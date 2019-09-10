SB 276 is now law, and antivaxers are not the “new civil rights movement”

The endgame has come and gone. SB 276, the bill that would take care of the major defect in SB 277, the California law passed in the wake of the Disneyland measles outbreak in 2015 that eliminated nonmedical “personal belief” exemptions to school vaccine mandates, is now law, but not before a lot of attempts by antivaxers to stop it. Without going into a lot of detail, given how many times I’ve written about it, that deficiency in SB 277 was one that saw as soon as the bill passed the California legislature and was signed into law. Unfortunately, SB 277 permits basically any physician to write a letter claiming a medical exemption to school vaccine mandates for a patient, rather than requiring state oversight to make sure that only medically valid medical exemptions were granted. Predictably, the antivaccine quacks in California saw this loophole as an opportunity. It wasn’t long before quacks started selling bogus medical exemptions for antivaccine or vaccine-hesitant parents, claiming all sorts of scientifically unsupportable “indications.” Some even did it online, and in the Bay area five doctors wrote one-third of the medical exemption letters. Thus was born SB 276 to tighten up the medical exemption progress. (I’ll tell you how in a moment.) As a result, antivaxers have gone absolutely wild, portraying themselves as the “new civil rights movement” and cranking up the demonstrations to 11, particularly in a raucous protest yesterday in which the interfered with the functioning of the California legislature.
Before I discuss yesterday’s events, there is much to discuss about SB 276 and the political shenanigans around it. Unfortunately, those shenanigans came from California Governor Gavin Newsom. You see, SB 276 actually passed the legislature a week ago, but even before the Senate passed the bill, sending it to his desk, Gov. Newsom started signaling that he wasn’t happy with the bill as passed and wanted changes, thus throwing its signing into doubt. Ultimately, the bill became law, but Gov. Newsom didn’t exactly cover himself in glory in the process.
The long strange road from SB 276 to “the new civil rights movement” begins
Here’s a brief recounting of the long strange history of SB 276. In response to the problem of antivaccine-sympathetic doctors writing bogus medical exemptions, Senator Richard Pan, who had co-sponsored SB 277 and was the driving force behind getting it passed, introduced SB 276. In brief, SB 276 would mandate a database of medical exemptions, so that the state can keep track of which doctors are issuing the most medical exemptions, and require that requests for medical exemptions to school vaccine mandates be approved by the State Public Health Officer or designee, who could reject exemptions not supported by science.
The bill as passed would also require the department to annually review immunization reports from schools, to identify schools with an overall immunization rate of less than 95%, physicians and surgeons who submitted 5 or more medical exemption forms in a calendar year, and schools and institutions that do not report immunization rates to the department. It would also require a clinically trained staff member who is a physician, surgeon, or a registered nurse to review all medical exemptions meeting these conditions, authorizing the State Public Health Officer to review the exemptions identified by that staff member as fraudulent or inconsistent with established guidelines. The department can report physicians issuing fraudulent or scientifically unjustified medical exemptions to the state medical board. Other important changes to the law in SB 276 include provisions that: (1) require physicians issuing a medical exemption to actually see and examine the child; (2) require physicians who are not the child’s primary care physician to notify that child’s primary care physician when they issue an exemption; (3) require physicians to use a state form that requires them to clearly address the specific contraindications to vaccination being invoked; (4) bar physicians demanding a separate charge for writing an exemption, although of course they can charge for the office visit during which they evaluate and examine the child.
This was the result of a compromise with Gov. Newsom in June. Instead of requiring the California Department of Public Health to approve all medical exemption requests, Newsom demanded that SB 276 narrow its focus to reviewing medical exemption requests from doctors who write five or more medical exemptions in a year and to requests coming from schools or day cares with immunization rates of less than 95%. It did water the bill down somewhat, but wasn’t a horrible compromise. Once those changes were made, Gov. Newsom said that he would “absolutely sign” the bill when it hit his desk.
So it was that Gov. Newsom’s move surprised backers of the bill, because previously Gov. Newsom had signaled that he would sign the bill once it was passed by the legislature:
Medical groups and a lawmaker behind California legislation to crack down on vaccine exemptions said Wednesday they were surprised by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute call for changes to the bill, a move that inserted fresh uncertainty into one of the year’s most contentious issues.
