingly, one response was spot on:
I must admit, I found Williamson’s statement rather amusing. Quoting Einstein doesn’t make you pro-science any more than quoting Martin Luther King, Jr. makes one not racist. Even more hilariously, it was immediately pointed out that Williamson has a history of spreading fake quotes by Albert Einstein in her books, a lot of fake quotes.
It’s also generally a bad thing if you feel the need to deny that you are a “cult leader” or deny that you are “antiscience.” If you feel the need to deny it, chances are very good that you are, in fact, at least one of the two. Indeed, this 1992 article by Martin Gardner about her and A Course in Miracles, published in Skeptical Inquirer is quite revealing:
Williamson’s theme song is “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.” The word love must appear in her book more than a thousand times, in such sentences as “We are all part of a vast sea of love…Love is a win-mode…Only love is real. Nothing else actually exists…Love is to people what water is to plants.” Here some more gems of Marianne’s mushy metaphysics: “We are pregnant with possibilities…Nothing occurs outside our minds…If God is seen as electricity, then we are his lamps…Gray clouds never last forever. The blue sky does…Time does not exist…We’re always perfect. We can’t not be….Sickness is an illusion and does not actually exist.”
So basically, at least since the early 1990s, Williamson has basically been a New Age guru. Maybe not a cult leader, but she’s definitely way out there and has been for a long time. She’s also into The Secret and its Law of Attraction, the concepts that just wishing hard enough for something will result in the universe granting it to you.
She’s also still antivax, her claims otherwise notwithstanding. I admit that I thought she probably wasn’t hard core antivax. Then she had to go and Tweet this, which made me realize that I was mistaken:
Ah, yes, leave it to Marianne Williamson to fall back on the most favorite trope of antivaxers, a variant of the “I’m not antivaccine; I’m pro-safe vaccine” gambit so beloved of Jenny McCarthy. This particular variant does the same sort of thing that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. does when he declares himself “fiercely pro-vaccine” before launching into antivaccine misinformation. In this case, she channels antivaxers by insinuating that vaccines are responsible for the rise in prevalence of chronic illnesses, when they are demonstrably not. She then channels antivaxers ranging from Rob Schneider to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in attacking the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 as somehow giving big pharma “freedom from liability” for adverse events due to vaccines, which is utter nonsense.
All the NVCIA requires is that vaccine injury cases go first through a special court first, and the funding of that court comes from a surcharge on vaccines. Moreover, unlike standard court, the Vaccine Court pays all the reasonable legal expenses of complainants, win or lose, which is a hell of an advantage of Vaccine Court over standard court. Basically, Vaccine Court is a much easier mechanism for parents of children with real vaccine injuries to be compensated. Notice how Williamson refers to the NVCIA as the “vaccine protection law.” I suppose I should give her credit for not calling it what antivaxers frequently do, the pharma protection law. Not surprisingly, she also cites the $4 billion paid out over 30 years as evidence that vaccines are somehow horribly unsafe, when in reality when taken in context of the billions of doses of vaccines to hundreds of millions of children given during that time it’s not really that large a figure.
Also note Williamson’s clever conflation of two things that aren’t related, the opioid addiction crisis and vaccines. Yes, there is considerable evidence that pharma had a hand in stoking the opioid crisis in the name of profits, but that has no bearing on the safety of vaccination. After all, we have copious evidence that vaccines are safe and effective that comes from many sources independent of pharma from many nations. There are multiple large epidemiological studies including many hundreds of thousands of children that have failed to find an association between vaccination and autism. Her ploy here is nothing more than poisoning the well. Similarly, the claim that the CDC refuses to do more research is a straight up lie. If that were the case, how come there are so many studies on vaccine safety funded by the CDC? Why are there two active surveillance systems (the Vaccine Safety Datalink and the Clinical Immunization Safety Assessment project) and one passive surveillance system (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System)?
No, Marianne Williamson is definitely antivaccine. She can deny it all she wants, and she might fool those not familiar with antivaccine misinformation, pseudoscience, and logical fallacies, but she doesn’t fool me, and she doesn’t fool anyone who is familiar with the tactics and tropes of the antivaccine movement. Fortunately, there’s virtually no chance that she will become President, but before she drops out she is likely to spread antivaccine misinformation while denying being antivaccine. Don’t let her fool you. She’s not saying anything about vaccines that I couldn’t find on Age of Autism or other antivaccine blogs or social media accounts.
