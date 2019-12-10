Sherri Tenpenny and James Grundig: Desperately denying that measles kills

Outbreaks always present a problem for the antivaccine movement. After all, besides the misinformation that vaccines cause autism, autoimmune diseases, sudden infant death syndrome, and other complications that they don’t, the other key claims of the antivaccine movement include claims that herd immunity isn’t real, that vaccines don’t work, and that diseases were wiped out more by better sanitation and nutrition than by the vaccine. So when the vaccine uptake in a population falls well below herd immunity and, predictably, an outbreak results, antivaxxers like Sherri Tenpenny twist themselves in knots trying to deflect blame from themselves for the fear mongering that drives down vaccine uptake and to blame something—anything!—else for the outbreak. We are seeing just such a dynamic at work now regarding the measles outbreak in Samoa, which has already claimed 70 lives, ten more than the last time I wrote about this last week and the vast majority of them children under 4:
The good news is that Samoa has now vaccinated 91% of its population with the first dose of MMR.
I mentioned Tenpenny because the other day she posted an article on an antivaccine website entitled The Real Crisis in Samoa, which is a perfect illustration of just what I’m talking about. Basically, she’s trumpeting what has become an antivaccine talking point about the cause of the Samoa measles outbreak. Hilariously, since I first saw this article the other day, she’s added an correction in which she notes that in the first version of her article she had mistakenly stated that the outbreak was occurring in American Samoa, a territory of the United States, rather than in Samoa, an independent nation. I also can’t help but mock how she’s used the alphabet soup of her titles after her name to give herself an air of authority: ” Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, DO AOBNMM, ABIHM.” First, people who use both “Dr.” and “MD” or “DO” are begging to be mocked for their pretension, and mock them I will. Also, “ABIHM” denotes the American Board of Integrative and Holistic Medicine, a board certification by a “board” that basically no one outside of woo world recognizes. AOBNMM stands for American Osteopathic Board of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and denotes certification by that board for someone who has completed training in osteopathic manipulation. Basically, although I frequently point out that in the US DOs and MDs are generally equivalent and that the vast majority of DOs train in standard residencies, osteopathic manipulation is a throwback that all DOs learn during osteopathic medical school that is similar to chiropractic. The vast majority of DOs in the US don’t do it and soon forget it after they graduate from osteopathic medical school. That Tenpenny went above and beyond the basics taught in school tells you a lot about her.
Naturally, she begins with a conspiracy theory:
The speed at which the pro-vaccine forces are working to stomp out freedom of speech, freedom to learn, and freedom of choice is simply staggering. Hijacking the mainstream media and censoring all social media platforms to take complete control of the message shows how far they are willing to go to censure information not in lockstep with the Healthy People 2020 agenda. The plan is to vaccinate everyone, with few exceptions, and to eliminate even the difficult to obtain medical exemptions.
This is a frequent antivaccine claim, first that their speech is being unjustly “suppressed” and, second, that advocates for vaccines are so fanatical that we don’t recognize even medical exemptions to vaccine mandates and, fascist-like, want to force everyone to receive every vaccine. It’s a caricature and a lie, of course. No one—and I mean no one—proposes eliminating medical exemptions to vaccine mandates, as that would be bad for patients. The real story is that antivaccine activists like Tenpenny believe in “medical exemptions” not supported by science because science shows that the conditions cited by antivaxers do not increase the risk of adverse events from vaccination. I’m referring to family histories of autism, autoimmune diseases, and the like, all of which are frequently cited by antivaccine physicians like Sherri Tenpenny as “medical exemptions” to vaccine requirements. They’re not. Contraindications to vaccination are much, much fewer and more specific than antivaxers imagine, and these contraindications will still be accepted as justification for a medical exemption to vaccination. If your child is immunosuppressed, for instance, no one is proposing forcing your child to receive a live virus vaccine. No one. That’s still a hard and fast contraindication to vaccination.
