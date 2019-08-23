Ann Dachel and Sayer Ji inadvertently show that antivax pseudoscience never changes

Hard as it is to believe, I’ve been writing on this blog about the antivaccine movement for nearly 15 years and refuting antivaccine misinformation for nearly five years before that. Two decades. That’s right, it’s been nearly two decades that I’ve been dealing with the pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and fear mongering on the part of the antivaccine movement. If there’s one thing I’ve noticed, it’s that the more things change the more they say the same. While it’s true that of late I’ve become concerned about the increasingly violent rhetoric of the antivaccine movement and even an attack on California State Senator Richard Pan the other day, the threat is not new, and I see it more as an escalation of pre-existing paranoia than anything else. After all, Dr. Paul Offit was getting death threats 15 years ago. Nor do the the arguments change (much). Sure, they’ll add mitochondrial disorders and MTHFR mutations as “predisposing factors” to “vaccine-induced autism” without evidence, but what never changes is that it’s always about the vaccines. Nor do the conspiracy theories change that much. True, there are always new ones, like the “CDC whistleblower” of the antivaccine propaganda film disguised as a documentary VAXXED, but like that hoariest of antivax conspiracy theories, Simpsonwood, they’re all variations on what I like to call the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, namely that the CDC, the government, pharma, or in other words “they” knew that vaccines cause autism but have covered it up. Which brings me to Ann Dachel and Teresa Conrick.
I was perusing the antivaccine crank blog Age of Autism (AoA) yesterday when I came across an a post by Ann Dachel, the “media editor” of the blog whose primary function has been to identify stories about vaccines or autism, particularly if they’re pro-vaccine, and unleashing her horde of flying antivaccine monkeys to fling poo in the comments section of the article and to harass the reporters, bloggers, and editors responsible for the articles targeted. This time around, another AoA antivaxer, Teresa Conrick, reposted a post by Ann Dachel from 2008 entitled Back To School Worries Then and Now, along with an introduction by Conrick:
Note: Anne Dachel wrote this post back in 2008, more than a decade ago! What has changed? Nothing and everything. Back in 2008, “anti-vaccine” was being used to brand us all as kooks and paranoid conspiracy theorists. Same today. But it’s worse in 2019, as laws are being passed that prevent healthy kids from attending school by the removal of vaccination exemptions. This Fall, thousands of children in New York and California will be staying home from school for lack of…. a flu shot???
There’s a video circulating on Facebook as of yesterday that seeks to clarify why so many of us speak out against vaccine damage, push for safety, push for medical freedom – the right to say “NO.” Here’s the Facebook link – Your Children. Your Choice. Please watch the video – share it on Facebook.
Why am I bothering to highlight the republication of an eleven year old post blog post from an antivaccine crank on an antivaccine blog, complete with a link to an antivaccine propaganda video? The reason is simple. Dachel is correct. Things haven’t changed much. But what her republication and the video she hawks before it remind me is that antivaccine misinformation hasn’t changed in 11 years later, which is a depressing thought because it shows just how impervious to evidence and science antivaxers remain. Let’s take a look.
What provoked the original post by Ann Dachel was an appearance by Dr. Marc Siegel on Fox News in which he stated, “The anti-vaccination movement is based on irrational fears and is absolutely destructive.” He was, of course, correct, although here I do like to make a distinction. The fears of vaccine-averse parents who have heard the message of the antivaccine movement demonizing vaccines but do not have the requisite scientific knowledge to know why antivaxers are wrong and how antivaxers distort and misrepresent science in order to make a false case that vaccines are dangerous and don’t work very well are not irrational. They are more based in lack of knowledge. In contrast, the fears of hard core antivaxers have generally gone well beyond this into full-on motivated reasoning and conspiracy theories. But that’s just a quibble. Let’s see Ann Dachel’s response:
No, Dr Siegel, you’re wrong. The loudest voices out there aren’t from ‘the anti-vaccination movement.’ They’re the parents who did vaccinate. They never missed the checkups for those scheduled vaccines.
They’re also the people who saw their children lose learned skills like making eye contact, talking, and being potty trained.
And they watched in disbelief as these same kids exhibited the signs of autism — rocking, staring at bright lights, and knocking holes in walls.