48 Comments
You’d still vote for her if she got the Dem nomination, that’s how much you hate the sitting president.
If it came down to such a choice, it would certainly be a choice of horribles, and I might go with that, depending on whether her other oppositions were reasonable.
Let’s hope we don’t get to the point where these are our only choices. I really hope we end up with at least one candidate that understands law, administration, and democracy.
I’m a South African, but be honest. There is a LOT to hate about Donald Trump. He has shown himself to be consistently dishonest, corrupt, and utterly incompetent.
It’d be a dilemma for sure. She’s every bit as reality challenged as Donald Trump is, maybe more so—and not just about vaccines—just in different ways and on different issues.
Don’t know about anyone else, but I certainly would. She’s a nut, and unqualified, but she has not given me any reason to hate her. Oh, and while I felt nothing but contempt for Teflon Don the Con before he was put in office by the EC and the Russians, I did not hate him. That came after the election. Fortunately, Williamson v tRump will never be a choice I have to make.
EC?
Electoral College [as opposed to the majority of voters].
If we nominate this batsh*t muppet, we have truly failed as a party.
Fortunately, I don’t see that happening. She’s trying to attack Harris to keep some modicum of attention on her, which smacks of desperation.
I was happy to be part of Alyssa’s ratio.
Good grief. Get out of your bubble! If you could, even for a nano-second, imagine voting for Donald Trump you are either pathetically ignorant about current events or totally devoid of a moral compass. Let’s start with kidnapping, concentration camp internment and institutionalized child abuse. Still have a “dilemma”? How about forbidding climate science and actually increasing carbon emissions from fossil fuels? Still wondering about marking a hypothetical ‘X’ for Williamson? Well, there’s Betsy DeVos, reproductive rights, affordable care, the war in Yemen, the functional end of product and work safety regulation, about a hundred other policy deplorables I’m too shell-shocked to recall right now… Plus unbridled racism, misogyny, xenophobia and staright-up, period, fascism.
Whatever Williamson’s faults, using the same word for her and Trump is an unconscionable false equivalence.
But if Williamson can get the nomination, what about Bill Weld? Would you vote for him over him?
A. If you don’t want to be considered anti-vaccine, try not reaching to anti-vaccine tropes as your defense.
B. The strong case you make aside, in what way is this person qualified to be President? In what way are her statements about public policy, government, administration less problematic than thsoe about vaccines? I want a pro-science president, but that’s not a sufficient qualification.
I love this one, because invariably it is followed with a declaration that no vaccines the speaker knows about are safe.
Orac writes,
…there is plenty of independent evidence to support the conclusions that vaccines do not cause… (e.g., allergic conditions)
MJD says,
Aluminium adjuvants, comprising Adju-Phos® and Alhydrogel® (aluminium hydroxide), are the most commonly used class of adjuvants. Both products increase Th2 antibodies…
https://www.invivogen.com/adju-phos
Q. With respect to allergic conditions, how are adjuvant-inclusive vaccines like black holes.
A. There’s much to learn and discover.
@ Orac’s minions,
Are immunologic adjuvants used during allergy immunotherapy? Please ponder.
“TH2 antibodies” are not a thing. TH2 stands for T-helper cell type II. It’s a type of T cell whose activation leads to the production of antibodies. THE MORE YOU KNOW
In an interesting parallel to the argument that it’s legitimate to distrust vaccines because Big Pharma, a long-term supporter of genetic modification recently announced that she now thinks too little attention has been given to abusive industry practices by GM advocates.
Kavin Senapathy was evidently embarassed after several articles she co-wrote for Forbes were taken down when it was revealed that her co-writer had published articles ghostwritten by Monsanto. Does her ”change of heart” sound familiar?
