Antivaxers are targeting minorities with their misinformation and conspiracy theories

Without a doubt, in the US the antivaccine movement is largely white, affluent, and privileged. At least that’s true of the members of the antivaccine movement that we see on social media every day spreading pseudoscience and misinformation about vaccines and especially those protesting bills to eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school or SB 276, the bill in California to crack down on bogus “medical” exemptions, who, in their utter privilege, liken themselves to the “new civil rights movement“. That’s not to say that there aren’t antivaxers among the poor and minorities, but by and large the reasons for poorer vaccine uptake in those communities have less to do with vaccine hesitancy or antivaccine views than with lack of access to adequate health care or other financial or social barriers to having their children vaccinated. It’s also because many of these communities are vulnerable that this particular targeting is particularly dangerous. After all, if a community is already medically underserved, it certainly doesn’t help them if their vaccination rates fall because of antivaccine propaganda taking hold. That’s not to say that antivaxers haven’t been trying to recruit from minorities.
Indeed, they’ve explicitly targeted them with their misinformation. I’ve been writing about this sort of tactic for years now, and I saw earlier this week that the mainstream media has apparently finally noticed as well, given that ABC News published a story, Anti-vaccine leaders targeting minority becomes growing concern at NYC forum. The story is about the Harlem Vaccine Forum, in which Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. targeted people of color in Harlem, but the story goes back long before that.
One of the earliest (and most despicable) examples of antivaxers targeting a vulnerable minority population began over a decade ago, when a cluster of autism cases was noted in the Somali immigrant community. The story made the news, and unfortunately antivaxers descended like vultures and succeeded in convincing a lot of parents in the community that it must be vaccines causing the cases of autism. For example, David Kirby, author of the book Evidence of Harm: Mercury in Vaccines and the Autism Epidemic: A Medical Controversy, which was one of the early works using pseudoscience to link thimerosal in vaccines to autism was writing articles like ‘Autism May Be Caused By “Chemical Exposures”‘ specifically about the Somali community in Minnesota, with a “wink, wink, nudge, nudge” that the “idea that ‘chemical exposures’ (vaccine related or otherwise) might cause autism still brings virtual apoplexia to certain scientific circles.” He had previously hammered the same theme on the antivaccine blog Age of Autism. I’m not going to go into detail here why this cluster of autism cases was not really evidence of a higher rate of autism or that vaccines cause autism. I did that already over two years ago. The point is that white, affluent antivaxers targeted a immigrant community consisting of people of color, and the results were measles outbreaks, the worst of which occurred between 2016-2017, and as a result uptake of the MMR vaccine plummeted from over 90% to 42% in just a decade.
Worse, during the middle of outbreaks, antivaxers regularly showed up to give talks and spread their misinformation. During the last outbreak in 2017, Mark Blaxill swooped in to spread antivaccine pseudoscience. The crew of the VAXXED bus showed up to do the same. Indeed, back during the first major outbreak in 2011, Andrew Wakefield himself even made appearances.
I’ve also discussed multiple other examples. Back in 2016, after the release of the antivaccine propaganda movie disguised as a documentary, VAXXED, Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree, and others held screenings with Q&As afterward in minority communities, such as Compton. During their protests in 2015 to try to stop the passage of SB 277 in California, the bill that ultimately passed and eliminated nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates, antivaxers, such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., teamed up with the Nation of Islam in their protests.
It’s not just communities of color, though. It’s any isolated community that might be marginalized or vulnerable. Another recent example of antivaxers targeting isolated communities involved their preying upon the orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn and Rockland County, spreading antivaccine misinformation and invoking “religious freedom” to argue against making it harder for them to obtain religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates. The result was a very large measles outbreak.
So it’s good to see mainstream media noticing this particular predatory tactic:
Increasingly, those same anti-vaccine leaders have their sights focused on a new target: they’re infiltrating minority groups with existing skepticism of the medical establishment and exploiting the historically fraught relationships those groups have with doctors.
“It’s really vile, predatory behavior,” Dr. Peter Hotez, professor and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said of the anti-vaccine leadership.
The “band of predators,” as Hotez dubbed them, includes Robert Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine proponent, and Dr. Andrew Wakefield, who sparked the anti-vaccine movement with a now-debunked and retracted study and who is barred from practicing medicine because of numerous ethical violations.
They’ve already spread disinformation about vaccines in the Somali refugee population in Minnesota and Orthodox Jewish communities in New York State, which have both suffered severe measles outbreaks. Now all signs point to an effort to undermine the black community’s fragile relationship with doctors.