Here, we have the same confusion of correlation with causation that has been the root of the unshakeable belief among antivaxers that vaccines cause autism. I get it. Raising a special needs child is incredibly difficult. I’ve said many times before that I dont’ know if I would have been up to the challenge if my wife and I had had a child like this. I like to think I would have, but there’s no way of ever knowing unless you live the experience. The anger of antivaxers, however, is misplaced. It’s not vaccines that caused their children to become autistic. We have mountains of high quality studies looking for a link between vaccination and autism, and scientists haven’t found one. The most parsimonious explanation for this is that vaccines do not cause autism.
Let’s move on:
These parents are the voices out there asking that health officials clean up vaccines by getting rid of the countless toxins currently and routinely injected into children. The one thing that Jon and Terry Poling, Katie Wright, and Jenny McCarthy have in common is that they all vaccinated.
Why is it that anyone who asks for safe, non-toxic vaccines is ‘anti-vaccination’? Marc Siegel and everyone else out there blaming parents better understand one thing: The medical community is at fault for the rapidly eroding confidence in the vaccine program. Health officials do nothing to address the plague called autism. For years, as the numbers exploded, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked on, unconcerned. The CDC can’t tell us what causes autism and they’re the first to say there is no cure. They don’t even know if there really are more kids with autism out there, despite counting them for years. The only thing they’re sure of is that their vaccines aren’t responsible.
Yes, the “toxins gambit.” This is the antivaccine claim that vaccines are loaded with “toxins” that cause autism and all the other health issues for which antivaxers blame vaccines. Jenny McCarthy popularized this particular antivaccine trope, but it’s an old one that I remember seeing ever since I first started paying attention to the antivaccine movement. Back then, it was thimerosal, the mercury-containing preservative that was used in several childhood vaccines until around 2002. These days, the aluminum-containing adjuvants used in childhood vaccines, especially HPV vaccines, are routinely demonized. And who could forget the greatest hits of “toxins” trotted out by antivaxers who don’t understand the concept of dose-response, “toxins” such as formaldehyde, polysorbate 80, “antifreeze” (a misunderstanding that the polyethylene glycol in some vaccines is not the same thing as antifreeze, ethylene glycol), and so many more than I can remember.
Note the other argument used by Ann Dachel. It’s still used, still unchanged. It’s the argument from ignorance. Just because we don’t understand yet what causes autism does not mean that vaccines are a potential cause. When Dachel says, “they’re sure that their vaccines aren’t responsible,” she views that as a condemnation, as being hopelessly close-minded. In reality, it is a response to existing evidence. Also, it’s not as though we don’t know a fair amount about what causes autism. We know that the cause is primarily genetic, and we know that vaccines don’t cause autism. That’s not a lot, but it’s far from nothing either.
That leads me to the video that Ann Dachel linked to:
It’s from Sayer Ji (remember him, the guy who was outraged that Google correctly views antivaccine pseudoscience as akin to conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and QAnon?) and his GreenMedInfo Facebook page. It’s a veritable “greatest hits” of antivaccine tropes, all of which have been around at least as long as I’ve been blogging about vaccines:
- “Too many too soon,” complete with the usual deceptive and erroneous exaggeration of how much the vaccine schedule has expanded since the 1980s.
- The “sickest generation” claim, which is also not true and, even if it were, confuses correlation with causation in blaming vaccines for a rise in chronic illness among children. (It even repeats the same deceptively cherry-picked figures from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. claiming that chronic illness prevalence among children has risen from 12% to 54% since 1986.)
- Blaming vaccines for autism, food allergies, sudden infant death syndrome, autoimmune diseases, seizure disorders, and many other conditions that vaccines do not cause or contribute to.
- The lie that vaccines do not go through double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trials, complete with the lie that vaccines don’t go through saline placebo-controlled trials and the usual misunderstanding that including everything but the antigens used to provoke an immune response in the control group is actually a superior placebo. Particularly hilarious is the lie that no vaccine has ever undergone saline placebo-controlled clinical trial prior to approval. That is straight up false.
- There’s also the claim that health outcomes have never been compared in vaccinated versus unvaccinated children. That, too, is false, and, in fact, the comparison doesn’t show what antivaxers think it will show. Sayer Ji even cites Anthony Mawson’s execrable, retracted zombie “study” that claimed to show unvaccinated children are healthier.