It was the second time the Democratic governor sought to change the measure aimed at doctors who sell fraudulent medical exemptions for students, a proposal vehemently opposed by anti-vaccine activists. After expressing hesitancy with the bill and winning substantial changes to the measure in June, Newsom had committed to signing it.
The Governor shocked SB 276 supporters with these two Tweets right after the Labor Day holiday weekend:
What did it mean? And why was Newsom asking for more changes to a bill that he had previously indicated that he would sign, after having already insisted on changes that watered the bill down in June?
After going back on his promise June, Newsom demanded more changes:
Newsom’s new demands go further than his initial amendments accepted by Pan and legislative leaders. One change would ensure that the state will not review medical exemptions granted before January 2020. That has stirred fears that it’ll lead to a mad rush on medical exemptions this year that state public health authorities won’t be able to retroactively scrutinize.
The governor also wants to strike SB 276 language that would require doctors to sign under penalty of perjury that they are not granting exemptions for financial gain.
Pan and other lawmakers were stunned by the late amendment request, which came on Twitter only a few minutes after the last major opportunity to amend the bill in the Assembly. With SB 276 headed to Newsom’s desk, the Legislature would have to insert the governor’s changes into a separate bill.
So why would Gov. Newsom go back on his word? It’s a reversal that could really harm him in future dealings with the legislature:
Political strategists from both parties say Newsom’s late tactics represent a remarkable political mistake for the new governor that could potentially harm his reputation and dampen his ability to govern.
“When you give your word and you make a deal, you’ve got to stand by it,” said Democratic strategist Dana Williamson, longtime adviser to former Gov. Jerry Brown. “Otherwise people will think twice the next time he says there’s a deal.”
Williamson said even if the governor learned new information or had a revelation about concerns over the policy, there are avenues like legislative “cleanup” bills to address outstanding issues. She also said announcing his reservations on Twitter was not the best course of action.
“I do think he could have picked up the phone,” Williamson said.
Rob Stutzman, a Republican strategist and former adviser to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, said Newsom risks making enemies in the Legislature. He and Williamson couldn’t think of a similar situation faced by Brown or Schwarzenegger.
Reaction to Newsom’s flip-flop from mainstream media sources was virtually all very negative. I, too, wondered what the heck was going on. Did Newsom or his wife have friends or family who thought their children had been injured by vaccines? Did they know antivax quacks who wrote bogus medical exemptions? Is there a big donor who’s an antivaxer? What made him change his mind? It certainly wasn’t a good look.
Fortunately, by last week’s end, an agreement was struck. In brief, the Governor agreed to sign SB 276 as long as the changes he wants are passed in a second bill, SB 714; Gov. Newsom will sign both bills into law at the same time. The agreement is definitely a mixed bag. Unfortunately, it includes Gov. Newsom’s mind-numbingly bad idea to grandfather in all existing medical exemptions before January 1, 2020, which will definitely spark a panicked gold rush for vaccine exemptions over the next three and a half months. SB 714 will also unfortunately remove a provision in SB 276 that would have required doctors to certify that medical exemptions are accurate, under penalty of perjury. (It’s almost as though Gov. Newsom doesn’t want any quack doctors to face penalties for perjury.) It would appear, though, that Sen. Pan wrung some concessions from Gov. Newsom. For example:
However, Newsom’s amendment contains a key caveat: New medical exemptions would be required when a child enters kindergarten, seventh grade or changes schools. By adding that provision, permanent medical exemptions would no longer be valid throughout a child’s K-12 education. A similar approach was used when the state eliminated personal belief exemptions in 2015 under another bill by Pan that allowed immunization waivers to remain valid until a child reached kindergarten, seventh grade or changed schools.
There is also one new provision in SB 714 that actually improves SB 276. It’s a provision I wholeheartedly approve of:
SB 714, which is also written by Pan, would invalidate any medical exemption from a doctor who has faced disciplinary action by the state medical board.
Sears, who is currently subject to a 35-month probation order issued by the medical board in a vaccine case that did not involve school medical exemptions, expressed disbelief over the amendments released Friday.
“[This bill would] mean that any exemption written by a doctor who has been disciplined by the board for any reason, even one unrelated to vaccination, will be subject to revocation,” Sears said. “So the hundreds of patients I’ve written exemptions for over the past four years after having a severe vaccine reaction will lose their exemptions. This seems like a broad overreach from a government that is supposed to protect its medically fragile children.”
