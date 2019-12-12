Whole Foods: Still a haven for quackery and antivaccine nonsense under Amazon

Whole Foods. To be honest, I haven’t really thought much about Whole Foods ever since it was purchased by Amazon. Actually, I hadn’t thought much about Whole Foods before that. Sure, I mentioned it a few times, beginning in 2008 with a bit where the late Dan Olmstead claimed to have heard (secondhand, of course) a bit of information that “they” knew that mercury in vaccines causes autism. Occasionally, I mentioned Whole Foods because Mike Adams attacked it for supporting breast cancer awareness, how Seth Mnookin mentioned Whole Foods’ antivaccine stylings as if to condemn the left as antivaccine when in fact the founder of Whole Foods was an anti-union Libertarian and admirer of Ayn Rand, and how Whole Foods sells all sorts of “gluten-free” skin products, and other woo being promoted by Whole Foods.
That history aside, I had (mostly) forgotten about Whole Foods and hadn’t written about it for a while, even though there’s one a mere two blocks from where I work that I occasionally go to when I have time to get lunch or to pick up a few things. Then, yesterday, I saw this article by Maddie Stone:
If you look past the colorful organic produce displays and sustainably-sourced seafood counter, however, you’ll start to notice incongruities. There’s nothing particularly healthful, for instance, about the homeopathy aisle — a section of Whole Foods’ Whole Body Department that sells 19th century pseudoscience masquerading as cold and flu remedies — or the shelves filled with supplements and probiotics making claims that often don’t hold up to scientific scrutiny.
But all of this pales in comparison to the disinformation Whole Foods is selling in its check-out aisle: magazines with articles promoting vaccine skepticism.
Insider recently found several magazines that have run articles raising unfounded concerns about the safety or efficacy of vaccines. These messages are not only out of line with the mainstream medical consensus, they are actively dangerous, according to public health experts.
I must admit that I’ve never looked inside an issue of the magazines sold by Whole Foods promoting antivaccine misinformation. Oh, sure, I’ve wandered down the aisles where Whole Foods in Midtown Detroit sold (and still sells) pure quackery.
Tell me more, Ms. Stone. Tell me more…about Well Being Journal:
Scattered amongst the breezy magazines devoted to healthy cooking and pet care are titles like Well Being Journal, a bi-monthly publication sold at Whole Foods stores in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia, among other locations. It has published articles that tout medically unsupported homeopathic therapies as “non-toxic” alternatives to vaccination. Others promote the debunked link between the MMR vaccine and autism. One particularly egregious article in a 2017 issue, adapted from a defunct anti-vaccine website, is literally titled “MMR Vaccine Causes Autism.”
It’s not Whole Foods, though. It’s also Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and Barnes & Noble, although Whole Foods has more locations. Well Being Journal, unsurprisingly, features articles touting discredited vaccine-autism claims and even articles by an old “friend” of this blog, J.B. Handley. It also features this sort of content:
Another issue from 2018 features an excerpt from vaccine skeptic and family physician Richard Moskowitz’s book “Vaccines: A Reappraisal.” It includes a lengthy compilation of “clinical perspectives” on vaccines that hit many of the anti-vaccination movement’s favorite talking points. In the excerpt, prominent anti-vaccine doctor Sherri Tenpenny asserts that vaccines weren’t responsible for eradicating polio (they were), while homeopathic doctor Toni Bark compares mandatory vaccination policies to forced medical procedures performed in Nazi Germany.
The magazine commonly features articles written by alternative medicine gurus — naturopaths, acupuncturists, energy healers, intuitives, and some medical doctors — on topics like meditation, chronic illness, and toxins in consumer products. But these pieces promoting vaccine skepticism aren’t anomalies.
Sherri Tenpenny? I just wrote about Sherri Tenpenny just yesterday. She’s still spreading antivaccine misinformation, only this time in a manner that can truly cause harm, as she’s trying to convince people in Samoa that measles isn’t dangerous and that the measles vaccine is the cause of the outbreak through “shedding.”
Then there’s Natural Awakenings. I’ve mentioned the magazine before. It’s a quack magazine. It’s antivaccine, too:
When Insider reached out to Scott Miners, founder and executive editor of the Well Being Journal, he said in an email that the magazine is not “against vaccines” but rather seeks to foster “an informed discussion” and “find the truth for the good of all.”
Miners defended the book excerpt by JB Handley, noting that it does not precisely assert that vaccines cause autism. While that’s technically true, the excerpt does state that there is “clear and compelling scientific evidence that supports the connection between vaccines and autism,” which is false.
