S2173: NJ antivaxxers go to the wrong room. There’s a metaphor there somewhere

As I’ve discussed, described, and mocked for 15 years as of two days ago, when it comes to medicine and science, antivaccine activists fail—and fail big. They don’t understand the science. They don’t understand epidemiology. They don’t understand clinical trials. Unfortunately, they do understand conspiracy theories and are very good at constructing and spreading elaborate conspiracy theories. After all, antivaccine activism and beliefs are based on a conspiracy theory that, at its core, posits that “they” (the CDC, the government, big pharma, doctors, the Smoking Man) “know” that vaccines cause autism, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), autoimmune disease, and all manner of maladies but are hiding/suppressing/denying/obfuscating the evidence, which only brave antivaxxers have uncovered. It’s a very simple form of conspiracy theory, that of hidden knowledge that a powerful cabal is hiding and that only the initiated have discovered; indeed, this sort of conspiracy theory is at the heart of cancer cure quackery, Holocaust denial, 9/11 Trutherism, QAnon, Pizzagate, the JFK assassination, and pretty much every major conspiracy theory ever. The amusing thing is that antivaxxers think they are the ones with the knowledge, which is why something that happened yesterday in New Jersey (where I lived for eight and a half years) made me laugh out loud. Let’s take a look at some Tweets I saw yesterday about an incident related to S2173, a bill being considered in NJ that would eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates:
And, yes, Del Bigtree himself was in da house!
Just watch the videos. They’re short. In one of them, an antivax speaker likens S2173 to Naziism, because of course she did. It’s a favorite claim of antivaxxers up to and including Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Be that as it may, you really should watch the two videos. Antivaxxers showed up en masse yesterday to protest S2173:
A Statehouse hearing Thursday afternoon is likely the last chance New Jersey residents will get to tell elected officials what they think about a bill that would repeal the religious exemption that has enabled thousands of children avoid vaccinations required to attend school.
The state Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the legislation, S2175, which, if enacted, would make New Jersey the sixth state to eliminate religion or “personal beliefs” exemptions to vaccines.
The bill gained steam after an outbreak of about a dozen measles cases in Ocean County in the first half of 2019 raised concern about the growing number of families who distrust and refuse vaccines. There have been 19 confirmed cases of measles this year in New Jersey, and 1,276 nationwide.
It’s not S2175, by the way. The news report got it wrong, and in a previous version of this post I relied on that news report and therefore got it wrong too. (Thanks, Susan Livio and the editors of NJ.com!) There’s something very meta about my making a mistake like that in a post mocking antivaxxers for making an obvious mistake. Oh, well, it keeps me, if not exactly humble, at least from getting too arrogant.
In any event, measles outbreaks will do that when it comes to legislation. Before the Disneyland measles outbreak almost five years ago provided the political impetus to pass SB 277 in 2015, only Mississippi and West Virginia had laws that didn’t allow for religious and/or personal belief exemptions to school vaccine mandates. This year, ongoing measles outbreak provided the political impetus to get similar bills passed in Maine and New York and for Washington to pass a bill eliminating nonmedical exemptions for MMR only. Now New Jersey is considering eliminating nonmedical exemptions as well.
Of course, with S2173, as with every other bill of its type, antivaxxers have mobilized to dominate the public hearings on the issue. S2173 avoided a public hearing earlier in the year when the state Assembly, according to the news report, took an existing piece of legislation that would have made it harder to qualify for a religious exemption and amended it during a voting session to abolish nonmedical exemptions entirely. They planned on having hundreds of parents show up in order to voice their opposition to S2173 and urge lawmakers to vote no:
Hundreds of parents, resentful over what they see as a government intrusion and a violation of their constitutional rights, plan to attend the hearing for a chance to testify, said Stephanie Locricchio of Branchburg. She said she’s been involved with an effort for the past week to bombard legislators’ offices with calls and emails demanding they vote no.
“This group of people are steadfast in their beliefs…who don’t feel comfortable injecting fetal tissue in their child’s bodies,” said Locricchio, the mother of a 12-year-old son who received vaccines when he younger, but resented how her pediatrician demeaned her when she asked questions.