Next up, Tenpenny lists a timeline starting with the deaths of two infants due to a screwup mixing up the MMR vaccine. Tenpenny puts it this way:
July 2018: Two infants died immediately after receiving the MMR vaccine
- Instead of examining the faulty vaccine or seeking to understand why the babies died, two nurses were blamed and charged with manslaughter
- They were later sentenced to five years in jail for negligently preparing the vaccines, using a muscle relaxant instead of water to reconstitute the shots
- After the incident, WHO and UNICEF estimated the Samoan vaccination rate for measles and overall immunization coverage fell from 74% to 31%
Funny, first she claims that Samoa didn’t bother to examine the vaccines that killed the two infants and instead just “blamed” the two nurses and charged them with manslaughter; then she cites the results of the investigation finding that the nurses had been criminally negligent for mixing the vaccines up with a vial of muscle relaxant instead of saline. I discussed this tragedy last week, and a details can be found in this timeline and news report of the trial of the two nurses. It’s also rather odd that, for apparently not investigating, the Samoan government suspended MMR vaccination for nine months after the incident. Why would it do that if it was absolutely certain that the vaccine was fine?
In any case, the rest of Tenpenny’s claim is based on a quote that’s gone viral on antivaccine social media. Here’s an example:
And here’s how Tenpenny put it:
- June 2019: Robert Kennedy Jr. and Taylor Winterstein, the wife of an Australian rugby player, met in Samoa, just months before the outbreak begins
- by Oct 1: UNICEF had delivered 115,500 doses of measles vaccines and diluents
- Mid-Oct: First child reported to have died from measles
- Nov 15: The Government of Samoa officially declares a state of emergency over measles
- Nov 26: A national Measles Vaccination Campaign begins, using mobile outreach vaccination teams and special vaccine booths
- Nov 30: An additional 100,000 doses of MMR shipped from New Zealand.
- Dec 1: Facilitated via social media, 200 packages of vitamins, probiotics, and superfoods are sent to Samoa. Individuals given “alternative” treatment of vitamin C and vitamin A recover.
- Dec 5-6: Door-to-Door vaccination begins. Every man, woman, and child was ordered to receive an MMR vaccination, regardless of previous infection or vaccination status. Only the police and mobile vaccination teams were allowed on public roads.
- Dec 5: The UN calls for more social media censorship to “protect the public.”
And:
According to ReliefWeb, UNICEF delivered a total of 115,500 doses of measles vaccines to Samoa since October 1, including the required diluent, syringes and safety boxes, as well as sufficient supplies of Vitamin A. Vaccinations started, with the first death from measles occurs on October 15. Within a month, hundreds of cases of measles were reported and the government declared an emergency on November 15, leading to mass vaccination of everyone, irrespective of age, vaccination status or previous recovery. And then, the government requested USD$10.7M from the UN to prevent “future outbreaks.”
You see the implied message: The measles outbreak started after the delivery of 115,500 doses of measles vaccine to Samoa. Although Tenpenny doesn’t come right out and say it, other antivaxxers (like the one on Twitter) are claiming that the measles vaccine is the cause of the outbreak. Of course, note that the UNICEF report dated November 28 stated that it had delivered 115,500 doses of MMR, along with stocks of vitamin A, to Samoa since October 1, not on October 1, as some antivaxxers are interpreting it.
In reality, the outbreak must have started sometime in September, as Dr. Vincent Iannelli explains:
On October 9, we got the first report of a measles case in Samoa and that it was related to a someone who visited from New Zealand for a conference at the end of August.
But by the time of that first report, at least 86 people had already been tested for suspected measles!
With that many cases already, it should be obvious that the measles outbreak in Samoa started in late September. That explains why UNICEF had begun to send measles vaccines and vitamin A to Samoa in early October.
None of this stops Tenpenny from JAQing off:
- Now that everyone has been vaccinated, or revaccinated, including adults, another outbreak should not happen for at least the next ten or so years, right?
- And why did they need 215,000 doses of measles vaccine when the entire population of the country is less than 198,000 and the population of Samoan children, aged 0 to 5 years (which would be given two doses of MMR) is only 22,555?
- And why do they need all that money after-the-fact?
As Dr. Iannelli also explained, everyone not immune to measles will need two doses of measles vaccine, and Samoa didn’t approach 90% MMR coverage until this week, two months after that news report and over two months after the shipments of MMR vaccine and diluents began. As for all that money? It costs money to mount a huge vaccination program, as Samoa did.
Next come the conspiracy theories:
The book, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals written by Saul Alinsky, was published in 1971. The 10 rules he puts forth for ‘community activism’ have been used by many modern politicians to guide their socialist aspirations. Alinsky’s Rule #9 is “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”
Capitalizing on this rule in 2011, Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, expanded on this premise by saying, “First of all, what I said was, never allow a good crisis to go to waste when it’s an opportunity to do things that you had never considered, or that you didn’t think were possible.”
