Vaccine Injury Epidemic (VIE) Event: Antivaxers will march on Washington again

If there’s one thing antivaxers want, it’s to be taken seriously. They labor under the delusion that they represent some sort of mass movement. While they’re more influential than they should be for a group promoting a dangerous anti-science and anti-health message, fortunately the hard core antivaxers still represent a tiny fraction of the population. Still, they keep trying. One tool they like to use every now and then is to try to hold a mass demonstration. The first one of these that I wrote about occurred over a decade ago. It was led by Jenny McCarthy and her then-boyfriend Jim Carrey and was called the “Green Our Vaccines” rally. It was…interesting. For example, there I first understood the tensions in the antivaccine movement from the antivaxers who want to appear “respectable” and those who are loud and proud in being antivaccine. The first group, I like to refer to as the “I’m not antivaccine” antivaxers. They’re the ones who say, “I’m not antivaccine; I’m a vaccine safety activist” or “I’m not antivaccine; I’m just suspicious of big pharma” or some variant. The point is that they deny being antivaccine, but there’s always a “but” or a qualification to their denial. Their antivaccine beliefs are always couched in something else, with “freedom” or “parental rights” being the most popular camouflage these days. In any event, they’re at it again. This time around, the event is called the Vaccine Injury Epidemic (VIE) event:
The V.I.E Event is a special event on the National Mall. We are kindly asking attendees to consider contributing towards our event expenses via a ticket donation. Donations are not required for attending, but for this event make the national presence we need, we are incurring event expenses for insurance, staging, electric, bathrooms and more, and cannot do with with our generous donations from our warrior families.
We understand the financial undertaking in attending this event and we have secured a limited amount of discounted hotel rooms to help offset costs. Currently discounts give a savings of $100 per night. If you have a large party, please send us a PM via our Facebook page where we will be happy to assist.
The organizers, CrazyMothers, is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.
CrazyMothers is the group organizing VIE? Oh, great. That’s Hillary Simpson’s group of antivaccine mothers. You might remember that Simpson seems to fancy herself a female Eminem freestyle rapper. In fact, I think I’ll repost the video here, but I warn you: It’s painful indeed to watch:
As I said at the time, I had a hard time not laughing out loud the first time I watched this video because Ms. Simpson seemed to think that she was Eminem freestyle rapping, but she was so overwrought and her act and rap were so very, very bad. Her rhymes and lines most definitely were not anything even coming close to resembling sick, and her dramatic pauses lingered far, far too long, to the point of being uncomfortable—and not in a good way. In fact, I couldn’t help but think that she reminded me more of a parody of an Eminem video, with all her rhythmic hand motions in time with her seeming free verse, than an homage or an attempt to emulate his rapping. Yes, Ms. Simpson’s video was basically the sort of performance you might see on open mic night at the suburban rap club, and even by those low standards Ms. Simpson was not very good.
In any event, somehow I missed this call to action by Simpson a couple of months ago:
Yes, she was all worked up over laws being passed that eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates, ranting about how it’s not about vaccination but about “medical freedom” and how fellow antivaxers (obviously, she didn’t all them that) “have to get to Washington” to show lawmakers how many people are fed up with vaccines, big pharma, the elimination of nonmedical exemptions, and all the things they blame vaccines on. Apparently, the date (November 14) was chosen to coincide with the 33rd anniversary of the passage of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, a law that, oddly enough, the grand dame of the antivaccine movement, Barbara Loe Fisher, helped to pass with her activism but that has now become the most hated law among antivaxers other than laws like California’s SB 277, which eliminated nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates in the state.
Why is the NVCIA so hated? You’d think that antivaxers would like it, given that it created the Vaccine Court, a court that not only pays the legal expenses of complainants bringing cases before it, win or lose, but has fairly lax scientific standards in that it accepts claims of causation and allows the most dubious of scientific “experts” to testify compared to what normal courts will allow. Even better, there is a list of “table injuries” that are assumed to be due to vaccines based on evidence and for which compensation is automatic. Oddly enough, antivaxers do not like the antivaccine court. The reason is that, as lax as it might be, the Vaccine Court still operates on science. Sure, it screws up on rare occasions, but only rarely are its decisions not heavily grounded in science and the screw-ups tend to favor complainants, rather than inappropriately denying compensation to them. So basically, the Vaccine Court provides more reliable compensation than regular courts and costs complainants nothing to bring a case before it, but becauew its decisions are science-based it does not compensate families of children with autism who blame their child’s autism on vaccines. It does very well at compensating true cases of vaccine injury, but it doesn’t compensate what antivaxers blame vaccines for. Not surprisingly, lawyers who sue for “vaccine injury” also hate it. They want big payouts from which they can take a big chunk as their pay, not relying on the less lucrative (but also less risky) billable hour.
