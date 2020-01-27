Harassment: The price of defending science-based medicine

There are perils involved in communicating science and medicine, in particular in standing up to pseudoscience, quackery, and the antivaccine movement. I’ve discussed some of them before, most recently when I was targeted with an abusive Michigan Freedom of Information Act request by Gary Null’s lawyer Neal Greenfield a few months ago. (I’ll update that story later in this post.) Before that, there was the time that a “Lyme-literate” doctor sued Jann Bellamy and most of the other editors of this blog for a post he didn’t like. Fortunately, it was dismissed, but not before causing considerable trouble. Then there was the time that Mike Adams published something like 40 libelous posts about me over the course of a few months and claimed to have submitted “complaints” about me to the local FBI office. Before that there was the time antivaxxers, led by a particularly nasty piece of work named Jake Crosby launched a campaign of harassment against me. They flooded my university’s board of governors, my medical school dean, my department chair, and my cancer center director with complaints about a nonexistent “conflict of interest”. Those are just some “highlights”. There are many more examples.
The reason I’m “reminiscing” (if you will) about some of these incidents is because over the weekend, I came across an article on the perils and price of standing up for science by Anna McKie entitled “Is standing up for expertise a fool’s errand?” It turns out, unsurprisingly, that it’s not just those of us who defend vaccines against antivaxxers and medicine against quackery or scientists like Michael Mann, who defends climate science against its deniers, who routinely come under this sort of harassment. It’s any scientist who tries to communicate science to the public that gores the oxen of powerful interests or is the subject of denialist campaigns against it, as vaccine science and climate science are. Harassment is frequently the price we pay for defending science.
McKie starts out with the example of Oliver Bernard, a pharmacist who runs the blog The Pharmafist. He came under attack, oddly enough, for pointing out (as I have on multiple occasions) that high dose vitamin C treatments are not effective.
“When you want to defend science publicly, you don’t get a lot of support,” concedes the pharmacist and science communicator Olivier Bernard. “Even my colleagues were telling me ‘you are so courageous’ – and I thought: ‘Thank you, but can you do something? That would be more helpful.'”
Bernard had provoked a ferocious backlash from supporters of alternative medicine after he spoke out on his blog against their lobbying of the Quebec government to introduce vitamin C injections as a cancer treatment. His explanation of where popular perceptions about vitamin C differ from what has been scientifically demonstrated – interspersed with humorous cartoons – prompted activists to lobby for him to be fired from his pharmacy job and removed from the professional register. They also tried to get his TV show cancelled and urged supporters not to buy his wife’s book (on an unrelated topic). They even resorted to sending death threats to Bernard and his family.
“When you are passionate about what you do, you try to do good work,” he tells Times Higher Education. “But when you come home and people are threatening you, you do begin to wonder if it’s all worth it.”
Sound familiar? It sure does to me. I don’t have a TV show, but I’ve experienced all of the above sorts of harassment except for someone trying to cancel my TV show or attacks on my wife’s book, mainly because I don’t have a TV show and my wife hasn’t written a book. This part sounds familiar as well, but less so:
A posting on Facebook about the hate campaign he was facing also provoked a big reaction – but this time it came from the science community in his support. The petition to introduce the vitamin C treatment was rejected and the Quebec government has created a task force to protect scientists who speak on sensitive topics, as well as an inter-professional advisory committee to support healthcare professionals who speak publicly.
That’s what was missing, Bernard believes. Referring to the initial silence from colleagues, he says: “I’m not trying to shame them; I understand why they would not want to do it. But having support is key.”
It’s true. Even now, in the age of social media where finally tech companies, the government, scientists, and physicians are waking up to how easily disinformation is weaponized on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and now Tik Tok, science communication to the public is nowhere near as valued relative to its importance to society. The number of doctors and scientists who do it is a far too small percentage of doctors and scientists, and the percentage of those doctors and scientists who specifically speak out about misinformation and disinformation is a relatively small. The reason is likely because of what happens to people like Bernard when they do. If you’re effective speaking out against pseudoscience, denial of science, and quackery, you will be targeted, and this is nothing new. What is new is how easily you can be mobbed and driven from the discussion, thanks to social media. What’s newer is that scientists, physicians, and lay advocates for good science and medicine are finally starting to push back as a group, and my perception is that there are more of them than ever active on social media. Unfortunately, we still remain hugely outnumbered, outfinanced, and outgunned.