So, yes, the compromise is very much a mixed bag, but that’s politics, I guess. Certainly, the law in California governing school vaccine mandates will be improved after passage of SB 276 and SB 714 compared to before, but, man, the process was ugly and the Governor’s meddling was depressing to behold. It also set the stage for the antivaccine protest today, where antivaxers donned the mantle of the civil rights movement to press their complaint.
Antivaxers disrupt the California Capitol Building
The good news is that Sen. Pan won. SB 714 passed the Assembly and the Senate yesterday, and Gov. Newsom signed both SB 276 and SB 714 into law:
California will enact sweeping new restrictions on medical exemptions for vaccines under bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday, despite near-constant protests in the state Capitol that resulted in arrests after opponents blocked entrances to the statehouse and temporarily shut down legislative sessions.
Newsom signed Senate Bill 276 by Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento) soon after the state Legislature gave final approval to a separate bill, SB 714, that contained fixes sought by the governor.Newsom also signed SB 714.
Together the two bills would create state oversight of medical exemptions for vaccines required to attend public and private schools, as well as day care centers.
On Monday, the Senate passed AB 714 27-11, while the Assembly approved it 43-14. After the vote in the Assembly, protesters shut down the floor session with chants of “protect our children” as lawmakers hurriedly left the chamber. The Legislature passed SB 276 last week.
Congratulations, California! You’ve protected your children and shut down a quack cottage industry. It’s a shame that it won’t happen right away, but politics is the art of the possible.
Antivaxers were ready and descended on the California Capitol yesterday. It was all over Twitter, as I’ll show. Leading up to the protests there were a number of racist memes, Tweets, and posts about Sen. Pan:
Of course, as I documented before, Sen. Pan was even physically assaulted a couple of weeks ago, as well as a heated demonstration a few days later, with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Del Bigtree in full form riling up the crowd. Here’s a typical Facebook post advertising the event:
Entrances were blocked and proceedings were delayed at the California Capitol on Monday as people protested legislation that would limit medical exemptions for vaccines. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bills — Senate Bill 276 and Senate Bill 714 — into law Monday evening. The protests took place Monday morning and then later in the day during state Senate proceedings.
More on Twitter:
This particular Tweet caught my eye, particularly the sign proclaiming the antivaxers the “new civil rights movement.” All I could think was: Bloody hell, antivaxers proclaiming themselves the “new civil rights movement” again? Can these white, mostly affluent clueless wonders be any more oblivious to their privileged position in society? Notice the paucity of persons of color. That crowd is as white as a Trump rally.
Don’t believe me? Here’s more:
And:
Although in fairness, there is one African-American woman in the video above.
Still, it was an amazingly display of lack of self-awareness, in which overwhelmingly white, affluent, privileged people have the temerity to liken themselves to the civil rights movement. Of course, antivaxers do so love to liken themselves to oppressed minorities. If it isn’t the “new civil rights movement,” it’s Jews during the Holocaust, slaves, rape victims, and just about any persecuted group you can think of. Whenever I see antivaxers doing that, I like to say that these clowns have no idea what real persecution is, and I hope for their sake that they never do.
I mentioned the racism aimed at Sen. Pan earlier. That wasn’t the only racism on display. In the days leading up to the rally, there was this:
I’m not sure where Denise Marie, who welcomed the “Oath Keepers” got the idea that this group was the Oath Keepers. They’re not. They appear to be the California State Militia, specifically, the California State Militia, First Regiment, California Valley Patriots and the State of Jefferson. This is nearly as bad:
We are a garrison of concerned citizen soldiers dedicated to our Constitution and standing united in the defense of our country from all enemies, be they foreign or domestic. CSM covers the entire state of California with 4 Companies: Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Delta. As a unit, we stand at the ready to both support and reinforce the efforts of law enforcement and organized military forces in the civil defense of our nation, our state, our cities and neighborhoods, and most importantly the defense of our families. Once rostered, you can train individually or choose to work with other militiamen at regularly scheduled drills. The training, inspired by the original Minutemen, will be geared at familiarization with to include: Light Infantry Operations Marksmanship Land Navigation First Aid Wilderness Search and Rescue The “grassroots” defense of our nation is every citizen’s responsibility.