On the VIE website, I found this video:
Yes, it’s very emotionally manipulative, complete with images of autistic children and teens, dramatic music gradually building to a crescendo over a “call to action” against the “vaccine injury epidemic.” But what, exactly, will be happening on November 14? Well, certainly, you’ll get a whole bunch of the usual suspects in terms of antivaccine speakers: Hillary Simpson (of course), Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (the “fiercely pro-vaccine” antivax leader), Andrew Wakefield (whose tiny Lancet case series claiming to find an association between MMR vaccination and autism launched a thousand quacks and is arguably responsible for the measles outbreaks going on today), Sherri Tenpenny, Mark Blaxill, Mary Holland, James Lyons-Weiler, Polly Tommey, Sheila Ealey, Jim Meehan, Kari Bundy, and Tia Singleton, with more promised later. My first question was: Where’s Del Bigtree in all this? Publicity hound that he is, as well as being the most famous public face of the antivaccine movement these days outside of Andrew Wakefield and Jenny McCarthy, I couldn’t believe that he’d sit out an antivax confab like this. My guess is that he’ll be one of the speakers to be added.
Then, earlier, there was this video:
Yes, they have contests. They also have—wait for it—the VAXXED bus:
You remember the VAXXED bus, right? VAXXED, of course, is Andrew Wakefield and Del Bigtree’s antivaccine propaganda movie disguised as a documentary, or, as I like to call it, quackumentary. The VAXXED crew bought a bus, painted it up, and now take it all over the country for parents to “tell their stories” of how vaccines made their children autistic or even killed them.
Of course, antivaccine pseudoscience is always all about the grift. So even though the event itself is free, there are (of course!) ancillary events that cost money. For instance, a meeting of something called the Practitioners for Medical Freedom, which will be limited to only physicians, nurses, and PAs and costs $125. Amusingly, this group uses the Caduceus as its logo rather than the Staff of Asclepius, which is the true ancient Greek symbol for medicine. It’s a common error. How can you tell the difference? The Rod of Asclepius has only one snake, while the Caduceus has two snakes. In any event, any physician, nurse, or other provider who attends this event can quite safely be referred to as a quack.
Elsewhere, the VIE event charges $20, and there’s a VIP after event that costs $125 for adults. Then, of course, there’s lots of merch, naturally. Finally, there are sponsor packages of varying levels from $50 to $500, and a link to donate. You can even sponsor a “warrior” who couldn’t otherwise afford to travel to Washington, DC otherwise.
So what can we expect at VIE? Fortunately for us and unfortunately for antivaxers, the history of these “march on Washington,” protests at the CDC, or other “mass protests” is not good, and I don’t expect VIE to be any better. Even Jenny McCarthy’s “Green Our Vaccines” rally attracted at most a couple hundred people, as I recall. More recent protests have been even more anemic, such as a march on the CDC in 2015 or a march on Washington in 2017.
Here’s my guess. My guess is that the VIE antivax confab will be larger than the average antivax confab but in no way large enough to provide a convincing narrative of a mass national movement. The usual suspects will give the same overwrought speeches blaming vaccines for autism, autoimmune diseases, sudden infant death syndrome, and all the things that they attribute to vaccines that vaccines don’t cause. The usual grifters will use the march as a profit center, and maybe the event will get a bit of national press coverage. In the end, though, the result will be the same as the results of previous events like this: No significant effect on law, policy, or public opinion. That’s why I conclude my discussion of VIE with this unintentionally hilarious and ironic meme posted over at the CrazyMothers Instagram account:
Whoever posted this meme is quite correct, just not in the way that she thought when she posted it.
35 Comments
In other words, this event is going to be “quackier than the village duckpond”.
Also, that meme is, as you said, unintentionally hilarious.
At least they name themselves Crazy Mothers, and not some misleading name like Vaccine Information Center.
Will Trump declare the marchers as belonging to terrorist groups.
Max King I think you are kidding right? Or has this group been violent? https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/terrorism
Nah, they’re mostly white.
So in Antifa.