Unfortunately, the African-American community is particularly vulnerable to this sort of appeal because its members have a lot of reasons to distrust the conventional medical community. Of course, there’s the history of the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, in which African-American men with syphilis were intentionally left untreated in order to observe the natural course of the disease. It was an incredibly unethical experiment, a medical atrocity actually, and it’s the sort of thing African-Americans don’t forget. It’s not the only story, unfortunately. Far from it. Indeed, the cancer institute where I work has an active research program in medical disparities, including the effect of implicit bias on interactions between minorities and physicians. It was an eye-opening experience to learn about it and see presentations about just how differently minorities are often treated, even by physicians with little or no detectable overt racism.
The most interesting part of the story to me is how antivaxers tried to recruit an African-American writer and science journalist, Harriet Washington:
Her work, including authoring the book “Medical Apartheid,” has focused on African Americans being mistreated by certain medical professionals throughout history. So when Washington received an unexpected phone call from Kennedy roughly five years ago, she says he may have expected that her critique of racism in medicine translated into blanket distrust of established medicine.
During the conversation, Washington says she remembers discussing Kennedy’s claim to her that African-American boys were being used in secret vaccine experiments, and a subsequent parallel she says Kennedy drew to the infamous Tuskegee experiment.
“He was clearly trying to enlist me,” claimed Washington.
This brings me to one of the more fantastical conspiracy theories used by white antivaxers to try to recruit black people to their beliefs, the “CDC whistleblower” conspiracy theory. I’ve written about and discussed this particular conspiracy theory more times than I can remember, but to boil it down to its essence it involves the “reanalysis” of a study looking at the MMR vaccine as a risk factor for autism conducted by CDC researchers 15 years ago. In brief, CDC researcher William Thompson got into a series of phone conversations with an antivaxer named Brian Hooker, biochemical engineer turned incompetent epidemiologist and statistician. Thompson provided Hooker with access to the data for the study, “reanalyzed” the data and claimed to find a four-fold elevated risk of autism in African-American boys. As I explained many times, though, he and Andrew Wakefield neglected to mention that even Hooker’s reanalysis was stone cold negative for even a whiff of a correlation in every other subgroup and the entire population studied overall, that the number of African-American boys was very small, making this result almost certainly spurious (which is why it disappeared when the original researchers did it). The conspiracy theory became the basis of the movie VAXXED. And, yes, comparing this alleged result was compared to the Tuskegee syphilis experiment in the very first video about the CDC whistleblower produced by Andrew Wakefield.
Interestingly (and not unexpectedly), RFK Jr. was not particularly pleased when Washington was…less than enthusiastic…for his speculation:
But when Washington, who worked for years as a science journalist, pushed back at Kennedy, asking for proof to back up the connections he was making (and has made before), “He became very angry and began shouting at me,” she said.
The conversation continued to digress, Washington said, with Kennedy suggesting that she “was somehow being disloyal to African Americans.”
Then Kennedy hung up, she said. Kennedy denied raising his voice and told ABC News Washington’s claim that he implied she was unsupportive of the African-American community was “invented, crazy and just wrong.”
Gaslighting. It’s what old white guys like RFK Jr. do best, particularly to women and even more so to women of color. Let’s just put it this way: Whom should I believe, a respected journalist or a lying liar like RFK Jr.? Indeed, that RFK Jr. called Washington a liar (her claim was “invented”) and crazy tells me that it’s far more likely that Washington’s version of what happened is the much more accurate one. After all, if RFK Jr. told me it was sunny outside, I wouldn’t believe him until I had a chance to look out of a window myself to verify.
I also like that this news story included a quote to show what minorities think of antivaxers misappropriating the language of the civil rights movement to apply to their own “struggle” to make measles great again:
Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, a New York City-based civil rights organization, said that “interlopers” like Kennedy do a disservice to the African-American community when they appropriate civil rights language to further anti-science positions.
“I’m not seeing a scintilla of scientific evidence from any reputable public health expert that supports their claims,” he said. “If you don’t have that, do not come into our communities trying to trick, fool and bamboozle people and create artificial fear.”
Before the MMR vaccine was available, kids regularly died of the measles and mumps, Morial, who has three kids, cautioned.
“We’re talking about something that’s so serious. You’re trying to convince parents to put their own children and the children in their community at risk,” he added.
Thats exactly what RFK Jr. and his ilk are doing. They don’t think of it that way, because they deny the efficacy and safety of vaccines, but it’s what they’re doing nonetheless. Indeed, when it comes to vaccines and autism, RFK Jr. is the very epitome of the white savior, except that what he is doing is the opposite of saving anyone. That they would invoke the civil rights movement in the process makes what they’re doing all the more detestable.