Could armies of vaccinators have been mobilized to innoculate an entire country over two days if were it not for instituting an overwhelming fear of measles?
That’s right. To Tenpenny, the mass vaccination program in Samoa is a socialist plot cooked up to capitalize on a measles outbreak that wasn’t caused by low vaccine uptake but by the vaccine and, of course, lack of vitamin A:
Given this information on vitamin A, was the UN lax in its global health agenda? Were Samoan children provided the twice-annual vitamin A supplement recommended by the WHO and UNICEF? Are the unvaccinated really the cause of the deaths within this outbreak, or was it the lack of vitamin A that lead to a crisis that has been capitalized on by the mainstream for the benefit of the pro-vaccine agenda? Could this travesty have been avoided by giving a pennies-a-day supplement over the last several years? Could the USD$10.7million flowing into Samoa be a form of blood money? I hope the answers to these questions – and many more – will be forthcoming over the next several months. I also hope that reports of vaccine-injured children – and adults – will not be the next epidemic arising from Samoa.
Of course, she notes that the World Health Organization reports that vitamin A improves a child’s chance of surviving by 12-24%, but the document cited makes it clear that that doesn’t just cover measles but the odds of a child living to adulthood. Let’s say, just for the sake of argument, that adequate vitamin A supplementation does decrease the risk of dying of measles by 24%. Given that it, contrary to what antivaxxers claim, vitamin A doesn’t prevent measles, that would result in roughly 17 fewer deaths and a case fatality rate still well over 1%, which is still horrific. That’s interpreting the WHO statistic as Tenpenny interpreted it (likely incorrectly) and also using the highest estimate for mortality reduction. No, “Dr.” Tenpenny, vitamin A would not have prevented the outbreak and would only have modestly decreased the number of deaths.
Tenpenny’s article is ridiculous enough, but it’s got nothing on an article by James Grundig. In fairness, he discusses another outbreak that’s been far deadlier than the Samoa measles outbreak, namely the measles outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, which has killed roughly 5,000 people so far. His spin, however, is most despicable. After mentioning the deaths from a “generally mild viral infection” (No, Mr. Grundig, measles is not a mild viral infection) and the mass vaccination program being undertaking in Congo, he continues:
This would be news if outbreaks of similar intensity occurred in first world countries, such as the United States or the European Union. But they don’t. Nor do they occur in a similar scale or severity. This means that hygiene, nutrition, refrigeration, and potable water—items many in the modern world take for granted—are the real delta between measles deaths in the Third World versus mild measles cases in the first, which come and go, and rarely result in fatalities. This has been a long-known and well-kept secret by the WHO, UNICEF, and medical institutions around the world even though it has never been discussed and certainly, it has not come forth in any scientific way.
What an ignoramus. It’s long been known that malnutrition is a major risk factor for death from measles. It isn’t a “well-kept secret,” and there’s plenty of scientific literature on the topic. Also note Grundig’s bit of diversion, though. Measles is not spread by food. So refrigeration is irrelevant to preventing the spread of measles except in one way, namely keeping vaccines refrigerated. Potable water is critical to preventing the spread of waterborne illnesses like cholera, but less so when it comes to measles, which is spread primarily through they air by droplet. Hilariously, he cites an article by researchers from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) that notes that the “lack of safe water, functional toilets, and handwashing facilities in healthcare settings pose significant risks to patients, healthcare workers, and surrounding communities,” adding that “those environmentalist researchers didn’t say vaccines were at the heart of disease reduction.”
Combating antimicrobial resistance requires a three-fold approach: first, improving infection prevention and control; second, conserving the effectiveness of existing and future antimicrobials; and third, engaging in research to optimize such approaches and to develop new antimicrobials, vaccines, treatment alternatives and rapid diagnostic tools (31).
Funny, but that sounds as though the researchers considered vaccines to be part of one of the three pillars of disease control to me. In any case, Grundig repeats the antivax claim that it’s shedding from measles virus “muddying” the numbers from the outbreak, the implication that mass vaccination is accelerating the outbreak. (It’s not. Measles from measles vaccine virus shedding is incredibly rare, worthy of a case report when it happens.) Then he goes further down the rabbit hole and blames acetaminophen:
Now add a fourth dimension to the measles deaths equation: Treatment of the infection. Acetaminophen (aka Tylenol) and paracetamol are used to treat fever, but they both have side-effects. Acetaminophen side-effects include trouble passing urine, “swelling of face, throat, lips, and tongue” and “hives, severe itching, peeling or blistering skin.” In the latter three side-effects, could the skin hives, itches, and blistering from acetaminophen be mistaken for the measles?