Antivaccine parents like Locricchio frequently complain that they feel attacked, “bullied,” or demeaned when pediatricians try to persuade them to vaccinate their children. Although I’m sure there are pediatricians who are jerks and that occasionally pediatricians let their exasperation with parents like Locricchio show when they shouldn’t, in reality the vast majority of pediatricians are incredibly patient and respectful. Indeed, I don’t know how they do it day in and day out, dealing with parents of patients spewing the same ignorant antivaccine blather like “vaccines contain fetal tissue.” (They don’t. Really, they don’t. That’s a distortion of the fact that the virus stocks used to manufacture some vaccines are grown in two cell lines derived from fetuses aborted over 50 years ago and maintained in cell culture ever since. These cells are removed from the virus stock before the vaccine is made. In reality, fetal cells have been instrumental in saving millions of lives and preventing billions of cases of disease.) The vast majority of pediatricians I know have the patience of a saint when dealing with these parents.
In any event, Locricchio’s response to the reporter who wrote the story shows just how apt a metaphor antivaxxers showing up to the wrong room to voice their objections to S2173 and refusing to leave when told they were in the wrong room is. Contributing to this metaphor, according to the report, Locricchio stated that she moved to NJ when New York eliminated nonmedical exemptions and said that she’d move again, using a rather histrionic analogy:
Locricchio said she moved from New York when it eliminated the religious exemption to vaccines, and she’s prepared to leave New Jersey, too. “Telling people (they must vaccinate) if you want an education for your kid is like putting a gun to your head,” she said.
Because requiring a child to be vaccinated is just like threatening a parent with a gun. Seriously, that analogy says way more about Locricchio than it says about S2173. It also says a lot about antivaxxers that many of them stayed in the room as the hearing regarding NJ Transit began, leading to some very amusing responses:
Unfortunately, eventually antivaxxers did find their way to the right room, where they did what they always do whenever bills like S2173 are being considered, tried to flood the hearing and drown out any opinions supporting the bill, a technique they “pioneered” during the political debate over SB 277 and amplified during the debate over SB 276 earlier this year in California. Here the tactics are the same, but fortunately without an attack on a state senator or throwing menstrual blood at legislators:
I particularly like the part where they said the Lord’s Prayer, because nothing says love like saying the Lord’s Prayer before opposing a bill designed to enhance the protection of children against potentially deadly diseases. In any event, the hearing went on:
So what happened? Did S2173 pass the health committee? Here’s the answer:
And:
Unpersuaded by hundreds of pleading and occasionally hostile parents, a state Senate panel voted Thursday to eliminate religion as an acceptable reason for New Jersey children to avoid vaccines required for school attendance.
After seven years of stalled efforts to compel better vaccine compliance and a recent reemergence of measles, state lawmakers are moving quickly to end the religious exemption that allowed 14,000 students to decline their shots last year.
The Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee approved the bill (A3818) by a 6-4 vote Thursday. Even before the hearing, the measure was listed on Monday’s agenda for action by the full 40-member body.
S2173 is the Senate version of the bill, while A3818 is the Assembly version.
Further adding to the aptness of the metaphor of antivaxxers showing up to the wrong room earlier in the day, some parents apparently indoctrinated their children to spew their antivaccine talking points:
“I love God with my whole heart,” said 7-year-old Emelia Walls of Cape May. “He made our immune systems perfect. We take really good care of our bodies because that makes God happy.”
Emelia, a second-grader, said she would be “heartbroken” if the law passed and she had to leave school. “I have a bright future ahead of me. I am going to change the world,” she said.
I feel sorry for Emilia. It’s not her fault that she was born to parents who not only medically neglect her by not vaccinating but shamelessly use her to promote their antivaccine message.
Also reinforcing what I’ve been saying about how the antivaccine movement has successfully packaged its message in the language of small government anti-government conservatives and libertarians, in particular the language of “parental rights” and opposition to regulation, the vote split along party lines, with all Republicans voting against it and all Democrats voting for it, with Republicans saying after the vote:
State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cumberland, voted no, calling the legislation “unconstitutional and un-American.”
