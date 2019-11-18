Dichotomous thinking, uncertainty, and science denial

If there’s one thing that I’ve learned about communicating science and medicine, in particular countering pseudoscience and quackery, it’s that belief in pseudoscience is very difficult to shake. Anyone who tries to counter, for example, antivaccine misinformation will soon find that simply countering misinformation with good information doesn’t work, at least not with the hard core antivaxers. The same is true when trying to counter cancer quackery and many other forms of medical pseudoscience. Certainly one thing that contributes to this resistance is a very human trait to crave certainty and become anxious when there’s uncertainty. A while back, I came across an article by a psychotherapist named Jeremy Shapiro—he’s at my old stomping grounds of Case Western Reserve University, too!—that delved into this question and led me to decide to write about it for this week. It’s a tendency that is at the root of a lot of science denial, not just pseudoscience and quackery in medicine but denial of climate science, evolution, and many other forms of science denial, which he attributes to the same basic thinking error, dichotomous thinking.
Before I get into the article itself, I tend to like to refer to dichotomous thinking as: If we don’t know everything, we know nothing! In fact, I gave an example of this sort of thinking just last week but didn’t really discuss it. Basically, Bill Maher, when interviewing Dr. Jay Gordon, kept harping on the uncertainty in medicine as a reason to doubt the safety and efficacy of vaccines, to doubt the conclusions of science, listing examples of dietary recommendations that changed, of Accutane being withdrawn from the market, and various other examples of when new findings led to significant changes in medical practice. Basically, his entire line of “reasoning” if you can call it that, was exactly the sort of dichotomous thinking that I listed above: If we don’t know everything then we know nothing, but with an additional twist. If we don’t know everything about everything in medicine, then anything is possible, no matter how much evidence against it exists; e.g., a link between vaccines and autism. At the end of the interview segment, he even explicitly said that, unless a doctor can tell him exactly what causes cancer and exactly how to cure it then he won’t shut up about asking questions about medical issues. Basically, Maher kept ranting about what we don’t know about medicine, completely ignoring how much we do know.
Shapiro characterizes this sort of dichotomous thinking a bit differently. After first noting that science deniers do cite science and empirical evidence but cite it in invalid and misleading ways, he notes that dichotomous thinking, also referred to as black-and-white or all-or-none thinking, is a characteristic factor in a number of mental conditions, including depression, anxiety, aggression and borderline personality disorder. This type of thinking involves taking a spectrum of possibilities and dividing it into two possibilities, eliminating shades of gray. Everything is either black or white.
Then:
Spectrums are sometimes split in very asymmetric ways, with one-half of the binary much larger than the other. For example, perfectionists categorize their work as either perfect or unsatisfactory; good and very good outcomes are lumped together with poor ones in the unsatisfactory category. In borderline personality disorder, relationship partners are perceived as either all good or all bad, so one hurtful behavior catapults the partner from the good to the bad category. It’s like a pass/fail grading system in which 100 percent correct earns a P and everything else gets an F.
In my observations, I see science deniers engage in dichotomous thinking about truth claims. In evaluating the evidence for a hypothesis or theory, they divide the spectrum of possibilities into two unequal parts: perfect certainty and inconclusive controversy. Any bit of data that does not support a theory is misunderstood to mean that the formulation is fundamentally in doubt, regardless of the amount of supportive evidence.
Similarly, deniers perceive the spectrum of scientific agreement as divided into two unequal parts: perfect consensus and no consensus at all. Any departure from 100 percent agreement is categorized as a lack of agreement, which is misinterpreted as indicating fundamental controversy in the field.
This is exactly the way antivaxers appear to think. Those of you who regularly encounter antivaccine misinformation will be able to discern this pattern in the arguments made. If a vaccine isn’t absolutely 100% safe, it’s dangerous, toxin-laden crap. If a vaccine is not 100% effective at preventing the disease it’s designed to prevent, it’s utterly useless. Any vaccine failure at all is evidence to them that they are correct, which is why they constantly harp on outbreaks in which vaccinated children fall ill as “evidence” that vaccines are useless, often crowing about how more vaccinated children became ill than unvaccinated. Of course, when they do this, they completely ignore the inconvenient fact that there are many more vaccinated children than unvaccinated children, which means that when you look at the percentage of unvaccinated children who fall ill compared to the percentage of vaccinated children who fall ill you’ll always find that unvaccinated children are far more likely to fall ill than vaccinated children. It’s a gambit that persuades because many people aren’t that great at math and won’t think in fractions, percentages, and probabilities of becoming ill without prompting and having someone lead them through the calculation.
