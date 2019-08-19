What leads to trust or mistrust of scientists and physicians?

One of the things I write a lot about, both here and at my not-so-super-secret other blog is science denial. This denial of science takes many forms, including denial of the conclusions of climate science that the earth is warming due to human activity, denial of evolution, denial of the science showing that vaccines are safe and effective and do not cause autism or myriad other conditions for which antivaxers blame them, and many more. Here, most commonly, we tend to write about denial of vaccine science and the antivaccine movement, although other relevant topics include HIV/AIDS denialism (the denial that HIV causes AIDS), denial by a number of cancer quacks that chemotherapy works, and a more general denial of scientific medicine by a number of practitioners of “natural medicine.” This science denialism is virtually always coupled with one or more conspiracy theories. The one I discuss the most is the antivaccine conspiracy theory that claims that the CDC “knows” that vaccines cause autism but has covered up and suppressed the evidence demonstrating that. Cancer quacks like to claim that a cure for cancer exists, but that big pharma, oncologists, and the government are keeping it from the people and suppressing knowledge of it in order to maintain their income and profits. Given this level of suspicion, you’d think that the public harbors a low degree of trust and a high degree of mistrust for scientists and physicians, A new poll released earlier this month by the Pew Research Group shows that that’s (mostly) not true:
In an era when science and politics often appear to collide, public confidence in scientists is on the upswing, and six-in-ten Americans say scientists should play an active role in policy debates about scientific issues, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. The survey finds public confidence in scientists on par with confidence in the military. It also exceeds the levels of public confidence in other groups and institutions, including the media, business leaders and elected officials.
If you look at the accompanying graph of one of the overall conclusions of the poll, the percentage of Americans who say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the best interests of the public, you’ll see that 86% of Americans trust scientists to act in the best interests of the public, up from 76% in 2016, with 35% saying they have a “great deal” of confidence, up from 21% in 2016. For medical scientists, the percentage is 87%, up so slightly over 84% in 2016 as to be within the margin of error. By way of comparison, business leaders only total 46% positive responses, with single digit percentages of respondents answering that they have a “great deal” of confidence in business leaders to act in the public interest. Elected officials fare even worse, with only 35% positive responses and even lower single digit percentages answering that they have a “great deal” of confidence in them, although, oddly enough, the percentage was only 27% in 2016. (Given the state of our politics in 2019, I’m finding it odd that more people express more confidence in our politicians to do right by the public, even if the overall confidence level remains abysmally low.)
When Pew gets into the weeds, there are a number of interesting findings regarding who has confidence in scientists and which kinds of scientists are the most trusted. Indeed, it’s rather akin to looking at a state’s overall vaccination level, seeing that it’s high, and dismissing concerns about low vaccine uptake even though there are pockets of low vaccine uptake in the state that could predispose to outbreaks. Trust in scientists and physicians might be high overall, but there are nonetheless major areas of concern. I’m going to concentrate mainly on the Pew Research Group’s findings with respect to public trust of medical and nutrition science.
Americans trust practitioners more than scientists, but distrust nutrition science
The Pew survey asked respondents whether scientists in six different specialties can be counted on to act with competence, present their recommendations or research findings accurately, and care about the public’s best interests—or, in the case of physicians, their patients’ best interests. In addition, Pew asked about potential sources of mistrust, including issues of transparency and accountability for mistakes or misconduct. One conclusion of this poll is that Americans tend to trust “science practitioners” (such as physicians and dietitians) more than they trust science or medical researchers. For example, a majority of respondents (54%) say that dietitians do a “good job providing recommendations about healthy eating all or most of the time,”” compared with only 28% who say nutrition scientists do a good job conducting research all or most of the time. Personally, I wasn’t surprised by these figures, given how the media report scientific and epidemiological studies of nutrition, particularly the narrative of, “Food X prevents cancer” followed later by a report of a study that finds that Food X either doesn’t prevent cancer or causes cancer. Indeed, given the uncertainty in a lot of nutritional research, coupled with the sensationalistic way the media like to report on nutritional research, it’s not at all surprising that there is so little trust in the research. What I do find surprising is that Pew would spin a finding that only a little more than half of people trust dietitians to be a positive finding, or that these are positive:
In addition, 47% say dietitians provide fair and accurate information about their recommendations all or most of the time, compared with 24% for nutrition scientists discussing their research. Six-in-ten Americans (60%) think dietitians care about the best interests of their patients all or most of the time, while about half as many (29%) believe that about nutrition researchers when it comes to concern for the public.
Again, those are pretty low numbers. The numbers are even lower for environmental health scientists and practitioners:
In contrast, public levels of trust in environmental health specialists and environmental research scientists are roughly the same. For instance, 39% of U.S. adults say environmental health specialists do a good job versus 40% for researchers, and 35% say each provides fair and accurate information all or most of the time.
Those are horrible numbers and could easily be one reason for how easily denialism of environmental science can take root.
When it comes to physicians, the numbers are considerably better, but still not the greatest. Although 74% of the public view physicians mostly positively, there are still problems:
Similarly, the public tends to view medical doctors more positively than medical researchers when it comes to their concern for the public’s interests and providing trustworthy information. For example, 57% of Americans say doctors care about the best interests of their patients all or most of the time, compared with 35% for medical researchers. About half the public (48%) believes that medical doctors provide fair and accurate treatment information all or most of the time, compared with 32% who say this about medical researchers in discussing their findings.
Less than three-fifths of the public think that doctors care about the best interests of their patients all or most of the time? Only 49% of people believe that doctors do a good job (another finding of the survey)? We have a major trust problem here.
Sources of mistrust and trust in scientists
What could be the reasons for this lack of trust? Pew asked respondents about conflicts of interest, transparency, and scientific misconduct. Half of the respondents say that misconduct is a big problem (15% very big and 35% moderately big) among medical doctors, with 48% answering the same (14% very big and 34% moderately big) about medical researchers. Among the other scientific specialties examined, the percentages ranged from 24% for dietitians to 42% for environmental research scientists. Again, we have a trust problem here.
