Austin Bennett takes the violent rhetoric of the antivaccine movement a step closer to real violence

Just under four years ago, I started noticing something about the antivaccine movement. Specifically, in the wake of the passage in California of SB 277, the law that eliminated nonmedical “personal belief exemptions” from school vaccine mandates, I noticed a disturbing uptick in the amount and level of rhetoric from the antivaccine movement that could be considered violent and threatening. I noticed it again after the release of Andrew Wakefield and Del Bigtree‘s antivaccine propaganda movie disguised as a “documentary” VAXXED. I noticed again when threats were made against journalists. I noticed it when Del Bigtree asked rhetorically what all those antivaxers with guns are waiting for. I noticed when a 50 or 60 antivaxers showed up at San Diego Comic-Con cosplaying the fictional violent terrorist V, a choice of mask that was quite worrisome, even though no doubt the antivaxers . And I noticed when an antivaxer named Austin Bennett did this:
From the Sacramento Bee:
An anti-vaxxer who airs conspiracy theories on social media was cited for a misdemeanor Wednesday afternoon after he shoved state Sen. Richard Pan, a Sacramento Democrat touting a vaccine crack down bill, as the lawmaker was walking to a restaurant near the Capitol. In a video that he posted to Facebook, Austin Bennett filmed himself following Pan as he walks to an Asian Pacific Islander Caucus event at Frank Fat’s, a favorite political restaurant in Sacramento. Bennett approached Pan, who was walking with Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, and urged him to defend his stance on vaccine safety. The two bantered back and forth about vaccine ingredients. As Pan neared the entrance to the restaurant, Bennett shoved Pan in the back.
And he posted it on Facebook Live:
Bennett happens to encounter Sen. Pan around the 9 minute mark, and he shoves him around the 9:50 mark. The rest of the video reveals a profoundly scary guy going on and on about chemtrails, toxins, and taking action about them and vaccines. I have to give Sen. Pan a lot of credit. I’m not sure I could have remained as calm as he did if someone like Austin Bennet came up alongside me and started ranting about aluminum, toxins, and water. (Apparently, Dr. Pan had made a remark about water being the most dangerous ingredient in vaccines.) Before Bennett encountered Sen. Pan, he spent nearly a solid nine minutes haranguing his audience about chemtrails, the wickedness of the world, and a variety of disturbing religious views.
Fortunately, the police are involved:
A lobbyist attending the event and who witnessed the incident called the police. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department then cited Bennett for a misdemeanor, the police report shows. “… yes, I pushed Richard Pan for lying, laughing at us and for treason,” Bennett wrote. Pan, who is also a pediatrician, wrote legislation this year that would crack down on vaccine medical exemptions in California by increasing oversight of doctors that issue the passes. The proposal, Senate Bill 276, ignited a fierce debate in the Capitol’s corridors, where hundreds of vaccine skeptics and anti-vaxxers lined up in opposition of the proposal, saying that it compromised the patient-doctor relationship and would add to “vaccine injury.” But supporters say the bill is a necessary attempt to end “fraudulent” medical exemptions that compromise the health of sick children and babies who can’t get the shots.
Meanwhile, last night Bennett was posting videos to his Facebook page trying to justify himself. I’m including them in this post more for completeness’ sake because, man, this dude just can’t seem to shut up. Also, watching him is not easy. His thoughts are pretty disordered. So I’m not saying that you should watch all these videos. (Certainly I haven’t watched all of them.) However, sampling them is a worthwhile exercise, just to see what we as vaccine advocates have to be aware of and potentially fear. Here Mr. Bennett is, looking a bit disheveled and apparently sitting in his office:
Interestingly, Austin Bennett ran against Richard Pan for the California Democratic nomination for his Senate seat last year. Unsurprisingly, he lost. Big time.
Of course, “respectable” antivax-sympathetic people are predictably pulling the “he’s just a crackpot” and “he doesn’t represent us” gambit:
Yes, it’s our old friend Dr. Jay Gordon. Of course, Dr. Vincent Ianelli is more than ready with a response:
And, of cource, if you visit Bennett’s Facebook page where, as of my bedtime, he had posted four videos since his assault on Dr. Pan, two of them fairly long. There, you will find comments like:
God bless you we are with you.
And:
I think alot of us have done alot of talking and I feel like we get no where sometimes any type of press is good press I feel like what you did was a sacrifice and I thank you for it.
