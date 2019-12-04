Antivaccine activists and the deadly measles outbreak in Samoa

As the long Thanksgiving weekend wore on mit occurred to me that there’s one really big story going on that normally I would have written about but, for whatever reason, I haven’t written about yet. I’m referring, of course, to the deadly measles outbreak in Samoa. Make no mistake, when I say “deadly,” I mean deadly. The latest news stories I’ve found tell the tale:
Five people have died overnight in Samoa, bringing the death toll to 60 as the measles epidemic continues to kill the most vulnerable.
Of the 60 that have died, 54 were children under the age of 15, while 25 were babies aged less than one year old. Three deaths have now been recorded for adults over the age of 19.
On the Facebook page for the government of Samoa:
The toll has been horrific, a total of 4,071 cases thus far, with 60 deaths. That’s an incredible death rate for measles, almost 1.5%, and the included table tells an even grimmer story. The vast majority of the deaths were children under 4, 52 out of the 60 deaths thus far. As surprising as this might seem to those of us living in wealthy, industrialized countries, it is not unusual for a country with the income level of Samoa to have a mortality many times higher than the 1 in 1,000 rate that is usually quoted for countries like the US.
The situation has gotten so bad that the government of Samoa is closing down for two days to dedicate itself to nothing but vaccinating its people against measles:
The government is instructing households with unvaccinated people in it to tie a red cloth or flag in front of their houses near the road to facilitate the identification of households that require vaccination. Meanwhile, international aid is pouring into Samoa:
The government’s closure is the most drastic measure Samoa has taken to combat the outbreak so far. Officials have already begun a mass vaccination campaign aimed at young children and women of childbearing years, inoculating 58,150 people as of Sunday. Schools have been closed, children are banned from large public gatherings, and parents have been urged to bring their children to a doctor at the first signs of illness.
Several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Britain, and China have sent medical experts and aid, and organizations like the Red Cross and UNICEF are also working to mitigate the outbreak. The U.S. has dispatched a team of experts from the Centers for Disease Control to the island nation to help track the outbreak.
The cause of the outbreak is similar to the causes of measles outbreaks the world over: Low vaccine uptake, fueled by a number of factors, including antivaccine misinformation:
“This is a reflection of a whole lot of factors. People are not so confident in their health system,” Petousis-Harris said. “They have quite a culture of anti-vaccine sentiment there as well.”
Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of President John F. Kennedy, visited the country in June, appearing next to officials at Samoan independence celebrations. His visit was “for a program that is not government-related,” an official in the prime minister’s department told Samoan news media at the time.
Here he is with Samoan antivaccine activist Taylor Winterstein in Samoa during that trip:
View this post on Instagram
The past few days have been profoundly monumental for me, my family and for this movement to date. I am deeply honoured to have been in the presence of a man I believe is, can and will change the course of history. This was a divinely timed, once in a lifetime opportunity and I will forever cherish the conversations and moments we shared together in Samoa, my homeland 🇼🇸 THANK YOU @robertfkennedyjr 🙏 #bebrave #dothestudy #believemothers #proscience #prosafety #informedconsent #makinginformedchoices #investigatebeforeyouvaccinate #tays_way_
Lest you doubt my assertion that Ms. Winterstein is antivaccine, here is another Instagram post by her:
View this post on Instagram
Bullying is not ok…except when you publicly question the safety of vaccines. Bullying is not ok…except when you consciously choose not to vaccinate your kids. Bullying is not ok…except when you expose the corruption of the vaccine industry. Bullying is not ok…except when you raise awareness on vaccine injury. Bullying is not ok…except when you stand for medical freedom and informed consent. This week my family have been on the receiving end of extreme bullying, hate mail, abuse and harassment. Worse than anything we have experienced before…and trust me, people have tried to bully and harass us a lot this year. Over the last 6 years of having this public page open where I've grown my audience organically and built a beautiful like-minded community…this is the first time I have ever had to 'turn the commenting off' on my posts. I am committed to sharing the truth, serving my community, planting seeds and sparking minds to get people to question and critically THINK. But I will not tolerate the nasty, vile, bitter, toxicity that continuously hijacks the comments section of my posts. If you're new here and genuine, welcome! I've been posting about vaccines for years and I hope you will take the time to observe and understand before jumping to conclusions. 💗✌
