Toni Bark has cancer

Toni Bark is an MD who, like too many other MDs, embraced quackery and antivaccine pseudoscience. She’s been a speaker at antivaccine “rallies”; appeared at antivaccine “roundtable discussions“; and even been a featured speaker at the infamous Conspira-Sea Cruise, basically a cruise for conspiracy theorists. What I did not know until recently is that Toni Bark was also recently diagnosed with cancer:
Gastroesophageal cancer is a cancer that develops at the junction between the esophagus and the stomach. It’s a nasty actor, too, as it more or less behaves like esophageal cancer, which is not a good cancer to have. You might remember that Christopher Hitchens died of esophageal cancer. It’s a form of cancer that, even when it is diagnosed while it’s still surgically resectable, still has a low survival rate. So, right off the bat, I feel for Toni Bark. Her chances are not good. I feel for her son, too, whose mother is facing a disease that will very likely end up taking her life. Even with that empathy, though, I have to point out that another of her son’s posts expresses the epitome of everything about cancer quackery and alternative medicine that infuriates me, namely the piety and victim-blaming:
It saddened me at the time that Toni Bark’s son so clearly buys into the mindset that healthy people living super healthy lifestyles don’t get cancer and thus felt obligated to emphasize so much that it’s an “unlucky case of a genetic/immunological fuckup.” Well, yes it is. The problem is that so much alt med has a near-absolutist view regarding our ability to prevent disease and alt med’s ability to cure it, such that if you get sick you think it’s your fault and if your treatment doesn’t work you think it’s because you’re not doing it right. It’s the mindset. The message is that you have near total control over your health. The dark flip side of that message is that if you get sick you must have done something wrong. That dark side increases the suffering of cancer patients and those who love them. It even saddens me that Toni Bark has cancer. Even so,. when I saw this video of an interview she did with Polly Tommey of the VAXXED crew, I was irritated, because Toni Bark herself was promoting the same message:
The video opens with Toni Bark discussing how she underwent “immunotherapy” at a clinic in Vienna and how she’s undergoing chemotherapy for her cancer. My first reaction upon listening to the first five minutes was relief and amazement that she’s apparently undergoing standard of care treatment. On the other hand, she also went to what sounds like a dodgy cancer clinic much like Hallwang. I also can’t help but be a bit amused at how she touts how she’s using mebendazole, an anti-helminthic (anti-worm) drug against her cancer, and how great it is that it was repurposed to treat cancer. I wonder if she would approve of my research examining whether a drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis can be repurposed to treat breast cancer. After all, it was that research that led antivaxers to swamp my university with bogus complaints about an “undisclosed conflict of interest” several years ago.
But let’s move on. I want to discuss the part of the video around the 4:50 mark, where the interviewer asks Bark to address the questions that “they” had “poisoned you.” (Apparently, unsurprisingly, Toni Bark’s fans think that the only way she could have gotten cancer is because someone “poisoned” her.) Her answer is very much of a piece with the message in the meme I posted above:
So I’m going to say that if I can get cancer anyone can get cancer because at 14 I gave up white flour, white sugar and went to a plant-based based, not only, but I gave up animal meat at that time. For several years I had been living in ketosis. I was doing ketogenic nutrition with my patients, and I was using a ketogenic diet. I had an average glucose of 60 and no inflammation. So, how did I get cancer? It’s a good question, and even my oncologists were quite confused why I would get cancer. I have no risk factors. I was already metabolically doing all the things to make me uninhabitable for cancer, but it was at the GE junction—the gastroesophageal junction—and theoretically I had silent reflux and had chronic dysplasia over decades. This cancer is a cancer of younger people. It’s mostly people in their late 30s or even 20s. It’s also weird. I’m, like, on the older side for this. So, I don’t know what to say, but it was the last thing on my list of what could be going on. I thought I had an ulcer, and, really, I was at a case testifying in a courtroom in California when it was like, I gotta get out of here, it was so bad.