- Fear mongering about aluminum, the new mercury.
- The intellectually dishonest “vaccines didn’t save us” gambit.
- The central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement, including the CDC whistleblower conspiracy theory.
- The false claim that “no one” is accountable for vaccine safety.
- The pharma shill gambit.
- The “health freedom” and “parental rights” gambits.
You get the idea.
By republishing Ann Dachel’s eleven year old post, Teresa Conrick thinks that she’s shown that the “opposition” (those of us who accept the science concluding that vaccines are safe and effective) never changes, but there’s a reason for that. It’s because the pseudoscience and conspiracy mongering behind the antivaccine movement she represents never changes, not at its core. Ann Dachel’s post shows that, as does the video by Sayer Ji. There might be new antivax conspiracy theories, but they’re always variations of the central conspiracy theory of the antivaccine movement. There might be new “toxins” tagged, but it’s still always the “toxins” gambit. There might be new claims about vaccines and the immune system, but they’re all variations of “too many too soon.” Antivaccine pseudoscience and conspiracy theories might occasionally add new styles to its repertoire of pseudoscience, but they’re just styles. Nothing fundamental ever changes.
37 Comments
Ann Dachel was educated/ trained as a teacher! She must be over 70 ( based on her son’s age) and she always claims that autism is a new phenomenon, Where were autistics, she cries repetitiously? She never mentions the fact that people with developmental disabilities were often warehoused in institutions. Wouldn’t a person her age who was aware of what was happening in the outside world be aware of the scandals surrounding treatment of children and adults with ID? Especially a teacher?
She’s strangely silent because she knows that a great part of her audience- women with young children- are too young to remember those tragic news stories that led to real changes in how people were cared for.
“Where were autistics, she cries repetitiously? She never mentions the fact that people with developmental disabilities were often warehoused in institutions. Wouldn’t a person her age who was aware of what was happening in the outside world be aware of the scandals surrounding treatment of children and adults with (autism)? Especially a teacher?
This got me thinking about the Willowbrook State School, which eventually closed down with some of its patients going to autism treatment centers. Willowbrook has made a better name for itself recently as a source of research, including publication of this study showing predictors of autism as early as one month of age:
https://www.silive.com/westshore/2010/08/researchers_from_staten_island.html
Any other conspiracy could have been substituted above. Jews drink the blood of non-Jewish children, or today, harvest their organs. George Bush orchestrated 9/11 for support for a war in Iraq. Every heinous crime is a false flag designed to take away guns, erode our liberties, or (fill in the blank). It’s all around us, and the antivaxxers are no different.
The blood libel goes back at least a thousand years. False flag accusations go back at least to the 19th Century, when all sorts of violent activities were the work of agents provocateurs (although to be fair, sometimes it was or is true.).
The claims never change, and any proof or reasoning to the contrary is explained away by either an expansion of the members of the conspiracy, or with, “That’s what they want you to think, sheeple.”.
BTW, what’s the singular of sheeple? Sheeperson,? Sheepleman?
As an autistic bisexual Jewish liberal retired PA in an interracial marriage, I am apparently part of so many conspiracies that I can’t keep track of them all. I’m not sure where I fit into the “Deep State”, the “New World Order”, or the climate change “hoax”, but I’m sure Farts News will tell me.
Blaming vaccines for autism, food allergies, sudden infant death syndrome, autoimmune diseases, seizure disorders, and many other conditions that vaccines do not cause or contribute to.
How do you know this for sure? Has this been proven?
As far as I know farming communities have less asthma, and the amish community happens to not vaccinate, so it appears to me the possibility of a correlation, which is the first step to causation.
But I agree with the autism claim, correlation is not causation and EMFs are a more likely contributor(see Martin Palls studies on the harmful effects of non-ionizing EMFs)
Also, do you realize provaxxers are losing the battle?
Because antivaxxers now consistently call for more research, more science, and the provaxxers cheer censorship and mandating vaccinations.
(Godwin: the nazis liked censorship too!)
Do you realize that if vaccination become mandatory, double-blind placebo controlled RCT eventually become impossible? Thus the pro-vaxxers eventually cheer anti-science and the antivaxxers cheer proscience leading to an inverted world. Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.