No, this is not an “informed discussion.” Rather, it’s a misinformed discussion that results in what I like to refer to as “misinformed consent” or, as I’ve been calling it more recently, misinformed refusal to consent. As for J.B. Handley, his claims are so easy to deconstruct and refute that one wonders why he even bothers.
It’s not surprising to me that Whole Foods is providing a home for antivaccine misinformation, although, in fairness, I must point out that Whole Foods is far from the only store that distributes Natural Awakenings.
I must also pick a few nits:
To Hotez, the fact that Whole Foods, like its parent company, has apparently turned a blind eye to vaccine skepticism on its shelves isn’t surprising. Anecdotally, he said, the affluent, educated, liberal-leaning consumer base Whole Foods targets appears to be particularly susceptible to anti-vaccination messaging.
As much as I admire Dr. Peter Hotez, I can’t help but note that (1) antivaccine nonsense is the pseudoscience that spans the political spectrum and (2) the founder of Whole Foods was anything but liberal, and the selling of nonsense at Whole Foods began very early in its history.
Although I’m always happy to see pushback against antivaccine propaganda in mainstream sources, I also can’t help but observe that this story is a bit of a nothingburger. For one thing, as I mentioned above, Natural Awakenings is a throwaway free magazine that I can find at way more places than just Whole Foods. I’ve seen it at a local Coney Island that I frequent. I’ve seen it at a local specialty food store that my wife and I sometimes go to. I’ve seen it a few other places too. I don’t recall having seen Well Being Journal around my neck of the woods, though.) In any event, if you look at the Natural Awakenings corporate website, it prominently brags about having a $1.5 trillion marketplace, being the #5 health and fitness magazine, having published for 25 years, and having 3+ million readers a month.
Just for yucks, I perused the version of the magazine being sold in Michigan. The December issue features the sponsored profile of a profile of a local chiropractor, who “specializes in chiropractic combined with functional nutrition to help patients obtain natural pain relief, balance hormones and employ nutrition for anti-aging protocols and adrenal fatigue. In addition to providing chiropractic adjustments,” he offers applied Kinesiology, lab testing, whole-food-based nutritional supplements, cold laser, stretches, exercise and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. Then there’s an interview with orthopedic surgeon Mary Neal, who had a near death experience during which, according to here, she got a glimpse of the afterlife and now preaches that God and the afterlife are real. In other issues, there’s another sponsored profile of a reflexologist and a “wholistic” veterinarian who offers “fewer conventional drugs and limited vaccinations.” Of course, there’s also an article on “natural” ways to keep your thyroid healthy. Then, of course, there’s this article that does the “both sides” approach giving credence to antivaccine views. You get the idea. There’s a lot of woo; so of course there’s antivaccine woo. It goes with the territory.
In the end, Whole Foods’ letting the distributors of a couple of free magazines that promote “natural” quackery is just part of the package that is Whole Foods’ promotion of nonsense. Of course Whole Foods stocks these sorts of free rags! It sells homeopathy, supplements, “detox” cleanses, gluten-free everything, whether it ever had gluten in it or not or whether it’s even meant to be consumed. Antivaccine pseudoscience is part and parcel of the whole package, because if you’re selling homeopathy you’re almost certainly selling antivaccine nonsense as well.
Don’t get me wrong. I like seeing Whole Foods called out for this. Also, since Amazon bought Whole Foods, you’d think that, given its proclaimed efforts to remove movies promoting quackery from Amazon Prime and dubious quackery from sale on Amazon itself, it might want to take a look at one of its more prominent acquisitions from the last few years.
Wholefoods isn’t unique for selling homeopathy either. Many stores have those products, at least in the San Francisco Bay Area, sometimes mixed in with real, say, cold medicine.
Like you, I have no problem with calling this out, but it’s not just Wholefoods.
At the Walgreens where I pick up my medicine, the pharmacy has a little “1, 2, 3” plan for fighting the flu. Get the vaccine (yes), wash your hands (yes, maybe less about the flu than other illnesses, but good practice), and take supplements – no. Right next to their aisle full of supplements.
As a celiac, I am forced to frequent health food stores on occasion. I avoid the aisles filled with woo (supplements, etc.) and try to avert my eyes from the worst of the printed matter they’re hawking.
I agree with Doritt. Every natural foods grocery has this stuff. In fact every CVS, Walmart, Kroger’s, Walgreens, and any reasonably large grocery has this stuff, just in cheaper brands.
