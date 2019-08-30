Antivaccine activity on Twitter: It’s not entirely what you think

Writing about the antivaccine demonstration at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday in opposition to #SB 276, the bill co-sponsored by Sen. Richard Pan to tighten up state regulation of doctors writing letters supporting medical exemptions to school vaccine mandates, I started thinking about the whole social media apparatus that supports the antivaccine movement. I remember in essence mocking the first fumbling forays of antivaxers into Twitter in the wake of the birth of the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory in 2014. By 2017, fake news and Twitter bots were running rampant with antivaccine misinformation, and, no surprise here, the antivaccine movement had made major inroads into Facebook. By 2018, there were suggestions that Russian bots might have started sowing discord and misinformation on Twitter as well. Obviously, Twitter and Facebook groups, both private and secret, had provided an excellent platform for the “V is for Vaccine” protesters to organize and then publicize their demonstration. That made a recent study forwarded to me by a reader of interest. Basically, it’s a study looking at the changes in antivaccine hashtags on Twitter since 2010.
The study, published in Vaccine two weeks ago, is entitled Temporal trends in anti-vaccine discourse on Twitter is by Keith Gunaratne, Eric A.Coomes, and Hourmazd Haghbayana, comes from the University of Toronto, Western University in London, Ontario, and Université Laval in Quebec.
The authors note:
Previous studies have confirmed that anti-vaccine content figures prominently across social media platforms, with criticisms encompassing themes of safety, personal freedom, and pharmaceutical and medical skepticism [7], [9]. As many as 41% of parents report exposure to anti-vaccination content on social media [2]. Further, individuals exposed to such content may be more likely to spread anti-vaccine messages, cyclically propagating misinformation [10]. In response to the effects of online anti-vaccine messaging, Dr. James Madara, the chief executive officer of the American Medical Association, formally published a public letter urging leading technology companies, including Twitter and Facebook, to ensure access to accurate information on the safety and efficacy of vaccinations [11]. Given this widespread concern regarding social media’s role in propagating vaccine hesitancy, we sought to characterize the temporal trends in pro- and anti-vaccination discussion on Twitter, as reflected by hashtags, and to determine the extent of inter-communication between these communities.
To accomplish this investigation of temporal trends, the authors searched Twitter for all Tweets containing the English-language index term “vaccine” dating from between 01/01/2010 and 01/01/2019. Next, a systematic programmatic search was utilized to interrogate Twitter’s Advanced Search front-end using a modified version of the Python script to identify all existing Tweets containing the search term “vaccine.” For each Tweet, the author, unique identifier, text, timestamp, contained hashtags, and reply/re-tweet status were acquired.
Then:
Hashtags were extracted from all tweets containing the term “vaccine.” Hashtags present in >100 tweets were reviewed by two authors, with a third arbitrating conflicts: after excluding non-vaccine-relevant or ambiguous hashtags, the remaining vaccine-related hashtags were labelled as pro- (score = 1), or anti-vaccination (score = −1) by manual review of associated tweets. Example hashtags by category include: non-relevant (#coffee, #world), pro-vaccination (#vaccineswork, #vaccinessavelives), and anti-vaccination (#cdcwhistleblower, #vaxxed). No hashtags or tweets were specifically excluded because of non-English language.
And finally:
Twitter.com was re-searched on March 3, 2019, via the Python script for all pro- and anti-vaccine hashtags to create a final dataset of vaccine-related tweets. To validate manual classification and identify subcommunities, Louvain community detection via NetworkX2.2 was employed to perform network analysis [12]. Hashtags were represented as nodes on an undirected graph. Each pair of hashtags that appeared in at least one message together was connected by a weighted edge, with the edge weight equal to the number of unique users that tweeted the pair of hashtags together. Hashtag importance was calculated using the Eigenvector centrality module (also via NetworkX2.2), a quantitative estimate of the influence of each hashtag node within the network [13]. In this model, connections to high-scoring nodes have a stronger influence on the score of an individual node than connections to low-scoring nodes.
