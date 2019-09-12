Antivaxers in the wake of SB 276 and SB 714

As I mentioned the other day, SB 276 and SB 714 are now law in California, having passed the legislature and been signed into law on Monday by Governor Gavin Newsom, even as California’s antivaccine movement tried desperately to portray itself as the “new civil rights movement” even as it consorted with the white supremacist California State Militia. Although imperfect, SB 276 and SB 714 (mostly) took care of the most glaring hole in SB 277, the law passed in 2015 that eliminated nonmedical “personal belief exemptions” to school vaccine mandates in California. Yes, Monday was truly a monumental day in the annals of protecting children from the ideological scientific ignorance of their parents and stomping on antivaccine quacks who had been flooding the state with “medical exemption” letters for indications not supported by science and medicine. I must confess, though, that I was just waiting for antivax reactions to the passage of these new laws protecting children from harmful and potentially fatal infectious diseases. For instance, it didn’t take the Thinking Drinking Mom’s Revolution to weigh in. (OK, their chosen name is Thinking Moms’ Revolution or TMR, but I simply like to harp on their oft-mentioned love of wine.)
It’s actually rather odd. TMR’s blog has been pretty fallow lately, with only three posts in the last month and a half, if you count the latest on SB 276, The Real Reason for Vaccine Mandates. Our wine-loving friends used to be one of the most active voices in the antivaccine movement, and, yet, in the run-up to the votes on SB 276…nothing. Come to think of it, before I get to TMR’s typically brain dead take on vaccine mandates in general and SB 276 in particular, I can’t help but note something very odd. There’s nothing about SB 276 on Natural News.
Let me repeat that. There’s nothing about SB 276 on Natural News. (At least, there wasn’t last night when I wrote this.) Seriously. You’d think that by now Mike Adams would have written multiple screeds about how SB 276 is the end of American freedom, thanks to the evil socialist—nay, Communist!—Senator Dr. Richard Pan, but there’s nothing. You’d think he’d have been castigating the California legislature for weeks (or even months) now, given that SB 276 was first introduced into the California legislature for consideration several months ago, in his usual histrionic and, let’s face it, batshit nuts manner. Similarly, the other major quack website, that of Joe Mercola, has no mention of the passage of SB 276. True, it mentions the Star Wars cosplay protest against SB 276, a protest I discussed a while back when antivaxers descended in a fit of irony (given how the Disneyland measles outbreak in 2015 shaped California vaccine policy) with signs proclaiming their antivax stance. I thought this very odd. Let’s look at the antivaxers who actually did comment on the final passage of SB 276 and its companion bill SB 714 first, though.
First up, there’s everybody’s favorite merry band of antivaxers, the crew at Age of Autism (AoA):
On this day, almost two decades ago, Americans faced a trauma unrivaled since World War II. During World War II, the Greatest Generation responded with a swift and effective attack, the nation banded together in sacrifice, and then in the decades that followed, the nation prospered and we became the beacon of freedom for the world. After 9/11, America responded with swift words, more than one war that has no end and American citizens willingly gave up freedom after freedom, out of fear. FEAR IS A LIAR. On September 9, California took away the right for its citizens to secure a medical exemption from their doctor. They criminalized the doctor patient relationship. They threaten both the doctors and the patients. Out of a fear of measles. A manufactured war on measles. FEAR IS A LIAR. When Americans face prohibition, they do not stop engaging in the activity.