Militias exist because volatile young white men drawn to antigovernment extremist beliefs create them and join them. Not surprisingly, militias tend to have white nationalist leanings, and California State Militia is no different. It takes part in “border operations” to stop undocumented immigrants from crossing the border. For example, last year, in response to the migrant caravan making its way through Mexico from Central America to the US border, the California State Militia took place in a “border watching” exercise with patriot groups, including Minutemen and Oathkeepers, a right wing white supremacist group.
In a 2016 article on the California State Militia:
The movement is bound together by a shared disdain for the federal government, but individual members’ motivations for joining can vary widely. “We all have different reasons to be here,” Captain Clyde Massengale of the California State Militia’s Delta Company told the new recruits at my first training. “Some might believe what is happening is something biblical right now. Some might believe it’s the New World Order. Some might believe the New World Order is making what is happening follow the Bible. Who the fuck knows? Who the fuck cares?” Come what may, the militia would be ready. When shit hit the fan, it would have a secret, fortified bugout location where we could bring our families. A new community might someday need to be built there. Massengale said that under his command, life in the bugout would be modeled after ancient Rome. Active, patched members of the California State Militia would be considered citizens, while lapsed members and outsiders would not.
Clyde Massengale of the California State Militia chimed in on the comments of this video that he doesn’t know of Oath Keepers support the antivaccine rally, but that the California State Militia was behind the antivaxers:
Then, elsewhere:
Yes, antivaxers chanted “All lives matter,” because of course they did. Remember that “all lives matter” is a phrase based on a misunderstanding of “Black Lives Matter,” whose purpose as a retort is to dismiss the concerns of the Black Lives Matter movement and take the focus away from the concerns of African-Americans and police violence. That’s not what I consider the “new civil rights movement.” Of course, the irony is that, when it comes to infectious disease, all lives do matter, but antivaxers apparently don’t think the lives of those who need legitimate medical exemptions to school vaccine mandates matter, given how they don’t care if they degrade herd immunity and make the likelihood of outbreaks higher. Basically, antivaxers chanting “All lives matter” is both racist, an indication of their obliviousness, and ironic in the worst way possible when it comes to infectious disease.
Some more scenes from the protests show how chaotic it got at times:
No, these are not members of a new “civil rights movement.” There is no “right” to endanger others. Also, children are not the property of the parents. They are autonomous beings, with rights of their own, one of which is the right to proper medical and preventative care. Parents have no right endanger their children or others, and claiming that doing so is something a “new civil rights movement” needs to fight for dishonors the real civil rights movement. I’m sure we’ll see more of the same today and this week during more protests by antivaxers. In fact, now that SB 276 and SB 714 are actually law, it wouldn’t surprise me if antivaxers crank up the rhetoric into dangerous, violent territory.
I’ll just conclude by congratulating Sen. Pan and everyone who worked to pass SB 276 and then later SB 714. Kudos to the state government for not letting a fringe group cranks with delusions of being civil rights warriors stop them from passing these laws to protect California’s children.
Aarrgghhh!! Should’ve guessed the peace wouldn’t last. Anyway, where do I start? Yeah — here….
Are we seeing racism and stereotyping from Orac? Yes, the protesters are predominantly white, but what grounds does Orac have to conclude that they are also predominantly affluent and privileged? Can he not entertain that some of these protesters may have less ‘flashy’ jobs — waitresses, secretaries, cashiers, etc Perhaps some may even be stay at home moms, and many struggling with vaccine injured kids.
Second, I would say it’s also racist to think white, affluent, privileged people can’t be oppressed. Truth is, they can be oppressed by other white and even more supper affluent, privileged people. And indeed, as I explained, this how I see the vaccination war evolving. That vaccines are not so ‘safe and effective’ is now merely a poorly held secret. It’s starting not to matter much. All that matters now is the less that 1%ers attempting to shaft the rest.
<That vaccines are not so ‘safe and effective’ is now merely an substantiated bit of uninformed crap I choose to repeat
Fixed your comment.
We can add racism to the list of things you don’t understand.
Yep.