The first instance of harassment
The following is a story I recount every few years when relevant; so if you’ve heard it before and aren’t interested in hearing it again, feel free to skip this section, although I will mention aspects of this story that I’ve never recounted before. The date was April 2, 2005. Less than five months earlier, I had started my first blog under a pseudonym that many of you know well, a pseudonym that I still use but that is now among the worst-kept secrets in the medical blogosphere or Twitterverse. That day, I received this email from a man named William O’Neill (and, yes, I have kept his emails all these years):
Sir:
You are the owner of the website http://www.oracknows.blogspot.com. Within the website you make reference to my clincal [sic] practice and myself in a manner that is unfactual, libelous and defamatory.
In the event all materials concerning myself, William P. O’Neill, and my clinical practice, the Canadian Cancer Research Group are not removed by the end of business on Monday April 04, 2005, I will initiate action.
Further note, this is a private correspondence. As such distribution, copy or reproduction is by permission only.
Govern yourself accordingly:
William P. O’Neill
CEO Canadian Cancer Research Group
Suite 22
Ottawa, Ontario
Canada
K1S 5K4
1.613.239.0220
[email protected]
[email protected]
c.c. Mr. Joel Taller, LLB Gowlings Ottawa, Ontario.
The weird thing is that this threat was based on a single post in which I linked to a post by Australian skeptic Peter Bowditch, who had frequently criticized the CCRG for promoting cancer quackery. Indeed, Bowditch keeps pages on his website, The GAL Chronicles and The CCRG Correspondence File, dedicated to mocking O’Neill for his email attacks. Let me tell you, perusing these webpages as I wrote this post was a real blast from the past. In brief, Mr. O’Neill formed CCRG in 1998 after he and his wife claimed to have cured their then 12-year-old son Liam of a malignant brain tumor and a recurrence using nonstandard treatments. However, doctors who treated Liam said that the tumor was removed by surgery and the boy received radiation and chemotherapy that cured a subsequent recurrence in the boy’s spine. As Dr. Stephen Barrett (who also received legal threats similar to the one I did) recounted:
In 2001, CCRG’s services cost CN$150/hour for assessment and evaluation (typically $750), $1,500 for “development of therapeutic plan, $10,000 ($5,000 in advance and $500/month for 10 months) for “orthomolecular diagnostic and assays,” and $4,000 per “treatment cycle” for “immunotherapy” (maximum 4 cycles per year). Purchasers were asked to sign a “consent” form agreeing “to not hold liable Canadian Cancer Research Group for act or activity as it relates to the treatment of my cancer.” [5].
For several years, CCRG’s online “interview” form asked whether the prospective client had “general interest” in chemotherapy, radiotherapy, surgery, immunotherapy, vaccine therapy and/or homeopathy and/or “specific interest” in antineoplaston therapy, Livingston therapy, Evers therapy, 714x, Issels’ whole body therapy, Hoxsey therapy, hydrazine sulfate, Revici therapy, tumour vaccines, shark cartilage, Di Bella therapy, Kelly therapy, Laetrile, Gerson therapy, Essiac, Immuno-Augmentative Therapy (IAT), American Biologics therapy, Iscador, Macrobiotics, oxygen therapy, hyperthermia, chelation therapy, DMSO therapy, live-cell therapy, Aboriginal therapies, vitamin therapy, laser resonance, bio-electric therapies, herbal therapy, and Nieper therapy. No method in the “specific interest” list has been proven effective.
Previous versions of CCRG’s Web site have claimed that CCRG “has developed the world’s largest cancer knowledge base, Cancer Canada Net™, fielding over 50,000 inquiries a year, and with an active case load of more than 5,000 international patients.” [1] I seriously doubt that CCRG could have assembled “the largest cancer knowledge base.” Even if O’Neill had managed to compile citations from the major cancer-related databases, the information would not be very useful without interpretation by a qualified cancer specialist. Moreover, these databases can be accessed free-of-charge on the Internet.
In 2006, Canadian Television’s W-FIVE team aired a four-part investigative report that amply demonstrated O’Neill’s dishonesty. One woman, Teresa Bagyan, whose husband Frank had visited CCRG in 2003 after being diagnosed with a brain tumor with a dismal prognosis, told the team that “O’Neill “looked Frank straight in the eye and said ‘I’ve never lost a patient yet.'” She also told the team that O’Neill had also looked at a “before and after” set of MRIs and claimed that the immune system was attacking the tumor and “breaking it up”. After Frank’s death, a radiologist looked at the same MRIs and said that the tumor was still there at the time, with no sign of shrinkage. (That sounds a lot like Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski’s grift.) As part of the investigation, two producers, one of whom was pretending to have stage III lung cancer, visited CCRG with a hidden camera and recorded O’Neill claiming that CCRG’s cure rates were over 80% for lung cancer and 100% for lymphoma, leukemia, and prostate cancer. O’Neill later refused more than half a dozen requests for documentation supporting those claims.
You get the idea.