They’re already impossible in a sense, because ardent antivaccine types would never consent to randomization.
A) Try a search on this website for Amish and Autism.
B) The Amish arent the only farming community. They’re not even the biggest one.
C) When people who believe in science and the scientific method say that there is no connection, it means the issue has been studied and no connection was found either biologically or mathematically. Unlike anti-vaxxers for whom it is a matter of faith, just waiting for proof.
D) Anti-vaxxers love to ask for more research. Trouble is they have that faith. No matter what studies are carried out, they will not believe the results. They either cry conspiracy or just ignore the results and shout louder.
Wow, that was a lot of nonsense. The whole antivaxx thing ebbs and flows. Sometimes they gain ground and then an outbreak happens, the act completely insane over it and they lose ground. Then people forget and the antivaxxers go back to acting somewhat normal and gain ground again.
“Martin Palls (sic) studies on the harmful effects of non-ionizing EMFs”
You do know Pall’s alarms on EMFs are as bogus as the link between vaccines and autism, right?
Honestly, this stuff seems to be a pretty common formula among pseudoscience and quackery in general, particularly the toxins gambit. (Antiretrovirals are what cause AIDS, psychiatric medications ‘zombify’ your children [I’ve heard this one the most regarding ADHD medication, but that’s possibly because I’m actually on ADHD medication so I take more notice], chemotherapy is poison, etc.)
Orac writes,
Nothing fundamental ever changes.
MJD says,
In continuation, insolence is nothing respectful. Moving forward, I’ve been working on a Stage-IV cancer medicament and would like to share the website with my RI friends; including Denice Walter but excluding NARAD!
https://alleam.net/
Orac is right about this. Once an ignorant pompous windbag, always an ignorant pompous windbag.
I’m certain that Orac will really appreciate someone- especially YOU– blithely advertising anti-cancer woo on his personal website.
He’ll be absolutely thrilled and will perhaps invest a few hundred thousand HIMSELF in your project**
** if you believe that, I have a few nice bridges for sale.
So the wavefunction doesn’t collapse upon measurement? Thanks for chiming in.
How much is Bioaccent charging you for this one?
“the amish community happens to not vaccinate”
Wrong – they do.
https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2015/01/why-are-anti-vaxxers-rallying-behind-the-amish/384151/
“(antivaxers) now consistently call for more research, more science”
What they call for has either already been done (and given results they don’t want to accept) or is unethical (having a large-scale vaxed/unvaxed study in which large numbers of children are left unprotected against dangerous infectious diseases).
”Do you realize that if vaccination become mandatory, double-blind placebo controlled RCT eventually become impossible?”
Vaccination is already to a large extent mandatory for school-aged children, but double-blind placebo controlled RCTs have been and continue to be done.
“Has this (vaccines not responsible for a laundry list of chronic ailments) been proven?”
No such links have been found in numerous studies. Those who want to “prove” a link need to undertake quality research themselves, not demand that others continually “prove” otherwise.
Your post does prove that the point of Orac’s article is well-taken – antivaxers keep churning out the same old nonsense and seem impervious to facts showing otherwise.
Kudos though for trying to link mandatory vaccination to inability to do placebo-controlled RCTs – it’s just as false as the other claims you made, but at least it’s one I haven’t heard before.
He prefers truth over facts.
Unfortunately, Dangerous Bacon, you arent as smart as you think. While you may have “facts” at your side, what I have is way more powerful. Its emotion and irrefutable logic.
First I want to say that my conclusion is still warranted based on what I have on my side. Pro-vaxxers are losing at the moment.
For example, you said: Kudos though for trying to link mandatory vaccination to inability to do placebo-controlled RCTs – it’s just as false as the other claims you made, but at least it’s one I haven’t heard before.
This is not actually a false claim, You just said in your own comment its alrdy somewhat unethical to not vaccinate. By making it more mandatory, it becomes even more unethical. Ergo, it becomes unethical eventually to do double-blind placebo-controlled RCT’s, because that requires not vaccinating some, thus it becomes harder to do science. At the same time pro-vaxxers keep calling for more science, and pro-vaxxers cheer censorship, so the optics favor them instead of you. I mean, who can be against science and look good that way? Think of Trump calling for more science before doing stuff for global warming.
