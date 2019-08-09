What ex-antivaxer Kelley Watson-Snyder can teach us

This is a story about Kelley Watson-Snyder, a former antivaxer. I’m writing about her because her story illustrates several things I’ve been blogging about since almost as long as I’ve been blogging. I’ve written many times about the difference between hard core antivaxers and the vaccine-averse. The difference can generally be summed up thusly. Hard core antivaxers have internalized their antivaccine beliefs to the point that they are part of their identity, every bit as much as their religious beliefs, their political beliefs, and their general worldview. It’s more than that though. Antivaxers have often bought into a conspiracy theory mindset that makes all their beliefs about big pharma supposedly hiding horrific side effects from vaccines plausible, at least to them. These conspiracy theories also make it possible for them to believe all manner of misinformation and pseudoscience about vaccines. The merely vaccine-hesitant, however, have not gone so far down the rabbit hole that antivaccine beliefs have been internalized and become part of their identity. Usually, they are parents who have been exposed to the fear mongering of hard core antivaxers through social media and don’t know enough to be able to dismiss it for what it is. Quite naturally, it alarms and frightens them. They want to do what’s best for their children, but the virus of misinformation from antivaccine websites and social media infects their mind, and they are no longer sure that vaccines are best for their children. Some of them come to doubt vaccines sufficiently that they start refusing to have their children vaccinated with one or more vaccines—or even all vaccines.
The key difference between hard core antivaxers and the vaccine-hesitant, however, is that the vaccine-hesitant can be reached. Information, stories, empathy, all can be used to persuade them that vaccines are safe and effective and that by vaccinating they are not harming their children by making them autistic, putting them at risk for sudden infant death syndrome, giving them diabetes, or any of the other myriad conditions and diseases attributed to vaccines by antivaxers. It’s not easy. It takes a lot of work and empathy, but it is achievable. It can be done. Hard core antivaxers, on the other hand, are nearly beyond reach. Masters of motivated reasoning, their identities fully entwined with the world of antivaccine beliefs, they exist in an impenetrable shell of conspiracy theories and pseudoscience, often kept safe within a social media bubble of like-minded people. While it’s not impossible to reach them, it’s damned close. These are the people who become leaders and thought leaders of the antivaccine movement. It’s rare for one of them to turn, and, when one does, it’s almost never because of anything those of us advocating science and reason say. It’s usually from within, either in a +Paul on the road to Damascus”-style moment or, more commonly, through a graduate accumulation of niggling doubts that grow and grow and grow.
Which brings us back to the story of Kelley Watson-Snyder:
Amid the contentious dispute over immunization requirements for children, Kelley Watson Snyder stands out: She has been both a recalcitrant skeptic and an ardent proponent of childhood vaccines. Snyder, a Monterey, Calif., mother of two, was a so-called anti-vaxxer for many years, adding her voice to those that rejected mandatory vaccinations for school-age children. She later realized she was wrong and in 2014 founded a pro-vaccination Facebook group called “Crunchy Front Range Pro-Vaxxers,” which she administers. It is an invitation-only site on which approximately 1,100 members exchange views and information. Snyder, 38, is also an advocate for pending California legislation, SB 276, which targets bogus medical exemptions that allow unvaccinated children to attend school. The number of medical exemptions issued by physicians has risen sharply in recent years. The Medical Board of California is investigating at least four doctors for issuing questionable exemptions for children.
Watson-Snyder explains what she believed and what it was like to be antivax:
Anti-vaxxers have been around for a long time, but social media makes it easier to get into a loop. And once you’re there, it’s hard to see outside of it. Algorithms just show you more of what you’re already looking for. If you start searching anti-vaccination stories, that’s what starts popping up on your tagline. You start to think, “Oh, my God, there’s all these people and there’s so much of this going on.” But if you have a chance to peel back from that, you see that it’s actually a very small portion of the population who are really, really loud. The fear makes you angry and it makes you lash out. Once you get into that state, it’s easy to stay there.
This is very telling, and a very succinct description of how antivaxers are made and maintained as antivaxers, thanks to modern social media. Facebook and other social media companies didn’t set out to create incubators of antivaccine misinformation and radicalization of antivaxers, but that’s just what they inadvertently did with their algorithms. Yes, Facebook, Google, and other tech and social media companies are trying to prevent the viral spread of antivaccine misinformation that created antivaxers like Watson-Snyder.
