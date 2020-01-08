Contrary to advice from an antivaxxer, claiming a history of anaphylaxis after vaccination will not guarantee a medical exemption

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the antivaccine movement, it’s that honesty is not its forte. As long ago as 2007, I was pointing out how leaders of the antivaccine movement were providing strategies to parents to lie about their religion in order to obtain religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates. More recently, with the much welcomed passage of laws eliminating nonmedical school vaccine mandates, such as SB 277 in California, the dishonesty shifted to claiming medical exemptions for conditions for which they are not needed and that science doesn’t support; e.g., family history of autism, family history of autoimmune diseases, and the like. Sadly, this dishonesty was perpetrated by antivaccine physicians, who got in on the grift of selling bogus medical exemption letters. However, just the other day, I saw an antivaxxer advocating lying about something I’d never seen an antivaxxer advocate lying about before, at least not that I recall. Over at the blog of a certain antivaxxer who’s occasionally appeared in the comments here, I saw a post, How to avoid mandatory vaccination. And what strategy did this antivaxxer advocate for avoiding school vaccine mandates? To lie about a history of an anaphylactic reaction to vaccination!
I kid you not:
The CDC provides a list of contraindications for every vaccine. A “contraindication” is a factor or condition that means a drug or treatment must not be used. It is the most powerful reason for not getting a vaccine, stronger than other reasons for a medical exemption. Other reasions for medical exemption (e.g. immune deficiency, or presence other disease such as cancer) can be debatable, depending on severity, and ultimately leave the vaccination decision to the patient. A contraindication however affirmatively requires that a vaccine must not be given. A doctor that gives a vaccine in spite of a contraindication could be punished or sued, at least in theory. At the bottom of this article is a table from the CDC website listing contraindications for all vaccines available in the US. Notice that every vaccine has the following contraindication:Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose or to a vaccine componentThis contraindication is your ticket to getting a medical exemption for any vaccine you do not want. The only thing you have to do is say that you had the vaccine in the past (possibly the distant past, like years ago), and that you experienced symptoms of anaphylaxis afterward.
Before I discuss just how horrible an idea this is (and not just because it advocates blatantly lying to your child’s doctor), let’s see how our “friend” responds to potential objections about how a parent might get caught lying about this critical piece of vaccine history:
Of course, you will have to lie about the symptoms of anaphylaxis. However, if done correctly, there is no way to be caught lying about the symptoms. You will have absolute and total plausible deniability, and in view of this, any doctor will be forced to approve your medical exemption request.
You could be caught lying about receiving the vaccine in the past, but only by someone who has access to your complete medical records, and only for vaccines that are normally documented in medical records. However, some vaccines are given without documentation, such as the flu vaccine, which is given at pharmacies. And sometimes vaccination is not properly recorded. So you can still plausibly claim to have received a vaccine even if it is not documented.
Most people are uncomfortable lying, and that’s (usually) a good thing. Lying can be unethical. But if someone is forcing you to receive an unwanted, harmful vaccine, I believe lying to obtain a medical exemption is completely justified.
Yeah, because doctors asking about vaccines are just like Nazis looking for Anne Frank’s family’s hiding place; so lying is justified. Apparently this is the way this particular antivaxxer thinks. But don’t call him antivaccine! He just thinks that lying about your child’s medical condition to avoid vaccines is ethically justifiable because vaccines are so evil.
Also, many states have statewide databases for vaccination. Any vaccine administered must be entered into the database. In Michigan, for instance, we have the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR), and all providers, including pharmacies, must report childhood immunizations to the database within 72 hours of administration. Claiming your child was immunized at a pharmacy, contrary to our “friend’s” advice, would not be a way to fool a physician, at least not in this state, as MICR is more than happy to print out a list of vaccines received by a given child upon the request of a physician, be it in this state or any other. I’m not sure which other states have similar databases, but a fair number do.
Of course, none of that stops our antivaccine “friend,” who also has advice on how to fool a doctor who might have access to your child’s complete medical records. How? By claiming that the child suffered a milder, non-life-threatening anaphylactic/allergic reaction:
Claim that the symptoms started about 0.5-2 hours after the vaccine. The more rapid the occurrence of anaphylaxis after exposure, the more likely the reaction is to be severe and potentially life threatening. Do not claim that the symptoms started within minutes. Otherwise, the doctor will wonder why you did not go to the hospital straight from the clinic were you supposedly received the vaccine.EXAMPLE: “I started feeling strange about 1 hour after the vaccine. Symptoms got worse over the next few hours and persisted into the night. I almost went to the hospital but then it didn’t seem serious enough. I didn’t know what was happening at the time, but now I think I maybe had an anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine.”And that’s it! Any halfway-competent doctor will immediately conclude that you had an anaphylactic reaction to the vaccine. And there is no way for any doctor, now matter how hostile, to prove you wrong. Since anaphylaxis can be deadly, even the most stubborn and unreasonable vaccine-pushing doctor will be forced to give you the benefit of the doubt and the exemption that is everyone’s right. To do otherwise could create malpractice liability for the doctor and put their license to practice medicine at risk.