He even includes a photo of a rash from acetaminophen and a rash to to measles. I must admit that I laughed out loud at the stupidity and ignorance of this claim, which merits three facepalms, at least.
Seriously, though, it’s not too difficult to tell the difference between an allergic reaction to a medication and measles, the latter of which has a whole additional constellation of symptoms, including fever. None of this stops Grundig from paddling even further up the river of antivaccine nonsense than Tenpenny did:
Could the bulk of the 5,000 measles deaths be a case of mistaken identity? Could one of the medications given to immune-depleted Congolese children produce measles-like infections, with the authorities checking the cause of death due to measles, and not the side-effects from the Ebola medication? This author firmly believes so.
That’s nice. There are authors who fervently believe that the world is flat, that the Holocaust is a hoax, that evolution doesn’t happen, and that ghosts exist. That doesn’t mean Mr. Grundig’s opinion that thousands of cases of reaction to acetaminophen are being misdiagnosed as measles. Hilarious in his scientific ignorance, Grundig even tries to weaponize the recent finding that the measles virus produces immune amnesia, apparently conveniently forgetting that it takes a full-fledged measles infection to cause that long-lasting damage to the immune system and that it’s been shown that there are nonspecific beneficial effects of vaccinating against measles that go beyond just protecting against measles.
Antivaxxers are clearly desperate. It’s very well established that low vaccine uptake rates leave populations vulnerable to outbreaks, and it’s clear that antivaxxers are contributing to vaccine hesitancy through their fear mongering about vaccines. In Samoa, of course, we already know that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visited the country in June and that he wrote a letter to the Samoan Prime Minister in November in which he spouted all sorts of claims equally nonsensical to those of Grundig and Tenpenny. We know that another high profile (in Samoa) antivaxxer was treating children with vitamins and discouraging parents from getting their children vaccinated or taking them to the hospital. So antivaxxers are throwing everything they can against the wall in terms of their bad science, pseudoscience, misinformation, and lies and seeing what sticks. That they’re now reduced to blaming acetaminophen for killing thousands of Congolese shows you just how low they’ve descended.
Finally, it is of course true that measles is much more lethal in Third World countries, where poverty and malnutrition are much more prevalent. That doesn’t mean measles is a “mild disease” here in the safety of our rich nations. Large percentages of those suffering from measles require hospitalization, and measles can still kill roughly 1-2 in a thousand due to neurologic or pulmonary. For survivors, subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) is a horrible and fatal late complication of measles that typically manifests itself 7-10 years after infection. Antivaxxers want you to think that it’s only “those” people, mostly brown and impoverished, who die from measles, while for us wealthy white people it’s only a minor disease. They’re wrong. Poverty and malnutrition do make measles a lot worse, but it’s still not a minor disease, the contortions of logic and science antivaxxers go through to blame measles deaths in Samoa and Congo on anything but measles notwithstanding.
36 Comments
Both? Both!?! “Acetaminophen” and “paracetamol” are the same compound, just differently named (the former common in North America, the latter common in the UK and ??).
If vaccine virus were to shed, provided it hadn’t reverted to virulent “wild type” – so what? Anyone who became “infected” would react in pretty much the same way as someone deliberately vaccinated, as happens with oral polio vaccine but with no evidence of reversion to wild type.
Lest any of the uneducated anti-vaxxers get any ideas, this doesn’t happen for measles. It sheds rarely but doesn’t cause pathology in secondary contacts and certainly doesn’t revert to wild-type as OPV can.
Perhaps I gained a little insight about Dr Tenpenny when I watched one of her “instructive” videos; she said that she was not vaccinated herself because her parents were both chiropractors** Thus some advocates have a long history. I do wonder though if during her medical training, internship, residency and work in hospitals vaccines were ever required.
** Del BIgtree claims being unvaccinated as well.
Ah, so she herself has reverted to dangerous wild type.
Tenpenny has financial and personal gain interest in jumping on this. Without this sort of thing to use to keep her profile up she would fade into the oblivion she so deserves. She has turned it into a booster dose for her very existence.
Grundig is also basically saying Congolese doctors are incompetent, unable to tell the difference between measles and other conditions. Racist much?
