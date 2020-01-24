The annals of “I’m not antivaccine,” part 29: “Vacciphilia” and child grooming

Antivaxxers frequently go to great lengths to claim that they are “not antivaccine,” that, in reality, they are “vaccine safety advocates” or activists for “medical freedom” or “parental rights.” However, the language that they use to describe vaccines, more often than not, gives the game away. Whether they’re comparing vaccine mandates to the Holocaust, to rape, to human trafficking. Some even compare “victims” of vaccines to the Disappeared. And don’t get me started on how antivaxxers describe provaccine advocates. For instance, the other day I saw Kim Rossi (Kim Stagliano) insinuating that provaccine advocates are pedophiles in a post entitled The Grooming of Children By the Vacciphilia Public Health and Pediatric Machine. Rossi begins by attacking Dr. Nicole Baldwin, an Ohio pediatrician who was in the news recently after she made a Tik Tok video that went viral.

Here’s the video:

It’s a cute video. Tik Tok, of course, is not my thing, and the only time I ever tried to do a Tik Tok video, it was about puppies, of course. Noting that Dr. Baldwin had been attacked after her video, Ms. Rossi writes:

We’re used to being attacked. I’ve had my name dragged through the mud on the front page of a major US daily newspaper. I’ve gotten threatening emails. I even had to contact a blog company to ask a vehement, well known SkepDoc to remove a cartoon that clearly advocated for violence toward me. And the blog company complied. That was the end of it. I did not opine on social media that I felt threatened or scared or violated. I took care of the issue.

That bit about Harriet Hall intrigued me. I know Harriet personally. I’ve worked with her for 12 years on my not-so-super-secret other blog. Somehow, I very much doubt that she ever posted a cartoon threatening violence against anyone. One also notes: What blog company? The blog that she and I contribute to is a basic WordPress blog. The hosting company is a basic web hosting company, not a social media company, which is unlikely to to anything about any content posted, unless it’s illegal.

Be that as it may, it’s nice that Ms. Rossi apparently doesn’t feel threatened by online abuse. I have a pretty thick skin these days, having been subject to online abuse going back 15 years and even more, but even I don’t just brush it off. Not all of us have that luxury and privilege. Moreover, what’s been happening to Dr. Brown goes beyond the occasional nasty email. Indeed, here’s Dr. Baldwin on her Facebook page describing the abuse:

And:

And here’s a news story from Cincinnati, where Dr. Baldwin lives and practices:

Nicole Baldwin, a pediatrician working in suburban Cincinnati, posted a TIkTok video encouraging vaccination on Twitter Saturday evening. It took less than 24 hours for the video to go viral on both TikTok, a video sharing app, and Twitter – and just another 48 hours before Baldwin was facing backlash from hundreds of thousands of people associated with the anti-vaccine movement.

And:

Commenters across Baldwin’s social media platforms insulted her, referred to vaccines as “poison” and suggested Baldwin was being paid to promote vaccination. One commenter wrote, “Dead doctors don’t lie.” People then flocked to her Yelp and Google Review pages, leaving one-star reviews in an attempt to sabotage Baldwin’s ratings. “I think in this day and age, Google reviews and Yelp reviews are king,” Baldwin told The Enquirer. “And I think that that is the goal for a lot of these people: to hurt my livelihood, to damage my reputation because I believe something different than they do. And it is frightening.” By Tuesday, people started calling Baldwin’s practice and harassing the staff. When a woman called on Wednesday threatening to “shut the practice down,” the office had to call the police. Deerfield Township police, where Baldwin has a satellite office, said they’re investigating.

These are longstanding techniques of antivaxxers as well, particularly against provaccine physicians. They flood their Facebook pages, but, worse, the post fake reviews on physician review sites such as Yelp, Google, Vitals.com, and Healthgrades. Worse, none of these companies seem to have much of a system for removing fake reviews. Indeed, there are a number of such reviews on these sites about me. They’re easy to spot. They generally don’t confirm that they were a patient, and they almost always use words like “arrogant,” “dismissive,” or “uncaring.” The really obvious ones mention my social media and/or blogging activity. (I never mention my online hobbies to patients unless the patient asks me about it or mentions it first, which isn’t very often and hasn’t happened in some time.) Basically, there’s little or nothing doctors can do about these reviews, to the point where one of my fans once suggested posting reviews that are so totally positive that it’s obvious they’re fake, as a ploy to illustrate why these sites are basically useless as a means of determining who is and isn’t a good doctor.