Here’s what she means:
When my daughter was born, I refused the Vitamin K shot. I remember lying there with my daughter in my arms, and the nurses said, “Hey, we’re going to give her the vitamin K,” and I said, “No, we’re not doing that.” They made me sign a form that said I was going against the recommended medical care. At the time, the anti-vaxxer voices in my head said they were trying to coerce me into doing something dangerous for my child. They told me I was going to have to stay in the hospital longer for observation. I saw that as trying to force me to inject my child with this poison.
This is how antivaxers think. Suspicion and fear are what drive them. Fear of contamination. Fear of poison. Fear that “they” are trying to hurt their children. Distrust of the medical community and government. They think they’re protecting their children from harm, but in reality, by refusing to vaccinate them, they’re putting them at more risk than they imagine vaccination to be putting them at. As Watson-Snyder relays, she was deeply involved in antivaccine proselytizing, calling pro-vaccine mothers “sheeple,” and promoting an antivaccine mindset.
So what changed her mind? There’s the interesting thing:
In the summer of 2014, I was in one particular anti-vaxxer Facebook group, and there was a debate going on about vaccines, and I started to notice that every time someone disagreed with them, the core members got belligerent, going straight to personal attacks. I also noticed that every single point they brought up had this immense conspiracy to go along with it. By that point, I’d started to think, “Do I really believe in all these conspiracies? Am I really that afraid or can I go back and look at the evidence again?” By then, my daughter was 8 months old, and I just got over the fear I had as a first-time mom. I realized that my daughter was going to be OK.
This is what I mean by “niggling doubts.” If you’ll forgive me for the comparison, I will point out that I can’t help but think about how I “converted” (if you will) from being very conservative. The comparison, I argue, is appropriate because to hard core antivaxers, their antivaccine beliefs are every bit as important a part of their identity as political orientation or even religion is to the average person. This is not to pass judgment on anyone’s politics, at least not now, but rather to illustrate how changing one’s antivaccine beliefs can be just as hard as changing one’s religion or political orientation.
Believe it or not, I was once very conservative in my politics. From the time I graduated from high school until around 2003, I was quite conservative and always voted for Republicans. I used to joke about the one exception to my support of Republicans, namely the time I voted for John Glenn for Ohio Senate in 1992 (I was living in Cleveland then), which, I frequently joke, was basically voting Republican anyway. In any event, beginning in the 1990s, I started to get uncomfortable with what I was seeing in Republican politics, just as Watson-Snyder was becoming uncomfortable with what she saw in her antivaccine bubble. That discomfort grew in me as I observed increasing antiscience attitudes in the Republican Party and among conservatives, such as the embrace of creationism and denial of human-induced climate change.
My deconversion was a decade-long process that spanned the time period from not long after President Clinton’s inauguration to the invasion of Iraq in 2003, but eventually, I couldn’t stomach the increasing rejection of science and evidence by the Republican Party, as well as what I saw to be the increasing tolerance of racism. (OK, I admit I was blind to that last one, given that that had been there all along. I just started to notice it more.) As an aside, interestingly, my political reorientation appears to have correlated with the rise of right wing media and Fox News. It’s almost as though, instead of drawing me in, right wing media helped push me away.
My story aside, unfortunately the article doesn’t say how long Watson-Snyder’s deconversion process took, but it appears to have taken a lot less time than mine, less than a summer. Of course, perhaps she had been experiencing the sort of niggling doubts that I had experienced long before that summer. Maybe that summer, her notice of the personal attacks just became more acute and became, in essence, the final straw.
Watson-Snyder now works to try to persuade vaccine-hesitant parents and has some good advice:
I tell people that I understand their fears. I understand that parenting is very difficult, and all of us truly want the best for our children. I also know that the evidence is out there when people are willing to let their guards down. And I’m always happy to share real solid scientific evidence with people who want to do their critical thinking for themselves. I’m hoping people come around. I did. But we can’t force anybody. We just want to protect everyone else.
If there’s one thing that has unfortunately become quite apparent, it’s that information and science alone do not persuade and can at times even cause people to double down in their conspiratorial and pseudoscientific beliefs. Stories matter. Personalization matters. People do, however, respond to stories and empathy, particularly from members of what they view as their “tribe,” far more than they do to dry facts. It’s also important to realize who is reachable and who is not. Hard core antivaxers are not going to listen or change unless it’s a process that comes from within, as it was for Watson-Snyder. That’s why it’s important to try to keep their misinformation from infecting others and to work to recover from those in the early stages of becoming antivax, while they are still reachable.
Orac writes, “It’s also important to realize who is reachable and who is not.”
I agree. Some vaccine manufacturers have completely eliminated a known allergenic substance from vaccine-packaging while others continue to use FDA initiated hazard warnings.
