Justice Terry Clackson accused of racism over his ruling acquitting the parents of Ezekiel Stephan for his death from medical negligence

With a grant deadline and other tasks fast approaching, I didn’t have time to construct my usual 2,000+ word magnum opus for today. However, last night I became aware of a new development in the case of Ezekiel Stephan, who in my opinion died of medical neglect and whose parents were tried for tha neglect but acquitted in a head-scratchingly bad and cringeworthy decision that I just had to comment on briefly. As you recall, I discussed the case a week ago, specifically the horrible ruling that is so wrong on both the evidence and science. Well, the ruling is out now, and it’s even worse than I had described based on the news accounts. Because I don’t have time to delve in detail into the horribly bizarre reasoning by Justice Terry Clackson’s decision. I reserve that for (probably) my not-so-super-secret other blog on Monday. In the meantime, let’s take a look at Clackson’s characterization of the Crown’s expert witness, Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, a former medical examiner in Calgary who testified that Ezekiel’s autopsy showed Ezekiel had died from bacterial meningitis. It was so bad that there was a complaint of racism:
A group of professors has sent a six-page letter to the body that oversees federally appointed judges, saying language used in a recent ruling that acquitted two parents in the death of their toddler could be perceived as racist.
“We believe that Justice (Terry) Clackson’s choice of words is inappropriate, shocks the conscience, and speaking for ourselves, undermines our confidence in the administration of justice,” says the letter to the Canadian Judicial Council and signed by 42 professors of medicine and law from across Canada.
Yes, Dr. Adeagbo is African, Nigerian specifically:
In his ruling, Clackson devotes an entire section to complaining about the way Adeagbo spoke. He says that he is, in part, summarizing the concerns the defence had about Adeagbo’s expertise as a witness but also that he had concerns with the doctor’s garbled enunciation, dropping his Hs and mispronouncing vowels, and his failure to use the appropriate definite and indefinite articles and correct endings for plurals and past tenses.
“Justice Clackson harshly mocked Dr. Adeagbo’s manner of speech and accented English, and thereby inappropriately implicated his national or ethnic origin as a person of African roots,” say the professors in their complaint. “It is hard to imagine that if Dr. Adeagbo, who is of African origin, had spoken in a typically American, Australian, British, or other more familiar accent, Justice Clackson would have been so scathing…”
While Clackson concludes, in the end, the way Adeagbo spoke had no real effect on his credibility as a witness, the letter’s signatories say the judge “formed an inappropriate view that one’s spoken expression, as rooted in one’s national or ethnic origin, is relevant to the weight of one’s testimony.”
If Dr. Adeagbo’s accent as a non-native speaker of English was “irrelevant” to how Justice Clackson viewed his credibility as a witness, then why did Clackson spend so much verbiage basically snarking on his accent? Let’s go to the ruling itself:
Dr. Adeagbo’s evidence was replete with technical medical jargon. His vocabulary was extensive. His ability to articulate his thoughts in an understandable fashion was severely compromised by: his garbled enunciation; his failure to use appropriate endings for plurals and past tenses; his failure to use the appropriate definite and indefinite articles; his repeated emphasis of the wrong syllables; his dropping his Hs; mispronouncing his vowels; and the speed of his responses. Inaddition, his answers were not always responsive and he would on occasion embark upon a mission to educate the parties and the Court. As a result, there were many instances when it was necessary to have Dr. Adeagbo: repeat his answers; slow down his delivery; focus on the question asked; and accept that, despite our ignorance, the question asked need to be answered. The Transcripts of his testimony are replete with many examples of the foregoing. All of this was exacerbated by the use of a video link as an accommodation to Dr. Adeagbo. However, even when present in person, as he was the final two days of his testimony, the problems I have identified, continued. Nevertheless, the profound difficulty all the participants experienced in comprehending Dr. Adeagbo’s evidence, does not form a basis for a realistic concern that he was biased or partial. In my view, all of those problems are best considered in the Cost-Benefit Analysis and, if his testimony is admitted, in the weight to be given to his evidence.