Whole Foods has a lot of organic junk food, but then again so increasingly do the big chains. I’ve even seen organic peanut butter with adding sugar and partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. At least Whole Foods peanut butter doesn’t have that. And Whole Foods selections of healthy foods like vegetables, nuts, and legumes is better and higher quality.
The main reason I prefer natural food stores is that I don’t feel like I’m not wanted while I wander the soda aisle looking for La Croix or sort through the fluffy white bread.
This is the reason that I refuse to spend any money at Whole Foods. Imagine, an entire store with a business model based upon pseudoscience, fear, uncertainty, and doubt. The mind boggles. There’s a Whole Foods near me. I drive right past it on my way to a nearby Wegman’s. I doubt that any retailer is completely innocent, but Whole Foods is by far the worst offender.
Actually, I have a Natural Awakenings sitting on my table right now.
Whole Foods is truly a haven for woo and overpriced flowers and vegetables. I used to go to one nearby** ( there are THREE within 10 miles) where we would get the buffet but discovered we could eat at a much posher real restaurant for nearly the same amount. It has aisles and aisles of health and beauty products – crazy stuff- Ayurvedic shampoo, meditation candles, organic makeup and skincare, woo books etc.
-btw- Orac: ” I’ve seen it at a local Coney Island” I actually know what that means: my mother taught me at a young age that people from Chicago and other Midwestern cities call hotdogs “Coney Islanders”. Very cool.
** it has a scenic parking lot with a view of the skyline and may be where Dr Oz himself shops: a restaurant a mile away advertised itself as being where he got Thai food. ( he lives on the cliff overlooking Whole Foods)
In other news..
NJ is trying to advance a law that will eliminate the religious exemption for vaccines today; it has been stalled a few times but perhaps recent events may shift the balance towards its acceptance ( NJ Spotlight)
I don’t understand how somebody who has been injured by vaccines can be a quack when a federal court rules in his/her favor. I’m just trying to make sense of this debate. I’ve heard both sides.
Your comment is not even wrong.
Antivaxxers insist that vaccines cause events that they couldn’t possibly, including autism and SIDS. They make all sorts of claims of unspecified harms but fail to support them.They are adamant that “vaccine shedding” is dangerous but that getting the diseases is just fine.
I hate to divert the conversation but I’m a bit confused about the midwesterners and Chicagoans calling hotdogs Coney Islanders.
Chicagoans are dead serious about hot dogs and have their own distinct hot dog tradition complete with very specific toppings. The Chicago dog . Catsup is apostasy. Cheese is acceptable for small children and rubes.
Apart from older baby Boomers ands fans of Beretta (one in the same?) who might refer to a chili dog as a Coney Island dog, I can assure you that no one in the Chicago area is a calling basic hotdog a Coney Island and the Detroit/Coney Island dog is referred to almost universally as a Chili Dog. Nathan’s is considered comprehensively inferior to local giant Vienna Beef.
Interestingly, the Detroit or Coney Island dog was created in Fort Wayne Indiana. Hotdogs are no joke in Chicago.
I learned this from my mother when I was 10. I was surpised to hear that appellation from Orac.
I have misgivings about the Coney Island Grille. I contracted Salmonella there after eating an omelette in the store in the Detroit airport a few years ago.
I’ll allow a BRIEF detour.
Of course, what I was referring to is the Detroit phenomenon known as the Coney Island restaurant. Coney Islands are diners, usually owned or founded by Greek immigrants, that feature Coney Island hot dogs, but they feature a lot more than that, in particular gyros, other Greek and Mediterranean fare, plus your basic diner food. I’ve lived in in NJ, and Detroit Coney Islands remind me of NJ diners with slightly less expansive menus supplemented with Coney Island hot dogs, gyros, spinach pie, and saganaki. Ironically, the two most iconic Coney Islands, Lafayette and American, are a lot less extensive in their offerings than most of the dozens of others spread all over southeast Michigan, thanks to local chains like Leo’s, National, and Kerby’s, plus independent restaurants. (Leo’s is my favorite.)
As for Chicago hotdogs, I’ve lived in Chicago too, and I never could figure them out. They’re just…OK. Also, the Chicago hostility to ketchup on a hot dog is pathologic. It has always baffled me.