Ultimately, CCRG was renamed Immune System Management (ISM), a rebranding that was occurring around the time Mr. O’Neill threatened me. Mr. O’Neill ultimately died in 2013, but his son Liam appears to be running ISM now.
In retrospect, I do love the part about not distributing or reproducing O’Neill’s email without permission. Back then, I was so green that I didn’t know that that line is almost always pure unenforceable BS. These days, when I receive emails with legal threats like the one above, I’m fairly likely to post them to Twitter, Facebook, or one of my blogs. But back then, I freaked out, especially since O’Neill CC’ed my department chair, my cancer center director, and my division chief at The Cancer Institute of New Jersey and UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (since renamed The Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School). I had started the blog under a pseudonym because, if anything, writing a medical blog back then, specifically a blog dedicated to combatting pseudoscience in medicine, was looked on a lot less favorably then than it is now, and, as you’ll see, there is still a sizable segment of medical academia that doesn’t look very favorably on it even now. After receiving the email, I sent late night panicked emails to my bosses explaining what was going on.
Fortunately (I guess), the responses ranged from puzzled to supportive to indifferent. Dr. Stephen Lowry, who was my department chair at the time, was supportive. (Sadly, Dr. Lowry died suddenly of an aortic dissection in 2011, three years after I had moved on from the department. He was an amazing surgeon-scientist and man.) Indeed, at a department meeting later that month he told me that people like O’Neill were bullies, which is true, although when I mentioned that I wanted to hit back by writing about him more he advised me against it. So, even though he was supportive, he wasn’t that supportive. In retrospect, he was probably correct, as Bowditch let me know that O’Neill was all bluster. Hilariously, he even cc’ed me on an email to Mr. Taller asking if he was actually representing O’Neill. Apparently, O’Neill was just adding Mr. Taller’s name to make it appear that he had legal representation.
I laugh at this early attempt at intimidation now, but at the time I was not laughing, and I can see how a newbie trying to get started now at what I was getting started at then might, facing such threats plus online harassment, decide that it’s just not worth it. Since then, as I mentioned above, I’ve received much worse. It seems that, every several months to a couple of years, something happens, most often antivaxxers or cranks trying to harass me at work by complaining to my bosses about imagined misdeeds. Most recently, antivaxxers threatened to come down in their full cosplay gear with their misinformation-packed signs to “protest” against me at my cancer center (see the comments of this Facebook post). No one’s shown up yet, but administration was concerned enough to have me make a report to hospital security. I suspect they won’t show up because even antivaxxers know that disrupting activities at a cancer center and potentially disturbing or interfering with the treatment of cancer patients is not a good look, but who knows? I also note that my cancer center director was totally supportive. He’s come a long way, having gone from being puzzled and (to my perception at the time, at least) seemingly annoyed by such complaints when he first took over ten years ago to being very supportive. He even jokes with me at times, saying that he hasn’t gotten any complaints about me recently, to which I usually joke back with a response something like, “I must be falling down on the job then. I promise do better.”
The harassment climate gets worse
McKie’s article goes on to recount a list of scientists targeted for harassment, including:
- Climate scientists whose emails were hacked at the University of East Anglia. The hackers used the emails to paint a false picture that climate science had been manipulated and that scientists had tried to silence critics.
- Naomi Oreskes, professor of history of science and affiliated professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Harvard University and co-author of Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming. She recently recounted how since 2004 she’s been attacked for defending the scientific consensus regarding climate change.
- Hero Saharjo, professor of forest protection at IPB University in Indonesia. He is an expert on the forest fires that regularly sweep through Indonesia, started by palm oil companies that want to clear land cheaply and quickly. He noted that during four months in 2015, such fires released more carbon dioxide than the entire European Union, and through his studies, has “traced those who started those fires and has testified in hundreds of cases against the companies responsible”. He and his family have faced intimidation and he’s had little support among his colleagues, many of whom are funded by the palm oil companies.
- Simon Wessely, professor of psychological medicine at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London. An expert in chronic fatigue syndrome who’s shown that two approaches, graded exercise therapy and cognitive behaviour therapy, can help CFS patients manage their symptoms, he’s been falsely attacked by patient groups for not treating CFS as a serious illness. In one instance, a conference slide of his was altered to reverse the meaning.
- Sameer Jauhar, a senior research fellow in the department of psychological medicine at King’s College London. According to McKie: “After speaking on BBC Radio 4 about the dangers of overstating the withdrawal symptoms from antidepressant drugs, ‘people on Twitter accused me of not caring about patients, saying I was frying people’s brains’, he says.”
- Edzard Ernst, emeritus professor of complementary medicine at the University of Exeter. We’ve long admired Prof. Ernst for his work against alternative medicine pseudoscience, and for standing up to the many attacks, including attacks by the powerful, such as Prince Charles.