Dichotomous thinking also has a consequence in how one evaluates existing scientific evidence:
Proof exists in mathematics and logic but not in science. Research builds knowledge in progressive increments. As empirical evidence accumulates, there are more and more accurate approximations of ultimate truth but no final end point to the process. Deniers exploit the distinction between proof and compelling evidence by categorizing empirically well-supported ideas as “unproven.” Such statements are technically correct but extremely misleading, because there are no proven ideas in science, and evidence-based ideas are the best guides for action we have.
I have observed deniers use a three-step strategy to mislead the scientifically unsophisticated. First, they cite areas of uncertainty or controversy, no matter how minor, within the body of research that invalidates their desired course of action. Second, they categorize the overall scientific status of that body of research as uncertain and controversial. Finally, deniers advocate proceeding as if the research did not exist.
This is one reason why I almost never use the word “proof” when discussing science, even when discussing homeopathy which has been about as close to proven to be impossible as anything can be in science. I discuss evidence, not proof. In any event, let’s apply this example to antivaxers. Again, like the example above, where I pointed out that if a vaccine is not 100% effective and safe it’s dangerous and ineffective (to them), if there is any controversy in the science surrounding a vaccine, no matter how minor, then the “science isn’t settled”. (How many times have you heard that line from antivaxers—or, come to think of it, quacks and other science deniers?) The “controversy” doesn’t even have to be a legitimate one, either. Take the example of whether vaccines cause autism. All the large, well-designed, well-executed epidemiological studies have failed to find a whisper of a whiff of a hint of a signal of a correlation between vaccination and autism. However, there do exist studies that have found a correlation. The problem is that they’re all studies by antivaxers, such as Andrew Wakefield, Mark and David Geier, and others, and they’re all terrible studies with huge methodological flaws. As discussed by Shapiro, though, antivaxers give equal (or even greater) weight to the studies by antivaxers finding that vaccines cause autism as they do to the vast compendium of studies by legitimate scientists that find vaccines don’t cause autism, and conclude that there’s still a scientific controversy over whether vaccines cause autism. There isn’t.
There’s a similar pattern with cancer quackery. Because I specialize in the surgical treatment of breast cancer, I understand that it’s incredibly scary to be diagnosed with cancer, even a cancer like breast cancer, which most of the time can be treated with a high likelihood of long-term survival or “cure,” if you will. Most patients, even those who believe in cancer quackery, will accept that surgery “works”, because it’s fairly intuitive that removing a cancer will treat it, but far more have a problem with chemotherapy and radiation. That’s why there are so many women with alternative medicine cancer cure testimonials who, when you examine their stories more closely, turn out to have accepted surgery but refused chemotherapy and/or radiation and were, in essence, lucky enough to have been “cured” by the surgery. In any event, the same sorts of arguments are common. If there isn’t a 100% cure rate, then conventional cancer treatment is useless and a dangerous mix of “cut, burn, poison”. Meanwhile, cancer quacks promise a 100% cure rate or a 90% cure rate for cancers that conventional medicine can’t cure but only manage, and any study that a treatment has more toxicity or is less effective than previously suspected is touted as evidence that chemotherapy doesn’t work. (It does.)
Shapiro points out the same phenomenon in another area of science. See if you hear echoes of arguments we’ve dissected on this blog before:
This same type of thinking can be seen among creationists. They seem to misinterpret any limitation or flux in evolutionary theory to mean that the validity of this body of research is fundamentally in doubt. For example, the biologist James Shapiro (no relation) discovered a cellular mechanism of genomic change that Darwin did not know about. Shapiro views his research as adding to evolutionary theory, not upending it. Nonetheless, his discovery and others like it, refracted through the lens of dichotomous thinking, result in articles with titles like, “Scientists Confirm: Darwinism Is Broken” by Paul Nelson and David Klinghoffer of the Discovery Institute, which promotes the theory of “intelligent design.” Shapiro insists that his research provides no support for intelligent design, but proponents of this pseudoscience repeatedly cite his work as if it does.
Again, this is part of how this sort of thinking works. The core tenets of the theory of evolution are supported by an enormous body of mutually-reinforcing evidence from a number of different disciplines built up over many decades. The controversies in evolution, such as they are, tend to be at the bleeding edge of the science, and the bleeding edge is always way more uncertain than the core. (Otherwise they wouldn’t be bleeding edge.) Yet creationists use those scientific controversies to cast doubt on the very core of evolution. It’s how science denial works. Similarly, climate science deniers use controversies at the very edge climate science to cast doubt on the entire conclusion of climate science that the earth’s climate is warming catastrophically largely due to human activity. Like the case with antivaxers, too, often the deniers produce dubious scientific studies to give the illusion of scientific controversy.