Later in the video, she goes on about how shocked she was, how shocked her family was, and how everyone was saying, “It can’t be cancer.” Actually, yes. Yes, it can be cancer, even for someone like Toni Bark
There’s that attitude again! Toni Bark had made her body “inhospitable to cancer,” had (to her mind) done “all the right things” to prevent cancer, but ended up with cancer anyway, and a particularly nasty form of cancer at that! Earlier in the video, she recounts how she now has a J-tube. That’s a jejunostomy, a tube placed into the jejunum, the proximal part of the small intestine, in order to provide liquid nutrition, because she couldn’t take in enough nutrition orally.
She even almost died, according to this video. A couple of months ago, Toni Bark suffered a severe upper GI hemorrhage that dropped her hemoglobin to 4. (Normal is around 12-15.) That’s serious bleeding. That’s life-threatening hemorrhage. Apparently, she even underwent surgery for this bleeding and had been told by her surgeon that if the bleeding was coming from her tumor that she might not survive. According to Bark, though, it was not her tumor, but a stomach ulcer that was bleeding.
According to Bark, her cancer is all because her immune system “glitched,” with her macrophages “colluding” with the dysplastic cells at her gastroesophageal junction, which is why she opted for immunotherapy first. Of course, one can’t help but note that this is a very simplistic view of how her cancer formed, so simplistic that it’s likely wrong. One also can’t help but note that the immunotherapy that she received, whatever it was, didn’t work. It didn’t eradicate the cancer. That’s why she’s now undergoing chemotherapy. She also blames her cancer on stress due to her “doing a lot of cases.” You might recall that Bark actually made the news a couple of years back because of her business as an expert witness. Her specialty? She testified for antivaccine parents in divorce cases in which the other parent wanted to vaccinate their child. Indeed, there are even GoFundMe pages by parents seeking her services:
I am separated from my daughter’s father and he has hired a lawyer and is taking me to court to force our daughter to get vaccinated against my wishes. My heart breaks thinking that my daughter may be force vaccinated and my perfect little girl could be vaccine injured.
In response, I have hired my own lawyer to defend against his application. I am trying to raise enough money to hire a doctor to prepare an expert-medical opinion on my daughter’s medical situation.
Dr. Toni Bark, MD, MHEM, LEED, AP, from Evanston, Illinois is willing to provide an expert medical opinion and attend trial in my daughter’s case. She has testified as an expert witness in previous cases, has a particular interest in the issue of vaccines and has authored a number of medical papers on vaccines.
Dr. Bark’s fees are $450/hour for writing the expert report and $550/hour for testifying at trial. Because I live in Canada, I will also have to pay for Dr. Bark’s flights and hotels. I have estimated that the cost for this process is going to be around $10,000.
That’s a cool hourly rate. In fairness, I note that what Bark charges is not out of line with typical physician expert witness fees. Her fees are very much typical fees for expert witness work by physicians. Even so, it still disgusts me that an antivaccine physician can make standard expert witness fees for preparing reports and testifying in favor of dangerous pseudoscience. It also irks me that she portrays her work as being somehow necessary and heroic, when it’s anything but. In the video, Bark goes on about how she’s the “only doctor” in the US and Canada willing to take on what she refers to as “vaccine custody cases” because other doctors are too afraid to take them and don’t want to take them on. She also blames negative publicity for the stress, because news media started to notice her role as an “expert witness” in these cases and to publish stories about her.
Near the end of the video, Toni Bark is escorted to see the VAXXED bus, which has many signatures all over it by parents of “vaccine-injured” children. She asks if she can sign, too. Tommey asks her if she is “vaccine-injured,” and Bark relates how she received multiple doses of the hepatitis B vaccine in her 20s as part of a trial of the then-new vaccine. The implication, of course, is that the hepatitis B vaccine caused her cancer or somehow “injured” her.
I wish Toni Bark well. No one deserves cancer, particularly a nasty cancer like esophageal cancer. I also hope that she sticks with conventional treatments, including, if it comes to that, science-based palliative care. On the other hand, don’t fall for the messaging from her and her son that it’s such a surprise that “even she” can get cancer. Everyone—you, me, any of your relatives—can get cancer. There are lifestyle choices we can make that increase the risk (i.e., smoking, excess alcohol consumption) or decrease the risk (weight loss, exercise, healthy diet), but the risk can never be completely eliminated. We can only hope that Toni Bark’s misfortune to have developed cancer gets that message through to alternative medicine believers, but I fear that it will not.