Using techniques like this, it is possible to produce a visual representation of the Twitter networks discussing vaccines and how they’ve changed over the last nine years. The result of the search was the identification of 10,043,087 tweets with 3,843 unique hashtags, which the authors classified into non-vaccine-relevant (n = 3382), ambiguous (n = 164), pro-vaccine (n = 154) or anti-vaccine (n = 125) categories. The authors also report that a second search for all 279 pro- and anti-vaccine hashtags found 1,637,712 vaccine-related tweets. Mathematical clustering analysis initially identified nine hashtag-based communities. The authors report:
Anti-vaccine hashtags largely coalesced into one community (119 hashtags; central hashtags: #cdcwhistleblower and #vaxxed) with a small remote secondary community regarding the Philippine dengue-vaccine scandal [15]. Pro-vaccine hashtags segregated into one dominant community (113 hashtags; central: #vaccineswork) and several closely-linked secondary communities including opposition to the Australian Vaccination-skeptics Network (six hashtags, central: #stopavn) [16] and multiple others focused on disease-prevention: influenza (24 hashtags; central: #fightflu), polio (four hashtags; central: #endpolio), hepatitis B (two hashtags; central: #nohep) and HIV (three hashtags; central: #hivvaccineawarenessday). The most frequently used anti-vaccine hashtags were: #cdcwhistleblower (280,779 tweets), #vaxxed (123,382 tweets), #hearthiswell (44,426 tweets), #novax (32,424 tweets), and #cdcfraud (21,750 tweets).
Any of you who who are also active on Twitter will recognize all of these antivaccine hashtags, particularly #cdcwhistleblower, #vaxxed, and #hearthiswell. Antivaxers like to festoon their Tweets with these hashtags as though they were Christmas trees and the hashtags are ornaments.
Here’s the visual representation of these networks:
One interesting additional finding of this study is that before 2014 there were relatively few antivaccine Tweets (and pro-vaccine Tweets, truth be told). For example, the authors report that there were 215 pro-vaccine tweets in the first quarter of 2010, which increased by 1,670 Tweets/quarter (95% confidence interval: 1370–1970 Tweets/quarter, r2 = 0.790) reaching a peak of 73,200 Tweets during the last quarter of 2018. In contrast, the authors report that a median of 906 anti-vaccine Tweets/quarter (IQR 583–1108 Tweets, maximum 6,871 tweets) were observed until the third quarter of 2014, during which there was a surge of 57,845 Tweets; subsequently anti-vaccine-tagged tweets decreased by 2,670 Tweets/quarter.
Here’s the graph:
Notice anything? Notice that big peak in antivaccine activity beginning in the latter half of 2014 and continuing to the middle of 2015? I wrote about it before. This is when antivaxers surged onto Twitter in the wake of the creation of the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory in August 2014. It also encompasses the period of time of the Disneyland measles outbreak after Christmas 2014 and the roughly half-year period of time during which SB 277 was being debated in California. Remember, if you will, that SB 277 was the California bill that ultimately became law to eliminate nonmedical “personal belief exemptions” in California. You’ll then notice that, after the bill passed in the summer of 2015, antivaccine Twitter activity fell rapidly and has been continuing to decline slowly ever since around 2016.
It’s also counterintuitive. After all, to anyone who’s active on Twitter, as I am, it sure “feels” as though antivaccine activity on Twitter has been increasing and is at its highest levels ever. If this study is accurate, that’s simply not true. Of course, one problem with this study is that it relies solely on hashtags to categorize Tweets as pro- or anti-vaccine. A lot of Twitter users don’t even use hashtags very often. I know I don’t. My Tweets would definitely be categorized as pro-vaccine, but this study would only capture the small percentage of them in which I actually used hashtags. It’s also true that I’ve encountered a lot of antivaxers who don’t often use hashtags, although my admittedly anecdotal experience is that antivaxers like to use a lot of Twitter hashtags.
So what does it all mean? Let’s see what the authors say:
Conversely, while few anti-vaccination tweets were posted prior to 2014, a significant surge in anti-vaccine discussion occurred between 2015 and 2016. This period coincides with the 2014–2015 measles outbreak [17], the publication of Vaccine Whistleblower [18] – an anti-vaccine book, linked to #cdcwhistleblower, and the release of Andrew Wakefield’s anti-vaccine film Vaxxed, linked to #vaxxed [19]. While the resultant volumes of anti-vaccination tweets were not sustained, the anti-vaccination userbase has doubled since 2015. There is minimal inter-communication between communities, with only 0.2% of users engaging across networks. Previous investigation of Facebook identified similar segregation of users into pro- and anti-vaccine communities [9]. Such isolation of the anti-vaccination minority may limit the penetration of evidence-based knowledge translation campaigns on social media, permitting ideologic echo chambers to perpetuate.
And:
This study characterizes the evolution of both pro- and anti-vaccine discourse on Twitter, revealing significant increases in the volume of pro-vaccination tweets coupled to decreases in anti-vaccine discourse since the latter reached a peak in 2014–2015. Despite the greater volumes of pro-vaccination discourse in recent years, and the userbase contributing anti-vaccination content being smaller, the anti-vaccine community continues to grow in size. This finding coupled with the minimal inter-communication between communities suggests possible ideological isolation. Further studies are needed to investigate how Twitter may be used to effectively disseminate accurate vaccine information and the real impact of such discourse on downstream vaccinations.