As Shapiro concludes:
There is a vast gulf between perfect knowledge and total ignorance, and we live most of our lives in this gulf. Informed decision-making in the real world can never be perfectly informed, but responding to the inevitable uncertainties by ignoring the best available evidence is no substitute for the imperfect approach to knowledge called science.
Indeed.
My one quibble with Shapiro is that I’m not so sure that a pathological (or near-pathological) level of dichotomous thinking is necessary for science denial to take hold, just a normal level coupled with perhaps an above-average need for certainty. When discussing this aspect of science denial, I like to quote a song by David Bowie, Law (Earthlings on Fire): “I don’t want knowledge. I want certainty!” That pretty much sums it up. If there’s a trait among humans that strikes me as being universal, it’s an unquenchable thirst for certainty. It’s a major force that drives people into the arms of religion, even radical religions that have clearly irrational views, and it isn’t expressed only through extreme religiosity. As anyone who accepts science as the basis of medical therapy knows, there’s a lot of the same psychology going on in medicine as well. This should come as no surprise to those committed to science-based medicine because there is a profound conflict between our human desire for certainty and the uncertainty that is always inherent in so much of our medical knowledge. The reason is that the conclusions of science are always provisional, and those of science-based medicine arguably even more so than many other branches of science. Why? Because medicine involves applying imperfect science to the treatment of disease. Often that application produces clear-cut cures. Arguably more often, though, the results are more mixed and less satisfyingly clear-cut (e.g., the treatment of chronic diseases). To go back to the David Bowie quote, evidence is knowledge, not certainty or, to echo Shapiro, “proof”. Take that craving for certainty and mix in some dichotomous thinking and any conclusion of medicine that isn’t 100% certain becomes very uncertain.
As I’ve said before, one of the hardest things for the average person who is not medically or scientifically trained to accept about science-based medicine is that the conclusions of science are always subject to change based on new evidence, sometimes so much so that even those of us “in the biz” can become a bit disconcerted at the rate at which knowledge we had thought to be fairly settled changes. One example that I frequently like to cite is how duodenal peptic ulcer disease (PUD) was treated 35 years ago compared to how it is treated now. Between 1984 and 1994, a revolution occurred on the basis of the discovery of H. pylori as the cause of most of the gastric and peptic ulcer disease we see. Where in 1985 we treated PUD with H2-blockers and other drugs designed to block stomach acid secretion, now antibiotics represent the mainstay of treatment and are curative at a much higher success rate than any treatment other than surgery and without the complications of surgery. I’m sure any other physician here could come up with multiple other examples. In my own field of breast cancer surgery, from time to time I look back at how we treated breast cancer nearly 30 years ago, when I first started residency, and compare it to how we treat it now, and I marvel at the changes, many of which I had to learn after having completed my training. If such changes can be disconcerting even to physicians dedicated to science-based medicine, imagine how much more disconcerting they are to lay people, particularly when they hear news reports of one study that produces one result, followed just months later by a report of a different study that gives a completely different result. That’s definitely not certainty!
The problem is that quacks offer what humans crave: Certainty. They also offer it in a manner that begs for dichotomous thinking: My quackery is good and effective; conventional medicine is a useless and toxic (and big pharma profits). Unfortunately, as I’ve discussed before, scientists often fall prey to what has been called the “truth wins” assumption. This assumption, stated simply, is that when the truth is correctly stated it will be universally recognized. Those of us who make it one of our major activities to combat pseudoscience know, of course, that the truth doesn’t always win. Quite the contrary, actually, I’m not even sure the “truth” even wins a majority of the time — or even close to a majority of the time. Moreover, most recommendations of science-based medicine are not “truth” per se; they are simply the best recommendations physicians can currently make based on current scientific evidence. They have changed. They’re changing now. They will continue to change. The examples are endless: mammography recommendations, treatment for hypercholesterolemia, adjuvant chemotherapy recommendations for breast cancer and other cancers. Unfortunately, there are quite a few doctors who are just as uncomfortable with change as the average person and still use out-of-date treatments and techniques.
The challenge, then, as a physician and science communicator, is twofold. First, we have to be comfortable when dealing with uncertainty and change ourselves. If we can’t, then there’s no way we’ll be able to communicate uncertainty. Second, we have to be careful to acknowledge and explain the uncertainty in the findings of science, noting where there is little to no uncertainty and where there is more. Of course, by the time we are adults, it’s often too late to get that message across in a way that we ever really internalize it. We really need to teach our children not just critical thinking but that in science there is no such thing as absolute proof and that medical and scientific conclusions are supported by evidence and subject to change and revision in the face of new evidence. Then there would be less for quacks to work with when they try to persuade people that science is unreliable and their treatments provide certainty.