State Sen. Gerald Cardinale, R-Bergen, said he doesn’t oppose vaccines but voted no because “I am not going to take away people’s rights.”
“Even though I would make a different choice from the people in this room, it’s their right to be wrong,” Cardinale said. “It’s their own right to follow their conscience.”
This echoes perfectly the observation made by my now fortunately ex-state representative Jeff Noble that the Republicans on the Health Policy Committee in Michigan are the only ones receptive to vaccine choice initiatives, while the Democrats won’t even consider them and want to “shove vaccines down your throat (or arm).”
In the end, it looks as though New Jersey is likely poised to become the next state to eliminate nonmedical exemptions to school vaccine mandates. Even better, unlike SB 277, which originally allowed any doctor to write a medical exemption letter (thus allowing quacks to start a cottage industry writing bogus medical exemptions) and later had to be fixed with SB 276 and SB 714, New Jersey looks as though it’s doing it right the first time. The bill mandates that the state Health Department define which health conditions qualify for a medical exemption and that a physician, advance practice nurse or physician assistant verify in writing the child has the condition or illness for which vaccination is contraindicated.
One thing’s for sure. As much of a metaphor the wrong room antivaxxers seeking to speak against S2173 were on Thursday, if the NJ State Senate does take up S2173 on Monday there’s going to be a spectacle of ignorance and stupidity every bit as facepalm-inducing as the ones in California over SB 277 and 276.
The legislator that compared the bill to the anti-Semitic shooting was horribly jarring, too.
They are doing their best, and I understand their fear – if you’ve been misled to think vaccines are dangerous, of course a bill like this will scare you. But their false beliefs are not a good reason to leave children unsafe at school.
I hope the child finds a way to complete her education – and learn science – in spite of her parents’ unwillingness to protect her from disease.
I’m always surprised that anti-vax parents aren’t happy to homeschool their kids. Not only is that a badge of Affluent Mommy Warrior Honor, but it’s also a way to make sure the kid doesn’t learn any biology and go get stealth-vaccinated, which we know many do.
I know we may be too simple for you but since you’re SOOOOO much more advanced than us, 😒I’M SURE you’ve seen the research on the Amish and how healthy they are (little to no cancer, autism, etc) and they DON’T vaccinate. But don’t let a little thing like EVIDENCE and the FIRST AMENDMENT get in the way of that big brain of Your’s!!
Which Amish? They are not a uniform group. Anyone who treats them as a single block clearly knows nothing about the Amish.
The Amish do vaccinate, and they also suffer from a tremendous number of genetic diseases that are not found in the general population. Heck, even the Old Order will let their kids have electric wheelchairs if they need them. Have you ever met an Amish person? Or a Mennonite person? Have you asked them their opinions about vaccines?
I think you need some more facts.
Would you be kind enough to clarify how the First Amendment gets in the way? Free speech, religion? As to actual evidence, would you also be kind enough to provide some for your claims about the Amish, preferably to peer reviewed research? Thanks.
Somehow, my comment got lost…
I watched ( skimmed) @ high wire talk’s 1:25 video featuring Del, Mary Holland**, anti-vaxxers a minister ( priest?), a group of 4 Public Health nurses and a doctor: when one of the nurses reported that she had had VPDs as a child and survived , the crowd hooted, hollered and were told to restrain themselves, later, they waved BOTH hands frantically to express their disdain. Another younger nurse discussed her H1N1 illness and its repercussions; the oncologist talked about his young cancer patient who can’t attend school because of unvaccinated students..Somewhere, it was reported that “thousands” showed up to protest.
NJ PBS 50 reported on both hearings ( Transit and vaccine) and their camera angles better illustrated the anti-vax crowd indoors and out : a few hundreds at most, maybe less. Both the host, Ms Williams and a journalist did not seem to be particularly sympathetic to the protestors and predicted that the governor will sign the bill.
I have seen various estimates of the number of children who have religious exemptions in NJ ranging from 13K to 30K – reliable news sources have given 2.6% as the rate of these exemptions..
