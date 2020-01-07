the goop lab on Netflix: Selling quackery under the guise of female “empowerment”

It will come as no surprise that I’m not a fan of either Gwyneth Paltrow or her “wellness” empire known as Goop. True, I’m not nearly as well known for refuting the pseudoscientific and mystical New Age nonsense that Goop markets to women with more money than sense, thus acting like my favorite line from the Mitchell and Webb sketch “Homeopathic A&E” about being there when “someone comes in with a vague sense of unease, or a touch of the nerves, or even just more money than sense” with a “bottle of basically just water in one hand and a huge invoice in the other.” Of course, in Goop’s case, it’s jade eggs in the vagina, psychic vampire repellant, bee venom acupuncture, magic pieces of tape, and the now regular “In Goop Health” confabs where all manner of quacks peddle their wares using Paltrow’s star power, including antivaxxers, HIV/AIDS denialists, psychic mediums, and worse. So I wasn’t at all pleased to finally see the announcement by Netflix that the long dreaded Goop show is going to premere on January 24. The name of the show? the goop lab (yes, all lower case e.e. cummings-like):
Paltrow is also totally trolling skeptics with this poster:
Yes, that is a real promotional poster. It’s not a parody or a meme. It’s clearly a reference to the vaginal jade eggs that made Goop (in)famous. The only way it could have been more obvious would be if Paltrow had worn a green dress.
The purpose of the goop lab is to “explore ideas that might seem too out there or too scary”? No, none of the “ideas” that I saw in that video were anything of the sort: psychic mediums, orgasms, energy healing (of which, apparently, exorcism is a subset), psychedelic drugs, and cold therapy. Of course, applying cold to injuries is a longstanding method for symptom relief, but you know that the goop lab will look at the most woo-filled version, like this or perhaps liquid nitrogen treatments.
I rather like R. Eric Thomas’ characterization in ELLE of the goop lab based on the trailer:
The areas of “study” in the “lab” include “Psychedelics”, “Cold Therapy”, “Psychic Mediums”, “Orgasms”, and “Energy Healing”, all of which seem like categories on the most deranged episode of Jeopardy! yet. Cold Therapy, for instance, seems to involve bringing a bunch of Goop employees in bathrobes into a tundra and then… I don’t know, Lord of the Flies-ing it? Who can say? I am willing to entertain the idea that Gwyneth is performing a psychological experiment to see how far she can push people before they band together and overthrow her.
The thing I find so fascinating about Goop-era Gwyneth is that she consistently maintains the energy of that one friend you have who is always doing things that seem like cries for help but are kind of working out for her nonetheless. Once a month you meet her for bottomless brunch and she tells you about throwing up her soul while doing ayahuasca or spending two weeks at a silent retreat run by a Komodo dragon and you have to figure out how one asks follow-up questions. She’s like “Anyway, I’m sure you already guessed this but I found out that one of the things affecting my productivity was that my clitoris is haunted.” And you’re like “Oh, well that sounds like a real pickle. My washing machine has been making a strange noise so I… I get it.”
Of course, this isn’t the first time Paltrow and Goop have faced pushback from doctors and scientists over her promotion of pseudoscience, and the goop lab is no exception. For example, a couple of years ago, Paltrow published attacks by several of the quacks with whom she collaborates on her most prominent critic, Dr. Jen Gunter, a physician who was among the first to mock and debunk goop’s claims for the vaginal jade eggs it was selling. One of those quacks, possibly embarrassed, possibly not (who knows?) even tried to back off and distance herself from Goop. Despite occasionally promising to do better with respect to publishing pseudoscience, Paltrow and Goop remain stubbornly resistant to fact checking. Indeed, she wanted to do a Goop magazine with Conde Nast, but the deal fell through because Conde Nast insists that all articles be rigorously fact-checked.
Not surprisingly, Paltrow showed up on Power Lunch on CNBC Monday to promote her brand, her show, and also a new collaboration she has with Sephora. Here’s a snippet:
Here’s the whole interview, if you can stomach it:
It’s annoying how the host goes on about how the trailer for the goop lab has gone viral. In any event, not surprisingly, Paltrow defended goop yet again, defending seeking out “alternative ways of healing” that may help women. She also dismisses Goop’s promotion of pseudoscience as, in essence, minor mistakes that Goop made when it was a startup because she and those running Goop didn’t know about regulatory issues and “making claims.” She even claims that for over a year goop has had an “incredibly robust and brilliant science and regulatory team in house” led by an MIT scientist. (I chuckled. Maybe that scientist runs the goop lab too.) Of course being affiliated with MIT (or Harvard or Stanford or any other famous school) is no guarantee against pseudoscience, as those who’ve followed the infiltration (or should I say, “integration”?) of pseudoscience into medicine in academic medical centers under the label “integrative medicine.”
She’s also full of crap here:
But it is really important, you know, it’s like, people say sometimes, you know, we’ll talk about something that’s controversial, and then in six months it’s a more widely adopted thing. To generalize and say there’s been controversy around us, I don’t think, is quite fair when you look at other businesses and some of the hot water they’ve gotten into along the way.
Great defense of Goop and the goop lab! “We’re not as bad as some companies!” Also, what Goop has promoted (and the trailer for the goop lab tells me it will continue to promote) is not “controversial.” “Controversial” implies two sides to an argument that are not unreasonable. No, what Goop and the goop lab promote are pseudoscience and quackery.