I sure would like to see evidence that she was in ketosis for years. Not to mention that ketosis has never been shown to treat cancer and the claim is absolutely implausible—not to mention that all that animal fat probably does contribute to cancer.
she did a vegan keto plan. i actually used to follow her and can verify that she was dogmatic about plant based keto. check out her site and feed.
I am also concerned about her positive messaging about her Vienna clinic as a first line treatment before science based treatment.
I agree that nobody deserves cancer, and hope treatment goes as well as possible.
And while it is usual for an expert witness to be paid for her or his efforts, in a movement that shouts conflicts of interest so easily, the uncritical acceptance of the fact that testifying in such cases is a source of income for her (and completely ignoring whether it affects her credibility) seems like a double standard.
Yeah, I couldn’t figure out which clinic she went to. Otherwise I would’ve added a section about it.
I would really love to read a deposition from one of her cases. I’d be curious to see how she actually does and what she actually says.
Well, there’s this. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.lexvisio.com/article/2017/10/13/cringeworthy-voir-dire-how-not-to-qualify-an-expert-witness
That’s not delivering any relevant information for me, except the two comments. The one attempt by the Wayback Machine yields a 4xx response, it seems.
And I also find the victim blaming incredibly jarring.
But I blame her son less for buying what his mom, the doctor, told him about this.
Toni Bark seems to be wrong about gastroesophageal cancer usually being a disease of younger people (in their 20s and 30s). The statistics I’ve seen show it to be most common in middle-aged and elderly people, with a median age at diagnosis in the mid-60s.
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/ol/2/3/503
I hope that her treatment is successful and that she continues to take advantage of evidence-based therapy and monitoring.*
*while noting the likelihood that any benefits of treatment will be ascribed to concurrent woo, with any negative consequences attributed to EBM.
**and hoping that Erin Elizabeth (Mercola’s sidekick who operates Health Nut News) won’t glom onto this case as another example of the nefarious plot against Holistic Doctors.
If the incidence is the same as for esophageal cancer then, the incidence is virtually zero below the age of 35 and peaks at age 90.
https://www.cancerresearchuk.org/health-professional/cancer-statistics/statistics-by-cancer-type/oesophageal-cancer/incidence#heading-One
I saw another video where in Vienna she had immunotherapy and hyperthermic treatments, no mention of radiation, had a minor response, then went on standard chemo and had a better response so is getting her feeding tube out. Since she didn’t mention resection, even though she had gastric ulcer surgery, and didn’t mention concurrent chemo with radiation, I assume its’ not curable.
I’ll sum up this post: Cancer is on the cusp of striking down an antivaxxer; the case is a blow to pseudoscience quackery; vaccines don’t cause autism. Now, if only the last bit were true.
As an aside, I refuse to believe the medical cartel can’t do a better job finding a cure for cancer — or ‘cancers’!
Read Siddhartha Mukerjee’s “The Emperor of All Maladies.” Goes through entire history of cancer and developments in treatment. For instance, many childhood leukemias that were deadly are now “curable,” with kids living to old age. Other cancers when found in early stages are “curable.” I use “curable” since chemotherapy can cure a cancer; but causes mutations that years later could erupt in a “different” cancer.
You are right using the plural, cancers. While all have signs and symptoms in common, so called cancer, they also differ immensely in other aspects, e.g., genetics, cells, causes, etc., so, as above, we have made progress, literally cured some, and are making progress on others. One advance which I think will be a major one is use of monoclonal antibodies. Our immune system does recognize cancer cells as different from their natural selves; but usually too late when the cancer has invaded many parts of our body. In earlier stages, we can find antibodies that target the specific cancer cells, grow billions in the lab, maybe attach a poison/chemical to them, then infuse in the body. In some cases, a person on death’s door step has not only become cancer free; but remained so many years later. Only problem is this is very expensive procedure; but with progress should come down in price, at least, if our government eventually cracks down on the extortionist profits of pharmaceutical industry. And progress is being made on detecting cancers at very early stages. Despite what you choose to believe, advances are being made and the “medical cartel” as well as our government is devoting immense amounts of money, time, and effort. However, as an aside, the efforts to detect/predict cancer at early stages currently have both false positives and false negatives. False positives can lead to unnecessary interventions. False negatives, oh well. But progress is reducing both probabilities.