“It’s impossible to have a constructive conversation about GMOs without acknowledging that underlying the unscientific claims made by many GMO opponents is a legitimate desire for trustworthy behavior from the companies that dominate the agricultural marketplace…people, this millennial included, don’t necessarily want the world to look the way that Monsanto wants it to look. What was missing…were answers to big picture problems — about the health of our families, the environment, the food system, and the injustices that pervade all of these facets of life — that people on both sides of the GMO debate care about.”
https://undark.org/2019/06/27/monsanto-gmo-crusade/
I think Senapathy has veered off the rails here. The “big picture problems” she mentions can be markedly improved by genetic modification technology (as in the production of drugs to treat cancer) and it’s foolish to cast dark suspicion on them merely because Big Pharma might be involved in their manufacture.
But I’m open to hearing how pro-immunization advocates would handle it. Should we acknowledge the misdeeds of Merck and Sanofi-Aventis more often when praising vaccination? And how would one do that? “Vaccine makers have done rotten things. But do get your shots, they’re safe and effective.”?
I would acknowledge that some companies have behaved badly in some areas but state that doesn’t mean everything that company does is bad or tainted, especially for vaccines. This Nirvana requirement by anti-vaxxers that everything even the slightest bit related to vaccines be perfect (or they won’t vaccinate) is just one of the excuses used by the anti-vaxxer who refuses to look in the mirror and admit they are anti-vax. At least the anti-vaxxer who isn’t afraid to admit s/he is anti-vax (such as “The Drs. Wolfson”) has the intellectual honesty not to lies to their audience about their true stance on vaccines, unlike Williamson
We must stop giving vaccines because Big Pharma promoted an OD epidemic for profit!
So we must stop driving cars because Volkswagen falsified emissions data! Get a bicycle
We must stop riding bicycles because Lance Armstrong won the Tour de France 7 times while doped to the max and threatened potential whistleblowers! Start walking.
We can’t walk because Nike makes its shoes in inhumane sweatshops! Stay put.
I think Laz-E-Boy is corruption-free, though.
My problem with that whole line of thinking is that the corporate behavior is problematic whether there’s “GMO”s or not. They can engage in predatory practices using old-school mutagenesis or sterile hybrids, eg.
Not to mention that many issues with “the environment, the food system” can be better addressed with recombinant technology.
It’s all just based on a truly depressing degree of willful scientific illiteracy.
True. In particular, Monsanto’s horrible corporate behaviour well predates their involvement in GMOs or even crops of any sort. Remember that they got involved in GMOs mostly to better sell their weedkillers by creating crops that were more resistant to them; they were a chemical company specializing in things that were targeted killers already.
They also had a long-standing reputation of dumping chemical outflow into the river and treating the rare cases of being held accountable as ‘the cost of doing business’; as far as they were concerned it was cheaper to pay the fines than it was to actually fix their factories to be less polluting, so that’s what they did.
Ellie: She’s a nut, and unqualified, but she has not given me any reason to hate her.
Making our entire gender look like fluffbrained idiots isn’t a reason to hate her? Or at least, strongly dislike her?
Julian Frost: He has shown himself to be consistently dishonest, corrupt, and utterly incompetent.
Yup. He makes Warren Harding and Richard Nixon look good. I mean Nixon was at least competent.
Heh. Heh.
You know my friend said exactly the same thing: ” Nixon wasn’t so bad- compared to Trump”. Now this is from a lefty, socialist former government worker who thought that Watergate was a coup d’état.
There’s also a meme of George W asking ” Do you miss me yet?”
But seriously, I don’t think that she makes ALL women look stupid because she will always be compared to the other women who are running- Warren, Harris etc. although to misogynists, any excuse will do. Williamson is indeed abysmal. Although I didn’t make notes, her comments on topics other than vaccines were pretty awful too.
As for ‘reasons to hate her’, well, she’s been pounding out BS artistry books etc ( A course in Miracles ?- more like a course in
raging idiocy) for over a generation and profiting off of – UNFORTUNATELY – the deficient education of many women. We have to say it: many women buy into claptrap like hers because of ( perhaps) societal pressures in the past that discouraged adult thought and ability in mathematics amongst other things. We can’t say this doesn’t exist.