How nice of Clackson to conclude that his difficulty with English doesn’t mean that Dr. Adeagbo was biased. In any event, does anyone think that Justice Clackson would have written a paragraph like the one above if Dr. Adeagbo were white and had trouble with English because he came from a European country and English was his second language?
Dr. Clackson doesn’t stop there, though:
[21] Dr. Adeagbo demonstrated all of the following behaviours and attitudes over the six days of his testimony. He was calm, rationale, reasonable, arrogant, petulant, exasperated, combative, argumentative and angry.
[22] Those attitudes were demonstrated not just verbally but also in Dr. Adeagbo’s movements, body language and physical antics. Again, these behaviours were more prevalent during the video-link presentation. Unfortunately, the Transcript does not adequately capture some of the behaviours I have described. Suffice to say that they were not the behaviours usually associated with a rational professional imparting opinion evidence for the benefit of the Court.
Look, I get it. Dr. Adeagbo might not have been the best witness on the stand. I also feel for him. I’m sure being cross-examined by David and Collet Stephan’s lawyers was painful, given how they’ve tried to twist the science and evidence into pretzels of pseudoscience and conspiracy theories. I’m also puzzled. Dr. Adeagbo was a medical examiner. Surely he must have testified in dozens or even hundreds of cases. That’s part of the job of a medical examiner, to be the Crown’s expert witness on the cause of death. Has any other justice ever complained about him like this before? In any case, I can totally understand why he might have gotten frustrated, but obviously wish he hadn’t. Even so, I have a hard time not strongly suspecting that Justice Clackson is racist, given how much verbiage he expended snarking on Dr. Adeagbo’s difficulty with English and his “uppity” manner and how he believed the risibly ridiculous testimony of the defense’s primary expert witness, Dr. Anny Savageau, instead. Not coincidentally, she is white.
Once I get a chance to go through the whole ruling, I’ll post a more detailed analysis of it next week, either here or on my not-so-super-secret other blog. Justice Clackson’s “reasoning” (if you can call it that) is even worse than I described last week. It’s so bad that I really have to wonder if Justice Clackson was biased either for the Stephans or against Dr. Adeagbo in some way.
It does read tainted with prejudice. I just taught an administrative law case on overturning a decision because of expressed bias towards a witness.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/us-7th-circuit/1426003.html
I wonder if it would be grounds for the Crown to appeal.
My opinion, as a not-a-lawyer, is that the best grounds for appeal is the verdict appears to have been made on a matter not before the court – death as a result of negligence, not failure to provide the necessaries of life as actually charged.
I wonder if Clackson’s conduct is sufficient to have him removed from the bench.
David Stephan defended himself. The Alberta government refused to hand over >1 million dollars that he sued for last year for his defense. Collette had a lawyer. https://globalnews.ca/news/5486144/cross-examination-medical-examiner-retrial-stephans-ezekiel . The pathologist was clearly frustrated. The judge probably gave David a lot of room in his cross examination.
Yeah, I should’ve mentioned that.
It wasn’t the Alberta government that refused to hand over the money – the Court of Queen’s Bench denied the request. Neither did Stephan sue, as such. That option is still open. (see the rulings of the case management judge, Associate Chief Justice Rooke at canlii.org).
David moaned loudly about Rooke being prejudiced against self-represented litigants. Again, see Rooke’s reply. SRLs can be something of a problem, since the judge is expected to do what is reasonable to help the litigant. I think the situation is both better (judges can “un-hear” things) and worse when the trial is before a judge alone.
I was just so hopping mad as an Alberta taxpayer that the Stephans had the audacity to request the money. He has never showed an shred of remorse instead blaming the ambulance and ER doctors. This decision needs to be appealed by the crown.