As for vaccines causing autism. You just continue to display your ignorant bias. So what else is new?
P.S. Orac, if anything I wrote is inaccurate, please correct in a comment. I am NOT an expert on cancer, though I have read quite a bit on it.
MuTaTo? I thought that ‘proposal’ was being pooped on around here? Are you speaking first-hand, and know of actual cases with patients knocking on death’s door and such a treatment was attempted? JT and I spoke at great lengths about the ‘proposal’.
https://respectfulinsolence.com/?s=Mutato
Why is JT disagreeing.with Joel that MuTaTo wouldn’t come down in price. I quote JT….
I believe JT suggested MuTaTo would cost 300Gs. Chump change for the rich.
Greg. Greg, Greg, Greg.
Where to start?
1) Dr Harrison is talking about monoclonal antibodies. Those are very different from the MuTaTo.
2) Monoclonal antibodies are not individually made for each patient, therefore would have the benefits of scalability. Dr Harrison is correct about that.
3) The thing you have quoted me about (from February!) is not what Dr Harrison is talking about and my comments there have not changed. It has nothing to do with monoclonal antibodies.
I said this on another thread, Greg, you really need to work on your reading comprehension.
Very well then JT or Joel, please explain the difference.
“vaccines don’t cause autism. Now, if only the last bit were true.”
That bit is true. The fact that you, a denialist like you with no intention of learning or understanding things, says it’s false is immaterial.
Dean, there are three options: double down, tactical retreat, or total contrition. Wanna have some fun by asking me wish I would choose if I were in your shoes? I promise to be a real good devil’s advocate.
Greg, since I’m able to read and understand the studies, and don’t lie about them as you do, you’d never make it in my shoes. You’re far too dishonest.
You refuse to believe many things since you opt to mire yourself in ignorance. Cancer has numerous aetiologies and as such, difficult to cure.
Christ, what an asshole.
Pretty much. I am so sick of people who don’t know anything about science or medicine claiming that “if only people really tried” we’d have a cure for cancer. Comments from people like Greg are only moderately more annoying than that cancer center director who was giving his researchers crap for not working on the weekends and having the gall to have children.
If it were easy we’d be done by now! I’d much rather study something else.
No, I don’t personally know of cases, family, friends; but have read several documented cases. As I mentioned cancer is actually cancers. The one that comes to mine is several cases of advanced malignant melanoma. I won’t bother looking them up as given your previous position, wouldn’t make a dent. However, whether monoclonal antibodies will work for ALL forms of cancer is an empirical question.
As for the cost. It is already far in excess of what it should be. However, as technology improves, it will be easier to find the specific immune cells targeting an individual’s cancer and easier to mass produce them. In addition, they might eventually find certain immune cells that are more “universal”, that is, recognize certain types of cancer.
An epipen costs around $10 to manufacture; yet two sold in U.S. for $400, selling in UK for $50. The research to develop the epipen was funded by the U.S. military. In the past decade the cost of insulin has gone up almost four-fold. Our pharmaceutical industry doesn’t care if people die or suffer, nothing to do with reasonable profits; but current American economic culture is to max profits and then still increase costs, to hell with people. So, what monoclonal antibodies cost today and tomorrow depends on whether we, as a society, recognize profit; but not extortionist profits, especially when much of the research was funded by government,
Dr Harrison, respectfully, until someone figures out how to make an allogenic (ie universal) cellular immunotherapy (one that works for any patient), cell-based cancer therapies just aren’t going to get a lot cheaper. As I said in the bit Greg randomly quotes, it’s not just about pharma profits, it’s because it takes a lot of time, trained personnel and a mountain of resources to make those treatments.
Monoclonal antibodies, on the other hand, I think absolutely will come down in price just because you can take advantage of the benefits of scale while making them.
This article from 2016 says that the twin pack costs $600 in the USA.
Considering the 12 month shelf life, this is pretty expensive for allergy sufferers.
In Australia the twin pack costs $100 (or $38 if you qualify under the PBS).
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2016-08-25/mylan-epipen-us-prices-hikes-unlikely-to-happen-in-australia/7784700
Greg, if that’s your summation of Orac’s post, then you need to retake English 101.