Note the common antivaccine trope that it is “bullying” to criticize antivaxers for refusing to vaccinate or for spreading antivaccine misinformation. In this post, she invokes Nuremberg, a favorite misapplication of the Nuremberg declaration beloved of antivaxers ranging from Barbara Loe Fisher to, Rob Schneider to, well, RFK Jr. himself, complete with tropes about “informed consent” (which in the hands of antivaxers is really misinformed refusal, in which a decision is made based on massively exaggerated or made up risks, made up “toxins,” and a massive understatement of benefits):
Elsewhere, Winterstein also referred to the government effort to vaccinate its population as “NaziSamoa”
And here she is complaining about mandatory vaccination in the middle of a massive outbreak that is killing 1.5% of the victims and bemoaning the fact that the government is not instead treating measles victims with massive doses of vitamin A. Here’s the thing. although there is some evidence that vitamin A supplementation could decrease mortality in malnourished patients with measles, there is no evidence that it can by itself prevent measles, and it’s only recommended by some as an additional treatment, not the sole treatment. Moreover, I’d bet that the reason antibiotics are being used in these children is that they’ve either been diagnosed with or suspected of having developed a bacterial superinfection, such as pneumonia, the most common pulmonary complication of measles.
Not surprisingly, Tay’s Way Movement, Ms. Winterstein’s website, is chock full of antivaccine propaganda, nonsense like this:
Take this as your call to action to RAISE YOUR VOICE. Not just if you are vaccine-injured yourself or have a vaccine-injured child, family member or friend but for people who don’t and want to raise their voice on behalf of these precious souls too.
Together we rise. We are here in love and we will HEAR this now.
Too many families are suffering in silence and have gone unheard for too long.
This is a safe space to share from the raw, vulnerable, depths of your heart and soul.
This is a place to give us very personal insight and inspire everyone to learn the risk, investigate and educate before you vaccinate.
Of course, as is often the case, there are reasons why the people of Samoa distrust vaccines. Antivaccine misinformation couldn’t have gained such a stronghold there were it not for a recent tragedy:
Vaccination rates – meaning the number of young children covered – recently https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-50625680 in Samoa, compared to 99% in nearby Nauru, Niue, and Cook Islands.
In part, that low rate has been attributed to the deaths of two children.
In July 2018, two infants died in Samoa after receiving vaccinations against measles, mumps and rubella, raising local fears over the vaccine itself.
But the deaths were later established to have been due to the nurses mixing the vaccine with an expired muscle relaxant, instead of water.
The two nurses pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced to five years in prison.
A more detailed timeline of the tragedy can be found at New Zealand’s Immunisation Advisory Centre, and a detailed account of the trial of the two nurses can be found here.
This is a horrendous tragedy. It’s almost unimaginable how a screwup like this could happen. In particular, it took some time for the investigation to determine that these deaths weren’t due to the vaccine but rather to an error in mixing up the vaccines. I bet you know what antivaxers the world over were doing in the meantime. They were making the most of it, playing it up as more evidence that the MMR vaccine was dangerous. In the comments of the antivaccine crank blog Age of Autism, antivaxers were making comments like, “This would be called SIDS in the US of A which of course is ‘never an item for concern.'” Of course, one reading of the accounts would tell you that the deaths of these two Samoan infants was nothing like sudden infant death syndrome. Both babies rapidly deteriorated after being vaccinated. For example, the first baby started to deteriorate during the bus ride on the way home from the hospital.
Interestingly (and not surprisingly), antivaxers have been mostly quiet about the measles outbreak in Samoa. After all, it does rather put the lie to their frequent claims that measles is a harmless childhood disease. Well, most of them have been. There are antivaxers sending vitamins, particularly vitamin A, to Samoa. One can only wonder if Homeopaths Without Borders have already arrived in Samoa.