Roadsterguy lots of white folk show up on the domestic terrorism list.
So what’s with the guy in the lower right corner of the poster? Is that supposed to be some sort of noise maker thingy?
The agreement for VIE sponsorship states:
They truly are “Crazymothers”, as their mission is so poorly worded that any pro-vax group could purchased booth space at VIE and legitimately argue they are entitled to it, as pro-vaxxers empower parents to make decisions in regard to their children’s health.
Also, who is paying for all this? I see Bob Sears announced on his FB page he’s going to speak there and looking back he was keening about wishing he could speak there the week before (so this sounds staged). Pretty sure Sears doesn’t do these things pro bono since he lists himself on speakers networks. They have a decent number of anti-vax speakers and as you mention it’s certain more are coming as they try to build momentum for this. Plus fixing that bus could not have been cheap.
Can Sears speak at this event under the terms of his consent agreement with the BOM?
OH the irony!
People take their children – or go themselves- to visit the museums on the Mall where they can learn about art, science and history and instead, these loons are “educating” parents in the ways of quackery.
As I’ve mentioned before, I’ve tried to estimate how many people are anti-vax by looking at facebook/ twitter numbers ( not the best sources, I know) and other indicators, like conference attendance. Polls, surveys and percentages of vaccinated children overall lead me to believe that the total number is not high. Ten percent of parents would be a very, very generous estimate.
So what do they hope to accomplish? To get news coverage? When I used to regularly visit the Mall, various groups sponsored events and I think that the only time I saw mention of it in the media was the anti-abortion groups.
So far, I haven’t seen this event announced in any of the usual spaces.
Based on uptake rates, I don’t think non-vaxers approach anywhere near 10% of parents, and anti-vaxers – defined as those who have AV as a cause or calling – are likely less than .1%. Or maybe add a couple zeros to the right of the decimal point. IOW, they’re a fringe group with an outsized influence due to have resources of wealth, status, and political influence.
@ Sadmar,
DPT immunization rate is 95%.
HepB immunization rate is 93%.
MMR immunization rate is 92%.
https://www.indexmundi.com/facts/indicators/SH.IMM.MEAS
I don’t know how to discern how many of those are overlapping or not but ‘unwilling to fully vax’ is a thing.
sadmar,
I was being very, very generous.
The only reason I put “10%” was because there was a (Pew IIRC) survey several years ago that said 12% of parents of young children didn’t trust vaccines to be safe.
Exemption rates may be a better way to estimate sentiment although it may miss those who aren’t riled up enough to get an exemption. These rates are low.
Real anti-vaxxers may be a tiny number but they may have many sympathisers – relatives, woo enthusiasts etc
True advocates may be a very small number- their conventions don’t get thousands of attendees. Their books don’t sell well but they do manage to raise money:
people went to see VAXXED!! or bought a copy ( they claim).
Perhaps most of the money involved come from a handful of well-to-do patrons. Most of these websites have a way to donate money ( AoA, TMR) or sell products.
Woo-meisters whose main claims to (in)fame(y) are natural health products often do vaccine shows or articles because they assume people are interested in the topic.
.
@christine:
You make the assumption that those numbers reflect a specific willingness or social engagement, as if the people that did vaccinate do believe and the people that didn’t don’t believe. Those numbers may reflect negligence or simple apathy or the need for genuine medical exemption like being immunocompromised, or any other confounder. Reality is a murky place where a lot more is happening than just “us” vs. “them.” You would get those numbers if 1 person in 20 just doesn’t give a damn one way or another and thinks they have no time to waste on it. Ask a doctor how frequently patients blow off proper consumption of a drug prescription… I would bet the frequency is better than 1 in 20.
I’d say you can tell when people are taking themselves too seriously when they’re deaf and blind to other interpretations of their output other than what they’ve tried to invest them with. E.g. Hillary Simpson being clueless as to how comically painful her rap-video might be taken. For me, the graphic at the top of the post is in the same category. No care seems to have been taken in thinking about other directions the acrionym typography and graphic design elements might go. So when I first glanced at it, my brain automatically inserted an “L” – “THE VILE EVENT”* [The square period after the “iI” looks like the foot of an “L”] And it’s a perfect fit — “Vaccine Injury” Lie Epidemic.
At first glance my brain read it as:
“They Live Event”
I was expecting something with shape-shifting alienz and Rowdy Roddy Piper imitator making an appearance complete with shotgun and loudly proclaiming something about “chew bubblegum and kick ass” and being “all out of bubblegum”.