- Riko Muranaka, a Japanese scientist at Kyoto University. She was “She was threatened, sued and accused of being in the pay of the pharmaceutical industry after she wrote an article claiming that a mouse study revealing a link between the [HPV] vaccine and brain damage was fabricated.”
- David Nutt, Edmond J. Safra professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London. He was fired as chair of the UK Home Office’s Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs for saying that “alcohol and tobacco were more harmful than LSD, ecstasy or cannabis.”
- Linda Bauld, the Bruce and John Usher professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh. She’s been hounded by Big Tobacco for her work exposing the dangers of tobacco and more recently accused of being in the pocket of Big Tobacco for her work suggesting that e-cigarettes are less harmful than cigarettes. She’s suffered online trolling and anonymous threatening phone calls, while activists are “digging into Bauld’s life and work, she says: ‘They find meetings I’ve attended to see if someone from the tobacco industry was there so they can say I am biased’.”
Reading McKie’s article, I see some things getting worse. For instance, the online harassment is definitely getting worse, from my perspective. I suspect the reason is that it’s so much easier to harass someone on social media now, and denialists are so much better organized than they were back in 2005, when I suffered my first brush with such tactics. Think about it. Back then, Twitter (founded in 2006) and Instagram (founded in 2010) didn’t yet exist; Facebook was still limited to college students at Ivy League universities and nearly a year and a half away from being made available to everybody. The only venues for online harassment and the organization of campaigns of online harassment were, essentially, email, blogs, and Usenet, and Usenet was fast dying, thanks to the rise of web-based discussion groups. Twitter, in particular, can be a real cesspit, particularly if you’re a woman or person of color, so that the online attacks you face can have misogyny, threats of sexual violence, and racism added to posts like this:
You might recognize that name. He’s commented here and on my other blog in the past.
Similarly, the rise of social media has made it much easier for denialists to organize harassment campaigns. There are secret Facebook groups (and ones that aren’t secret) where members plot things like protesting at my cancer center. Back in 2010, when my university was the target of campaign by antivaccine activists, I knew that the campaign had largely been organized by email. Today, it would have been organized on Facebook, in one of the many antivaccine groups that still exist even after Facebook’s crackdown on antivaccine misinformation, where thousands more people could be reached.
Moreover, if you work for a private company, do you think your bosses will be supportive if the online mob targets you for harassment at work? I’m fortunate in that I work in academia. The culture here is very much more resistant to online mobs like this than private industry. If you work for a private company and are targeted, there’s a high likelihood that your bosses will tell you to shut up or be fired, not because they aren’t sympathetic but because they don’t want to be bothered, they don’t want the company’s reputation to suffer, and they don’t want controversy involving the company. There’s even a little of that in academia, but freedom of academic expression is so strongly ingrained in the culture of universities that it usually wins out, bringing at least grudging support from administration and in my case (usually) enthusiastic support.
There is, of course, one drawback if you work for a public university. It’s one I’ve discovered before, namely that you might be subject to Public Record Act/Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. It’s a tactic antivaxxers are using increasingly. I’ve been targeted by Gary Null, and Dorit Reiss has been targeted by Del Bigtree. In fact, I’ll launch a preemptive strike here against Null and tell you what was sent to him. Amusingly, Null will get a couple of crank emails sent to Steve Novella and me at our university addresses. (That’s what he gets for asking for any emails mentioning Steve Novella.) He’ll also get an email chain among several provaccine activists discussing the proposed Connecticut law to eliminate religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates. My prediction is that one email in particular will be publicized by Gary Null, in which I wrote:
This is why I find religious exemptions for vaccine mandates so problematic. They unjustifiably privilege one form of personal belief over another just because…religion. There is no meaningful distinction between religion and other personal beliefs, any of which can easily be rendered bulletproof for purposes of these laws by claiming a religious basis.
A couple of those on the email exchange agreed. Of course, what I meant was that exemptions based on religion only are inherently unfair because they discriminate against nonbelievers and unfairly privilege religious belief over other deeply held ideological/spiritual beliefs, which is why I’ve always believed that if you’re going to allow religious exemptions you have to allow personal belief exemptions and that if you’re going to get rid of personal belief exemptions to be fair you have to get rid of religious exemptions as well. It’s both or neither. Of course, I also believe that it’s also much better to get rid of both religious and personal belief exemptions when politically feasible and allow only medical exemptions. Gary Null is very much into labeling anyone who questions his quackery as “atheists” (as if being an atheist were a bad thing!); so I fully expect he’ll try to make a stink about my statement, proclaiming it as evidence that I’m an evil atheist targeting “deeply held religious beliefs”. If you see him do that, feel free to refer him to this post.