Orac describes anti-vaxxers as affluent because research/ polls have shown this to be the case. The places where low rates of exemption occur are predominantly affluent areas ( Marin, Sonoma, Orange counties amongst them- are expensive to live in- check out home prices In towns in these places courtesy of Zillow)
If a woman can drive to Sacramento from Southern CA ( as many in the videos reported) and spend the day ( or days) she must have money. “Stay-at-home” mothers usually have other sources of income so they can, in fact, stay at home
White affluent people can be “oppressed” but usually they have the means to counter that legally or can take other measures- such as quitting a terrible job or getting legal assistance/
.
Questioning the “safety and efficacy of vaccines is not based on reality: it is delusion. There, I said it.
Look up what “delusion” means.
That should be HIGH rates of exemption / or low rates of VACCINATION
Edit out or getting legal assistance
Pan, Chuang, and Switzer were born in the US. Yen was born in Taiwan. Pan and Chuang were born to Taiwanese parents.
I can’t find any info on Eve Switzer’s family background because she is not a politician.
The irony of someone accusing a trio of Taiwanese of being secret agents for the People’s Republic is Dunning-Kruger to the fourth power.
People who compare themselves to Jews in WWII, suffer from something worse than Dunning-Kruger. I suppose these people have never read a historybook or learned anything about history. Or they have just read a bit about US history but nothing else. But don’t make comparisons with things you know nothing about.
Joshua “we’re not violent but let’s cosplay protest in the mask of a violent terrorist from a movie” Coleman had a disturbing Facebook post yesterday on his page:
Posters were urging him and others to disrupt an event the Governor was attending and demanding live video. Someone posted they were locket out (GOOD!).
These anti-vaxxers are uncivil, and they are against the rights of children to grow up healthy and protected from dangerous/deadly disease. On the bright side, I do think their tantrums are hurting their cause.
Whenever the anti-vaxxers start chanting during a legislative session (which has happened a lot lately!), it reminds me of one of my children having a tantrum. You try your best to ignore them while you go about your business.
Actually, banging on walls and stomping is also what my seven year old does sometimes when I send him to his room for a time out. There are a lot of parallels between children and anti-vaxxer behavior!
Sad fact is that the ones who show up to protest are ideologically filtered to be the worst of the worst. A mob is the early definition of a filter silo.
New Civil Rights movement in the same way The Force Awakens is a new Star Wars movie.
The Force Awakens is an excellent Star Wars movie!
I think you meant something like “The Star Wars Christmas Special” or “Spaceballs”. Actually, those don’t work either as they are both still closer to Star Wars than anti-vax is to the Civil Rights Movement.
They’re planning to continue to protest in the Capitol all week.
By the way, one of the changes to SB276 changed the requirement to notify the treating physician to one to explain why the treating physician isn’t writing the exemption. I think it’s about as good.
(Just taffy the bill in public health law class, as part of covering the state legislative process, and we went into the details).
Denise Marie, by the way, is Latina, and there is a small segment of them, just as I’m sure there are some who aren’t affluent, but that doesn’t change the overall group’s privileged status. It skews affluent.
Yep. And it’s really odd bedfellows, too, Denise teaming up with the xenophobic white nationalist California State Militia. This is a group that reams up with the white supremacist Oath Keepers to cosplay soldiers and has been known to “patrol” the southern border with them looking for brown people trying to cross.
OK, I missed that change. I disagree, though. It’s a really bad change, because primary care docs are the last defense against bogus medical exemptions. They can’t stop them if they don’t know about them.
Agree re treating physician. But an explanation about why the treating physician isn’t the one writing the exemptions can raise many red flags for the people doing the oversight. So we take from one mechanism of review, but we make another’s job easier.
Possibly. Time will tell. I mean, it doesn’t raise a red flag to me if a pediatric oncologist writes an exemption. They take care of lots of immunosuppressed kids. Ditto rheumatologists. But almost any other specialty…red flag.
I support the right to protest, even disruptive, non-violent protest. If you curb the right of people to do it for stupid reasons, eventually valid reasons are also curbed. But dang is this a stupid reason.
I also raised an eyebrow at Sear’s comment. If he’s worried about hundreds losing their exemptions, he’s admitting to being the antivax version of a pill mill doctor. The only way to have hundreds of exemptions over four years is if he’s only seeing patients for only exemptions, not actually serving as their doctor. And if this will cause them all to lose their exemptions outright, then he’s admitting that other doctors aren’t going to find Sear’s reasoning for the exemption to be valid.