That’s not all, though. An antivaxer with whom we’ve all become familiar with over the years offered up his own brand of brain dead observations about Samoa that it might well deserve its own post. Unfortunately (for purposes of this post), we mutually blocked each other of Facebook back in the ancient mists of time, which makes it a bit more difficult, given that my backup account appears to be borked. I suspect many of you know what I’m talking about, though. Suffice to say, antivaxers are trying to find ways to blame the vaccination campaign for the high mortality from measles.
47 Comments
Of course you don’t want to discuss the fact that the measles Vaccine could have caused this outbreak and the mutated virus caused by the vaccine caused the unusual high death rate. No we wouldn’t want to talk about that now would we. Thankfully MANY intelligent honest people ARE discussing this likely cause of the deaths in Samoa
MMR does not cause measles outbreaks. It prevents them.
https://vaxopedia.org/2018/03/15/can-mmr-shedding-start-a-measles-outbreak/
Further, the outbreak strain was typed as D8, a wild strain. So no.
Why should it be discussed when it clearly isn’t the case? Wild-type measles and low vaccination rates are responsible. Lowered vaccination rates thanks in large part to anti-vaxx activities.
If you are an example of these “many intelligent honest people” then enough said.
It could have been caused by a Martian bringing Martian Measles from Mars. But we don’t discuss that, because it’s nonsense, just like your claim.
There is ABSOLUTELY NO CREDIBLE EVIDENCE OF A MUTATED STRAIN OF MEASLES, despite what you and others choose to believe. However, a comment below of a Martian version, well, anything is possible??? LOL
And common sense, something you and other apparently lack, would notice higher rates of measles where vaccination rates are low. Duh???
@ Joel
You meant ‘high’, I believe. If the vaccine caused measles outbreaks, high rates of vaccination should correlate with high rates of measles outbreaks.
@Thomas Milcarek
I’m not sure you understand what the words “intelligent”, “honest” or “likely” mean.
@ Althaic
What I said stands, that where vaccine rates are low, cases of measles are high(er). I used higher because even where vaccine rates are high, there can always be a few cases of those exposed to someone non-vaccinated who had visited abroad where measles was prevalent and among those exposed, some would be unvaccinated and some, for various reasons, e.g., only got first shot, autoimmune disease, weren’t protected. Perhaps, instead of higher, I should have said “epidemic”.
One other things, if a mutated strain of measles existed, one that could circumvent the protection conferred by the vaccine, then, since viruses like measles spread easily (but a plane flight away), one would find high rates/epidemics of measles among those vaccinated. Not the case. Not even close! ! !
@ Thomas Milcarek.
The strain in Samoa isn’t genotype A but yes; the vaccines are the problem. They are using mainly the Priorix MMR from India & they are vaccinating children already sick with the Measles, based on an excerpt from the insert that it can be used up to 72 hours post-exposure.
This is the same vaccine that caused the Samoan people to decline vaccinating after SEVERAL (not just two) died after receiving the MMR.
The same vaccine of which 6,000 doses of had to be destroyed recently, after being discovered as ‘illicit’ & not stored properly.
They are causing death by vaccinating sick kids. Measles was rarely fatal, even in Samoa; prior to this.
You have no basis for saying this, and it’s jarring that anti-vaccine activists are working to discourage and misinform people in Samoa this way while children are dying from a vaccine preventable disease.
There is nothing suggesting the MMR used in Samoa is dangerous; the vaccine is supposed to be given 72 hours post exposure (which is before disease) as prophylaxis; and the ineffective doses, as you say, were destroyed, not used.
Oh goody, a blatant demonstration of denial and deflection by anti-vaxxers for their part in this avoidable tragedy.
Priorix is a GSK product and as such, must be manufactured according to regulatory specifications even if it is manufactured in India. You haven’t said why that is a problem or perhaps you’re just jumping on Winterstein’s racist screedwagon. If you are a nurse, it must be in paltry degree-wise. Measles has an incubation period of 10-14 days so they aren’t symptomatic or “sick” so of course vaccinating within 72 hours post-exposure may help considerably to avoid full pathology.
Since this has been discussed here and elsewhere along with easily verified reports, you are intentionally lying, how despicable. It wasn’t several and it was due to incorrect mixture of the vaccine with a muscle relaxant by the nurses so not the vaccine either.