As with any other medical procedure and medication, informed consent needs to apply to vaccination. I know the “1 in a million” quote regarding injury, etc…These confirmed injuries were fortunate enough to make it through the bureaucratic nightmare of vaccine court. If it is one in a million, what if your child is the one? Why is that ok? It’s more than 1 in a million. The data is obfuscated through poor information gathering, gas lighting, and denial of a patient’s medical history. Even when the information is available in the inserts, adverse events are excused as mere coincidences. Vaccines may not cause autism but the inserts in many state encephalopathy (brain damage) was a documented outcome. People are waking up and no longer blindly following medical advice from the corrupt, profit driven medical cartel.
This comment appears to have nothing to do with the post, unless it’s a somewhat indirect attempt to show its points. Have you read the post?
The packet inserts are required by law to list any and all suspected/reported vaccine-related adverse reactions, even if no scientific basis and even if only one report ever. And if 1 in a million or even 1 in 100,000, what about the risk from the natural disease. Extrapolated from 1950s to current population, without vaccine measles would yearly result in around 100,000 hospitalizations, around 1,000 deaths, around 1,000 permanent disabilities, plus week to 10 days of missing class and suffering. In other words, odds from disease exponentially greater than from vaccine. In the real world one has to weigh the odds. In the case of vaccines, exponentially in their favor. Yep, if ones child the rare case of serious adverse events, having given the vaccine would incur guilt and anger; but what if one refused the vaccine and child suffered serious adverse events, same guilt and anger; just would be far more parents who didn’t give the vaccine.
One more example, rubella, German measles, three day measles, almost always an extremely minor unpleasantness, except for pregnant women. With an incubation time of 12 – 14 days, if a woman becomes pregnant after exposure or during pregnancy, risk of miscarriage, stillbirth and congenital rubella syndrome (deafness, blindness, seizure disorder, retardation, microcephaly) almost 100%. An epidemic in mid 1960s resulted in almost 40,000 cases. So vaccinating people protects fetuses. Maybe you don’t think society should protect pregnant women???
As has been mentioned on this blog hundreds of times before, what antivaxxers mean by “informed consent” vastly differs from true informed consent.
For table injury, you need only show a temporal relationship. Not very bureaucratic, I would say.
I’ll repeat Prof. Reiss’ comment that you don’t address any points of the blogpost, just seek an opportunity to edge your anti-vaxx views in. And you are wrong in that (surprise). The rate of vaccine injuries aren’t determined by those who prevail in Vaccine Court; those are legal proceedings. They are determined by scientific studies so it is no surprise that those who are awarded in court roughly reflect the best evidence we have available about vaccine adverse events.
@Joel and Science mom. I don’t want children to suffer. That’s my point, especially the ones who are already here.
As far as science and truth…. https://www.sciencealert.com/how-much-top-journal-editors-get-paid-by-big-pharma-corrupt
Per usual…. https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/industries/summary?cycle=2019&id=h04
To follow along a person needs faith, like a cult, with all the assumptions, extrapolations and unknowns because the science is incomplete, corrupted and flawed. The more I read, the more
I don’t want children to suffer.
Then why do you want them to get diseases that are bad enough that we put large amounts of time, money and energy into finding ways to prevent them? If you think VPDs are not a big deal, why don’t you volunteer to get tetanus to show how “not a big deal” it is?
Aw, bless your heart you little warrior mom you.
I’ll take it you refuse to read Retraction Watch et al. Yes, there are some dodgy dealings in science publications; that doesn’t mean all studies are “corrupt” and not even most. It’s sloppy/lazy/ignorant of you to apply an article such as that to all scientific endeavours.
That’s a problem in politics, not science. Again you tarnish an entire field because of some bad apples, that I may add seem to be a larger problem with one party coughGOPcough than another. Vote and urge your representatives to reform campaign financing and lobbying laws. I do.
Oh self-awareness where art thou.
@Natalie White: “I don’t want children to suffer. ”
And we certainly can’t fault you on your solution.
https://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/d9880dd3651b8f6e0f6c819ac242f20d
I have a two year-old daughter. I come from a very poor part of the world. I’ve seen first-hand what Rubella can do to a baby from a vaccine-refusing mother.
Why is 1 in a million okay? Because, without the vaccine, that 1 in a million becomes 1 in 1,000, and that’s definitely not okay. Why multiply the risk by a factor of 1,000? And that’s death. One in 1 million do not die from the MMR vaccine, while 1 in 1,000 who get measles will die from it.
I’ll gladly take those odds for my daughter and for any other child under my care. Those privileged enough to have never seen the horrors of vaccine-preventable diseases may be comfortable enough to minimize the consequences of diseases while losing their minds at the very rare possibility of a vaccine “injury.” I wish I were that privileged.