** crossing state lies to endanger children?
njtvonline.org has the report video: yesterday minutes 9- 12
In peripherally related news: “California anti-vaccine activists abandon initiative to roll back new law.”
https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article238228629.html
FWIW, the Los Angeles Times weighed in on anti-vaxxer’s pathetic attempts to repeal SB276:
https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2019-12-12/anti-vaxx-message-cant-compete-with-cold-hard-facts
Emelia is free to love God as much as she wants. I want to be able to breathe.
“Going to the wrong room” was a metaphor? Oh, but wait! That doctor just fumbled the vial and it shattered on the floor. There’s a metaphor there: the gods are displeased with vaccines! C’mon! Can we move away from emotion and draw nearer to data?
Don’t obsess over the metaphor thing, there’s plenty of data in this article and elsewhere on the site.
“Oh, but wait! That doctor just fumbled the vial and it shattered on the floor. There’s a metaphor there”
No, but there’s an antivax meme. “Omigod, the vaccine spilled on the floor! They’ll have to call out the hazmat team and shut down the building for decontamination!!!” 🙂
My real problem is that I see so much sickness in children these days–serious sickness–and in the days when I grew up–the 1960’s–there were hardly any vaccines and serious ailments in children were virtually nonexistent in my Connecticut town. Autism was also virtually unheard of. Something changed. Nobody freaked out about measles, mumps, chicken pox, etc. either.
There’s nothing like childhood memories to firm up a position.
Gregg, in the 60s, my dad worked at the country hospital, in the ward where disabled people were housed for their whole lives, from intellectual disabilities, to twins who, at 16, turned out to be deaf, not mentally impaired, to a boy who was bed-ridden due to osteogenesis imperfecta. It was a small community, and he knew the families of all of them. No one ever mentioned these people in public.
Narad: Childhood memories are not a valid source of history? Ever watch a documentary? Are you denying there were less vaccines in the 1960’s? Nothing like youthful insolence to doubt the wisdom of those who are more experienced.
“serious ailments in children were virtually nonexistent”
Selective memory, limited exposure to lives of others, etc., There are many reasons for such a foolish statement.
Hey Gregg, if you step on a rusty nail and it goes right through your shoe and deep into your foot, would you get a tetanus shot? (I hope that this does not happen, foot injuries suck.)
Autism was also virtually unheard of.
Has the argumentum-ad-personal-cluelessness ever convinced anyone?
Pretending to take the dispassionate high road only works if you actually listen to the data (and/or leave off with the Nazi analogies or the histrionic metaphors about guns being held to your heads). Observance of a group of people refusing to leave the wrong meeting tells you something about that group of people that is not a bit metaphorical.
I desire MORE data. Is RFK Jr. an idiot? Has he ever been on the wrong side of an issue? All he’s saying is more data, too.
That would be all well and good, if that’s how he actually treated it. If you desire more data, as you say, you should search Orac’s blog for the overwhelming amount of information about what RFK jr actually says and does. Further, if you are a physicist, you should also recognize that there’s a difference between having access to the data that you want and having the competence needed to interpret that data at the state of the art of the field where that data originated. Just having the data isn’t enough if you’re saddled by a lack of awareness that you can’t process the data you have. I would be willing to bet that this is a part of why you introduced yourself as a geophysicist instead of a quantum physicist or a biophysicist. I like data too, but I’m not afraid to listen to what an expert immunologist or epidemiologist has to say.
foolish physicist: (I’m a retired geophysicist) I don’t stand with conspiracy nuts or over-the-top rhetoric. I merely want more data.
If you search this blog for his name you will find that RFK jr. has been wrong on vaccines for over 14 years and has consistently rejected extensive data on the topic.
“Is RFK Jr. an idiot?” Yes.
Agreed. RFK Jr. is an idiot full of the arrogance of ignorance.
Also, I’ve worked in oil exploration and defense. One thing in common to both is that they are never willing to admit a mistake–a wrong direction even–and go back to what they know worked.