What about HPV vaccine ? It prevents cancer, and is even immunotherapy. And “medical cartel” loses lots of profits. It still promotes it. Perhaps it is concern of public health. (It is SCAM cartel that thinks only profits.)
And about immunotherapy: cancers are different, and there are actually few antigens they produce. To grow, cancer must generally be able to avoid immune surveillance.
I don’t know if anyone else here saw the bonkers satire A Cure for Wellness but the combo of facts that she went to a Hallwang type clinic and is now taking an anti-worm drug eerily echo that film.
That was an absolutely bizarre film. I watched it on television thinking that it would be about something like the Kellogg clinic movie. But some good production values.
I liked the call-outs to ‘The Magic Mountain’ and ‘After Many a Summer’.
The derelict Beelitz Sanatorium (used as setting for the inside scenes) is just amazing.
I began becoming a vegetarian as a teenager, finally becoming a full-fledged vegetarian by age 30, then a vegan by age 55. Based on study of peer-reviewed literature I take modest supplements, e.g. iron (I’m also a blood donor), vitamin C (helps absorption of iron & fruit juices just too high in sugar), vitamin B12 (only vitamin vegans can’t get naturally), etc. People will point out that my diet isn’t naturally healthy because of the supplements; but I should point out that vitamin D is added to milk, folic acid to a number of products, and many others, especially many breakfast cereals, have additional added vitamins. Others will point out that our teeth and digestive system is built to eat meat. Well, yes and no. Our teeth are NOT those of canines; but neither pure vegetarian animals. However, the fact we can eat meat means nothing. We are also wired to get pleasure from narcotics, amphetamines, and, in fact, like the taste of methanol (wood alcohol) and ethylene glucose (antifreeze tastes sweet).
I am a vegan for a number of reasons; but health is one of them. Based on extensive study of the literature, as long as I take modest supplements, there is absolutely NO evidence that a vegan diet is harmful and more and more evidence that it can reduce various health risks, reduce NOT eliminate. As opposed to anti vaccinations, many proponents of CAM, etc., I don’t see the world in dichotomies. Despite my diet, I can still get cancer and other diseases, just the risk is lower. How much lower, don’t know? And some literature indicates that if I do get a disease my chances of survival are better in some cases, better NOT guaranteed.
I should point out that I NEVER having smoked, basically except for a few times in my youth, NEVER used alcohol, and NEVER any recreational drugs, except caffeine. I am in my mid 70s, regular blood donor, and still walk my dog a mile briskly twice daily, and go to gym daily where I lift weights, used stationary bike, and swim. BMI = 23. I probably have reasonable genes as non-smokers in my family lived to mid 80s and beyond, whereas smokers died younger.
There is a reasonably good book that reviews the literature on a vegetarians, actually vegan diet, Michael Greger’s “How Not To Die.” A ridiculous title. Though clumsy, title should have been something like: “How to Reduce Risk of Premature Death, Disability, and Reduced Quality of Life.” While he discusses numerous things, some with little to no evidence, which he admits, one gets the impression that following his advice would encompass obsessing with diet a good part of ones day, so, while a lot of good information in book, read it with care.
In any case, Tony Bark is just one more example of dichotomous thinking. Science has shown diet relates to health and disease; but science is based on probabilities. In fact, there are a few heavy smokers who have lived well into their 90s; but I wouldn’t recommend basing ones decision on the “exception proves the rule.” And, who knows, they might have lived even longer and with a better quality of life if they had NOT smoked.
I, personally, am willing to give up a couple years of old age in order to enjoy my life now, so I don’t care about “vegan diets are healthier”. But at least you’re not militant about it like so many I’ve encountered.
You apparently missed the point. It isn’t just length of life; but quality as well. You are right that I’m not militant about it; however, when people tell me a vegan diet limits my choices, I eat Middle Eastern, Indian, Italian, etc. foods, lots of variety and once in a blue moon eat vegetarian, e.g. Indian food with small pieces of cheese. Being a fanatic is worse for ones health than once in a while not following diet.