Anti-vax- like generic woo- targets women too: it appeals to that old-time belief that being a mother trumps everything else a woman does. That a mother knows better than SBM and experts. A great part of the audiences of the woo-meisters I survey are women and the charlatans know it and tailor their message to them.
100 years of voting and 50 years of radical feminism and we still have amazingly stupid crap aimed at a female audience. I have hopes for millennial women but worries as well.
Every single word of this resonates with me. I am in my 60s and had a lifelong battle to establish legitimacy as a thinking human beyond my fertility. To be sexist, I think only women really get this.
Personal anecdote: I met this flake when she was first becoming prominent in the flakery/quackery universe. She is grandiose, rude, ignorant, and hypocritical in person as well as in her shrewdly designed New Age-y PR persona. I was a technical and science writer working in the private sector and asked her a question that any marginally literate person could have easily answered. I couldn’t believe the verbiage of love, universe, shared experience blah blah that resulted.
Someone needs to investigate this person’s actual education and funding sources for her endless workshops, nonsensical books, and speaking tours. I suspect that would yield a more upscale Gwe Ptr level of subsidized G**P from outside sources. There can’t be much of a market for her ridiculous guru-ness. But….Mehmet OZ and Deepak Chopra, who are truly raking it in.
She is just smart enough to twist the usual anti-vaxx tropes and do some real harm. Not to mention that she is a narcissistic, rude, arrogant twit……
@ Sara Owen:
In the 1990s/ early 2000s, I would attend various new agey/ woo events: quite a few of the speakers espoused ideas like Williamson. Fortunately, I am able to keep a poker face even whilst listening to the most uproarious nonsense- including Native People’s Crystal Skulls that store and transmit information from the stars.
And yes, I do believe that much of this BS/ woo is aimed at women because MANY of them are susceptible.
An exception might be people like Mike Adams who may be also targeting men by adding alt right/ survivalist/ liberal hate/ gun worship to their alt med spiel- he works with Alex Jones, too. Similarly, Gary Null may have expanded his audience by adding politics ( mostly, libertarian) and economic topics ( truly awful ideas) in the wake of the Financial Crisis. I notice that many of his callers ( he gives advice over the phone) are men..
Men can be clueless too.
Hey, they want customers.
“There’s also a meme of George W asking ” Do you miss me yet?””
Oh man, I hate that meme. No, I don’t miss Guantanamo. I don’t miss the Patriot Act. I don’t miss Dick Cheney. I don’t miss Enhanced Interrogation Techniques. I don’t miss the global gag rule on abortions. I don’t miss the utter hellscape the Mideast got turned into in his tantrum over Iraq.
I refuse to move my Overton window THAT far.
Even so, I’d take W back in a heartbeat over what we have now if presented with the binary choice.
He also makes Reagan seem not so bad — and that’s hard to do.
That is correct, Politicalguineapig, I do not hate her. Hate is a strong, wearying, and destructive emotion, and up until the current president took office, the only person I ever hated was my ex husband, and I even got over that – when he died. There are many, many emotions between love and hate. It is not an either/or situation. I look forward to the time Himself is out of office, because I hope I will be able to stop hating him then.
Fortunately, there’s virtually no chance that she will become President
I believe the same thing was said for Donald Trump (And Boris as PM in the UK.)
In fact, I remember some commentator back in 2015 laughingly talking about Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as preposterous ideas.
It may be time to consider moving to New Zealand. Prime Minister Arden seems relatively sane.
No, I don’t hate Williamson, but I pity the fool. /End Mr. T impression
Indeed fool she is, and pitiful because of it.
See my above comment about asking her a simple, direct question years ago at some overhyped lecture/speaking event. It was free for me, but I think others were paying $15 or so to hear her immortal words of wisdom. Her “speech” lasted for about 15 minutes. There was an audience of about 50 or 60. You can do the arithmetic. My eyes were rolling out of my skull at the end while the gullible rushed onstage to preserve her signature for all time on their magnificent tomes of Williamson wisdom. It was genuinely surreal.
I sound like a get-off-my-lawn crank, but people like this really scare me. Once they reach a critical mass of being able to afford a PR apparatus, you really can’t stop them. Very clever marketing, public ignorance, the total failure of our educational system(s) in the US, and endless brainwashing by Stupid Media have resulted in this. Now we have Donald Trump and Marianne Williamson. That speaks for itself to anyone who has a few functioning brain cells.