One set of potential reasons:
No more than 19% say that scientists across these six specialties are transparent in revealing potential conflicts of interest with industry all or most of the time. A larger share – ranging from 27% to 37% – believes scientists are transparent only a little or none of the time. Similarly, fewer than two-in-ten Americans say that scientists admit and take responsibility for their mistakes all or most of the time.
If you want to know why antivaxers are so quick to invoke the “pharma shill gambit” when attacking scientists, physicians, and vaccine advocates, look no further. Yes, it fits their conspiratorial mindset and they invoke this gambit so often as to make it easy to joke about it, but it’s also a criticism that has a chance of gaining traction, given how many people view scientists as insufficiently transparent about their financial conflicts of interest.
There are also large numbers of people who believe that scientists don’t face sufficient consequences for misconduct. Depending upon the specialty, up to half of US adults say that scientists and physicians face serious consequences for misconduct “only a little” or “none of the time.” Specifically, 53% say that about nutrition researchers; about dietitians, 47%; about environmental researchers, 48%; about medical researchers, 45%; and about environmental health researchers, 42%. Oddly enough, only 30% say that medical doctors rarely face consequences for professional misbehavior.
We know what fuels mistrust, but what fuels trust in scientists? Pew found that people’s level of familiarity with scientists and their level of factual knowledge about science “can be consequential for public trust in scientists.” To sum it up, people with higher levels of factual knowledge about science tend to hold more positive and trusting views of scientists. However, the effect of these factors in promoting trust in scientists tends to be more limited than the effect of transparency, conflicts of interest, and admitting mistakes are in driving down trust in science. For example, among physicians, the percentage of respondents who say that doctors provide accurate information about their recommendations all or most of the time is 44% in those who know a little bit about doctors and 56% among those who know a lot. The percentage given the same answer to the question is 34% among those with little science knowledge and 58% among those with a lot of science knowledge. For medical science researchers, the percentage giving the same answer to the question is 17% in those who know a little bit about medical researchers and 53% among those who know a lot about them. Those with low science knowledge only give those answers 22% of the time, while those with high science knowledge respond that way 41% of the time.
Another unsurprising finding is that race plays a role in trust in science. For example, a large majority of black Americans (71%) and Hispanics (63%) respond that misconduct by medical doctors is a very/moderately big problem. Compare this to the finding that only 43% of whites give the same response to the question, and you can see that minorities distrust physicians way more than Caucasians do. The same is true regarding people’s opinion of medical researchers. A larger percentage of blacks (59%) and Hispanics (60%) say that misconduct by medical research scientists is a very big or moderately big problem, while only 42% of whites do. It’s not news to physicians that minorities, especially blacks, are much less trusting of doctors. Given the history of medicine in the US, racial inequities in medical care, and the ongoing relative paucity of black physicians, increased suspicion is not unreasonable. Even though medicine has been trying to alleviate medical disparities based on race, recruit more minorities into medicine, and reduce implicit bias among physicians, that history is hard to overcome.
Partisan political differences influence views of scientists
No discussion of sources of mistrust of medicine and science would be complete without the examination of political effects. I’ve noted in the past, for instance, that, although antivaccine views are roughly equally prevalent on the right and on the left, right now the most prominent and politically active antivaxers tend to be on the right. So it was of great interest to me to see how partisan political beliefs influence trust in scientists.
Not surprisingly, there were wide differences in trust noted, but those differences tended to focus in certain specialties. For example, comparing the responses of people who are Republican or independents who lean Republican with those of people who are Democrats or independents who lean Democratic, Pew found huge differences in trust of environmental practitioners and scientists. (For purposes of brevity, I will just refer to each as Republicans or Democrats, with independents leaning towards each party lumped in with party members.) Way fewer Republican respondents (40%) reported having a mostly positive view of environmental research scientists than Democratic respondents (70%) Similarly, more Democrats (73%) than Republicans (46%) have a mostly positive review of environmental health specialists. Differences persisted for nutritional scientists, with 57% of Democrats and only 43% of Republicans trusting nutrition research scientists, the equivalent split being 63%/58% for dietitians. When it came to physicians and medical researchers, the differences collapsed to near or at the margin of error, with the Democrat/Republican split on this question being 77%/73% for physicians and 70%/67% for medical research scientists.
The obvious conclusion here is that areas where there is more partisan disagreement about policy show a wider partisan split in favorability rating. This split is even more pronounced when it comes to public perception that a given scientific discipline provides fair and accurate information most of the time. When it comes to the findings of environmental research scientists, only 19% of Republicans trust them to do this, while 47% of Democrats do; for environmental health specialists, the Republican/Democratic split is 25%/43%. On the question of whether environmental scientists care about the best interests of the public all or most of the time, the split was 22%/50%, and for the question of whether they do a good job conducting research all or most of the time, the split was 26%/51%.
There are a couple of remarkable things about these results. First, although I wasn’t surprised that Republicans would be very distrustful of environmental science, given Republican alignment with the interests of business, that climate science is a huge part of environmental science, and that climate science denialism has over the last couple of decades become baked into GOP ideology, I was amazed that the percentages saying they trust environmental scientists were so low among Democrats, less than 50%. One must wonder if the decades-long campaign to demonize climate scientists has had an effect on the public overall. Second, there’s a devastating finding in this section that shows just how politically polarized environmental science has become. When Pew compared the percentage of people with low, medium, or high science knowledge who say their view of environmental researchers is mostly positive, they found that science knowledge didn’t matter for Republicans. Only 39-41% of Republicans did, regardless of level of science knowledge, while the percentage increased from 48% of Democrats with low science knowledge to 89% among Democrats with high knowledge. As for the percentage of respondents saying that environmental researchers provide fair and accurate informational all or most of the time, the results with the same. For Republicans, only 18-20% agreed with this statement, regardless of their level of science knowledge. Among Democrats the results increased from 29% (low science knowledge) to 65% (high science knowledge). In other words, among those who are or lean Republican, level of scientific knowledge doesn’t affect their opinion of environmental scientists, and similar results were found when the same questions were asked about environmental practitioners.