If anything, Congolese doctors are almost certainly in general a hell of a lot better at recognizing measles than the average US doctor. They do, after all, see a lot of cases, while doctors in the US do not.
The more I read of Tenpenny and Grundig the more racist it all was. Like, grossly, blatantly, horrifyingly racist.
Yes, people who are malnourished are more likely to get very sick or die from the measles, but that’s no reason to not vaccinate, and that’s no reason to just be like “oh, whatever”. How can Tenpenny and Grundig be so cruel?
The fact that non-expert anti-vaccine activists think that everything that may have any kind of rash is the same as every other thing that has any kind of rash as a potential symptoms doesn’t mean doctors can’t tell them apart. I guess this is an example of why yes, medical training does help discuss medical issues. This is cringe-worthy.
My response to all the anti-vaccine cult’s lying misdirection, and obfuscation is to note that no matter what the pre-existing condition of the victims was:
Before they caught measles = Alive
After they caught measles = Dead
It is hard to argue with the fact that wild measles killed these children no matter what excuse the ghouls come up with.
.
My next response it to ask when the large mainstream media such as the NYTimes, LATimes, WaPo, CNN, Fox, etc are going to request an interview with RFK, Jr. to ask him for his reaction to the outcome for which he and his insane partners in the anti-vaccine deathg cult have worked so hard and diligently for. 70 dead following his lunatic advice to be more afraid of the vaccine than the ‘benign’ disease.
Is he proud of his work and its outcome?
.
Where are some hard-hitting reporters who can load up on historical RFK, Jr. anti-vaccine quotes and recommendations and grill him how he squares those deadly statements with the obvious outcome which we are now witnessing. Knock him on the defensive and don’t allow him to Gish Gallop and change the subject.
My bet is Junior would not consent to any interview which he did not exert complete control.
He is a pathological liar and one of the worst humans currently on the planet.
” Where are the hard-hitting reporters who can load up on historical RFK,Jr…”
Well, so far it’s been Orac, sceptics and Wikipedia.
What makes me laugh is that people like him ( and woo-meisters) claim to reveal how the powerful are harming the public when THEY are the ones who should be investigated (for giving incompetent information, cosplaying doctors)
Think about it: aren’t they always uncovering corporate or governmental malfeasance or how SBM is the leading cause of death YET when you look closely..
Heh. I looked at Natural News and he has a new video asking ” Is RFK jr the greatest Kennedy who ever lived?’
I think you have to be signed up to Brighteon to play it though.
More accurate Tenpenny:
Of course, note that the UNICEF report dated November 28 stated that it had delivered 115,500 doses of MMR, along with stocks of vitamin A, to Samoa since October 1, not on October 1, as some antivaxxers are interpreting it.
I hope Christine Kincaid is paying attention.
The book, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals written by Saul Alinsky, was published in 1971.
Has anyone read Alinsky’s book recently other than rightwing conspiracists? Does Tenpenny follow QAnon yet?
Rightwing conspiracists also have a history of distorting Rahm Emanuel’s comment: https://www.factcheck.org/2011/01/bum-rap-for-rahm/
This tells us a lot about the intellectual
septic tankmilieu that Tenpenny inhabits.
And why do they need all that money after-the-fact?
The Samoan government has provided a 26-page document spelling out precisely what they would like to do with $10.7 million:
http://www.samoagovt.ws/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Samoa-National-Measles-Response-and-Recovery-Appeal-06_12_2019-w-BA.pdf
You know, I’m getting the impression that Tenpenny doesn’t really care about the answers to her questions.
“You know, I’m getting the impression that Tenpenny doesn’t really care about the answers to her questions.”
What altie does? Their questions are Articles of Faith; to be repeated with devotion, not examination.
I’ve been a bit under the weather the last week or so. Had at least twelve or more doses of paracetamol. No sign of these measles like side effects though. From an anti-vax view point, my experience is a slam-dunk (one for you far side of the ponders) that paracetamol can be eaten by the ton without harm.
It is notorious for causing irreparable liver damage with overdose, so caution is warranted.
Health Canada recently became concerned with the fact that it is an ingredient in a lot of over the counter “combination” products such as cold remedies which can lead to children getting overdoses if parents don’t pay close attention to the labels and give the combo products along with doses of the drug as-such.
Not to mention booze. I’m not sure how long it takes to replenish GSH after a hard night, but I wouldn’t touch it for a hangover, either.