Either dim or dishonest. This is a human error, again not due to anything inherently wrong with the vaccine. You’d prefer improperly handled vaccines not be recalled?
You are delusional and nasty. You advocate all the time for disease and death and now it’s here, you run screaming with your fingers in your ears, lalalalala I can’t hear you.
You’re delusional. Other people’s suffering won’t make your life easier, so why do you push so hard for it?
This trope betrays a massive ignorance and/or hypocrisy on behalf of antivaccine believers for at least three completely different reasons:
– As already mentioned in the article, vitamin A is not a cure for measles.
– Even worse: administering large doses of vitamin A, especially over extended periods of time (e.g. because parents think this will protect their child against measles) is quite dangerous.
– And to top it off: vitamins and supplements are far more profitable to Big Pharma than vaccines. So it is weird to say the least to demonize vaccines because they make profits for Big Pharma, and at the same time tell people to use vitamins and supplements instead — which are far less effective AND make Big Pharma more money…
In all, I am absolutely appalled to see that even now, with children dying in numbers, antivaccine believers still maintain that vaccines are Bad, and that all doctors must be doing things completely wrong because according to their dogma, measles is benign (and according to many even beneficial).
Precisely. The true believers have their alternate reality and nothing will nudge them one inch away from it.
To play devils(advocate, it’s true that populations in not-first-world countries (1) with poor food access have deficiencies in vitamin A, and, it is indeed linked with poorer outcomes with measles and other illnesses.
In this case, combined with other nutritional deficiencies, and I guess, a poorer access to healthcare amenities, about ten times worse (>1 death per 100 instead of 1 per 1000 in our countries). That’s not a trivial difference.
Providing the Samoans with proper nutrition is not a bad idea, but as a prevention measure. Now, it’s slightly too late for the infected children. Food (2) or pills with a proper amount of vit A won’t hurt, but it may not help much.
(1) apparently, even we first-world nations aren’t that good anymore. Cases of scurvy (i.e. vit C deficiency) are on the rise in my country. I recall reading an article by French physicians some decades ago, in which they pointed that many people in Paris don’t have an easy access to fresh fruits, notably agrumes. I guess they were right to be worried.
(2) don’t start me on golden rice. Or first-nations’ waste of food resources.
Re: the initial screw-up
I’m unclear on that part, as ‘mixing’ has two meanings. Does that means the nurses injected the muscle relaxant instead of the vaccine, or that the vaccine comes lyophilized and was re-suspended in it instead of in water?
(checking the given link to the bbc article https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-50625680
– and then the following link to the nurses’ sentencing
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-08-02/samoa-nurses-sentenced-manslaughter-infant-vaccination-deaths/11378494
– ah yes, it was indeed a powder which was put in the wrong liquid)
Of course. The latter makes much more sense as to how this deadly mistake was made.
— sigh– we had a stupid and horrific accident like this in France a few decades ago, not with a vaccine but with an IV saline solution. The (overworked) nurse grabbed a solution of potassium chloride instead of the regular glucose bag. Both types of bags were kept in the same drawer.
Not a nice way to die.
But don’t name them antivaxxers:
No, but we are the Vaccine Preventable Diseases Risks Aware.
Ah, someone obviously read Orwell’s 1984. What a wonderful example of contemporary Newspeak! Then again, it figures: anti-vaxxers already live in their own universe, so they might as well adopt their own language.
Or we could just cut to the chase and call them Child Killers?
Plague Proponents then
There’s an article on the “Comic Sands” website about that.
Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting Dragged After Requesting To Be Called ‘Vaccine Risk Aware’
The situation in Samoa is horrific, and with the precipitous fall in vaccination rates in recent years utterly, depressingly, predictable.
An internet acquaintance of mine who lives down there is doing what he can.. organizing vaccinations, buying (he’s already spent thousands) and distributing baby formula/food etc to the families of the affected. You know, stuff that is actually helping people, not posting bottles of Vit A pills.
He’s not a particularly delicate fella.. but I know some of what he’s seen/experienced with some of the sick (particularly infants) has really shook him up.