I do feel bad for the tiny number of families who may find their valid exemption yanked out from under them in the future when their doctor is discplined for other issues, since this is the US and a visit to a new doctor to get a new exemption is a financial burden, but the blame for that lies with people like Sears.
Yes, I noticed that ‘hundreds of exemptions’ quote, too. So a pediatrician basically admitting to depriving hundreds of children protection from communicable diseases, wow, just…wow.
Gee, a law controlling fraudulent medical practices – one that is supported by all large and well established health care orgs – is controversial?
Controversial to whom? The quacks engaging in the fraud and their partners in crime, the parents who desire the fraud for their own entitled privilege?
That I can believe.
.
We shall now undoubtedly see a drop in medical exemptions in a couple years. Those doctors recently revealed to be responsible for a large %age of a county’s MEs will also fade away as if by magic through the mere fact that now they have to medically justify their exemptions – which they cannot do.
If that doesn’t provide “med freedumbers” with the evidence that widespread ME fraud was occurring those “med freedumbers” are actually biased members of the pro-fraudulent medical practices and documents club.
I’m looking at you Repubs.
.
It also would seem this is the tolling of the retirement bell for Bobby “hundreds of exemptions” Sears…
.
Congratulations California and Sen. Pan.
It might take a little longer than a couple of years. Part of the compromise was that exemptions are valid until a school change; e.g. grade school to middle school or middle school to high school (also, if a child changes schools for another reason, such as moving). Still, within a few years…
Yeah.
I was actually thinking about the kindergarten data which should show a near immediate response since exemptions had for daycare/pre-K will not be grandfathered into kindergarten and beyond, and a new ME will be needed to enter kindergarten… unless I misunderstand the law as recently amended (which is possible).
If that is correct, all kindergarten entries after Jan 1 will need a new ME that may be reviewed if the issuing doctor has 5+ MEs or the school has a vaccine uptake <95%.
.
I use the kindergarten vaccination rate as a year-over-year instantaneous metric of the trends in child vaccination rates even though the older kids may have a 5 year reprieve due to grandfathering.
.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong.
The big natural health e-commerce sites (Mercola and Natural News) are notably silent on SB276. I expect this to change as their readers flip out and demand a cookie cutter copy pasta compilation of previous anti-vaccine screeds. The amount of redundant content they repackage and post is mind boggling.
But I have to wonder how these content creation machines could be caught flat footed. Their most recent articles are from a month or more ago, although Infowars has chimed in on the dangerous suppression of courageous vaccine safety advocates.
I don’t question for a moment that the stakeholders at these websites are fervently anti-vaccine, the losing battle against vaccines has bit into their bottom line. And during the inevitable efforts to overturn this law, they will want to be at the forefront only if they can monetize they participation.
Much of this is informed speculation, but I can speak with certainty that while loyal vaccine safety foot soldiers spend their time hammering away in message boards, these standard bearers are looking for alternative revenue streams and content that is more profitable than the failing war against vaccinations.
There is a reason why their advocacy starts and stops, and why front groups independent from the mothership exist.
These are all analytics driven websites that exist to sell products. Google has been working for years to keep their misinformation as appearing as the first hit for hot button health topics. Recently, they tightened the screws even further.
The danger of wasting a daily lead article on a topic that will get no traction, generate no organic traffic and could potentially lead to yet more negative attention must outweigh the importance of warning of the world about the global extinction event known as SB276.
@ Johnny Polo:
You may be right that they’ll “move on” but Mike Adams has sure used vaccines as a way to incite his followers in the past.
Lately, he is certainly freaking out about politics more than health issues. Also, aliens ( a lecture at a conference) so we’ll see. Check out the numbers next to his articles on his front page a NN, these may point to his new direction. Topics with higher numbers often are repeated .
PRN ( Gary Null) has been banging the drum for anti-vax as well as attacking Wikipedia, Google et al. He has anti-vax celebrities on his shows frequently. Lately, also 9/11 conspiracies.
Mercola may be the smartest of the group: he pursues dietary woo- a good income stream, I’d guess
I imagine that these guys ( and it’s ALL guys) will present whatever leads to increases in income. .
I’m sure you are right and am a bit surprised Adams hasn’t worked himself into a lather about SB276.
He has nothing left to lose. He has been bounced from social media and the days of his articles appearing as the top hits for vitamin D, cancer and vaccines are long gone.
Maybe the vaccine safety advocates don’t make great customers for prepper supplies?