However, I didn’t list ALL the reasons I choose vegan. First, the absolute cruelty to animals from our large agribusinesses. Two, destruction of natural environments. For instance, many lakes dead in Arkansas. So much chicken shit enters streams, algae grows on it, uses up oxygen, called eutrophication. Three, cow farts actually methane, contributes significant amount to global warming. Four, cutting down Amazon and other rain forests to raise cattle, reduces the trees that absorb CO2 and produce oxygen and since most nutrients are in canopy, soil only lasts a few years. Destroying rain forests lead to extinction of many species. I value life on earth. And one can grow 10 times the health protein from plants, so could feed a lot more people. And gasoline products used extensively to raise and transport meat. If we had many small local vegetable/fruit farms, would use far less gasoline. So, even if only improves odds a little for health, there are lots of reasons to limit or even stop eating meat.
I invited at various times friends to eat at local vegan place. They were surprised that they liked the food. One even took his wife. Unfortunately, didn’t stop him from eating meat; but now, he sometimes opts for vegan food.
You are a good man, Dr. Harrison.
While I am not quite on board with vegetarianism, hear hubby and I are eating less meat, and much less food. We found in our later years that we need fewer calories and more veg. We also now share meals at restaurants.
I recently learned about a biochemist who is making vegan cheese. Which I can cheer for because if my severely lactose intolerant sister comes to visit I can offer her some of the stuff we love. I married a guy who comes from a Dutch/Danish/Canadian family and cheese is huge in our house. This could really help my sister, and even vegans: http://www.sporkful.com/live-youre-eating-gay-cheese/
I really hope using cashews helps tropical economies, and not hurt them.
This a terrible situation: I can hear fear in her and her son’s voices. I know something about this illness because my father- at an advanced age- developed Barrett’s and was monitored for several years/ kept on meds, ( they stopped screening in his late 80s- he never developed cancer) Dr Bark mentions “silent reflux” which would be factor; there are other risks; I hope that there is help for her.
Here’s what makes me worry more;
I know of her activities because she has appeared on Gary Null’s show** often and is a key figure in his docudramas mostly against vaccines. She had a website where she sold various products mostly focusing upon health and beauty IIRC. Being in the woo brigade, she has been exposed to some of the worst pseudoscience there is and a friendship with Null can not be healthy- he constantly brags how he saved Utrice Leid, a broadcaster from the Caribbean, after she had surgery, with his protocols. He also cheerleads for various clinics in Germany and Austria -including the one that failed Bob Marley.
Belief in diet, exercise and supplements as being totally protective against cancer- although they may be protective to an extent– may insulate a believer from taking measures that could have ameliorated her chances of developing the illness- like my father did. Woo believers might neglect signs that would send a more SB person running to standard care.
At least she is using SBM now which may help. I hope so. I feel for her and her son.
** an update on Woo-topia ( PRN):
Null and his accomplices flood Wikipedia with letters and exposes which are all now routed to W’s legal department. He notes that recently his bio has become even more dismissive of his genius as W reacts. Expect legal action soon he says..
Hilarity reigns supreme.
I just looked over her website: she sells perfumes and skin care.
I notice that, although she was never heavy, she was perhaps a thin average, she must have lost a lot of weight because the shape of her face has changed drastically. This make me feel even more sad for her.
I wish her well in her battle against this cancer.
”I refuse to believe the medical cartel can’t do a better job finding a cure for cancer — or ‘cancers’!”
If only the ”medical cartel” (physicians, nurses, researchers, pharma workers etc.) also got cancer, then we’d see action!
Wait…
Well, their kids also get autism (well maybe not pharma workers or their kids get it less) and they still promote vaccines. Doesn’t mean anything. Just shows that people can make some really bad choices, and especially where it comes to protecting the status quo
“Well, their kids also get autism (well maybe not pharma workers or their kids get it less)”
Citation needed.
Which would be hilarious from someone who does not have an autistic child, know nothing about autism and is just a jerk.
“My heart breaks thinking that my daughter may be force vaccinated and my perfect little girl could be vaccine injured.”
Oh, f*ck you, lady.
“Dr. Toni Bark, MD, MHEM, LEED, AP, from Evanston, Illinois”
I was born there in 1976 and lived there until I was 13. It depresses me to see what a gentrified haven of woo it’s becoming.