Yeah, you say that until it happens to you. Ask Dr. Poling how he feels about his daughter, “taking one for the team”. So lame.
Hanna Poling? We’re reviving that case again? If these things happen so regularly, why not find another one? It’s been a while since her case was ruled upon. And, yes, I’d take one for the team. It’s probably not the kind of thinking you particularly would be inclined to, but I love my daughter and her friends at daycare and cousins that much. I’d rather be lame than heartless enough to scare parents away from protecting their children. 😉
One more thing… If by “it,” you mean autism, I’ll take it over death and other consequences of not vaccinating any day of the year. This obsession many like you have with wanting autism to be, or treating it like, a death sentence needs to stop. Children and adults who are autistic are reading this, and you all are basically calling them dead or invalid. They’re not, and anyone who keeps using autism as the worst possible outcome of vaccination needs to apologize to autistics and remove themselves from the internet, stat.
Just a reminder that the Poling case was not ruled on. It was conceded based on a table injury where causation is presumed.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/leftbrainrightbrain.co.uk/2016/07/08/court-clarifies-hannah-poling-case-does-not-afford-any-support-to-the-notion-that-vaccinations-can-contribute-to-the-causation-of-autism/amp/?client=safari
It doesn’t show what the antivaccine activists claim, and further, their efforts put children with mitochondrial diseases at risk.
Using that case to put children like Hannah at higher risk is just jarring.
@ Rene F. Najera, DrPH:
Exactly. ( As usual)
“Those privileged enough to have never see the horrors of vaccine-preventable diseases…”
Another aspect of the growth of anti-vax adherence may be not just affluence ( middle class or better, so-called First World countries) BUT their age cohort:
— the ( mostly) women we’ve been watchingprotestig at events in Sacramento, Washington and other pop up protests seem ( I haven’t taken a poll) to be a certain age group ( being the parents of young children may set limits) perhaps age 30s-40s being most representative –
which means that they probably have NEVER seen a VPD in the wild. They were vaccinated and never had measles, mumps, varicella etc.
But what’s worse, is that people who should know better – their chosen doctors and older partisans, don’t set them straight.
— many of the leaders of anti-vax are old enough to have seen/ suffered these illnesses themselves:
Wakefield, Blaxill, Kennedy, Drs Tenpenny, Humphries and Gordon must all be at least 60. Some of the parents ( AoA, TMR) as well: Ann Dachel, Loe Fisher, Kuo Habakus, Rossi, Polly Tommey, Del Bigtree, Heckenlively, Handley, Stone are probably 50- 70+.
People in this age group should also be aware of how children labeled as ID/ SMI were warehoused in institutions but yet they ask, “Where were all the children with ASDs years ago?”
They were called something else and hidden away from the public.
Let me correct:
people with low functioning ASDs were hidden away.
Others were in the leaders’ general classrooms.
Certainty must surely play a part…
And I would add that a person’s need for certainty is not ingrained either. It would just take a cancer diagnosis to change how much need for certainty you have.
I think one added feature that grabs people into movements is the need for community. Cults have a way of keeping people pinned in a movement by restricting how their communal ties are maintained; they talk to and interact almost exclusively with people who are giving back to them examples of the way an individual in the movement is expected to think, and in some cases, are subjected to conditions that explicitly cut them off from people who might tell them something different. Filter silos unquestionably act in a similar way. I know I’m not saying anything that hasn’t been said a hundred times or more. Certainty may well be the thing that turns them, but the thing that keeps them and in darkness binds them is community.
I have big problems with cancel culture (in an abrupt segue); it strikes me too much as shunning or disconnection, like Scientologists or Mormons or any other cult executes.
Orac: “We really need to teach our children not just critical thinking but that in science there is no such thing as absolute proof and that medical and scientific conclusions are supported by evidence and subject to change and revision in the face of new evidence.”
Oh hell yes.
So how do we convince boards of education and college higher-ups of the vital nature of this teaching?
Fascinating stuff. You raise the stronger need for certainty as one explanatory factor, and Foolish Physicist raises a health crusts, like cancer, as a second – I wonder if a real mistrust inducing event should be considered as a third: something that gave a person cause to mistrust doctors and made them more vulnerable to seeking alternatives that are certain. It can be anything from an actual medical mistake to impatience or anger in responding to a question.
@ Dorit:
Two of the biggest promoters of quackery I know maintain that family members- usually,a parent- was “killed” by SBM:
–Mike Adams ( on his Health Ranger site) says that family members died because of cancer treatments by SBM
–Gary Null insist that his mother died of a heart attack because she obediently followed doctors’ order and took HRT for menopause and his father died of cancer because he listened to doctors NOT his son. Similarly, his brother.