No, any halfway competent doctor, upon hearing this history related by the parents, would refer the child to an allergist for a complete workup and allergy testing to identify the component of the vaccine that caused the reaction claimed. That’s the guideline from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI). Indeed, here’s a more recent set of consensus guidelines (International Consensus, or ICON) from 2016 for how to handle allergic reactions to vaccines, ranging from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. It comes from a committee formed by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI), and the ACAAI. Of course, because, by our “friend’s” own recommendation, the fake anaphylaxis reaction lied about was not life-threatening, standard allergy skin testing would be safe and indicated after such a history.
Here’s a good summary, liberally quoted from the paper:
Investigation of allergic reactions following the receipt of multiple vaccines simultaneously and/or combined vaccines is increasingly common and can be challenging. If serologic or skin testing are indicated the investigator may choose to prioritize the evaluations based on what they suspect to be the most likely allergens. When proceeding to the administration of additional doses of indicated vaccines, the investigator will need to assess each vaccine separately when possible. Conjugate polysaccharide-protein vaccines may require investigation of the proteins that are conjugated to the polysaccharides as well as other vaccine components as the plain polysaccharides are less likely causes of allergic reactions.
And:
A number of approaches to vaccine skin testing have been suggested but current guidelines recommend that testing be initiated with a prick skin test to the full strength vaccine, unless the patient has a history of severe anaphylaxis in which case it is appropriate to dilute the vaccine 1:10 or even 1:100 to initiate prick skin testing [4, 118] (D). If the prick skin test with full-strength vaccine is negative, an intradermal test with the vaccine diluted 1:100 should then be performed. All tests need to be interpreted carefully with appropriate positive and negative controls, recognizing that falsely positive skin test results may occur. These may be the result of true but clinically irrelevant IgE responses or to irritant effects of the vaccine. A case control study of a child with a history of anaphylaxis to the 23-valent pneumococcal vaccine positive skin tests and in vitro IgE tests to the whole vaccine, included nine controls [121] (C). In one study irritant reactions were common at concentrations of 1:10 or undiluted vaccines, especially with influenza, MMR, and varicella vaccines [122].
At the 1:100 concentration, rates of irritant reactions were far less common with the most frequent being 5 % for DT and DTaP and 15 % for influenza. It is also important to recognize that delayed responses (12–24 h) to vaccine skin tests are common, most likely representing previously established cell-mediated immunity, or immune complex formation in patients with high titers of antibody to vaccine components [123] (D), and should not raise concern in the evaluation of IgE-mediated vaccine allergy [122]. If the suspected vaccine contains specific constituents known to be potentially allergenic, testing should also be conducted for those components. These primarily include egg (for reactions to yellow fever or influenza vaccines), gelatin (see Table 3 for the gelatin content of specific vaccines), latex, and yeast. Skin test reagents for egg and yeast are commercially available. Prick skin test solutions for gelatin can be prepared by dissolving one teaspoon of gelatin powder in 5 mL of normal saline. Skin test extracts for latex are commercially available in many countries but not in the United States. In addition to skin testing, in vitro testing for allergen-specific IgE is available in most commercial laboratories for egg, gelatin, latex, and yeast. For gelatin, it is important that assays for both porcine and bovine products be conducted.
I’m going to steal the figure for the general approach recommended by ICON:
Notice the recommendation: If skin testing and in vitro IgE testing (IgE is a type of antibody) are both negative, then it is safe proceed with vaccination:
If both skin and in vitro testing are negative, especially if the intradermal skin test to the vaccine is negative, the chance that the patient has an IgE-mediated allergy to the vaccine or to any vaccine constituent is very small. The usual dose of the vaccine can therefore be administered with at least a 30 min observation period after vaccination in a facility where anaphylaxis can be recognized and managed with epinephrine and other supportive treatments.
Of course, if a parent lies about an anaphylactic reaction, it is extremely likely that both skin and in vitro IgE tests for the vaccine and the vaccine components most likely to cause severe allergic reactions will be negative. All that lying about anaphylaxis after a vaccine will accomplish is to subject the child to more testing, including blood draws and potentially painful skin tests. If the parent refuses the testing, then a competent physician would not grant a medical exemption, although a competent doc might grant a short term temporary exemption letter (that is, if the state law provides for that) to allow time for the child to undergo a workup for allergies to vaccines and vaccine components.