Anti-vaxxers are being positioned as the David versus Goliath this way. Like Jesus vs the Romans. He became very influential.
Furthermore, you said: No such links have been found in numerous studies. Those who want to “prove” a link need to undertake quality research themselves, not demand that others continually “prove” otherwise.
It was enough to say we dont see a correlation, therefore is definately no causation. Thats how its proven. This shouldnt be hard to do right? Either the data alrdy exists because we do lots of monitoring after vaccination, or we need more safety testing.
My comment was logically speaking almost 0 effort, instead you replied to me instead of others who are more deserving of your genius. Why was that? Emotion. Keep in mind this is time you will never get back, and time, unlike money, cannot be replenished.
Think back to high school, when the pretty girl chose the jock over you, who logically speaking has better future prospects. Why? He was simply better at making her feel good, even though there were 1000s of logical reasons to choose you over him.
Trump. Did he master facts, or did he master emotion?
How can pro-vaxxers start winning again? Im thinking out of the box here, there are many ways. Keep in mind that I have no skin in the game, so Im objective, I actually take yearly flu shots and realize that a one-yearly exposure may be way less toxic than a 24/7 exposure like EMFs, or several times a day exposure like GMOs. Thats irrefutable logic.
– Antivaxxers doing terrorist attacks, due to the latest mass shootings even Trump started talking about gun control. Although I hope Im giving nobody any bad ideas (dont do false flags okay)
– More innocent ppl dying of vaccin-preventable diseases. This needs to be very obvious.
– strong visual imagery of children suffering from vaccine-preventable diseases next to articles about vaccines(like on cigarettes)
-definately not censorship, this just shoots yourself in the foot, because you invoke David vs Goliath/nazi germany imagery.
I hope I made a strong case, that emotion trumps facts. Emotion can only be beat with a stronger emotion. Its why charities start with a story about John Doe, who is suffering due to X. One persons suffering is a tragedy, many ppl suffering is a statistic. Sounds harsh, I know.
Lets face it. Science is boring. So including emotion draws attention and makes it more exciting. Its a skill that can be learned.
Unfortunately scientists are usually too much obsessed with facts, and forgetting the human, who is driven by emotion. Humans live in the real, not abstract world.
Here’s some emotion: Fuck off, you wanker.
Science improves our lives. Emotions don’t, unless they use science to improve our lives. Without science, we would suffer a lot more.
G-d, another poorly functioning gasbag.
What units are ‘ethicality’ measured in?
None of this matters, because you don’t have the sample size. Jesus, I’ve wound up quoting Prometheus in the past week.
And another potential measles exposure at California theme parks. https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-08-23/officials-warn-of-measles-exposure-at-disneyland
Every new commenter on The Thread From Hell on twitter appears to think that they are the first to discover these arguments and are blissfully unaware of how far back these go.
It’s depressing to see them persist.
Thank you for reminding us.
It is amazing even in the not-Twitter universe that someone will come blazing in thinking that they have all the “evidence.” Except we have seen all before and can list the reasons it is wrong, even in our sleep.
Most recently this forum thread that started in the Science, Mathematics, Science and Technology section… but was changed to a conspiracy section: http://www.internationalskeptics.com/forums/showthread.php?t=336671
It seems to be one reason Shot of Prevention is only letting certain comments through now. It is not worthwhile to deal with all of the repetitive nonsense. It is a good change.
This is interesting. Never mind having a special needs child but would Orac persists with these blogs the way he does if he had a child? I simply don’t believe so..
I have a special needs child, and yet you refuse to answer my questions. This is the third time I will have posted this request in the last twenty four hours:
Greg: “Ok ok — I also blame Pan for fathering legislations that en masse will vaporize kids’ brains..”
Citation needed. Do tell us exactly how any MMR vaccine used in North America causes more harm than measles. Just provide the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that shows the vaccine causes more encephalitis than an actual measles infection (which is about one melted brain from encephalitis out of a thousand cases of actually getting measles).
The relevance Gerg2’s question to anything reality-based is zero. Also claiming you have a vaccine-injured child does not mean you get some magical protection from criticism when you make deeply flawed arguments against vaccines.
“Never mind having a special needs child but would Orac persists with these blogs the way he does if he had a child?”