Because the retrial was ordered by the Supreme Court of Canada due to an error on the part of the judge in the original trial, I would not be opposed to the Stephans being reimbursed for at least some of their expenses for the original trial – if and only if that is standard practice (and it is not, as far as I know). However, they were also asking for a very large packet of money for the new trial, including for investigative work, and my response to that would be a flat “No!”
If you haven’t read it yet, I highly recommend Rooke A.C.J.’s ruling on the Stephans’ pre-retrial motions:
http://canlii.ca/t/j1vgf
My impression of Rooke is that he is very sharp, very well versed in law and scrupulously fair. He deals with a lot of matters that cause grief for the courts, such as vexatious litigant rulings. I say he gets “all the fun stuff” but I don’t envy him. I do intend to try to attend some sessions in his court.
You’re right, Justice Rooke is worth reading. From Memorandum of Reasons for Decision of the Associate Chief Justice J.D. Rooke “Worse, the Stephans’ allegations are not merely vague statements made without any supporting evidence, but their allegations are wrong in fact. They do not relate to how I have discharged my professional CMJ function, but instead are personal, and, additionally, many – indeed, most – are absurd, spurious, malicious, insulting, sensational, scandalous, inflammatory, scurrilous, defamatory and offensive beyond permissible bounds. To avoid different adjectives, I will collectively refer to the Stephans’ claims about me as “scandalous”.”
from Rooke at http://canlii.ca/t/j1vgf
[115] The complexity of this trial is created by the Accused. Notwithstanding that the death of a child is not an element of the offence that the Crown must prove to get a conviction (see R v Stephan, 2017 ABCA 380 (CanLII) at para 171, 61 Alta LR (6th) 26), the Stephans are not focusing on the real elements of the alleged criminality. As argued by the Crown, they are rather bent on trying to prove that someone else (the medical personnel) was/were responsible for their child’s death (TR 65/32-40). Indeed, there need not be a death to constitute a failure to provide necessaries (as the Crown submits at TR 66/6-67/39), and the Crown takes the position that the failure to provide necessities arose before anyone else intervened.
As a South African, I’m automatically uncomfortable with the charge of racism. Here, it is all too frequently used as an ad hominem attack to deflect criticism. Having said that, it is clear that Justice Clackson’s verdict is astonishingly bad and should not be allowed to stand.
In this case I think the charge of racism is warranted. In also uncomfortable with people who clem that charges of racism is frequently used as a strategy to shut down criticism. Such claims are nearly always exaggerated, in my experience.
If it were the medical examiner were out there saying “You can’t criticize my testimony, that’s racist” it might be relevant to note that people sometimes cry racism under a view that “the best defense is a good offense” but this is other people pointing to the judge’s comments going “that’s racist.” So personally, I’m uncomfortable that you devoted 2/3s of your comment to a scenerio that isn’t even occuring here. why bring it up when it’s very clear to bystanders that the judge brought in issues that are irrelevant to the examiner’s testimony?
Yep. The judge could have said that the medical examiner’s testimony was full of jargon and hard to understand without bringing up the accent in such detail. I mean, hell, he wrote a whole paragraph about it!
I work for a global company and I work closely with a department in India. I once asked one of them “So, is our accent hard to understand sometimes?” Hemming and hawing before they admitted, yes, American accents are tough to understand if you’re not used to them, because we emphasize different syllables, pronounce certain sounds a little differently. I thought about that when the judge complained about “dropped” H’s and “mispronounced” vowels.
Judges must be able to cope with all manner of accents and modes of speech, and should have developed the skills long before being appointed to the bench. I have more sympathy for jury members. It is the court reporter who really has the tough job, since she/he must make a shorthand record on the fly (though shorthand is fundamentally phonetic). In Alberta Queen’s Bench, audio recordings of proceedings are also made, but it is my understanding that the recordings are normally just for archival purposes unless there is some contention with regard to written transcripts (my understanding is very limited, based on a brief conversation with the court reporter in a case similar to the Stephans’).