My mom died of cancer there. She didn’t “deserve” it any more than Bark does.
Let’s see… I know “MD” stands for Medical Doctor. And “LEED” stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, plus “AP” stands for Associated Press. What is the “MHED” stand for.
The number one hit for woo immunotherapy in Vienna is the clinic by Dr. Ralf Kleef. Bark also cited Kleef in an anti-vax statement she made earlier this year where she assertd “Properly managed natural exposure to some targeted diseases prevents some cancers and other chronic conditions”.
Kleef has been in the woo field for a while and his CV claims that from 1996-1998, he was “Head of a commission of experts to fever therapy of cancer at the Office of Alternative Medicine (OAM) / National Institutes of Health (NIH), Washington, USA”
Here’s one of Kleef’s victims, I mean patients.
I’m really curious what these clinics are doing that they are calling “immunotherapy”. Like, monoclonal antibodies? Some kind of “cancer vaccine”? A cell therapy (I hope not). Some kind of immune suppressing drugs?
[email protected]
Have you seen or heard of MuTaTo in action? If not, please account for your comment.
Monoclonal antibodies already have been approved for certain types of cancer. They target a specific antigen on some types of cancer cells. Others till have to be individually designed; but the probability that specific cancer type antigens will be found is good. In either case, what they sell for and what they actually cost to manufacture is the question and in the U.S. the answer is what they sell for represents extortionist profit levels. I found one article from 2008 on costs of two monoclonal antibodies used in Canada, much lower than U.S. Drucker (2008). The cost burden of trastuzumab and bevacizumab therapy for solid tumours in Canada. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2442764/
And you can read a summary of types of monoclonal antibodies: American Cancer Society. Available at:
https://www.cancer.org/treatment/treatments-and-side-effects/treatment-types/immunotherapy/monoclonal-antibodies.html
The point is that, starting with childhood leukemias, progress is being made both in earlier diagnosis and treatment despite Greg, the moron’s claims. Cancer is NOT one disease, though collecting a number of “diseases” with certain signs and symptoms in common, so one approach NOT reasonable.
”people can make some really bad choices, and especially where it comes to protecting the status quo”
Whaddaya mean, bad choices? It’s totally worth it to die unnecessarily and sacrifice one’s family as well, in order to hide the Secret Cancer Cure They Don’t Want You To Know About. while facilitating horrible disorders caused by useless, toxic vaccines.
That sweet pharma $$$ is just too tempting to pass up.
@ Chris
Many vegetarian cheeses have casein which is a milk protein. So check the labels if you really want to go vegan. However, though I prefer not eating cheese, those with lactose intolerance can eat aged cheeses as the aging process breaks down the lactose. Prior to going from vegetarian to vegan I loved Black Diamond Aged Cheddar Cheese. On the other hand, the saturated fat, not good for you, is very high, so even vegetarian cheese with casein is better fat-wise.
Also, yoghurt and kefir, the bacteria used break down lactose, again, still have fat; but OK for most with lactose intolerance.
I try NOT to be a fanatic and look at as many sides of an issue as possible. However, if one chooses to continue with dairy products, please get those from free range animals, not from factory farm animals suffering their entire lives.
I should also point out that factory farm beef and fish are much lower in Omega 3 than free range cattle and fish from the sea. Both raised on corn, etc., not a natural food.
Am I confusing you or just me??? LOL
I just want to note that Greg is endlessly whinging about vaccines, but doesn’t even know what a monoclonal antibody is. That’s immunology 101. Literally so – we went ahead and made them in junior year.
To be fait, he seems also very fuzzy on what a lymphocyte clone is. Given the ubiquity of, say, other definitions of ‘clone’ in pop-culture, I could see why he is confused. Without snark, I cannot fault him on this part. Much.
That being said, that’s no excuse for not cranking open an immunology book – or just some webpage – and get a more precise picture of what he is blabbing about. It’s not like we are not providing some pointers.
Heck, while almost a teenager, I got this wonderful, age-appropriate book about human biology. It did a good job at telling me some basic facts.
There was also this cute French cartoon, ‘Il était une fois la vie’, a sequel of a previous cartoon about history. That was the time there was educational series on TV, aimed at children.