And:
Love you Austin, thank you for standing for truth!!!!
And:
We are the vaccine educated party…..we all support truth & these Pan, poison pushing criminals need to be imprisoned….they will ALL be dealt with…..
And:
Why doesn’t Pan get charged for trying to take away basic human rights? He’s a pig of the most upmost evil of incarnations, and you can’t blame people for getting wound up around him, when the damage he inflicts on humanity bears no consequences.
You get the idea.
I can guess what you’re thinking (well, some of you at least). You’re thinking: WTF? This is just a nutcase. You’re not wrong there. Austin Bennett is clearly as nutty as he can be. Think about it, though. Del Bigtree has become one of the most famous faces of the antivaccine movement, and he regularly lays down rhetoric along the lines of “What are you waiting for, you antivaxers with guns?” and “We’ll lay down our lives for freedom!“
Then, of course, there are the conspiracy theories:
Obviously, I don’t believe for a minute that, for example, Del Bigtree is going to take up arms to stop school vaccine mandates or that he’s going to stalk Sen. Pan or Paul Offit and gun him down in the street. With his histrionic rhetoric Bigtree is in essence doing no more than just preening for his audience and firing up his followers, all to stroke his own enormous ego. However, it’s not at all difficult to imagine someone like Austin Bennett taking someone like Del Bigtree seriously. As minor as this assault might seem, Bennett did shove Sen. Pan. Then first he said he shouldn’t have done it, after which he rambled on and on in videos justifying it, and his fans egged him on. Is it so difficult to imagine that rhetoric like that of Del Bigtree could provoke someone like Austin Bennett to do violence? After all, it hasn’t been the pastors and politicians likening abortion to murder who have killed physicians who do abortions. It’s people like Bennett inspired by such rhetoric. Del Bigtree is playing with fire, whether he knows it or not, whether he acknowledges it or not.
Hilariously, antivaxers are trying to disavow Austin Bennett. For instance, Josh Coleman:
Meanwhile, Coleman is planning something for August 28 in Sacramento, before the final vote on SB 276, the bill being considered by the California legislature that would close a major loophole in SB 277:
Personally, I think they’ll probably cosplay V or something like that. V, as you recall, is the fictional violent terrorist dressed in black wearing a Guy Fawkes mask who fought against a totalitarian government in a dystopian version of the UK. Recall that 50 or 60 antivaxers dressed up as V and paraded around the streets near the San Diego Convention Center in July during Comic-Con waving signs with easily refuted antivax tropes.
The bottom line is simple. Antivaxers have become increasingly violent in their rhetoric. One of them has attacked Dr. Pan. Even though the assault was minor and Dr Pan wasn’t injured, I view this as a disturbing turn of events, not so much for what it was, but much more for what it could portend in the future. As I’ve said before, I’m a bit worried for the A-list vaccine advocates, such as Dr. Richard Pan, Dr. Paul Offit, Dorit Reiss, Dr. Peter Hotez, and many others. I’m even a little bit worried for myself, although fortunately I’m just not big enough of a fish to attract that much attention.
The line between vigorous protests – which are legitimate even when the cause, as here, is misguided – and descending to violence can get blurry. The Coleman event, for example, has been presented as “The Last Stand” and as a last attempt to save their children.
When the leaders work up their people this way, as you point out, and when some of their people are as extreme as Mr. Bennett, claiming they’re “peaceful” and assuming they’ll behave is tricky.
And the encouragement Bennett got is concerning.
Austin Bennett is a complete loon – I’m not surprised that he resorted to some level of violence…..he posted on Dr. Pan’s page for a while (around election time) & it was obvious that mental illness was involved.
Del Bigtree called for the take down of pediatricians at the Arizona March for Medical Freedom in May of this year (I was there, very disturbing to listen to this thug), so yeah, I think Bigtree owns some of this. https://www.facebook.com/HighWireTalk/videos/664681360657858/?t=13784
Funny, but Del Bigtree ( @ delbigtree/ @ highwiretalk) doesn’t mention the incident; neither does Kim Rossi ( AoA; @ kimrossi1111) or Mikey (NN). Yet these are the people who continually charge up their followers about the “crimes” of vaccine advocates like Dr Pan. They discuss how children are “destroyed” and parents’ lives are “ruined”.
I do worry about advocates Orac calls the “A listers” and him too. There is rage and self-righteousness building in some anti-vaxxers: we at RI right now have a close-up look into how they imagine the world, SBM and us.