That aside, let’s just say that Ms. Rossi is not a fan of Dr. Baldwin’s Tik Tok video and online activities:

I took a look at Dr. Baldwin’s Tik Tok video (TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy), in which she uses a catchy tune to shimmy and wiggle her way into children’s hearts to make sure they get vaccinated. You’d think she was auditioning for “America’s Got Vaccines.” In the video, she specifically tells them that “vaccines don’t cause autism.” Huh? do you really think children are thinking about this at all? How does a Mom of 2 small kids, an adult son and a teenage daughter and busy pediatrician have time to make videos complete with graphics, wardrobe and makeup, and don’t forget the prop stethoscope casually tossed over the shoulder?

Children might not be thinking of the myth peddled by antivaxxers that vaccines cause autism, but you can be sure that many of their parents do. Ms. Rossi knows this, of course, but she’s emphasizing children because Tik Tok is perceived as a platform primarily for children and teens. That’s been true in the past but is changing. Heck, I sometimes peruse Tik Tok now, although I must confess that there’s a certain sameness to many of the videos that leads me to rapidly become bored. Be that as it may, how can parents not be concerned about vaccines, given how unfortunately successful antivaxxers have been in promoting the myth that vaccines cause autism and all sorts of other health conditions and diseases?

As for Ms. Rossi’s last question, it’s just a variant of an antivaccine attack I’ve been experiencing since the very beginning: How does a busy physician have time to blog so prolifically? It’s an old antivaccine ploy designed to call into question the competence of physicians who engage in social media to communicate science by implying that they are spending too much time online and not enough time doctoring. It’s a tired, obvious, annoying, and fallacious attack that was old when I first started blogging 15 years ago. I suspect that when the first physician started combatting pseudoscience and antivaccine misinformation on BBS forums in the 1980s, some troll started claiming that they must be a crappy doctor given that they spend so much time online.

Let’s get to the heart of the issue, though. Note the word vacciphilia and how it’s a construct that resembles the word “pedophilia.” More importantly, note the use of the word “grooming.” What is grooming? It’s a strategy of pedophiles; there’s even a Wikipedia entry for it. Ms. Rossi makes that analogy quite explicit, too:

She is GROOMING children to brainwash them into the cult of Church of the Immaculate Vaccination. Grooming is when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them. Make no bones about it. The entire public health and pediatric playbook looks disgustingly like GROOMING. For medical means, not sexual. The technique is parallel. The thought is repugnant, of course. But the techniques used to bring children into the Vacciphilia world are frighteningly similar to those used by abusers. Anybody can be a groomer, no matter their age, gender or race. Grooming can take place over a short or long period of time – from weeks to years. Groomers may also build a relationship with the young person’s family or friends to make them seem trustworthy or authoritative. A groomer can use the same sites, games and apps as young people, spending time learning about a young person’s interests and use this to build a relationship with them. Source: https://www.nspcc.org.uk/what-is-child-abuse/types-of-abuse/grooming/

Note that that source also points out, “Children and young people who are groomed can be sexually abused, exploited or trafficked.” Yes, grooming is a tactic used by those who abuse and exploit children to gain their trust in order to sexually abuse them or to subject them to other forms of abuse. Now note again Ms. Rossi’s made up word “vacciphilia.” It’s not a coincidence that she added “philia” to “vaccine” in a manner meant to remind people of the word “pedophilia.” She is quite explicitly likening Dr. Baldwin and pro-vaccine pediatricians to pedophiles. It’s not an accident, and it’s quite explicit and by design. Subtle, Ms. Rossi is not. She never has been. After all, she’s the one who coined the word vaccinianity to liken vaccine science to a religion and provaccine advocates to religious zealots, either unaware or unconcerned that Holocaust deniers do the same thing, frequently using the term “Holocaustianity.”

And what is the purpose of this vaccine “grooming”? According to Ms. Rossi, it’s a secret plot to groom children to be vaccinated once laws are passed allowing children be vaccinated without parental consent:

This leads Ms. Rossi to try to appear “reasonable” by appealing to everyone, even provaccine parents:

Regardless of one’s position on vaccination: to fully vaccinate, partially or not at all, surely these hardcore sales techniques should give us all cause to stop and question the motives of how and why vaccination and only vaccination has become the holy grail of healthcare for children when they face so many other life threatening day to day health and mental health issues.