Interesting how you seem to believe that a physician would never have the chance to see the consequences of a preventable infectious disease in a child during med school, residency training or subsequent practice.
Hear me out Dangerous one. What Orac is doing is just plain wrong. Reading the blogs, the contrived nature of them and where he peddles nonessential tidbits to justify writing them you get the sense of guilt and the impression that Orac is also well aware that whet he is doing is wrong. Why does he persist then with these blogs that are so hurtful to vaccine injured families? Dangerous one, I will break with many ‘antivaxxers’ and say I don’t believe Orac is the devil incarnate. Sure there is also accusation that he is a shill and he just might be one but I am chalking up his ‘zeal’ to something else. I just see him as simply lacking maturity. The maturity and sense of compassion that you won’t gain from your endeavours in med school but from looking your own flesh and blood in the eyes.
Its not exactly maturity and a sense of compassion if you allow someone to continue along a dangerous path just because they are grieving. It’s a form of cowardice.
Having seen unvaccinated children die from the diseases you anti-vaxxers have brought back let me tell you the only one wrong is YOU. For whatever supposed claim you make about your child, your selfishness won’t let you admit that you flesh and blood to look in the eyes every morning instead of only memories and a death certificate for a child you had to bury that should never have died.
The way I see it is that both pro and anti-vaxxers are sincere in their beliefs. Because of that sincerity they are shouting loudly about the dangers they see and can be seen as arrogant by the opposing camp. However, only the pro-science, pro-vaccination side have a rational, evidence based argument. I have yet to hear any argument from anti-vaxxers that can’t be overturned, whether on this blog or other forms.
As far as getting the message across, emotion does it big time and the anti-vaxx crowd have it in spades – of course, when people were regularly dying or permanently losing good health or the use of limbs etc due to what are now vaccine preventable diseases, pro-vax could count on emotion, I think we need to do more to show what vaccines are preventing and have prevented and what the results of lapses have been.
I also try to be polite and all that, as I consider it to be a personal defeat to allow them to make me lose my temper, but when you hear the pathetic name-calling, death threats, doxing and the targeting of parents whose child has died from a vaccine preventable disease, sometimes you have to call a turd a turd.
Anti-vaxxers are marketing a product that isn’t changing so all they can do is try to put new spins on it–shinier graphics, different music, new stock photos, a different anti-vax quack doctor, a new web site, find new marketing venues etc. But in the last 15 years, they’ve mastered leveraging the internet and social media better than pro-vax groups, many of whom thought that anti-vaxxers would eventually go away if we just ignored them. They haven’t gone away and vaccine-preventable diseases have come back. Opposition to anti-vaxxers has mounted and now the anti-vax rhetoric ramps up along with the claims from them of how we’re somehow persecuting them when in reality we’re simply trying to bring up vaccination rates to protect children and public health.
Watching that Sayer Ji video along with looking at that “The Vaccine Guide” anti-vaccine binder covered over at SBM last week leaves the impression that anti-vax ringleaders are going the way of modern-day political ads which are long on drama/emotion and short on substance and duration–not that anti-vax material of any length ever has any substance.
Christopher, it’s Greg here, your old ‘friend’. I see you continue to bring ill-repute to your profession by loitering on these blogs. Oh well! Anyway, maybe you do have a point about ‘antivaxxers’ marketing a product, but I would say provaxxers too. Now you also expressed frustration that the ‘antivaxxers’ are not going away. I say the reason for this is quite simple. Perhaps you will say the ‘antivaxxers’ product is fictitious but it just happens to be a lot more appealing then the one provaxxers are offering.. The best the provaxxers can offer is 1 in 36 neurologically impaired kids, 1 in 10 with ADHD, SIDS, alleges, increasing childhood cancers, broken schools, families, and government having to deal with these problems, and it all being a head scratching mystery, Quite simply, your product is a nightmare!
Okay, prove it is a nightmare with some actual evidence. This will be the fifth request from me for actual evidence on just one vaccine:
Greg: “Ok ok — I also blame Pan for fathering legislations that en masse will vaporize kids’ brains..”
Citation needed. Do tell us exactly how any MMR vaccine used in North America causes more harm than measles. Just provide the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that shows the vaccine causes more encephalitis than an actual measles infection (which is about one melted brain from encephalitis out of a thousand cases of actually getting measles).