Only if the skin or in vitro testing is positive, which of course would be extremely unlikely in a child whose parent lied about previous anaphylaxis after vaccination does ICON recommend considering an alternative vaccination schedule:
If skin or in vitro testing to the vaccine or a vaccine component is positive, alternative approaches to vaccination should be considered. However, if the vaccine is considered necessary – that is, the benefit of the vaccine clearly outweighs the potential risk of vaccine administration – it is usually possible to safely administer the vaccine using a graded dose protocol [4]. These decisions should be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis, recognizing that even administration using a graded dose protocol still carries a threoretical risk of anaphylaxis. This should be conducted with informed consent and only in a setting prepared to treat anaphylaxis.
In other words, even in the case of a documented anaphylactic reaction, if the vaccine is deemed important enough it might still be recommended that the child undergo vaccination with precautions to minimize the risk of anaphylaxis. Obviously, such decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis, and most likely a medical exemption would still be justified, but, again, the child of a parent who lied about anaphylaxis after vaccination would be incredibly unlikely to test positive by skin testing or in vitro IgE assessment for an allergy to the vaccine after which anaphylaxis was claimed to have occurred—or to any of its components. ICON even notes that a documented egg allergy is usually not a contraindication to receiving the influenza vaccine!
In the end, all our antivax “friend’s” advice would achieve, at least when used on non-quack physicians, is for the physician to insist on a workup to identify the vaccine and/or component of the vaccine to which the child was claimed to be allergic to the point of anaphylaxis, resulting in unnecessary and potentially painful testing or no exemption. Bad advice like this is the result of not knowing the standard of care or that allergies to vaccines or vaccine components are not diagnosed by history alone without allergy testing and, worse, not even bothering to research what the standard of care is. Of course, not knowing and not bothering to research describe antivaxxers perfectly.
Further, anaphylaxis is a contraindication to that vaccine or to vaccines containing the suspect ingredient.
Not a blanket “the child cannot get any vaccines anymore ever” thing.
Also note that the contraindication is anaphylaxis, “severe allergic reaction,” not “I felt bad after the vaccine,” as the anti-vaccine activist quotes.
As you point out, this is not only dishonest, it’s not smart.
Even anaphylaxis after a vaccine is not an absolute contraindication to another dose of that vaccine. Again, if the allergy testing (skin test and IgE) is totally negative, the recommendation is, if further doses of the suspected offender are necessary, to proceed with vaccination but observe the child afterward.
As I’ve noted before, antivaxxers demanding a government that is poisoning their kids must educate them too are not only being ludicrously illogical, but stupid as all fuck too.
For this is the lie that reveals a truth: that they’re all just a bunch of fucking narcs; entitled to everything, giving nothing back.
Telling quote:
” I almost went to the hospital…”
So many of the anti-vaxxers I read report anaphylaxis, encephalopathy, encephalitis, strokes and other serious events.
Yet they seem to just wait around to see what happens. and then, months or years later, report what happened, often elaborating their tale.
Cognitive psychologists know that people “remember” events that fit in better amongst their beliefs whether they happened or not. Sceptics check themselves because of this tendency.
I recall that one of the consistent things about people who do have severe allergic reactions is that they HATE people who use ‘allergies’ as a synonym for ‘I don’t like that’, because it weakens the idea that taking precautions against allergens might save someone’s life. (Not to mention anyone with a severe reaction to vaccination ingredients might also be relying on herd immunity since they can’t do as much to prevent illness in themselves.)
Cue anti-vaxxers being horrified at the idea that vaccines might be given with a known risk of anaphylaxis, and insisting that monitoring and standby interventions are insufficient, even though the same risk and precautions exist for allergy shots.
First, a comment from the (occasionally hyper-pedantic and also not infallible) editor in me: ‘forte’ does not have an accent aigu and is pronounced just like the English word ‘fort’ except with a French rolled ‘r.’ This is a common mistake.
I cannot believe these people will openly advocate lying in a way that can be attributed/documented. Do they not understand that the internet is forever? If someone is harmed by this conspiracy to evade legal requirements that there could be legal repercussions and that they attached their name to that conspiracy to do harm?! This has gone way beyond fanaticism into outright criminal conspiracy to endanger public health.
Thank goodness the Seattle school system has declared that no child who doesn’t have proof of up-to-date vaccinations as of this week can attend school. Enough of the waffling; every school system should be doing this. Now. They do a lot of other things by fiat that become effective immediately.
After all the holiday socializing, there could be a spike in a lot of problems caused by the unvaccinated. What will the anti-vaxx excuses be for that? Coincidence? Yeah, right.