@ Orac,
I’ve often empathized with your position in that your such an excellent writer.
@ Orac’s minions,
No matter which side of a coin is favored at the moment, each side has a foundation which strives to land on the upside.
You really don’t get this “probability” thing, do you?
It’s really very easy if you think about it in a certain fashion. You have a coin. Your hypothesis is that most coin flips will come up heads. You flip the coin. If it’s tails you reject that toss because you must have flipped it incorrectly. Flip the coin again…
Your conversion from the Republican Party particularly interests me. I went through a similar process. I voted republican for a long time. I became increasingly uncomfortable with their anti-science, pro-Christian stances as well as the increasing infiltration of conspiracy theories into their politics (Trump is the pinnacle of that).
Unfortunately, I am not particularly happy with the Democrats either. I see them as the lesser of two evils. Sigh.
Just curious: are there any political persuasions that you agree with?
I will cherry pick what I think is plausible from each side, in the current environment, mostly from the democrats at this point. Both parties have anti-science elements which are very upsetting to me.
What would “your” party be like?
I mean, nothing is perfect, but the Democratic platform (have you read it?) suits me just fine and always has. I don’t judge the Party by certain people’s representation of it–they’re just trying to get elected and I look at each on his or her merits, voting record and such. The Republican Party platform never, ever appealed to me in any way, just as anti-vax rubbish never appealed to me. So I did take my home-birthed babes to the doctor for a Vit K shot within hours of birth–yes, the people in the elevator were quite surprised too!
For us the switch from Republican to independent, but mostly voting Democrat was much quicker. In the 1980s we were very active, including attending caucuses. There was a stark change from the type of Republican our state voted for before with governors like John Spellman and Dan Evans (the latter created the very liberal Evergreen State College) after Reagan.
That stark change included some churches were literally organizing people to go to caucus and be voted in as delegates. Then around 1990 there was this whole with Dan Quayle and his “single mother” shaming campaign. I got a call from a Republican supporter asking me to support his campaign. Oh, that was not a good thing to say to a very pregnant woman who lost her mother at age eleven years, plus whose hubby lost his father at age ten. I literally blurted out to her “Are you seriously going to legislate against death?”. That poor woman did not know what hit her, and she apologized. Hopefully it made her think.
Since I knew what my mother-in-law went through after her husband’s death, that single parent shaming really offended me. I also know what it is like when you try to keep families that are not working together. Though what I went through was a bit different, my dad got married just six months later to keep my mother’s cousin for suing to get custody of us kids. Let me just say it was not easy.
This is why the 1990s Republicans really disgusted me. And it did not get better when they threw Pat Robertson into the midst. In fact it is now worst, especially with what this present administration is doing to children. Oh, look… there are now over 400 mumps cases in detention facilities in Texas. Oh, joy.
Note: now with new rules in our state we will no longer be able to vote in the primaries. It used to be caucuses, but now it is a primary where you must sign up for the party of your choice. We refuse to give any party our contact information.
“Oh, look… there are now over 400 mumps cases in detention facilities in Texas.”
I have a conspiracy theory. The detention facilities are being run by a cabal of anti-vaxxers. They are surreptitiously running an unethical vaxxed vs unvaxxed clinical trial that they’ve long lobbied for in an environment where no IRB will tread.
🙂
Unfortunately it looks like it will promote the conspiracy that all those brown people coming over the border are bringing in diseases. Though in reality even if vaccinated mumps can spread in close groups due to the sheer amounts of virus floating around.
“I see them as the lesser of two evils.”
And thus the evil plot slithers forward to its inevitable conclusion. We are being cleverly manipulated by an advanced species of extra-terrestrial giant lizards. They are so advanced that they do no covet our puny planet but are instead driven to explore new dining experiences. Monitoring us closely for many years they saw their chance and seized it.
With the maturity of the internet far enough advanced they unleashed their army of lizard bots upon us. Using worm hole portals into servers in multiple countries prone to nefarious activities as plausible cover they have infected our social and news media with stories designed to amplify our differences. All over the world politics is devolving into us-versus-them binary thinking.
The next stage is upon us, where we give up on both sides, both too evil to contemplate. Thus ends the lesser of two evils phase of their plan. This is where their lizard cunning truly flowers. We will discover there are actually three evils, not two. Soon they will show their scaly faces and put the true proposition before us: to choose the lesser of three evils. Them!
This may seem peculiar behavior for such advanced beings since they can militarily overwhelm the Earth any time they choose. However they are not only ravenous giant space lizards but ethical ravenous giant space lizards. By their mores they must conquer Earth by popular vote; that is, we must choose them.