Bigtree and the others ( PRN, etc) are irresponsible because if violence occurred hey know it wouldn’t ever be linked to them.
So they talk and encourage followers.
I tuned in to Del’s Highwire ( @ highwiretalk)- he says that he was not allowed to “broadcast” on FB today ( I wonder why); I watched the first 10 minutes and skipped around the first half ( Monsanto, Andy Wakefield) but there was NO mention of what happened to Dr Pan. I know that it’s possible that I missed the section wherein he told his viewers that Bennett is a loon and should be charged with assault and NEVER emulated but I didn’t see it: properly, it should have been at the start of the show..
Anti-vaxxers are not only deluded but a little bit unclear on what a democracy is. Elected representatives put forward legislation, gain support and they all vote. While Dr. Pan may serve as a lightning rod for a small minority, with all due respect his presence or absence at this point is unlikely to change anything. Societal momentum is growing and not in favor of AV. Or so it appears to me from outside California and indeed outside the US.
The delusion of AVers is that by removing (by democratic change or violence) a key figure will break open the dam holding back a populist movement that will alter society in the way they desire or incite enough anarchy for them to do what they will. But there is no dam and there is no popular support. They are a fringe group and at least at this time becoming more so. Any such “success” will only go on to prove that democracy is largely self-healing and the move toward vaccine sensibility will continue and possibly accelerate due to people waking up to the horror that is the modern, increasingly radicalized AV movement.
I wish I agreed with you that antivaxxers are losing and those of us on the side of science and humanity are winning by fighting the good fight. Unfortunately the current measles outbreak in the U.S. (and my own interactions with 3 RN’s and 4 elementary school teaches- granted anecdotal evidence) suggests antivaxxers are having an impact.
The frustrating part is that the impact seems to rarely include any of the specific arguments of the antivaxxers but instead instills a nebulous sense of fear and doubt regarding vaccines. The specific arguments are relatively easy to address. These nonspecific and/or visceral refusals are the ones that I find most difficult and to me, are the ones on the rise.
On the bright side these nonzealots are also generally silent publicly, as far as I can tell, and their affect suggests something like embarrassment and/or shame to me. I may very well be misreading them though and if anyone has a different take and/or suggestions on how to alleviate their misgivings I would appreciate the input. Most of my interactions end with them staring at the floor, discussing all other topics, but maintaining silence/refusal on vaccines.
If any good can come of this it will be yet another strike against anti-vaxxers and galvanize pro-science positions. Anti-vaxxers are left with either defending this yob or throwing him under the bus angering the majority of anti-vaxxers who justify violence against people such as Sen. Pan.
I doubt this Bennet dude would do more than shove. But thats not the point. It only takes one nut. The folks who do violence have serious issues with something deep they can’t face, so in way they’re looking for some target to channel their rage. If they get tapped into some subculture of anger, they can pick up something or someone and off they go. Prime examples, of course, are the Pittsburg and El Paso shooters inspired by Trumpism. But what this post reminds me of is the violent antiabortion activists, who I studied in prep for a doco that didn’t come off. There was a kind of pyramid with lots of tough talkers at the base, fewer in your face shouters above that, then a level up to even fewer who might get in shoving matches, then up to a fairly small group that would issue death threats or do some stalking, then up to a handful who would try to bomb a clinic building w/o killing anyone, then at the top, another handful who targeted specific Dr.s and murdered them. It wasn’t usually the case that the shooters had moved up the levels of the pyramid. (This is why I’m not so concerned about violence by Bennett hhimself; he’s too loud.) It was more that the pyramid functioned as a system, with each level kind of interacting with and reinforcing the ones above and below. Thus, the resonance I see here is in those posts in support of Bennett from ‘below’.
Of course, the leaders of the anti-abortion groups at the ‘picket and scream’ level – e.g. Operation Rescue – always claimed to oppose actual violence and to have no association with the shooters – which was true as far as person-to-person contact was concerned. But the whole thing they started evolved into an ecosystem that pulled in some very disturbed people, gave them a cause, leading to real human targets, and the promise of redeeming their miseries through martyrdom.
I see that Mr. Bennett has continued to talk and post about these things. He has ignored the advice of lawyers and others familiar with the legal and law enforcement system and summarized by Ken “Popehat” White: “Shut up and get a lawyer.” (https://www.popehat.com/tag/shut-up/ and https://www.popehat.com/2014/01/15/the-privilege-to-shut-up/).