As I read the title of the article, Governor Newsom Just Created a Market for Back Alley Exemptions via his Prohibition Bills, I couldn’t help but shake my head. What, exactly, are they trying to say here? That the “right” not to be vaccinated is like the right to an abortion? That antivax parents will now somehow go into back alleys to meet with antivax-sympathetic doctors to get “medical exemptions” to school vaccine mandates? How would that even work? After all, SB 276 and SB 714 mandate the use of a standardized state form, and all exemptions will be recorded in a database; so even a “back alley” exemption wouldn’t be very “back alley” given that it would be in the database with all the other medical exemptions. It doesn’t even make sense. I suspect that whoever wrote this gem was a little too enamored of the metaphor she’d chosen and didn’t actually think it through. That’s no surprise, it is AoA. As for SB 276 “criminalizing the doctor-patient relationship,” that’s a particularly annoying antivaccine trope that really does irritate the hell out of me. It does nothing of the sort. It simply puts antivaccine doctors on notice that they are expected to adhere to the standard of care when it comes to medical exemptions.
Next up, we have John Gilmore of the Autism Action Network, who makes a rather unfortunate analogy as he reminisces about 9/11 and the fall of the World Trade Center Towers, drawing a line to the “plight” of antivaxers:
Later, that awful day, my wife and I received the devastating confirmation that our fears about our younger son Luke were correct, and that he had autism. We didn’t know it at the time but our experience with Luke was a common one. Following a fever after getting a group of shots, Luke lost his few words, began to appear deaf, lost any sense of pain, and began odd repetitive behaviors. That news turned our personal lives upside down, on 9/11 the entire world seemed upside down.
Because, apparently, your child getting an autism diagnosis is just like thousands of Americans being killed on 9/11. (It really tells you what these parents think of their own autistic children, doesn’t it?) And, apparently, three mothers disrupting the California Assembly to protest SB 276 is just like Rosa Parks, too:
This morning I was thinking about that day 18 years ago, and what is happening now. Several days ago, three brave parents in Sacramento took the step we all knew was coming, just like Rosa Parks more than half a century ago on a Montgomery, Alabama bus, they refused to comply with injustice and conducted civil disobedience leading to their arrest. No doubt this this will be the first of many to come.
Yes, civil disobedience in the service of protest is a hallowed American tradition, but it needs to be emphasized yet again: Antivaxers protesting for their “right” not to vaccinated is not the “new civil rights movement.” They have every right to protest against SB 276 and SB 714, but they dishonor the memory of the Selma marchers and every person who died fighting for equal rights by comparing their desire to have the “right” to let their children remain disease vectors to the battle to end segregation and achieve equal rights for African-Americans, particularly given that these antivaxers tend to be overwhelmingly white and affluent. They do love to cosplay persecuted minorities, though.
And, no, antivaxers are not going to be killed:
In our efforts to keep our rights in New York we were called Nazis, lunatics, and every expletive you have ever heard. Far more troubling, a former Obama administration official in an editorial published in a newspaper owned by the richest man in the world called parents who question the good intentions of the vaccine cartel, “terrorists.” “Terrorists.” Just like the hijackers on 9/11. And we all know what happens to terrorists.
I wouldn’t go so far as to call antivaxers “terrorists,” but they do harm society. Their rhetoric is also increasingly resembling that of terrorists, full of violent imagery. It also didn’t help the SB 276 protesters’ cause when they teamed up with the xenophobic and nativist California State Militia, a group known for cosplaying soldiers patrolling the southern border looking for brown people trying to cross.
Finally, let’s get back to the “Thinking Moms,” who think they know the “real” reason for increasingly strict school vaccine mandates. Of course, they don’t believe that it’s about public health, even though it is. Oh, no. To them, it has to be about “control” and punishment. To make the argument, they draft someone named Ted Kuntz as the male auxiliary to their coffee klatch:
The argument made for denying a public education to children who are unvaccinated or selectively vaccinated is the risk they pose to the immune-compromised who can’t be vaccinated. It’s a heart-warming story motivated out of compassion for those children who are medically fragile. Or is it? If we take these pro-mandate advocates at their word, then it would follow that we also cannot allow any child or adult to attend our public schools and day cares who isn’t fully immunized. This means not just being vaccinated, but rather genuinely immunized against infectious diseases.