His brand is now just raving about leftist plots and an odd, and frankly disturbing, fixation on the virility and sexual identity of America’s young men.
SB276 would seem to check both of these boxes, at least in his mind.
Mercola is a lot craftier and the website is basically Dr Axe version 2.0. It isn’t quite as anodyne as Axe, but apart from the EMF business, many of his excesses have been curbed.
If these parents truly want to risk the health of their children and not vaccinate, there are better ways of going about doing this than to ally themselves with white nationalists, xenophobes and outright racists. For example, they could just not vaccinate and pay the consequences of not going along with the social contract. They could move to another part of the country where they would not face consequences for placing their children at risk. Or they could try and find a political or legal solution to their predicament.
What impresses me the most is how so many supporters of the current President have written on social media about how Democrats can’t get over the 2016 election, all the while not being able to get over the current improvements to vaccine requirements in their state. They always seem to want it both ways, and will seek out a third way if neither of the two first ways fits with their worldview.
I wrote a blog post for History of Vaccines, documenting the racist and violent rhetoric throughout the history of anti-vaccine groups. Man, people had an allergic reaction to it. I’m getting some interesting emails from anti-vaccine people, angry about me — in their minds — calling them racist. Uh, don’t associate with racists, don’t re-tweet racism memes, and don’t give your money to racists groups if you don’t want to be identified as racist. Just saying.
(Just like you shouldn’t write “rapey” things and then throw a temper tantrum over being called “rapey.”)
Hi René,
Do you have a link for that article please? Sounds very interesting!
Cheers,
R.
I said it before and I will say it again, mandates will never save you guys. The simple reason being that you will never completely shut the door, and making things vulnerable to future prying. Worst — even attempting to close the door in one room (state), you will create some serious back drafts in other rooms (states), and where those doors will be flung even wider open. Partisanship especially hurts you guys in this regard.
re California State Militia, Valley Patriots, State of Jefferson!!!!
Last week, I looked at vaccine exemption rates and noticed that some were in “red state” CA**: i.e. conservative mountain areas like Shasta and NE counties who repeatedly try to secede ( also interior areas further south). They voted for Trump… IN CA.
Interesting that they should show up to support left-leaning ladies from coastal suburbs.
I wonder what they talked about other than vaccines? This may prove the old adage that extremes meet somehow.
** I have never set foot in red state CA despite wanting to see particular mountains.
CA is home to some truly far left and some truly far right, and they meet happily in the horseshoe more often than I would have thought.
Whenever I leave my nice blue bubble to take I-5 north to Thunderhill or south to LA, I drive past many THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP banners. They really love their guns ’round here.
I wonder, is the border area of California home to armadillos?
Maybe these militia guys could have one as a pet. Give it lots of hugs and kisses.
No, that would be mean to the armadillo.
In related news…
“Hundreds” of parents opposed to NY’s new state law ending religious exemptions gathered both outside the Board of Regents’ meeting in Albany ( TImesUnion; @ highwiretalk) and in chambres as well. They have 14 days from the start of the school year to have their children vaccinated or to pull them out of public schools.
From the newpaper’s images, they looked similar to the CA protestors.
Believe it or not, the East has (somewhat muted) equivalents to “red state” CA in NY and NJ**- rural, conservative with voters who supported Trump but no talk of seceding and forming new states yet.
** some areas are horse country with Trump golf courses too
The NYS Board of Regents have nothing to do with the anti-exemptions law. It was passed by the Senate and Assembly and signed by the governor, and they don’t have a choice but to follow state law. The protesters admitted knowing that, but figured they’d get better publicity than at the state capital building.
They had to take the unprecedented step of locking the main entrance to keep them out.
“I said it before and I will say it again, mandates will never save you guys. The simple reason being that you will never completely shut the door”
You can never completely shut the door on quackery of any kind.* You can however keep the barrier from being so porous that there’s a substantial harm to public health.
SB276’s passage is a step in that direction.
*Insisting that only 100% efficiency in combatting quackery matters, is as fallacious as claiming that since vaccines aren’t 100% effective they aren’t any good at all.
Dangerous One, you missed the second part of what I wrote. Attempting to shut the door, you risk creating backlash that will make things worse, and especially in other states.