The harassment climate improves
It’s not all bad news. In many ways, as McKie recounts, physicians, scientists, and academics are more supportive now when colleagues come under attack. There’s even a prize, the John Maddox Prize, awarded by Nature and Sense About Science every year to individuals who promote science and evidence in the face of hostility. Bambang Hero Saharjo is the recipient of this year’s award. Several others mentioned above have also won the award, including Edzard Ernst, Riko Muranaka, and Olivier Bernard, who won this year’s early career Maddox Prize. I’ll let you in on a secret. I’ve been nominated on at least a couple of occasions. (Thanks to those who nominated me.) Looking at the winners, I realize that I probably haven’t faced the level of high-power hostility that those who actually won have. Personally, I like to think that campaigns against me over the years have led several of my bosses to appreciate the importance of standing up for science as academics, leading to more enthusiastic support. (It also doesn’t hurt that the online cranks who launch these campaigns are often so…cranky. They make it obvious what they’re about.)
Other areas in which the climate has improved include efforts by Google and social media giants like Facebook to rein in the spread of misinformation about medicine, at least. Doctors and those who support science-based medicine have finally woken up and started to organize to help those who are targeted by quacks and antivaccine cranks. The most prominent example is Shots Heard, which exists mainly to counter the swarms of antivaccine activists who will infest the Facebook pages of doctors who promote vaccination and publish fake negative reviews about them on Yelp! and Vitals.com. Such efforts are still fairly embryonic and small, however. Supporters of SBM remain outnumbered, outgunned, and outfunded, but things are getting better.
Except for one thing.
The final challenge to science communication
There is one last major impediment to the growth of science communication to the point where the battle against pseudoscience doesn’t seem so hopeless. There remains a prevalent attitude out there among some academics, at least one of them quite prominent, that countering quacks and antivaxxers is so easy that it’s not worth our time as physicians. One major example with whom I tussled on Twitter is someone whom I like to call a Very Eminent Rising Star in Oncology (VERSO)—mainly, because he is just that—Vinay Prasad, MD, MPH.
Back in October, he started Tweeting about how criticizing Goop’s selling of jade eggs and other pseudoscience was like “dunking on a 7′ hoop” and how skeptics should put the hoop back up to 10′ by—of course—joining him in taking on clinical trial shenanigans by big pharma. He even went so far as to suggest that I give up my usual topics for six months and spend those six months doing what he does because what he does is so much harder and more worthwhile. He appears to have since deleted many of the most obnoxious of the Tweets in which he made fun of skeptics who spend time deconstructing quackery and pseudoscience, implying that such activity is so easy as to be unworthy of our efforts and that what he does, analyze clinical trials, is so much more difficult. Of course, there’s considerable overlap in skillsets, given that we frequently have to go deep into the weeds of clinical trials of, say, acupuncture or homeopathy to demonstrate why they do not show what advocates think. When this was pointed out to him, even more obnoxiously, he took it as confirmation that we think that what he does is of more value because we were arguing that we do do the same sorts of analyses of clinical trials that he does. Be that as it may, I tried to search Twitter for the most offensive posts, and it seems that he’s deleted many, perhaps all, of them.
Here’s a remaining example someone took a screenshot of:
In context, he was clearly referring to me (the “fellowship trained” bit). The “soft targets” bit is a claim that he repeated several times. It’s one I’ve dealt with before elsewhere.
Basically, Dr. Prasad raised criticisms of our efforts as though he were the first to think of them and was very dismissive, thinking his efforts far more difficult and worthy than ours. In any event, I don’t want to go into detail about the whole kerfuffle. I’m merely using it as an example of how dismissive some physicians, particularly academic physicians, are of science communication efforts targeted at quackery. I liked Mark Hoofnagle’s comments, though:
That was basically my attitude, too. Maybe I should go back and analyze Dr. Prasad’s podcast on the issue, but I fear it might raise my blood pressure too much. The point is simply how dismissive some doctors are of science communication efforts targeting pseudoscience, even as they “dunk” on a clinical trial based on…a treatment from alternative medicine:
Is that the eminent Dr. Prasad addressing a claim based on an alternative medicine therapy?[/caption]
The point is that, yes, things have gotten better in that many more physicians and scientists are communicating science and pushing back against pseudoscience than there were when I really got started 15 years ago. Also, it should be a big tent, with room for doctors like Dr. Prasad and their critiques against pharma and doctors like us at SBM. We should be natural allies, as is the case with Ben Goldacre, who takes on both pharma and alternative medicine. To me, that’s the hardest nut to crack. Until we manage it, until we can persuade doctors like Dr. Prasad that we’re natural allies and that combatting pseudoscience is not only difficult but a worthwhile activity for an academic, we’re going to be held back in what we can do. Doctors like him don’t have to do the dirty work of pushing back against quackery themselves if they don’t want to. Division of labor is a good thing. All I ask is that they stop making our job harder.