Of course, Ms. Rossi’s “reasonableness” is undermined by how she started her post, basically not-so-subtly comparing provaccine pediatricians and the “entire public health and pediatric” complex to groomers who facilitate child sexual abuse, by comparing them to pedophiles. She give the game away right from the start, and at the end is framing the issue as a battle between pedophile like vaccine child abusers and “reasonable” people. There’s also the issue that Dr. Baldwin never said anything whatsoever about whether she agrees with these proposed laws to allow certain minors to be vaccinated without parental consent or whether children should deceive their parents in order to do so. She pulled that association between the two out of her posterior.

Certainly the genius commenters at Age of Autism get the analogy. For instance, after a commenter with the ‘nym Eindecker complains about the analogy and hopes that Dr. Brown sues Ms. Rossi, she doubles down:

Hi John. I disagree. The technique is what I am bringing to light. I think this Tik Tok Cutesy vaccine mascot trend is parallel to grooming. Lie to your parents, kids. Do this in secret. I stand by my opinion.

And a commenter annie:

Whoops, spelled that last ‘their’ incorrectly, so while I’m here, would like to remind Eindeker of the late Beau Biden. One of his heroic acts before he passed was to finally jail a serial pediatrician pedophile; remember the criminal who molested the woman’s gymnastics team? The molestation of our youth from criminals peddling ‘health’ poses an absolute risk to our population, and Pharma training practitioners to encourage children to get secretly vaccinated and usurping parents by aiming their add campaigns (ie Tik Tok) at children is dangerous.

And Rtp:

“You are likening a paediatrician to a child groomer” Good one Eindecker. Because as we all know, not one vaccine skeptic in history has ever been accused of child abuse by you vaccine nazis. The difference is that we are actually on solid ground here. Refusing to poison our children for zero benefit is most assuredly *not* child abuse. However, poisoning children and then teaching them to keep critical medical information away from their parents is absolutely 100% child abuse. What happens if something goes wrong? Will the doctor take responsibility? Hahahahahahahaha!!! Never in a million years. All pediatricians should be in prison.

And Bill:

From the anti-forced-psychiatric-drugging crowd, we have the PERFECT phrase for what the GROOMERS of PhRMA are doing to our children:

*NEEDLE* *RAPE*….

Forced Vaxxes are NEEDLE RAPE, and pro-forced vaxxers are needle rapers…..

Needle rape is forcing anybody to accept any syringe injection, or other sharp delivery device, without FULL, INFORMED consent. And, telling folks that “vaxxes don’t cause autism” is blatantly false, when the taxpayer funded Vaxx Injury Compensation Court has paid monetary awards for vaxx injury, including vaxxes causing autism.

And I think “Eindecker” is WRONG! Grooming of children is grooming of children, whether for sexual abuse or needle rape…..

KEEP UP the GOOD WORK, People!

Comparing vaccination to rape is a favorite trope among antivaxxers. It’s also a particularly vile comparison, although I’m starting to think that Ms. Rossi’s comparison is even more vile than that. It’s hard to choose. To antivaxxers,

Laura Hayes also noticed the similarity between Ms. Rossi’s post and her previous comparisons:

Kim, thank you for this report. Grooming indeed. Reminds me of my article from a few years ago, titled “Vaccine Trafficking”, which goes hand in hand with your article above: https://www.ageofautism.com/2015/02/vaccine-trafficking.html Vaccine grooming and vaccine trafficking are aimed at all ages. Potential victims, namely every person on the planet, beware. Then, get busy fighting to regain our right to refuse vaccinations: https://www.ageofautism.com/2019/06/regaining-our-right-to-refuse-vaccinations.html Should Dr. Nicole Baldwin read this article and these comments, I would urge her to watch or read my “Why Is This Legal” presentation: https://www.ageofautism.com/2018/11/why-is-this-legal-presentation-on-vaccines-by-laura-hayes.html

I wrote about Ms. Hayes’ brain dead analogy between vaccination and human trafficking soon after she wrote it.

Most antivaxxers deny that they are, in fact, antivaccine, to the point where I almost have a grudging admiration for antivaxxers who come right out and admit that they are antivaccine. Instead, they try to portray themselves as “vaccine safety advocates” or people defending “medical freedom” or “parental rights” or “choice” because they know that society quite correctly disapproves of antivaccine advocates. However, if you look at what they write and say, even in public for general consumption, they always give the game away by comparing vaccination to rape, the Holocaust, human trafficking, and now child grooming by pedophiles.