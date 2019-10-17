Rev. Al Sharpton’s Harlem antivaccine confab has been canceled!

Shockingly, the good news keeps coming. First, yesterday we learned that the Crown was going to appeal Justice Terry Clackson’s nonsensical decision that David and Collet Stephan acquitting them of culpability for the death of their son due to their not getting him medical care for his bacterial meningitis in a timely fashion and their decision instead to treat it with David Stephan’s Truehope supplements and other “natural” treatments. Yesterday, I also learned of even more good news. Two weeks ago, I took note of an antivaccine “forum” scheduled for this Saturday. The forum was called the Harlem Vaccine Forum. Scheduled to appear on October 19 in Harlem were Rev. Al Sharpton and antivaccine leader Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and a bevy of other antivaccine activists, ranging from the relatively well known (among skeptics) to ones I hadn’t heard of before. What I did not see was a single participant listed who could be characterized, even giving every benefit of the doubt, as pro-vaccine or even relatively neutral on vaccines. It was definitely an antivaccine crankfest.
And now it’s been canceled:
An event hosted by Rev. Al Sharpton’s civil rights organization and poised to raise dangerous anti-vaccine viewpoints in Harlem this weekend was canceled by the group on Tuesday, after physicians and public health officials argued that the event was harmful and targeted the African American community.
“We said both sides must be heard — we haven’t taken a position yet,” Sharpton said, asked about the National Action Network’s decision to host the event in the first place. Sharpton clarified that he was not hosting the event and was not even sure whether he’d attend.
I’m calling it: Rev. Sharpton is lying. How do I know? Well, one of the attendees of the antivaccine crankfest gave the game up on his blog, as I discussed the last time. It’s worth reiterating, so that any newbie who happens upon the article doesn’t have to click the link to find out how. To summarize, Curtis Cost was slated to be one of the attendees. He’s the author of a book called Vaccines Are Dangerous: Vaccines Are Dangerous: A Warning to the Global Community and a blog called—you guessed it—Vaccines Are Dangerous. (Subtlety would not appear to be one of Mr. Cost’s virtues.) The interesting thing about Curtis Cost is that he was an antivaxer back when Andrew Wakefield’s antivax grift was just a gleam in his greedy eyes as a barrister looking to sue vaccine manufacturers for “vaccine-induced autism” offered him hundreds of thousands of pounds to produce evidence to help him do that. No, seriously. He was spouting the “toxins gambit” long before I ever coined the term.
In any event, the Harlem Vaccine Forum was originally scheduled for September 14, but in a post on his blog dated September 13, Cost stated:
My apologies to everyone who was planning on attending the HarlemVaccine Forum this Saturday, September 14. I found out this afternoon that Mr. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke with Reverend Sharpton today and they both decided that they wanted to be part of this forum, but neither could attend this Saturday so it was decided to postpone the event for a few weeks.
With Mr. Robert Kennedy and Reverend Sharpton along with the other great speakers and parents I will have lined up, it will be a very dynamic event with massive news media coverage. We are looking at October 19 for the new date. I should have confirmation on this date later today or early next week.
So, yes, Al Sharpton was definitely lying when he said he was not sure that he’d be attending the rescheduled forum. He himself had spoken to RFK Jr., and the two had chosen October 19 because it was a date when they could both attend. That is not the action of a man who was nonchalant or didn’t care about this event to the point where he might not have attended. Oh, no. He planned on attending, without a doubt, and he was involved in planning it.
I was also rather annoyed at the Buzzfeed reporter who wrote the article, Azeen Ghorayshi, characterizing this event as a “both sides” forum. As I pointed out above, this was anything but. Its headliner was going to be one of the most famous antivaxers in the world, RFK Jr., and every single other participant in the forum (I’m talking to you, Mary Holland and Gary Null, for example) is as antivaccine as he or Curtis Cost is.
That’s why I laughed out loud when I read this:
“In 2019 the antivaccine ringleaders targeted the Orthodox Jewish community to flood them with a phony pamphlet, hold teleconferences, robocalls, and town hall meetings with fake information about vaccines,” Peter Hotez, professor of pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, told BuzzFeed News by email. “Now they have their sights set on Harlem to ignite an even bigger measles epidemic on the African American community there. Why Rev Sharpton would attack his own community in this way defies common sense or explanation.”
Asked about NAN’s decision to cancel the event on Tuesday, spokesperson Rachel Noerdlinger said: “When it was ascertained that it wasn’t enough of a cross-sector to have a balanced conversation on both sides, it was pulled.”
That the forum apparently “wasn’t enough of a cross-sector to have a balanced conversation on both sides” by design never occurred to Noerdlinger, but, then, that’s what spokespeople do: Spin, spin, spin.