And this “feels” largely true, at last to me as someone who’s on Twitter a fair amount and observes antivaccine. There is a much more robust pro-vaccine community on this platform compared to a few years ago, but it is isolated from the antivaccine community. Most of the interaction I observe between the two communities consist of attacks by antivaxers on pro-vaccine advocates (the “pharma shill gambit” is a particular favorite, naturally), ironic subtweeting, and attempts by vaccine advocates to refute the copious antivaccine misinformation being spread by antivaxers.
Of course, as I’ve said many times, you’re not going to change the minds of antivaxers on Twitter, and that’s not what I’m about when I go on Twitter. Besides my own personal entertainment, there, as here on the blog, I’m about deconstructing antivaccine misinformation for the vaccine-hesitant to see. They’re the ones who might be reached, not the antivaxers Tweeting under the #cdcwhistleblower hastag. The good news is that this study implies that Twitter might not be as effective an amplifier of antivaccine messages as antivaxers had hoped that it would be.
42 Comments
Looking at hastags won’t, as you note, catch all the pro and anti tweets, but it does tell us a lot about the coordinated efforts of the groups.I’d be curious if the peaks on the provax side are the annual push for the flu vaccine.
It feels like – non-scientifically – there’s also been a growth in pro vaccine activism on Facebook. There are still antivaccine mobs, but people speak up – including people not involved in vaccines debate – more than I remember seeing. Since it’s an impression, I’m not sure that’s right – I hope someone studies it.
And I would really like Renee DiResta’s input on this study. It’s her expertise.
Also non-scientific, but in the UK I’ve recently noticed a bigger ‘official’ pro vaccine messaging, ie, statements from people high up in the NHS, phone-ins/articles on national radio, and articles in national newspapers – the Guardian – obviously! – but also at the lower end of the journalistic spectrum. I think people are realising that we’re potentially sleep-walking into a vaccine preventable disaster and are speaking out at last. Certainly most people, especially once their children are older, just take vaccines for granted and don’t think too hard about the whys and wherefores, so a full on anti vaccine attitude can be shocking to them.
Unless of course it’s actually our lizard-shifting overlords increasing their grip on our frail human consciousness….
Orac, I am just curious. In addition to writing these blogs, reading up on the ‘antivaxxers’ and pondering their every moves what percentage of your wakeful days do you think involves worrying about them? If I were to hazard a guess I would say at least 70%. You?
Greg, considering how you have been spending lots of time here, we can ask the same of you. You seem to great at posting outrageous claims, but not really any good at supporting those claims. Now for the eighth time:
Greg: “Ok ok — I also blame Pan for fathering legislations that en masse will vaporize kids’ brains..”
Citation needed. Do tell us exactly how any MMR vaccine used in North America causes more harm than measles. Just provide the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that shows the vaccine causes more encephalitis than an actual measles infection (which is about one melted brain from encephalitis out of a thousand cases of actually getting measles).
I could answer, but why bother! At this stage I am figuring your repetitions are serving me:)
So you have literally nothing. You are just making stuff up as you go along because you are just an empty ignorant blowhard.
No, it is clear that you could not.
Greg,
It’s sort of funny in a way; they are very excited about the sub rosa antivaccine. Their indoctrination prevents them from understanding what the issue really is, who their ‘enemy’ really is & how they are doomed drive the final nail in the coffin of their beloved vaccine policy & program. Doomed to repeat history.
In the future, the lessons learned from the tragic vaccine era will replace the Salem witch trials as the historical analogy for the dangers of group-think & propaganda.
Nah! Just weighed the returns in making a statement versus using you to coast. You are bringing me more. Thanks.
So you will continue to claim that vaccines vaporize without proof. Cute. That is ableist as it comes. Also it proves that you are full grown adult who would rather see kids get some nasty diseases because you a sadistic fool.
Maybe. But I would say such messaging is garnering as much interest as credits after a movie. Why.else the obsession to now censor ‘antivaxxers’.
Why should we censor your ableism and sadistic desire to see children suffer from actual diseases? If you cannot defend your claim that “vaccines vaporize minds” with actual evidence, we will just presume you hate kids, especially disabled kids.
The important thing is that anti-vaxxers are being called out for what they are – the cause of an upsurge in preventable diseases and the increase in suffering and death that it causes. Also people that get sucked in by the AV BS don’t realise until it’s too late that the AV conspiracy BS is just that, at least it gives an official line that people can keep hold of – an Ariadne’s thread to sanity.