That sounds so familiar. Exactly like how antivaxxers respond to me and to other autistics when we push back against them. In both cases, it’s paternalistic and patronising.
Orac writes,
After all, if RFK Jr. told me it was sunny outside, I wouldn’t believe him until I had a chance to look out of a window myself to verify.
MJD says,
The probability of it being sunny outside is clearly overlooked in this scenario. With vaccines, the probability of someone adverse to vaccines to make a black cloud of the risk/benefit ratio is clearly high.
@Orac,
Why do publicly disclosed vaccine contraindications lack incidence rates? Such information would be helpful to better understand the vaccine-safety climate. Please advise with a sunny disposition.
MJD, so sorry to see your idiocy here today.
A sunny day in Vancouver is orders of magnitude more prevalent than even the most common adverse vaccine reactions. Are you even trying anymore? Your trolls are getting feeble and weak.
If you look at the Vaccine Information Statement, it does actually address whether something is common or rare, and some in life numbers.
Those numbers can also be found in the Pink Book and studies. They’re not hidden.
If you mean why inserts who lost reported events (and to remind you, under the old regime, without regards to causality), maybe because the nature of such reporting doesn’t lend itself to either figuring out causality or rates?
But that information is out there.
There is no “autism epidemic”. It is simply that the condition is now recognised. My autistic daughter was born in 1974. At that time the measles vaccine was a single shot. Her regression coincided with our move to the Netherlands; we assumed this was the reason and that her speech would return. We first got the autism diagnosis when she was nearly eight years old. It took that long. We did not hear the term Asperger’s Syndrome until she was fifteen.
A few years ago there was concern that too many children were being labelled autistic when in fact they were not; autism is genetic and that is that.
@ Elanor Quin,
Autism is a multifactorial, immune-mediated, genetic condition. Many people have many of the 300+ genetic variants for autism & will not regress into autism.
In order for that to happen; an immune-mediating event must first take place.Genes + immune mediated event = autism.
Was your daughter immunized before or after your move to the Netherlands?
I was born in 1967 in Japan & am a non-responder to the MV. When my dad’s assignment in Japa was over & they needed to return to the U.S. with their two new daughters; the USAF was requiring proof of immunity (vs proof of immunization); as the MV was not well-received in Japan & there had been Measles outbreaks.
Unfortunately, not much was yet known about non-responders to the new MV & I received FOUR before my parents were allowed entry to the US.
I did soon after regress & in the 2nd grade was identified as mentally retarded. Luckily, one facet of my ASD is Hyperlexia & when re-tested they discovered I was reading at the level of a HS grad at age 7 & I was removed from SPED but sort of floundered with no support at all until I left school with a 9th grade education at age 15.
I obtained my GED at age 16 & scored very high, enough to receive a (non-form) letter from the White House urging me to return to education, which I did & I graduated college at the age of 22.
Nobody knew about autism (or hyperlexia) then. I was diagnosed at age 38 as ADD/ASD with atypical Hyperlexia (a savant capability 100% associated with ASD).
The MV DID cause my autism & yes; I DO have the suspect genetic variants on my:
HLA class II-DRB1 and DQB1 alleles
SLC6A4
CYP2D6
NAT2 R197Q
COMT V158M
COMT H62H
VDR Taq
MAO A R297R
MTHFR A1298C
MTRR A664A
CBS C699T
CBS A36OA
… among others & my MECP2 gene is literally ‘reverse to the genome’ & I am the only person in the world known to have that particular variant. That is the ‘Rett Syndrome’ gene but I do not have Rett Syndrome.
I have all of the ‘right’ genes for autism but was a neurotypical child until I was inadvertently vaxxed with four times the recommended dose of the MV.
Which is exactly what a multifactorial, immune-mediated genetic disorder would mean.
You should have no problem getting large grants and assembling a team of the best autism researchers given you’ve solved the problem that has been/being studied for decades by thousands.
@ Elinor Quinn; sorry for misspelling your name; I could not edit!
“@ Elinor Quinn; sorry for misspelling your name”
You should also apologise for your disinformation about vaccines.
There is no link between vaccines and autism.
My grandson was born in Albania and he was two years old when he arrived in Australia with my daughter-in-law. We also thought initially that it was the change in environment. New places, and different people. So it took another year or so for the penny to drop. And he really did have classical symptoms in retrospect.
This is really beyond the pale, an outright disgusting lie playing to medical atrocities perpetuated on blacks. I do believe Ms. Washington given her experience and how easily and frequently lies flop out of Kennedy, Jr.’s gob. I’ve also seen Kennedy, Jr.
liespeak and he does get very shouty and angry.