Truly, climate science denialism and denial of environmental science appear to have become inseparable from GOP ideology and identity, and that’s a huge problem given that it hasn’t always been that way. Remember, the EPA was created during the Nixon administration, and as recently as the 2004 election cycle and even beyond, many Republicans were not hostile to climate science and accepted that human activity is contributing greatly to climate change.
There also remains distrust of science on the Republican side in other areas, just not as strikingly different from that of Democrats. For instance, only 17% of Republicans compared to 29% of Democrats agree that nutrition research scientists give fair and accurate information most of the time; oddly enough, there’s essentially no difference in responses to the same question about dietitians (Republicans, 46%; Democrats 49%). There’s a similar pattern in terms of the percentage of respondents agreeing with this statement when applied to medical research scientists, with only 29% of Republicans agreeing, while 35% of Democrats agree. Partisan differences notwithstanding, I was appalled at how low both percentages were. When the same question was asked about medical doctors, 46% of Republicans compared to 52% of Democrats agreed.
So, although the overall view of scientists and physicians is favorable, and most people say they trust them, there are some big problems. When minorities don’t trust scientists, that’s a problem. When a whole political party rejects well-established scientific findings as part of its ideology, that’s a problem. When so few people trust certain branches of science, such as nutritional science, that’s a problem.
What to do about trust and mistrust of scientists and physicians
Overall, this survey provides a rather mixed picture of Americans’ trust in scientists and physicians. While overall trust is high, there are pockets of major mistrust based on scientific discipline, political differences, and race. Fortunately, the survey’s findings suggest some strategies that might alleviate that mistrust.
One finding is that people would be more likely to trust scientific findings if researchers were to make their data publicly available. Specifically, 57% would be more likely to trust research if the data were publicly available, with 35% saying it wouldn’t matter and, bizarrely, 8% saying it would make them trust the research less. Open access to data is, of course, more achievable. For instance, to public genomics data, most journals require that the raw data be deposited in one of several genomics databases, and promising to do so is often required more often as a condition of funding by grant agencies. That’s an outlier, though. Open access to data is still not required in the vast majority of scientific disciplines, although the proliferation of online supplemental data sections for journal publications does make some progress in addressing the open access question. Of course, as a scientist myself, I have to wonder how far it is practical to go with this strategy. Does anyone want to see my experiment where I forgot to add one reagent and therefore got a bizarre result?
Similarly, 52% would trust research findings more if the research were reviewed by an independent committee, with 37% saying it would make no difference, and 10% saying it would make them trust the research less. Of course, I can’t help but wonder what the heck an “independent committee” would be. Pew doesn’t define it, and those who know enough about science know that peer review is essentially a small independent committee of two to four reviewers (most of the time), while study sections that review grant applications tend to be large committees of a dozen or more scientists. As they say, the devil is in the details, and it’s not clear just what form of an “independent committee” to review research would increase trust in the results of that research.
Funding sources matter, too:
Industry funding stands out as a factor Americans say leads to lower trust. A majority of Americans (58%) say they trust scientific findings less if they know the research was funded by industry groups. The effect of government-funded research is less clear. About half of U.S. adults (48%) say learning that a study has been funded by the federal government has no impact on whether they trust its findings. The remainder is closely divided between those who say government funding decreases their trust (28%) and those who say it increases their trust (23%). Similar factors inspire public trust in practitioners. About two-thirds of the public (68%) say they are more likely to trust practitioners’ recommendations more if that practitioner is open to getting a second opinion. About one-quarter (23%) say a practitioner’s willingness to get a second opinion makes no difference, and just 7% say it decreases their trust.
Among practitioners, the answer is obvious: We really have to be a lot more transparent about our industry ties and acknowledge that even small gifts can influence our thinking. I’ve heard more doctors than I can remember vehemently deny that a dinner or gift from a drug rep influences them, but those denials are not consistent with what we know from science about human psychology.
Unfortunately, more government funding of research, while in my opinion a desirable thing, is not desirable to all:
Opinions about government-funded research differ by politics. Among conservative Republicans, just 9% say that government funding increases their trust in research findings, while 41% say it decreases their trust. In contrast, liberal Democrats are more inclined to say government funding increases (34%) rather than decreases (21%) their trust in scientific research. These findings are in keeping with political divides over support for federal spending on scientific research and an array of other government policy and spending priorities.
As long as there remains a partisan divide on the question of research funding, I don’t know that scientists can do anything other than try to be as transparent as possible about their funding sources, because increasing industry funding risks increasing mistrust among liberals and increasing government funding risks increasing mistrust among conservatives.
In the end, we as scientists and physicians should be heartened that we are among the most trusted groups in the US. We should also be concerned and perhaps even alarmed at the warning signals contained in this survey sounding the alarm about public distrust of specific scientific disciplines by specific subgroups of Americans. More transparency of funding sources and industry ties could help alleviate some of that distrust, as could more open access of data, but the specifics of how we achieve these things will not be simple or uncontroversial.
77 Comments
Well, over here we have a running joke that starts with: “American scientists have found out that…” (and what follows is something completely over-the-top). Another of that ilk is “Soviet science knows of such cases”. The thing is, there has been too much credulous and click-bait reporting of (often valid) studies, which has caused such reaction.
You also have to look at the rise of Postmodernism in university humanities fields, where it is held that science, reason, objectivity, logic, empiricism are ‘social constructs’ created to oppress non-whites and so should be replaced with ‘whatever feels right is right’ (e.g. Magic)
That is not new, it was big in the 1960s and 1970s. Even the military was testing LSD and psychic abilities, because reasons.