Re forte: OMG, new to me–who studied French for six years! Mon Dieu! Thanks I guess, but somehow I cannot imagine saying, “grammar is simply not his fort(e)”–it has zero impact pronounced like that.
But when used in the context of an English sentence the word is pronouned ‘fort-ay’ regardless of how the French pronounce it. There are a lot of examples of languages borrowing words and mispronouncing them so it’s not as if this is at all unusual.
No more grammar pedantry, please. Next time I won’t be nice about it.
@ Orac
Just curious why you’re so upset about grammar pedantry. I do appreciate the fact that your posting guidelines reject grammar nazis, but I always thought that it was directed at people bashing others on futile grounds.
But here, you’re not having a grudge merely against grammar nazis but against grammar itself.
Seems a bit weird to me.
I detest pedantry of all kinds. Grammar is just a subset. Longtime readers know that. It’s not as though I haven’t complained about it a number of times over the 15 years I’ve been doing this.
Because it is often used as a distraction from the actual point of the article. It does not add anything, and it is annoying.
Caution: he also gets annoyed when he asked why it annoys him.
@ Chris
OK. Wasn’t aware of that rationale.
“Caution: he also gets annoyed when he asked why it annoys him.”
OK. Note taken. (Though when something puzzles me, I do not feel that guilty for asking.)
The good thing is that the number of kids sent home for no vaccines today was only 565 (down from 799 last night), and most of those kids are the ones who’s parents either can’t find the paperwork (especially the kids from other countries) and the ones who’s parents haven’t managed to get them to the clinic for their shots, rather than a whole lot of anti-vaxxers.
And while 565 is a lot, that’s for the whole school district in a large city.
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/education/seattle-public-schools-begin-keeping-kids-without-vaccine-records-out-of-classes/
Thanks for covering this.
I’ve never seen anaphylaxis to a vaccine, so if I suddenly started hearing a lot of these claims…this post will be remembered.
This must be cognitive anaphylaxis. You can test a parent for allergies to hostile ideas or facts with a simple test that takes only a few moments in the doctor’s office. For example, make eye contact and speak the following sentence in a neutral tone: “vaccines are good.”
Allergic parents may exhibit symptoms of cognitive anaphylaxis within 15 seconds: elevated heart rate, quoting of prominent quacks, reciting of urban myths, spittle flying, etc. Although rarely fatal it can be helpful to cue up the film “Vaxxed” and let it play a few minutes until symptoms subside.
It seems that some people have no sense of morality and even less of the common sort.
To my mind t’s written like they are saying the parent should claim they had an anaphylactic shock rather than the child. Which would be even less likely to result in an exemption surely.
Its funny the AV blogger subtitling their article “An objective Look at Vaccine Dangers”. Still I had a look round the site and its hot bed of pseudoscience misinformation and outright lies. Typical AV fare really and so like others I’ve come across.
I’ve given thousands of vaccinations during my carer and I can honestly say apart from a couple of cases of hives and a few sore arms I’ve never seen an anaphylaxic response, I did nurse a patient years ago recovering from Guillain–Barré syndrome that was suspected as being a reaction to an influenza vaccine, but it was never confirmed.
Also, if they’re really concerned about their children’s health, they should realize it’s a bad idea to falsify their medical records. Never mind whether the current doctor can see past records–I expect a pediatrician told “my child can’t have X vaccine because they had an anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose” is going to record something like “parent reports anaphylactic reaction, don’t give medications containing ingredient Y” and “parent reports child had a single dose of X vaccine in 2015 but not the full three-dose series.”
“Most people are uncomfortable lying, and that’s (usually) a good thing. Lying can be unethical.”
Oh Orac please give us more of your hypocritical morality lessons. They help me to feel so much better about myself.
Orac is quoting the author of the article saying that it’s OK to lie about allergic reactions. Orac isn’t saying that piece at all.
Um, I didn’t write that. I was quoting it to refute this antivaxxer’s advice.🙄
Wait a minute.
aren’t there quotation marks, the statement is inset and in a different typeface, preceded with “how ‘our friend’ responds”:
SRSLY oh clueless wonder.
This sort of personality likes to slip in assumptions which you must appear to accept if engage. The vaccines aren’t mandatory, what is mandatory is not using tax-paid public schools as their personal virus distribution centers. They are free to home school, a basic freedom which we ought to honor even if a some of the people exercising it al total jack-ss-s. Of course, they want it all and they want it “MY WAY!!”.
The answer needs to be firm, clear, consistent and offer a choice; namely, keep your disease-vectors at home + only around other families of like disposition, and you can skip the childhood vx. But that applies only until they want to be in a setting such as college, the military or health care where they could again become bio-terrorists to that person on chemo, etc. You don’t get to have it your way every day.
Munchausens by Mutherfucker