White saviour or simply preying upon a vulnerable demographic because he tapped out the stupid, privileged suburban housewife contingent?
Minority children did die of measles at a disproportionate rate compared to whites and RFK, Jr., Bigtree, Wakefield et al. want that to happen all over again for their grotesque cause.
There’s a certain brand of white guy who wants to be a White Savior, and when the human being in front of them doesn’t express the wonder and gratitude that Wannabe WS cast them in the role to express, said WWS often lashes out. I find Washington’s story very believable.
Why, yes! In five years or so autism might be costing the US 1 trillion annually because scientists are starting to figure out that a certain segment of the mentally retarded population have a tendency of flapping their hands and sticking their fingers in their ears. Scientists are also realizing that high functioning ‘oddballs’ also have the disorder.
https://health.ucdavis.edu/health-news/newsroom/autism-costs-estimated-to-reach-nearly-500-billion-potentially-1-trillion-by-2025/2015/07
MJD, I will have a break today and permit you the contrarian voice.
I suggest C2 for the break.
Are you enjoying yourself de-humanising a segment of our population? You must be because you do it all the time and people like Christine don’t speak out because its all about the vaccines to you. The costs are artificial in terms of measuring the “damage” of autism you twit. If we had been investing in services for autistics and recognising them as a vulnerable population that needs help and can be productive participants in society instead of warehousing them and leaving to die young, then the costs would have been there all along. Ask yourself if your children would be proud of the crap you are spewing and if so, you’ve failed as a parent.
Science Mom, who really is dehumanizing autistic individuals? The person lying about their real increasing numbers, which inextricably amounts to sweeping the problem under the rug, or the person calling a spade a spade? Must give you creative marks though for essentially suggesting not only are we getting better at diagnosing autism, but also the costs that go with it.
Of course Greg enjoys de-humanizing people with autism. Why else would he bang on about it so?
The real question is, given how Greg goes on and on about “hand flapping” is, does Greg know the different between “hand-flapping” an sign language?
In case you haven’t noticed, it’s the scientists who have sussed out ASD prevalence. How is that “sweeping the problem under the rug”? It’s anti-vaxxers that abuse those numbers. Stop using the excuse of “being real” to insult a swath of our population to give yourself shits and giggles and pretend you’re advocating for autistics.
Christ, what an asshole.
“Christ, what an asshole”
To be fair, Greg also seems to be a congenital liar.
“RFK Jr. is the very epitome of the white savior, except that what he is doing is the opposite of saving anyone.”
I just thought that bore repeating – and happy that Orac said it because now when I tell people that, I can say, “And I’m not the only one who thinks that!”
Science Mom: ” White saviour or simply preying upon a vulnerable demographic..?” **
Why not both?
Observing these people, I’ve noticed a few things ( all of them awful)
— it’s not just anti-vaxxers, woo-meisters target minorities too ( see PRN)
— some of them simultaneously court minorities and then show disrespect for them and their communities ( they live in “ghettos” “crime areas”, have ” no education”, they’re not pure, righteous country folk) NN, PRN. Some even kindly volunteer to go into cities and “fix” them, bringing healthy lifestyles, counselling, education, green juices ( PRN***)
— they present an ideal that is as outdated, lily white and fictional as old television sitcoms.
ALSO
— leaders function as role models for followers:
How many of them write books, lecture, maintain websites? An anti-vax mother approaches pregnant women or new mothers in stores to warn them.. they leave tracts in doctors’ offices ( TMR). They shriek on blogs about “babies dying” or accusing all SBM supporters of “drug dealing” ( contra RI). They start their own groups on facebook or elsewhere to advise parents . Some rap and gather their followers to carry on in the nation’s capitol ( VIE) or document how the media covers up the autism “epidemic” or “esplain” the physiology of ASD ( both AoA).
— these wannabes seek out followers
** AoA is not exactly thrilled with ABC
*** fuck that racism
I didn’t mention how they target Orthodox Jewish people! Same basic tactics but utilising different associations concerning past inhumanities . Just as bad, just as insulting.
The attitude is not just white saviour, I think it’s also class based. As in a member of the ‘elite’ class wants to help ‘the little people’ and then gets offended when it’s not wanted or ‘the little person’ turns out to know more than they do, or dares to question them. A paternal attitude can lead to public good, but no-one likes being patronised.
There is also the predatory element to them seeking targets that are socially isolated and vulnerable to being groomed with pseudo science. The fact that this is even possible shows rather starkly the many failures of our society.