If you read anti-vaxxers’ stories about their children, they frequently blame doctors for vaccinating their children and then abandon SBM by seeking out woo.
MJD simplification: Non-static dichotomous thinking is the mother of invention. Quacks sometimes push our buttons, although, they are essential to the growth and development of pioneering ideas.
Q. In the near future, will artificial intelligence in medicine falter based on its inability to comprehend the benefit of a “theatrical placebo.”
Black and white thinking is how younger children think- it takes a while for them to learn to see shades of difference. You can imagine this by surveying how literature for children usually depicts characters as all-good or all-evil, for example in fairy tales. Stories with more modern and educational aims try to inject realism by showing that perhaps the ‘bad guy/ girl’ isn’t really so terrible or that there is misunderstanding about him/her**. Piaget and his followers hold that integration of different aspects of a person or situation may require at least the beginnings of formal operational thought which typically occurs/ starts in adolescence.
So yeah, they’re child-like and not in a good way. Quacks cater to this tendency of simplistic thinkers by providing “certain cures/ answers” *** and painting SBM in bold shades of total black. All Orac’s regulars can think of examples of all-or-nothing thinking- the Nirvana fallacy,if it ain’t perfect, it’s nothing used by denialists ( see flu vaccines). Science is probabilistic, a comparison of differing percentages of advantage or disadvantage not cut and dry.
** although if you look at some YA fiction/ films you may be hard pressed to find any more balance
*** their treatments have near total efficacy, I hear 98% or 93% frequently at PRN vs 3% for chemotherapy
As an aside…
about how gastric ulcers are treated;
my father had a few bouts of ulcers; in 1982, he over-used aspirin for a knee injury and – Guess what? They treated him with an acid-blocker. Then, years later, 1993, he had a recurrence – despite not using aspirin and Voila
they used another acid block, antibiotics and OTC Bismuth tablets. He had to stay on acid-blockers for the rest of his life with no real problems.
My cousin ( no blood relation to my father**) developed ulcers at the age of 5 ( yes) in 1969. His mother found a doctor who imported a New Wonder Drug for him from Sweden – the first acid blocker- which helped him to have a relatively normal life. AS an adult, he learned that he had acid production that was abnormal, it pointed towards his throat not the other way .IIRC
He has done well for himself and works creating “movie magic” and fancy editing for television production.
** lots of ulcers in both my families, uncles, aunts, cousins; so far so good for me.
“Proof exists in mathematics and logic but not in science.”
I’m sure everyone here realizes it, but it’s worth noting that we have cranks in mathematics (and statistics, my area) who are just as steadfast in their denial of mathematical proofs as anti-vacc people are in their denial of science. It’s more common than you would think to encounter students (and the occasional faculty) who refuse to believe the sets of whole numbers and the reals have different cardinalities. My all time head scratching “WTF?” reference was guy who started grad school as I was finishing: he left after a couple semesters because he refused to accept the concepts of spaces of dimension higher than 3 and that it was possible to define different but equivalent metrics on such spaces.
“denial of mathematical proofs”
Cranks can be worse than that, deriving so-called proofs with glaring errors that when pointed out are denied. That is, they persist in believing their proof despite the mathematical errors they’ve made.
Another thing about mathematical proof (and logic) is that it can be far more elusive than most realize. Two exemplary mathematicians, though in very distinct fields, are Godel and Lakatos.
“concepts of spaces of dimension higher than 3”
This may be an example of the confusion between mathematics and physics. We use mathematics to construct physical models, however much of mathematics, though valuable on its own, is not useful for constructing physical models. Further, physics may not be reducable to mathematics in the general case. That is, physics may not comprise a formal system. These are advanced topics that go beyond the thrust of Orac’s article.
There is also the matter of domain. Many widely use physical laws are not fundamental and are at best approximations. When you step outside their domains (in the sense of mathematical functions) they are unreliable and can be very very wrong. Examples include Ohm’s law and the inverse square law (both electromagnetism and gravitation). More relevant to the article are the effective domains of the various statistical methods used in science, and especially by cranks, that Orac often addresses.
Fun stuff.
“This may be an example of the confusion between mathematics and physics. We use mathematics to construct physical models”
he had serious ‘objections” to high dimensional vector spaces in linear algebra and their use in statistics and statistical modeling. The metric stuff came primarily in the definitions of different M-estimators.
He probably would have hated the concept the time domain versus frequency domain.
My dad started college on the GI Bill right after WW II, and wanted to do physics because that was the rage. Well, he had to drop that line of study when he refused to use just the significant digits. He did not understand why he was marked down by showing an answer out to six or more significant digits, when the data provided only had three. He ended up majoring in linguistics, with an emphasis in French. And went back into the Army in the Counter Intelligence Corps, listened to lots of radio talk.