I was always told that as a female I was not supposed to like math and science. There were actually colleges that refused to even allow women. Or pay women, Lise Meitner had to work for free at the university in Germany. So, lo and behold those barriers were gone when I started to major in engineering in the late 1970s. Only to have some women told me that the math and science I was learning was male stuff, and that I should do science of the female type. Something that was never truly defined.
Home Economics (in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s), then nutrition (because that’s cooking and cooking is for women), then maybe botany (because flowers are girly).
Frankly, when I was an undergrad in the 00’s there was still a strong current of “biology is for girls” or “biology is easy”. Because the math wasn’t as impenetrable. Or to be more precise, because the math wasn’t calculus. It’s pretty irritating.
Strange thing is, those people who don’t trust science, still trust computers, aeroplanes, and cars, all products of the same science, they don’t trust. No-one doubts the existance of gravity.
Umm….
This is why Ben Goldacre is involved in Alltrials. Doesnt solve all the problems but would allow independent confirmation of published results. Also opens the floodgates for anyone with a book on statistics and a bee in their bonnet to carry out crappy analysis and claim to discover secret X……
I’m always amazed at the misuse of biostatistics on so many papers, especially some of the recent “simple” analyses by anti-vaccine loons. It’s as if they don’t understand the very basic principle of the Central Limit Theorem.
As I see it, people tend to differentiate science between those that directly impinge on their immediate life-styles and personal well-being, or comfort, and those that don’t. The latter includes the “hard” sciences, such as physics, chemistry and mathematics, while the former include the medical, or life, sciences and the environmental sciences, and possibly information/computer sciences. Most non-science people would consider that science is beyond their ken.
Science, like most other fields of human endeavour, has unethical practitioners, and, in particular, attracts parasitic charlatans, opportunists and doomsayers seeking fame and fortune at the expense of scientific truth. The softest, contemporary targets for the parasites are the medical and environmental sciences, because these fields of research are intimately bound up in life and living, and the concomitant timidity, fears, self-doubts, and hopes of the people. Religions and the religious leaders have made great capital from exploiting these human frailties, and pseudo-scientific charlatans have preyed on the same weaknesses.
As a boon to the charlatan class, the news media are hungry for sensationalism, much of which is centred around blame and fear of the enemy within. So, the seeds of conspiracies are sown, of cover-ups, of profiteering, of denial of individual rights and control by fear and scapegoating prevail. .
In consideration of the two biggest anti-science movements that are currently active I offer the following.
IT”S N0T YOUR FAULT:: Autism and other horrible disabilities in children are caused by COMPULSORY vaccinations.
Greedy Big Pharma using shonky science, and gutless Governments abusing your individual rights are to BLAME.
So, don’t feel GUILTY (or responsible)
IT”S N0T YOUR FAULT: Climate change is an act of Nature and is not caused by human activity,
It’s a CONSPIRACY of the extreme left and it’s cabal of shonky scientists.
So, humans shouldn’t feel GUILTY, or believe that their lifestyle and activities are to BLAME.
Thus, take a fear, find an enemy or someone to blame, and tell the people not to feel guilty because it wasn’t their fault. Then, offer them the means to salvation.true
Therefore, the life and living sciences must open their eyes to the opportunities that are created for parasites by their taciturnity, and counteract these intruders by being very open about their research, and being quite clear about degrees of certainty, possible risks. They have to preempt the attacks and ensure that they, not mischievous news media, identify any deviant members of the scientific community. They must quickly expose and make amends when mistakes are made.
Fight propaganda with propaganda. Just the sort of sensation that the news media would lap up.
Sad isn’t it.
The brilliant essays by Orac exposing frauds and profiteers go unheralded, yet these are the sorts of writings that should be at the forefront of the war against lies. Do you know of any like-minded billionaires who would take up the cause?
Great comment. I would add to this the frightening revelation that some/many do believe that climate change is real but take the blame game to an extreme such as the notion that some of the gun massacres are results of an ideology that seeks to blame overpopulation for climate change. I fear that given the violent rhetoric of anti-vaxx “leaders” and the misplaced anger and prejudices of anti-vaxxers along with their loss of credibility and influence, it may only be a matter of time before some extreme violence is perpetuated by someone.
While much of this is concerning, it’s interesting that there has been an overall rise of trust in recent years, and I can’t help but wonder why.
Is it a reaction to the Trump administration? To the March for Science’s visibility? Because it’s hard for me to think on something that changed in scientific behavior itself these past years otherwise.
That’s not to discount the many valid concerns you highlighted, of course.
Millennials coming of age? I mean, so many of them are growing up and becoming adults in an era of increased STEM curricula and companies like Tesla, Space X and others making science and “geeks” more culturally acceptable.
That may possibly explain some of it Rene; my children and their peers are aware of anti-vaxx dogma and think it’s pretty stupid. Millennials also seem painfully aware that they are left holding the bag for previous generations’ cock ups on climate.
I find it ironic that it seems like people blame undisclosed conflicts of interest as a major reason for distrusting scientists, yet is seems unlikely that many people who hold that stance could possibly know enough scientists to be able to judge whether or not people they don’t know have conflicts of interest. This particularly with environmental scientists. How many climatologists are you friendly with? And, while people meet doctors, they may not meet epidemiologists.
Why don’t conflicts of interest weigh down the like of Mike Adams? For one, he is clearly fraught with them. Why don’t people hold quacks to the same standard that they hold scientists whose names they may not even know?
Exactly. Alt med entrepreneurs are ALL conflicts of interests:
–they present “data” or stories that scare people then they sell them products to fix the “problem”
–their “investigations” attack anyone who contradicts their message
Adams and Null are the two quacks I know best so I’ll focus upon their methods:
to gain trust of their audience, they first present themselves paradoxically–
that is, they are just plain folks from small towns and farms from god-fearing families who have BASIC good values : they are not the dreaded elitist Ivy League East or West Coast liberals or “corporatists” BUT
simultaneously, they are true, great original geniuses who have incredible intelligence and educations PLUS they “studied” closely other great original, genius-y mavericks ( i.e. quacks). They now have all of the answers.