Aye. I’m aware of the real health issues with taking too much paracetamol. Not sure if anti-vaxxers are really set up mentally to deal with the good/bad duality of various drugs and treatments though. I think ‘a ton or none’ ought to be one of their catch phrases.
Just be careful with it, and give your liver a chance to metabolise it properly. If your daily intake is under 4000 mg you should be fine. That’s at most eight of the usual (500 mg) tablets in a day. A week with 12 or so such doses is only around 850 mg per day, very much safe. Things start to get dicey when you hit around 6000 mg in a day, and the chance of hepatotoxicity and acute liver failure starts to get significant. Sola dosis facit venenum.
we already know that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. visited the country in June
RFK Jnr was evidently there on the invitation of the Samoan government.
The implication is that antivaxxers exist at a high level in the Samoan administration and have been doing their part to discourage vaccination (consistent with the country’s cackhanded response to the death of two infants at the hands of incompetent nurses, and the reluctance to admit that an outbreak was happening).
My suspicion: RFK was looking forward to proclaiming Samoa to be a vax-free utopia. Then the predicted outbreak occurred and robbed him of his victory. Naturally he’s pissed. He is too concerned for what is left of his mainstream credibility to personally claim that the outbreak was a false-flag operation started by Big Pharma using bioweapons, but he will quietly encourage his followers to spread that kind of conspiracy theory.
In other news, the number of retracted antivax papers continues to grow.
The latest junk science to bite the dust is Gayle DeLong’s June 2018 paper claiming to find an association between HPV vaccination and lower pregnancy rates.
http://retractionwatch.com/2019/12/10/journal-retracts-paper-claiming-a-link-between-the-hpv-vaccine-and-lower-pregnancy-rates/?fbclid=IwAR0Afdw12BE71nCCRI5RbQYpr4GSOhShMRn4JRaWM6rSGFU4e3KLlAIMC8M
There’s a good analysis on Medscape. Excerpts:
“Within days…the pseudonymous “Orac,” a frequent critic of research linking vaccines to health problems, had posted a lengthy critique of the work. “Where it really gets interesting is the logistic regression including covariates in which the number of HPV shots received (one, two, or three) was related to the likelihood of getting pregnant,” Orac wrote.
“In this model, almost none of the comparisons were statistically significant. The only two where there was a statistically significant result were for the full sample, one shot versus no shots and three shots versus no shots. To me this is a huge red flag that the results are not robust and that there is no dose-response observed.”
Among other issues, Orac also noted that the study did not report on birth control use — a key confounder — in the women surveyed…
“That was followed in August by comments on PubPeer, a site that allows for comments on published articles, by scientific sleuth Elisabeth Bik. Bik called the paper a “very flawed and biased study with the potential of being misinterpreted or misused.” (Disclosure: The reporter of this story is a volunteer board member of the PubPeer Foundation, a nonprofit organization.)
“The paper looked at pregnancy rates in women who had or had not received the HPV vaccine,” Bik told Medscape Medical News. “However, the study only included young women, aged 25-29. Many women, in particular those with a college education, will become pregnant for the first time at an older age, so 30 years or older.”
But in the study, the groups of women who had the HPV shot and the women who did not receive it differed in education levels, Bik noted. In the HPV-vaccinated group, many more women had a college degree than in the unvaccinated group.
“By selectively focusing on younger women, under 30, and looking at pregnancy and HPV vaccination rates, the author’s results appear to show that HPV-vaccinated women had a lower probability of pregnancy. But in reality, the HPV-vaccinated women with a college degree did not have their first baby yet. This is a classic example of a ‘confounding factor,'” Bik said.”
Congratulations to the vigilant sleuths (including researchers in Japan) who pointed out the severe flaws in DeLong’s paper.
Of course antivaxers who hailed this study will now acknowledge its errors and stop citing it, while dropping their claim that HPV vaccination damages fertility.
Yeah, right. 🙂
There is a brief, elliptical entry at Pubpeer, criticising DeLong’s previous, even junkier paper in the same journal… simply a link to Orac’s ummm ‘exhaustive’ analysis.
https://pubpeer.com/publications/11B0383BC9EA7CA57033DABB5B1758
I imagine that ‘Peer 1′ had low expectations of the editors’ responsiveness, so didn’t bother spelling out the flaws explicitly and at length.
Could armies of vaccinators have been mobilized to innoculate an entire country over two days if were it not for instituting an overwhelming fear of measles?