Finally, Detroit style Coney dogs are not just any old chili dogs. A special kind of chili that’s more viscous and has a different taste is used that varies regionally in Michigan. http://greatlakesbetterfood.blogspot.com/2012/08/unraveling-mystery-of-coney-sauce-for.html?m=1
The larger issue is the ubiquity of the marketing of all of this nonsense be it WF or all the large drug store chains. It’s become ingrained in the consciousness of the average person that one can only be “healthy” by engaging in all these “protocols” of “organic”, and all things “natural”–which oddly enough, include fairly UN-natural supplements of all sorts.
@mdfinfer–I can’t think of a single place to buy groceries that doesn’t stock at least some of this. Every store has gluten-free, every store stocks a raft of supplements, every store has “pro-biotic” this and that products. And don’t get me started on “non GMO” products–which now includes just about everything. I still hold my nose and shop WF for produce because it’s the freshest and the only place that consistently has lacinato kale that isn’t turning yellow. (Yes, I actually really like kale and can’t grow my own after the first frost.)
Note: Yes, WF is one of the worst offenders, but the bigger problem is that its model is spreading like wildfire.
” It’s become ingrained in the consciousness of the average person that one can only be ‘healthy” by engaging in all these ‘protocols’ of ‘organic’, and all things ‘natural’- which oddly enough, include fairly UN-natural supplements of all sorts”
Unfortunately, you’re probably right: alt med has gained a foothold through savvy marketing and social media by its followers. Because I’ve followed woo-meistery for a long time, I see how catchwords and ( bad) research results turn up everywhere.This is a huge business – people spend ridiculous amounts of money on supplements and “super foods” which have little or no support from SBM. The other day, I noticed a large selection of gluten free products – like crackers- in the supermarket which cost double ( or more) than standard products. Why eat crackers if you hate gluten: there are OTHER foods!
I find the gluten free health trend to be silly, but a coworker has Celiac’s, so I’m glad it has given her more options. I also know enough people with eating disorders that I’m not a fan of commenting on what people eat. If they want to eat gluten-free crackers, go for it.
It is true that some people need GF food but I’d wager that most who buy it are following some sort of woo such as a belief that it’s an easy way to lose weight or that gluten causes all types of ills in average people. Similar too are sugar free products that are necessary for diabetics but used by others for woo-fraught reasons,
This altie messaging allows marketing that leads to higher prices which affect people with real restrictions ( My mother had diabetes and sought out sugar free foods)
“Throwaway” free magazines and alternative newspapers frequently feature ads from woo purveyors.
Our local “free press” rag does this, in addition to running a regular column by an herbalist who promotes Herbalists Without Borders.
“HWB is seeking holistic-minded practitioners to volunteer at People’s Clinics (you do not need to be a trained herbalist – there are medical doctors, herbalists, massage therapists, nurse practitioners and Naturopaths who are volunteering currently)”
Yeah, that’s what patients coming to People’s Clinics deserve – untrained herbalists, as long as they’re “holistic”.
The herbalist who writes this column has touted elderberry products (which her company just happens to sell) as being “more effective than flu vaccines and Tamiflu” against influenza.
Austin, Texas, Friday DEC. 13, 2019 /PRnewswire/ –
Whole Foods Market announces that effective January 1, 2020 it will change its name to Hole Foods as part of its new marketing strategy for the next decade. Since coming under the Amazon canopy there has been recognition that it needs to engage with its customers in a new way to best highlight what it does best: putting a hole in the products it sells.
According to Chief Marketing Officer, Les Moir, “what distinguishes us is more what we leave out than what we put into what we sell. If you want gluten-free we take it out and leave that hole in our bakery products. If you want GMO-free foods we only sell foods that leave out the additional nutrients that you find in GMO foods.”
The new marketing slant will go beyond just food. Key to this is medicine, in particular homeopathic remedies. Hole Foods will ensure that where there used to be active ingredients there will be none. That’s an especially important hole that our customers look for.
Indeed if you want to double up your holes we even sell gluten-free bagel. Look for more holistic products that will be introduced in the new year. In partnership with Amazon you can download our complimentary magazines to your Kindle device, such as Natural Awakenings and Hole Truth. With one click you can put a hole in your intellect.
As CMO Les Moir puts it in the rebranded company’s motto: We Sell Less For More.
SOURCE Hole Foods Market
But will Courtney Love sue?
No surprise at all given that Amazon itself is probably the world’s largest haven for quackery and antivaccine nonsense.
Just saw the news.
MMS is back.
Homophobic Former Reagan Adviser Touts Drinking Bleach As ‘Miracle’ Cure For HIV And Autism