I had a couple of frustrating conversations with him trying to explain the logarithmic scales for sound and earthquakes.
Mathematics is a special case, in that “true” really means “logically consistent”. That’s what mathematical proofs amount to: you start with a certain number of axioms (preferably as few as possible) and you show that certain concepts are consistent with those axioms. Even there you have issues like Gödel’s incompleteness theorem, which shows that a mathematical system cannot be both complete and logically consistent.
I get a certain reluctance to accept things that are beyond everyday experience, such as a space with N > 3 dimensions. As a physicist I am comfortable with higher-dimensional spaces, like the four-dimensional spacetime of relativity and the six-dimensional (or 6N-dimensional, when you are considering the motions of individual particles) phase space in which velocities as well as positions are treated as coordinates. Some engineering problems are set in parameter spaces that may have more than three dimensions (if the parameters are not redundant there will be one dimension for each free parameter). But many people are as limited by their experience in the 3-D world as Mr. A. Square of Flatland was by his experience in a 2-D world (the purpose of that book was to give some idea of how we would perceive a higher-dimensional space).
All other branches of science besides mathematics have uncertainty. Uncertainty is even fundamental in quantum physics, because there are limits to how precisely you can simultaneously know, e.g., the position and momentum of a given particle. (I suspect this is one reason for the prevalence of quantum woo: things are sufficiently non-intuitive that charlatans can make a living “explaining” quantum to the gullible.) One should have a healthy respect for uncertainty in science. But cranks take it to an unhealthy level.
There was some “I’ve invented a new physics and Einstein was wrong bow down to me!” type over on an old post telling us how we were wrong about biology and how we are wrong about physics (gravity waves aren’t real, but also are faster than light), and we should all be scared of 5G.
I gave them 0.75 TimeCubes. (A TimeCube being a unit of Internet physics nuttiness named in honor of some guy from back in the early 00’s.)
Oh -oh- Orac! – I soooo get what Shapiro is saying here. It’s like on the other thread where Beth asked you to cite the studies, after you contested Wellers’ claim that the full schedule hasn’t been tested for safety, and all you cited were largely irrelevant stuff. Really — how ‘science denying’ was that!
So again:
The rate ratio for type 1 diabetes among children who received at least one dose of vaccine, as compared with unvaccinated children, was 0.91 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.74 to 1.12) for Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine; 1.02 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.75 to 1.37) for diphtheria, tetanus, and inactivated poliovirus vaccine; 0.96 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.71 to 1.30) for diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis, and inactivated poliovirus vaccine; 1.06 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.80 to 1.40) for whole-cell pertussis vaccine; 1.14 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.90 to 1.45) for measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine; and 1.08 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.74 to 1.57) for oral poliovirus vaccine. The development of type 1 diabetes in genetically predisposed children (defined as those who had siblings with type 1 diabetes) was not significantly associated with vaccination. Furthermore, there was no evidence of any clustering of cases two to four years after vaccination with any vaccine.
N Engl J Med 2004; 350:1398-1404
DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa032665
and
The highest risk for autism was conferred by being a boy (HR, 4.02 [CI, 3.78 to 4.28]), being born in a late birth cohort (2008-2010; HR, 1.34 [CI, 1.18 to 1.52]), having no early childhood vaccinations (HR, 1.17 [CI, 0.98 to 1.38]), and having siblings with autism at study entry (HR, 7.32 [CI, 5.29 to 10.12]).
Ann Intern Med. 2019;170(8):513-520.
DOI: 10.7326/M18-2101
Besides, you claim that all vaccines are dangerous. Dropping three should be beneficial. And if there are a cumulative effect, three vaccines should show it.
Oops – continued – the more I read, the more unsettled I become. And now in this post ORAC is asking for a pass. Science keeps evolving, sure we get it wrong sometimes, because we’re just working with the info we have available…and you all will need to roll with our mistakes….that’s just not good enough.
I just had a lovely conversation with my adult child with level 2 autism. He saw an this article on my laptop screen: https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/kz4jyz/earthquake-conspiracy-theorists-are-wreaking-havoc-during-emergencies
Which surprised him on how there were so many more conspiracies than he imagined. Not bad for a kid who could not do something as “simple as speak” as a three year old. After ten years of intensive speech therapy he can speak, but it takes a bit to understand. It has nothing to do with his intelligence. He has a two year associate’s degree an political science. He is not impressed with folks like you.
My level 2 autistic adult kid is smarter than you. I would put that bumper sticker on my car if I still had a car.
@ Najera – Vaccination doesn’t cause autism? Remember? However, vaccination can and does cause encephalopathy aka brain damage. Where there is risk, there must be informed consent regardless how much you and the others try to minimize it.