As for everyone else, doctors, scientists, and interested lay people, we welcome you. I just wanted you to know what you could be in for if you join is, so that you go in eyes open. Only you can decide if helping to educate the public and counter disinformation is worth it to you.
I’d say some advances in what used to be called ‘reputation management’ are sorely needed for online discussion. For one thing, the ability of absolutely anyone to post a ‘review’ or ‘rating’ of a service with no verification of actual customer experience renders all reputation and rating systems worthless, with sometimes significant impact to a professional’s livelihood. This is a longstanding problem that the Internet community is still unable to fix.
That will have no impact on purely social/layman discussions, of course. But it does point toward a broader need for a hierarchy of ‘trusted’ sources vs. random opinions, even online. We used to have legitimate news sources that were held to standards of professionalism–ones that could even be held accountable for skewing their reports or lying to the public. We still have professional journals and a few new agencies that maintain such standards, but there’s now a vast gulf between them and random opinion–a muddled playing field full of ‘infotainment’ and blogs and agenda-driven pseudo-reporting that makes it hard to distinguish reliable information from back-fence gossip.
Just sitting back and letting the free exchange of ideas sort itself out, with the best sources rising to the top automatically–sort of a laissez-faire approach to online journalism–has NOT been a resounding success. Instead, we’ve seen enclaves of extremism form–each isolated, each wildly incorrect, and each heavily self-reinforcing. As much as the Internet culture abhors any mention of regulation or standards, I’m afraid that’s exactly what we need to restore a common starting point of objectivity for reality-based discussion and analysis.
Thank you. I want to also mention, with permission, C.I.C.A.D.A, a Facebook group that parallels Shots Heard for non-doctors (antivaccine activists already know of it). That’s another resource.
I really like the idea of verifying customers before allowing reviews. I see some practical challenges in doing it without allowing especially small business to veto negative reviews, but there has to be a way.
This is really interesting, and very similar to how the first generation of search engines addressed the problem (relative to the then-status quo) and suggests that a second generation is needed. The academic literature counts citations as a key metric to determine relevance and impact. To wit, the first iteration of Google had the brilliant idea of improving this by weighing ‘citations’ better (by taking the number of links going into a link into account), to form a better idea of relevance. What we need now is relevance based on reputation, as you highlight. Very interesting to see how this will all work itself out. (I’m not talented enough to build a search engine based on this premise myself, even if that would be a potentially good start: The amount of pseudo-science that comes up as results to some search queries on google these days is startling.)
Cue the resident antivaxxers complain that they, too, have been harassed on the comments section of your blog posts. Of course, the definition for harassment is different for them. For them, spreading lie after lie is okay. For them, us correcting their lies is harassment. Never mind that they keep showing up in the comments for more “abuse.” Never mind that their lies keep being corrected over and over again. And never mind that they accuse so many of us of corruption and other behaviors that, if true, would have us disciplined or terminated from our job… All without any evidence, of course.
Hell, if we talked about their kids the way they do, they’d be calling for our heads. Antivaxxers looove their double standards. The only measure they will accept is “Does this show I’m right?”
One could ask Dr. Prasad why he’s “wasting time” questioning clinical trials of pharma drugs when the real problem is lack of access to good medical care for billions of people. Or maybe he should be devoting all his efforts to ending world hunger.
The best response to this sort of criticism is that we all have particular areas of interest and expertise, and should be encouraged to tackle the problems we’re most interested in and have a zest for solving.
A common slam by the woo-prone involves bringing up the subject of medical errors and insisting that those who fight quackery should devote themselves to that problem instead, as if Orac and other physicians (including me) don’t spend thousands of hours in quality assurance efforts and continuing education already.
Noting that supporters came to the defense of Dr. Nicole Baldwin after she was attacked on social media and had fake negative reviews posted about her practice, I suggest that more of us should be involved in such efforts, perhaps volunteering to be part of a rapid-response team that (among other things) works to get phony reviews deleted and threats reported to appropriate authorities. It would also be great if sympathetic attorneys could be mobilized to respond to defamation and threats to employment (not necessarily by filing lawsuits, but to at least let these people know that their actions could have consequences).
I’m… sensitive to this argument.
Myself and a few other laypeople feel too often that medical boards act like police unions: slow to say a few words to a colleague in need of discipline, quick to circle the wagons whenever an outsider accuse a colleague of incompetence or malfeasance.
Coming to this, also slow at supporting their colleagues confronting/confronted by science denialists. And slow at supporting the official vaccine schedule.