‘Why.else the obsession to now censor ‘antivaxxers’’
If ‘AntiVaxxers’ are censored it would be because, although they may hold their beliefs sincerely, they are wrong, and by not vaccinating and more importantly encouraging others not to vaccinate, they are endangering the lives and health of the rest of our community. This is, frankly, barbarous behaviour in a world that has the benefits of science and civilisation. I hate to go all Godwin on you but the Nazis produced all sorts of evidence that the Germans were the master race and used it to murder a huge number of people. We know that their evidence was wrong and of course the Nazis got what they deserved, Antivaxers are equally wrong, their ridiculous though sincere beliefs have not resulted in as many deaths yet, but you can’t say they aren’t trying.
They have tried several times: https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/?s=murder&submit=Search
And of course, Wakefield was personally involved with Alex Spourdalakis: https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2013/08/31/whitewashing-the-brutal-murder-of-alex-spourdalakis/
Chris, thanks for giving those links, I really appreciate it. I was wondering what the relevance to antivax was until I followed the link to Wakefield’s appalling glamourisation of the murder/suicide of a mother and her autistic son, apparently Wakefield considered it an act of love rather than, I assume, the desperate act of someone at the end of their tether. Wakefield has sunk even lower in my estimation – what a truly awful person to use other peoples tragedy in such a way.
And the cat. But Spourdalakis and Skrodzka were released with time served in 2016, it appears. Nice plea bargain.
Sorry, Carl, I replied but mucked it up the threading, so it is below. Though this gives me a chance to post another LBRB blog on what the authors think of children who suffer from their parents just because they are autistic — and those that condone such behavior:
https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2016/07/13/polly-tommey-wont-judge-parents-who-murder-their-disabled-children-thats-part-of-the-problem/
“Why.else the obsession to now censor ‘antivaxxers’.”
(Ralph Waldo Emerson)
Another perspective, I hope…Why are you using the language of weenie journalists? Vaccine skeptics? Vaccine (insert an assortment of weenie language here providing multiple euphemisms for active opposition to vaccines). This is profoundly destructive. Please stop it. Language really matters. Use the accurate term “anti-vaccine” and stop acceeding to all the terms that irresponsible journalists are using to dumb down and adulterate the harm these fanatics are doing. The public notices these things and gives little critical thought to much of anything. Use “anti-vaccine.”
Who are your responding to? You are the only using the word “weenie”, and the only other use of the word “skeptic” were in quotations from other sources. One was referring to the name of the anti-vaccine group in Australia.
Sorry. I’m generally referring to lazy journalists and flip-flops they are doing to avoid the term “anti-vaccine” when referring to these people’s beliefs.
Not sure whether I can post a link here. Richard Pan is a pediatrician and California state senator who has been instrumental in blocking non-medical exemptions there. Good story:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2019/8/29/1882158/–We-need-to-reach-out-to-the-parents-who-have-been-misled-says-the-doctor-facing-death-threats?detail=emaildkre
You don’t say. It’s best to look around before presenting something well known to the people you’re addressing.
Thank you. It is a bit confusing when using the general plural form of “you.”
And yes, there have been several articles about Dr. Pan on this blog.
#vaxxed and #cdcwhistleblower are shown as the largest, therefore most frequent hashtags. It looks like Andy ( & Co) are living up to their past histories as Most Influential Disease Promoters.
“In addition to writing these blogs, reading up on the ‘antivaxxers’ and pondering their every moves what percentage of your wakeful days do you think involves worrying about them?”
As opposed to antivax commenters who have Better Things To Do, but spend much of their time trolling pro-immunization comment threads? 😉
The trolling part aside Dangerous one, you have a point. I am not trolling.and I am just sincerely here to engage you guys on the safety and efficacy of vaccines. Actually, I would say 35% of my days are spent on the topic, but I am sure Orac has me beat. Again, what do you say Orac?
“I am just sincerely here to engage you guys on the safety and efficacy of vaccines.”
That is a bunch of bovine regurgitated excrement. If it were true you would have given some actual data for my request, ninth time. No more excuses:
Greg: “Ok ok — I also blame Pan for fathering legislations that en masse will vaporize kids’ brains..”
Citation needed. Do tell us exactly how any MMR vaccine used in North America causes more harm than measles. Just provide the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that shows the vaccine causes more encephalitis than an actual measles infection (which is about one melted brain from encephalitis out of a thousand cases of actually getting measles).
Available evidence indicates otherwise, unless “engage” means useless jabbering. Go ahead, pull the other one.