The hilariously disingenuous statement by Rachel Noerdlinger notwithstanding, it’s good to see that Rev. Sharpton has at least some sense of shame. Light is frequently the best disinfectant when it comes to the germ of antivaccine pseudoscience. Bad publicity works, as, apparently, can criticism from famous scientists:
Certainly, an antivaxer who goes by the ‘nym Fed Up Democrat thinks that Dr. Peter Hotez’s intervention was critical:
A report was published at The Gothamist – a publication that deals with local NYC politics – where Sharpton and his National Action Network were slammed for promoting what they called “dangerous anti-vaccine” ideas. In the Gothamist article Hotez made the ridiculous statement that “now ‘anti-vaccine activists’ have their sights set on Harlem to ignite an even bigger measles epidemic on the African American community there. Why Rev Sharpton would attack his own community in this way defies common sense or explanation.”
Apparently statements on vaccines that Hotez disagrees with have the ability to spread viruses, according to Hotez. Doesn’t matter if the words are the truth. Hotez firmly believes free speech is dangerous. Let’s not forget who Dr. Hotez is; he’s the guy who will throw out insane comments such as that one, but then refuse to debate or appear publicly with anyone who disagrees with his insane remarks.
Dr. Hotez is effectively Bill Gates PR-guy. He is funded by The Gates Foundation and holds the same position on vaccines as Gates, which is that there should be vaccine mandates for everyone on the planet. Bill Gates has gone so far as to say those who choose not to vaccinate “kill children,” an insanely ridiculous lie that is being pushed now in an attempt to label Health Freedom Activists as a “hate group.” If they can smear the Health Freedom Movement as a “hate group” they can censor and silence us; that is the goal.
No, the goal is to protect children from the misinformation that cranks like “Fed Up Democrat” spread, and Dr. Hotez does a very good job of that. As I said above, light is the best disinfectant.
But why did Rev. Sharpton lend his name and organization to hosting an antivaccine event with the likes of RFK Jr., Mary Holland, Curtis Cost, and Gary Null? It could be that he’s not antivaccine but antivaccine conspiracy theories appealed to him on the basis of the poor treatment of African-Americans at the hands of the medical community over the history of the United States (e.g., the Tuskegee syphilis experiment), a history that’s led many African-Americans to be understandably very suspicious of the medical community. Unfortunately, antivaxers know that history. They know how suspicious many African-Americans are of doctors and the medical profession, and they use that suspicion as an “in” to promote their message to the African American community. Of course, more disturbing would be the possibility that Rev. Sharpton is actually antivaccine, and that’s why he was willing to team up with RFK Jr. to hold an event like this. (I really hope that this wasn’t the case.)
Either way, the fact that publicity shut this event down is a good thing. I’ll be watching to see if Rev. Sharpton attempts to reschedule.
7 Comments
From “fedup democrat” (who inexplicably follows the Trump party line on everything):
This is your reminder that antivaxxers will lie about everything.
It was not a good look for the Gothamist that they accepted an antivax fabrication and wording (i.e. Tuskegee = “deliberate infection”). This is how lies become tenets of antivax medphobic faith.
The Dr. Oliver Brooks I found on the G__gle doesn’t sound like an anti-vaxxer by any stretch.
It feels like an out of context quote. Dr. Brooks doesn’t say there was deliberate infection, and “They did this to us before, now they’re trying to do something to us now.” sounds like what Brooks has heard, not what he believes.
Christine Rose, if you read the quote, he does say that the men were deliberately infected. But going to the original article, he does criticise Al Sharpton. He could help by clarifying that misconception but still legitimise fear.
Right, Clyde, and it’s about par for the course for Null- who can’t be happy about this and other recent developments in his quest for supremacy:
— this event , where he could mis-inform many black people- was cancelled
— his long time terrestrial radio venue, WBAI, has been shuttered, perhaps permanently
— his attempts to implicate Guerrilla Sceptics, SBM advocates and people we know is not going so well- e.g. his FOIA investigation into the internet subterfuges of the wily Dr DG has not struck pay dirt ( see SBM blog, Monday)- yes, this doctor and his cronies sit and plan defamatory bios of good, decent alt med experts on Wikipedia all day through direct orders from Jimmy Wales and then, write up material where they have no expertise like that… that.. “picture hanger woman*, Susan, and Dr Barrett.
Unlike Null whose is an expert in everything.
It is good to see this disinfectant process working. Anti-vaxxers can’t spread their nonsense without social media promotion–it’s their best tool and worst enemy since pro-vaxxers just used it against them to put a spotlight on them.
It is nonsense that they pulled the event because they couldn’t have a “balanced” conversation. In the past anti-vaxxers have played this up at their meetings with empty chairs for the pro-vaxxers who did not attend. They will pretend to be “balanced” but the last thing they want at their event are facts.
RFKjr’s Children’s Health Defense claims on Facebook it will hold this event at a later date. I hope that does not happen, but if so, I hope they get the same treatment they just received for their continued targeted attacks on public health.
It is just troubling to see the antivaccine movement preying on communities with justified mistrust of government. I think we can attribute much of their success in bringing measles to the Somali community in Minnesota, the Ukraine community in Washington, and the Jewish orthodox community in New York to that history of justified mistrust.
And it’s not the activists’ children who end up in the hospital. It’s their victims’.
This is just wrong beyond words.