I don’t think he is an idiot. I think he’s clever enough to know exactly the type of lies the anti-vaccination people want to hear, and he supplies them.
“All he’s saying is more data, too.”
No, he isn’t. I don’t know how you are that misinformed, but he doesn’t want data at all. There is a huge amount of data already available, and it flatly contradicts everything he says. I don’t know, because I can’t see into his mind, whether he really understands the studies and knows they prove him wrong, and is simply shilling because he enjoys being viewed as a “maverick”, or whether he is simply incapable of understanding the current evidence. That doesn’t matter: the stuff he’s selling is flatly wrong, and dangerous, and giving him any benefit of the doubt is not good.
All he’s saying is more data, too.
You mis-heard. All RFK Jnr is saying is “more dollar too”.
“I love God with my whole heart,” said 7-year-old Emelia Walls of Cape May. “He made our immune systems perfect.”
Someone tell Emelia about all of the little kids who died of Type I diabetes before recombinant insulin was a thing. Or of VPDs before vaccines were a thing. If there’s a god, the one thing we know for sure is that he really hates kids.
“That’s a distortion of the fact that the virus stocks used to manufacture some vaccines are grown in two cell lines derived from fetuses aborted over 50 years ago and maintained in cell culture ever since.”
Yes, and I feel like I should always mention that nobody ever has an abortion for the purpose of providing fetal cells. The option to donate the tissue is given after the decision has already been made. And nobody ever pays the person having the abortion; the money goes to the procurement company (Planned Parenthood’s cost sounded like it really was cost of harvesting and shipment – very reasonable.)
This perfect immune system – the one that protected all those people in the Bible from leprosy? – the one that over-reacted and killed countless healthy people during the “Spanish” flu epidemic? the one that wanders off uncontrolled and causes a whole raft of auto-immune diseases? the one that snuffs the life out of little kids and adults alike when they eat peanuts or are stung by a wasp? the one that is still busy trying to respond when Ebola virus has already killed its host? the one that …?
The immune system is an amazing product of evolution. Perfect it ain’t.
Childhood memories are a valid source of history. Ever watch a documentary?
Asked and answered.
It’s been my experience that people asking for “more data” or “more studies” are just being lazy in their argument. There are tons of data, thousands of studies. There are observational studies. There are experimental studies. There are ecological studies.
Then there are the people who don’t remember kids being so sick? Motherbleeper, kids have never been so healthy. With the exception of obesity, childhood morbidity and mortality is lower than ever. Cancer treatments, recombinant insulin, new drugs and therapies for things like cystic fibrosis.
There hasn’t been a death from polio in the western hemisphere in forever. Congenital Rubella Syndrome? Only if you’re an unvaccinated woman who went to SE Asia or Africa and brought it back with you and your unborn fetus. Typhoid? Anyone get typhoid recently?
I could go on and on. Why do antivaxxers keep lying? What are they trying to do?
I’ll tell you what… If they somehow, miraculously manage to get rid of the vaccine court, the lawyers will make a killing suing vaccine manufacturers and fleecing all of these “Karens” and “Kevins” who believe that vaccines did something to their children. They’ll laugh all the way to the bank, the way a certain showman laughed about autistic children being like monkeys or dogs while his adoring fans (some of them parents of autistic children) bought him dinner and drinks and nodded in agreement.
And we know what happens when the vaccine court goes away – the manufacturers decide “to hell with spending so much defending against frivolous lawsuits, it’s not like these vaccines make us any money anyway,” and they stop making vaccines. Everyone loses. Yay.
“It’s been my experience that people asking for “more data” or “more studies” are just being lazy in their argument. ”
I go around and around with certain family members and acquaintances about this. (Disclosure: I am a statistician, Ph.D, so they come to me with questions.)(Second disclosure: my wife worked as a statistician here in Kalamazoo from ’85 to ’96 as well, UpJohn to Pharmacia/UpJohn to Pharmacia to Pfizer.) Without fail, after I lay out an explanation of a study or why something isn’t valid, the response (from the same subset of family) is “Well, I just can’t buy that. Your comments don’t match (personal observations, friend’s comments, etc.). I don’t get the big conspiracy stuff often, but the sense from feedback is that they view the good studies as simply complicated ruses to distort “reality” as they know it is.