There is something interesting here. About this censoring antivaxxers thing-a-gimma there is the presumption that there are actually ‘smarter’ ones who can spot ‘AV conspiracy BS’ and block it from being exposed to the ‘dumber’ ones. Again, I am just curious, what mechanisms are in place in determining the ‘brighter’ ones who are permitted to scan for ‘AV conspiracy BS’?’ Is it a matter of academic credentials or simply subscribing to the faith that vaccines are ‘safe and effective’?
Smart/dumb are terms you have imposed. ‘Hard core’, for want of a better word, antivaxxers are mostly a lost cause in that almost nothing can be said which will show them the error of their ways. This, in my limited experience, has little to do with intelligence as such, more to do with openness to conspiracy theories, or feeling ‘special’ ie above the herd. Parents, quite naturally, want to be sure that their beautiful baby firstly needs to be injected, secondly that what is being injected is safe – obviously this is not determined by how ‘smart’ or ‘dumb’ they are. AntiVaxxers inject doubt into these parents, some of whom are susceptible to these doubts and are led into a dark labyrinth of conspiracy and confusion, however, the fact that antivaxx propaganda is being called out for what it is, by ‘official’ channels as well as people like Orac, means that parents can follow the thread from the darkness of conspiracy thinking to the light of rationality.
Your attempt to introduce notions of intelligence is a false argument – of course I would love to say that all antivaxers are braindead dumbass gobshites, and although I might feel better, it would be both unhelpful and untrue.
Interesting word salad you have there….I guess that is what passes for random thoughts in that mangled brain of yours?
It would explain why he has to spend 35% of his day thinking about his antivax stances. When you don’t think very well, you need to spend more time working on things, hence Greg’s word salad.
Whereas the rest of us might spend at most 1% of our day on these topics and yet get much more done.
It requires far less time and effort to speak the truth than to create a plausible and self-consistent lie, and then to remember the details so that the story doesn’t change each time it is told.
Along these lines, being an anti-vax believer also necessitates self-blame, guilt and self-condemnation as well **thus, believers must imagine criminal doctors and pharma companies who lied and forced them into vaccinating: after all, THEY took the child to the doctor for jabs- he didn’t go himself. They went along with doctors,
They were innocent, they say, pure as the driven snow but those MONSTERS lied and made them do it. They have to create an elaborate scenario in which they were tricked by the scheming manipulations of an entrenched mob or else see themselves as accessories to the heinous crime resulting in the “destruction”
of a child. ( None of which is real)
All of that hate has to go somewhere. SO, there’s us.
** not an original idea on my part: you see there’s this reporter in London who has said similar things
then to remember the details so that the story doesn’t change each time it is told.
Objection! Assumes a concern for consistency that is not in evidence.
“Assumes a concern for consistency that is not in evidence.”
I wasn’t making any claims about the intelligence or ethics of the liar. However I would agree the evidence does point to obvious conclusions regarding many AV activists. In particular, the smoke from their smouldering pants is growing quite thick.
Guys, gimme a break here. Censorship is a tricky animal where an exception must be given to certain individuals to search out offending materials to be censored. So with ‘AV Conspiracy BS’, who are the select ones who will be granted special permission to search out such offending materials?
That is still word salad. Do you have a point other than posting regurgitated bovine excrement?
Also this, read it, if you don’t understand it then have someone explain it to you: https://xkcd.com/1357/
Also don’t let the door hit you in the behind.
Carl, both of the authors* of that blog get very angry when parents murder their children. Like this little girl: https://leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/?s=mccarron&submit=Search
She was killed by her mother, even though the child mostly lived with her dad (work situation, and where the child could get better services). There was lots of family and financial support. The mother had been convinced the child was damaged, and that if she could not be cured then she must die to be resurrected as the child she wanted.
There is a wiki page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_McCarron
The first few years the author was Kevin, who has an autistic daughter, when he left to do other things he passed the baton to Matt, who has a son. So if you go through the articles you might see a difference between the articles on Katie McCarron.
Among the pro-vaccine voices is the StopAVN group. It shows up as the second largest group in the pro-vaccine hashtags, precisely because it is a co-ordinated effort. It is composed of a core group of roughly 50 doctors, researchers and others and had the initial goal of stopping the anti-vaccine messaging of the Orwellian named Australian Vaccine Network. In that it has been hugely successful. It has played a key role in getting change in Australia that has pushed back against the activities of the anti-vaccine movement, including action being taken against anti-vaccine doctors. It has essentially played the anti-vaccine movement’s game only better.
In social media it is not the overall numbers that matter in terms of developing influence. If the messages are too diffuse they do not garner as much influence. You can see this in the data, there are many more pro-vaccine tweeters, but the concentrated effect of the anti-vaccine campaigns has had more influence, although that is now starting to wane.