You can see where this is going:
So, this begs the question(s):
- Are immune-compromised children who can’t be vaccinated allowed to attend school and day care?
- Is the 10% of the population who are non-responders to artificial immune stimulation allowed to attend schools and day cares?
- Is the significant percent of the population whose antibody levels have waned allowed to attend schools, day cares and other public spaces?
- Is titre testing being conducted to determine who has adequate antibody levels and therefore safe to attend school and day care?
- And, if disease transmission is really what the proponents of vaccine mandates are worried about, then shouldn’t children recently vaccinated with live-virus vaccines also be excluded from schools and public spaces until the viral shedding has ceased?
If vaccine mandate proponents aren’t demanding all of these individuals be excluded from schools, day cares and other public spaces, then one has to wonder whether the transmission of disease and the safety of the school environment really is their primary concern.
Let’s answer Mr. Kuntz’s “concerns”:
- Yes. That’s what herd immunity is for, doofus.
- Yes. That’s what herd immunity is for, doofus.
- Yes. Antibody levels don’t necessarily correlate with immunity. Central memory established by vaccination is sufficient under most circumstances to confer protection, and there isn’t always a good surrogate for immunity for certain vaccines. Basically, titers are an imperfect measure of immunity.
- No. It’s expensive and unnecessary. Again, titers are a very imperfect measure of immunity. Susceptibility to disease as determined by epidemiology is what matters in determining the vaccine schedule. That’s why the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meets three times a year to review data and decide how many doses of each vaccine at what ages are needed to provide optimal protection given the resources available and practicalities of vaccinating.
- No. Live-virus vaccines, even though they can shed, do not transmit disease. There was a time when, out of an abundance of caution, cancer centers used to recommend that children immunosuppressed due to chemotherapy stay away from recently vaccinated children, they no longer do.
For example, antivaxers like to point to this insert from Johns Hopkins:
Looks pretty damning, doesn’t it? However, years ago, Johns Hopkins changed its policy based on evidence:
Dr. Vincent Iannelli explains:
Guidelines from the Immune Deficiency Foundation state: “Close contacts of patients with compromised immunity should not receive live oral poliovirus vaccine because they might shed the virus and infect a patient with compromised immunity. Close contacts can receive other standard vaccines because viral shedding is unlikely and these pose little risk of infection to a subject with compromised immunity.”
The oral polio vaccine, of course, has not been used in the US for many years. All the other live virus vaccines can be given to siblings and close contacts of immunosuppressed people safely.
Of course, it’s all just a smokescreen for Mr. Kuntz to claim that vaccine mandates are just a pretext for the government to take away his rights:
What is obvious, if we dare to think, is that vaccine mandates are not about making the public space safer. Vaccine mandates and school expulsion are punishment for challenging vaccine ideology. Vaccine mandates are a crude and heartless means to coerce families to vaccinate their children by creating hardship and threatening the future of their children. When you examine the justification given for eroding parental rights, the medical right to informed consent and constitutional rights, it isn’t what they claim it is. It isn’t about medical risk. It isn’t about compassion for the medically fragile. This is the sham of the medical industry. This is the deception of the vaccine lobbyists. This is the lie perpetuated by the mainstream media.
Parental “rights” are not and never have been absolute. Parents do not own their children, and children have a right as autonomous beings not to be medically neglected, which is what leaving them unvaccinated is. When parental decisions are clearly harmful to the child, such as the decision not to protect the child from serious and potentially fatal illnesses because of pseudoscience and fear based on conspiracy theories about big pharma and government (which Mr. Kuntz demonstrates in abundance), the state does have a duty to step in, however reluctantly.
While I’m happy that SB 276 and SB 714 finally passed, I do have some concerns. I worry that, as happened four years ago after the passage of SB 277, the law that originally eliminated nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates in California whose flaws were mostly fixed by SB 276 and SB 714, antivaxers became more extreme after that. Now, given their rhetoric, I fear that they’re becoming increasingly radicalized. It’s not an unjustified fear, either. After all, the protests over SB 276 and SB 714 brought antivaxers and the militia movement together in California. I hope I’m wrong, but, given incidents like the assault on Sen. Richard Pan, I fear that I might not be.
