It’s Christmas Eve, and the holiday season is now upon us. This cranky clear Plexiglass box of multicolored blinking lights wishes all of his readers a happy holiday season, whatever holidays you celebrate this time of year.
In the meantime, Orac is going to take a few days to recharge his circuits. He’s not sure if he’ll be back Friday or Monday, but he will be back. In the meantime, play nice in the comments. He will be checking in every now and then.
12 Comments
Happy Holidays to you sir.
Happy Holidays to you and yours! Enjoy your time off.
Happy holidays everyone, and here’s a repost of a parody of “A visit from St Nicholas”.
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the House,
Everyone felt shitty, even the mouse.
Mum at the brothel, Dad smoking Grass,
I’d just settled down with a nice piece of arse,
when all through the window there came such a clatter,
I sprang from my lay to see what was the matter.
Then out on the lawn I saw a huge prick.
I knew right away it must be St. Nick.
He came down our chimney like a bat out of Hell.
I knew in an instant the fucker had fell.
He stuffed all our stockings with whiskey and beer,
and a pink plastic dildo for my brother the queer.
He rose up the chimney with a thunderous fart.
The son of a bitch blew our fireplace apart!
He cursed and he swore as he went on his way,
“Piss on you all! It’s been a hell of a day!”
LOL.
Happy Holidays! Want to come to candle lighting?
A happy holiday not just to you Orac for magnificent, relentless industry in providing such detailed and reasoned analysis in your anti-woo essays but also to most of the contributors who also add some very valuable additional expertise to the ‘debate’.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to one and all
Xmas puppy pics??
It’s an official Orac tradition that is mandated…
Hey everybody! Things came together in a funny way. I kind of don’t feel like telling the story, just because it would kind of ruin the magic. But there’s presents under the tree, my stocking’s stuffed, and I think everybody’s going to have some good laughs when they figure out how everything happened.
Happy holidays to Orac and his many, merry minions.
Here’s to a new year of destroying woo and anti-vax inanity on a large scale. Every time we deconstruct altie BS an angel gets its wings.. no wait, there are no angels, we just deconstruct woo.
I was very surprised to find that several really excellent Moslem-run restaurants I know close early tonight. I know about the Italian places. But I did find a Turkish place open until 10 and we can see a movie. So I can at least avoid holiday television a little.
We visited a family run Chinese place and they have a big catering order for Christmas day.
Season’s greetings to all.
Enjoy the cheer of the season, and try to ignore the idiots for the day at least.