As disgust with the two known evils festers they will put forward their evil platform, In great relief we will willingly choose the seemingly least of three evils. It amuses them to be elected by billions of ready-to-eat meals. Their time is coming and no errant asteroid can stop them now.
Political parties in the USA do not represent good or evil, nor the people. They are private, tax-exempt corporations and unlike, say, Monsanto you can’t buy their stock then vote on their policies. Yu can of course vote for or against their picks for public office, but you can’t pick their internal officials. As the Founders predicted, they work for their own benefit always, their constituents now and then, and for the country incidentally, by chance.
But now those who know best, or loudest, have revealed that the Founders were all racist, Eurocentric and probably cisgender oppressors. They imbued wrongthink, and America must be cleansed. Thus after the Grand New Deal, your life will be transformed to one of everything within the Party, nothing outside the Party.
Another example of conversion:
James Laidler ( Wikipedia; Autism-watch.org), a doctor, followed the DAN! diet (and other woo) for his 2 sons, even lecturing about it at conferences but on a family trip, one of his sons ate a forbidden food and was OK ( he was taught that even a tiny bite of taboo food would cause a regression): later, his wife revealed that she had secretly tried a regular diet without effect.
People who are not entirely convinced that vaccines cause autism ( or that woo is the only way to fly) may have doubts that they tend to push aside unless they get wake-up calls like Laidler did or their doubts gradually accumulate until they can ‘see the light’.
I think it’s important to supplement the data about vaccines ( or woo) with stories like this mother’s: research has shown that parents may be more influenced by stories from other parents than from instruction by professionals.
Orac mentions something from his own political “conversion”**- it was cumulative but it occurred simultaneously as right wing media grew which means that he could see how awful their arguments could become.
Applying this to woo ( and anti-vax):
if those unsure remain in their respective echo chambers perhaps they’ll see more that will cause their doubt to increase:
I like to point out how inconsistent advocates are or how ( self-professed) “brilliant scientists” gets simple science, general information or even the English language thoroughly wrong. If they claim research excellence and can’t figure out how to copy or spell or claim to have studied physiology and can’ pronounce common terms – well, it says more about them than I ever can.
** that means that Orac voted for Republicans until 2000!
CAN’T pronounce
** that means that Orac voted for Republicans until 2000!
Shocking, indeed! I hope he doesn’t tell us next that he kicked puppies until 1998!
I don’t kick puppies. My wife and I foster them for a local shelter.
Well, that means he had no part in helping to give Ayatollah Khomeni and his racist radical regime a resounding redoubt in the Mideast.
(dons flamesuit, exits)
I underwent a similar political conversion to Orac, but for me breaking with the party on the Iraq war was the beginning of the process rather than the culmination of it. It was also a roughly decade-long period before I fully rejected my Republican roots (I grew up in a politically conservative nonreligious household), and while I supported Obama both times he ran, I still cast a number of now-regrettable votes for Republicans in state elections (Rick Scott and Marco Rubio stand out in particular). For me the final breaking point was the cult-like embracing of Donald Trump, combined with the increasing pivot to science denial, white nationalism, nativism, and Christian identity politics, which corresponded with my own movement towards atheism and skepticism. At this point, while I have my disagreements with the Democrats, I can’t see myself ever again voting for a party that would have Donald Trump as its standard-bearer.
Conversions such as this are the reason that so many of us doggedly argue with anti-vaxxers even though the anti-vaxxer we are arguing with will never be rational or see reason. But those observing may be swayed by sound, scientific arguments. I’m so pleased that Ms. Watson-Snyder chose to be vocal and activist about her new stance; people like her, as Denice mentioned, are far more persuasive than the “White Coats”.
Maybe it’s worth having longer follow ups with Kelly and other people like her (Voices for Vaccines has a gallery of stories of people who used to be antivaccine) to learn more about drivers and process to change. (Thought that came up from your conversion story and the points you raised).
Thanks, that is such good news from VOV. Nice to hear some good news for a change.
I really enjoyed Mick West’s Escaping the Rabbit Hope in this context.
Yes, I agree with this article very much. The hardcores aren’t worth clinic time when I start hearing from an anti-vax parent how germ theory or herd immunity aren’t real or that I need to do my “research” on vaccines or that vaccines never saved anyone. The vaccine-averse can be convinced to vaccinate with time and patience, though I feel like there’s often a progression from vaccine-averse to hardcore anti-vax over time if health care providers aren’t doing anything to engage the vaccine-averse (due to that echo-chamber of social media to which you refer).