Somehow, their money making activities, business models and wealth are not focused upon: both mention their charitable activities ( Null has several registered) and how they live simply. Their screeds describe an enemy ( SBM, sceptics, the government, corporations) as corrupt, criminal and bilking the public any way they can. The woo-meisters are the protectors of the public.
Due to my background in psych, I can’t say enough about the cumulative effect of their gospel being expounded on a near daily basis to their fans: they emotionally present their material, they repeat it interminably and they try to get the follower to become actively involved- i.e. go to a protest, write to representatives, change their lifestyle, emulating their models. If you do so, you will get their coveted stamp of approval.
A big part of the conflict-of-interest gambit is projection. Adams et al. know that they get the bulk of their income from the products they sell on their shows/websites, and assume that scientists and medical researchers do the same. The irony is that scientists and medical researchers are generally required to disclose their funding sources in their publications. And while it is undoubtedly true that some of the medical research that supports products that XYZ Corp. manufactures is funded by XYZ Corp., most of it is funded by sources other than XYZ Corp. It is reasonable to be skeptical of research funded by XYZ Corp. that demonstrates that MagicPill(TM), a product of XYZ Corp., cures (some forms of) cancer. Adams et al. try to make it look like most papers are in this category while hoping that such skeptics do not turn the same lens on them.
<
blockquote>I find it ironic that it seems like people blame undisclosed conflicts of interest as a major reason for distrusting scientists…
<
blockquote>
This is so annoying to me too. Who’s more likely to have a conflict of interest? Someone who has studied their field for literally years, or a non-expert? The non-expert.
For Adams, it’s worse. He likes to masquerade as a scientist. He would never have bought that mass-spec otherwise.
In addition to efforts that should gradually increase trust in medical practitioners and research findings (greater avoidance of even the appearance of conflict of interest, willingness to publish negative study findings etc.), there also needs to be emphasis on teaching critical thinking skills in schools, starting at the elementary level.
Way too many people fall for pseudoscience and conspiratorial views about the practice of medicine/science, a number that could be diminished considerably if they learned to spot fallacious thinking and nonsensical attacks on experts.
What we have now is a widespread distrust of experts and a delusional belief that “research” conducted at one’s favorite websites is equal to or better than the education and experience of individuals in climate science, agriculture, immunology etc.
“Why don’t people hold quacks to the same standard that they hold scientists whose names they may not even know?”
Demagogues have a built-in advantage that is lessened once people learn to see through their tactics.
“There needs to be an emphasis on teaching critical thinking skills in schools,” is a prime skeptic trope, or cliche, if you will.
i doubt most who repeat it have ever been teachers at any level of education in any field, much less specifically one with a pedagogy centered on critical thinking (however defined). Well, here are some observations from someone with 35 years experience in the above:
• Despite all the lip-service academic institutions are prone to give to “critical thinking”, in practice it’s actually a negative. Schooling in America breeds intellectual passivity and conformity. The primary values are instrumental and economic – will the graduates get “good” jobs? The socialization is mainly about fitting in. If you ask critical questions, you make waves; you get labeled a troublemaker. At my last professorship, i actually proposed a required entry-level Gen Ed class that would have had a major component of critical thinking skills, including recognizing common logical fallacies and so on. Just crickets or derisive snorts in response.
• Learning to spot “fallacious thinking” and “nonsensical attacks on experts.” are hardly congruent. Critical thinking isn’t about spotting other peoples fallacious thinking, it’s about spotting your fallacious thinking. Which you may well have acquired as received wisdom from some “expert”.
• Students in the humanities are far more likely to be exposed to general critical thinking pedagogy, and be more adept at engaging with it than those in the sciences, who caem upo through their majors focused on knowing “the right answers” for machine scored tests. By and large, in the college interdisciplinary program where i served as an advisor, the students from the sciences simply refused any sort of self-interrogation about their projects. Ask them a simple ‘why?’, and they froze. (The exceptions were, no surprise, students with a primary major in science and a secondary major or strong minor in the arts or humanities.)
ANY pedagogy from a specific class, or even a college major, has only a small role in affecting student thought and behavior. I recall a professor in an intermediate level class at a school I visited who complained that the instructors at the entry level couldn’t have been teaching the fundamentals she expected students to enter her class with, because the students seemed clueless on those things. Yet, when I spoke to those instructors, and looked at their syllabi, those were actually key points of emphasis. Just because the kids didn’t get it doiesn’t mean we didn’t teach it. And just because we taught it doesn’t mean the students got it.
• Even the students who do “get it” may only partly get it, and if they ever do put it to use, may “do it” wrong. No dive in an undergraduate education is all that deep, or thorough, or replete with full-scale error correction.
Even for the students who mostly “get it right” there’s no assurance what they’ll do with it outside the classroom. E.g.. “critical thinking skills” can be quite useful in scamming other people (e.g. advertising).
Nevertheless, I’m all for more emphasis on critical thinking skills at every level of education. I just don’t expect TPTB to embrace that with open arms, nor expect it to be any sort of panacea to any extent we are actually able to do more of it.
What can be done
You have (unfairly)been indoctrinated to ignore the human experience with vaccines which provokes people into assuming that you are obtuse & invites the possibility of a conspiracy.
Stop calling people antivaxxers. Still worth it to you to ‘gain trust’? Didn’t think so.
Oh give me a break. Your so-called “human experience” was put to the test and failed miserably. You’re biased and can’t see past your “human experience” to understand you’re suffering from confirmation bias and a fair amount of cognitive dissonance. I would add that you, in particular also display a fair amount of narcissism and delusions of grandeur. Although those attributes can readily be observed in most anti-vaxxers.