That was a funny kind of “push” that makes a loud “twack” sound on impact instead of a muffled sound.
That was no “push”; that was a hit. A strike.
Orac said, “I have to give Sen. Pan a lot of credit. I’m not sure I could have remained as calm as he did if someone like Austin Bennet came up alongside me and started ranting about aluminum, toxins, and water.”
I agree. Had he done this to a younger, non-professional man, Mr. Bennett would likely have found himself promptly on the ground spitting teeth and breathing through a broken nose.
.
I also agree that this is an example of the dangerous level of lunacy to which the anti-vaccine cult has descended.
Prosecute this maniac as strongly as possible.
Get a restraining order.
Demand he receive a psychiatric exam before being unleashed on Sen. Pan and the public again.
.
TBH – When I first saw this in the news yesterday and the vid was the prominent lead-in it looked like, and I thought that, the loon was Joshua “Trash Can” Coleman – another deranged anti-vax criminal.
To see him here throwing Bennett under the bus is humorous as Coleman is as crazy as Bennett.
.
Perhaps this will influence any legislator who is ‘on the fence’ to realize the “vaccine safety” loons are really just a dangerous and violent anti-vaccine cult. We, who have been following these maniacs, know this but some random pol dropped into the battle would not have the immersive knowledge of these lunatics and their violent rhetoric so this may be a good object lesson…
It’s miraculous to me that there has been no serious violence to this point against pro-immunization advocates, given their demonization by prominent antivaxers.
When it does happen, antivaxers will piously disavow the violent actor(s), while emphasizing the horrors that drove them to it, something we’ve seen with anti-abortion activists.
Now’s the time to tell your followers to take a step back from the edge, Del. Now’s the time.
That was no small tap either. Dude is lucky he didn’t get his ass stomped. Should face the judge regardless. dumbass.
He will. He was charged with a misdemeanor and the DA can always escalate the charge to a felony charge, if he or she feels it is warranted.
As I stated on the other thread it was only a matter of time before some anti-vaccine fruitcake acted out the violent anti-vaccine rhetoric. I think Senator Pan and all of us should consider ourselves lucky that this was only a “shove” and not something more deadly. The anti-vaccine movement can’t decide whether to condemn this as an isolated incident by a clearly mentally disturbed individual or the actions of a hero. The fact that this indecision exists says a lot about the anti-vaccine movement.
Dorit Reiss: The Coleman event, for example, has been presented as “The Last Stand” and as a last attempt to save their children.
Funny. They spend so much time trying to ‘save’ their kids, they never seem to have time to actually PARENT. I’d be willing to bet that neither Coleman or Bennett have ever changed a diaper and would have a hard time recognizing their children. (If indeed, they have any. I think Coleman’s married, but Bennett”s probably got a fair few restraining orders filed against him.)
DB:It’s miraculous to me that there has been no serious violence to this point against pro-immunization advocates.
Not in the US, not yet at least. This whole place is a powder keg; the question isn’t if we’ll have riots, it’s when and what they’ll be about.
Dr. Pan has received overwhelming support from his colleagues in the CA chamber, has issued a statement AND called out Bigtree by name: https://sd06.senate.ca.gov/news/2019-08-22-message-dr-richard-pan-about-yesterday%E2%80%99s-violence?fbclid=IwAR24zWFAu2VMdBh1JCTE6ZjnJ-s9_FZXuIr86RkwWWkUZ12v05RxoH1PGd0
Dr. Pan also called out RFK, Jr. in an address to the senate today @2:01:
“More recently, RFK, Jr. who opposes the bill, came to the capitol… called vaccines a “holocaust” previously… compared my bill to the Jews being put in the ghettos during WW2, while in the meantime the antivaxxers post memes of me as Hitler and Dr. Mengele, and you wonder why… you wonder why someone would be incited to commit violence.”
.
Good on Dr. Pan to publicly call out RFK, Jr. on some of his outrageous and dangerous statements.
How many legislators are going to accept a meeting with RFK, Jr. after having it explained to them just what kind of sleazy loon with a trust fund he is?
How many mainstream reporters will give RFK, Jr. the time of day if well known public people like Dr. Pan continue to publicly call him, and Bigtree, out for the anti-vaccine lunatics they are?