“We didn’t know it at the time but our experience with Luke was a common one. Following a fever after getting a group of shots, Luke lost his few words, began to appear deaf, lost any sense of pain, and began odd repetitive behaviors. ”
Where is that “common?” I have been on this earth for almost 3/4 of a century, have family, friends, acquaintances, and a sign that says, “Tell me your life story” on my forehead (I can’t see it, but I know it’s there), and I’ve NEVER had anyone tell me an experience like that. I have never experienced it with children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren. So, “common?” Is it common outside the confines of Internet websites promoting disease?
I have seen (and have access to) some videos where behavior was present at one point and then not at a later point in time in children with autism. I’m not defending in any way the account about Luke but regression has been observed. Maybe it is the norm. For example, orienting to sounds out of sight may be present shortly after birth. Then, weeks or months later there is no orienting to sounds out of sight. More research on the very early correlates of an autism diagnosis is certainly warranted.
As unfortunate as it might be, if the anti-vaxxers become radicalized, it should become much more apparent to most other people that they are unreasonable cranks (perhaps I am being too solicitous) and that they are wrong. Time will tell.
Ultimately, laws like these will improve the situation with regard to vaccines despite some necessary compromises along the way.
“When parental decisions are clearly harmful to the child, such as the decision not to protect the child from serious and potentially fatal illnesses because of pseudoscience and fear based on conspiracy theories about big pharma and government (which Mr. Kuntz demonstrates in abundance), the state does have a duty to step in, however reluctantly.”
If this were true, if the decision not to vaccinate were harmful to the child, then vaccine mandate laws would not be restricted to children who attend school. The legal rationale is not to protect the child, but to protect public health. The decision not to vaccinate is not enough to justify a government intervention into private family matters in order to protect the child the way laws against child abuse and neglect allow. Given that there are those with sincere religious objections to vaccinations, a legal option (homeschooling) that allows them to do so is required in order for such laws to be constitutional in the USA.
Your claim that the law is to protect the individual child is as incorrect as their claim that the law is a “punishment for challenging vaccine ideology”. Further, it’s not even a debate about whether or not the government can enact such laws but whether or not they should. It’s worth having a public discussion about whether the public good – herd immunity – achieved by such laws is worth the cost – denying a public education to those children whose parents are committed to not vaccinating them.
You’re somewhat right, in the sense that when school mandates work well, herd immunity is high enough to protect unvaccinated children, and then there really is no justification to go into the home. To remind you, in the one time there was active “going into the home”, during the 1991 Philadelphia measles outbreak, it was when herd immunity failed to protect children who had legal exemptions. And you are also right that the focus in discussing school mandates is the public health. They’re easier than laws directly penalizing parents who don’t vaccinate and don’t protect their children because it’s not just about their child. That’s all true.
But they do also protect individual children, by getting children whose parents won’t protect without the mandate to vaccinate and protect them. The reason they stand on such powerful legal footing is exaclty because they sit in the intersection of protecting the parents’ children, protecting other people’s children, and protecting the community.
I do agree with you, however, that it’s important to have a discussion on the advantages and problems of strong school mandates. And reasonable people can and do disagree on the balance there.
I don’t get the impression that these California opponents are going to be meaningfully involved in such a discussion.
Thanks for the calm tone and agreement that reasonable people can disagree on the issue. Yes, such laws do also protect those individual children who’s parents decide to vaccinate them in order for them to attend school, as Dr. Gorski said. They do this by implementing a “punishment for challenging vaccine ideology”, as Mr. Kuntz described them. In that sense, both are correct. However, my point was that these are the effects of the law, not the rationale justifying it.