If you and others don’t like the term than don’t be anti-vaxxers. We can distinguish between anti-vaxxers and vaccine-hesitant; the latter are the group that we should work to gain the trust of. The former are lost causes who will never be swayed from their positions and seek to prey upon parents, turning them into the vaccine-hesitant or anti-vaxxers so you can validate your anger and beliefs.
The fact that she blithely suggested my family members with alpha 1 just “self-isolate” despite not even knowing what the disease is was pretty much the nail in the coffin of me taking her even slightly seriously. She’s so full of inconsistencies and nonsense that if she told me the time of day I’d doublecheck,
Nothing like a little threadjacking in the morning, eh?
@ Narad,
My best posts today will be found on Orac’s ‘Sayer Ji’ thread from Friday.
Indoctrinated, huh? You have no idea how education works.
You’re an antivaxxer. A duck is a duck. Look at the hundreds of posts (I’m wagering) you’ve made here already, with basically no evidence of personal evolution on your part; you do not hear the points made to you and do not appear to do anything but engage in a game of either goalpost shifting or dodgeball about everything. There is zero evidence of metacognition in basically everything you’ve written. As someone who is totally unreachable, you’re deserving of the label. There is nothing scientists can ever do to convince you of anything, except to totally capitulate and say that you’re in the right, never mind that it can’t be proven to you that that isn’t true. If ridicule is the only thing that reaches through your cloak of zealotry, I say you deserve it. Antivaxxer.
What’s really funny, FP, is that sceptics- and psychologists- STUDY indoctrination, propaganda, advertising and conversion – many of Orac’s posts involve looking into the processes that make a person susceptible to woo and how to overcome them. Didn’t Feynman warn people about ” not fooling yourself'” – i.e. having self-awareness in order to prevent obvious mistakes due to self-protective blindness.
In fact, above I explain how woo-meisters win people over and get them to dis-regard obvious COIs. Build themselves up as moral, ethical excellent people from humble backgrounds who have become brilliant innovators and truth tellers hell bent of saving others from tragedy engendered by ruthless monsters like doctors.
-btw- metacognition is a skill that not all adults develop equally- as we can sometimes tell.
The longer I’ve been in science, the more I’ve seen that most of the scientific method revolves around exactly that: “making sure you’re not fooling yourself.” In principle, that’s a big part of why there’s peer review and why collaboration is important. There’s a reason for deep literature searching. Painting someone by their credentials and acclaim is dangerous if they are making a bad argument and, if they aren’t willing to listen to or discuss the shortcoming of their proposals, they can’t put themselves in a frame that can advance past being wrong. Everybody gets things wrong. Einstein got things wrong. Feynman got things wrong.
Moreover, in modern science, the subject is so complex and dense that basically nobody can do it alone. It has to be teams of people checking each other. When was the last time a singleton won the Nobel prize? Working in teams apparently makes us faceless, but it also means that you have to listen closely to the consensus. Brave mavericks are rarely ever right and if they are, they need an unusually persuasive argument.
I think it makes matters extremely hard when people with zero competence think they can or should chime in about how the consensus has panned out. Do people like Christine deserve a say? She has no idea what the consensus really is or even what scientists are trained to do, yet she thinks she has a say in how science should be? The hubris is extraordinary. It’s like asking a three year old how tax law should be written.
@ Foolish Physicist,
Mmhmm. And I float in water too.
You said it, not me.
Now prove your something other than an antivax troll and contribute a single lucid thing to the discussion.
Yoshinori Ohsumi got Physiology or Medicine in 2016, Dan Shechtman for Chemistry in 2011.
It is true, but I stand by my point. This is the exception, not the rule. And, as time goes on it has become more so.
I do admit when I’m wrong, and I didn’t do a search ahead of the statement. Thanks Narad.
I had to go back to 1991 to find a singleton Nobel winner in Physics. I would be surprised if other disciplines didn’t follow the same trajectory.
Yah, I know, but I was curious.
It may be paradoxical, but it seems like one way to built up public trust in scientists, while adhering to the strengths of the scientific method, would be to focus more on publicizing the admission and correction of errors when it occurs. If your university, lab, corporation, foundation, etc., spots and/or fixes an error, put pressure on your administration and PR/media reps to make that announcement widely known.
@ Copyleft,
Thanks for posting. I almost choked on my Frappe to see common sense written here.
I see you’re too into yourself to have come across the likes of Retraction Watch and Jeff Beale for instance.
I take it you don’t follow Retraction Watch.
pHARMa has shown itself to be distrustful with profit over people – REPEATEDLY. Yet, when it comes to vaccines, we are to believe their intentions are for the protection and safety of the people.Oh, and you claim, “Vaccines are not profitable.” I call BS, again. I need to get stock in MERCK before next years measles pandemic. https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/30/nasty-us-measles-outbreak-helps-boost-merck-vaccine-sales-in-q2.html
Let’s be generous and assume that 1 in 20 cases of measles requires hospitalisation (it’s more). The profit on the medication used for just one hospitalisation is easily more than 40 times the profit earned from one vaccine.
Seriously, have you never heard/read the saying “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”?
@Julian – Yes…”an ounce of prevention”…love those sayings, like “two birds one stone” etc…Speaking of prevention, since we know immunity can wane – Why not recommend titers? Another curiousity, the media in their spreading of fear conveniently fail to mention those in the population who unknowingly have no immunity to measles even though they have been vaccinated .All the more reason to get titers and see who needs another jab.
Because titre tests often cost more than a vaccine.
Another disingenuous antivaxxer talking point, and one that has been deconstructed multiple times already here.
MMR vaccination rates are typically at over 90%, yet the percentage of fully vaccinated measles victims is usually less than half. Let’s assume a population of 1,000 with 900 vaccinated and 100 unvaccinated, and 50 measles cases in the vaccinated and unvaccinated each, which is an accurate representation of recent experiences. Crunching the numbers returns an attack rate of 1 in 2 for the unvaccinated and 1 in 18 for the vaccinated. In other words, vaccines confer over 90% protection. As further proof, outbreaks are typically centered in undervaccinated areas.