This post made me think about whether an anti-vax physician has ever come around to being pro-vax. I can’t think of any, and I think an anti-vax physician is automatically hardcore because for them not to be pro-vax after medical school means the hardwiring for vaccines that should be in their brains from school has been overwritten by all the anti-vax nonsense . A few we know well here like to pretend to straddle some imaginary fence between anti- and pro-vax positions, but they are anti-vax and they aren’t changing their positions for anyone or anything. There’s also the financial benefits for them of being anti-vax (catering to a more affluent group of parents who can pay their much higher cash-only fees and buy their supplments and what not) and the adoration they receive from anti-vaxxers for being such “mavericks” against the medical establishment. I guess that’s also a big part of why I think anti-vax physicians need to be stripped of their licenses as they are akin to a mad rabid dog in the hen house.
That does not sound like rabies to me, Dr. Hickie. Then again, I may have been overly affected by the TV movie A Cry in the Wilderness.
I really wish that I could reconcile my desire for less government and less taxation with the realities I’ve seen while working in public health. We need the authority of government and the budget to face the many challenges we face today and will in the future. It’s kind of hard to ask for budget cuts if those cuts will be made from critical services from the most disadvantaged. That’s when the Republican Party started to lose me, when they pushed and pushed and finally got Clinton to sign the “welfare reform” of the 1990s that took away food from the mouths of so many of my friends in school. Heck, it took the state of Texas stepping in for me to have cash and food in college.
Then they really pushed me away when they started being so anti-immigrant. No, they’re not just anti-illegal immigrants. Nope. They’re anti-immigrants in general and anti-Brown immigrants in particular. When the started questioning my integrity and patriotism because of my name and background, and color of my skin, that’s when they really pushed me away.
It was in that exile that I had my eyes opened to the missteps the Reagan Administration had with HIV/AIDS. It could have all been stopped dead in its tracks, but they didn’t, and they allowed a lot of people to die for it. Then I looked at Bush 43 and the Iraq War divorced from patriotic feelings brought on by 9/11 and realized how big a mistake that was.
In 2004 and 2006, I was okay or indifferent with the state constitutional amendments pushed by Cheney et al to ban same sex marriage. I realize now how effed up that was, and how I should have paid more attention.
But I’ve always been pro-science and pro-vaccine. 😉
It’s good to see Ms. Watson-Snyder have a change of heart on vaccination.
I tend to be a bit skeptical about use of “conversion” stories when it comes to controversial issues. Anti-abortion advocates had a great time trumpeting the newly found anti-abortion views of the “Roe” of Roe v. Wade. There’s a well-known advocate for use of genetic modification technology who used to be firmly in the opposite camp, something pro-GMOers have a great time with. We often make a big deal of converts who’ve Seen The Light.
It’s all very well to change one’s views, but when people have stridently taken up a position that indicates a lack of critical thinking capacity (like the more conspiratorially-minded antivaxers, which is most of them), does abandoning that position for an opposing one necessarily show an ability for more rational thought? Or could they be doing the right thing for less than appropriate reasons (like getting mad at their antivax compatriots over personal issues and deserting them out of spite)?
It’s good to have thoughtful allies.
Converts may not be ultra-special though.
The problem with conspiracy theories is that you can’t disprove them. No matter much evidence you present, there’s the possibility that it’s part of the conspiracy.
People are far more impressed by anecdotes, especially from people in their “tribe” because it’s very important that you not alienate your tribe and the scientific method isn’t ingrained into the mammal brain.
I think that heartfelt anecdotes from the vaccine saved might be of more value than actual data.I know these groups harass and threaten parents who changed their mind after whooping cough or whatever, but maybe the stories get to some people.
The problem is that no one knows, or at least cannot be certain that a vaccine has saved them, either from the disease itself or from serious or fatal complications. Population statistics are not as attractive as a good story. At least with seat belts and helmets a connection can usually be drawn between accident data and survival.
So in summary it’s the nigglings of cognitive dissonance that cause people like Kelley Watson-Snyder to turn away from anti-vaccination and other similar pseudoscience. No such cognitive dissonance bothers the leaders of the antivax movement however, as they have mastered the art of Orwellian doublethink. They will use science when it shows what they want it to show, deny it when it doesn’t, and see no contradiction or hypocrisy in doing so.
I suppose this is exactly how the minds of grifters like Mike Adams, Gary Null, Andrew Wakefield, and many of the other leading lights of antivax and CAM movements tend to operate.