Vaccination has succeeded extraordinarily in the past because the public bought into it — hook, line and sinker! Now trying to force vaccines on people will only cause people to think and that will erode the faith. Simply, people thinking is not good for you guys!
Go ahead and delude yourselves that ‘antivaxxers’ look bad protesting SB276, but do you really think the pic of an officer marching a young mother off to jail reflects good on the faith. What will Joe and Joanne public think? We love vaccines but we understand if we were to stop loving them we could get arrested too?
Dangerous One, recently here in NB, provincial leaders held discussions about making vaccines mandatory. It didn’t go well. Parents overwhelmed the panel with their horror stories that even MLA leaders started openly declaring that they were having cold feet. I would say the fierce opposition was in part greatly fueled by people paying attention to what was going on south of the border.
Oh how you lot love to see yourselves as martyrs. Except this isn’t going to happen and I doubt you Greg, would do anything apart from lifting your fat fingers off the keyboard.
“Vaccination has succeeded extraordinarily in the past because the public bought into it — hook, line and sinker!” Only in your Bizarro World reality. Vaccination has succeeded because IT WORKS. People have “bought into it” because IT WORKS.
Vaccination is probably the oldest successful medical intervention in the world. It has entirely eliminated two disease scourges, and is reducing the incidence of others. Antivax, including your, opposition is based on an understanding of fact that is no different than that of Boko Haram. If antivax sentiment has grown, it is because people like you would rather believe the lies of a disgrace to medicine and science (Andrew Renfield) and the happy horseshit peddled by amoral profiteers.
I just realized that I called Wakefield “Renfield”.
Doesn’t matter much though. Each is just as repulsive as the other.
Renfield was more sympathetic than Wakefield.
Government enforcement of any policy should always be examined — but decisions should be based on several things, including facts. Objecting to a vaccine mandate simply because of the continual string of lies you and other ant-vacc people toss out about the fictional wide-spread harm they cause is not a valid reason for opposition.
“do you really think the pic of an officer marching a young mother off to jail reflects good”
Given that all of the current pictures of that happening at the border to asylum seekers hasn’t changed anything, no, I don’t think anyone cares anymore.
Or do you mean a young white mother? That people might care then?
Face it, Greg, you’re not a nice person at all.
For someone who admires Trump and his ‘tough’ stance on criminals, notably separating mothers from their children…
Funny how I read you complain about one but not about the others.
Let’s try this link again…
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.cbc.ca/amp/1.5269118&ved=2ahUKEwjJzfmy8cbkAhVkh-AKHepkA8UQFjABegQICRAK&usg=AOvVaw1vfkIr7WzmSJzO_aTyFhBB&cf=1
Dear G-d, is inability to parse G—le links an innate or acquired defect in your case?
Fat fingers? Fat fingers?! Science Mom, haven’t you been told not to judge a person by their appearance. Besides, they’re not fat! They’re full-figured fingers, Science Mom!
Good God, I promised myself not to get caught up in these exchanges. Orac –I beg you! — please do the Bruzinski blog tomorrow!
AoA is running an article/ video that claims that activists in CA have inside information that the Governor and his wife don’t fully vaccinate their children, who have various issues, and would also lose those exemptions.
I would HOWEVER not believe AoA because they deal in conspiracy theories, fear mongering and Super Mom mythology.
In other news:
Autism displays disorganised layers in the cortex: development of this area occurs prenatally. See Eric Courchesne.
Oh wait, that’s OLD news.
These are the same folks who believed the story that Dr. Pan’s kids had medical exemptions…..and when the author of that particular story was finally tracked down (a notorious anti-vax troll), he freely admitted that he just made it up.
They removed the story and video as “unsubstantiated” BUT comments are still there.
Just a bit OT – but I discovered a couple of volunteer Lobelia siphilitica plants in a corner of my garden! From Grieve’s Herbal: “LOBELIA, BLUE (L. Syphilitica)…used in homeopathy…is diaphoretic, emetic and cathartic and has been used in dropsy, diarrhoea, syphilis and dysentery, the root being the part used.”
Who needs Big Pharma? I’m all set to do some local doctorin’.
Doctors don’t vaccinate their own kids, ya know.
California’s director of the state Department of Health Care Services resigned today after referring to anti-vaxxers as “flat earthers” on her private Facebook page and using the hashtags “#believeinscience” and “#vaccinateyourgoddamnkids.”