Now I’ve got a Hollies earworm thanks to this thread.
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo-doo doo
Doo doo doo-doo doo doo doo-doo doo
Hey, Marianne
What’s your game now, can anybody play
Hey, Marianne
Where’s your brain now, you’re incredibly lame
You’re so, so like a nimrod to me…
Mom of a young child syndrome: see doo doo doo, think Baby Shark.
Anttivaccine Trope
Basically, this means anything that does not fit within the very narrow range of the provaccine & allows them to invalidate without addressing any concerns. All’s you have to do, is to say ‘more Antivaccine trope …’ & congratulate yourselves on how clearly superior your intellect is. That’s sort of lazy.
As amusingly concerned with strategy & counter-intelligence as the provaccine are, surely you will be receptive to some constructive criticism ( … snort)?
The WHO has declared that ‘vaccine hesitancy’ is the greatest threat to global health. The WHO did not state that ‘the Anti-vaccine are a threat to global health’.
The WHO also did not state that ‘the unvaccinated are a threat to global health’.
In this context; I fail to see how calling anyone’s views or concerns ‘trope’ is going to be helpful. That only serves to heighten hesitancy. Backing parents into a corner, demanding media blackouts, cherry picking elected officials, etc is only going to make things worse.
Unfortunately, none of those tactics has actually decreased adverse vaccine reactions. The only thing that will do that, is to improve the vaccines & to adjust the immunization schedule to reflect the evidence regarding the non-specific efffects of vaccines.
Hint: The correct response is not; ‘There are very few adverse vaccine reactions’. Remember, the threat has not been identified as ‘the under-vaccinated’. If you think that way; keep it to yourself. If you are right, you will prevail in the end. If you are wrong, you will prevail in the end because you care about science based evidence, you will have addressed the issue & gained trust.
If you continue to misidentify your enemy, you will lose. No matter how hard you fight. You will be doomed. You are falling to heed your WHO’s call to arms.
I could easily qualify as ‘vaccine-hesitant’. I have been highly compromised by adverse vaccine reactions. ‘Whatsoever you do unto me’ …
Christine K, for something who dislikes the term “antivaccine tropes” you certainly use a lot of them.
Surprise, surprise. 😉
Ah, I see: an abstract concept is the culprit.
Incorrect. Anti-vaccine tropes are obviously incorrect claims about that are repeated over and over by those with anti-vaccine viewpoints, such that they become a recurrent theme: e.g. aborted fetal tissue in vaccines.
The WHO did not.
The WHO did state that vaccine hesitancy is a threat to global health. By extension, those who are unvaccinated are part of that threat.
Nothing is going to convince the hard core of anti-vaxxers to vaccinate their children. Pandering to the views of anti-vaxxers is only seen as providing legitimacy to anti-vaxxers. Far better to point out that their nonsense is nonsense.
So you are not anti-vaccine Christine, just pro safe vaccines?
I will let you in on a secret, Christine. The scientific community is also pro safe vaccines. That is why when a safer option for a vaccine becomes available, it is included in the schedule. For example acellular Pertussis vaccine. What the scientific community understands that you anti-vaxxers ignore is that vaccines, like most medical procedures, are used on a risk assessment basis. The risks of damage from the vaccines are so small that they are completely dwarfed by the risks from the diseases they prevent. As a consequence, it is unethical not to use vaccines – barring a small number of contraindications.
What complete and utter nonsense.
A high school friend used to be relatively close to Williamson and she (my friend) offered on FB to answer any of our questions about her (Williamson).
I asked point blank about the anti-vax, and got the “she’s not anti-vax she just has questions” response I expected. But then we had a pretty good conversation about the corrosive nature of The Secret. (Upside, you get what you wish for. Downside, if you get it, you wanted it, so you actually wanted to get cancer.)
That lead to a longer conversation about medicine and science and policy and then my friend said that I am the person that they think of when they think of a “good” scientist. I really don’t know how to feel about that.