So true.
Unfortunately, the average income/ accumulated wealth of black people is much lower than it is for whites and Orthodox Jewish families ( at least in the NY area) tend to be less affluent as well. ( a case of reality defying stereotypes).
Isolation makes people particularly vulnerable to misinformation, they’re cut off from the mainstream which might provide a more SB view or at least, multiple viewpoints.
I’ve found that woo-meisters also target Hispanic people by translating their tomes into Spanish ( NN, PRN). I haven’t seen as much by anti-vaxxers except for a few Spanish speakers in the CA rallies / TMR.
What is the best way that society can support and assist families struggling with autism? Prevent more autism so there are more funds to go around — not less!
What’s striking to me is not RFKJ’s stance as white savior or noblesse oblige savior, but the absolute shamelessness of his tactics. He tries to sweet talk Washington into supporting him. Then he tries to bully her into supporting him. Then, when she still resists, he turns to public character assassination.
Sound familiar?
There’s a larger disease here, neither specific to nor necessary for anti-vax. Referring to it’s appearance in Trumpers, Michelle Goldberg labeled it “total epistemological nihilism.” It’s not new. It’s what prompted Joseph Welch to say to Joe McCarthy “At long last, have you no sense of decency?” Tail Gunner Joe’s strategy of tell-ANY-lie was engineered and mastered by Roy Cohn, and while Cohn was alive it marked its adherents as social outsiders, generally recognized as disreputable, if tolerated now and then for ends-justify-the-means campaigns. But now, this mode is so ubiquitous, it might as well be the air we breathe. Of course this is how RFKJ rolls now. He’s just swimming along with the current.
LOl; It’s the evil antivaxxers!
So in my quest to get out about & out of my own little autistic bubble & to learn exactly who the ‘evil antivaxxers are’; I have been doing some major networking & I’ll tell ya: I have never met a pro-vax minority.
I have met many minority parents of children dead & disabled from vaccines though. THEIR stories. Completely unsolicited.
You haven’t a clue. There is no amount of propaganda that can make people hate vaccines for no reason. They hate them with reason & that would imply a deep & personal loss. You can muffle & gag & obscure all you want but the problem remains that vaccines are causing death & disability ever day.
Our ranks grow by the most unfortunate scenarios because vaccines continue to maim & kill.
And Washington needs to pick her damn corner. When she talks to black people she is sympathetic to their concerns; to the point of almost admitting the truth but then she gets in a corer in front of her colleagues & changes her tune. She needs to stop being sometimey.
Unfortunately for your evidence-free, anecdote-based narrative, there is no link between vaccines and autism. And the side-effects of vaccines pale into insignificance compared with the morbidity and mortality of vaccine preventable diseases.
@ BillyJoe,
Yes sir that was a free-wheeling narrative. Better than pro-vax trope. I post peer-reviewed evidence here all the time but have found a complete lack of critical thinking with the exception of Julian, Alaine & a few others.
You can choose to not listen to me but until kids stop dying from vaccines there will be a ever present & growing army of ‘evil antivaxxers’. It just is what it is.
You are free to side with that crap-epidemiology that couldn’t correlate gravity to a falling object, that exists in complete defiance of the unrelenting anecdotal evidence presented by grieving parents & with a complete disregard for the growing etiological evidence if you wanna … but don’t say nobody ever tried to tell you.
So, Christine, what vaccine caused my son’s heart disorder? Which vaccine causes cystic fibrosis?
“There is no amount of propaganda that can make people hate vaccines for no reason.”
Yes, because hatred is always based on reason and propaganda never works. Derp!
“white, affluent antivaxers targeted a immigrant community consisting of people of color”
Each to his own, but I refuse to cast the issue in these terms which, I believe, just perpetuates divisions between people. It’s not white against black, affluent against indigent, male against female, privileged against minority. A majority of white affluent males actually support equality for all regardless of race, sex, or gender. It makes no sense to disparage them as a group.
In this case, it is simply antivaxxers making use of every opportunity to spread disinformation about vaccines. In my opinion, identity politics is a losing game for all concerned. In this case, it doesn’t even make sense. The antivaxxers were not actually discriminating against the Somali community (nor do I think that their purpose was to help them in their misguided way). The antivaxxers were simply using the situation to further their cause.
@ BillyJoe,
Each to his own, but I refuse to cast the issue in these terms which, I believe, just perpetuates divisions between people
Interesting … You are able to see something most here cannot.
thanks.
“A majority of white affluent males actually support equality for all regardless of race, sex, or gender.”
Is that the same majority of white affluent males who voted for Donald Trump?