I agree that it’s unlikely that many of the CA opponents are going to be meaningfully involved in such a discussion. Apparently, neither will the soon-to-be-former CA director of health. https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/articleComments/jennifer-kent-resignation-medical-vaccines-14431584.php
It’s awfully hard to have a calm rational discussion of the pros and cons of such legislation when the leaders of both sides seem more inclined to denigrate and insult than engage respectfully with those who disagree.
“Given that there are those with sincere religious objections to vaccinations”
Which religions? The only one I know of are Church of Christ, Scientist and the Dutch Reformed Church. And not all of Dutch Reform members avoid vaccines; some call them “a gift from God.”
I don’t know of any large religions that have codified a rejection of vaccinations. I don’t think that’s key to this point. Individuals, regardless of what church they belong to and even those that don’t belong to a church, can hold sincere religious objections. They can feel quite strongly about it even when their objections contradict with the official views of their church. For example, I know Catholics that disagree with the Pope regarding the use of aborted fetuses in the development of vaccines and refuse them for their children based on that. I don’t have to agree with them to respect the sincerity of their religious beliefs.
And as Orac, Pan and Offit rattle their fingers and their desks and quietly muse, ‘Hey – was everything a success? Did we really get them? What are they up to? What are they planning?….’ Indeed how pensive things are as we deal with ‘the quiet before the storm. Boo!!! Just kidding!..
Anyway Orac, as a vaccine safety advocate — ok ok, maybe I am a little antivaccines — here is my take on the passage of SB 276. Out of solidarity to my Californian brothers and sisters, I also mourn their loss. I also feel sad that the bill got passed. Yet Orac, in terms of winning the vaccination war and showing that the emperor indeed has no clothes, I really think Californian Democrats ramming forced medicine down its citizens’ throats in the end will only further our cause
As I alluded to before,the biggest obstacle that we ‘antivaxxers’ face when waging war against you guys is the gullible masses naive devotion to the vaccination faith. Mandates on the surface are scary, but as we’ve seen there are always ways around them (Insert scary grin). The bamboozling of the public, however, is a different animal. Simply to make a real stir we need more public support, but once we obtain
that nothing will stop us — not even mandates. Seriously — try forcing medicine on people where even 50% of the population oppose. Yet, as I explained to the Dangerous One, I feel the backlash against SB 276 will indeed engender us more friends and sympathies. It will cause the public to think, and, as I stated, people thinking is not good for you guys.
I like to compare the Vaccination War to the War on Drugs. Recently we have seen moves by some localities and countries to legalize drugs. This has largely come about from the War on Drugs being lost, How essentially was that war lost, you ask? It was lost largely by the public becoming faint at heart at the abuses and overreach in waging the war Simply, they got sick a the toll it was taking on marginalized communities. Even COPS, where doors were busted down and young black men escorted off to jail started losing its entertainment value. Faith in The War on Drugs took a serious hit.
With Vaccination, your censorship, mandates and other heavy handedness will likely cause similarly stomach churnings. Hey — and as for that eerie quiet, if you listen closely, I think you will hear some stomachs churning right now.
After the first few words of your post, all I hear is Charlie Brown’s teacher going “Wah wah wahh wah waah wah wahhh…..”.
I hear, “Oh the tears of unfathomable sadness”
Christopher, the funny thing about hanging around here is after awhile you read enough comments that you start getting.a sense of personalities. I sometimes find myself asking, despite them being lying shills who here might I like if I were to meet in person? Perhaps I might like JT, TBruce, Terrie, Althaic, Dangerous One, Narad, and even Orac. Denice? C’mon Greg, control yourself!
Christopher, I can honestly say. I could never see myself liking you.
“Wah wah wahh wah waah wah wahhh…..”
I don’t see how the war on drugs analogy works. A substantial percentage of teenagers and young adults have used marijuana and this has been the case for decades. Nearly half of prisoners are in for drug offenses.