Am I good? Am I a good scientist? Am I a “good” scientist? (I would also say that more scientist should be visibly scientists to their friends/family/neighbors, but then again this person is the only comedian I know personally, so I see how that happens.)
But my overall take away is that Williamson sometimes says things that some people really need to hear, but she’s loonier than a Canadian’s pocket change and needs to be limited to at most the self-help circuit.
” Williamson sometimes says things that some people really need to hear”
OR that they WANT to hear
That’s the REAL secret of woo or other forms of grifting:
lots of woo boils down to EAT LESS, lose weight or DON’T BE SO WORRIED- chill out
which are meaningful although HOW they achieve these ends can be baroque – bizarre dietary prohibitions, odd meditation or exercise regimes.
The more dangerous stuff encourages them to substitute SBM with supplements or diets or magical formulae for serious illness.
They WANT to hear that you can treat cancer with green juices not chemotherapy. I just heard today ( PRN of course) that kids with ADHD need omega 3 / DHA not meds. Treat SMI with B vitamins.
Hearing “Vaccines caused your son’s ASD” sounds better ( to them) than, “It’s genetic with possible influence form infection/ trauma”
-btw- that’s a quote to save: ” Loonier than a Canadian’s pocket change”
”The WHO has declared that ‘vaccine hesitancy’ is the greatest threat to global health.”
No, the W.H.O listed vaccine hesitancy as one of ten threats to health facing the world in 2019, among many other issues. Not “the greatest threat”.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/ten-threats-to-global-health-in-2019
”Anttivaccine Trope”
”Basically, this means anything that does not fit within the very narrow range of the provaccine & allows them to invalidate without addressing any concerns. All’s you have to do, is to say ‘more Antivaccine trope …’ & congratulate yourselves on how clearly superior your intellect is. That’s sort of lazy.”
Nope. Antivax tropes are bad arguments based on misinformation that has been refuted countless times. Rather than simply say “that’s an antivax trope”, pro-immunization advocates habitually debunk these tropes using good evidence which antivaxers ignore. Examples are the “toxin” gambit, fetal tissue in vaccines, no placebo testing etc. etc.
I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve patiently explained why these claims are wrong, only to be ignored, have the subject changed or be accused of being a pharma shill.
Repeating garbage from antivax websites without caring about its accuracy is a prime example of laziness, not to mention sleaziness.
@ DB,
I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve patiently explained why these claims are wrong, only to be ignored, have the subject changed or be accused of being a pharma shill.
This is true … I’ve seen it happen myself. Repeatedly.
If an activist says it; it’s strategy. If it’s a parent, it’s because you are a doctor & they expected to be received better than that by you. Amateurs mistake. Pharma has nothing to do with this. If they did; this would be easy.
I am not sure I am understanding actions you are advising doctors to take. You list some things that should not be done, such as call things tropes, but other than working to improve vaccine safety (which most primary care doctors are not directly involved with) do you have any advice on actions to take to correct misinformation (or disinformation if motives are in doubt).
For example, you state vaccine hesitancy as the greatest health threat identified by the WHO and seem to use that to defend those who spread antivaccination views. What would be the best way to convince (or at least convey to) you that the following is the WHO statement which does not seem to support your statement regarding hesitancy?
From the WHO top 10 threats (8th on the list):
“Vaccine hesitancy – the reluctance or refusal to vaccinate despite the availability of vaccines”
Further down they discuss the need to support primary care doctors in providing information to promote vaccination.
Its good that you’ve put her in the box of your choice. Your favorite box too. How special, we’re all so surprised you picked the anti-vax box this time. What would us Simpletons do without Orac’s labeling, discrimination and hateful name calling?
So where is your evidence that it is better for kids to get chicken pox and measles? Or do just love seeing kids suffer?
Christ, Ball, couldn’t you go start a campaign to save dracunculiasis?
So, references to tropes or memes are now ”discrimination”, and maybe even tantamount to hate crimes?
Oh, what a world.
It is part of her precious paranoid pity party.
Ms. Williamson was on Colbert this past week, and actually made some good points about prioritizing the State Dept. over the Dept. of Defense in policy and budget matters.
Too bad she’s a woo-addled loony-tune.