A. In addition to your great points, UNICEF did send vitamin A in for the outbreak, to use in hospitals as needed.
https://www.unicef.org/press-releases/unicef-delivers-over-260000-vaccines-and-medical-supplies-fight-measles-outbreaks
B. Apparently part of the problem is that people are delaying going to the hospital because of alternative treatments and being discouraged from it. Here is one local article.
https://www.talamua.com/on-the-frontline-no-doctor-wants-to-see-a-child-die-says-dr-tito-kamu/?fbclid=IwAR13WCfLrkkvpX-2UXQQXQXZVEUB7XswiWNVr5mbKLLuLRkNUXp-BJ7aCw4
C. Dr. Ilannelli has written about one of Jim Meehan’s rants, but there has since been a second.
https://vaxopedia.org/2019/12/01/jim-meehan-supporting-a-farmer-helps-explain-the-deaths-in-samoa/
I agree with the comment above that it’s horrific.
The parents of at least one of the children who died are publicly supporting MMR vaccination
https://i.stuff.co.nz/world/south-pacific/117952035/nurses-fatal-vaccination-error-in-samoa-was-against-parents-wishes
Unfortunately I don’t think they have a large Facebook Twitter or Instagram following, unlike the regrettable Taylor Winterstein. Her claim to fame is her husband’s sporting career in Australia.. and a string is criticized posts about vaccination and health over the course of 2019
I imagine some of the alt med AV crowd will blame it on diet too. Isn’t Samoa one of the islands with a poor diet? Lots of spam, I seem to remember reading about. I imagine the goalpost shifting and verbal gymnastics will be intense.
Already started. Concerns about nutrition were embedded in Mrs Taylor Winterstein’s Instagrams displayed here. A better diet is actually her go-to solution for the outbreak.
The seed is there, alt-med gurus are bound to water it copiously.
re: the tweets from Taylor Winterstein
“does not fit all bio-individual citizens of Samoa”
Err, could anyone update me on this ‘bio-individual’ concept? That seems redundant.
Are there any individual citizen out there made out of silicon, liquid chrome, or something else than biological molecules?
(well, silicon as in silicon chips; a silicon-based life form would still qualify as being made of biological molecules)
@ Orac
I have a short list as to who he may be. But you know, ‘antivaxer loon writing stupid things on the net’ doesn’t narrow the possibilities that much…
The pro disease people really do hate non white populations, don’t they? At least, that’s what it looks like in this case. Not that they care much about their fellow human beings at all, being too enamored of their Grand Idea.
No, they just hate humanity in general, and especially the Enlightenment and all that came after it. They’re just as thrilled and validated when white kids get sick and disabled by VPDs as with any others.
(Insert forte dramatic Phantom of the Opera music as the antivaxx demon re-enters the stage, da-dum!, da-dum!..) My friends have you missed me? Did you think I left?! Well, sorry to interrupt your ‘griefful’ gala, in honour of the Samoan’s measles deaths!
(Continue now with softer dramatic music) But there is an important point that you continue to miss during all these ‘festivities’…
(Now sweeping dramatic music) Tell the people in first world countries the truth. Tell them that their autism, ADHD, SIDs, and so on, are not in vain. Let them know what their sacrifices are achieving in third would countries. But, most of all, let them know it can be no other way, and rather all or none (crescendos to silence and as demon disappears)…
PS: (Now demon singing back stage) The jury is now in and ADHD has been linked to autism, sharing the same etiology…
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/11/191126121153.htm
On a recent(ish) thread I made a sarcastic comment to one of your fellow anti-vaxxers about “dancing on the graves” of the Samoan victims.. and here you are doing just that, complete with references to musical theatre and more of the same repeated ad naseum lies for good measure.
What an utterly pathetic excuse for a human being you are.
Greg is certainly an example of the absolute worst things a human can demonstrate. Describing him as vile would be a complement.
I once stepped on a nail and drove it through the sole of my shoe into the bottom of my foot. I miss that more than you.
“ADHD has been linked to autism.”
And, despite your traditional bald-faced lying, neither has been linked to vaccines.
As for your glee over the deaths of children — you are truly a disgusting skin-wrapped collection of feces.