Shorter impression: an entrenched distrust and suspicion of complicated explanations to things that seem as though they should have simple explanations is also an important factor in all of this.
More expansive, in West Michigan in general. there is a huge libertarian view that views children as property, and opposition to vaccination there is rooted in “you can’t tell me what to do with my possessions”.)
@ Rene F, Najera, DrPH:
Who is that “certain showman….monkeys and dogs… “?
That’s something I’ve never heard ,,, I’ll guess AJW… RFKjr? DEL???
Who else could be so clueless, cavalier, insensitive.
Your disdain and attacks on anti-vaxxers is disgusting. Why don’t you tell the TRUTH… there are NO true random samplings done with vaccines and many of the ingredients in vaccines, IF INGESTED would require a call to the Poison Control Center. Additionally, tell them how many BILLIONS of dollars have been paid out for vaccine deaths and injuries. And IF your vaccines are SOOO PHENOMENAL and PROTECTIVE, then why should you care if a “few loony parents” choose NOT to vaccinate? It’s all about the almighty dollar. Don’t believe us, look into yourselves. See how much Big Pharma gives to campaigns and check to see if doctors are compensated. Lastly, next time you go, ask to see the inserts BEFORE vaccinating and see how that goes!! 😡
Ma’am, if you’re going to start making claims here, you really should know that there are few, if any, antivax claims I haven’t seen and refuted many times before. For example:
Seriously. These are lame arguments that antivaxxers present as though they inflict devastating damage on the pro-vaccine position. They don’t. You need better arguments. The problem for antivaxxers is that better arguments for their case don’t exist.
Up top, she was pulling the “Amish don’t vaccinate” trope, which gives her the anti-vax BINGO all-square.
Ann, you said “why should you care if a “few loony parents” choose NOT to vaccinate? ”
What if I change that to “why should you care if a “few loony parents” choose NOT to put their kids in car seats?” In New Jersey not having you child in the appropriate car seat for their height, weight and age will net a parent a fine of between $50-75. And the only person at risk in the case of a child without a car seat is that child.
An unvaccinated child can get sick and then spread that disease to children who have damaged immune systems (like kids being treated for cancer), or who are too young to be vaccinated, or the elderly. If the state of New Jersey has the power to insist that parents protect their children from car crashes, why can’t New Jersey insist that all children be protected against serious, potentially fatal diseases?
“If the state of New Jersey has the power to insist that parents protect their children from car crashes,”
Sadly, you will find a good number of people who claim even that is an overreach.
Needs more ALL CAPS.
Now I gotta worry about “NO true random samplings”, whatever they are. 🙁
I wonder if the crazies are going to give a demonstration of how unhinged and deranged they are come Monday’s Senate hearing and vote.
Will they block vehicle traffic?
Will they idiotically chain themselves to the entry doors?
Will they be banging on the walls and doors of the hearing room, chanting anti-vax slogans?
Will they be standing on the chairs and refusing to get down?
Will they be shouting insane anti-vaccine slogans from the gallery?
Will they physically attack the senators?
Will they be throwing menstrual cups filled with human blood at the senators?
(These are all things they have done at other venues.)
.
I hope the Senate security has 25 of the biggest state policemen there to rapidly eject the terminally delusional loons.
Maybe we’ll get to see a few of them tased.
.
Remember… these are very religious people… just watch them in action.
@ Reality:
I wouldn’t expect menstrual blood being thrown.. maybe another disgusting but non-biologic substance I don’t know car oil, paint
It IS NJ so it will be loud and the Karens will be out in force perhaps dragging their children behind them teaching them civil disobedience or whatever they’ll be calling it. Perhaps Del will ring up other celebrity anti-vaxxers to appear and give impromptu
speeches.
Fun fact: NJ has towns with 15K people per sq mile. In other words, close quarters..a great place for disease transmission.
Actually 15K is a low number. nearly suburban