I have great difficulty understanding small children and I once encountered a Newfie whom I found nearly completely unintelligible.
“As a South African, I’m automatically uncomfortable with the charge of racism. Here, it is all too frequently used as an ad hominem attack to deflect criticism.”
I sincerely doubt that statement is any more true in South Africa than it is in the US – and here, it’s total bullshit. Our entire culture is steeped in racism and it’s safe to assume that if an action seems rooted in subconscious racial bias, than it probably is. Given what I know about South African history, I’d expect the situation is as bad or even worse over there.
You’re uncomfortable with the assertion of racism, even when it’s blaringly obvious, because racism SHOULD make you uncomfortable, not because the assertion is wrong.
ORLY?
Google “Bell Pottinger” and the “White Monopoly Capital” campaign, instigated by Jacob Zuma to deflect from his massive corruption. Google Julius Malema and some of the noxious things he’s said about white people.
Thabo Mbeki was notorious for shouting “racism” to deflect from criticism, especially w.r.t. his AIDS denialism.
One exmple here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2007/nov/06/southafrica.aids
Another example was his vicious attack on rape survivor and advocate Charlene Smith.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/3716004.stm
Don’t pontificate on something you know NOTHING about.
Justice Clackson should learn to use commas correctly before criticizing somebody else’s English.
“However, even when present in person, as he was the final two days of his testimony, the problems I have identified, continued. Nevertheless, the profound difficulty all the participants experienced in comprehending Dr. Adeagbo’s evidence, does not form a basis for a realistic concern that he was biased or partial.”
I did my best to transcribe verbatim. The PDF is a scanned copy of the ruling. Why the hell can’t courts produce regular PDFs, instead of the archaic use of paper for everything that had to be scanned. If they meed the judge’s signature, they can always scan just that page and add it to the PDF.
https://www.canlii.org/en/ab/abqb/doc/2019/2019abqb715/2019abqb715.pdf is a proper text document
To use the terminology of the courts, I regard Clackson’s comments as scandalous.
I do not recall seeing or hearing a single word of criticism of Dr. Adeagbo’s speech or professional conduct in the original trial. The only related matter raised at appeal was that the Stephanss were claiming the Crown had too many expert witnesses. My belief is that Clackson decided he didn’t want to accept Adeagbo’s testimony, preferring that of Savageau instead, quite possibly because her testimony wasn’t technically beyond his ability to comprehend, or at least he thought it wasn’t. His outrageous remarks about Adeagbo I think are there as “cover” for his own lacking and prejudices.
And once again – the fact that Ezekiel died and the proximal cause of his death are not specifically material to the charge against the Stephans.
It is shocking that a judge would spend so much effort criticizing–even mocking–the verbal expression of a medical professional–how very Trumpian of him. It is simply irrelevant to his testimony. The judge should be disciplined, at the very least, by whatever agency oversees judges. (Does any body actually oversee judges?)
A complaint has been filed.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/justice-terry-clackson-canadian-judicial-council-investigation-complaint-stephans-racism-1.5298752
The language comments certainly seem (to me) to be rooted in racism.
This
makes me believe the judge allowed his personal perception of Adeagbo’s presentation and speech convince him that Adeagbo was not knowledgeable.
“Dr. Adeagbo’s evidence was replete with technical medical jargon.”
An expert medical witness used medical terms? How shameful (?).
It’s certainly possible to be a more effective witness if an M.E. can simplify his/her language. In this instance, I wonder if Justice Clackson was trying to dredge up an additional reason to justify favoring the defense expert over Adeagbo.
He complained about the jargon, and then he ALSO complained about the witness attempting to “educate the court”, in other words explain his jargon.
The only nice thing about this case is that it reminds me that the US does not have the ENTIRE market cornered on racist assholes.
I find it remarkable that a government official would complain about the accent of another government official in a country that has two primary languages. Would the justice have been so rude about a French-speaking ME’s accent in English?
And then to complain that the expert witness tried to “educate the court”!