Double heck, about cancer, during my lifetime, things changed a lot, I was taught in highschool that children lymphoma are of ‘very poor prognosis’. and breast, liver, colon cancers were seen as a death sentence.
Nowadays, survival by decades after diagnosis is possible for many of these cancer types. And the library of chemo agents is a lot larger than in the 80’s.
I may be wishful thinking, here. A good friend of mine got diagnosed with colon cancer recently. I’m terrified to lose him.
The girlfriend of the author of the webcomic XKCD was diagnosed with cancer a decade ago. He wrote some beautiful comic strips on the topic. I’m a bit afraid to go check on their status, through.
The relevant comic strips are, notably, 931 (a hard take on the meaning of ‘cancer survivor’) and 933 (about tattoo – yes, it’s relevant).
The author of the webcomic “PhD – Pilled Higher and Deeper” also had a very good cartoon about cancer, which he wrote following a visit to a cancer research center. Including talking to researchers with relatives – or even themselves – with cancer.
https://phdcomics.com/comics/archive_print.php?comicid=1162
(the link will start a window to print the comic strip – cancel it to see the strip. I couldn’t find a permalink to the cartoon)
If you really want to help us, enroll in a clinical trial.
But I don’t expect Greg to do that. All talk, no act.
Another relevant XKCD comic is “Two Years”.
https://xkcd.com/1141/
Yes, I get monoclonal antibody cancer treatment; phage treatment not so much. Hoping someone could point out the essential difference.
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/cancer/in-depth/monoclonal-antibody/art-20047808
Now now Athaic, I did find this tutorial on the immune system to be very helpful. Also, on the other thread you didn’t respond to a certain observation. Tetyana pointed out the monkey-chickenpox study reporting that the chicken pox virus was killing memory chicken pox T cells. You said memory cells come after an infection with effector cells transforming into them. The observation though would suggest that memory cells and effector cells are different entities and are both around during infections. Can you please account?
https://www.khanacademy.org/science/biology/human-biology/immunology/v/helper-t-cells
A few years ago she took part in a scaremongering film called ‘Bought’, the now (sadly) defunct League of Nerds podcast discussed the film and it’s manipulative techniques with youtuber Jeff Holiday whose being doing stirling work covering medical quacks.
Having been through two tussles with cancer myself, I do feel for Toni Bark. I have never had any time for Bark, but getting diagnosed with cancer can give you a severe shock.
Sadly, the choices Bark has made have probably made any cure even less likely. The secret to surviving cancer is to have it identified early and take the appropriate action as soon as possible. Faffing about with woo clinics in Austria only gives the cancer more time to grow and spread, making a cure harder.
Yes, I also get grumpy about the victim blaming. My lifestyle, while far from perfect, is pretty good. Maybe a bit too much alcohol. The reason for my bouts with cancer is ultimately genetics. They were both cancers my father had.
Guys, don’t get me wrong here, but I don’t think it’s a case of cancer or ‘cancers’ research coming up short due to blatant malfeasance as is the case with vaccine research. I don’t believe the medical cartel have a cure for cancer or ‘cancers’ and they are hiding it. I am not even saying that they are not working very hard at finding a cure. Where I suspect the research is falling is from the desire to stay within the existing paradigm, and there is not much motivation for innovative thinking. I got a sense of this with the reaction to MuTaTo with the Choir scoffing at it as if those two Israeli scientists were proposing using cow dung to cure cancer. It’s only after I probed further that JT reluctantly conceded there was nothing theoretically wrong with the method and it might work. Perhaps all ideas that stands to majorly upend those three treatment modalities (chemo, radiation and surgery) are similarly frowned upon.
I see this same desire to protect the status quo as contributing to the malfeasance in vaccine research. Grappling with a paradigm that started to reveal itself as simply not worth it, vaccine injuries were proving to be too great, the ‘powers that be’ instead chose to double-down and engage in all sort of underhandedness. Here is my summation from the MuTaTo thread on vaccines and cancer science and research.
PS: Joel, JT or any other Choir member for that matter, could you please update me on the essential difference between monoclonal antibodies cancer treatment and MuTaTo’s phage approach.
Am I the only one sensing that JT is really bowing to Joel. Is good old Joel really such a big fish in the Choir. Wow!