Maybe that is going to be a feature of one of the vendor booths/displays/events… Probably Mikey Adams if they can get him to sign on.
.
I’ve thought how funny it would be to get a couple hundred rationalists to show at one of these “events” and just stand there giving the well known American Sign Language sign for “crazy”:
Getting someone to do a “Josh Coleman” and photo bomb their speeches by standing in the background making the same sign would also be hilarious for the havoc it would cause with all the grifters making RubeTube vids to promote themselves.
I can also see a rationalist group in matching tee shirts, all with – “Deaf Due To Measles Wish I’d Been Vaccinated” printed on them and giving a synchronized performance of this while pointing to the dais at the appropriate time:
I saw “VILE” too.
Trust me, I had to restrain myself each and every time from typing “VILE” instead of “VIE.”😏
Similarly, Josh Coleman’s web site to show you how you can dress up in creepy “V is for Vendetta” costume and hold a vaccine protest is called “visforvaccineDOTcom”. VIS (vaccine information statements) are put out by the CDC for vaccines and given to parents when we vaccinate their children, so my brain sees “VISforvaccineDOTcom”. Maybe he actually planned it that way, uh yeah, sure….
”Sponsor desires to become a corporate sponsor of Client and to provide financial support to and increase public
awareness of Client’s mission”
How about “Sponsor desires to make money catering to the antivax delusions of Client and to profit off increasing public fear caused by Client’s mission”?
Can’t be too picky when you’re raising cash for the Cause.
This crazymos group on facebook only has 100 likes and I can’t find a web page for them and somehow they’re sponsoring this event without any outside funding?
On thevieevent.com website , for sponsors, it says that for $500, you’ll get the mailing list of 35K.
I’m guessing rain.
We can only hope our Reptilian Overlords have commanded their NWO/Aluminutty minions to fire up the weather-wars modification machine to cause a torrential downpour over the mall on Nov. 14.
A nice dose of heavy khemtrailz would be good as well…
The fog will come first.
“How can you tell the difference? The Rod of Asclepius has only one snake, while the Caduceus has two snakes.”
And the caduceus is the symbol of Hermes, the god of, among other things, mischief. Apropos.
Also the god of thieves and grifters.
I was wondering about whether previous civil rights marches on Washington featured expensive tickets for VIP events with dinner and dancing, like the VI(L)E people are planning.
Maybe I’m forgetting MLK’s famous “I Have Commercial Sponsors And Musical Entertainment” speech.
Besides Del Bigtree not being named as a featured speaker (yet), what’s happened to the other, one-time big names in the world of antivax? How come Suzanne Humphries and Russell Blaylock didn’t make the cut? When’s the last time (if ever) Bill Sardi was a headliner?*
*Bill continues to have an online antivax presence, though these days he’s more often rambling about the injustice of all of America not being on his resveratrol supplement pills. He recently did an online survey on what people would consider sufficiently convincing evidence for them to start taking the pills. His obviously preferred answer was a mouse study showing resveratrol led to the generation of Healthful Molecules. Unfortunately for Bill, his throwaway option (a 20-year study published in JAMA followed by FDA approval) was the biggest vote-getter in the survey, with the mouse study trailing far behind in second place. 🙂
November 14, eh? I’ll be busy then, probably doing actual public health stuff rather than screaming at windmills. The troubling part of this to me is that people who don’t know better will spend money they need to go to a place that is expensive to stay in. All for what? Laws are not going to change. Vaccines are not going away. If anything, there are some vaccines on coming down the pike that will likely also be recommended and mandated. You have to give antivaxxers credit, though. They sure know how to keep beating a dead horse.
Hi Dangerous Bacon–I give that vaccine (HPV) to virtually every one of my teens. Male and female. It may actually decrease the incidence of head and neck cancer in men and cervical cancer in women. And it appears to have minimal side effects. Some parents choose to decline the vaccine. That is their right.
(I was afraid you might miss this comment on a previous page)
Best,
Jay
Ironic you talk to us like we don’t know sh*t about vaccines when in reality it’s the opposite.
You say that as though you expect a cookie for it. You’re supposed to be giving the HPV vaccine to as many teens as possible; you’re a paediatrician, remember?
What kind of scumbag puts their child in a video like this?
Hey, I loved you before I realized you were autistic, now I torture you with bleach!