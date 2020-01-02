2020: The charging of Orac’s Tarial cell continues…

So it’s 2020, finally.
The decade that was is no more, and the decade that is has just dawned. (And Orac is being as pretentious as you always knew he could be.) You might think that, given the dawn of the new decade and the close of the old, Orac would be eager to jump back into doing what he does best, dishing out Insolence, Respectful and not-so-Respectful. He is, to some extent, but he’s also found that there is value to chilling, to recharging the Tarial cells that facilitate his near-infinite ability to get under the skins of antivaxxers, cranks, and quacks, particularly when he’s in the early stages of putting a grant together and, as has always been the case around Christmas and New Years, traffic to the blog is down significantly anyway. Also, a new litter of puppies is coming on Saturday that will require my attention, the first one in a year, and two years since the first litter we fostered.
So he will continue to recharge a couple more days.
The current plan is for Orac to resume this blog on Monday; that is, unless some antivaxxer or quack does something somewhere that is so ridiculously egregious, so demanding of the sort of discussion that only Orac can provide, that he cannot restrain himself. This is definitely a risk, given that his Tarial cell is nearly charged.
In the meantime, enjoy the first few days of 2020. It’s going to be a rough ride. Orac plans on ramping up to regular blogging levels beginning Monday.
17 Comments
I hope y’all had happy holidays!
Enjoy your break. Please share puppy pictures when you return.
Ooh, puppies on the way.
And all I have is semi-feral cats waiting patiently for scraps/ cat food although two are perfectly black and probably photogenic.
Get those puppies vaccinated. Is there a meaningful pre-vaccination screening for animal safety?
https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/health/puppy-shots-complete-guide/
I’ve waited patiently for four (4) years to ask this question:
Q. Since 2020 is a leap year (i.e, 366 days long,) can MJD use the extra day to write a guest post for RI? Please consider…
@ MJD
“Get those puppies vaccinated. Is there a meaningful pre-vaccination screening for animal safety?”
I do not want to act like a bully towards you, but, honestly, if you wished to display some snark, there are more subtle ways to get around to achieving that goal.
F68.10 writes,
I do not want to act like a bully towards you…
MJD says,
Thank you,
@ F68.10,
Is your nym based on a factitious disorder imposed on self according to the 2020 ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Code?
https://www.icd10data.com/ICD10CM/Codes/F01-F99/F60-F69/F68-/F68.1
I’m thinking compensation neurosis, F68.1?
@ MJD
(Sigh…)
There may, eventually, possibly, hypothetically, be an obscure link of some kind… Who knows?
I’m still busy trying to get to know where some mythical goalposts are supposed to be:
Let’s not restart the same mess I made on the previous post on this one. Let’s cut the conversation short, please…
It is probably more likely that Orac will allow my semi-feral black cat to write a guest post than he will MJD.
Puppies! Can’t wait. : ))
Need puppy photos.
Alerting Orac and RI denizens: the Oddities and Curiosities Expo may be coming to your town this year (it’s scheduled for Detroit MI as well as other “major” American venues).
“The Oddities & Curiosities Expo showcases hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses from all over the country with all things weird. You’ll find items such as: taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, clothing, jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. We truly have something weird for everyone. All items you see at our shows are legal to own and sustainably sourced.”
As long as it’s sustainable – I’m in, baby!
http://odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com
Quack medical devices? Great, more of Mercola merch…
Pssst….Your reply is on the wrong thread. Doh!
Puppy power!
@ Najera – Apologies. Unfortunately, I got your joke only after posting my reply. The “Doh!” belongs to me. I must need more coffee.
It’s okay, White. It’s not the only mistake you’ve made in commenting on this blog. In my opinion, it’s the least harmful to public health.