Additionally, a criticism I may have feel like voicing, when I first discovered this blog, was the annoying feeling that things were presented like there was a clear divide – on one side, physicians who graduated from a real medical school, and on the other side, all the pretend-doctors and other quacks. Whereas, the reality is that there are physicians who fell fully to the dark side of quackery. And plenty of healthcare workers – and laypeople – in grayer and grayer zones between following science and following unproven treatments.
However:
For one thing, Orac or the regulars are never shy about pointing out a MD or scientist who took a wrong turn, ethically or scientifically (quacks, OTOH…)
For another, my argument about a spectrum linking science-based physicians to outright quacks? It could be used the other way round. The infiltration of quackery into proven medicine is encouraging sloppy thinking. If your guts feelings or aunt Anny’s anecdotes about her herbal tea are as valid as epidemiology or a double-blind phase III trial to determine what constitutes an efficient medical treatment or protocol… This is going to result in more medical errors, not less.
tl;dr: yes but no. Because I go to a protest about pollution doesn’t mean I cannot spend time cleaning up the street litter on my way home.
@ Athaic
I have the exact same opinion as you do.
How could we forget this dumbass?
https://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2016/05/18/john-horgan-is-skeptical-of-skeptics-or-homeopathy-and-bigfoot-versus-the-quest-for-world-peace
“One could ask Dr. Prasad why he’s “wasting time” questioning clinical trials of pharma drugs when the real problem is lack of access to good medical care for billions of people. Or maybe he should be devoting all his efforts to ending world hunger.”
There could be a case to be made that if all medical endeavors were stopped because – for some reason – that was the way to get clean water to everyone in the world, it might be an even or better trade-off.
@ Orac
“David Nutt, Edmond J. Safra professor of neuropsychopharmacology at Imperial College London. He was fired as chair of the UK Home Office’s Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs for saying that “alcohol and tobacco were more harmful than LSD, ecstasy or cannabis.”
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
This one got me completely nuts and threw me almost in berserk mode when I heard of it… Glad you didn’t shrug this one under the carpet!
Yes, scientists and other people involved in expertise have a problem with social media. They have been accustomed for too long a time to having the ears of governmental officials and administrative officials that they still have this idea in their minds that the public cognitive market is not a place they should worry about in getting their positions known. This is flying apart with social media nowadays.
But it also means paradoxically that random people on the internet also WANT officials and experts to be more thorough in their explanations. And speak in simpler terms too: At the same time that science is pushing through into public life, with the emergence of stuff like evidence-based policies (a good thing IMO), people also fear losing the right of making their criticisms heard (as if they had it in the first place anyway…). Ideology will indeed never go away, but if the communication channel that social media opened isn’t put to good use by experts, people will also lose confidence in experts even more than they have until now, because not answering questions and criticisms is bound to backfire seriously.
And David Nutt is a good example of this: I use his paper rather frequently when I encounter misinformation coming from officials on the misuse of drugs. I expect them to defend their position, but they never do…
For instance, here’s a website that seems informally tied to a faction in the French expertise apparatus.
https://drogaddiction.com/2016/11/25/voici-les-5-substances-les-plus-addictives-du-monde/
It explicitly uses the study of David Nutt. Do they use this study to explain that alcool is on the top of the classification when it comes to harm? No. They single out addiction (because they only care on presenting that part of the evidence, and not explaining what Nutt’s report really said…) and they come out with this classification: 1: Heroin 2: Cocaine. 3: Nicotine 4: Barbiturates 5: Alcool.
Wow! Alcool is now the least dangerous of these drugs! Fantastic: how to use David Nutt’s study to convey PRECISELY the opposite message that his study made explicit.
Where’s my shotgun? (N.B.: That last sentence is r h e t o r i c a l…)
We do have problems in recognizing that alcool is not that light a drug. Not just France, but Europe. And I guess, the world. Also, tobacco.
Things improved over the last three generations, our alcohol consumption has been going down a lot, but there is still much to be done.
Because I am a bastard, I love to tell people that I don’t mind cannabis to be regulated at the same level as tobacco or alcool. And then watch them trying to figure out if I mean for cannabis to be de-regulated, or alcool more regulated.
(although, most people do honestly catch my drift – everybody knows someone who is or has been drinking overmuch)
In a similar vein of cultural/ideological bastions, a recent spat by a stupid French deputé who tried to score points by claiming that glyphosate is no more carcinogenic than delicatessens got me in an angry spiral. As it happens, the nitrites we use to cure meat do make it carcinogenic, and I learned this more than 3 decades ago, and we did nothing about it (although, since last year, we do find deli without nitrites in the supermarket – about time). So, if this politician was trying to say that glyphosate is safe, that was a very nonsensical argument. More infuriating, he got shouted at for daring to besmirch French saucisson, because, eh, we cannot have that.