I did that as a child – I stepped on a nail and it went straight through my shoe and almost a full inch into my foot.
Fortunately, I was fully vaccinated, so there were no tetanus worries.
Roadsterguy:
Yes, it hurts. I was vaccinated too. The air around me, however, wasn’t: I’m sure there’s still a blue haze in the spot where it happened.
Back to win again the award for biggest douchebag of the web? Don’t worry, you are in.
You confirmed to us what we already know. Better a child dying of measles than autistic or even ‘just’ ADHD, eh?
I already addressed your “sacrifices in third would countries” nonsense previously.
And that proves…? Heck, better question, and this is news…?
You are just a badly hanged flypaper, greg. Collecting shit and eating shit.
Go die in a fire.
Choir, who really are the ones dancing on graves? I say it’s you guys seizing the opportunity to peddle your BS, and with your fake mourning. Yeah — get out the violins alright.
Nope Greg. As usual, your ignoramus self draws unwarranted conclusions. The fact that some cases of both ADHD and autism have mutated genes in common, doesn’t mean that all cases of ADHD and autism do. In addition, if you noticed, the same gene mutations accounted for three times the ADHD as autism, which means other factors are involved. And even though the same mutations were found, doesn’t even mean that they alone accounted for either disorder. And nothing was mentioned about vaccines.
In addition, despite it being a well-done study, it is only one. It may be that later similarly conducted studies will result in the same findings and maybe they won’t. The difference between someone who understands science and you is that we don’t accept any one study as definitive.
I may try to get hold of the actual study later today.
The two anti-vax US physicians who’ve become involved in this–offering dangerously incorrect medical advice regarding measles vaccination and measles treatment to a “holistic farmer” in Samoa have definitely crossed a line from being ignorant loud-mouthed anti-vax physicians to actively working against health efforts to save lives in Samoa. Given that said Samoan farmer reports sneaking into hospitals to do what these physicians have recommended and also reports being detained at least once by police for his activities (the police have the authority to do so under the declared medical emergency), those US anti-vax physicians have assumed a consultancy role neither is qualified or authorized to perform.
So some ignorant nincompoop, who has gotten some advise from 2 pro-disease (in order not to hurt their feelings, I won’t call them anti-vax) physicians is trying to spread his dangerous message in a hospital, that probably treats children with a measles infection?
That guy should be banned from the hospital grounds.
Why don’t you name these physicians? (Just curious) Was it in the post–I will reread.
The Samoan loss of life is devastating but pales in comparison to the DRC. Something like 5000 dead there.
RFK Jr and Winterstein had better pack their shovels and start digging graves they helped to fill.
Some people are jackasses.
Another article from the “Comic Sands” website. New Zealand Newspaper Apologizes After ‘Insensitive’ Cartoon About Deadly Measles Epidemic In Samoa Is Met With Backlash
Yeah. I saw articles about that and even images of the offensive cartoon. I thought about including a bit about it in this post but decided against it.
RFK Jr. Please leave aside the anti-vaccine activism and do a little family research.
Tragic measles-related Deaths:
As many as 1 out of every 20 children with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children.
@Orac,
Wouldn’t the PCV13 vaccine be a priority in that pneumonia is the predominant child-killer in measles-related deaths? Please advise.
On the bright side, all those children dead of measles in Samoa now have natural immunity, and will never become autistic.
Um, no, just like we don’t want to discuss the ‘fact’ that toxins or radiation or little pixies could have caused this outbreak. Because these are the kind of ‘facts’ that stem from the imagination of people living in an alternative universe, and have nothing to do with science or reality.
No matter how intelligent or honest these people otherwise are, they clearly have no clue about medicine in general or infectious diseases in particular. Annually, some 130 million kids receive the MMR vaccine, and as far as we can tell, NOT ONE develops full-blown measles as a result of that, let alone a contagious variety. Not to mention the very real fact that scientists can (and do) identify the strain of virus involved in every outbreak because they want to know its origin — which is a wild strain, as doritmi already explained.
Meanwhile, Taylor Winterstein waves her anti-vaxx cred around like a battleshield on behalf of Samoan children while her unvaccinated children are nestled safely away in Australia.