What percentage of the population is fervently anti-vaccine? How prevalent are vaccine injuries? Is the proverbial man on the street more or less inclined to view autism as being the result of vaccinations than they were 3 years ago, 5 years ago, 10 years ago?
The actual e-commerce giants who are most responsible for spreading anti-vaccine information have apparently decided that profitability is much more important than dying on the vaccine mandate hill. I’m sure they will chime in eventually. Their loyal, captive and stagnate audience will complain otherwise. But the vaccine battle is a zero growth game. They have turned to veggies and exercise for a reason. Or in the case of Natural News, an unusual fixation on sexual identity, revolution and virility.
Apart from the e-commerce giants, various bloggers and other activists have shown zero ability to reach the masses and even generate page views and clicks, let alone rebellion.
I don’t doubt for a second that Adams and Mercola are fervently anti-vaccine. But it was always about content marketing. In the effort to avoid being an ordinary sheeple, a lot of people took the bait and bought into slickly marketed sales pitches and ideological content designed to drive supplements into shopping carts.
Most of their divinely enlightened customers aren’t going to concede that they fell for it book, line and sinker. That they essentially decided a salesman was a Godman whose insights far outweighed the collective knowledge of the world’s medical experts.
I doubt there is some critical mass of parents ready to take marching orders from the remaining rump of book and video selling thought leaders, eager to overthrow the medical establishment no matter the cost. There just aren’t that many people who think the local CVS is a modern Rumbula.
“As a vaccine safety advocate — ok ok, maybe I am a little antivaccines ”
You are neither. You are a spreader of lies and misinformation.
A. Mr. Kuntz is a Canadian activist whose son had a severe seizure disorder and other problems that he blames on vaccines. Tragically, his son died young in 2017. He has collaborated with Dr. James Lyons-Weiler on several things, including, I think, Hbot. https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/personal-stories/first-no-harm-ted-kuntz/
B. I also worry about their increasing extremism.
C. Civil disobedience is an important tradition, but aside from your valid point about content, there are also manner and place considerations for effective civil disobedience. Standing and shouting during discussions of other bills or singing in the halls of the Capitol after the bill is law doesn’t have the same spot-on character that sitting in a forbidden section of the bus to call out discrimination does. The latter makes a point. The certainly shows their anger at not getting their way, but just doesn’t carry the same ring.
A lot of the current grandstanding is better seen as uncivil disobedience. For instance, two people were arrested for chaining themself to a exit door. Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, anyone?
The FB group MMAMV (Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination–which has had run ins with RFKjr’s groups b/c apparently MMAMV is too pro-gun) has been calling for a car pool of everyone to California since the signing of SB 276 and SB 714. Not clear what they are hoping to accomplish, but they seem rather worked up over things.
“So, this begs the question(s):”
He needs to get his vaccines so he can go back to school and learn what ‘begging the question’ means vs ‘bringing up the question.’
The three entitled brats who stood on their chairs in protest, halting the assembly meeting, have filed referenda on SB276 & SB714 to put the laws on the Nov. 2020 ballot for voter approval.
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2019-09-11/vaccine-bill-critics-california-ballot-referendum-sb276
They have 90 days to collect 623,212 valid signatures to have them put on the ballot. (Yeah… Right!)
Considering that the law they are trying to repeal is one that stops fraudulent and bogus medical exemptions I think it would be wise for the officials to carefully check that the signatures are indeed valid.
After all, their referenda reflect their desire to promote and legalize fraudulent documents.
They are the new Privileged Rights Movement!
They are outraged you do not respect their entitlement!
Since they were 3 year old, they have never had anyone with the temerity to tell them “No” and they certainly are not going to stand for it now!
If they have to hold their breath until they turn blue or lay on the floor flailing their arms, kicking their legs, and red-faced screaming to get what they want and are entitled to they will!
You don’t know who you are talking to!
They want to speak with the manager!