As I recently noted at SBM, the cranks who chase me are using 2 strategies that we have no tools to combat. Disqus is becoming the crank stalking horse of choice. Anything I post anywhere–even if it’s about puppies or lunch, gets 20+ downvotes by my stalkers. And we know who the stalkers are. Disqus refuses to do anything about this. But at places that don’t moderate, they manage to suppress the comments of scientists and farmers on any piece.
The other thing they use is SourceWatch. Because we don’t have ratings and practices on Yelp like doctors, their attempt to harm the reputations of folks who talk about biotechnology get Sourcewatch pages written about them. They source cranks, they let a journalist write with a fake profile–and the journalist later uses the fake info as “evidence”. It’s a perfectly circular system for the cranks.
It doesn’t hurt me because you can’t get me fired (I work for myself). But this stuff is aimed at harming the careers of anyone who speaks out on these topics.
“I see some things getting worse.”
Of course it will. For those doing the harrassing this is their means to power. They’re not going to give that up, not willingly or without a richer target. As for support, I don’t think it must always be active or overt; not everyone can afford that, and even those who would whish to must draw a line somewhere, or else be sucked into an infinite number of battles, losing all those and themselves too.
Still, even a private word just to say “you’re doing good” must be greatly reassuring to a lone activist; that they are not going unheard and are indeed on the right track—that the rest of the world does, in fact, give a crap too. On which note, from this hopeless nothing-and-nobody to Orac and his colleagues:
Folks, you are Doing Good.
p.s. I’ll also leave this here:
http://www.crashoverridenetwork.com/
@ has
“As for support, I don’t think it must always be active or overt; not everyone can afford that, and even those who would whish to must draw a line somewhere, or else be sucked into an infinite number of battles, losing all those and themselves too.”
There’s one tactic I like, but it is much longer term than what you people are dealing with.
Stroll methodically on the Internet. Find a feud anywhere on the Internet where a poor guy with sensible ideas is being harassed by a crank with crazy ideas (not necessarily medical ones) that can be refuted by science. Then intervene and defend the poor guy with scientific evidence and good rhetorics.
You won’t convince the crank. That’s not the point. But you’ll convince the poor guy that is being harassed that science is on his side, that he’s not crazy, and that he has a sensible way to argue his position based on scientific evidence.
It’s a quick way, though an unreliable way, to make a pro-science advocate from someone who doesn’t yet know better. He won’t be able to argue against cranks for sure (and he may even become one, who knows…), but in time, he’ll get the gist of the game: follow the evidence. And in 3 years time, he’ll eventually be able to start arguing against nonsense.
If we don’t do that, we won’t be able to build momentum in favor of a scientific mindset.
At RI, we have all witnessed how cranks behave close up so we can describe and perhaps even study how resistant they are to education. what we don’t see as much are people who have doubts or sit uneasily on the fence; perhaps it’s difficult to phrase uncertainty or show how confused they are about important topics – so they may remain silent.
As a sceptic, here and previously at a few other places, I’ve been accused of being a pharma shill, being complicit in “destroying children” and been insulted in many juvenile and uncreative ways. I have recently gone out of my way to NOT divulge much information about my background** ( personal, education, career related) so to give them a blanker canvas on which to project their fantasies about sceptics.
Surveying scoffers’ responses to Orac’s minions, I sometimes discern a divide based on gender: cranks seem to get more riled up when women speak up against woo/ anti-vax. Perhaps these partisans, on average, have more traditional views about women’s roles than sceptics do. Bur a few of us certainly know the drill. I originally thought I should use a more androgynous or masculine nym but felt that feminists should always stand up for themselves.
re Gary Null: Orac is correct- atheism is his common criticism of sceptics HOWEVER I predict that soon sceptics will have a field day when Null publishes/ trumpets his ‘de-aging’ study.
-btw- if anyone is a Wikipedia editor, respond to me here, I may have something for you concerning his bio.
** scoffers’ insults illustrate how they can’t evaluate others’ abilities in diverse areas. They may not like me but should be able to identify that I have certain skills that they lack.
Dear Dr. Prasad, we can walk and chew gum at the same time. Your smug condescension doesn’t help us sceptics at all.
You mean that people other than Orac can focus and address more than 1 subject at a time?
Unheard of!
Perhaps that is Dr. Prasad’s problem – He is OCD on his topic and can’t seem to overcome this personality disorder like the rest of us and address multiple topics at the same time.
I think he should have his monoscopic** OCD disorder checked into… But, then again, IANAPsy.
.
** I don’t even know if this is a word but Humpty Dumpty told me it means “ability to focus on only one subject”.
Have fun.
Hang on one second. I don’t know about the final item, but David Tuller has been pointing out the flaws in GET/CBT over at virology.ws for some time (for everything, see here).