Jay Gordon: “DB, nice try.”
I never had any expectation Jay would actually back up his vague platitude about having disdain for hard-core antivaxers with something solid – such as a declaration of which hard-core antivaxers he supposedly rejects. It follows the pattern of his sliding in here every once in a while with something that sounds almost reasonable, then scuttling away when asked for clarification (like Jay’s still-mysterious HPV vaccination policy).
Curiously, Jay’s website, while scrubbed of a few of his more embarrassing antivax blog posts (like the one in which he fawns over Andrew Wakefield, having attended a talk by the Great One which removed all of Jay’s doubts) does not mention his professed dislike of hard-core antivaxers. The vaccination-related articles continue to have a theme of promoting fear, uncertainty and doubt about vaccines. And Jay proudly maintains a link to his appearance on Larry King Live (along with David Kirby and Jenny McCarthy) which includes the following Gordon gems:
GORDON…the tetanus shot also has a full complement of mercury (note: this show aired in 2008, seven years after thimerosal was removed from vaccines). And, by the way, I don’t believe that — I don’t believe that we’ve proven that vaccines cause autism. I think they contribute to autism. I think that there are a lot of environment at least influences, many of which you know about more than anybody that I know. But vaccines do contribute to autism…The risks of the — of our vaccine schedule exceed the benefits. Nobody sitting here is anti-vaccine…We do not have respect for the instincts of our parents. We don’t have respect for the immune system.”
KING: The Amish don’t vaccinate?
GORDON: No. And they have a very low incidence of autism and…
KING: Jenny McCarthy’s mate — call him that — Jim Carrey, called in. He says, and I’ll like you gentlemen to comment, vaccines are more of a profit engine than a means of prevention. And that’s why there are so many vaccines. Is that true? Jay Gordon.
GORDON: I think that’s partially true. Vaccines are hugely profitable. Vaccines make the pharmaceutical industry billions of dollars. They make my business billions of dollars. I don’t believe that Dr. Taylor was influenced by the money the American Academy of Pediatrics receives. But I think that the American Academy of Pediatrics policies are influenced by this profit motive.
GORDON: (The MMR) can be given later. A vaccine that maybe of a great public health value, but is of no benefit to that particular child.
Great stuff, Jay! By continuing to link to that program on your website, you sure demonstrate your contempt for hard-core antivaxers.
Oops, posted that to the wrong thread.
Anti-vaxxers and woo-meisters use loaded terms in order to evoke an emotional response in their followers:
a child gets a vaccine and then ” the light went out of his eyes”, he gets a “broken brain”, then, he was “gone”.( real quotes)
Language like this engenders sympathy and frightens potential parents who want to avoid the same situation. Similarly, saying that “54% have chronic illness”, or that “a sixth have problems learning” leaves out delving into what these numbers really mean ( Dr DG at SBM discusses how the first is unreal and the one sixth is based upon how experts draw the line statistically, sd ).
Right now, woo-meisters are freaking out about Wikipedia’s “mis-representation” of them and their careers: this too focuses upon language. If you read Adams’ bio ( Health Ranger.com) or Null’s ( PRN, several videos) terms are glowing, the accomplishments astonishing and the humanitarianism inspiring. HOWEVER, Wikipedia presents different material (Gary Null; Natural News articles) Wikipedia relies on outside sources- not what the subject says about himself. Thus, they list education and work activities: if perhaps, the subject attended a sub-standard, un-accredited degree mill or correspondence school, it will say so. If their degree is in business, not medicine, that will come out as well. If their careers involve self-created positions of authority ( leading a research org or charity that are vanity projects) or are exclusively sales-oriented, it will say so.If there are embarrassing news stories ( supplement seller poisons self with supplements) or if he ran millennium computer schemes, it won’t be hidden or covered up. Because those events ( both real) are NEWS, not self-promotion.
In addition, alt med providers paint SBM critics with a broad brush: pharma shills, “sociopaths” ” amateurs” ( see PRN on sceptics), cold distant scientists, atheists not spiritual at all- to make them seem unattractive and untrustworthy primarily because they don’t want anyone to believe what they write about alt med, woo-meisters or the anti-vax movement: even if we use emotional language ourselves, we have to back it up with outside information, not only opinion. AND we do!