Vaccine failure is less of a factor than deliberate undervaccination and vaccine refusal.
Julian: That’s not a valid argument unless the firm manufacturing the vaccine also is the source of the meds for hospitalization. Unfortunately, the reasons why childhood vaccines are NOT subject to the profiteering some pharmas have shown in other product areas are too complicated to frame properly in a simple ‘sound bite’ rebuttal.
Yes, the pharmas have repeatedly placed profit over people. But the pharmas are MASSIVE multinational corporations selling all kinds of stuff, out of many different divisions and subsidiaries all operating semi-autonomously.. So you have to consider what percentage of those products have ever been problematic. And that’s not that high a number. Then you need to examine what characterizes the products where profit has been egregiously put before people, and what distinguishes them from the larger mass of products that are beneficial or at least benign. For example, are you going to stop buying Band-Aids because Johnson & Johnson has been implicated in enabling the opioid crisis? Of course not. But then the overall corporate mantle of J&J is almost irrelevant to how the very different divisions of the company that produce those very products operate, what kind of executives head up the relative operations, and so on.
An analogy: the federal government has repeatedly screwed over some of it’s citizens. but you still drop your mail at the Post Office trusting it will be delivered. In any large organization you will find some pockets of sin. But it’s foolish to throw out the baby with the bathwater by condemning the whole enchilada.
Thank You!
And while we’re at it, please stop tarring the scientists an techs with the brush meant for sales, marketing and the corporate bigwigs, most of whom couldn’t even put on a pair of gloves, let alone hold a pipette.
Huge companies are, inherently, huge, and the people who actually do the work have little to no control over things like prices.
“little to no control over things like prices”
Little? Although not pharma my experience at the research/development level is no input and usually no knowledge of pricing. Later in my career when I set and negotiated prices I never consulted development groups and, frankly, they had no interest. Indeed, that end of the business was just voodoo to them. But they did appreciate feedback that customers were using and liked the products they built and supported.
@JustaTech;
I wouldn’t say some of that tar never spills over on certain research scientists, but even there It would be a tiny minority in just a few corners of the overall corporate maze.
It’s an admittedly small sample, but the med or science techs I’ve know are all good people…
At the suggestion of Copyleft, let’s begin this process of honest acknowledgement, shall we? Instead of decrying antivaxxers as the only source of Measles outbreaks; are you all ready to admit to another factor? Vaccines:
Measles-specific antibodies wane in the absence of boosting by the wild-type virus
The number of potential measles-susceptible individuals progressively accumulates
Vaccine-induced immunity is less effective than naturally acquired immunity
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X17308551
I can feel the collective shame of nurses when you invoke your nursing degree. Run the numbers sweetie and tell us how many were infected annually pre-vaccine and then compare to the number of those infected post-vaccine even with one dose.
@ Science Mom,
how many were infected annually pre-vaccine
Yes, before the vaccine; MANY more people caught the Measles. You can only catch the Measles once. If you don’t want to, get vaccinated.
And during the next outbreak; you may catch the measles anyway while those who already had it; won’t.
Very simple & unworthy of compulsory laws & media blackouts. You do you.
You only read the bullet points, didn’t you? Protip: Those are often written by comma jockeys. L-rd knows I’ve suffered the task.
^ Jesus, Elsevier, get some competent copy editors. “Confidence internals”? I strongly suspect that somebody “edited” this paper because of the substitution of “owing to” for “due to” early on, but it’s a linguistic mess.
I just posted this cognitive dissonance inducing citation on Friday’s thread:
Unfortunately, vaccination against measles and varicella in
one generation increases the possibility of infection in the
next
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/e014/703d6eb4b4e889db52191c95eb9f874eca43.pdf
Any interest in acknowledgment or just continued meltdowns from the ‘scientific community’? I don’t want this to be a traumatic experience, so I won’t proceed to more topics until something as easily reconciled as this one … is.
Sure I’ll bite. You don’t have any reading comprehension and cherry-pick the bits you like. Read the whole paper. Vaccines have reduced morbidity and mortality in all age groups and it’s the un/undervaccinated that are the source for infections in populations with vaccination rates below herd immunity and/or clustered.
@ Science Mom,
it’s the un/undervaccinated that are the source for infections in populations with vaccination rates below herd immunity and/or clustered
Are the US or the UK below herd immunity? I was told here that I may not consider those populations as relevant.
This would be way more fun if I could. I will let you call the shots (no pun intended). Global public health or just first world public health?
There are pockets of both that are below herd immunity threshold. The UK overall has lower vaccine rates than the US. I don’t give a flying fig about what “you were told”. Just compare apples to apples.
And/or clustered.
Deobfuscating this leads to Beall’s list.
One factor in public distrust of science may be the increasing attention given by both the scientific community and news media to examples of misbehavior (data manipulation, plagiarism etc.). Pressure laid on by watchdog groups (Retraction Watch is one example) is a good thing, though publicity given to sleazy elements in science also feeds public suspicions.
It’s worth adding that sleazy behavior in regard to vaccine research is heavily associated with antivaccine advocates (Wakefield, the Geiers, Shaw & Tomljenovic and so on). The general public may not always make the distinction that it’s antivaxers who are overwhelmingly responsible for corrupted vaccine research.
@DB – Classic end to your reply with the notorious AV crew. Synopsis – Yep, we’ve got our bad guys, but, but, but look over here, remember these bad guys. I’m laughing over here. Who pays you, really?
As befits a chucklehead. Quick: Where does most fabricated research come from? This is not vaccine specific.
@ DB,
Wakefield, the Geiers, Shaw & Tomljenovic
Since I only cite peer-reviewed research from none of the above, may I please have my conviction reduced from ‘Felonious Antivaxxer ‘ to a “Misdemeanor Antivaxxer’?
Or will you still have to throw me in the river to see if I float?