That idea is at least a decade out of date:
Doja A. Genetics and the myth of vaccine encephalopathy. Paediatr Child Health. 2008 Sep;13(7):597-9. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19436557
Wiznitzer M. Dravet syndrome and vaccination: when science prevails over speculation. Lancet Neurol. 2010 Jun;9(6):559-61. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20447869
Berkovic SF et al. De-novo mutations of the sodium channel gene SCN1A in alleged vaccine encephalopathy: a retrospective study. Lancet Neurol. 2006 Jun;5(6):488-92. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Lancet+Neurol.+2006+Jun%3B5(6)%3A488-92
Verbeek NE et al. Etiologies for seizures around the time of vaccination. Pediatrics. 2014 Oct;134(4):658-66. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Etiologies+for+seizures+around+the+time+of+vaccination
Reyes IS et al. Alleged cases of vaccine encephalopathy rediagnosed years later as Dravet syndrome. Pediatrics. 2011 Sep;128(3):e699-70. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/?term=Alleged+cases+of+vaccine+encephalopathy+rediagnosed+years+later+as+Dravet+syndrome
Berkovic SF et al. De-novo mutations of the sodium channel gene SCN1A in alleged vaccine encephalopathy: a retrospective study.
There’s a team of researchers at the local medical school who investigate the genetics of encephalopathic epilepsy, SCN1A and its many de-novo mutations. One of them gave a public lecture last week to celebrate promotion to Professor.
Autism is not encephalopathy. Measles, haemophilus influenzae type b, and other vaccine preventable diseases can cause encephalopathy. Just post the PubMed indexed studies by reputable qualified researchers that any vaccine on the present American pediatric schedule causes more brain damage than the disease. Remember measles causes encephalitis in one out of a thousand cases, and that is not even counting SSPE.
And as brian notes, you are really out of date. Here is a place where you can catch up: https://www.spectrumnews.org/
Good grief there is informed consent; you just don’t like that the information doesn’t include your little flights of fancy. As for Poling, there is so much we don’t know about the case because her parents have only dribbled out the convenient parts of her medical history. She had a lot of illnesses preceding the event in question. I don’t begrudge the ruling; it is the way the court should work but don’t think it’s any kind of proof of anything.
This might help you more: https://www.spectrumnews.org/?s=seizures&orderby=newest
Unfortunately, for your obsession with “encephalopathy”, there were only six articles.
That’s Dr. Najera to you, White.
This doesn’t change my previous statement, White. Vaccination may cause encephalopathy, but that’s not autism. As much as you keep insulting autistic people, now calling them brain damaged, you’re not going to be correct, nor will you antivax types win this cultural battle. I’ll take the 1 in a million encephalopathy from vaccines to the 1 in 1,000 encephalopathy from measles, and higher rates from other vaccine preventable diseases, White. You’re going around in circles on this, White.
The was an article on Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) on the CBC website a couple of days ago. The dichotomous “thinking” among the commenters was horrendous. If I were about to start teaching a first year university course in any science and got a crop of students who had made remarks like I saw, I’d probably hide in a dark corner sobbing quietly for a few hours then go the department head or dean and suggest the course be cancelled and the students advised to take up minimal-skill laboring jobs or do at least three years of remedial thinking before contemplating such a class again. Except for about 2% of the comments they could be grouped into “see how horrible cannabis really is” or “how dare anyone even suggest there is the slightest bit of risk from doing my beloved weed? – this is propaganda!!1!”
One person said he had had CHS and recovered. Another insisted that that person had to have “proof” from the docs who treated him to be sure that he really had CHS and not something else. After being told scientist don’t speak of proof, he demanded evidence for that notion. At least he had some idea that evidence is important.
Dichotomous thinking is easy and comfortable. It requires not intellectual effort nor does it present challenges to the ego.
That reminded me to check in with Leon Gussow’s blog The Poison Review, as he did several entries on CHS. I’m bummed that it seems to have moribund for over a year, but he’s still active on Twatter.
^ “have been moribund,” that is. On the other side of the same token, I might represent a case for its being turned into a noun.
In the 1970s, British mathematician Jacob Bronowski, known for his studies of the history and philosophy of science, did a brilliant 13 part series for BBC TV on those topics. The eleventh episode was “Knowledge or Certainty.” You can watch it by itself but you have to watch it beginning to end and without any unnecessary interruption. The ending was shocking and powerful,and I still can feel the way it made me feel then.
It’s a great way to understand the difference between the two.ways of thinking.
That was a great series!
It’s been a long time since I watched it.
You forgot a link, dear sir.
I beseech you, in the bowels of Christ, think it possible that you may be mistaken.