Could this travesty have been avoided by giving a pennies-a-day supplement over the last several years?
Could the USD$10.7million flowing into Samoa be a form of blood money?
Could the skin hives, itches, and blistering from acetaminophen be mistaken for the measles?
Could the bulk of the 5,000 measles deaths be a case of mistaken identity?
Could one of the medications given to immune-depleted Congolese children produce measles-like infections, with the authorities checking the cause of death due to measles, and not the side-effects from the Ebola medication?
I see weaknesses in their rhetorical approach.
I see plenty of weaknesses in your rhetorical approach, which consists largely of JAQing off. Get your jollies elsewhere.
AC, I think you misread because Christine didn’t use tags to signify she’s quoting Tenpenny.
I used tags they just don’t work.
No
No
No
No
Oh to the hell no.
Come back when you have discovered reason and accountability
Given that it, contrary to what antivaxxers claim, vitamin A doesn’t prevent measles, that would result in roughly 17 fewer deaths and a case fatality rate still well over 1%, which is still horrific
The case fatality rate for the Samoan outbreak is over 1%? With a previous vaccine uptake of 31%?
WTF; 1% is HIGH.
Because according to “we of the Communicable Disease Center”:(gag) In 1960, before the MMR; the case rate was 250 (out of every 100,000).
In 1960, before the MMR; the mortality rate was 0.22 (out of every 100,000). Wouldn’t that be a case fatality rate of somewhere around 0.088%?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1522578/pdf/amjphnation00499-0004.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3BBxOj-YMwPmoR7yM6_wUx1gH0K-m9KbtfHnChfUXIkMDLV33iwm6ZfOU
What happened? Lower mortality with no MMR compared to 31% MMR? “We of the Communicable Disease Center” did NOT think measles was deadly BEFORE the MMR.
This self-limiting infection of
short duration, moderate severity, and
low fatality has maintained a remarkably
stable biological balance over the centuries
They said, when ‘gauged from many angles’; heart disease & the common cold were worse.
For example, using mortality as a criterion
heart disease becomes most important.
Short-term morbidity makes the common
cold rank high
And Polio was of ‘low incidence’ but high for ‘public interest’.
For chronic disability arthritis and mental disease dominate.
For public interest and parental concern, in spite of relatively
low incidence, nothing has equaled poliomyelitis
Wtf; they exposed millions to sv40 over a cold-war popularity contest. Public interest. Whatever.
Measles? Lol …
at last there is promise that something can be accomplished by organized health action
So now measles is more deadly than it was before the MMR. That’s quite the accomplishment. Why?
I reply with the same answer that Hillary used
when asked why he wished to climb Mt.Everest.
He said, “Because it is there.” To this may be added, . .
and it can be done
At last; they could do something, What did they do? Tenpeny, RFK jr, Edwin Tamasese, Meehan, blah blah blah. When vaccines stop hurting people; people will stop saying they are hurting people. Very simple. So very simple.
Jesus, could people stop including the fbclid tracker when posting links?
When vaccines stop hurting people; people will stop saying they are hurting people. Very simple.
Christine has moved on from lying, to blaming the targets of her lies for the fact that she is lying about them.
Recall that Christine was earlier regurging the lie about doses of vaccine being delivered to Pacific nations on October 1st, when the reports clearly state that the doses were delivered between Oct 1 and Nov 28. An apoogy for lying would be nice.
Shit that’s dumb and a primo example of why dunderheads like Sherri Tenpenny should not comment on vaccines. The susceptible population exceeds children 0-5 years old, two doses are optimal to prevent future outbreaks and some vaccines are lost due to handling.
I dunno, I think Christine Kincaid just outdid Sherry for “shit that’s dumb.”
Sherri Tenpenny: “Stupid shit on vaccines.”
Christine Kincaid: Hold my beer.
I particularly like her slack-jawed, drooling, “deer-in-the-headlights” look @ 01:25 onward where she states that ‘how many days of school a kid misses would indicate how healthy they are and the unvaccinated will be found to have less missed school’.
It is then pointed out that she is unvaccinated and missed the entire 3rd grade…
Her response?
Slack-jawed drooling and stuttering… “But… but… I was sick! And it was good!!!!!”
This is a cretin who is portraying herself as a vaccine expert when she is really an ignoramus.
My cat knows more about vaccines and infectious diseases than this dummkopf.
.