Citing research that doesn’t come from the most egregious anti-vaxx cranks doesn’t lend you any credibility when you a.) can’t tell the difference between editorials and studies and b.) cherry-pick and perform frantic arm-waving to weave some wild-eyed “theory” of causation. You are an anti-vaxxer, own it and learn to love it or stop making squawky anti-vaxx sounds.
@ Science Mom,
I’m going to fix your above comment to delete the labels & glittering generalities so we can see exactly what your point of contention is:
Citing research doesn’t lend you any credibility when you a.) can’t tell the difference between editorials and studies and b) cherry-pick causation
Is this accurate? Here is my reply:
A. Most editorials include supporting citations for their basis that you are free to reference. I am in a discussion, not preforming a meta-analysis.
B. I have only provided a theory for causation. I have yet to see my theory discussed by anyone; pro nor anti. It is impossible to cherry-pick your own theory.
I suppose Dorit is qualified to opine on whether or not I have done an adequate job to defend my credibility so far?
Nope.
Another example of your ignorance of the hierarchy. Your editorials may provide citations but use of said citations are easily cherry-picked, distorted, what have you. And in turn, you pick the bits that support your pre-conceived biases. Your so-called discussion is based upon hand-waving.
You don’t even know what a theory is nor how it is even derived. Try again. Your “theory” was discussed and I’m discussing it now. It’s problematic because you didn’t connect any dots, just saw some words that you banged together, think you’re brilliant and are butthurt because the rest of us don’t appreciate your awesomeness.
Oops, forgot to mention other antivaxers involved in research papers that wound up being retracted – including Rimland & McGinnis, Hooker, Shoenfeld, and that anonymous individual who faked a Karolinska Institute affiliation in order to publish a paper claiming that HPV vaccination was linked with higher cervical cancer rates.
https://vaxopedia.org/2017/12/17/retracted-anti-vaccine-studies/
Maybe the dynamic antivax duo here can enlighten us as to which studies cited by pro-immunization advocates have had to be retracted.
(crickets)
@ DB,
I’m not sure that to state the obvious would be the best defense against an the inevitable future allegation of conspiracy. If you insist, I could dredge up the appeals written by Carbone, Gadzar & Butel to retract the multiple SV40 studies done by the Shah, Strickler & Goedert et al.
Note that you would never have to defend yourself against charges of conspiracy. You are much more valuable in your present state of blind faith than you would be as drafted into a conspiracy.
@Narad – I dunno, the CDC? Nah. Probably not those guys. However, they do like to hype the severity of the flu every year. There is a power point presentation by Mr. Nowak of the CDC. I’ve pulled it up before. Wanna see it again? I’d have to look for it.
We are heading into flu season. Maybe a look into the Magic 8 Ball will tell us which strains will be dominant. Will two jabs be recommended for this year? Stanley Plotkin and his wife, against known recommendations, had two flu shots last year. I wonder if Medicare paid for the second one?
@Julian – I looked up the cost…a titer is slightly more. Regarding your number crunching: citation please. Thank you.
@ Narad,
Jesus, Elsevier, get some competent copy editors. “Confidence internals”? I strongly suspect that somebody “edited” this paper because of the substitution of “owing to” for “due to” early on, but it’s a linguistic mess
Yours is a tortured existence; isn’t it?
Says the woman with thirty posts on a 65 post thread. Antivax troll.
Yeah, the sheer volume had been making me think about whether to invoke my rule about comment thread flooding, which is right here. I’ve been very hands of for a very long time, but my patience is starting to fray. https://respectfulinsolence.com/commenting-policy/
Her comments started at 10:30am this morning (Eastern) and we are now at 4:30pm. That’s six solid hours of commenting, with most comments only ten or twenty minutes apart. Now, THAT is a tortured existence, one which demands respect and validation from a bunch of random and/or anonymous commenters on a discussion board online.
And to think that so many of those comments are clearly explained by the epidemiological transition (or epidemiological shift). [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4943153/] She’s almost as bad at epidemiology as the gnat. Almost.
Antivaxxer: Measles vaccine bad! Cause worse disease! Antibodies, blah, blah, blah!
Scientist: One of the well-documented example of epidemiological shifts has been documented from Greece, following the introduction of MMR vaccine in public health program of the country. When the MMR vaccine was introduced in 1975 in Greece, the coverage with the vaccine was around 50-60% of the cohort, which reduced the incidence of diseases in the targeted population; however, shifted the average age of infection to older population. However, the susceptible cohort of un-vaccinated continued to increase over period of time with epidemiological shift to older age groups. By the early 1990s, specially those unvaccinated girls reached in the reproductive age group, still susceptible to rubella virus disease. In such cases, if the infections happened during the time of pregnancy, it led to development of congenital rubella syndrome (CRS) in fetus/infants. In 1993, it was noted that Greece had the highest incidence of congenital rubella syndrome (CRS). This example highlights the need and importance for high coverage at the time of vaccine introduction and sustenance of the coverage in the subsequent cohorts. This situation is sometimes referred to as “perverse outcome,” where disease severity increases with age at infection: Vaccination can increase the burden of severe diseases, by raising the average age of infections. The total number of infections falls but the total number of severe disease increases, e.g., CRS, measles, encephalitis, and orchitis due to mumps.
@ Rene,
Thank you, that was very interesting. I was going to be flip but I’ll save it because I’m more interested in what you wrote.
@ Rene,
I was making up for yesterday when I was out of town to move a kid into her university dorm. It’s not like it consumes much energy or ability to discuss things here. Once you remove or ignore the labeling & glittering generalities ya’ll don’t have much left with which to counter my points.
“We really have to be a lot more transparent about our industry ties and acknowledge that even small gifts can influence our thinking. I’ve heard more doctors than I can remember vehemently deny that a dinner or gift from a drug rep influences them, but those denials are not consistent with what we know from science about human psychology.” Thank you for saying this. It seems like concerns about conflicts of interest are often dismissed rather than acknowledged as a problem that contributes to the lack of trust.