Maybe they can get Tim Donnelly to run the
scamsignature collection as was done for SB277… BTW – Did they ever figure out what happened to the crowd-funded ~$50,000 that just vanished without comment when the referendum effort miserably failed?
Oh well… The anti-vaxxers never miss an opportunity to raise unaccountable money from the dimwitted anti-vax marks.
Talk about a cottage industry…
Let the grifting begin!
Similarly, RFK, Jr. has promised to file legal challenges to SB276 & SB714.
One wonders if he will be asking for donations to pay his ambulance chasing trial lawyer buddies.
Considering Bobby, Jr. is a trust-fund baby worth ~$50 million you would think he’d finance these challenges himself and do the work pro bono. You know, like Bill Gates who has donated a substantial portion of his wealth to saving the lives and improving the health of all the world’s children.
Instead, I predict he will be asking for donations to pay his buddies. The only ones benefiting from these lawsuits are the grifting anti-vax lawyers. Each loss merely digs the legal hole deeper for the anti-vax cult.
When will the anti-vax culties learn from their past history?
A few things:
re “entitled brats” standing on chairs, interrupting the legislature, filing referenda, “posing for artistic black and white images*
True, but you have to admit, one of them sure made a splash with that white, tiered dress- everyone recalls it.
How Instagramable!
RFK jr solicits money for his charity, Child Health Defense: so do all of the anti-vax groups we survey ( AoA, TMR, etc) as do PRN and NN** who frequently tout anti-vax.
** but Mikey may have become more of a right wing activist of late.
Denice said, “…you have to admit, one of them sure made a splash with that white, tiered dress- everyone recalls it.”
err…
Not to sound too stereotypical, but being male I didn’t pay any attention to their haute couture and it made no impression on me (the husband who never notices the wife’s new dress).
I’m too old to remold.
I did notice the plethora of tats and laughed inside about the anti-vax complaint about “injected vaccine tocksuns”.
On the RFK, Jr. front:
He gave a speech right after the anti-vax SB276 defeat that is just a long litany of anti-vax lies.
It really needs to be comprehensively fisked by a well known blog or some-such to show what a sleazy, ignorant, and dishonest POS this guy really is.
Have fun.
Dear Reality:
Of course, I said that to get a laugh but on a more serious note, white was used as a political statement by women’s suffrage advocates more than 100 years ago and was copied by modern day democrats recently.
So they tried for both an iconic image with the flag ( a la 9/11) AND a nod to past women’s rights activists.
Someone named Ted Kuntz was the subject of a blog post by Orac in 2016.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/2016/07/22/an-open-letter-on-vaccines-deconstructed/
Ha! That’s what I get for not searching my own blog to see if I’d ever written about him before…
Comments on the TMR article:
the Professor TMR ( Zoey O’Toole) writes that doctors are “duped like cult members” and that their health policies have not resulted in the good health of the population.
Let’s look at that:
it’s true that many people have preventable health problems BUT how is that due to official medical policies? Aren’t adults advised to control their weight, not smoke or drink to excess and to exercise and eat a balanced diet. Does that mean that they always DO these things? No. So how is that SBM’s fault? Cancer and CVD can be partially attributed to NOT following the aforesaid advice.: heavier people and those who smoke or drink a lot have more cancer and CVD. How much is it due to NOT following SBM advice? Personal choice ?
O’Toole has a degree in physics and is an actor ( on her bio TMR) yet she criticises SBM.
** IN OTHER NEWS as I write, Null reads his new article on Wikipedia ( Chopra) where he says Dr DG started out as an editor then administrator on Wikipedia but moved on ( 45 minutes in) and talks about his work in oncology- belief in genes.
Yeah — you preach it brother. ‘ We will continue to take them down one by one! Today California! Tomorrow the rest of the world! Autism? Who cares about Autism!’
Me? I will continue to play the Fool in these Shakespearean plays!