I also laughed at the part where Paltro claims that Goop has learned from past mistakes promoting “controversial treatments” while wrapping herself in the mantra of female empowerment:
Like, we’re really just trying to move culture forward, especially as it comes to women, and I think the reason why Goop has become as popular as it has become is because women feel largely ignored when it comes to talking to their doctors about how they’re feeling, and so they want to check out alternative ways of healing and having autonomy over their own health, and their own selves, and their own sexuality, and their own relationships, whether it’s parenting or at work. And, so, I think we feel really proud about the fact that we’re blazing trails a little bit and that we changed the conversation and that people, you know, seem to follow suit.
It is true that women have been ignored too often by medicine, which until recently (and still to too great an extent) has been patriarchal and often dismissive of women’s concerns. It is not “empowerment,” though, to use that dissatisfaction and disgruntlement over the way medicine has treated women in the past as an “in” to sell them quackery, pseudoscience, and, outright bullshit. the goop lab is just the latest marketing tool in the Goop armamentarium to do just that.
Anything about Goop is now just clickbait to the media, so don’t expect them to apply boring standards of actual journalism to any of her nonsense. It’s too profitable to cover the outrageously and provocatively dumb.
In the quotes, Paltrow talks like a 13-year old, “Like”, ‘You know”. Also, she uses “I think…” quite a bit. She sounds like the caricature of a dumb blonde which, in my opinion, does a disservice to all adult women.
That Goop lab poster needs a Rod Serling voiceover ….”Next stop, the introitus of idiocy.”
Anyone notice she is standing in a vesica piscis? It looks like a huge vagina! Subliminal marketing at it’s finest. Woman is rolling in the cash! Her home gym must be phenomenal!
She brings to mind that Mitchell and Webb video, and the words, “…people with more money than sense.” Paltrow knows how to reach those people, and does it very well. She’s a good little con artist, and has a pretty and pleasant face to go with the snappy patter. It’s not like she cares what may happen to people who follow her bad (or sometimes dangerous) advice. It’s all about the Benjamins for this seller of attractive snake oil.
“I don’t believe anything natural can be bad for you.”
Something like a forest fire perhaps? I doubt miss Paltrow would like that experience.
“I don’t believe anything natural can be bad for you.”
Good, here – have some of this delicious foxglove and spinach salad.
Belladonna, uranium, thallium, arsenic, smallpox, botulism toxin, tetanus toxin… so many natural things!
Try licking this nice frog, I found in the Amazone. You know, the one used to make poisoned arrows.
Not to mention nicotine
Wait – she thinks orgasms are an idea that’s too ‘out there’ or ‘scary’?
The whole thing smacks of 50 Shades – safe titillation for boring white women.
I once spent an hour looking over GOOP! on the internet and couldn’t believe the BS advice and product recommendations:
IIRC $300 jeans and $500 skin care. Paltrow exudes such a smarmy, self-satisfied ooze of entitlement: she fits right in amongst more general woo-meisters although she is usually lifestylish than health oriented.
-btw- some Eastern European ( Polish or Ukrainian) folks nearby are offering cryotherapy ,halotherapy ( a salt room), massage etc, I’m not sure how much is woo and how much is legit.
-btw- also her dress at the Golden Globes was bonkers.
They might be Polish, cryotherapy and halotherapy are quite popular over here. As for scientific basis, I’ve looked through Pubmed and what worries me is that most positive studies of cryotherapy come from the same group of Polish scientists. Salt room and massage might be simply relaxing, even without real medical benefits.
I can see how cryotherapy might be reminiscent in a way of the Russian thing of where you hang out in a sauna (ban’ya) and then you go jump out in the snow for a minute and then get back in the sauna… (wet saunas over there, steam.)
I think it was Anthony Bourdain I saw try that out on TV once, it was pretty funny to watch.
This is such an old-school scam that the “Cryolab” in Vaoncouver is no longer extant, leaving only its traces in the Wayback Machine. I never understood why Canadians would want ‘cryotherapy’. I mean, they already have Edmonton.
That’s also what they told me at the Madame Whiplash House of Discipline.
And here I thought she was just going for the “I’m the all important clitoris” look. It would be consistent with her massive ego.
She seems to be positioned more like the cervix. Maybe she’s emerging from the Mandorla (thanks, Smut Clyde).
Just don’t start me on this example of the genre.
I think the most inadvertently honest thing she said in the trailer was ‘let’s milk this sh!t for all it’s worth’. or something like that. I also like Alan Levinovitz’s take on all this as a power and purity play.
Speaking of Goops…
” It’s clearly a reference to the vaginal jade eggs that made Goop (in)famous.”
I don’t know. It could be the Mandorla / Vesica Piscis from Christian iconography (often Marian iconography).
Paltrow is literally presenting herself as the Virgin Mary.
Now whether the Mandorla is itself a vaginal emblem is another issue…
I have been sitting on my hands for a while now.
Thomas says this like it’s a bad thing. Of course I would not wish this on the gullible–I assume that frostbite on one’s private parts is painful (of course I do not know this firsthand)–but it’s harder for a Goop employee to successfully claim to be that naive.
Thanks for the heads up. I will be canceling my Netflix subscription pronto because of this.
I’m super irked that Netflix took down Tim Caufield’s “User’s Guide to Cheating Death” (a great series on a huge range of quackeries and near-quackeries like constant plastic surgery) in order to put this up. But I guess it would look weird to have a series promoting quackery and another series deconstructing it.
This is just begging for a spoof. One that mocks both Goop and Netflix.